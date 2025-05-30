Recall Round-Up
Kawasaki KX450/KX450X
Supplier running the recall – Kawasaki Motors Australia
Dates available for sale – 1 October 2024 – 31 March 2025
Where the product was sold – Nationally
Manufacturer country ID – Japan
Recall published – 16 May 2025
PRA number – 2025/20520
Reason the product is recalled
The crankshaft’s primary gear may fail due to insufficient durability of the surface treatment.
The hazards to consumers
There is a risk of serious injury or death if the crankshaft gear fails and causes a crash.
What consumers should do
Consumers should stop using the affected Kawasaki vehicle immediately.
Consumers should contact their place of purchase, or a local authorised Kawasaki motorcycle dealership to arrange repair free of charge.
Contact: email: [email protected]
Website: https://www.kawasaki.com.au/en-au/purchase-tools/dealer-locator