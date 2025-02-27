Motorcycle Recall Round-Up
Husqvarna FX 350, TX 300 Recall
Recall published – 21 February 2025
Supplier running the recall – HQVA PTY LTD
Who sold the product – Trader List
Identifying product features – Affected VINs
Dates available for sale – 8 September 2022-13 December 2024
Where the product was sold – Nationally
Manufacturer country ID – Austria
Husqvarna Customer Service – 1800 644 771
Website – https://www.husqvarna-motorcycles.com/en-au/dealer-search.html
Husqvarna Cross Country competition motorcycles (MY2022-2024)
With BRAKTEC brake system.
Australian models linked to campaign:
- FX 350 Heritage 2023
- TX 300 2023
- TX 300 Heritage 2023
Reason the product is recalled
Affected front brake calipers may crack and break.
The hazards to consumers
Risk of serious injury or death if the front brake caliper fails and causes loss of brake function, wheel obstruction, or loss of handling.
What consumers should do
Stop using the motorcycle immediately and arrange to have the front brake caliper inspected at an authorised dealership.
Consumers should contact their authorised Husqvarna Motorcycles dealer to book an appointment to have the inspection and repairs performed free of charge as required.
KTM 890 Adventure R Recall
Recall number – REC-006281
Campaign number – TI 13_2535820
Original published date – 25 February 2025
Supplier details – KTM Australia Pty Ltd
Contact name – KTM Australia Customer Service
Contact phone – 1800 644 771
Contact email – [email protected]
Contact website – https://www.ktm.com/en-au/find-a-dealer.html
KTM 890 ADVENTURE R ASEAN
Year range – 2023-2024
Affected units – 114
Variant applicability – All variants
What are the defects?
The front brake master cylinder seals may swell and affect the front brake application resulting in a reduction or loss in braking performance.
What are the hazards?
A reduction or loss in braking performance could increase the risk of an accident causing injury or death to the rider, passenger and other road users or pedestrians.
What should consumers do?
Owners should immediately contact their authorised KTM dealer to make an appointment and have the recall performed, free of charge.
KTM will contact owners of affected vehicles and request a dealer booking is made as priority.