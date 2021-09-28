Motorcycle Recall Notice

Recall No. – REC-004950

Campaign number – 3M5

Original published date – 15 September 2021

Honda CBR500R, CB500F and CB500X

Year range – 2019-2020

Affected units – 666

See the VIN list.

What are the defects?

Due to a manufacturing issue with the anti-lock braking system (ABS) module it is possible that excess grease may adhere to internal components. Continued use of the motorcycle, without addressing this issue, may cause an internal pressure leak, which could lead to increased braking distances.

What are the hazards?

Unexpected increase in required braking distance could lead to an accident causing injury or death to the rider and/or passenger or other road users.

What should consumers do?

Owners should contact their nearest Honda motorcycle dealer and arrange for their motorcycle to be inspected and repaired, free of charge.

Supplier details – HONDA AUSTRALIA MOTORCYCLE AND POWER EQUIPMENT PTY. LTD.

Who should owners/operators contact for more information?

Contact name – Customer Relations Department

Contact phone – 1300559846

Contact email – customer.relations@honda.com.au

Contact website – https://motorcycles.honda.com.au/contactus

GASGAS EC 250, EC 300 and EC 250F, EC 350F

Recall No. – REC-004948

Campaign number – TI 13_1945158

Original published date – 13 September 2021

Year range – 2020-2021

Affected units – 1,185

See VIN List.

Supplier details – KTM Australia Pty Ltd

Contact name – KTM Australia Customer Service

Contact phone – 1800 644 771

Contact email – KTMGroup.CustomerService@ktm.com.au

Contact website – https://www.gasgas.com/en-au.html

HUSQVARNA FE (250, 350, 450, 501) & TE (150i, 250i, 300i)

Recall No. – REC-004949

Campaign number – TI 13_1945157

Original published date – 13 September 2021

Year range – 2021

Affected units – 777

See VIN List.

Supplier details – HQVA PTY LTD

Contact name – KTM Australia Customer Service

Contact phone – 1800 644 771

Contact email – KTMGroup.CustomerService@ktm.com.au

Contact website – https://www.husqvarna-motorcycles.com/en-au.html

What are the defects?

On listed bikes the front brake caliper locking split pins used to mount and secure the front brake pad holding bracket may have been fitted in the wrong direction.

If the locking pins are fitted in the wrong direction this can result in the locking pins coming out and cause the brake pad holding bracket to become detached. Resulting in a loss of front braking performance.

What are the hazards?

A reduction or loss in breaking performance could increase the risk of an accident and/or serious injury or death of vehicle occupants and other road users.

What should consumers do?

Owners of listed VINs/effected models should contact their selling dealer or an authorised dealer to make an appointment to have the recall performed free of charge.

Recall No. – REC-001705

Campaign number – DAK520A

Original published date – 10 September 2021

Supplier details – KAWASAKI MOTORS PTY LTD

KAWASAKI Ninja H2 SX (ZX1002B/D)

Variants – ZX1002BJF, ZX1002BMFNN, ZX1002DKF, ZX1002DLF

Year range – 2017-2021

Affected units – 123

List of VINs

What are the defects?

The rear axle housing may not meet manufacturing specifications and may fail. If this occurs it may cause the rear wheel to lock up and result in a loss of vehicle control.

What are the hazards?

A loss of vehicle control will increase the risk of an accident, causing injury or death to rider and/or passenger or other road users.

What should consumers do?

Owners should return the affected vehicle/s to their original selling dealer if possible, or alternately, to an authorised Kawasaki motorcycle dealership so that the recall may be completed.

Who should owners/operators contact for more information?

Contact name – Authorised Kawasaki Dealer

Contact email – info@kawasaki.com.au

Contact website – www.kawasaki.com.au

Recall No. – REC-004947

Campaign number – DAK483A

Original published date – 13 September 2021

KAWASAKI Models

20-21MY ZR1000K (Z-H2)

20-21MY ZX1002B/D (H2 SX)

21MY ZX1002J (H2)

21MY ZX1002L/N (ZX10R/RR)

Year range – 2020-2021

Affected units – 295

See VIN List.

What are the defects?

Due to improper assembly of the oil pressure relief valve it may fail and the engine may become insufficiently lubricated. This may result in a reduction of engine performance and a possible engine seizure, this could also lead to the rear wheel locking-up.

What are the hazards?

A loss of performance or engine seizure could result in the operator losing control of the vehicle. This increases the risk of an accident, which may cause injury or death to rider and/or passenger or other road users.

What should consumers do?

Owners should return the affected vehicle/s to their original selling dealer if possible, or alternately, to an authorised Kawasaki motorcycle dealership so that the recall may be completed.

However, should the oil pressure warning indicator become illuminated during riding, the engine should be stopped immediately, and the motorcycle not ridden any further.

Supplier details – KAWASAKI MOTORS PTY LTD

Contact name – Local authorised Kawasaki dealer

Contact website – https://kawasaki.com.au/dealer-enquiry/

PRA No. – REC-001664

Campaign number – TI 15_1919081

Original published date – 2 September 2021

KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE

Variants – Adventure R, Adventure S

Year range – 2020-2021

Affected units – 327

See the VIN list.

What are the defects?

The plastic plug of the drainage hose from the activated carbon filter source may melt, forming an ignition source. As fuel may leak out from the drainage hose and result in a fire.

What are the hazards?

A vehicle fire may increase the risk of injury or death of vehicle occupants and/or bystanders, as well as property damage.

What should consumers do?

Consumers should contact an authorised KTM dealer to arrange an appointment for the recall to be completed free of charge.

Customers can find the KTM authorised dealer network using the dealer search function via, https://www.ktm.com/en-au/find-a-dealer.htm

Should require further assistance you may contact KTM Australia Customer Service on 1800 644 771.