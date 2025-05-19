ASBK 2025

Round Three – QLD Raceway

ShopYamaha R3 Cup

ShopYamaha R3 Cup Race One

A brief but fairly heavy shower had just washed across Queensland Raceway ahead of the opening R3 Cup race getting underway on Saturday afternoon.

Riders had formed up on the grid on slicks, and the race was declared wet as they were rolling towards their starting positions.

Oscar Lewis, Valentino Knezovic and Jordy Simpson were the most confident early in the somewhat sketchy conditions. At first it had seemed as though the worst of the rain had passed, but it continued to fall on and off again during the opening couple of laps, before worsening again as the race wore on.

Knezovic was one of those caught out in the conditions, joining Nixon Frost, Seth Dellow, John Pelgrave and Rossi McAdam in the naughty corner.

Officials put out the red flag after more riders went down at turn four. The decision was made to run a full restart over six laps once the stricken bikes had been recovered.

At the restart it was Jordy Simpson moving to the fore early on ahead of Hudson Thompson with Phoenix O’Brien and Mitch Simpson in close company. It was a Simpson 1-2 as they started lap two.

Hudson Thompson took the lead and engaged in a heady battle with Mitch Simpson for the win. That pair had pulled clear of the pursuing throng and it went down to the wire between them but it was Mitch Simpson with his nose in front when it mattered.

Rossi McAdam was having his own battle for the final step on the rostrum with Jordy Simpson but had a huge high-side out of the final turn that left him ruing what might have been.

Oscar Lewis fourth, more than 20-seconds behind the leaders at the flag despite the short six-lap distance.

ShopYamaha R3 Cup Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 M. Simpson Yam 9m26.914 2 H. Thompson Yam +0.009 3 J. Simpson Yam +2.941 4 O. Lewis Yam +20.569 5 W. Hunt Yam +20.724 6 L. Knight Yam +22.225 7 A. Wu Yam +27.191 8 E. Dellow Yam +30.678 9 P. O’Brien Yam +39.475 10 M. Shaw Yam +39.761 11 Z. Russo Yam +39.818 12 Z. Beckinsale Yam +40.158 13 N. Lazos Yam +53.672 14 M. Cartwright Yam +1:03.495 15 K. Vest Yam +1:06.273 16 A. Jordan Yam +1m22.362 DNF R. McAdam Yam +1 Lap DNF F. Jacobs Yam +4 Laps DNF A. Codey Yam +5 Laps

ShopYamaha R3 Cup Race Two

Jordy Simpson was the early leader in Sunday morning’s R3 Cup bout but Oscar Lewis then moved to the fore as Hudson Thompson, Nikolas Lazos, Valentino Knezovic, Mitch Simpson and Phoenix O’Brien chased that duo.

Simpson and Lewis had eked out a small gap ahead of the pursuing throng over the course of the opening lap but by the time they started lap two it was a nine-rider freight train snaking its way around Queensland Raceway.

The Simpson brothers moved to the fore after half-race distance as a crash for Nixon Frost saw him drop out of that leading group, reducing their number to eight. That octet covered by six-tenths with two laps to go. The race for the win and the podium positions was far from over.

Oscar Lewis pushed his way to the front of the group by the last lap board, but Lazos then took the lead as Mitch Simpson pushed Lewis further back to third.

Lewis then went wide at turn three, as Mitch Simpson tumbled out at the same turn just after putting in the fastest lap of the race.

Lazos now had some breathing space and made the most of it, taking the victory over Hudson Thompson as John Pelgrave rounded out the podium ahead of Valentino Knezovic, Jordy Simpson, Phoenix O’Brien and Oscar Lewis.

A breakthrough maiden victory for Lazos a just reward for plenty of hard work by him and his family.

ShopYamaha R3 Cup Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 N. Lazos Yam 11m07.623 2 H. Thompson Yam +0.586 3 J. Pelgrave Yam +0.807 4 V. Knezovic Yam +0.832 5 J. Simpson Yam +1.002 6 P. O’Brien Yam +1.121 7 O. Lewis Yam +1.545 8 R. McAdam Yam +7.102 9 E. Dellow Yam +11.749 10 A. Codey Yam +11.830 11 S. Dellow Yam +12.019 12 L. Knight Yam +12.360 13 W. Hunt Yam +19.235 14 F. Jacobs Yam +26.949 15 M. Shaw Yam +27.718 16 K. Vest Yam +27.990 17 Z. Beckinsale Yam +28.521 18 M. Simpson Yam +30.164 19 Z. Russo Yam +42.924 20 A. Wu Yam +45.338 21 M. Cartwright Yam +53.568 22 A. Jordan Yam +1m11.426 23 N. Frost Yam +1 Lap

ShopYamaha R3 Cup Race Three Seth Dellow was one of the first victims of the very sketchy and wet conditions in the third and final R3 Cup bout of the weekend at Queensland Raceway. Dellow had been running in second place before going down at turn four. Just when it looked as though Hudson Thompson would have a fairly lonely race out front on his way to victory, Mitch Simpson closed him down over the final few laps to challenge for the win. Five-seconds behind that pair Jordy Simpson and Nixon Frost were having their own tussle over the final step on the rostrum. Thompson responded to Mitch Simpson’s challenge with a new fastest lap of the race on the penultimate lap but Simpson had the wiles to make a very brave move around the outside at the final turn to steal the victory by a nose. Jordy Simpson crashed at turn four which left Nixon Frost to cruise home to a podium finish, 17-seconds clear of fourth-placed Rossi McAdam. Jordy Simpson rejoined to salvage a seventh place finish. While disappointed to miss out on the win in that contest, Hudson Thompson took some comfort in earning the round win ahead of Mitch and Jordy Simpson. In the overall championship chase, Mitch Simpson extended his series lead over his brother to 15-points. ShopYamaha R3 Cup Race Three Results Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 M. Simpson Yam 12m21.644 2 H. Thompson Yam +0.027 3 N. Frost Yam +10.410 4 R. McAdam Yam +27.420 5 W. Hunt Yam +28.120 6 O. Lewis Yam +28.171 7 J. Simpson Yam +31.456 8 J. Pelgrave Yam +33.463 9 A. Wu Yam +33.603 10 N. Lazos Yam +33.605 11 E. Dellow Yam +35.056 12 L. Knight Yam +40.621 13 A. Codey Yam +54.941 14 Z. Russo Yam +55.216 15 Z. Beckinsale Yam +56.320 16 K. Vest Yam +1m13.337 17 A. Jordan Yam +1m21.173 18 P. O’Brien Yam +1m21.826 19 M. Cartwright Yam +1m29.444 DNF V. Knezovic Yam +2 Laps DNF M. Shaw Yam +5 Laps DNF S. Dellow Yam +6 Laps

ShopYamaha R3 Cup Round Points

Pos Rider Bike R1 R2 R3 Points 1 H. Thompson Yam 20 20 20 60 2 M. Simpson Yam 25 3 25 53 3 J. Simpson Yam 18 16 14 48 4 O. Lewis Yam 17 14 15 46 5 N. Lazos Yam 8 25 11 44 6 W. Hunt Yam 16 8 16 40 7 E. Dellow Yam 13 12 10 35 8 L. Knight Yam 15 9 9 33 9 J. Pelgrave Yam 0 18 13 31 10 R. McAdam Yam 0 13 17 30 11 P. O’Brien Yam 12 15 3 30 12 A. Wu Yam 14 1 12 27 13 A. Codey Yam 0 11 8 19 14 Z. Russo Yam 10 2 7 19 15 Z. Beckinsale Yam 9 4 6 19 16 N. Frost Yam 0 0 18 18 17 V. Knezovic Yam 0 17 0 17 18 M. Shaw Yam 0 11 6 17 19 K. Vest Yam 6 5 5 16 20 S. Dellow Yam 0 10 0 10 21 A. Jordan Yam 0 5 4 9 22 M. Cartwright Yam 0 7 2 9 23 F. Jacobs Yam 0 7 0 7

ShopYamaha R3 Cup Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 M. Simpson Yam 103 2 J. Simpson Yam 88 3 N. Lazos Yam 73 4 O. Lewis Yam 73 5 W. Hunt Yam 66 6 J. Pelgrave Yam 62 7 H. Thompson Yam 60 8 P. O’Brien Yam 56 9 R. McAdam Yam 52 10 E. Dellow Yam 52 11 L. Knight Yam 51 12 N. Frost Yam 45 13 S. Dellow Yam 44 14 A. Wu Yam 35 15 M. Ritter Yam 29 16 Z. Beckinsale Yam 24 17 A. Codey Yam 19 18 Z. Russo Yam 19 19 F. Jacobs Yam 19 20 V. Knezovic Yam 18 21 M. Cartwright Yam 18 22 M. Shaw Yam 17 23 K. Vest Yam 16 24 T. Zhao Yam 12 25 A. Jordan Yam 10 26 Z. Russo Yam 8

2025 Australian Superbike Championship Calendar