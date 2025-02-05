Motorcycle Recall Round-Up

Triumph TF 250-X Recall

Recall published – 8 January 2025

Supplier running the recall – PS Importers Pty Ltd

Who sold the product – Traders list (PDF)

Dates available for sale – 25 May 2024-23 December 2024

Where the product was sold – Nationally

Manufacturer country ID – Thailand

Triumph TF 250-X closed course competition motorcycles

MY24-25

Frame numbers: BP6028 to CC7868

See the VIN List.

Reason the product is recalled

The right hand plastic switch cube could crack when exposed to brake fluid which may allow water to enter, cause a short circuit in the switch and start the motorcycle.

The hazards to consumers

Risk of injury and property damage from collision if the motorcycle starts unintentionally.

What consumers should do

Stop using affected motorcycles immediately. Contact an authorised Triumph motorcycle dealer to arrange a free repair.

Contact

Website: https://www.triumphmotorcycles.com/dealers/dealer-search

E-mail: [email protected]

2024 Ducati Panigale V4 Recall

Recall number – REC-006252

Campaign number – CR285

Original published date – 30 January 2025

Supplier details – Ducati Motor Holding SpA

Contact name – Ducati Service Centre

Contact phone – 1300 112 606

Contact email – [email protected]

Contact website – https://www.ducati.com.au

DUCATI PANIGALE V4 7G

Year range – 2024

Affected units – 192

Variant applicability – All variants

See the VIN List.

What are the defects?

Due to a manufacturing defect, the rear brake hose could be susceptible to heat damage and may result in a sudden loss of rear braking performance. The front brake will continue to function as expected.

What are the hazards?

A sudden loss of rear braking performance will increase the risk of an accident, causing serious injury or death to rider and/or passenger or other road users.

What should consumers do?

Owners will be contacted by Ducati in writing asking them to schedule an appointment with their local Ducati Service or authorised Ducati Dealer to have the heat reflective sheathing repositioned, free of charge.

BMW R 18 Recall

Recall number – REC-006258

Campaign number – 0000612300

Original published date – 4 February 2025

Supplier details – B M W AUSTRALIA LTD.

Contact name – BMW Australia Recall Hotline

Contact phone – 1800 243 675

Contact email – [email protected]

Contact website – https://recall-bmw-motorrad.com.au

BMW R 18

Year range – 2020-2024

Affected units – 958

Variant applicability – All variants within this model

See the VIN List (link).

What are the defects?

Due to a manufacturing defect, insufficient sealing of the reverser system control unit may allow moisture to enter into the unit. If this occurs, it could cause a short circuit leading to a vehicle fire.

What are the hazards?

A vehicle fire may increase the risk of serious injury or death to the rider, other road users, bystanders and/or damage to property.

What should consumers do?

Owners of affected vehicles should immediately contact their preferred authorised BMW Motorrad dealer to have works completed free of charge as per below.

Note: This recall supersedes REC-006092.

Indian Scout Recall

Recall number – REC-006253

Campaign number – I-24-11

Original published date – 5 February 2025

Supplier details – POLARIS SALES AUSTRALIA PTY LTD

Contact name – Polaris Australia

Contact phone – 03 9394 5620

Contact website – https://www.indianmotorcycle.com.au

Indian MY25 Scout

Year range – 2024

Affected units – 219

Variant applicability – All variants within this model

See the VIN List (link).

What are the defects?

Due to a software issue, the rider display may incorrectly indicate “Neutral” gear. This may lead to unintended movement of the vehicle.

What are the hazards?

An unintended movement of the vehicle could increase the risk of accident resulting in severe injury or death to the rider and/or other road users.

What should consumers do?

Owners of affected vehicles will be contacted by mail, asking them to schedule an appointment to have the engine control module software updated, free of charge.