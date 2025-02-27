Stop using the motorcycle immediately and arrange to have the front brake caliper inspected at an authorised dealership.

Consumers should contact their authorised Husqvarna Motorcycles dealer to book an appointment to have the inspection and repairs performed free of charge as required.

KTM 890 Adventure R Recall

Recall number – REC-006281

Campaign number – TI 13_2535820

Original published date – 25 February 2025

Supplier details – KTM Australia Pty Ltd

Contact name – KTM Australia Customer Service

Contact phone – 1800 644 771

Contact email – [email protected]

Contact website – https://www.ktm.com/en-au/find-a-dealer.html

KTM 890 ADVENTURE R ASEAN

Year range – 2023-2024

Affected units – 114

Variant applicability – All variants

See the VIN List.

What are the defects?

The front brake master cylinder seals may swell and affect the front brake application resulting in a reduction or loss in braking performance.

What are the hazards?

A reduction or loss in braking performance could increase the risk of an accident causing injury or death to the rider, passenger and other road users or pedestrians.

What should consumers do?

Owners should immediately contact their authorised KTM dealer to make an appointment and have the recall performed, free of charge.

KTM will contact owners of affected vehicles and request a dealer booking is made as priority.