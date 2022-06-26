2022 Penrite ProMX Championship

Round Five – Maitland, NSW

Images by RbMotoLens

A passionate crowd welcomed ProMX back to the Maitland track in the Lower Hunter Valley region of NSW. A fast and technical track presented riders with contrasting terrain that encouraged close racing and intense battles throughout the day.

Thor MX1

KTM veteran Brett Metcalfe rocketed out of the gate to claim the holeshot in the opening THOR MX1 Moto. A furious first lap would ensue, with all the major title contenders trading plastic and placings early in the opening turns. At the conclusion of the opening lap it was BBR 102 Motorsports rider Matt Moss who would continue his momentum from claiming the fastest qualifying time, taking the lead from Metcalfe.

Moss’ lead would be short lived, as KTM Australia’s Kirk Gibbs was next to mount an attack and claim the lead on the following lap. Moss was then shuffled back further by CDR Yamaha Monster Energy’s Aaron Tanti and Brett Metcalfe then also followed through.

A freight train of Gibbs, Tanti and Metcalfe proceeded to tick off laps in close proximity until the middle part of the Moto, when Red Plate holder Tanti pull the trigger first, passing Gibbs for the lead.

As Tanti began to sprint away and establish a strong track position, Matt Moss regrouped and first passed Metcalfe for 3rd and then Gibbs for 2nd. Gibbs fell late in the moto coming out of the split section, relegating him from the podium positions.

At the chequered flag, it was Tanti in 1st, Moss 2nd, Metcalfe 3rd, Todd Waters on the Husqvarna Australia in 4th and Kirk Gibbs in 5th.

HRC Honda Racing Australia’s Dean Ferris had a point to prove in Moto 2 after a mechanical issue saw him fade back to 7th in Moto 1.

After taking the holeshot at the gate drop of Moto 2, Brett Metcalfe was first to pass Ferris for the lead on the opening lap. Aaron Tanti was next to mount an attack 1 lap later, passing both Ferris and Metcalfe to move into 1st position with Matt Moss close in tow.

From here, the trio of Tanti, Moss and Ferris would never be separated by more than a few bike lengths around the Maitland race track.

With the afternoon sun low in the sky and a hard packed track, passing and time making positions were limited and the trio played a game of cat and mouse that stretched all the way to the chequered flag, where it was Tanti making it 1-1 Moto scores to take the overall, further stretching his points lead.

Matt Moss retained 2nd in the Moto and overall in a season best day for the past champion. A frustrated Ferris settled for 3rd in the final Moto, with Todd Waters riding to yet another consistent day with 4th position in Moto 2 good enough for 3rd overall for the day.

Thor MX1 Race One Results

Pos Name Bike Time/Gap 1 Aaron TANTI Yamaha YZF 450 27m01.886 2 Matt MOSS Yamaha YZF 450 +5.275 3 Brett METCALFE KTM SXF 450 +9.507 4 Todd WATERS Husqvarna FC 450 +20.134 5 Hayden MELLROSS GasGas MC 450 +23.236 6 Kirk GIBBS KTM SXF 450 +23.248 7 Dean FERRIS Honda CRF 450 +40.459 8 Jayden RYKERS Kawasaki KX 450 +54.171 9 Joel WIGHTMAN Yamaha YZF 450 +54.664 10 Dylan WOOD KTM SXF 450 +57.009 11 Zachary WATSON Honda CRF 450 +1m11.091 12 Joben BALDWIN Honda CRF 450 +1m11.225 13 Joel EVANS Honda CRF 450 +1m13.300 14 Joshua WHITEHEAD KTM SXF 450 +1m42.769 15 Liam JACKSON GasGas MC 450 +1 Lap 16 Cody SCHAT GasGas MC450 +1 Lap 17 Jake COBBIN Yamaha YZF 450 +1 Lap 18 Siegah WARD Honda CRF 450 +1 Lap 19 Brock NINNESS KTM SXF 450 +1 Lap 20 Cory WATTS Honda CRF 450 +1 Lap 21 Joel CIGLIANO Kawasaki KX 450 +1 Lap 22 Kye ORCHARD Kawasaki KX 450 +1 Lap 23 Zhane DUNLOP Yamaha YZF 450 +1 Lap 24 Riley STEPHENS Honda CRF 450 1 Lap 25 Aaron PARKER KTM SXF 450 1 Lap 26 Troy MORA Kawasaki KX 450 1 Lap 27 Joel LALICZ Yamaha YZF 450 1 Lap 28 Jordan ROSE Husqvarna FC 450 +1 Lap 29 Mitchell NORRIS GasGas MC 450 +1 Lap 30 Bryson CHERRETT KTM SXF 450 +2 Laps

Thor MX1 Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Aaron TANTI Yamaha YZF 450 26m51.745 2 Matt MOSS Yamaha YZF 450 +0.895 3 Dean FERRIS Honda CRF 450 +03.850 4 Todd WATERS Husqvarna FC 450 +4.732 5 Brett METCALFE KTM SXF 450 +24.459 6 Hayden MELLROSS GasGas MC 450 +31.868 7 Joel WIGHTMAN Yamaha YZF 450 +1m17.092 8 Dylan WOOD KTM SXF 450 +1m28.629 9 Cory WATTS Honda CRF 450 +1m48.471 10 Joel EVANS Honda CRF 450 +1m51.608 11 Joben BALDWIN Honda CRF 450 +1m52.616 12 Siegah WARD Honda CRF 450 +1 Lap 13 Liam JACKSON GasGas MC 450 +1 Lap 14 Kye ORCHARD Kawasaki KX 450 +1 Lap 15 Mitchell NORRIS GasGas MC 450 +1 Lap 16 Brock NINNESS KTM SXF 450 +1 Lap 17 Jake COBBIN Yamaha YZF 450 +1 Lap 18 Zhane DUNLOP Yamaha YZF 450 +1 Lap 19 Troy MORA Kawasaki KX 450 +1 Lap 20 Joel CIGLIANO Kawasaki KX 450 +1 Lap 21 Aaron PARKER KTM SXF 450 +1 Lap 22 Cody SCHAT GasGas MC450 +1 Lap 23 Riley STEPHENS Honda CRF 450 +1 Lap 24 Jordan ROSE Husqvarna FC 450 +1 Lap 25 Bryson CHERRETT KTM SXF 450 +2 Laps 26 Joel LALICZ Yamaha YZF 450 +4 Laps DNF Joshua WHITEHEAD KTM SXF 450 +1 Lap DNF Kirk GIBBS KTM SXF 450 +5 Laps DNF Jayden RYKERS Kawasaki KX 450 +14 Laps

Thor MX1 Round Results

Pos Rider Bike R1 R2 Total 1 Aaron TANTI Yamaha 25 25 50 2 Matt MOSS KTM 22 22 44 3 Todd WATERS Husqvarna 18 18 36 4 Brett METCALFE KTM 20 16 36 5 Dean FERRIS Honda 14 20 34 6 Hayden MELLROSS GasGas 16 15 31 7 Joel WIGHTMAN Yamaha 12 14 26 8 Dylan WOOD KTM 11 13 24 9 Joel EVANS Honda 8 11 19 10 Joben BALDWIN Honda 9 10 19 11 Kirk GIBBS KTM 15 15 12 Liam JACKSON Kawasaki 6 8 14 13 Cory WATTS Honda 1 12 13 14 Jayden RYKERS Kawasaki 13 13 15 Siegah WARD Honda 3 9 12 16 Zachary WATSON Honda 10 10 17 Jake COBBIN Yamaha 4 4 8 18 Kye ORCHARD kawasaki 7 7 19 Brock NINNESS KTM 2 5 7 20 Joshua WHITEHEAD KTM 7 7 21 Mitchell NORRIS GasGas 6 6 22 Cody SCHAT GasGas 5 5 23 Zhane DUNLOP Yamaha 3 3 24 Troy MORA Kawasaki 2 2 25 Joel CIGLIANO Kawasaki 1 1

Thor MX1 Championship Points

Aaron Tanti 214 Todd Waters 188 Brett Metcalfe 186 Dean Ferris 175 Kirk Gibbs 145 Hayden Mellross 138 Jayden Rykers 118 Joel Evans 114 Joel Wightman 101 Joben Baldwin 97

Pirelli MX2

In the opening Pirelli MX2 Moto, it was Husqvarna Australia’s Dylan Wills who took the holeshot, with HRC Honda Racing Australia’s Wilson Todd and Empire Kawasaki’s Haruki Yokoyama following close behind in 2nd and 3rd respectively.

Wills set the pace early in the Moto, keeping Red Plate holder Todd a few bike lengths behind throughout the opening 10 minutes. At the same time, the Serco Yamaha duo of Bailey Malkiewicz and Jesse Dobson were battling for 5th position, with Dobson lighting up and moving through the field, first passing Yokoyama for 3rd and then capitalising on Dylan Wills misfortune, who then fell while fending off the attacks from Wilson Todd for the lead at the half way point of the Moto.

Todd was too strong and maintained solid track position and a modest lead over Dobson in 2nd to take the win. Haruki Yokoyama claiming 3rd after Dylan Wills and GAS GAS Australia’s Noah Ferguson came together before the final lap. Malkiewicz and Noah Ferguson rounded out the top 5 in Moto 1.

In what is becoming all to familiar, Todd executed another perfect holeshot to maintain lead track position through the opening turns in the second moto.

Behind Todd, a turn two pile up held up many of the heavy hitters in the class such as Yamalube Yamaha’s Rhys Budd, GAS GAS Australia’s Blake Fox and Yokoyama. This cleared room for Husqvarna mounted Kaleb Barham and Yamaha mounted Jayce Cosford to battle for podium positions through the half way point.

As Dylan Wills exited from podium contention with a mechanical issue, Jesse Dobson mounted an incredible charge through to 2nd with Empire Kawasaki’s Jai Constantinou riding to a season best 3rd position.

As Todd took the chequered flag in dominating fashion, Noah Ferguson retained 5th position to climb on to the overall podium in 3rd. Dobson 2nd overall and Wilson Todd in 1st.

Pirelli MX2 Race One Results

Pos Name Bke Time/Gap 1 Wilson TODD Honda CRF 250 27m57.572 2 Jesse DOBSON Yamaha YZF 250 +5.220 3 Haruki YOKOYAMA Kawasaki KX 250 +21.798 4 Bailey MALKIEWICZ Yamaha YZF 250 +31.300 5 Noah FERGUSON GasGas MC 250 +32.175 6 Hugh McKAY Yamaha YZF 250 +35.852 7 Rhys BUDD Yamaha YZF 250 +38.997 8 Blake FOX GasGas MC 250 +52.079 9 Ben NOVAK Honda CRF 250 +53.124 10 Chandler BURNS Honda CRF 250 +1m00.392 11 Dylan WILLS Husqvarna FC 250 +1m05.320 12 Jai CONSTANTINOU Kawasaki KX 250 +54.386 13 Kaleb BARHAM Husqvarna FC 250 +1m06.194 14 Mackenzie O’BREE Yamaha YZF 250 +1m18.725 15 John BOVA (NSW) KTM SXF 250 +1m14.359 16 Jacob SWEET Yamaha YZF 250 +1m23.783 17 Jayce COSFORD Yamaha YZF 250 +1m28.878 18 Wilson GREINER-DAISH Honda CRF 250 +1m29.917 19 Braeden KREBS Yamaha YZF 250 +1m43.278 20 Riley FUCSKO Husqvarna FC 250 +1m54.209 21 Joel PHILLIPS GasGas MC 250 +1 Lap 22 Harrison FOSTE Kawasaki KX 250 +1 Lap 23 Charli CANNON Yamaha YZF 250 +1 Lap 24 Nicholas KEFFORD Yamaha YZF 250 +1 Lap 25 James BESTON Yamaha YZF 250 +1 Lap 26 Sam LARSEN GasGas MC 250 +1 Lap 27 Riley PITMAN KTM SXF 250 +1 Lap 28 James DAVISON Kawasaki KX 250 +1 Lap 29 Harrison FINLAY-SMITH Yamaha YZF 250 +2 Laps 30 Seth HARDMAN KTM SXF 250 +2 Laps 31 Ashley SCHUURING Yamaha YZF 250 +2 Laps 32 Cody DYCE Yamaha YZF 250 +4 Laps DNF Bailey MIDDLETON Yamaha YZF 250 +2 Laps DNF Caleb GOULLET Honda CRF 250 +11 Laps

Pirelli MX2 Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Wilson TODD Honda CRF 250 27m40.362 2 Jesse DOBSON Yamaha YZF 250 +3.139 3 3Jai CONSTANTINOU Kawasaki KX 250 +14.412 4 Jayce COSFORD Yamaha YZF 250 +19.379 5 Noah FERGUSON GasGas MC 250 +27.765 6 Rhys BUDD Yamaha YZF 250 +29.006 7 Kaleb BARHAM Husqvarna FC 250 +30.450 8 Bailey MALKIEWICZ Yamaha YZF 250 +31.007 9 Hugh McKAY Yamaha YZF 250 +31.856 10 Haruki YOKOYAMA Kawasaki KX 250 +42.506 11 John BOVA KTM SXF 250 +56.862 12 Blake FOX GasGas MC 250 +57.453 13 Wilson GREINER-DAISH Honda CRF 250 +1m02.661 14 Ben NOVAK Honda CRF 250 +1m14.902 15 Jacob SWEET Yamaha YZF 250 +1m20.944 16 Mackenzie O’BREE Yamaha YZF 250 +1m36.619 17 Braeden KREBS Yamaha YZF 250 +1m49.803 18 Riley FUCSKO Husqvarna FC 250 +1 Lap 19 Joel PHILLIPS GasGas MC 250 +1 Lap 20 James BESTON Yamaha YZF 250 +1 Lap 21 Bailey MIDDLETON Yamaha YZF 250 +1 Lap 22 Cody DYCE Yamaha YZF 250 +1 Lap 2333 Caleb GOULLET Honda CRF 250 +1 Lap 2434 Harrison FOSTER Kawasaki KX 250 +1 Lap 25 Charli CANNON Yamaha YZF 250 +1 Lap 26 James DAVISON Kawasaki KX 250 +1 Lap 27 Nicholas KEFFORD Yamaha YZF 250 +1 Lap 28 Seth HARDMAN KTM SXF 250 +1 Lap 29 Riley PITMAN KTM SXF 250 +1 Lap 30 Ashley SCHUURING Yamaha YZF 250 +2 Laps 31 Chandler BURNS Honda CRF 250 +4 Laps 32 Dylan WILLS Husqvarna FC 250 +7 Laps 33 Harrison FINLAY-SMITH Yamaha YZF 250 +7 Laps 34 Sam LARSEN GasGas MC 250 +9 Laps

Pirelli MX2 Round Results

Pos Rider Bike R1 R2 Total 1 Wilson TODD Honda 25 25 50 2 Jesse DOBSON Yamaha 22 22 44 3 Noah FERGUSON GasGas 16 16 32 4 Bailey MALKIEWICZ Yamaha 18 13 31 5 Haruki YOKOYAMA Kawasaki 20 11 31 6 Jai CONSTANTINOU Kawasaki 9 20 29 7 Rhys BUDD Yamaha 14 15 29 8 Hugh McKAY Yamaha 15 12 27 9 Jayce COSFORD Yamaha 4 18 22 10 Kaleb BARHAM Husqvarna 8 14 22 11 Blake FOX GasGas 13 9 22 12 Ben NOVAK Honda 12 7 19 13 John BOVA KTM 6 10 16 14 Mackenzie O’BREE Yamaha 7 5 12 15 Wilson GREINER-DAISH KTM 3 8 11 16 Jacob SWEET Yamaha 5 6 11 17 Chandler BURNS Honda 11 11 18 Dylan WILLS Husqvarna 10 10 19 Braeden KREBS Yamaha 2 4 6 20 Riley FUCSKO Husqvarna 1 3 4 21 Joel PHILLIPS GasGas 2 2 22 James BESTON Yamaha 1 1

Pirelli MX2 Championship Points

Wilson Todd 243 Rhys Budd 160 Bailey Malkiewicz 149 Jesse Dobson 148 Noah Ferguson 133 Alex Larwood 132 Haruki Yokoyama 128 Dylan Wills 119 Ryder Kingsford 117 Liam Andrews 105

Maxxis MX3

MX3 Red Plate holder Cambell Williams on the HRC Honda Racing Australia machine took the holeshot in the opening moto, however it was short lived as hometown favourite Connor Towill on the KTM Newcastle machine rocketed past Williams on lap 1 and never looked back. From there, Towill stretched out to an 8 second lead by the halfway point and managed the race from the front.

As the battle for 2nd heated up, Williams was shuffled down to 6th as lingering injuries held him back. KTM Australia’s Kayden Minear began his charge to the front from 9th position early as the Husqvarna Australia duo of Jack Mather and Brock Flynn battle for the podium spots along with Ride Red Honda’s Ty Kean.

Towill was too strong, taking a dominant Moto win. Ty Kean established a strong 2nd place and Kayden Minear made multiple passes in the closing laps to secure 3rd position at the chequered flag.

Moto 2 would see a repeat start from Williams who again launched out of the gate to the holeshot, but ultimately his race would end one turn later with what appeared to be a mechanical issue.

From there Towill took the lead as Minear manhandled his KTM Australia machine after losing both feet from the foot-pegs in the first jump section, yet somehow was able to remount without crashing.

Towill led until just before the halfway mark, where a fall in the back split section handed the lead to Jack Mather. Yamaha Junior Racing’s Seth Burchell was in 2nd and Ty Kean in 3rd.

As the Moto progressed, Kean manoeuvred his way through to 1st position and never look back, going on to take the Moto win ahead of Burchell in 2nd and Mather in 3rd. The KTM duo of Towill and Minear battled furiously over 4th position to the chequered flag, with Towill just edging Minear at the finish.

Maxxis MX3 Moto One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Connor TOWILL KTM SXF 250 22m44.488 2 Thynan KEAN Honda CRF 250 +7.097 3 Kayden MINEAR KTM SXF 250 +11.124 4 Jack MATHER Husqvarna FC 250 +20.292 5 Ryan ALEXANDERSON KTM SXF 250 +22.447 6 Byron DENNIS GasGas MC 250 +28.671 7 Brock FLYNN Husqvarna FC 250 +30.427 8 Kobe DREW Yamaha YZF 250 +30.920 9 Seth BURCHELL Yamaha YZF 250 +32.941 10 Ryley FITZPATRICK GasGas MC 250 +36.768 11 Cambell WILLIAMS Honda CRF 250 +38.655 12 Jet ALSOP KTM SXF 250 +38.994 13 Cody KILPATRICK Kawasaki KX 250 +44.237 14 Angus PEARCE Yamaha YZF 250 +50.614 15 Cooper HOLROYD Yamaha YZF 250 +54.654 16 Hunter COLLINS KTM SXF 250 +1m01.717 17 Finley MANSON KTM SXF 250 +1m08.875 18 Jyle CAMPBELL Yamaha YZF 250 +1m15.674 19 Koby HANTIS Yamaha YZF 250 +1m17.733 20 Jack DEVESON Husqvarna FC 250 +1m27.680 21 Jack McLEAN Yamaha YZF 250 +1m34.527 22 Kallam DYCE Yamaha YZF 250 +1m44.866 23 Oliver PATERNO KTM SXF 250 +1m48.018 24 Noah MORGAN Yamaha YZF 250 +1m50.161 25 Frederick TAYLOR KTM SXF 250 +1 Lap 26 Levi SAYER Yamaha YZF 250 +1 Lap 27 Zane MACKINTOSH Honda CRF 250 +1 Lap 28 Blake WALDON Yamaha YZF 250 +1 Lap 29 Kynan ROSSANDICH KTM SXF 250 +1 Lap 30 Caleb TOWNSEND KTM SXF 250 +1 Lap 31 Aiden BLOOM KTM SXF 250 +1 Lap 32 Zac O’LOAN KTM SXF 250 +1 Lap 33 Lachlan MORRIS KTM SXF 125 +1 Lap 34 Jake RUMENS Yamaha YZF 250 +1 Lap 35 Jack BYRNE Honda CRF 250 +1 Lap 36 Dylan JONES Yamaha YZF 250 +1 Lap 37 Bailey PENMA KTM SXF 250 +2 Laps DNF Connor ROSSANDICH KTM SXF 250 57.876 DNF Hixson McINNES Honda CRF 250 7 Laps

Maxxis MX3 Moto Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Thynan KEAN Honda CRF 250 22m27.939 2 Seth BURCHELL Yamaha YZF 250 +2.654 3 Jack MATHER Husqvarna FC 250 +8.710 4 Connor TOWILL KTM SXF 250 +11.010 5 Kayden MINEAR KTM SXF 250 +11.507 6 Cooper HOLROYD Yamaha YZF 250 +23.549 7 Ryley FITZPATRICK GasGas MC 250 +25.313 8 Jyle CAMPBELL Yamaha YZF 250 +26.817 9 Ryan ALEXANDERSON KTM SXF 250 +27.266 10 Brock FLYNN ( Husqvarna FC 250 +41.025 11 Cody KILPATRICK Kawasaki KX 250 +45.440 12 Hunter COLLINS KTM SXF 250 +45.511 13 Koby HANTIS Yamaha YZF 250 +49.785 14 Kobe DREW Yamaha YZF 250 +54.731 15 Angus PEARCE Yamaha YZF 250 +57.601 16 Finley MANSON KTM SXF 250 +1m11.310 17 Jack McLEAN Yamaha YZF 250 +1m15.544 18 Jet ALSOP KTM SXF 250 +1m17.854 19 Noah MORGAN Yamaha YZF 250 +1m25.508 20 Lachlan MORRIS KTM SXF 125 +1m28.381 21 Kallam DYCE Yamaha YZF 250 +1m29.782 22 Jack DEVESON Husqvarna FC 250 +1m41.140 23 Oliver PATERNO KTM SXF 250 +1m51.331 24 Kynan ROSSANDICH KTM SXF 250 +1m53.309 25 Jack BYRNE Honda CRF 250 +1m56.067 26 Zac O’LOAN KTM SXF 250 +1m56.082 27 Jake RUMENS Yamaha YZF 250 +1 Lap 28 Caleb TOWNSEND KTM SXF 250 +1 Lap 29 Zane MACKINTOSH Honda CRF 250 +1 Lap 30 Levi SAYER Yamaha YZF 250 +1 Lap 31 Blake WALDON Yamaha YZF 250 +1 Lap 32 Aiden BLOOM KTM SXF 250 +1 Lap 33 Frederick TAYLOR KTM SXF 250 +1 Lap 34 Connor ROSSANDICH KTM SXF 250 1 Lap 35 Dylan JONES Yamaha YZF 250 +1 Lap 36 Bailey PENMAN KTM SXF 250 +2 Laps DNF Byron DENNIS GasGas MC 250 3 Laps DNF Cambell WILLIAMS Honda CRF 250 10 Laps

Maxxis MX3 Round Results

Pos Rider Bike R1 R2 Total 1 Thynan KEAN Honda 22 25 47 2 Connor TOWILL KTM 25 18 43 3 Jack MATHER Husqvarna 18 20 38 4 Kayden MINEAR KTM 20 16 36 5 Seth BURCHELL Yamaha 12 22 34 6 Ryan ALEXANDERSON KTM 16 12 28 7 Ryley FITZPATRICK GasGas 11 14 25 8 Brock FLYNN Husqvarna 14 11 25 9 Cooper HOLROYD Yamaha 6 15 21 10 Kobe DREW Yamaha 13 7 20 11 Cody KILPATRICK Kawasaki 8 10 18 12 Jyle CAMPBELL Yamaha 3 13 16 13 Byron DENNIS GasGas 15 15 14 Hunter COLLINS KTM 5 9 14 15 Angus PEARCE Yamaha 7 6 13 16 Jet ALSOP KTM 9 3 12 17 Koby HANTIS Yamaha 2 8 10 18 Cambell WILLIAMS Honda 10 10 19 Finley MANSON KTM 4 5 9 20 Jack McLEAN Yamaha 4 4 21 Noah MORGAN Yamaha 2 2 22 Lachlan MORRIS KTM 1 1 23 Jack DEVESON Husqvarna 1 1

Maxxis MX3 Championship Points

Kayden Minear 196 Jack Mather 173 Cambell Williams 171 Thynan Kean 155 Ryan Alexanderson 142 Byron Dennis 140 Jet Alsop 128 Connor Towill 122 Brock Flynn 117 Ryley Fitzpatrick 93

Yamaha bLU cRU YZ65 Cup

The next generation of Australian Motocross talent put on a phenomenal display of skill and speed to wow the Maitland crowd in the Yamaha bLU cRU YZ65 Cup contests.

Young Heath Davy was in a league of his own all day, claiming both Moto wins in dominant fashion.

Deegan Fort and Darcy Huston also established themselves as the riders to beat for the podium spots throughout the two bouts.

Yamaha bLU cRU YZ65 Cup Moto One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Heath DAVY Yamaha YZ 65 13m13.322 2 Darcy HUSTON Yamaha YZ 65 +40.245 3 Deegan FORT Yamaha YZ 65 +41.296 4 Luis CANNON Yamaha YZ 65 +1m02.958 5 Jimmy HADFIELD Yamaha YZ 65 +1m16.859 6 Jahli THOMPSON Yamaha YZ 65 +1m21.480 7 Eliza DENNIS Yamaha YZ 65 +2m03.322 8 Zedd McLUCKIE Yamaha YZ 65 +2m32.041 9 Levi ELLIS Yamaha YZ 65 +2m33.363 10 Billy HOYE Yamaha YZ 65 +2m39.417 11 Mason EZERGAILIS Yamaha YZ 65 +3m06.984 12 Hendrix GLOVER Yamaha YZ 65 +1 Lap 13 Mace KEHLET Yamaha YZ 65 +1 Lap 14 Jobe BIRCH Yamaha YZ 65 +1 Lap 15 Ryder BURCHELL Yamaha YZ 65 +1 Lap 16 Beau DAVY Yamaha YZ 65 +1 Lap 17 Xavier SCOTT Yamaha YZ 65 +1 Lap 18 Kade PERRY Yamaha YZ 65 +1 Lap 19 Tyler TOPARIS Yamaha YZ 65 +1 Lap 20 Hudson McGRATH Yamaha YZ 65 +1 Lap 21 Tahj EDWARDS Yamaha YZ 65 +1 Lap 22 Jenson BRIDGE Yamaha YZ 65 +1 Lap 23 Heath MOORE Yamaha YZ 65 +1 Lap 24 Kiani KNIGHT Yamaha YZ 65 +2 Laps 25 Jack CUNNINGHAM Yamaha YZ 65 +2 Laps 26 Jessie HARRIS Yamaha YZ 65 +2 Laps

Yamaha bLU cRU YZ65 Cup Moto Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Heath DAVY Yamaha YZ 65 13m09.008 2 Deegan FORT Yamaha YZ 65 +12.650 3 Darcy HUSTON Yamaha YZ 65 +22.313 4 Mason EZERGAILIS Yamaha YZ 65 +1m21.980 5 Jimmy HADFIELD Yamaha YZ 65 +1m49.255 6 Zedd McLUCKIE Yamaha YZ 65 +2m06.453 7 Eliza DENNIS Yamaha YZ 65 +2m07.224 8 Tahj EDWARDS Yamaha YZ 65 +2m08.515 9 Ryder BURCHELL Yamaha YZ 65 +2m08.948 10 Levi ELLIS (NSW) Yamaha YZ 65 +2m11.490 11 Luis CANNON (QLD) Yamaha YZ 65 +2m16.045 12 Xavier SCOTT Yamaha YZ 65 +2m43.635 13 Jobe BIRCH Yamaha YZ 65 +1 Lap 14 Jahli THOMPSON Yamaha YZ 65 +1 Lap 15 Billy HOYE Yamaha YZ 65 +1 Lap 16 Mace KEHLET Yamaha YZ 65 +1 Lap 17 Hudson McGRATH Yamaha YZ 65 +1 Lap 18 Kade PERRY Yamaha YZ 65 +1 Lap 19 Hendrix GLOVER Yamaha YZ 65 +1 Lap 20 Jenson BRIDGE Yamaha YZ 65 +1 Lap 21 Beau DAVY Yamaha YZ 65 +1 Lap 22 Tyler TOPARIS Yamaha YZ 65 +1 Lap 23 Jack CUNNINGHAM Yamaha YZ 65 +1 Lap 24 Heath MOORE Yamaha YZ 65 +2 Laps 25 Kiani KNIGHT Yamaha YZ 65 +2 Laps 26 Jessie HARRIS Yamaha YZ 65 +2 Laps

Yamaha bLU cRU YZ65 Round Points

Pos Name Bike R1 R2 Total 1 Heath DAVY Yamaha 25 25 50 2 Deegan FORT Yamaha 20 22 42 3 Darcy HUSTON Yamaha 22 20 42 4 Jimmy HADFIELD Yamaha 16 16 32 5 Mason EZERGAILIS Yamaha 10 18 28 6 Zedd McLUCKIE Yamaha 13 15 28 7 Eliza DENNIS Yamaha 14 14 28 8 Luis CANNON Yamaha 18 10 28 9 Levi ELLIS Yamaha 12 11 23 10 Jahli THOMPSON Yamaha 15 7 22 11 Ryder BURCHELL Yamaha 6 12 18 12 Billy HOYE Yamaha 11 6 17 13 Jobe BIRCH Yamaha 7 8 15 14 Tahj EDWARDS Yamaha 13 13 15 Xavier SCOTT Yamaha 4 9 13 16 Mace KEHLET Yamaha 8 5 13 17 Hendrix GLOVER Yamaha 9 2 11 18 Kade PERRY Yamaha 3 3 6 19 Hudson McGRATH Yamaha 1 4 5 20 Beau DAVY Yamaha 5 5 21 Tyler TOPARIS Yamaha 2 2 22 Jenson BRIDGE Yamaha 1 1

