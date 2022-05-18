Motorcycle Recall Notices

Triumph Speed Triple RS and Speed Triple RR

Recall number – REC-005415

Campaign number – SB596

Original published date – 3 May 2022

Supplier details – PS Importers Pty Ltd

Contact name – Cliff Stovall

Contact phone – 03 8327 8049

Contact email – info@triumphmotorcycles.com.au

Contact website – https://www.triumphmotorcycles.com.au

Triumph Speed Triple RS and Speed Triple RR

Year range -2021 – 2022

Affected units – 200

See the VIN List.

What are the defects?

Due to a manufacturer defect, the brake disc may have been fitted incorrectly and could become loose and interfere with other nearby components preventing the wheel from rotating freely. This could reduce the expected braking performance.

What are the hazards?

A reduction in braking performance could increase the risk of an accident causing injury or death to the rider and/or passenger, or other road users.

What should consumers do?

Owners can contact their preferred authorised Triumph Motorcycles dealer to have the work carried out as soon as possible, free of charge.

Motorcycle Recall Notice

BMW K 1600

Recall number – REC-005434

Campaign number – 0000334600

Original published date – 9 May 2022

Supplier details – BMW AUSTRALIA LTD.

Contact website – www.bmw.com.au

BMW K 1600

Year range – 2018-2020

Affected units – 106

Vin list 1 (link), Vin list 2 (link).

What are the defects?

Due to a manufacturer defect the pivot struts that connect the rear suspension to the frame may break. This could cause the rear of the bike to drop onto the tyre, resulting in heavy deceleration of the rear wheel and instability for the rider.

What are the hazards?

Heavy deceleration and instability could cause the rider to lose control and potentially crash resulting in serious injury or death.

What should consumers do?

Consumers can contact their nearest BMW Motorrad dealer for the replacement of the pivot strut or contact BMW Group Customer Interaction Centre using info@bmw.com.au or by phone on 1800 813 299.

Alternatively, they can contact BMW Motorrad Australia website: https://www.bmw-motorrad.com.au

Motorcycle Recall Notice

Indian Motorcycles

Recall number – REC-005404

Campaign number – I-22-01

Original published date – 9 May 2022

Supplier details – POLARIS SALES AUSTRALIA PTY LTD

Contact name – Indian Motorcycle Dealer

Contact phone – 03 939 456 10

Contact website – https://www.indianmotorcycle.com.au/find-a-dealer/map-view/

Indian Motorcycle models

Year range – 2019-2021

Affected units – 93

See the VIN list.

What are the defects?

Due to a software issue, the rear turn signal lights may be slightly illuminated when not in use and brightly flash when operating.

What are the hazards?

The rear turn signal lights are not compliant with Australian vehicle standards.

What should consumers do?

Owners of affected vehicles can contact their authorised Indian Motorcycle dealer to schedule an appointment to reinstall factory parts, free of charge.