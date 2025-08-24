2025 AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Round 11 – Budds Creek

Images by Jeff Miller

The 2025 AMA Pro Motocross Championship signed off in fitting fashion on a warm Maryland afternoon, as Budds Creek Motocross Park staged the 11th and final round of the summer and the 28th stop of the SMX World Championship regular season.

With the Yamaha Racing Budds Creek National Finals locking in the playoff contenders, the spotlight shone brightest on the 250 Class, where Haiden Deegan (Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing) successfully defended his crown. The teenage sensation delivered a dominant performance to lift the Gary Jones Cup for the second year running.

Meanwhile, in the 450 Class, with the title already wrapped up a week earlier, Honda HRC Progressive’s Jett Lawrence put an exclamation point on his campaign. The newly crowned champion claimed his ninth overall win of the season, sealing back-to-back championship summers in style. Hunter Lawrence and Justin Cooper rounded out the overall 450 podium.

450 Moto One

The opening 450 Class moto saw newly crowned champion Jett Lawrence (Honda HRC Progressive) pick up where he left off, powering to the holeshot. Justin Cooper (Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing) briefly snatched the lead, but Lawrence quickly reasserted control at the front. The pair began to distance themselves from the pack as RJ Hampshire (Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing) settled into third.

For the first 20 minutes, the top three held station: Lawrence comfortably managing a five-second cushion while Cooper was kept under relentless pressure from Hampshire. Behind them, Hunter Lawrence (Honda HRC Progressive) stalked from fourth, edging closer as the clock ticked down.

With heavy lapped traffic entering the mix in the final stages, the battle for second ignited. Hampshire closed to within a second of Cooper, only for Hunter Lawrence to seize the opportunity and join the fight. Hunter slipped past Hampshire and immediately pounced on Cooper, making it a thrilling three-way scrap for runner-up honours on the final lap.

Out front, Jett Lawrence remained untouchable, cruising to his 16th moto win of the season by a margin of 2.9 seconds. Cooper held firm for second, marking his first moto podium since RedBud, with Hunter Lawrence just behind in third. Hampshire had to settle for fourth, while Eli Tomac (Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing) completed the top five.

450 Moto One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Interval 1 J. Lawrence Hon 35m32.881 2 J. Cooper Yam +2.940 3 H. Lawrence Hon +5.231 4 R. Hampshire Hus +13.003 5 E. Tomac Yam +45.924 6 D. Ferrandis Hon +55.119 7 M. Stewart Hus +56.634 8 J. Barcia Gas +58.220 9 C. Schock Yam +1m24.630 10 M. Harrison Kaw +1m35.989 11 J. Prado Kaw +1m39.653 12 V. Guillod Yam +1m41.423 13 S. Mcelrath Hon +1m45.220 14 H. Kullas Hus +1m51.739 15 L. Locurcio Gas +1m56.161 16 J. Hand Hon +1 lap 17 M. Jorgensen Hus +1 lap 18 J. Rogers Kaw +1 lap 19 J. Short Hon +1 lap 20 K. Webster Hon +1 lap 21 B. Shelly Yam +1 lap 22 R. Pape Yam +1 lap 23 H. Miller Yam +1 lap 24 B. Paturel Suz +1 lap 25 B. Ray Hon +1 lap 26 J. Rodbell Hon +1 lap 27 V. Luhovey Kaw +1 lap 28 M. Weltin Yam +1 lap 29 S. Verhaeghe Yam +1 lap 30 M. Miller Kaw +1 lap 31 G. Stine Yam +1 lap 32 C. Durow KTM +1 lap 33 L. Leitzel Kaw +1 lap 34 B. Gardner Yam +1 lap 35 P. Masciangelo KTM +1 lap 36 Z. Williams Hon +1 lap 37 C. Groves Kaw +2 laps 38 C. Carsten Suz +2 laps 39 J. Gray Tri +2 laps 40 T. Welch Kaw +2 laps 41 A. Cozadd Yam +2 laps

450 Moto Two

The final premier class moto of the year began with Hunter Lawrence (Honda HRC Progressive) making the perfect launch to edge out brother Jett for the holeshot, with Justin Cooper (Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing) sliding into third. The trio quickly broke free from the pack, establishing their own rhythm through the opening 10 minutes.

Midway through the race, Jett began to apply pressure on Hunter, closing the gap to within striking distance. But the elder Lawrence responded with a composed pace, steadily rebuilding his advantage to more than three seconds.

Cooper, meanwhile, began to fade from the lead duo, falling over 10 seconds behind as RJ Hampshire (Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing) inched closer from fourth.

With five minutes to go, Hunter turned up the intensity. His lead stretched towards 10 seconds while Hampshire reeled in and passed Cooper to move into the final podium spot. From there, the order at the front was settled.

Hunter Lawrence capped his summer with a 12.9-second victory over Jett, securing his second moto win of the season.

Hampshire ended a strong rookie campaign with his third podium ride of the year, while Cooper had to settle for fourth.

450 Moto Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Interval 1 H. Lawrence Hon 34m09.698 2 J. Lawrence Hon +12.969 3 R. Hampshire Hus +20.345 4 J. Cooper Yam +29.102 5 J. Barcia Gas +47.036 6 M. Stewart Hus +56.878 7 D. Ferrandis Hon +1m03.417 8 E. Tomac Yam +1m24.770 9 K. Webster Hon +1m31.068 10 V. Guillod Yam +1m40.774 11 H. Kullas Hus +1m42.530 12 J. Prado Kaw +1m47.225 13 M. Weltin Yam +1m48.789 14 J. Short Hon +1m49.940 15 C. Schock Yam +1m57.498 16 L. Locurcio Gas +1 lap 17 R. Pape Yam +1 lap 18 S. Mcelrath Hon +1 lap 19 M. Jorgensen Hus +1 lap 20 J. Rodbell Hon +1 lap 21 M. Miller Kaw +1 lap 22 J. Hand Hon +1 lap 23 S. Verhaeghe Yam +1 lap 24 B. Gardner Yam +1 lap 25 H. Miller Yam +1 lap 26 V. Luhovey Kaw +1 lap 27 G. Stine Yam +1 lap 28 C. Durow KTM +1 lap 29 J. Rogers Kaw +1 lap 30 L. Leitzel Kaw +1 lap 31 Z. Williams Hon +1 lap 32 C. Groves Kaw +2 laps 33 C. Carsten Suz +2 laps 34 B. Shelly Yam +2 laps 35 T. Welch Kaw +2 laps 36 J. Gray Tri +2 laps 37 A. Cozadd Yam +2 laps 38 M. Harrison Kaw +6 laps 39 B. Ray Hon +8 laps 40 B. Paturel Suz +10 laps 41 P. Masciangelo KTM +16 laps

450 Round

The 2025 AMA Pro Motocross season closed in style as Jett Lawrence’s 1-2 moto scorecard earned him his ninth overall victory of the summer and the 24th win of his 450 Class career, moving him to fifth on the all-time wins list. It also extended his incredible streak of 22 consecutive top-five finishes to begin his premier-class career, a record that underscores just how consistent the young Australian has been.

Not to be outdone, Hunter Lawrence’s 3-1 result delivered his sixth runner-up finish of the season and completed the sixth Lawrence 1-2 of the year.

For Honda HRC Progressive, it was another banner day as the brothers cemented themselves in the history books: the first siblings ever to finish 1-2 in the 450 Class championship.

Justin Cooper (2-4) capped off a strong campaign with his third overall podium of the year and the fifth of his 450 Class career. His relentless presence all summer long, contesting all 28 motos, meant he locked down the #1 seed for the SMX Playoffs.

Eli Tomac (5-8 for eighth overall at Budds Creek) rounded out the championship podium in third, adding yet another accolade to his storied career.

Looking ahead to the SMX Playoffs, the seeds are now set:

Justin Cooper takes the top spot after his full-season grind across both the SX and MX championships.

Jett Lawrence, despite missing much of Supercross with injury, stormed back to earn the #2 seed as he chases a third consecutive World Championship.

Malcolm Stewart (7-6 for sixth overall at Budds Creek) edged into the third seed on the final day of the regular season, showcasing both speed and resilience.

It’s been a season of dominance, resilience, and history, with the Lawrence brothers firmly rewriting the record books. Now, attention shifts to the SMX Playoffs, and the question of who can stop Jett Lawrence from completing another golden year.

Jett Lawrence (1-2)

“It feels good [to end with a win]. I’m super happy. Hunter [Lawrence] rode really well in Moto 2. I’m really happy with the season. I’d love to be a three-time champion, but injuries are a part of the sport. Nevertheless, it’s another 1-2 finish for Honda, which is awesome.”

Hunter Lawrence (3-1)

“That was cool. What a good way to end the season. I’m happy with that. It took a true team effort this weekend to make all this happen, so I’m grateful to have such an amazing group of people around me.”

Justin Cooper (2-4)

“I felt really good today. Had a great battle with the boys [Lawrence brothers] and it felt awesome to be in the lead group. I made a mistake in Moto 2 and went down and kind of lost my flow after that. But all in all it was a good day.”

450 Round Points

Pos Rider Bike M1 M2 Points 1 J. Lawrence Hon 1 2 47 2 H. Lawrence Hon 3 1 45 3 J. Cooper Yam 2 4 40 4 R. Hampshire Hus 4 3 38 5 J. Barcia Gas 8 5 31 6 M. Stewart Hus 7 6 31 7 D. Ferrandis Hon 6 7 31 8 E. Tomac Yam 5 8 31 9 V. Guillod Yam 12 10 22 10 J. Prado Kaw 11 12 21 11 C. Schock Yam 9 15 20 12 H. Kullas Hus 14 11 19 13 K. Webster Hon 20 9 15 14 L. Locurcio Gas 15 16 13 15 S. Mcelrath Hon 13 18 13 16 M. Harrison Kaw 10 38 12 17 J. Short Hon 19 14 11 18 M. Weltin Yam 28 13 9 19 M. Jorgensen Hus 17 19 8 20 J. Hand Hon 16 22 6 21 R. Pape Yam 22 17 5 22 J. Rogers Kaw 18 29 4 23 J. Rodbell Hon 26 20 2 24 M. Miller Kaw 30 21 1 25 B. Shelly Yam 21 34 1 26 H. Miller Yam 23 25 0 27 S. Verhaeghe Yam 29 23 0 28 V. Luhovey Kaw 27 26 0 29 B. Gardner Yam 34 24 0 30 G. Stine Yam 31 27 0 31 C. Durow KTM 32 28 0 32 L. Leitzel Kaw 33 30 0 33 B. Ray Hon 25 39 0 34 B. Paturel Suz 24 40 0 35 Z. Williams Hon 36 31 0 36 C. Groves Kaw 37 32 0 37 C. Carsten Suz 38 33 0 38 T. Welch Kaw 40 35 0 39 J. Gray Tri 39 36 0 40 P. Masciangelo KTM 35 41 0 41 A. Cozadd Yam 41 37 0

450 AMA MX Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 J. Lawrence 509 2 H. Lawrence 454 3 E. Tomac 395 4 J. Cooper 389 5 R. Hampshire 366 6 J. Prado 262 7 M. Stewart 240 8 A. Plessinger 204 9 V. Guillod 201 10 J. Barcia 196 11 C. Schock 183 12 H. Kullas 158 13 C. Webb 151 14 C. Sexton 147 15 B. Paturel 131 16 M. Harrison 129 17 J. Savatgy 124 18 L. Locurcio 121 19 J. Anderson 111 20 D. Ferrandis 91 21 C. Nichols 90 22 R. Pape 63 23 G. Harlan 50 24 M. Weltin 50 25 H. Miller 48 26 K. Webster 45 27 J. Short 30 28 D. Kelley 30 29 S. Mcelrath 29 30 T. Cairoli 25 31 D. Drake 24 32 F. Noren 24 33 M. Jorgensen 20 34 B. Shelly 20 35 C. Tøndel 18 36 B. Bloss 18 37 K. Roczen 17 38 J. Hand 15 39 S. Verhaeghe 9 40 M. Semmens 9 41 B. Gardner 7 42 M. Miller 7 43 B. West 7 44 J. Rogers 4 45 T. Stepek 4 46 D. Oliveira 3 47 J. Harrington 2 48 J. Rodbell 2 49 N. Lapucci 2 50 R. Floyd 1 51 J. Cokinos 1

450 SMX Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 J. Cooper 670 2 J. Lawrence 580 3 M. Stewart 517 4 C. Webb 516 5 H. Lawrence 516 6 C. Sexton 510 7 E. Tomac 475 8 A. Plessinger 459 9 J. Barcia 381 10 R. Hampshire 366 11 K. Roczen 288 12 D. Ferrandis 285 13 J. Prado 280 14 J. Savatgy 277 15 J. Anderson 262 16 S. Mcelrath 221 17 C. Nichols 220 18 V. Guillod 201 19 J. Hill 194 20 M. Harrison 194 21 C. Schock 191 22 H. Kullas 158 23 M. Oldenburg 134 24 B. Bloss 131 25 B. Paturel 131 26 L. Locurcio 121 27 K. Chisholm 78 28 G. Harlan 72 29 C. Craig 69 30 F. Noren 67 31 R. Pape 63 32 D. Wilson 57 33 M. Weltin 50 34 H. Miller 48 35 K. Webster 45 36 K. Moranz 42 37 J. Robin 39 38 J. Hand 34 39 J. Short 30 40 D. Kelley 30 41 T. Cairoli 25 42 D. Drake 24 43 J. Starling 22 44 M. Jorgensen 20 45 B. Shelly 20 46 T. Lane 19 47 C. Tøndel 18 48 A. Rodriguez 18 49 C. Clason 15 50 V. Friese 14 51 L. Leitzel 13 52 S. Verhaeghe 9 53 M. Semmens 9 54 B. Gardner 7 55 M. Miller 7 56 B. West 7 57 B. Pauli 6 58 J. Rogers 4 59 T. Stepek 4 60 D. Oliveira 3 61 R. Breece 3 62 J. Rodbell 2 63 J. Harrington 2 64 N. Lapucci 2 65 R. Floyd 1 66 J. Cokinos 1

250 Moto One

The opening 250 Class moto at Budds Creek brought plenty of drama, both on and off the track. When the gate first dropped, Tom Vialle (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) powered to the Pro Motocross Holeshot, but a red flag waved before the lap was complete, prompting a restart.

On the second attempt, Vialle once again grabbed the early advantage with rookies Cole Davies (Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing) and Drew Adams (Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki) in hot pursuit.

Championship rivals Haiden Deegan (Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing) and Jo Shimoda (Honda HRC Progressive) slotted into fourth and sixth early on.

The complexion of the race then shifted quickly when Vialle crashed out of the lead, promoting Davies, Adams, and Deegan into the top three. Shimoda soon climbed into fourth.

In his first spell leading a Pro Motocross moto, Davies looked composed, pulling a gap of nearly three seconds. But Deegan was patient and methodical, closing in on the rookie before making his move stick just prior to the halfway point. Shimoda followed suit, slicing past Davies to set up a heavyweight fight between the two title contenders.

With 15 minutes left, Deegan led Shimoda by 3.5 seconds. The Yamaha rider then found another gear and stretched the margin to nearly six seconds, ultimately crossing the line 9.3 seconds clear.

Davies held on to finish a career-best third behind Shimoda.

However, the story didn’t end there. Race officials determined both Deegan and Shimoda had violated red cross flag procedures relating to the initial incident that caused the red flag. As per regulations, each was docked one position and five championship points. That ruling promoted Davies to his first career moto victory, with Deegan and Shimoda officially classified second and third, respectively.

Levi Kitchen (Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki) and Adams completed the top five, but the headlines belonged to the combination of Deegan and Shimoda’s penalties and the rookie breakthrough for Davies.

250 Moto One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Interval 1 C. Davies Yam 34m35.248 2 H. Deegan Yam +37.040 3 J. Shimoda Hon +46.339 4 L. Kitchen Kaw +4.511 5 D. Adams Kaw +16.590 6 T. Masterpool Kaw +17.424 7 N. Thrasher Yam +18.188 8 G. Marchbanks Kaw +33.212 9 J. Smith Tri +44.504 10 R. Difrancesco Gas +51.478 11 T. Vialle KTM +55.471 12 J. Beaumer KTM +59.927 13 D. Schwartz Yam +1m03.812 14 A. Forkner Tri +1m07.342 15 M. Vohland Yam +1m11.017 16 D. Bennick Yam +1m16.104 17 C. Dudney Yam +1m19.304 18 P. Ross Yam +1m25.194 19 C. Park Hon +1m27.001 20 B. Bennett Hus +1m32.787 21 L. Turner KTM +1m39.936 22 I. Clark Hon +1 lap 23 L. Gibson Hus +1 lap 24 H. Yoder Kaw +1 lap 25 A. Long KTM +1 lap 26 D. Venter Yam +1 lap 27 K. Wise Yam +1 lap 28 C. Myers KTM +1 lap 29 W. Mattson Yam +1 lap 30 A. Shive KTM +1 lap 31 G. Betts Yam +1 lap 32 C. Heyman Hus +1 lap 33 H. Edwards Yam +1 lap 34 B. Raymond Gas +2 laps 35 S. Orland Yam +2 laps 36 S. Hammaker Kaw +4 laps 37 B. Connolly Hon +10 laps 38 M. Sanford Kaw +10 laps 39 M. Phelps KTM +12 laps 40 C. Pranger Gas +17 laps

250 Moto Two

The final moto of the 2025 Pro Motocross Championship delivered a fitting conclusion to a dramatic season, and newly crowned 250 Class Champion Haiden Deegan (Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing) signed it off in style.

Nate Thrasher (Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing) launched out front to grab the Pro Motocross Holeshot ahead of Deegan, with Jo Shimoda (Honda HRC Progressive) giving immediate chase in third. The opening lap was a flat-out sprint as the trio fought for supremacy, but it didn’t take long for Deegan to strike. Deegan pounced to seize control of the moto, with Shimoda soon following through to move into second.

Just as the race settled into rhythm, a second red flag halted proceedings to tend to a downed rider. A staggered restart resumed the action with just over 23 minutes left, and it was once again Deegan and Shimoda leading the way. Behind them, Levi Kitchen (Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki) attacked hard to displace Thrasher and secure third.

From there, Deegan was untouchable. He quickly pulled clear of Shimoda and maintained a comfortable multi-second cushion to the finish, ultimately taking his 13th moto win of the season by 13.5 seconds. Shimoda capped off his campaign with another strong runner-up ride, while Kitchen completed the podium.

It was the perfect finale for Deegan, who backed up his 2024 crown with a second straight 250 Class title and underscored his status as the standout rider in the division.

250 Moto Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Interval 1 H. Deegan Yam 51m42.510 2 J. Shimoda Hon +13.537 3 L. Kitchen Kaw +19.581 4 G. Marchbanks Kaw +29.074 5 N. Thrasher Yam +33.548 6 T. Masterpool Kaw +46.005 7 S. Hammaker Kaw +49.956 8 R. Difrancesco Gas +1m01.767 9 D. Schwartz Yam +1m05.986 10 D. Adams Kaw +1m08.492 11 M. Vohland Yam +1m11.171 12 D. Bennick Yam +1m22.789 13 C. Dudney Yam +1m34.568 14 L. Gibson Hus +1m36.632 15 C. Park Hon +1m48.808 16 L. Turner KTM +1m56.380 17 C. Davies Yam +2m03.723 18 S. Orland Yam +1 lap 19 A. Forkner Tri +1 lap 20 D. Venter Yam +1 lap 21 H. Edwards Yam +1 lap 22 H. Yoder Kaw +1 lap 23 C. Myers KTM +1 lap 24 I. Clark Hon +1 lap 25 P. Murphy Hon +1 lap 26 G. Betts Yam +1 lap 27 M. Sanford Kaw +1 lap 28 A. Shive KTM +1 lap 29 C. Zeller Hus +1 lap 30 A. Long KTM +1 lap 31 P. Ross Yam +2 laps 32 A. Bloxom Hon +2 laps 33 B. Raymond Gas +2 laps 34 B. Bennett Hus +3 laps 35 W. Mattson Yam +4 laps 36 C. Heyman Hus +10 laps 37 J. Smith Tri +14 laps 38 H. Hudson Gas +15 laps 39 J. Beaumer KTM +16 laps 40 K. Wise Yam +17 laps

250 Round

The 2025 AMA Pro Motocross Championship wrapped up in fitting fashion at Budds Creek, where Haiden Deegan (Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing) overcame early drama to secure both the day’s overall victory and his second consecutive 250 Class championship. The 19-year-old concluded his small-bore career with 14 overall victories, tying him with Blake Baggett, Broc Glover, and Jett Lawrence for eighth all-time.

Shimoda’s 3-2 finishes earned him his eighth podium of the year as he finished runner-up both on the day and in the championship standings. Kitchen’s 4-3 scores gave him third overall—his first podium since Southwick—and underlined a strong close to the campaign. Garrett Marchbanks (Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki), meanwhile, capped off the best season of his career by securing third in the final points.

Looking Ahead: SMX Playoffs

The Budds Creek finale also locked in the seedings for the SMX Playoffs. Deegan heads in as the top seed as he now chases a third straight World Championship crown.

Shimoda will look to go one better after a season of consistent podiums, while Marchbanks completes the top three seeds in a year that’s seen him reach new heights.

Deegan’s statement ride in the final moto was the perfect exclamation point: a dominant performance that ensured both the day’s win and his place in the history books as a two-time 250 Class Champion.

Haiden Deegan (2-1)

“I wanted to go out there and make a statement, which is what I did. I wanted to wrap up the title on top of the box, so I was determined to go out there and make it happen. It feels awesome and I’m looking forward to the playoffs.”

Jo Shimoda (3-2)

“I hope I can keep this momentum going into the playoffs. I don’t think I’ve ever felt better riding a motorcycle than I do now. Congrats to Haiden [Deegan] on a great season, he deserves [the championship].”

Levi Kitchen (4-3)

“I’ve been trying my best every weekend, but I’ve hit the ground a lot and starting in the back. We found something on the bike, and it helped with the starts. Today felt like a win because it’s been a tough few weeks.”

250 Round Points

Pos Rider Bike M1 M2 Points 1 H. Deegan Yam 2 1 47 2 J. Shimoda Hon 3 2 42 3 L. Kitchen Kaw 4 3 38 4 G. Marchbanks Kaw 8 4 32 5 N. Thrasher Yam 7 5 32 6 T. Masterpool Kaw 6 6 32 7 C. Davies Yam 1 17 30 8 D. Adams Kaw 5 10 29 9 R. Difrancesco Gas 10 8 26 10 D. Schwartz Yam 13 9 22 11 M. Vohland Yam 15 11 18 12 D. Bennick Yam 16 12 16 13 S. Hammaker Kaw 36 7 15 14 C. Dudney Yam 17 13 14 15 J. Smith Tri 9 37 13 16 A. Forkner Tri 14 19 11 17 T. Vialle KTM 11 41 11 18 C. Park Hon 19 15 10 19 J. Beaumer KTM 12 39 10 20 L. Gibson Hus 23 14 8 21 L. Turner KTM 21 16 7 22 S. Orland Yam 35 18 4 23 P. Ross Yam 18 31 4 24 D. Venter Yam 26 20 2 25 B. Bennett Hus 20 34 2 26 H. Edwards Yam 33 21 1 27 H. Yoder Kaw 24 22 0 28 I. Clark Hon 22 24 0 29 C. Myers KTM 28 23 0 30 A. Long KTM 25 30 0 31 G. Betts Yam 31 26 0 32 A. Shive KTM 30 28 0 33 W. Mattson Yam 29 35 0 34 M. Sanford Kaw 38 27 0 35 P. Murphy Hon 41 25 0 36 B. Raymond Gas 34 33 0 37 K. Wise Yam 27 40 0 38 C. Heyman Hus 32 36 0 39 C. Zeller Hus 41 29 0 40 A. Bloxom Hon 41 32 0 41 B. Connolly Hon 37 41 0 42 H. Hudson Gas 41 38 0 43 M. Phelps KTM 39 41 0 44 C. Pranger Gas 40 41 0

250 AMA MX Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 H. Deegan 502 2 J. Shimoda 454 3 G. Marchbanks 352 4 L. Kitchen 327 5 T. Vialle 288 6 M. Haarup 239 7 S. Hammaker 231 8 M. Vohland 230 9 J. Smith 211 10 R. Difrancesco 191 11 D. Adams 186 12 D. Schwartz 182 13 M. Mosiman 180 14 N. Thrasher 170 15 J. Beaumer 166 16 T. Masterpool 160 17 A. Forkner 156 18 P. Ross 138 19 C. Hymas 132 20 J. Swoll 115 21 L. Turner 91 22 C. Cochran 88 23 A. Long 84 24 J. Martin 49 25 C. Dudney 38 26 A. Fedortsov 36 27 C. Davies 30 28 E. Temmerman 26 29 K. Minear 23 30 C. Park 18 31 M. Boisrame 15 32 D. Bennick 14 33 C. Benard 13 34 M. Fineis 12 35 C. Timboe 10 36 L. Gibson 8 37 G. Linville 7 38 K. Johnson 6 39 L. Kobusch 6 40 J. Chambers 6 41 S. Orland 5 42 G. Towers 4 43 B. Bennett 3 44 K. Wise 3 45 B. Connolly 2 46 D. Venter 2 47 H. Edwards 1 48 A. Black 1

250 SMX Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 H. Deegan 723 2 J. Shimoda 617 3 G. Marchbanks 497 4 T. Vialle 468 5 S. Hammaker 408 6 L. Kitchen 366 7 J. Beaumer 355 8 M. Vohland 350 9 J. Smith 337 10 M. Mosiman 311 11 N. Thrasher 307 12 C. Hymas 262 13 M. Haarup 239 14 A. Forkner 231 15 R. Difrancesco 226 16 D. Adams 226 17 C. Davies 201 18 P. Ross 195 19 D. Schwartz 189 20 R. Hampshire 173 21 L. Turner 162 22 T. Masterpool 161 23 C. Park 149 24 C. Schock 144 25 J. Swoll 115 26 A. Long 113 27 D. Bennick 91 28 C. Cochran 88 29 H. Miller 85 30 M. Anstie 78 31 H. Yoder 78 32 C. Thompson 58 33 H. Munoz 58 34 E. Lopes 57 35 A. Bourdon 54 36 J. Chambers 54 37 C. Mumford 51 38 T. Colip 51 39 G. Towers 50 40 J. Martin 49 41 G. Linville 49 42 L. Kobusch 49 43 D. Walsh 41 44 C. Dudney 38 45 T. Albright 36 46 A. Fedortsov 36 47 J. Rodbell 34 48 J. Reynolds 34 49 M. Fineis 32 50 D. Simonson 30 51 I. Clark 29 52 E. Temmerman 26 53 L. Neese 25 54 K. Minear 23 55 C. Mcadoo 20 56 B. Shelly 20 57 B. West 17 58 M. Boisrame 15 59 L. Locurcio 14 60 J. Varize 14 61 C. Benard 14 62 A. Shive 13 63 M. Hicks 13 64 D. Kelley 13 65 P. Taylor 12 66 D. Thury 12 67 C. Baker 11 68 R. Randanella 10 69 C. Myers 10 70 C. Timboe 10 71 M. Weltin 9 72 V. Luhovey 9 73 S. Orland 9 74 L. Gibson 8 75 M. Miller 8 76 R. Wageman 7 77 H. Hudson 7 78 J. Rogers 7 79 K. Johnson 6 80 L. Shaw 6 81 N. Koch 5 82 D. Briggs 5 83 C. Marquier 4 84 N. Viney 4 85 P. Boespflug 3 86 N. Romano 3 87 B. Bennett 3 88 K. Wise 3 89 B. Connolly 2 90 D. Venter 2 91 C. Jurin 2 92 P. Brown 2 93 S. Robertson 2 94 H. Edwards 1 95 P. Masciangelo 1 96 A. Black 1 97 B. Laninovich 1 98 M. Jorgensen 1 99 A. Nordstrom 1