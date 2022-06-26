2022 Penrite ProMX Championship
Round Five – Maitland, NSW
A passionate crowd welcomed ProMX back to the Maitland track in the Lower Hunter Valley region of NSW. A fast and technical track presented riders with contrasting terrain that encouraged close racing and intense battles throughout the day.
Thor MX1
KTM veteran Brett Metcalfe rocketed out of the gate to claim the holeshot in the opening THOR MX1 Moto. A furious first lap would ensue, with all the major title contenders trading plastic and placings early in the opening turns. At the conclusion of the opening lap it was BBR 102 Motorsports rider Matt Moss who would continue his momentum from claiming the fastest qualifying time, taking the lead from Metcalfe.
Moss’ lead would be short lived, as KTM Australia’s Kirk Gibbs was next to mount an attack and claim the lead on the following lap. Moss was then shuffled back further by CDR Yamaha Monster Energy’s Aaron Tanti and Brett Metcalfe then also followed through.
A freight train of Gibbs, Tanti and Metcalfe proceeded to tick off laps in close proximity until the middle part of the Moto, when Red Plate holder Tanti pull the trigger first, passing Gibbs for the lead.
As Tanti began to sprint away and establish a strong track position, Matt Moss regrouped and first passed Metcalfe for 3rd and then Gibbs for 2nd. Gibbs fell late in the moto coming out of the split section, relegating him from the podium positions.
At the chequered flag, it was Tanti in 1st, Moss 2nd, Metcalfe 3rd, Todd Waters on the Husqvarna Australia in 4th and Kirk Gibbs in 5th.
HRC Honda Racing Australia’s Dean Ferris had a point to prove in Moto 2 after a mechanical issue saw him fade back to 7th in Moto 1.
After taking the holeshot at the gate drop of Moto 2, Brett Metcalfe was first to pass Ferris for the lead on the opening lap. Aaron Tanti was next to mount an attack 1 lap later, passing both Ferris and Metcalfe to move into 1st position with Matt Moss close in tow.
From here, the trio of Tanti, Moss and Ferris would never be separated by more than a few bike lengths around the Maitland race track.
With the afternoon sun low in the sky and a hard packed track, passing and time making positions were limited and the trio played a game of cat and mouse that stretched all the way to the chequered flag, where it was Tanti making it 1-1 Moto scores to take the overall, further stretching his points lead.
Matt Moss retained 2nd in the Moto and overall in a season best day for the past champion. A frustrated Ferris settled for 3rd in the final Moto, with Todd Waters riding to yet another consistent day with 4th position in Moto 2 good enough for 3rd overall for the day.
Thor MX1 Race One Results
|Pos
|Name
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Aaron TANTI
|Yamaha YZF 450
|27m01.886
|2
|Matt MOSS
|Yamaha YZF 450
|+5.275
|3
|Brett METCALFE
|KTM SXF 450
|+9.507
|4
|Todd WATERS
|Husqvarna FC 450
|+20.134
|5
|Hayden MELLROSS
|GasGas MC 450
|+23.236
|6
|Kirk GIBBS
|KTM SXF 450
|+23.248
|7
|Dean FERRIS
|Honda CRF 450
|+40.459
|8
|Jayden RYKERS
|Kawasaki KX 450
|+54.171
|9
|Joel WIGHTMAN
|Yamaha YZF 450
|+54.664
|10
|Dylan WOOD
|KTM SXF 450
|+57.009
|11
|Zachary WATSON
|Honda CRF 450
|+1m11.091
|12
|Joben BALDWIN
|Honda CRF 450
|+1m11.225
|13
|Joel EVANS
|Honda CRF 450
|+1m13.300
|14
|Joshua WHITEHEAD
|KTM SXF 450
|+1m42.769
|15
|Liam JACKSON
|GasGas MC 450
|+1 Lap
|16
|Cody SCHAT
|GasGas MC450
|+1 Lap
|17
|Jake COBBIN
|Yamaha YZF 450
|+1 Lap
|18
|Siegah WARD
|Honda CRF 450
|+1 Lap
|19
|Brock NINNESS
|KTM SXF 450
|+1 Lap
|20
|Cory WATTS
|Honda CRF 450
|+1 Lap
|21
|Joel CIGLIANO
|Kawasaki KX 450
|+1 Lap
|22
|Kye ORCHARD
|Kawasaki KX 450
|+1 Lap
|23
|Zhane DUNLOP
|Yamaha YZF 450
|+1 Lap
|24
|Riley STEPHENS
|Honda CRF 450
|1 Lap
|25
|Aaron PARKER
|KTM SXF 450
|1 Lap
|26
|Troy MORA
|Kawasaki KX 450
|1 Lap
|27
|Joel LALICZ
|Yamaha YZF 450
|1 Lap
|28
|Jordan ROSE
|Husqvarna FC 450
|+1 Lap
|29
|Mitchell NORRIS
|GasGas MC 450
|+1 Lap
|30
|Bryson CHERRETT
|KTM SXF 450
|+2 Laps
Thor MX1 Race Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Aaron TANTI
|Yamaha YZF 450
|26m51.745
|2
|Matt MOSS
|Yamaha YZF 450
|+0.895
|3
|Dean FERRIS
|Honda CRF 450
|+03.850
|4
|Todd WATERS
|Husqvarna FC 450
|+4.732
|5
|Brett METCALFE
|KTM SXF 450
|+24.459
|6
|Hayden MELLROSS
|GasGas MC 450
|+31.868
|7
|Joel WIGHTMAN
|Yamaha YZF 450
|+1m17.092
|8
|Dylan WOOD
|KTM SXF 450
|+1m28.629
|9
|Cory WATTS
|Honda CRF 450
|+1m48.471
|10
|Joel EVANS
|Honda CRF 450
|+1m51.608
|11
|Joben BALDWIN
|Honda CRF 450
|+1m52.616
|12
|Siegah WARD
|Honda CRF 450
|+1 Lap
|13
|Liam JACKSON
|GasGas MC 450
|+1 Lap
|14
|Kye ORCHARD
|Kawasaki KX 450
|+1 Lap
|15
|Mitchell NORRIS
|GasGas MC 450
|+1 Lap
|16
|Brock NINNESS
|KTM SXF 450
|+1 Lap
|17
|Jake COBBIN
|Yamaha YZF 450
|+1 Lap
|18
|Zhane DUNLOP
|Yamaha YZF 450
|+1 Lap
|19
|Troy MORA
|Kawasaki KX 450
|+1 Lap
|20
|Joel CIGLIANO
|Kawasaki KX 450
|+1 Lap
|21
|Aaron PARKER
|KTM SXF 450
|+1 Lap
|22
|Cody SCHAT
|GasGas MC450
|+1 Lap
|23
|Riley STEPHENS
|Honda CRF 450
|+1 Lap
|24
|Jordan ROSE
|Husqvarna FC 450
|+1 Lap
|25
|Bryson CHERRETT
|KTM SXF 450
|+2 Laps
|26
|Joel LALICZ
|Yamaha YZF 450
|+4 Laps
|DNF
|Joshua WHITEHEAD
|KTM SXF 450
|+1 Lap
|DNF
|Kirk GIBBS
|KTM SXF 450
|+5 Laps
|DNF
|Jayden RYKERS
|Kawasaki KX 450
|+14 Laps
Thor MX1 Round Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|R1
|R2
|Total
|1
|Aaron TANTI
|Yamaha
|25
|25
|50
|2
|Matt MOSS
|KTM
|22
|22
|44
|3
|Todd WATERS
|Husqvarna
|18
|18
|36
|4
|Brett METCALFE
|KTM
|20
|16
|36
|5
|Dean FERRIS
|Honda
|14
|20
|34
|6
|Hayden MELLROSS
|GasGas
|16
|15
|31
|7
|Joel WIGHTMAN
|Yamaha
|12
|14
|26
|8
|Dylan WOOD
|KTM
|11
|13
|24
|9
|Joel EVANS
|Honda
|8
|11
|19
|10
|Joben BALDWIN
|Honda
|9
|10
|19
|11
|Kirk GIBBS
|KTM
|15
|15
|12
|Liam JACKSON
|Kawasaki
|6
|8
|14
|13
|Cory WATTS
|Honda
|1
|12
|13
|14
|Jayden RYKERS
|Kawasaki
|13
|13
|15
|Siegah WARD
|Honda
|3
|9
|12
|16
|Zachary WATSON
|Honda
|10
|10
|17
|Jake COBBIN
|Yamaha
|4
|4
|8
|18
|Kye ORCHARD
|kawasaki
|7
|7
|19
|Brock NINNESS
|KTM
|2
|5
|7
|20
|Joshua WHITEHEAD
|KTM
|7
|7
|21
|Mitchell NORRIS
|GasGas
|6
|6
|22
|Cody SCHAT
|GasGas
|5
|5
|23
|Zhane DUNLOP
|Yamaha
|3
|3
|24
|Troy MORA
|Kawasaki
|2
|2
|25
|Joel CIGLIANO
|Kawasaki
|1
|1
Thor MX1 Championship Points
- Aaron Tanti 214
- Todd Waters 188
- Brett Metcalfe 186
- Dean Ferris 175
- Kirk Gibbs 145
- Hayden Mellross 138
- Jayden Rykers 118
- Joel Evans 114
- Joel Wightman 101
- Joben Baldwin 97
Pirelli MX2
In the opening Pirelli MX2 Moto, it was Husqvarna Australia’s Dylan Wills who took the holeshot, with HRC Honda Racing Australia’s Wilson Todd and Empire Kawasaki’s Haruki Yokoyama following close behind in 2nd and 3rd respectively.
Wills set the pace early in the Moto, keeping Red Plate holder Todd a few bike lengths behind throughout the opening 10 minutes. At the same time, the Serco Yamaha duo of Bailey Malkiewicz and Jesse Dobson were battling for 5th position, with Dobson lighting up and moving through the field, first passing Yokoyama for 3rd and then capitalising on Dylan Wills misfortune, who then fell while fending off the attacks from Wilson Todd for the lead at the half way point of the Moto.
Todd was too strong and maintained solid track position and a modest lead over Dobson in 2nd to take the win. Haruki Yokoyama claiming 3rd after Dylan Wills and GAS GAS Australia’s Noah Ferguson came together before the final lap. Malkiewicz and Noah Ferguson rounded out the top 5 in Moto 1.
In what is becoming all to familiar, Todd executed another perfect holeshot to maintain lead track position through the opening turns in the second moto.
Behind Todd, a turn two pile up held up many of the heavy hitters in the class such as Yamalube Yamaha’s Rhys Budd, GAS GAS Australia’s Blake Fox and Yokoyama. This cleared room for Husqvarna mounted Kaleb Barham and Yamaha mounted Jayce Cosford to battle for podium positions through the half way point.
As Dylan Wills exited from podium contention with a mechanical issue, Jesse Dobson mounted an incredible charge through to 2nd with Empire Kawasaki’s Jai Constantinou riding to a season best 3rd position.
As Todd took the chequered flag in dominating fashion, Noah Ferguson retained 5th position to climb on to the overall podium in 3rd. Dobson 2nd overall and Wilson Todd in 1st.
Pirelli MX2 Race One Results
|Pos
|Name
|Bke
|Time/Gap
|1
|Wilson TODD
|Honda CRF 250
|27m57.572
|2
|Jesse DOBSON
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+5.220
|3
|Haruki YOKOYAMA
|Kawasaki KX 250
|+21.798
|4
|Bailey MALKIEWICZ
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+31.300
|5
|Noah FERGUSON
|GasGas MC 250
|+32.175
|6
|Hugh McKAY
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+35.852
|7
|Rhys BUDD
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+38.997
|8
|Blake FOX
|GasGas MC 250
|+52.079
|9
|Ben NOVAK
|Honda CRF 250
|+53.124
|10
|Chandler BURNS
|Honda CRF 250
|+1m00.392
|11
|Dylan WILLS
|Husqvarna FC 250
|+1m05.320
|12
|Jai CONSTANTINOU
|Kawasaki KX 250
|+54.386
|13
|Kaleb BARHAM
|Husqvarna FC 250
|+1m06.194
|14
|Mackenzie O’BREE
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+1m18.725
|15
|John BOVA (NSW)
|KTM SXF 250
|+1m14.359
|16
|Jacob SWEET
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+1m23.783
|17
|Jayce COSFORD
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+1m28.878
|18
|Wilson GREINER-DAISH
|Honda CRF 250
|+1m29.917
|19
|Braeden KREBS
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+1m43.278
|20
|Riley FUCSKO
|Husqvarna FC 250
|+1m54.209
|21
|Joel PHILLIPS
|GasGas MC 250
|+1 Lap
|22
|Harrison FOSTE
|Kawasaki KX 250
|+1 Lap
|23
|Charli CANNON
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+1 Lap
|24
|Nicholas KEFFORD
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+1 Lap
|25
|James BESTON
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+1 Lap
|26
|Sam LARSEN
|GasGas MC 250
|+1 Lap
|27
|Riley PITMAN
|KTM SXF 250
|+1 Lap
|28
|James DAVISON
|Kawasaki KX 250
|+1 Lap
|29
|Harrison FINLAY-SMITH
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+2 Laps
|30
|Seth HARDMAN
|KTM SXF 250
|+2 Laps
|31
|Ashley SCHUURING
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+2 Laps
|32
|Cody DYCE
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+4 Laps
|DNF
|Bailey MIDDLETON
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+2 Laps
|DNF
|Caleb GOULLET
|Honda CRF 250
|+11 Laps
Pirelli MX2 Race Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Wilson TODD
|Honda CRF 250
|27m40.362
|2
|Jesse DOBSON
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+3.139
|3
|3Jai CONSTANTINOU
|Kawasaki KX 250
|+14.412
|4
|Jayce COSFORD
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+19.379
|5
|Noah FERGUSON
|GasGas MC 250
|+27.765
|6
|Rhys BUDD
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+29.006
|7
|Kaleb BARHAM
|Husqvarna FC 250
|+30.450
|8
|Bailey MALKIEWICZ
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+31.007
|9
|Hugh McKAY
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+31.856
|10
|Haruki YOKOYAMA
|Kawasaki KX 250
|+42.506
|11
|John BOVA
|KTM SXF 250
|+56.862
|12
|Blake FOX
|GasGas MC 250
|+57.453
|13
|Wilson GREINER-DAISH
|Honda CRF 250
|+1m02.661
|14
|Ben NOVAK
|Honda CRF 250
|+1m14.902
|15
|Jacob SWEET
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+1m20.944
|16
|Mackenzie O’BREE
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+1m36.619
|17
|Braeden KREBS
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+1m49.803
|18
|Riley FUCSKO
|Husqvarna FC 250
|+1 Lap
|19
|Joel PHILLIPS
|GasGas MC 250
|+1 Lap
|20
|James BESTON
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+1 Lap
|21
|Bailey MIDDLETON
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+1 Lap
|22
|Cody DYCE
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+1 Lap
|2333
|Caleb GOULLET
|Honda CRF 250
|+1 Lap
|2434
|Harrison FOSTER
|Kawasaki KX 250
|+1 Lap
|25
|Charli CANNON
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+1 Lap
|26
|James DAVISON
|Kawasaki KX 250
|+1 Lap
|27
|Nicholas KEFFORD
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+1 Lap
|28
|Seth HARDMAN
|KTM SXF 250
|+1 Lap
|29
|Riley PITMAN
|KTM SXF 250
|+1 Lap
|30
|Ashley SCHUURING
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+2 Laps
|31
|Chandler BURNS
|Honda CRF 250
|+4 Laps
|32
|Dylan WILLS
|Husqvarna FC 250
|+7 Laps
|33
|Harrison FINLAY-SMITH
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+7 Laps
|34
|Sam LARSEN
|GasGas MC 250
|+9 Laps
Pirelli MX2 Round Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|R1
|R2
|Total
|1
|Wilson TODD
|Honda
|25
|25
|50
|2
|Jesse DOBSON
|Yamaha
|22
|22
|44
|3
|Noah FERGUSON
|GasGas
|16
|16
|32
|4
|Bailey MALKIEWICZ
|Yamaha
|18
|13
|31
|5
|Haruki YOKOYAMA
|Kawasaki
|20
|11
|31
|6
|Jai CONSTANTINOU
|Kawasaki
|9
|20
|29
|7
|Rhys BUDD
|Yamaha
|14
|15
|29
|8
|Hugh McKAY
|Yamaha
|15
|12
|27
|9
|Jayce COSFORD
|Yamaha
|4
|18
|22
|10
|Kaleb BARHAM
|Husqvarna
|8
|14
|22
|11
|Blake FOX
|GasGas
|13
|9
|22
|12
|Ben NOVAK
|Honda
|12
|7
|19
|13
|John BOVA
|KTM
|6
|10
|16
|14
|Mackenzie O’BREE
|Yamaha
|7
|5
|12
|15
|Wilson GREINER-DAISH
|KTM
|3
|8
|11
|16
|Jacob SWEET
|Yamaha
|5
|6
|11
|17
|Chandler BURNS
|Honda
|11
|11
|18
|Dylan WILLS
|Husqvarna
|10
|10
|19
|Braeden KREBS
|Yamaha
|2
|4
|6
|20
|Riley FUCSKO
|Husqvarna
|1
|3
|4
|21
|Joel PHILLIPS
|GasGas
|2
|2
|22
|James BESTON
|Yamaha
|1
|1
Pirelli MX2 Championship Points
- Wilson Todd 243
- Rhys Budd 160
- Bailey Malkiewicz 149
- Jesse Dobson 148
- Noah Ferguson 133
- Alex Larwood 132
- Haruki Yokoyama 128
- Dylan Wills 119
- Ryder Kingsford 117
- Liam Andrews 105
Maxxis MX3
MX3 Red Plate holder Cambell Williams on the HRC Honda Racing Australia machine took the holeshot in the opening moto, however it was short lived as hometown favourite Connor Towill on the KTM Newcastle machine rocketed past Williams on lap 1 and never looked back. From there, Towill stretched out to an 8 second lead by the halfway point and managed the race from the front.
As the battle for 2nd heated up, Williams was shuffled down to 6th as lingering injuries held him back. KTM Australia’s Kayden Minear began his charge to the front from 9th position early as the Husqvarna Australia duo of Jack Mather and Brock Flynn battle for the podium spots along with Ride Red Honda’s Ty Kean.
Towill was too strong, taking a dominant Moto win. Ty Kean established a strong 2nd place and Kayden Minear made multiple passes in the closing laps to secure 3rd position at the chequered flag.
Moto 2 would see a repeat start from Williams who again launched out of the gate to the holeshot, but ultimately his race would end one turn later with what appeared to be a mechanical issue.
From there Towill took the lead as Minear manhandled his KTM Australia machine after losing both feet from the foot-pegs in the first jump section, yet somehow was able to remount without crashing.
Towill led until just before the halfway mark, where a fall in the back split section handed the lead to Jack Mather. Yamaha Junior Racing’s Seth Burchell was in 2nd and Ty Kean in 3rd.
As the Moto progressed, Kean manoeuvred his way through to 1st position and never look back, going on to take the Moto win ahead of Burchell in 2nd and Mather in 3rd. The KTM duo of Towill and Minear battled furiously over 4th position to the chequered flag, with Towill just edging Minear at the finish.
Maxxis MX3 Moto One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Connor TOWILL
|KTM SXF 250
|22m44.488
|2
|Thynan KEAN
|Honda CRF 250
|+7.097
|3
|Kayden MINEAR
|KTM SXF 250
|+11.124
|4
|Jack MATHER
|Husqvarna FC 250
|+20.292
|5
|Ryan ALEXANDERSON
|KTM SXF 250
|+22.447
|6
|Byron DENNIS
|GasGas MC 250
|+28.671
|7
|Brock FLYNN
|Husqvarna FC 250
|+30.427
|8
|Kobe DREW
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+30.920
|9
|Seth BURCHELL
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+32.941
|10
|Ryley FITZPATRICK
|GasGas MC 250
|+36.768
|11
|Cambell WILLIAMS
|Honda CRF 250
|+38.655
|12
|Jet ALSOP
|KTM SXF 250
|+38.994
|13
|Cody KILPATRICK
|Kawasaki KX 250
|+44.237
|14
|Angus PEARCE
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+50.614
|15
|Cooper HOLROYD
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+54.654
|16
|Hunter COLLINS
|KTM SXF 250
|+1m01.717
|17
|Finley MANSON
|KTM SXF 250
|+1m08.875
|18
|Jyle CAMPBELL
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+1m15.674
|19
|Koby HANTIS
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+1m17.733
|20
|Jack DEVESON
|Husqvarna FC 250
|+1m27.680
|21
|Jack McLEAN
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+1m34.527
|22
|Kallam DYCE
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+1m44.866
|23
|Oliver PATERNO
|KTM SXF 250
|+1m48.018
|24
|Noah MORGAN
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+1m50.161
|25
|Frederick TAYLOR
|KTM SXF 250
|+1 Lap
|26
|Levi SAYER
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+1 Lap
|27
|Zane MACKINTOSH
|Honda CRF 250
|+1 Lap
|28
|Blake WALDON
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+1 Lap
|29
|Kynan ROSSANDICH
|KTM SXF 250
|+1 Lap
|30
|Caleb TOWNSEND
|KTM SXF 250
|+1 Lap
|31
|Aiden BLOOM
|KTM SXF 250
|+1 Lap
|32
|Zac O’LOAN
|KTM SXF 250
|+1 Lap
|33
|Lachlan MORRIS
|KTM SXF 125
|+1 Lap
|34
|Jake RUMENS
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+1 Lap
|35
|Jack BYRNE
|Honda CRF 250
|+1 Lap
|36
|Dylan JONES
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+1 Lap
|37
|Bailey PENMA
|KTM SXF 250
|+2 Laps
|DNF
|Connor ROSSANDICH
|KTM SXF 250
|57.876
|DNF
|Hixson McINNES
|Honda CRF 250
|7 Laps
Maxxis MX3 Moto Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Thynan KEAN
|Honda CRF 250
|22m27.939
|2
|Seth BURCHELL
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+2.654
|3
|Jack MATHER
|Husqvarna FC 250
|+8.710
|4
|Connor TOWILL
|KTM SXF 250
|+11.010
|5
|Kayden MINEAR
|KTM SXF 250
|+11.507
|6
|Cooper HOLROYD
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+23.549
|7
|Ryley FITZPATRICK
|GasGas MC 250
|+25.313
|8
|Jyle CAMPBELL
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+26.817
|9
|Ryan ALEXANDERSON
|KTM SXF 250
|+27.266
|10
|Brock FLYNN (
|Husqvarna FC 250
|+41.025
|11
|Cody KILPATRICK
|Kawasaki KX 250
|+45.440
|12
|Hunter COLLINS
|KTM SXF 250
|+45.511
|13
|Koby HANTIS
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+49.785
|14
|Kobe DREW
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+54.731
|15
|Angus PEARCE
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+57.601
|16
|Finley MANSON
|KTM SXF 250
|+1m11.310
|17
|Jack McLEAN
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+1m15.544
|18
|Jet ALSOP
|KTM SXF 250
|+1m17.854
|19
|Noah MORGAN
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+1m25.508
|20
|Lachlan MORRIS
|KTM SXF 125
|+1m28.381
|21
|Kallam DYCE
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+1m29.782
|22
|Jack DEVESON
|Husqvarna FC 250
|+1m41.140
|23
|Oliver PATERNO
|KTM SXF 250
|+1m51.331
|24
|Kynan ROSSANDICH
|KTM SXF 250
|+1m53.309
|25
|Jack BYRNE
|Honda CRF 250
|+1m56.067
|26
|Zac O’LOAN
|KTM SXF 250
|+1m56.082
|27
|Jake RUMENS
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+1 Lap
|28
|Caleb TOWNSEND
|KTM SXF 250
|+1 Lap
|29
|Zane MACKINTOSH
|Honda CRF 250
|+1 Lap
|30
|Levi SAYER
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+1 Lap
|31
|Blake WALDON
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+1 Lap
|32
|Aiden BLOOM
|KTM SXF 250
|+1 Lap
|33
|Frederick TAYLOR
|KTM SXF 250
|+1 Lap
|34
|Connor ROSSANDICH
|KTM SXF 250
|1 Lap
|35
|Dylan JONES
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+1 Lap
|36
|Bailey PENMAN
|KTM SXF 250
|+2 Laps
|DNF
|Byron DENNIS
|GasGas MC 250
|3 Laps
|DNF
|Cambell WILLIAMS
|Honda CRF 250
|10 Laps
Maxxis MX3 Round Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|R1
|R2
|Total
|1
|Thynan KEAN
|Honda
|22
|25
|47
|2
|Connor TOWILL
|KTM
|25
|18
|43
|3
|Jack MATHER
|Husqvarna
|18
|20
|38
|4
|Kayden MINEAR
|KTM
|20
|16
|36
|5
|Seth BURCHELL
|Yamaha
|12
|22
|34
|6
|Ryan ALEXANDERSON
|KTM
|16
|12
|28
|7
|Ryley FITZPATRICK
|GasGas
|11
|14
|25
|8
|Brock FLYNN
|Husqvarna
|14
|11
|25
|9
|Cooper HOLROYD
|Yamaha
|6
|15
|21
|10
|Kobe DREW
|Yamaha
|13
|7
|20
|11
|Cody KILPATRICK
|Kawasaki
|8
|10
|18
|12
|Jyle CAMPBELL
|Yamaha
|3
|13
|16
|13
|Byron DENNIS
|GasGas
|15
|15
|14
|Hunter COLLINS
|KTM
|5
|9
|14
|15
|Angus PEARCE
|Yamaha
|7
|6
|13
|16
|Jet ALSOP
|KTM
|9
|3
|12
|17
|Koby HANTIS
|Yamaha
|2
|8
|10
|18
|Cambell WILLIAMS
|Honda
|10
|10
|19
|Finley MANSON
|KTM
|4
|5
|9
|20
|Jack McLEAN
|Yamaha
|4
|4
|21
|Noah MORGAN
|Yamaha
|2
|2
|22
|Lachlan MORRIS
|KTM
|1
|1
|23
|Jack DEVESON
|Husqvarna
|1
|1
Maxxis MX3 Championship Points
- Kayden Minear 196
- Jack Mather 173
- Cambell Williams 171
- Thynan Kean 155
- Ryan Alexanderson 142
- Byron Dennis 140
- Jet Alsop 128
- Connor Towill 122
- Brock Flynn 117
- Ryley Fitzpatrick 93
Yamaha bLU cRU YZ65 Cup
The next generation of Australian Motocross talent put on a phenomenal display of skill and speed to wow the Maitland crowd in the Yamaha bLU cRU YZ65 Cup contests.
Young Heath Davy was in a league of his own all day, claiming both Moto wins in dominant fashion.
Deegan Fort and Darcy Huston also established themselves as the riders to beat for the podium spots throughout the two bouts.
Yamaha bLU cRU YZ65 Cup Moto One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Heath DAVY
|Yamaha YZ 65
|13m13.322
|2
|Darcy HUSTON
|Yamaha YZ 65
|+40.245
|3
|Deegan FORT
|Yamaha YZ 65
|+41.296
|4
|Luis CANNON
|Yamaha YZ 65
|+1m02.958
|5
|Jimmy HADFIELD
|Yamaha YZ 65
|+1m16.859
|6
|Jahli THOMPSON
|Yamaha YZ 65
|+1m21.480
|7
|Eliza DENNIS
|Yamaha YZ 65
|+2m03.322
|8
|Zedd McLUCKIE
|Yamaha YZ 65
|+2m32.041
|9
|Levi ELLIS
|Yamaha YZ 65
|+2m33.363
|10
|Billy HOYE
|Yamaha YZ 65
|+2m39.417
|11
|Mason EZERGAILIS
|Yamaha YZ 65
|+3m06.984
|12
|Hendrix GLOVER
|Yamaha YZ 65
|+1 Lap
|13
|Mace KEHLET
|Yamaha YZ 65
|+1 Lap
|14
|Jobe BIRCH
|Yamaha YZ 65
|+1 Lap
|15
|Ryder BURCHELL
|Yamaha YZ 65
|+1 Lap
|16
|Beau DAVY
|Yamaha YZ 65
|+1 Lap
|17
|Xavier SCOTT
|Yamaha YZ 65
|+1 Lap
|18
|Kade PERRY
|Yamaha YZ 65
|+1 Lap
|19
|Tyler TOPARIS
|Yamaha YZ 65
|+1 Lap
|20
|Hudson McGRATH
|Yamaha YZ 65
|+1 Lap
|21
|Tahj EDWARDS
|Yamaha YZ 65
|+1 Lap
|22
|Jenson BRIDGE
|Yamaha YZ 65
|+1 Lap
|23
|Heath MOORE
|Yamaha YZ 65
|+1 Lap
|24
|Kiani KNIGHT
|Yamaha YZ 65
|+2 Laps
|25
|Jack CUNNINGHAM
|Yamaha YZ 65
|+2 Laps
|26
|Jessie HARRIS
|Yamaha YZ 65
|+2 Laps
Yamaha bLU cRU YZ65 Cup Moto Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Heath DAVY
|Yamaha YZ 65
|13m09.008
|2
|Deegan FORT
|Yamaha YZ 65
|+12.650
|3
|Darcy HUSTON
|Yamaha YZ 65
|+22.313
|4
|Mason EZERGAILIS
|Yamaha YZ 65
|+1m21.980
|5
|Jimmy HADFIELD
|Yamaha YZ 65
|+1m49.255
|6
|Zedd McLUCKIE
|Yamaha YZ 65
|+2m06.453
|7
|Eliza DENNIS
|Yamaha YZ 65
|+2m07.224
|8
|Tahj EDWARDS
|Yamaha YZ 65
|+2m08.515
|9
|Ryder BURCHELL
|Yamaha YZ 65
|+2m08.948
|10
|Levi ELLIS (NSW)
|Yamaha YZ 65
|+2m11.490
|11
|Luis CANNON (QLD)
|Yamaha YZ 65
|+2m16.045
|12
|Xavier SCOTT
|Yamaha YZ 65
|+2m43.635
|13
|Jobe BIRCH
|Yamaha YZ 65
|+1 Lap
|14
|Jahli THOMPSON
|Yamaha YZ 65
|+1 Lap
|15
|Billy HOYE
|Yamaha YZ 65
|+1 Lap
|16
|Mace KEHLET
|Yamaha YZ 65
|+1 Lap
|17
|Hudson McGRATH
|Yamaha YZ 65
|+1 Lap
|18
|Kade PERRY
|Yamaha YZ 65
|+1 Lap
|19
|Hendrix GLOVER
|Yamaha YZ 65
|+1 Lap
|20
|Jenson BRIDGE
|Yamaha YZ 65
|+1 Lap
|21
|Beau DAVY
|Yamaha YZ 65
|+1 Lap
|22
|Tyler TOPARIS
|Yamaha YZ 65
|+1 Lap
|23
|Jack CUNNINGHAM
|Yamaha YZ 65
|+1 Lap
|24
|Heath MOORE
|Yamaha YZ 65
|+2 Laps
|25
|Kiani KNIGHT
|Yamaha YZ 65
|+2 Laps
|26
|Jessie HARRIS
|Yamaha YZ 65
|+2 Laps
Yamaha bLU cRU YZ65 Round Points
|Pos
|Name
|Bike
|R1
|R2
|Total
|1
|Heath DAVY
|Yamaha
|25
|25
|50
|2
|Deegan FORT
|Yamaha
|20
|22
|42
|3
|Darcy HUSTON
|Yamaha
|22
|20
|42
|4
|Jimmy HADFIELD
|Yamaha
|16
|16
|32
|5
|Mason EZERGAILIS
|Yamaha
|10
|18
|28
|6
|Zedd McLUCKIE
|Yamaha
|13
|15
|28
|7
|Eliza DENNIS
|Yamaha
|14
|14
|28
|8
|Luis CANNON
|Yamaha
|18
|10
|28
|9
|Levi ELLIS
|Yamaha
|12
|11
|23
|10
|Jahli THOMPSON
|Yamaha
|15
|7
|22
|11
|Ryder BURCHELL
|Yamaha
|6
|12
|18
|12
|Billy HOYE
|Yamaha
|11
|6
|17
|13
|Jobe BIRCH
|Yamaha
|7
|8
|15
|14
|Tahj EDWARDS
|Yamaha
|13
|13
|15
|Xavier SCOTT
|Yamaha
|4
|9
|13
|16
|Mace KEHLET
|Yamaha
|8
|5
|13
|17
|Hendrix GLOVER
|Yamaha
|9
|2
|11
|18
|Kade PERRY
|Yamaha
|3
|3
|6
|19
|Hudson McGRATH
|Yamaha
|1
|4
|5
|20
|Beau DAVY
|Yamaha
|5
|5
|21
|Tyler TOPARIS
|Yamaha
|2
|2
|22
|Jenson BRIDGE
|Yamaha
|1
|1
