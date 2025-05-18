BSB 2025
Round Two – Donington Park
Superbike Race One
On the opening lap, Ray had launched ahead to lead the pack into Redgate for the first time, but the defending champion was instantly on the attack and Ryde made a move at the Old Hairpin on his Yamaha rival.
Ryde was then holding the leading position for OMG Nitrous Competitions Racing Yamaha, but Glenn Irwin then was pushing to hit the front of the pack, which he delivered with a determined move down the inside at Redgate on lap eight. As Glenn Irwin hit the front, Ray then moved into second at the Fogarty Esses a few corners later to push Ryde back into third place.
Glenn Irwin then led the race until lap 14 when Ray was back at the front as the trio were side-by-side as they approached Goddards, and the Raceways Yamaha emerged ahead. The Hager PBM Ducati rider was holding second from Ryde, but on lap 18, the OMG Nitrous Competitions Racing Yamaha contender was ahead despite an earlier moment where Brookes tagged his rear Pirelli at the Melbourne Loop.
Brookes was pushing to reward DAO Racing Honda a first podium finish and he made his move on Glenn Irwin at the Melbourne Loop, to grab third place and take the team to their first top three finish.
Rory Skinner took fifth place for Cheshire Mouldings Ducati, holding a slight advantage over Leon Haslam on the Moto Rapido Ducati Racing, Christian Iddon on the AJN Steelstock Kawasaki and Honda Racing UK’s Andrew Irwin.
John McPhee scored his first top ten finish in ninth place for MasterMac Honda whilst Danny Kent recovered from an off track moment at Goddards to complete the top ten for McAMS Racing Yamaha.
Billy McConnell just missed out on a top ten finish but bagged good points for 11th.
It was a tough race for Tommy Bridewell, who crashed out at Coppice on lap five, whilst Peter Hickman and Storm Stacey also ended their race at the same corner on the opening lap.
Superbike Race One Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
1
|
B. Ray
|
Yam
|
29m17.864
|
2
|
K. Ryde
|
Yam
|
+1.744
|
3
|
J. Brookes
|
Hon
|
+4.050
|
4
|
G. Irwin
|
Duc
|
+4.923
|
5
|
R. Skinner
|
Duc
|
+5.587
|
6
|
L. Haslam
|
Duc
|
+7.147
|
7
|
C. Iddon
|
Kaw
|
+13.218
|
8
|
A. Irwin
|
Hon
|
+20.065
|
9
|
J. McPhee
|
Hon
|
+20.311
|
10
|
D. Kent
|
Yam
|
+20.800
|
11
|
B. McConnell
|
Hon
|
+26.198
|
12
|
S. Swann
|
Hon
|
+30.621
|
13
|
F. Rogers
|
Hon
|
+33.883
|
14
|
L. Jackson
|
Hon
|
+36.172
|
15
|
L. Hedger
|
Hon
|
+45.325
|
16
|
R. Kerr
|
BMW
|
+51.230
|
17
|
J. van Sikkelerus
|
Hon
|
+52.905
|
18
|
B. Baker
|
Hon
|
+1m21.035
|Not Classified
|
DNF
|
T. Sykes
|
Apr
|
DNF
|
DNF
|
T. Bridewell
|
Hon
|
DNF
|
DNF
|
D. Todd
|
BMW
|
DNF
|
DNF
|
C. Nesbitt
|
Hon
|
DNF
|
DNF
|
M. Cook
|
Kaw
|
DNF
|
DNF
|
P. Hickman
|
BMW
|
DNF
|
DNF
|
S. Stacey
|
BMW
|
DNF
Superbike Race Two (Sprint)
Bradley Ray hit the front of the pack on the opening lap ahead of reigning champion Kyle Ryde and Glenn Irwin, with the Hager PBM Ducati rider moving into second on lap two. Meanwhile Jaimie van Sikkelerus and Charlie Nesbitt crashed out unhurt at the Old Hairpin on the same lap.
Ray held the lead until lap four when Irwin moved ahead with a move on the brakes at the Fogarty Esses, but the Raceways Yamaha rider was instantly on the attack and regained the position at the Melbourne Hairpin just a corner later.
Ray was then defending hard from Irwin, who attempted another move at the Fogarty Esses, but had to stand up the Hager PBM Ducati and run on down the slip road to re-join in fourth place.
Ray then held the advantage over Ryde until the chequered flag, with Rory Skinner holding third place until the final lap when Glenn Irwin made a move to regain the position and make a podium return.
Leon Haslam was fifth for Moto Rapido Ducati Racing ahead of Josh Brookes and Honda Racing UK Andrew Irwin and Tommy Bridewell with Max Cook and John McPhee completing the top ten.
Superbike Race Two (Sprint) Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
1
|
B. Ray
|
Yam
|
17m30.461
|
2
|
K. Ryde
|
Yam
|
+1.110
|
3
|
G. Irwin
|
Duc
|
+1.899
|
4
|
R. Skinner
|
Duc
|
+2.193
|
5
|
L. Haslam
|
Duc
|
+4.061
|
6
|
J. Brookes
|
Hon
|
+4.272
|
7
|
A. Irwin
|
Hon
|
+6.435
|
8
|
T. Bridewell
|
Hon
|
+7.204
|
9
|
M. Cook
|
Kaw
|
+7.615
|
10
|
J. McPhee
|
Hon
|
+9.317
|
11
|
D. Kent
|
Yam
|
+9.685
|
12
|
F. Rogers
|
Hon
|
+18.515
|
13
|
S. Swann
|
Hon
|
+19.021
|
14
|
B. McConnell
|
Hon
|
+19.703
|
15
|
P. Hickman
|
BMW
|
+21.064
|
16
|
L. Hedger
|
Hon
|
+21.780
|
17
|
L. Jackson
|
Hon
|
+24.442
|
18
|
D. Todd
|
BMW
|
+40.291
|
19
|
R. Kerr
|
BMW
|
+44.362
|
20
|
B. Baker
|
Hon
|
+50.633
|
Not Classified
|
DNF
|
T. Sykes
|
Apr
|
2 Laps
|
DNF
|
J. Davis
|
Hon
|
2 Laps
|
DNF
|
S. Stacey
|
BMW
|
6 Laps
|
DNF
|
C. Iddon
|
Kaw
|
9 Laps
|
DNF
|
J. van Sikkelerus
|
Hon
|
11 Laps
|
DNF
|
C. Nesbitt
|
Hon
|
11 Laps
Superbike Race Three
Bradley Ray stormed to a terrific treble at Donington Park as he snatched the Bennetts British Superbike Championship lead ahead of Snetterton next month for Raceways Yamaha, withstanding immense pressure from Hager PBM Ducati’s Glenn Irwin to hold the edge in the standings.
Ray had launched into the lead again on the opening lap ahead of Rory Skinner on the Cheshire Mouldings Ducati and Glenn Irwin, with Kyle Ryde and Leon Haslam completing the top five.
Ryde had a moment on the exit of the Fogarty Esses, which lost him ground and he then dropped behind Haslam and McPhee.
At the front of the pack, Ray was trying to make a break, but behind, Glenn Irwin had moved into second with a dive down the inside at Redgate on lap ten. His Raceways Yamaha rival had bridged a gap of over two seconds by lap 12 but as the laps counted down, Irwin was getting closer as he continued to hunt Ray.
By lap 16, it had dropped to less than a second and as they crossed the line to start the next lap, it had halved again, and then Ray was in range for Irwin to try to make his move. With three laps remaining, it looked like the Hager PBM Ducati rider was going to attack.
Irwin was unsettled on the brakes into the Fogarty Esses, losing ground on Ray again and despite pushing all the way to the finish, he was unable to deny Ray the treble.
Bradley Ray – P1
“I didn’t really expect to win all three races coming into the weekend – I knew we’d be strong but I didn’t think we’d be in a position to take the triple given how strong Glenn and Kyle were at the test. We worked well as a team all weekend, worked hard on used tyres to find our rhythm for the end of the race. Glenn kept me honest in the last race and that one was probably my best win of my BSB career, having to dig deep after Glenn came back to me towards the end! I had to find something in myself and the bike to keep him behind, and we did, so I’m happy for myself, Raceways Motorcycles, Yamaha and all my team to back up Saturday’s win with the Sunday double.”
Skinner celebrated his first win with Cheshire Mouldings Ducati since their change of manufacturer this season, holding off Haslam with Ryde completing the top five after serving a long lap penalty for exceeding track limits.
Josh Brookes ended his solid weekend with a sixth place ahead of Tommy Bridewell and Danny Kent with AJN Steelstock Kawasaki’s Christian Iddon and Max Cook completing the top ten.
BSB now has a month long break before reconvening on the weekend of June 22 at Snetterton. In the interim many of the BSB riders will be on the Isle of Man for the TT, either as spectators or racing themselves.
Billy McConnell
“First thing is first, and I must send my love and regards to the family and friends of Owen Jenner and Shane Richardson after the awful accident at Oulton Park, my thoughts are with them. I really struggled to get into the groove at Oulton, and we just seemed to chase our tail all weekend, it just didn’t click. I felt better coming to Donington, even though the last time I was here I joined the Craners Club. That was forgotten after FP1, but I was still struggling a bit. We made some changes all weekend and come race one I was eager to get out there and fight. I enjoyed the race and happy with the result we got. It was the same again for the second race and I’m just happy to get some results and points on the board. I feel like we can move forwards to Snetterton feeling more confident and wanting to get some strong results. Thank you to all the team for all their hard work at the opening two rounds and now I hope this is the start of our season. Thank you also to the continued support of all the sponsors.”
Superbike Race Three Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
1
|
B. Ray
|
Yam
|
29m10.525
|
2
|
G. Irwin
|
Duc
|
+0.396
|
3
|
R. Skinner
|
Duc
|
+2.750
|
4
|
L. Haslam
|
Duc
|
+3.667
|
5
|
K. Ryde
|
Yam
|
+9.407
|
6
|
J. Brookes
|
Hon
|
+12.465
|
7
|
T. Bridewell
|
Hon
|
+13.065
|
8
|
D. Kent
|
Yam
|
+13.840
|
9
|
C. Iddon
|
Kaw
|
+14.681
|
10
|
M. Cook
|
Kaw
|
+15.038
|
11
|
A. Irwin
|
Hon
|
+20.187
|
12
|
J. McPhee
|
Hon
|
+20.368
|
13
|
C. Nesbitt
|
Hon
|
+21.949
|
14
|
S. Swann
|
Hon
|
+24.067
|
15
|
F. Rogers
|
Hon
|
+29.162
|
16
|
P. Hickman
|
BMW
|
+35.397
|Not Classified
|
17
|
L. Hedger
|
Hon
|
+42.856
|
DNF
|
L. Jackson
|
Hon
|
4 Laps
|
DNF
|
B. McConnell
|
Hon
|
7 Laps
|
DNF
|
J. van Sikkelerus
|
Hon
|
8 Laps
|
DNF
|
S. Stacey
|
BMW
|
10 Laps
|
DNF
|
R. Kerr
|
BMW
|
11 Laps
|
DNF
|
B. Baker
|
Hon
|
11 Laps
Superbike Points
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Points
|
1
|
B. Ray
|
Yam
|
86
|
2
|
G. Irwin
|
Duc
|
74
|
3
|
K. Ryde
|
Yam
|
66
|
4
|
L. Haslam
|
Duc
|
65
|
5
|
R. Skinner
|
Duc
|
47
|
6
|
J. Brookes
|
Hon
|
44
|
7
|
D. Kent
|
Yam
|
35
|
8
|
T. Bridewell
|
Hon
|
33
|
9
|
C. Iddon
|
Kaw
|
24
|
10
|
S. Stacey
|
BMW
|
23
|
11
|
A. Irwin
|
Hon
|
22
|
12
|
C. Nesbitt
|
Hon
|
21
|
13
|
J. McPhee
|
Hon
|
19
|
14
|
L. Jackson
|
Hon
|
17
|
15
|
M. Cook
|
Kaw
|
17
|
16
|
S. Swann
|
Hon
|
15
|
17
|
F. Rogers
|
Hon
|
10
|
18
|
B. McConnell
|
Hon
|
7
|
19
|
P. Hickman
|
BMW
|
4
|
20
|
L. Hedger
|
Hon
|
1
Supersport Race One (Sprint)
Ben Currie took control of Saturday’s Sprint race to beat Luke Stapleford by almost two seconds.
Starting from pole, the Moto Rapido Ducati rider took the lead at the start and took charge as he edged a gap with Eugene McManus second and Luke Stapleford third at the start of lap two.
But Stapleford was determined to fight back and soon found his way up to second as McManus dropped back. However, despite his efforts, he wasn’t able to get close to Currie and had to settle for second.
Rhys Irwin crossed the line third, with reigning champ Jack Kennedy fourth and Eugene McManus fifth.
Cup class polesitter Keo Walker was able to convert it into the class win, with Ben Tolliday second and Lewis Jones third.
Supersport Race One (Sprint) Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
1
|
B. Currie
|
Duc
|
18m07.355
|
2
|
L. Stapleford
|
Tri
|
+1.839
|
3
|
R. Irwin
|
Suz
|
+2.174
|
4
|
J. Kennedy
|
Hon
|
+2.527
|
5
|
E. McManus
|
Duc
|
+5.544
|
6
|
J. Talbot
|
Duc
|
+7.708
|
7
|
D. Harrison
|
Hon
|
+8.519
|
8
|
TJ Toms
|
Kaw
|
+11.450
|
9
|
Z. Corderoy
|
Hon
|
+16.293
|
10
|
J. Sheldon-Shaw
|
Suz
|
+16.602
|
11
|
O. Barr
|
Duc
|
+16.945
|
12
|
L. Johnston
|
Tri
|
+17.102
|
13
|
J. Nixon
|
Duc
|
+26.087
|
14
|
C. Brown
|
Yam
|
+26.606
|
15
|
H. Claridge
|
Suz
|
+26.607
|
16
|
M. Hardie
|
Kaw
|
+29.352
|
17
|
J. Erwig
|
Duc
|
+34.499
|
18
|
J. Boerboom
|
Kaw
|
+34.785
|
19
|
F. Barnes
|
Tri
|
+40.457
|
20
|
G. Edwards
|
Hon
|
+42.165
|
21
|
K. Walker
|
Tri
|
+42.353
|
22
|
C. Tinker
|
Kaw
|
+42.599
|
23
|
C. Dawson
|
Kaw
|
+42.947
|
24
|
B. Luxton
|
Tri
|
+43.781
|
25
|
C. Hall
|
Kaw
|
+44.057
|
26
|
B. Tolliday
|
Tri
|
+45.291
|
27
|
L. Jones
|
Tri
|
+49.000
|
28
|
A. Brown
|
Yam
|
+56.270
|
29
|
C. Harris
|
Kaw
|
+1m07.871
|Not Classified
|
DNF
|
J. Van Calster
|
Duc
|
2 Laps
|
DNF
|
B. Perie
|
Yam
|
3 Laps
|
DNF
|
C. Fraser
|
Suz
|
3 Laps
|
DNF
|
H. Truelove
|
Duc
|
6 Laps
|
DNF
|
M. Wadsworth
|
Tri
|
8 Laps
|
DNF
|
E. Colombi
|
Duc
|
11 Laps
|
DNF
|
M. McLaren-Wood
|
Yam
|
/
|
DNF
|
S. Thomas
|
Tri
|
/
|
DNF
|
L. Valleley
|
Tri
|
/
Supersport Race Two
Ben Currie saw off a charging pack of Supersport riders to emerge victorious at the end of Sunday’s Feature Supersport Race at Donington Park.
But it was far from an easy run for the Moto Rapido Ducati man, as a number of riders jostled for the lead throughout the 18-lap scrap.
It was Luke Stapleford who got the best start to lead the opening few laps but Currie hit the front on Lap Three. By Lap Eight, reigning champ Jack Kennedy had found his way to the front and the race was far from over.
As Kennedy started to drop back, it became a battle between Currie, Stapleford and Rhys Irwin, who had joined the fray and the stage was set for a last lap fight.
Currie was ahead and took a safe win by 0.661secs but Irwin was on a charge, passing Stapleford at the Loop and holding his nerve into the final turn to cross the line second. Stapleford had to settle for third with Eugene McManus fourth and early leader Jack Kennedy fifth.
Ben Tolliday took the Cup class win with Lewis Jones second.
Supersport Race Two Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
1
|
B. Currie
|
Duc
|
27m15.954
|
2
|
R. Irwin
|
Suz
|
+0.661
|
3
|
L. Stapleford
|
Tri
|
+0.788
|
4
|
E. McManus
|
Duc
|
+2.461
|
5
|
J. Kennedy
|
Hon
|
+4.252
|
6
|
J. Talbot
|
Duc
|
+4.945
|
7
|
D. Harrison
|
Hon
|
+5.260
|
8
|
H. Truelove
|
Duc
|
+7.576
|
9
|
TJ Toms
|
Kaw
|
+10.396
|
10
|
Z. Corderoy
|
Hon
|
+21.078
|
11
|
L. Johnston
|
Tri
|
+21.724
|
12
|
C. Brown
|
Yam
|
+23.239
|
13
|
J. Sheldon-Shaw
|
Suz
|
+23.888
|
14
|
B. Perie
|
Yam
|
+28.712
|
15
|
J. Nixon
|
Duc
|
+38.458
|
16
|
H. Claridge
|
Suz
|
+38.609
|
17
|
J. Erwig
|
Duc
|
+38.874
|
18
|
J. van Calster
|
Duc
|
+43.625
|
19
|
J. Boerboom
|
Kaw
|
+43.923
|
20
|
B. Tolliday
|
Tri
|
+53.331
|
21
|
L. Valleley
|
Tri
|
+56.431
|
22
|
C. Tinker
|
Kaw
|
+57.400
|
23
|
C. Dawson
|
Kaw
|
+57.606
|
24
|
G. Edwards
|
Hon
|
+58.001
|
25
|
C. Hall
|
Kaw
|
+58.412
|
26
|
L. Jones
|
Tri
|
+58.738
|
27
|
F. Barnes
|
Tri
|
+1m03.664
|Not Classified
|
DNF
|
M. Wadsworth
|
Tri
|
5 Laps
|
DNF
|
M. Hardie
|
Kaw
|
7 Laps
|
DNF
|
O. Barr
|
Duc
|
13 Laps
|
DNF
|
A. Brown
|
Yam
|
13 Laps
|
DNF
|
K. Walker
|
Tri
|
14 Laps
|
DNF
|
C. Harris
|
Kaw
|
15 Laps
Supersport Championship Points
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Points
|
1
|
B. Currie
|
Duc
|
68
|
2
|
L. Stapleford
|
Tri
|
67
|
3
|
R. Irwin
|
Suz
|
58
|
4
|
J. Kennedy
|
Hon
|
56
|
5
|
E. McManus
|
Duc
|
54
|
6
|
J. Talbot
|
Duc
|
42
|
7
|
D. Harrison
|
Hon
|
36
|
8
|
TJ Toms
|
Kaw
|
24
|
9
|
Z. Corderoy
|
Hon
|
24
|
10
|
L. Johnston
|
Tri
|
17
|
11
|
J. Sheldon-Shaw
|
Suz
|
13
|
12
|
H. Truelove
|
Duc
|
10
|
13
|
C. Brown
|
Yam
|
6
|
14
|
O. Barr
|
Duc
|
5
|
15
|
S. Richardson
|
Suz
|
5
|
16
|
J. Nixon
|
Duc
|
4
|
17
|
O. Jenner
|
Hon
|
3
|
18
|
H. Claridge
|
Suz
|
3
|
19
|
B. Perie
|
Yam
|
2
|
20
|
J. McManus
|
Duc
Superstock Race
lya Mykhalchyk destroyed the opposition as he dominated Sunday’s Superstock race to become the first rider from Ukraine to win a race in BSB.
From pole, Mykhalchyk took the lead at the green light and effortlessly built up an uncatchable lead, eventually taking the win by 7.093secs over Luke Mossey.
Tom Ward rounded out the podium in third position, ahead of Josh Owens and David Allingham who finished fourth and fifth respectively.
Brayden Elliott carded good points from his ninth place finish.
Superstock Race Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
Speed
|
1
|
I. Mykhalchyk
|
BMW
|
22m27.960
|
99.54
|
2
|
L. Mossey
|
Hon
|
+7.093
|
99.02
|
3
|
T. Ward
|
Hon
|
+10.972
|
98.73
|
4
|
J. Owens
|
Hon
|
+15.802
|
98.38
|
5
|
D. Allingham
|
BMW
|
+16.401
|
98.34
|
6
|
T. Neave
|
Hon
|
+19.054
|
98.15
|
7
|
M. Truelove
|
Hon
|
+20.959
|
98.01
|
8
|
J. Bednarek
|
Hon
|
+23.530
|
97.83
|
9
|
B. Elliott
|
Hon
|
+27.793
|
97.53
|
10
|
H. Crosby
|
Hon
|
+29.886
|
97.38
|
11
|
D. Brooks
|
Hon
|
+31.789
|
97.24
|
12
|
J. Perrin
|
Hon
|
+32.011
|
97.23
|
13
|
S. Winfield
|
Hon
|
+41.154
|
96.59
|
14
|
S. Laffins
|
Hon
|
+45.366
|
96.30
|
15
|
C. Bey
|
Hon
|
+45.686
|
96.28
|
16
|
J. Lyons
|
Hon
|
+47.093
|
96.18
|
17
|
J. Howard
|
Hon
|
+47.344
|
96.16
|
18
|
R. Campion
|
BMW
|
+47.531
|
96.15
|
19
|
T. O’Grady
|
Hon
|
+49.977
|
95.98
|
20
|
J. Hopper
|
Hon
|
+57.597
|
95.46
|
21
|
I. Quayle
|
Hon
|
+58.243
|
95.42
|
22
|
G. Watts
|
Hon
|
+1m01.629
|
95.19
|
23
|
C. Grigor
|
Hon
|
+1m03.881
|
95.03
|
24
|
C. White
|
Hon
|
+1m11.840
|
94.50
|
25
|
C. Wilkinson
|
Kaw
|
+1m19.322
|
94.01
|
26
|
K. Dixon
|
Yam
|
+1m22.131
|
93.82
|
27
|
L. Healey
|
Hon
|
1 Lap
|
91.96
|Not Classified
|
DNF
|
M. Creasey
|
Hon
|
8 Laps
|
93.08
|
DNF
|
F. Arscott
|
Hon
|
9 Laps
|
95.95
|
DNF
|
D. Connell
|
Hon
|
9 Laps
|
95.95
|
DNF
|
M. Rees
|
Hon
|
13 Laps
|
89.44
|
DNF
|
M. Whelan
|
Hon
|
DNF
|
DNF
|
DNF
|
R. White
|
BMW
|
DNF
|
DNF
Superstock Points
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Points
|
1
|
L. Mossey
|
Hon
|
47
|
2
|
I. Mykhalchyk
|
BMW
|
45
|
3
|
D. Allingham
|
BMW
|
38
|
4
|
T. Ward
|
Hon
|
38
|
5
|
M. Truelove
|
Hon
|
28
|
6
|
J. Owens
|
Hon
|
18
|
7
|
D. Brooks
|
Hon
|
15
|
8
|
T. Neave
|
Hon
|
14
|
9
|
D. Connell
|
Hon
|
14
|
10
|
F. Arscott
|
Hon
|
12
|
11
|
S. Winfield
|
Hon
|
11
|
12
|
H. Crosby
|
Hon
|
11
|
13
|
J. Bednarek
|
Hon
|
10
|
14
|
B. Elliott
|
Hon
|
8
|
15
|
I. Hutchinson
|
BMW
|
6
|
16
|
J. Perrin
|
Hon
|
4
|
17
|
M. Rees
|
Hon
|
4
|
18
|
R. Campion
|
BMW
|
3
|
19
|
S. Laffins
|
Hon
|
2
|
20
|
R. White
|
Hon
|
2
|
21
|
C. Bey
|
Hon
|
1
|
22
|
J. Howard
|
Hon
|
1
Sportbike Race One
Dutchman Kas Beekmans powered to the win at Donington Park as he held off Harrison Dessoy for the full race.
The Dutchman took the lead from pole and never looked under too much pressure as he crossed the line 0.405secs clear of Dessoy.
Ash Barnes ran a steady race in third place to eventually take the final podium place with Ferre Fleerackers fourth and Rhys Stephenson fifth.
Sportbike Race One Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
1
|
K. Beekmans
|
Suz
|
18m56.901
|
2
|
H. Dessoy
|
Tri
|
+0.405
|
3
|
A. Barnes
|
Yam
|
+4.070
|
4
|
F. Fleerackers
|
Apr
|
+6.396
|
5
|
R. Stephenson
|
Tri
|
+7.030
|
6
|
F. Seabright
|
Apr
|
+8.640
|
7
|
T. Strudwick
|
Tri
|
+13.332
|
8
|
A. Durham
|
Suz
|
+16.728
|
9
|
R. Banham
|
Yam
|
+16.954
|
10
|
T. Rose
|
Tri
|
+25.042
|
11
|
T. Wilkinson
|
Apr
|
+27.348
|
12
|
L. Smart
|
Tri
|
+27.812
|
13
|
B. Gawith
|
Tri
|
+28.184
|
14
|
L. Docherty
|
Apr
|
+31.504
|
15
|
C. Collymore
|
Suz
|
+31.628
|
16
|
T. Moreton
|
Suz
|
+34.833
|
17
|
Z. Shelton
|
Tri
|
+36.107
|
18
|
O. Walker
|
Apr
|
+36.581
|
19
|
J. Martin
|
Tri
|
+37.397
|
20
|
C. O’Gorman
|
Kov
|
+40.078
|
21
|
J. Ellis
|
Apr
|
+43.114
|
22
|
J. Smith
|
Apr
|
+45.852
|
23
|
E. Best
|
Kaw
|
+46.559
|
24
|
S. O’Reilly
|
Apr
|
+50.555
|
25
|
J. Stephenson
|
Yam
|
+51.038
|
26
|
J. Muir
|
Apr
|
+1m03.048
|
27
|
J. Proudfoot
|
Yam
|
+1m03.186
|
28
|
J. Halliday
|
Yam
|
+1m05.491
|
29
|
B. Keen
|
Yam
|
+1m13.343
|
30
|
W. Kleinfeld
|
Apr
|
+1m25.234
|Not Classified
|
DNF
|
C. Atkins
|
Kaw
|
4 Laps
|
DNF
|
R. Brown
|
Apr
|
5 Laps
|
DNF
|
R. Varey
|
Yam
|
8 Laps
|
DNF
|
O. Maher
|
Apr
|
9 Laps
|
DNF
|
A. Davidson
|
Apr
|
10 Laps
|
DNF
|
S. Green
|
Apr
|
10 Laps
|
DNF
|
B. Wright
|
Apr
|
11 Laps
|
DNF
|
J. Knights
|
Apr
|
11 Laps
|
DNF
|
B. O’Malley
|
Yam
|
11 Laps
|
DNF
|
A. Davie
|
CFM
Sportbike Race Two
Kas Beekmans pulled another result out of the bag as he emerged victorious after a three-rider scrap in Sunday’s race. The VLR/NIWA Racing rider took the lead at the start but soon found himself battling with Harrison Dessoy and Ferre Fleerackers. The battle raged until the end of the race, as Beekmans made a move on Fleerackers to take the place and his second win of the weekend.
Dessoy was third behind Fleerackers, as Fenton Seabright crossed the line fourth ahead of Thomas Strudwick in fifth.
Sportbike Race Two Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
1
|
K. Beekmans
|
Suz
|
18m57.218
|
2
|
F. Fleerackers
|
Apr
|
+0.571
|
3
|
H. Dessoy
|
Tri
|
+1.043
|
4
|
F. Seabright
|
Apr
|
+5.559
|
5
|
T. Strudwick
|
Tri
|
+15.339
|
6
|
A. Davidson
|
Apr
|
+15.668
|
7
|
A. Durham
|
Suz
|
+18.729
|
8
|
T. Rose
|
Tri
|
+19.053
|
9
|
T. Wilkinson
|
Apr
|
+19.197
|
10
|
R. Banham
|
Yam
|
+21.142
|
11
|
Z. Shelton
|
Tri
|
+23.982
|
12
|
L. Smart
|
Tri
|
+24.288
|
13
|
C. O’Gorman
|
Kov
|
+24.522
|
14
|
T. Moreton
|
Suz
|
+24.869
|
15
|
J. Martin
|
Tri
|
+27.701
|
16
|
C. Atkins
|
Kaw
|
+29.405
|
17
|
A. Barnes
|
Yam
|
+35.071
|
18
|
E. Best
|
Kaw
|
+37.959
|
19
|
O. Walker
|
Apr
|
+38.803
|
20
|
J. Ellis
|
Apr
|
+46.065
|
21
|
S. Green
|
Apr
|
+49.289
|
22
|
A. Davie
|
CFM
|
+49.437
|
23
|
J. Smith
|
Apr
|
+49.961
|
24
|
S. O’Reilly
|
Apr
|
+50.223
|
25
|
J. Stephenson
|
Yam
|
+50.619
|
26
|
J. Muir
|
Apr
|
+59.836
|
27
|
B. Keen
|
Yam
|
+1m01.768
|
28
|
J. Proudfoot
|
Yam
|
/
|
29
|
J. Halliday
|
Yam
|
+1m02.258
|
30
|
W. Kleinfeld
|
Apr
|
+1m08.957
|
31
|
J. Knights
|
Apr
|
+1m22.043
|
32
|
B. O’Malley
|
Yam
|
+1m34.734
|Not Classified
|
DNF
|
L. Docherty
|
Apr
|
2 Laps
|
DNF
|
R. Varey
|
Yam
|
3 Laps
|
DNF
|
O. Maher
|
Apr
|
3 Laps
|
DNF
|
R. Stephenson
|
Tri
|
6 Laps
|
DNF
|
R. Brown
|
Apr
|
6 Laps
|
DNF
|
B. Gawith
|
Tri
|
9 Laps
|
DNF
|
B. Wright
|
Apr
|
10 Laps
|
DNF
|
C. Collymore
|
Suz
|
DNF
Sportbike Championship Points
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Points
|
1
|
K. Beekmans
|
Suz
|
75
|
2
|
H. Dessoy
|
Yam
|
64
|
3
|
F. Fleerackers
|
Apr
|
56
|
4
|
F. Seabright
|
Apr
|
50
|
5
|
R. Stephenson
|
Tri
|
36
|
6
|
A. Barnes
|
Yam
|
34
|
7
|
A. Durham
|
Suz
|
30
|
8
|
T. Strudwick
|
Tri
|
28
|
9
|
A. Davidson
|
Apr
|
26
|
10
|
T. Rose
|
Tri
|
26
|
11
|
T. Wilkinson
|
Apr
|
19
|
12
|
R. Banham
|
Yam
|
14
|
13
|
L. Smart
|
Tri
|
11
|
14
|
Z. Shelton
|
Tri
|
5
|
15
|
J. Collier
|
CFM
|
5
|
16
|
C. Atkins
|
Kaw
|
4
|
17
|
C. O’Gorman
|
Kov
|
3
|
18
|
B. Gawith
|
Tri
|
3
|
19
|
T. Moreton
|
Suz
|
2
|
20
|
L. Docherty
|
Apr
|
2
|
21
|
O. Walker
|
Apr
|
2
|
22
|
J. Martin
|
Tri
|
1
|
23
|
C. Collymore
|
Suz
|
1
|
24
|
H. McCabe
|
Apr
|
1
SuperTeen Race One
Henry Snell continued his 2025 winning streak as he took the spoils in the opening Superteen race at Donington Park.
The Australian led from the start and despite some early pressure from James Cook and Marley Mackenzie early on, was able to build a comfortable buffer of around a second after a handful of laps.
Snell crossed the line 2.115secs clear of Mackenzie, with Cook third. Calum Beach crossed the line fourth, with Greg Marshal fifth.
SuperTeen Race One Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
1
|
H. Snell
|
Kaw
|
16m35.845
|
2
|
M. Mackenzie
|
Kaw
|
+2.115
|
3
|
J. Cook
|
Kaw
|
+2.175
|
4
|
C. Beach
|
Kaw
|
+6.807
|
5
|
G. Marshall
|
Kaw
|
+12.246
|
6
|
F. Oakley
|
Kaw
|
+13.808
|
7
|
K. Shuttlewood
|
Kaw
|
+14.038
|
8
|
L. Hopkins
|
Kaw
|
+23.067
|
9
|
R. Sherman-Boyd
|
Kaw
|
+23.142
|
10
|
A. Layton
|
Kaw
|
+54.624
|
11
|
J. Muir
|
Kaw
|
+1m24.512
|
12
|
H. Harris
|
Kaw
|
+1m25.829
|
13
|
L. Wilkinson
|
Kaw
|
3 Laps
|
DNF
|
J. Cumbermack
|
Kaw
|
1 Lap
|
DNF
|
I. Mark
|
Kaw
|
2 Laps
|
DNF
|
D. Lindemann
|
Kaw
|
3 Laps
|
DNF
|
C. Sparey
|
Kaw
|
3 Laps
|
DNF
|
C. Dance
|
Kaw
|
4 Laps
SuperTeen Race Two Results
James Cook took a convincing three second win over Freddy Oakley in Sunday evening’s second Superteen battle – as Race One winner Henry Snell was involved in a three-rider smash.
Snell had hit the front at the start but Cook was on his tail, moving ahead on the second lap. Seconds later, Snell got tangled up in a crash with Marley Mackenzie and Calum Beach, ending their race.
This left Cook a clear run to the line, as he finished 3.029secs ahead of Oakley with Greg Marshall third, Luca Hopkins fourth and Ruben Sherman-Boyd fifth.
SuperTeen Race Two
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
Speed
|
1
|
J. Cook
|
Kaw
|
16m48.680
|
88.63
|
2
|
F. Oakley
|
Kaw
|
+3.029
|
88.37
|
3
|
G. Marshall
|
Kaw
|
+4.864
|
88.21
|
4
|
L. Hopkins
|
Kaw
|
+8.105
|
87.93
|
5
|
R. Sherman-Boyd
|
Kaw
|
+10.058
|
87.76
|
6
|
K. Shuttlewood
|
Kaw
|
+11.477
|
87.64
|
7
|
C. Dance
|
Kaw
|
+12.263
|
87.57
|
8
|
D. Lindemann
|
Kaw
|
+19.710
|
86.93
|
9
|
I. Mark
|
Kaw
|
+23.491
|
86.62
|
10
|
A. Layton
|
Kaw
|
+35.619
|
85.61
|
11
|
J. Muir
|
Kaw
|
+1m03.809
|
83.36
|
12
|
H. Harris
|
Kaw
|
+1m29.358
|
81.42
|
Not Classified
|
DNF
|
H. Snell
|
Kaw
|
9 Laps
|
85.36
|
DNF
|
C. Beach
|
Kaw
|
9 Laps
|
84.85
|
DNF
|
M. Mackenzie
|
Kaw
|
9 Laps
|
84.55
|
DNF
|
L. Wilkinson
|
Kaw
|
DNF
|
DNF
SuperTeen Points
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Points
|
1
|
H. Snell
|
Kaw
|
75
|
2
|
J. Cook
|
Kaw
|
67
|
3
|
G. Marshall
|
Kaw
|
66
|
4
|
F. Oakley
|
Kaw
|
62
|
5
|
M. Mackenzie
|
Kaw
|
58
|
6
|
C. Beach
|
Kaw
|
58
|
7
|
K. Shuttlewood
|
Kaw
|
46
|
8
|
L. Hopkins
|
Kaw
|
42
|
9
|
R. Sherman-Boyd
|
Kaw
|
41
|
10
|
C. Dance
|
Kaw
|
38
|
11
|
D. Lindemann
|
Kaw
|
30
|
12
|
A. Layton
|
Kaw
|
21
|
13
|
J. Muir
|
Kaw
|
16
|
14
|
I. Mark
|
Kaw
|
14
|
15
|
H. Harris
|
Kaw
|
8
|
16
|
R. Khatri
|
Kaw
|
4
|
17
|
L. Wilkinson
|
Kaw
|
3
|
18
|
F. Page
|
Kaw
|
3
|
19
|
C. Sparey
|
Kaw
|
2