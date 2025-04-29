Recall Round-Up

Kawasaki Ninja 500 & Z500 Recall

Recall number – REC-006312

Campaign number – DAL980L

Original published date – 14 March 2025

Supplier details – KAWASAKI MOTORS PTY LTD

Contact name -Kawasaki Motors Pty Ltd

Contact email – [email protected]

Contact website – https://www.kawasaki.com.au/

KAWASAKI ER500ERFNW/Z500 & EX500GRFNW/NINJA 500

Year range – 2024

Affected units – 140

Variant applicability – All variants within this model

See the VIN list (link).

What are the defects?

Due to a manufacturing defect, the clutch release shaft may not have been welded to the required specifications and could detach from the lever. If this occurs, the clutch may not fully disengage resulting in a loss of motive power whilst riding.

What are the hazards?

A loss of motive power whilst riding increases the risk of an accident, this may result in a serious injury or death to rider, and/or passenger and other road users.

What should consumers do?

Owners of affected vehicles should contact their authorised Kawasaki dealer to have the vehicle inspected and repaired, free of charge.

BMW M 1000 R/XR Recall

Recall number – REC-006337

Campaign number – 0000321400

Original published date – 23 April 2025

Supplier details – B M W AUSTRALIA LTD.

Contact name – BMW Australia Recall Hotline

Contact phone – 1800 243 675

Contact email – [email protected]

Contact website – https://recall-bmw-motorrad.com.au

BMW M 1000 R & M 1000 XR

Variants – M 1000 R (KM3 MUE, 0P51/0P53), M 1000 R (KM3, 0E81/0E83), M 1000 XR (KM9, 0E91/0E93)

Year range – 2024

Affected units – 30

See the VIN List (link).

What are the defects?

Due to a manufacturing defect, the steering damper may be defective. As a result, the rider could experience unexpected increased steering effort leading to a loss of vehicle control.

What are the hazards?

A loss of vehicle control whilst riding could increase the risk of an accident resulting in severe injury or death to the rider and/or other road users.

What should consumers do?

Owners of affected vehicles should immediately contact their preferred authorised BMW Motorrad dealer to have work completed, free of charge.