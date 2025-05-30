Recall Round-Up

Kawasaki KX450/KX450X

Supplier running the recall – Kawasaki Motors Australia

Dates available for sale – 1 October 2024 – 31 March 2025

Where the product was sold – Nationally

Manufacturer country ID – Japan

Recall published – 16 May 2025

PRA number – 2025/20520

Kawasaki KX450 & Kawasaki KX450X

See the VIN List.

Reason the product is recalled

The crankshaft’s primary gear may fail due to insufficient durability of the surface treatment.

The hazards to consumers

There is a risk of serious injury or death if the crankshaft gear fails and causes a crash.

What consumers should do

Consumers should stop using the affected Kawasaki vehicle immediately.

Consumers should contact their place of purchase, or a local authorised Kawasaki motorcycle dealership to arrange repair free of charge.

Contact: email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.kawasaki.com.au/en-au/purchase-tools/dealer-locator