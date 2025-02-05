Motorcycle Recall Round-Up
Triumph TF 250-X Recall
Recall published – 8 January 2025
Supplier running the recall – PS Importers Pty Ltd
Who sold the product – Traders list (PDF)
Dates available for sale – 25 May 2024-23 December 2024
Where the product was sold – Nationally
Manufacturer country ID – Thailand
Triumph TF 250-X closed course competition motorcycles
MY24-25
Frame numbers: BP6028 to CC7868
See the VIN List.
Reason the product is recalled
The right hand plastic switch cube could crack when exposed to brake fluid which may allow water to enter, cause a short circuit in the switch and start the motorcycle.
The hazards to consumers
Risk of injury and property damage from collision if the motorcycle starts unintentionally.
What consumers should do
Stop using affected motorcycles immediately. Contact an authorised Triumph motorcycle dealer to arrange a free repair.
Contact
Website: https://www.triumphmotorcycles.com/dealers/dealer-search
E-mail: [email protected]
2024 Ducati Panigale V4 Recall
Recall number – REC-006252
Campaign number – CR285
Original published date – 30 January 2025
Supplier details – Ducati Motor Holding SpA
Contact name – Ducati Service Centre
Contact phone – 1300 112 606
Contact email – [email protected]
Contact website – https://www.ducati.com.au
DUCATI PANIGALE V4 7G
Year range – 2024
Affected units – 192
Variant applicability – All variants
What are the defects?
Due to a manufacturing defect, the rear brake hose could be susceptible to heat damage and may result in a sudden loss of rear braking performance. The front brake will continue to function as expected.
What are the hazards?
A sudden loss of rear braking performance will increase the risk of an accident, causing serious injury or death to rider and/or passenger or other road users.
What should consumers do?
Owners will be contacted by Ducati in writing asking them to schedule an appointment with their local Ducati Service or authorised Ducati Dealer to have the heat reflective sheathing repositioned, free of charge.
BMW R 18 Recall
Recall number – REC-006258
Campaign number – 0000612300
Original published date – 4 February 2025
Supplier details – B M W AUSTRALIA LTD.
Contact name – BMW Australia Recall Hotline
Contact phone – 1800 243 675
Contact email – [email protected]
Contact website – https://recall-bmw-motorrad.com.au
BMW R 18
Year range – 2020-2024
Affected units – 958
Variant applicability – All variants within this model
What are the defects?
Due to a manufacturing defect, insufficient sealing of the reverser system control unit may allow moisture to enter into the unit. If this occurs, it could cause a short circuit leading to a vehicle fire.
What are the hazards?
A vehicle fire may increase the risk of serious injury or death to the rider, other road users, bystanders and/or damage to property.
What should consumers do?
Owners of affected vehicles should immediately contact their preferred authorised BMW Motorrad dealer to have works completed free of charge as per below.
Note: This recall supersedes REC-006092.
Indian Scout Recall
Recall number – REC-006253
Campaign number – I-24-11
Original published date – 5 February 2025
Supplier details – POLARIS SALES AUSTRALIA PTY LTD
Contact name – Polaris Australia
Contact phone – 03 9394 5620
Contact website – https://www.indianmotorcycle.com.au
Indian MY25 Scout
Year range – 2024
Affected units – 219
Variant applicability – All variants within this model
What are the defects?
Due to a software issue, the rider display may incorrectly indicate “Neutral” gear. This may lead to unintended movement of the vehicle.
What are the hazards?
An unintended movement of the vehicle could increase the risk of accident resulting in severe injury or death to the rider and/or other road users.
What should consumers do?
Owners of affected vehicles will be contacted by mail, asking them to schedule an appointment to have the engine control module software updated, free of charge.