2025 AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Round 11 – Budds Creek
The 2025 AMA Pro Motocross Championship signed off in fitting fashion on a warm Maryland afternoon, as Budds Creek Motocross Park staged the 11th and final round of the summer and the 28th stop of the SMX World Championship regular season.
With the Yamaha Racing Budds Creek National Finals locking in the playoff contenders, the spotlight shone brightest on the 250 Class, where Haiden Deegan (Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing) successfully defended his crown. The teenage sensation delivered a dominant performance to lift the Gary Jones Cup for the second year running.
Meanwhile, in the 450 Class, with the title already wrapped up a week earlier, Honda HRC Progressive’s Jett Lawrence put an exclamation point on his campaign. The newly crowned champion claimed his ninth overall win of the season, sealing back-to-back championship summers in style. Hunter Lawrence and Justin Cooper rounded out the overall 450 podium.
450 Moto One
The opening 450 Class moto saw newly crowned champion Jett Lawrence (Honda HRC Progressive) pick up where he left off, powering to the holeshot. Justin Cooper (Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing) briefly snatched the lead, but Lawrence quickly reasserted control at the front. The pair began to distance themselves from the pack as RJ Hampshire (Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing) settled into third.
For the first 20 minutes, the top three held station: Lawrence comfortably managing a five-second cushion while Cooper was kept under relentless pressure from Hampshire. Behind them, Hunter Lawrence (Honda HRC Progressive) stalked from fourth, edging closer as the clock ticked down.
With heavy lapped traffic entering the mix in the final stages, the battle for second ignited. Hampshire closed to within a second of Cooper, only for Hunter Lawrence to seize the opportunity and join the fight. Hunter slipped past Hampshire and immediately pounced on Cooper, making it a thrilling three-way scrap for runner-up honours on the final lap.
Out front, Jett Lawrence remained untouchable, cruising to his 16th moto win of the season by a margin of 2.9 seconds. Cooper held firm for second, marking his first moto podium since RedBud, with Hunter Lawrence just behind in third. Hampshire had to settle for fourth, while Eli Tomac (Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing) completed the top five.
450 Moto One Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Interval
|
1
|
J. Lawrence
|
Hon
|
35m32.881
|
2
|
J. Cooper
|
Yam
|
+2.940
|
3
|
H. Lawrence
|
Hon
|
+5.231
|
4
|
R. Hampshire
|
Hus
|
+13.003
|
5
|
E. Tomac
|
Yam
|
+45.924
|
6
|
D. Ferrandis
|
Hon
|
+55.119
|
7
|
M. Stewart
|
Hus
|
+56.634
|
8
|
J. Barcia
|
Gas
|
+58.220
|
9
|
C. Schock
|
Yam
|
+1m24.630
|
10
|
M. Harrison
|
Kaw
|
+1m35.989
|
11
|
J. Prado
|
Kaw
|
+1m39.653
|
12
|
V. Guillod
|
Yam
|
+1m41.423
|
13
|
S. Mcelrath
|
Hon
|
+1m45.220
|
14
|
H. Kullas
|
Hus
|
+1m51.739
|
15
|
L. Locurcio
|
Gas
|
+1m56.161
|
16
|
J. Hand
|
Hon
|
+1 lap
|
17
|
M. Jorgensen
|
Hus
|
+1 lap
|
18
|
J. Rogers
|
Kaw
|
+1 lap
|
19
|
J. Short
|
Hon
|
+1 lap
|
20
|
K. Webster
|
Hon
|
+1 lap
|
21
|
B. Shelly
|
Yam
|
+1 lap
|
22
|
R. Pape
|
Yam
|
+1 lap
|
23
|
H. Miller
|
Yam
|
+1 lap
|
24
|
B. Paturel
|
Suz
|
+1 lap
|
25
|
B. Ray
|
Hon
|
+1 lap
|
26
|
J. Rodbell
|
Hon
|
+1 lap
|
27
|
V. Luhovey
|
Kaw
|
+1 lap
|
28
|
M. Weltin
|
Yam
|
+1 lap
|
29
|
S. Verhaeghe
|
Yam
|
+1 lap
|
30
|
M. Miller
|
Kaw
|
+1 lap
|
31
|
G. Stine
|
Yam
|
+1 lap
|
32
|
C. Durow
|
KTM
|
+1 lap
|
33
|
L. Leitzel
|
Kaw
|
+1 lap
|
34
|
B. Gardner
|
Yam
|
+1 lap
|
35
|
P. Masciangelo
|
KTM
|
+1 lap
|
36
|
Z. Williams
|
Hon
|
+1 lap
|
37
|
C. Groves
|
Kaw
|
+2 laps
|
38
|
C. Carsten
|
Suz
|
+2 laps
|
39
|
J. Gray
|
Tri
|
+2 laps
|
40
|
T. Welch
|
Kaw
|
+2 laps
|
41
|
A. Cozadd
|
Yam
|
+2 laps
450 Moto Two
The final premier class moto of the year began with Hunter Lawrence (Honda HRC Progressive) making the perfect launch to edge out brother Jett for the holeshot, with Justin Cooper (Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing) sliding into third. The trio quickly broke free from the pack, establishing their own rhythm through the opening 10 minutes.
Midway through the race, Jett began to apply pressure on Hunter, closing the gap to within striking distance. But the elder Lawrence responded with a composed pace, steadily rebuilding his advantage to more than three seconds.
Cooper, meanwhile, began to fade from the lead duo, falling over 10 seconds behind as RJ Hampshire (Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing) inched closer from fourth.
With five minutes to go, Hunter turned up the intensity. His lead stretched towards 10 seconds while Hampshire reeled in and passed Cooper to move into the final podium spot. From there, the order at the front was settled.
Hunter Lawrence capped his summer with a 12.9-second victory over Jett, securing his second moto win of the season.
Hampshire ended a strong rookie campaign with his third podium ride of the year, while Cooper had to settle for fourth.
450 Moto Two Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Interval
|
1
|
H. Lawrence
|
Hon
|
34m09.698
|
2
|
J. Lawrence
|
Hon
|
+12.969
|
3
|
R. Hampshire
|
Hus
|
+20.345
|
4
|
J. Cooper
|
Yam
|
+29.102
|
5
|
J. Barcia
|
Gas
|
+47.036
|
6
|
M. Stewart
|
Hus
|
+56.878
|
7
|
D. Ferrandis
|
Hon
|
+1m03.417
|
8
|
E. Tomac
|
Yam
|
+1m24.770
|
9
|
K. Webster
|
Hon
|
+1m31.068
|
10
|
V. Guillod
|
Yam
|
+1m40.774
|
11
|
H. Kullas
|
Hus
|
+1m42.530
|
12
|
J. Prado
|
Kaw
|
+1m47.225
|
13
|
M. Weltin
|
Yam
|
+1m48.789
|
14
|
J. Short
|
Hon
|
+1m49.940
|
15
|
C. Schock
|
Yam
|
+1m57.498
|
16
|
L. Locurcio
|
Gas
|
+1 lap
|
17
|
R. Pape
|
Yam
|
+1 lap
|
18
|
S. Mcelrath
|
Hon
|
+1 lap
|
19
|
M. Jorgensen
|
Hus
|
+1 lap
|
20
|
J. Rodbell
|
Hon
|
+1 lap
|
21
|
M. Miller
|
Kaw
|
+1 lap
|
22
|
J. Hand
|
Hon
|
+1 lap
|
23
|
S. Verhaeghe
|
Yam
|
+1 lap
|
24
|
B. Gardner
|
Yam
|
+1 lap
|
25
|
H. Miller
|
Yam
|
+1 lap
|
26
|
V. Luhovey
|
Kaw
|
+1 lap
|
27
|
G. Stine
|
Yam
|
+1 lap
|
28
|
C. Durow
|
KTM
|
+1 lap
|
29
|
J. Rogers
|
Kaw
|
+1 lap
|
30
|
L. Leitzel
|
Kaw
|
+1 lap
|
31
|
Z. Williams
|
Hon
|
+1 lap
|
32
|
C. Groves
|
Kaw
|
+2 laps
|
33
|
C. Carsten
|
Suz
|
+2 laps
|
34
|
B. Shelly
|
Yam
|
+2 laps
|
35
|
T. Welch
|
Kaw
|
+2 laps
|
36
|
J. Gray
|
Tri
|
+2 laps
|
37
|
A. Cozadd
|
Yam
|
+2 laps
|
38
|
M. Harrison
|
Kaw
|
+6 laps
|
39
|
B. Ray
|
Hon
|
+8 laps
|
40
|
B. Paturel
|
Suz
|
+10 laps
|
41
|
P. Masciangelo
|
KTM
|
+16 laps
450 Round
The 2025 AMA Pro Motocross season closed in style as Jett Lawrence’s 1-2 moto scorecard earned him his ninth overall victory of the summer and the 24th win of his 450 Class career, moving him to fifth on the all-time wins list. It also extended his incredible streak of 22 consecutive top-five finishes to begin his premier-class career, a record that underscores just how consistent the young Australian has been.
Not to be outdone, Hunter Lawrence’s 3-1 result delivered his sixth runner-up finish of the season and completed the sixth Lawrence 1-2 of the year.
For Honda HRC Progressive, it was another banner day as the brothers cemented themselves in the history books: the first siblings ever to finish 1-2 in the 450 Class championship.
Justin Cooper (2-4) capped off a strong campaign with his third overall podium of the year and the fifth of his 450 Class career. His relentless presence all summer long, contesting all 28 motos, meant he locked down the #1 seed for the SMX Playoffs.
Eli Tomac (5-8 for eighth overall at Budds Creek) rounded out the championship podium in third, adding yet another accolade to his storied career.
Looking ahead to the SMX Playoffs, the seeds are now set:
- Justin Cooper takes the top spot after his full-season grind across both the SX and MX championships.
- Jett Lawrence, despite missing much of Supercross with injury, stormed back to earn the #2 seed as he chases a third consecutive World Championship.
- Malcolm Stewart (7-6 for sixth overall at Budds Creek) edged into the third seed on the final day of the regular season, showcasing both speed and resilience.
It’s been a season of dominance, resilience, and history, with the Lawrence brothers firmly rewriting the record books. Now, attention shifts to the SMX Playoffs, and the question of who can stop Jett Lawrence from completing another golden year.
Jett Lawrence (1-2)
“It feels good [to end with a win]. I’m super happy. Hunter [Lawrence] rode really well in Moto 2. I’m really happy with the season. I’d love to be a three-time champion, but injuries are a part of the sport. Nevertheless, it’s another 1-2 finish for Honda, which is awesome.”
Hunter Lawrence (3-1)
“That was cool. What a good way to end the season. I’m happy with that. It took a true team effort this weekend to make all this happen, so I’m grateful to have such an amazing group of people around me.”
Justin Cooper (2-4)
“I felt really good today. Had a great battle with the boys [Lawrence brothers] and it felt awesome to be in the lead group. I made a mistake in Moto 2 and went down and kind of lost my flow after that. But all in all it was a good day.”
450 Round Points
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
M1
|
M2
|
Points
|
1
|
J. Lawrence
|
Hon
|
1
|
2
|
47
|
2
|
H. Lawrence
|
Hon
|
3
|
1
|
45
|
3
|
J. Cooper
|
Yam
|
2
|
4
|
40
|
4
|
R. Hampshire
|
Hus
|
4
|
3
|
38
|
5
|
J. Barcia
|
Gas
|
8
|
5
|
31
|
6
|
M. Stewart
|
Hus
|
7
|
6
|
31
|
7
|
D. Ferrandis
|
Hon
|
6
|
7
|
31
|
8
|
E. Tomac
|
Yam
|
5
|
8
|
31
|
9
|
V. Guillod
|
Yam
|
12
|
10
|
22
|
10
|
J. Prado
|
Kaw
|
11
|
12
|
21
|
11
|
C. Schock
|
Yam
|
9
|
15
|
20
|
12
|
H. Kullas
|
Hus
|
14
|
11
|
19
|
13
|
K. Webster
|
Hon
|
20
|
9
|
15
|
14
|
L. Locurcio
|
Gas
|
15
|
16
|
13
|
15
|
S. Mcelrath
|
Hon
|
13
|
18
|
13
|
16
|
M. Harrison
|
Kaw
|
10
|
38
|
12
|
17
|
J. Short
|
Hon
|
19
|
14
|
11
|
18
|
M. Weltin
|
Yam
|
28
|
13
|
9
|
19
|
M. Jorgensen
|
Hus
|
17
|
19
|
8
|
20
|
J. Hand
|
Hon
|
16
|
22
|
6
|
21
|
R. Pape
|
Yam
|
22
|
17
|
5
|
22
|
J. Rogers
|
Kaw
|
18
|
29
|
4
|
23
|
J. Rodbell
|
Hon
|
26
|
20
|
2
|
24
|
M. Miller
|
Kaw
|
30
|
21
|
1
|
25
|
B. Shelly
|
Yam
|
21
|
34
|
1
|
26
|
H. Miller
|
Yam
|
23
|
25
|
0
|
27
|
S. Verhaeghe
|
Yam
|
29
|
23
|
0
|
28
|
V. Luhovey
|
Kaw
|
27
|
26
|
0
|
29
|
B. Gardner
|
Yam
|
34
|
24
|
0
|
30
|
G. Stine
|
Yam
|
31
|
27
|
0
|
31
|
C. Durow
|
KTM
|
32
|
28
|
0
|
32
|
L. Leitzel
|
Kaw
|
33
|
30
|
0
|
33
|
B. Ray
|
Hon
|
25
|
39
|
0
|
34
|
B. Paturel
|
Suz
|
24
|
40
|
0
|
35
|
Z. Williams
|
Hon
|
36
|
31
|
0
|
36
|
C. Groves
|
Kaw
|
37
|
32
|
0
|
37
|
C. Carsten
|
Suz
|
38
|
33
|
0
|
38
|
T. Welch
|
Kaw
|
40
|
35
|
0
|
39
|
J. Gray
|
Tri
|
39
|
36
|
0
|
40
|
P. Masciangelo
|
KTM
|
35
|
41
|
0
|
41
|
A. Cozadd
|
Yam
|
41
|
37
|
0
450 AMA MX Championship Points
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Points
|
1
|
J. Lawrence
|
509
|
2
|
H. Lawrence
|
454
|
3
|
E. Tomac
|
395
|
4
|
J. Cooper
|
389
|
5
|
R. Hampshire
|
366
|
6
|
J. Prado
|
262
|
7
|
M. Stewart
|
240
|
8
|
A. Plessinger
|
204
|
9
|
V. Guillod
|
201
|
10
|
J. Barcia
|
196
|
11
|
C. Schock
|
183
|
12
|
H. Kullas
|
158
|
13
|
C. Webb
|
151
|
14
|
C. Sexton
|
147
|
15
|
B. Paturel
|
131
|
16
|
M. Harrison
|
129
|
17
|
J. Savatgy
|
124
|
18
|
L. Locurcio
|
121
|
19
|
J. Anderson
|
111
|
20
|
D. Ferrandis
|
91
|
21
|
C. Nichols
|
90
|
22
|
R. Pape
|
63
|
23
|
G. Harlan
|
50
|
24
|
M. Weltin
|
50
|
25
|
H. Miller
|
48
|
26
|
K. Webster
|
45
|
27
|
J. Short
|
30
|
28
|
D. Kelley
|
30
|
29
|
S. Mcelrath
|
29
|
30
|
T. Cairoli
|
25
|
31
|
D. Drake
|
24
|
32
|
F. Noren
|
24
|
33
|
M. Jorgensen
|
20
|
34
|
B. Shelly
|
20
|
35
|
C. Tøndel
|
18
|
36
|
B. Bloss
|
18
|
37
|
K. Roczen
|
17
|
38
|
J. Hand
|
15
|
39
|
S. Verhaeghe
|
9
|
40
|
M. Semmens
|
9
|
41
|
B. Gardner
|
7
|
42
|
M. Miller
|
7
|
43
|
B. West
|
7
|
44
|
J. Rogers
|
4
|
45
|
T. Stepek
|
4
|
46
|
D. Oliveira
|
3
|
47
|
J. Harrington
|
2
|
48
|
J. Rodbell
|
2
|
49
|
N. Lapucci
|
2
|
50
|
R. Floyd
|
1
|
51
|
J. Cokinos
|
1
450 SMX Championship Points
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Points
|
1
|
J. Cooper
|
670
|
2
|
J. Lawrence
|
580
|
3
|
M. Stewart
|
517
|
4
|
C. Webb
|
516
|
5
|
H. Lawrence
|
516
|
6
|
C. Sexton
|
510
|
7
|
E. Tomac
|
475
|
8
|
A. Plessinger
|
459
|
9
|
J. Barcia
|
381
|
10
|
R. Hampshire
|
366
|
11
|
K. Roczen
|
288
|
12
|
D. Ferrandis
|
285
|
13
|
J. Prado
|
280
|
14
|
J. Savatgy
|
277
|
15
|
J. Anderson
|
262
|
16
|
S. Mcelrath
|
221
|
17
|
C. Nichols
|
220
|
18
|
V. Guillod
|
201
|
19
|
J. Hill
|
194
|
20
|
M. Harrison
|
194
|
21
|
C. Schock
|
191
|
22
|
H. Kullas
|
158
|
23
|
M. Oldenburg
|
134
|
24
|
B. Bloss
|
131
|
25
|
B. Paturel
|
131
|
26
|
L. Locurcio
|
121
|
27
|
K. Chisholm
|
78
|
28
|
G. Harlan
|
72
|
29
|
C. Craig
|
69
|
30
|
F. Noren
|
67
|
31
|
R. Pape
|
63
|
32
|
D. Wilson
|
57
|
33
|
M. Weltin
|
50
|
34
|
H. Miller
|
48
|
35
|
K. Webster
|
45
|
36
|
K. Moranz
|
42
|
37
|
J. Robin
|
39
|
38
|
J. Hand
|
34
|
39
|
J. Short
|
30
|
40
|
D. Kelley
|
30
|
41
|
T. Cairoli
|
25
|
42
|
D. Drake
|
24
|
43
|
J. Starling
|
22
|
44
|
M. Jorgensen
|
20
|
45
|
B. Shelly
|
20
|
46
|
T. Lane
|
19
|
47
|
C. Tøndel
|
18
|
48
|
A. Rodriguez
|
18
|
49
|
C. Clason
|
15
|
50
|
V. Friese
|
14
|
51
|
L. Leitzel
|
13
|
52
|
S. Verhaeghe
|
9
|
53
|
M. Semmens
|
9
|
54
|
B. Gardner
|
7
|
55
|
M. Miller
|
7
|
56
|
B. West
|
7
|
57
|
B. Pauli
|
6
|
58
|
J. Rogers
|
4
|
59
|
T. Stepek
|
4
|
60
|
D. Oliveira
|
3
|
61
|
R. Breece
|
3
|
62
|
J. Rodbell
|
2
|
63
|
J. Harrington
|
2
|
64
|
N. Lapucci
|
2
|
65
|
R. Floyd
|
1
|
66
|
J. Cokinos
|
1
250 Moto One
The opening 250 Class moto at Budds Creek brought plenty of drama, both on and off the track. When the gate first dropped, Tom Vialle (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) powered to the Pro Motocross Holeshot, but a red flag waved before the lap was complete, prompting a restart.
On the second attempt, Vialle once again grabbed the early advantage with rookies Cole Davies (Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing) and Drew Adams (Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki) in hot pursuit.
Championship rivals Haiden Deegan (Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing) and Jo Shimoda (Honda HRC Progressive) slotted into fourth and sixth early on.
The complexion of the race then shifted quickly when Vialle crashed out of the lead, promoting Davies, Adams, and Deegan into the top three. Shimoda soon climbed into fourth.
In his first spell leading a Pro Motocross moto, Davies looked composed, pulling a gap of nearly three seconds. But Deegan was patient and methodical, closing in on the rookie before making his move stick just prior to the halfway point. Shimoda followed suit, slicing past Davies to set up a heavyweight fight between the two title contenders.
With 15 minutes left, Deegan led Shimoda by 3.5 seconds. The Yamaha rider then found another gear and stretched the margin to nearly six seconds, ultimately crossing the line 9.3 seconds clear.
Davies held on to finish a career-best third behind Shimoda.
However, the story didn’t end there. Race officials determined both Deegan and Shimoda had violated red cross flag procedures relating to the initial incident that caused the red flag. As per regulations, each was docked one position and five championship points. That ruling promoted Davies to his first career moto victory, with Deegan and Shimoda officially classified second and third, respectively.
Levi Kitchen (Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki) and Adams completed the top five, but the headlines belonged to the combination of Deegan and Shimoda’s penalties and the rookie breakthrough for Davies.
250 Moto One Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Interval
|
1
|
C. Davies
|
Yam
|
34m35.248
|
2
|
H. Deegan
|
Yam
|
+37.040
|
3
|
J. Shimoda
|
Hon
|
+46.339
|
4
|
L. Kitchen
|
Kaw
|
+4.511
|
5
|
D. Adams
|
Kaw
|
+16.590
|
6
|
T. Masterpool
|
Kaw
|
+17.424
|
7
|
N. Thrasher
|
Yam
|
+18.188
|
8
|
G. Marchbanks
|
Kaw
|
+33.212
|
9
|
J. Smith
|
Tri
|
+44.504
|
10
|
R. Difrancesco
|
Gas
|
+51.478
|
11
|
T. Vialle
|
KTM
|
+55.471
|
12
|
J. Beaumer
|
KTM
|
+59.927
|
13
|
D. Schwartz
|
Yam
|
+1m03.812
|
14
|
A. Forkner
|
Tri
|
+1m07.342
|
15
|
M. Vohland
|
Yam
|
+1m11.017
|
16
|
D. Bennick
|
Yam
|
+1m16.104
|
17
|
C. Dudney
|
Yam
|
+1m19.304
|
18
|
P. Ross
|
Yam
|
+1m25.194
|
19
|
C. Park
|
Hon
|
+1m27.001
|
20
|
B. Bennett
|
Hus
|
+1m32.787
|
21
|
L. Turner
|
KTM
|
+1m39.936
|
22
|
I. Clark
|
Hon
|
+1 lap
|
23
|
L. Gibson
|
Hus
|
+1 lap
|
24
|
H. Yoder
|
Kaw
|
+1 lap
|
25
|
A. Long
|
KTM
|
+1 lap
|
26
|
D. Venter
|
Yam
|
+1 lap
|
27
|
K. Wise
|
Yam
|
+1 lap
|
28
|
C. Myers
|
KTM
|
+1 lap
|
29
|
W. Mattson
|
Yam
|
+1 lap
|
30
|
A. Shive
|
KTM
|
+1 lap
|
31
|
G. Betts
|
Yam
|
+1 lap
|
32
|
C. Heyman
|
Hus
|
+1 lap
|
33
|
H. Edwards
|
Yam
|
+1 lap
|
34
|
B. Raymond
|
Gas
|
+2 laps
|
35
|
S. Orland
|
Yam
|
+2 laps
|
36
|
S. Hammaker
|
Kaw
|
+4 laps
|
37
|
B. Connolly
|
Hon
|
+10 laps
|
38
|
M. Sanford
|
Kaw
|
+10 laps
|
39
|
M. Phelps
|
KTM
|
+12 laps
|
40
|
C. Pranger
|
Gas
|
+17 laps
250 Moto Two
The final moto of the 2025 Pro Motocross Championship delivered a fitting conclusion to a dramatic season, and newly crowned 250 Class Champion Haiden Deegan (Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing) signed it off in style.
Nate Thrasher (Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing) launched out front to grab the Pro Motocross Holeshot ahead of Deegan, with Jo Shimoda (Honda HRC Progressive) giving immediate chase in third. The opening lap was a flat-out sprint as the trio fought for supremacy, but it didn’t take long for Deegan to strike. Deegan pounced to seize control of the moto, with Shimoda soon following through to move into second.
Just as the race settled into rhythm, a second red flag halted proceedings to tend to a downed rider. A staggered restart resumed the action with just over 23 minutes left, and it was once again Deegan and Shimoda leading the way. Behind them, Levi Kitchen (Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki) attacked hard to displace Thrasher and secure third.
From there, Deegan was untouchable. He quickly pulled clear of Shimoda and maintained a comfortable multi-second cushion to the finish, ultimately taking his 13th moto win of the season by 13.5 seconds. Shimoda capped off his campaign with another strong runner-up ride, while Kitchen completed the podium.
It was the perfect finale for Deegan, who backed up his 2024 crown with a second straight 250 Class title and underscored his status as the standout rider in the division.
250 Moto Two Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Interval
|
1
|
H. Deegan
|
Yam
|
51m42.510
|
2
|
J. Shimoda
|
Hon
|
+13.537
|
3
|
L. Kitchen
|
Kaw
|
+19.581
|
4
|
G. Marchbanks
|
Kaw
|
+29.074
|
5
|
N. Thrasher
|
Yam
|
+33.548
|
6
|
T. Masterpool
|
Kaw
|
+46.005
|
7
|
S. Hammaker
|
Kaw
|
+49.956
|
8
|
R. Difrancesco
|
Gas
|
+1m01.767
|
9
|
D. Schwartz
|
Yam
|
+1m05.986
|
10
|
D. Adams
|
Kaw
|
+1m08.492
|
11
|
M. Vohland
|
Yam
|
+1m11.171
|
12
|
D. Bennick
|
Yam
|
+1m22.789
|
13
|
C. Dudney
|
Yam
|
+1m34.568
|
14
|
L. Gibson
|
Hus
|
+1m36.632
|
15
|
C. Park
|
Hon
|
+1m48.808
|
16
|
L. Turner
|
KTM
|
+1m56.380
|
17
|
C. Davies
|
Yam
|
+2m03.723
|
18
|
S. Orland
|
Yam
|
+1 lap
|
19
|
A. Forkner
|
Tri
|
+1 lap
|
20
|
D. Venter
|
Yam
|
+1 lap
|
21
|
H. Edwards
|
Yam
|
+1 lap
|
22
|
H. Yoder
|
Kaw
|
+1 lap
|
23
|
C. Myers
|
KTM
|
+1 lap
|
24
|
I. Clark
|
Hon
|
+1 lap
|
25
|
P. Murphy
|
Hon
|
+1 lap
|
26
|
G. Betts
|
Yam
|
+1 lap
|
27
|
M. Sanford
|
Kaw
|
+1 lap
|
28
|
A. Shive
|
KTM
|
+1 lap
|
29
|
C. Zeller
|
Hus
|
+1 lap
|
30
|
A. Long
|
KTM
|
+1 lap
|
31
|
P. Ross
|
Yam
|
+2 laps
|
32
|
A. Bloxom
|
Hon
|
+2 laps
|
33
|
B. Raymond
|
Gas
|
+2 laps
|
34
|
B. Bennett
|
Hus
|
+3 laps
|
35
|
W. Mattson
|
Yam
|
+4 laps
|
36
|
C. Heyman
|
Hus
|
+10 laps
|
37
|
J. Smith
|
Tri
|
+14 laps
|
38
|
H. Hudson
|
Gas
|
+15 laps
|
39
|
J. Beaumer
|
KTM
|
+16 laps
|
40
|
K. Wise
|
Yam
|
+17 laps
250 Round
The 2025 AMA Pro Motocross Championship wrapped up in fitting fashion at Budds Creek, where Haiden Deegan (Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing) overcame early drama to secure both the day’s overall victory and his second consecutive 250 Class championship. The 19-year-old concluded his small-bore career with 14 overall victories, tying him with Blake Baggett, Broc Glover, and Jett Lawrence for eighth all-time.
Shimoda’s 3-2 finishes earned him his eighth podium of the year as he finished runner-up both on the day and in the championship standings. Kitchen’s 4-3 scores gave him third overall—his first podium since Southwick—and underlined a strong close to the campaign. Garrett Marchbanks (Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki), meanwhile, capped off the best season of his career by securing third in the final points.
Looking Ahead: SMX Playoffs
The Budds Creek finale also locked in the seedings for the SMX Playoffs. Deegan heads in as the top seed as he now chases a third straight World Championship crown.
Shimoda will look to go one better after a season of consistent podiums, while Marchbanks completes the top three seeds in a year that’s seen him reach new heights.
Deegan’s statement ride in the final moto was the perfect exclamation point: a dominant performance that ensured both the day’s win and his place in the history books as a two-time 250 Class Champion.
Haiden Deegan (2-1)
“I wanted to go out there and make a statement, which is what I did. I wanted to wrap up the title on top of the box, so I was determined to go out there and make it happen. It feels awesome and I’m looking forward to the playoffs.”
Jo Shimoda (3-2)
“I hope I can keep this momentum going into the playoffs. I don’t think I’ve ever felt better riding a motorcycle than I do now. Congrats to Haiden [Deegan] on a great season, he deserves [the championship].”
Levi Kitchen (4-3)
“I’ve been trying my best every weekend, but I’ve hit the ground a lot and starting in the back. We found something on the bike, and it helped with the starts. Today felt like a win because it’s been a tough few weeks.”
250 Round Points
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
M1
|
M2
|
Points
|
1
|
H. Deegan
|
Yam
|
2
|
1
|
47
|
2
|
J. Shimoda
|
Hon
|
3
|
2
|
42
|
3
|
L. Kitchen
|
Kaw
|
4
|
3
|
38
|
4
|
G. Marchbanks
|
Kaw
|
8
|
4
|
32
|
5
|
N. Thrasher
|
Yam
|
7
|
5
|
32
|
6
|
T. Masterpool
|
Kaw
|
6
|
6
|
32
|
7
|
C. Davies
|
Yam
|
1
|
17
|
30
|
8
|
D. Adams
|
Kaw
|
5
|
10
|
29
|
9
|
R. Difrancesco
|
Gas
|
10
|
8
|
26
|
10
|
D. Schwartz
|
Yam
|
13
|
9
|
22
|
11
|
M. Vohland
|
Yam
|
15
|
11
|
18
|
12
|
D. Bennick
|
Yam
|
16
|
12
|
16
|
13
|
S. Hammaker
|
Kaw
|
36
|
7
|
15
|
14
|
C. Dudney
|
Yam
|
17
|
13
|
14
|
15
|
J. Smith
|
Tri
|
9
|
37
|
13
|
16
|
A. Forkner
|
Tri
|
14
|
19
|
11
|
17
|
T. Vialle
|
KTM
|
11
|
41
|
11
|
18
|
C. Park
|
Hon
|
19
|
15
|
10
|
19
|
J. Beaumer
|
KTM
|
12
|
39
|
10
|
20
|
L. Gibson
|
Hus
|
23
|
14
|
8
|
21
|
L. Turner
|
KTM
|
21
|
16
|
7
|
22
|
S. Orland
|
Yam
|
35
|
18
|
4
|
23
|
P. Ross
|
Yam
|
18
|
31
|
4
|
24
|
D. Venter
|
Yam
|
26
|
20
|
2
|
25
|
B. Bennett
|
Hus
|
20
|
34
|
2
|
26
|
H. Edwards
|
Yam
|
33
|
21
|
1
|
27
|
H. Yoder
|
Kaw
|
24
|
22
|
0
|
28
|
I. Clark
|
Hon
|
22
|
24
|
0
|
29
|
C. Myers
|
KTM
|
28
|
23
|
0
|
30
|
A. Long
|
KTM
|
25
|
30
|
0
|
31
|
G. Betts
|
Yam
|
31
|
26
|
0
|
32
|
A. Shive
|
KTM
|
30
|
28
|
0
|
33
|
W. Mattson
|
Yam
|
29
|
35
|
0
|
34
|
M. Sanford
|
Kaw
|
38
|
27
|
0
|
35
|
P. Murphy
|
Hon
|
41
|
25
|
0
|
36
|
B. Raymond
|
Gas
|
34
|
33
|
0
|
37
|
K. Wise
|
Yam
|
27
|
40
|
0
|
38
|
C. Heyman
|
Hus
|
32
|
36
|
0
|
39
|
C. Zeller
|
Hus
|
41
|
29
|
0
|
40
|
A. Bloxom
|
Hon
|
41
|
32
|
0
|
41
|
B. Connolly
|
Hon
|
37
|
41
|
0
|
42
|
H. Hudson
|
Gas
|
41
|
38
|
0
|
43
|
M. Phelps
|
KTM
|
39
|
41
|
0
|
44
|
C. Pranger
|
Gas
|
40
|
41
|
0
250 AMA MX Championship Points
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Points
|
1
|
H. Deegan
|
502
|
2
|
J. Shimoda
|
454
|
3
|
G. Marchbanks
|
352
|
4
|
L. Kitchen
|
327
|
5
|
T. Vialle
|
288
|
6
|
M. Haarup
|
239
|
7
|
S. Hammaker
|
231
|
8
|
M. Vohland
|
230
|
9
|
J. Smith
|
211
|
10
|
R. Difrancesco
|
191
|
11
|
D. Adams
|
186
|
12
|
D. Schwartz
|
182
|
13
|
M. Mosiman
|
180
|
14
|
N. Thrasher
|
170
|
15
|
J. Beaumer
|
166
|
16
|
T. Masterpool
|
160
|
17
|
A. Forkner
|
156
|
18
|
P. Ross
|
138
|
19
|
C. Hymas
|
132
|
20
|
J. Swoll
|
115
|
21
|
L. Turner
|
91
|
22
|
C. Cochran
|
88
|
23
|
A. Long
|
84
|
24
|
J. Martin
|
49
|
25
|
C. Dudney
|
38
|
26
|
A. Fedortsov
|
36
|
27
|
C. Davies
|
30
|
28
|
E. Temmerman
|
26
|
29
|
K. Minear
|
23
|
30
|
C. Park
|
18
|
31
|
M. Boisrame
|
15
|
32
|
D. Bennick
|
14
|
33
|
C. Benard
|
13
|
34
|
M. Fineis
|
12
|
35
|
C. Timboe
|
10
|
36
|
L. Gibson
|
8
|
37
|
G. Linville
|
7
|
38
|
K. Johnson
|
6
|
39
|
L. Kobusch
|
6
|
40
|
J. Chambers
|
6
|
41
|
S. Orland
|
5
|
42
|
G. Towers
|
4
|
43
|
B. Bennett
|
3
|
44
|
K. Wise
|
3
|
45
|
B. Connolly
|
2
|
46
|
D. Venter
|
2
|
47
|
H. Edwards
|
1
|
48
|
A. Black
|
1
250 SMX Championship Points
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Points
|
1
|
H. Deegan
|
723
|
2
|
J. Shimoda
|
617
|
3
|
G. Marchbanks
|
497
|
4
|
T. Vialle
|
468
|
5
|
S. Hammaker
|
408
|
6
|
L. Kitchen
|
366
|
7
|
J. Beaumer
|
355
|
8
|
M. Vohland
|
350
|
9
|
J. Smith
|
337
|
10
|
M. Mosiman
|
311
|
11
|
N. Thrasher
|
307
|
12
|
C. Hymas
|
262
|
13
|
M. Haarup
|
239
|
14
|
A. Forkner
|
231
|
15
|
R. Difrancesco
|
226
|
16
|
D. Adams
|
226
|
17
|
C. Davies
|
201
|
18
|
P. Ross
|
195
|
19
|
D. Schwartz
|
189
|
20
|
R. Hampshire
|
173
|
21
|
L. Turner
|
162
|
22
|
T. Masterpool
|
161
|
23
|
C. Park
|
149
|
24
|
C. Schock
|
144
|
25
|
J. Swoll
|
115
|
26
|
A. Long
|
113
|
27
|
D. Bennick
|
91
|
28
|
C. Cochran
|
88
|
29
|
H. Miller
|
85
|
30
|
M. Anstie
|
78
|
31
|
H. Yoder
|
78
|
32
|
C. Thompson
|
58
|
33
|
H. Munoz
|
58
|
34
|
E. Lopes
|
57
|
35
|
A. Bourdon
|
54
|
36
|
J. Chambers
|
54
|
37
|
C. Mumford
|
51
|
38
|
T. Colip
|
51
|
39
|
G. Towers
|
50
|
40
|
J. Martin
|
49
|
41
|
G. Linville
|
49
|
42
|
L. Kobusch
|
49
|
43
|
D. Walsh
|
41
|
44
|
C. Dudney
|
38
|
45
|
T. Albright
|
36
|
46
|
A. Fedortsov
|
36
|
47
|
J. Rodbell
|
34
|
48
|
J. Reynolds
|
34
|
49
|
M. Fineis
|
32
|
50
|
D. Simonson
|
30
|
51
|
I. Clark
|
29
|
52
|
E. Temmerman
|
26
|
53
|
L. Neese
|
25
|
54
|
K. Minear
|
23
|
55
|
C. Mcadoo
|
20
|
56
|
B. Shelly
|
20
|
57
|
B. West
|
17
|
58
|
M. Boisrame
|
15
|
59
|
L. Locurcio
|
14
|
60
|
J. Varize
|
14
|
61
|
C. Benard
|
14
|
62
|
A. Shive
|
13
|
63
|
M. Hicks
|
13
|
64
|
D. Kelley
|
13
|
65
|
P. Taylor
|
12
|
66
|
D. Thury
|
12
|
67
|
C. Baker
|
11
|
68
|
R. Randanella
|
10
|
69
|
C. Myers
|
10
|
70
|
C. Timboe
|
10
|
71
|
M. Weltin
|
9
|
72
|
V. Luhovey
|
9
|
73
|
S. Orland
|
9
|
74
|
L. Gibson
|
8
|
75
|
M. Miller
|
8
|
76
|
R. Wageman
|
7
|
77
|
H. Hudson
|
7
|
78
|
J. Rogers
|
7
|
79
|
K. Johnson
|
6
|
80
|
L. Shaw
|
6
|
81
|
N. Koch
|
5
|
82
|
D. Briggs
|
5
|
83
|
C. Marquier
|
4
|
84
|
N. Viney
|
4
|
85
|
P. Boespflug
|
3
|
86
|
N. Romano
|
3
|
87
|
B. Bennett
|
3
|
88
|
K. Wise
|
3
|
89
|
B. Connolly
|
2
|
90
|
D. Venter
|
2
|
91
|
C. Jurin
|
2
|
92
|
P. Brown
|
2
|
93
|
S. Robertson
|
2
|
94
|
H. Edwards
|
1
|
95
|
P. Masciangelo
|
1
|
96
|
A. Black
|
1
|
97
|
B. Laninovich
|
1
|
98
|
M. Jorgensen
|
1
|
99
|
A. Nordstrom
|
1
WMX Round Scores
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
M1
|M2
|M3
|
1
|
L. Turner
|
Yam
|
2nd
|
1st
|
1st
|
2
|
C. Cannon
|
Hon
|
1st
|
2nd
|
4th
|
3
|
M. Nielsen
|
Hon
|
4th
|
4th
|
2nd
|
4
|
J. Jarvis
|
Yam
|
3rd
|
3rd
|
5th
|
5
|
K. Stallings
|
Kaw
|
5th
|
5th
|
3rd
|
6
|
J. Astudillo
|
KTM
|
6th
|
11th
|
6th
|
7
|
N. Honda
|
Yam
|
7th
|
6th
|
11th
|
8
|
S. Rolen
|
Kaw
|
10th
|
8th
|
7th
|
9
|
H. Vassallo
|
Hus
|
8th
|
9th
|
9th
|
10
|
L. Pettus
|
Hus
|
9th
|
7th
|
10th
|
11
|
D. Burgess
|
KTM
|
11th
|
10th
|
8th
|
12
|
L. Randolph
|
KTM
|
12th
|
13th
|
12th
|
13
|
J. Gallacher
|
Hon
|
13th
|
12th
|
13th
|
14
|
A. Spiker
|
KTM
|
14th
|
14th
|
14th
|
15
|
K. Jacobs
|
Hon
|
15th
|
15th
|
16th
|
16
|
L. Obrien
|
Yam
|
16th
|
16th
|
15th
|
17
|
E. Netelkos
|
Yam
|
17th
|
17th
|
17th
|
18
|
L. Plate
|
Yam
|
18th
|
18th
|
18th
|
19
|
S. Plath
|
Hon
|
19th
|
19th
|
19th
|
20
|
K. Alexander
|
Hon
|
20th
|
20th
|
20th
|
21
|
A. Clouse
|
Hon
|
21st
|
21st
|
21st
|
22
|
D. Haines
|
Yam
|
22nd
|
22nd
|
22nd
|
–
|
H. Nowicki
|
Oth
|
DNF
|
DNF
|
DNF
WMX Championship Points
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Total
|
1
|
L. Turner
|
289
|
2
|
C. Cannon
|
258
|
3
|
M. Nielsen
|
240
|
4
|
J. Jarvis
|
207
|
5
|
K. Stallings
|
205
|
6
|
J. Astudillo
|
178
|
7
|
L. Pettus
|
129
|
8
|
D. Burgess
|
112
|
9
|
J. Gallacher
|
108
|
10
|
N. Honda
|
91
|
11
|
S. Phelps
|
71
|
12
|
S. Rolen
|
60
|
13
|
K. Jacobs
|
56
|
14
|
L. Obrien
|
43
|
15
|
C. Killebrew
|
41
|
16
|
C. Greenwell
|
40
|
17
|
H. Vassallo
|
37
|
17
|
H. Williams
|
37
|
19
|
H. Nowicki
|
34
|
20
|
M. Baltyk
|
28
|
21
|
L. Randolph
|
26
|
22
|
M. Martinez
|
25
|
22
|
S. Plath
|
25
|
24
|
A. Huber
|
21
|
24
|
J. Lehmann
|
21
|
24
|
A. Spiker
|
21
|
27
|
E. Netelkos
|
19
|
28
|
A. Scovel
|
18
|
29
|
G. Spoor
|
17
|
30
|
L. Woods
|
16
|
31
|
K. Alexander
|
15
|
31
|
N. Voorhees
|
15
|
33
|
M. Gorman
|
14
|
34
|
J. Fake
|
12
|
35
|
L. Plate
|
9
|
35
|
P. Sikma
|
9
|
37
|
M. Caverhill
|
8
|
37
|
E. Clayton
|
8
|
39
|
A. Clouse
|
7
|
39
|
D. Horrell
|
7
|
39
|
J. Myers
|
7
|
42
|
T. Whitaker
|
6
|
43
|
A. Schlender
|
5
|
44
|
M. Alverson
|
4
|
44
|
A. Cooke
|
4
|
44
|
A. Kwak
|
4
|
47
|
K. Gatzke
|
3
|
47
|
A. Schmelynn
|
3
|
49
|
D. Haines
|
2
|
49
|
S. Southerlin
|
2
|
51
|
L. Strong
|
1