BSB 2025

Round Two – Donington Park

Superbike Race One

On the opening lap, Ray had launched ahead to lead the pack into Redgate for the first time, but the defending champion was instantly on the attack and Ryde made a move at the Old Hairpin on his Yamaha rival.

Ryde was then holding the leading position for OMG Nitrous Competitions Racing Yamaha, but Glenn Irwin then was pushing to hit the front of the pack, which he delivered with a determined move down the inside at Redgate on lap eight. As Glenn Irwin hit the front, Ray then moved into second at the Fogarty Esses a few corners later to push Ryde back into third place.

Glenn Irwin then led the race until lap 14 when Ray was back at the front as the trio were side-by-side as they approached Goddards, and the Raceways Yamaha emerged ahead. The Hager PBM Ducati rider was holding second from Ryde, but on lap 18, the OMG Nitrous Competitions Racing Yamaha contender was ahead despite an earlier moment where Brookes tagged his rear Pirelli at the Melbourne Loop.

Brookes was pushing to reward DAO Racing Honda a first podium finish and he made his move on Glenn Irwin at the Melbourne Loop, to grab third place and take the team to their first top three finish.

Rory Skinner took fifth place for Cheshire Mouldings Ducati, holding a slight advantage over Leon Haslam on the Moto Rapido Ducati Racing, Christian Iddon on the AJN Steelstock Kawasaki and Honda Racing UK’s Andrew Irwin.

John McPhee scored his first top ten finish in ninth place for MasterMac Honda whilst Danny Kent recovered from an off track moment at Goddards to complete the top ten for McAMS Racing Yamaha.

Billy McConnell just missed out on a top ten finish but bagged good points for 11th.

It was a tough race for Tommy Bridewell, who crashed out at Coppice on lap five, whilst Peter Hickman and Storm Stacey also ended their race at the same corner on the opening lap.

Superbike Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 B. Ray Yam 29m17.864 2 K. Ryde Yam +1.744 3 J. Brookes Hon +4.050 4 G. Irwin Duc +4.923 5 R. Skinner Duc +5.587 6 L. Haslam Duc +7.147 7 C. Iddon Kaw +13.218 8 A. Irwin Hon +20.065 9 J. McPhee Hon +20.311 10 D. Kent Yam +20.800 11 B. McConnell Hon +26.198 12 S. Swann Hon +30.621 13 F. Rogers Hon +33.883 14 L. Jackson Hon +36.172 15 L. Hedger Hon +45.325 16 R. Kerr BMW +51.230 17 J. van Sikkelerus Hon +52.905 18 B. Baker Hon +1m21.035 Not Classified DNF T. Sykes Apr DNF DNF T. Bridewell Hon DNF DNF D. Todd BMW DNF DNF C. Nesbitt Hon DNF DNF M. Cook Kaw DNF DNF P. Hickman BMW DNF DNF S. Stacey BMW DNF

Superbike Race Two (Sprint)

Bradley Ray hit the front of the pack on the opening lap ahead of reigning champion Kyle Ryde and Glenn Irwin, with the Hager PBM Ducati rider moving into second on lap two. Meanwhile Jaimie van Sikkelerus and Charlie Nesbitt crashed out unhurt at the Old Hairpin on the same lap.

Ray held the lead until lap four when Irwin moved ahead with a move on the brakes at the Fogarty Esses, but the Raceways Yamaha rider was instantly on the attack and regained the position at the Melbourne Hairpin just a corner later.

Ray was then defending hard from Irwin, who attempted another move at the Fogarty Esses, but had to stand up the Hager PBM Ducati and run on down the slip road to re-join in fourth place.

Ray then held the advantage over Ryde until the chequered flag, with Rory Skinner holding third place until the final lap when Glenn Irwin made a move to regain the position and make a podium return.

Leon Haslam was fifth for Moto Rapido Ducati Racing ahead of Josh Brookes and Honda Racing UK Andrew Irwin and Tommy Bridewell with Max Cook and John McPhee completing the top ten.

Superbike Race Two (Sprint) Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 B. Ray Yam 17m30.461 2 K. Ryde Yam +1.110 3 G. Irwin Duc +1.899 4 R. Skinner Duc +2.193 5 L. Haslam Duc +4.061 6 J. Brookes Hon +4.272 7 A. Irwin Hon +6.435 8 T. Bridewell Hon +7.204 9 M. Cook Kaw +7.615 10 J. McPhee Hon +9.317 11 D. Kent Yam +9.685 12 F. Rogers Hon +18.515 13 S. Swann Hon +19.021 14 B. McConnell Hon +19.703 15 P. Hickman BMW +21.064 16 L. Hedger Hon +21.780 17 L. Jackson Hon +24.442 18 D. Todd BMW +40.291 19 R. Kerr BMW +44.362 20 B. Baker Hon +50.633 Not Classified DNF T. Sykes Apr 2 Laps DNF J. Davis Hon 2 Laps DNF S. Stacey BMW 6 Laps DNF C. Iddon Kaw 9 Laps DNF J. van Sikkelerus Hon 11 Laps DNF C. Nesbitt Hon 11 Laps

Superbike Race Three

Bradley Ray stormed to a terrific treble at Donington Park as he snatched the Bennetts British Superbike Championship lead ahead of Snetterton next month for Raceways Yamaha, withstanding immense pressure from Hager PBM Ducati’s Glenn Irwin to hold the edge in the standings.

Ray had launched into the lead again on the opening lap ahead of Rory Skinner on the Cheshire Mouldings Ducati and Glenn Irwin, with Kyle Ryde and Leon Haslam completing the top five.

Ryde had a moment on the exit of the Fogarty Esses, which lost him ground and he then dropped behind Haslam and McPhee.

At the front of the pack, Ray was trying to make a break, but behind, Glenn Irwin had moved into second with a dive down the inside at Redgate on lap ten. His Raceways Yamaha rival had bridged a gap of over two seconds by lap 12 but as the laps counted down, Irwin was getting closer as he continued to hunt Ray.

By lap 16, it had dropped to less than a second and as they crossed the line to start the next lap, it had halved again, and then Ray was in range for Irwin to try to make his move. With three laps remaining, it looked like the Hager PBM Ducati rider was going to attack.

Irwin was unsettled on the brakes into the Fogarty Esses, losing ground on Ray again and despite pushing all the way to the finish, he was unable to deny Ray the treble.

Bradley Ray – P1

“I didn’t really expect to win all three races coming into the weekend – I knew we’d be strong but I didn’t think we’d be in a position to take the triple given how strong Glenn and Kyle were at the test. We worked well as a team all weekend, worked hard on used tyres to find our rhythm for the end of the race. Glenn kept me honest in the last race and that one was probably my best win of my BSB career, having to dig deep after Glenn came back to me towards the end! I had to find something in myself and the bike to keep him behind, and we did, so I’m happy for myself, Raceways Motorcycles, Yamaha and all my team to back up Saturday’s win with the Sunday double.”

Skinner celebrated his first win with Cheshire Mouldings Ducati since their change of manufacturer this season, holding off Haslam with Ryde completing the top five after serving a long lap penalty for exceeding track limits.

Josh Brookes ended his solid weekend with a sixth place ahead of Tommy Bridewell and Danny Kent with AJN Steelstock Kawasaki’s Christian Iddon and Max Cook completing the top ten.

BSB now has a month long break before reconvening on the weekend of June 22 at Snetterton. In the interim many of the BSB riders will be on the Isle of Man for the TT, either as spectators or racing themselves.

Billy McConnell

“First thing is first, and I must send my love and regards to the family and friends of Owen Jenner and Shane Richardson after the awful accident at Oulton Park, my thoughts are with them. I really struggled to get into the groove at Oulton, and we just seemed to chase our tail all weekend, it just didn’t click. I felt better coming to Donington, even though the last time I was here I joined the Craners Club. That was forgotten after FP1, but I was still struggling a bit. We made some changes all weekend and come race one I was eager to get out there and fight. I enjoyed the race and happy with the result we got. It was the same again for the second race and I’m just happy to get some results and points on the board. I feel like we can move forwards to Snetterton feeling more confident and wanting to get some strong results. Thank you to all the team for all their hard work at the opening two rounds and now I hope this is the start of our season. Thank you also to the continued support of all the sponsors.”

Superbike Race Three Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 B. Ray Yam 29m10.525 2 G. Irwin Duc +0.396 3 R. Skinner Duc +2.750 4 L. Haslam Duc +3.667 5 K. Ryde Yam +9.407 6 J. Brookes Hon +12.465 7 T. Bridewell Hon +13.065 8 D. Kent Yam +13.840 9 C. Iddon Kaw +14.681 10 M. Cook Kaw +15.038 11 A. Irwin Hon +20.187 12 J. McPhee Hon +20.368 13 C. Nesbitt Hon +21.949 14 S. Swann Hon +24.067 15 F. Rogers Hon +29.162 16 P. Hickman BMW +35.397 Not Classified 17 L. Hedger Hon +42.856 DNF L. Jackson Hon 4 Laps DNF B. McConnell Hon 7 Laps DNF J. van Sikkelerus Hon 8 Laps DNF S. Stacey BMW 10 Laps DNF R. Kerr BMW 11 Laps DNF B. Baker Hon 11 Laps

Superbike Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 B. Ray Yam 86 2 G. Irwin Duc 74 3 K. Ryde Yam 66 4 L. Haslam Duc 65 5 R. Skinner Duc 47 6 J. Brookes Hon 44 7 D. Kent Yam 35 8 T. Bridewell Hon 33 9 C. Iddon Kaw 24 10 S. Stacey BMW 23 11 A. Irwin Hon 22 12 C. Nesbitt Hon 21 13 J. McPhee Hon 19 14 L. Jackson Hon 17 15 M. Cook Kaw 17 16 S. Swann Hon 15 17 F. Rogers Hon 10 18 B. McConnell Hon 7 19 P. Hickman BMW 4 20 L. Hedger Hon 1

Supersport Race One (Sprint)

Ben Currie took control of Saturday’s Sprint race to beat Luke Stapleford by almost two seconds.

Starting from pole, the Moto Rapido Ducati rider took the lead at the start and took charge as he edged a gap with Eugene McManus second and Luke Stapleford third at the start of lap two.

But Stapleford was determined to fight back and soon found his way up to second as McManus dropped back. However, despite his efforts, he wasn’t able to get close to Currie and had to settle for second.

Rhys Irwin crossed the line third, with reigning champ Jack Kennedy fourth and Eugene McManus fifth.

Cup class polesitter Keo Walker was able to convert it into the class win, with Ben Tolliday second and Lewis Jones third.

Supersport Race One (Sprint) Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 B. Currie Duc 18m07.355 2 L. Stapleford Tri +1.839 3 R. Irwin Suz +2.174 4 J. Kennedy Hon +2.527 5 E. McManus Duc +5.544 6 J. Talbot Duc +7.708 7 D. Harrison Hon +8.519 8 TJ Toms Kaw +11.450 9 Z. Corderoy Hon +16.293 10 J. Sheldon-Shaw Suz +16.602 11 O. Barr Duc +16.945 12 L. Johnston Tri +17.102 13 J. Nixon Duc +26.087 14 C. Brown Yam +26.606 15 H. Claridge Suz +26.607 16 M. Hardie Kaw +29.352 17 J. Erwig Duc +34.499 18 J. Boerboom Kaw +34.785 19 F. Barnes Tri +40.457 20 G. Edwards Hon +42.165 21 K. Walker Tri +42.353 22 C. Tinker Kaw +42.599 23 C. Dawson Kaw +42.947 24 B. Luxton Tri +43.781 25 C. Hall Kaw +44.057 26 B. Tolliday Tri +45.291 27 L. Jones Tri +49.000 28 A. Brown Yam +56.270 29 C. Harris Kaw +1m07.871 Not Classified DNF J. Van Calster Duc 2 Laps DNF B. Perie Yam 3 Laps DNF C. Fraser Suz 3 Laps DNF H. Truelove Duc 6 Laps DNF M. Wadsworth Tri 8 Laps DNF E. Colombi Duc 11 Laps DNF M. McLaren-Wood Yam / DNF S. Thomas Tri / DNF L. Valleley Tri /

Supersport Race Two

Ben Currie saw off a charging pack of Supersport riders to emerge victorious at the end of Sunday’s Feature Supersport Race at Donington Park.

But it was far from an easy run for the Moto Rapido Ducati man, as a number of riders jostled for the lead throughout the 18-lap scrap.

It was Luke Stapleford who got the best start to lead the opening few laps but Currie hit the front on Lap Three. By Lap Eight, reigning champ Jack Kennedy had found his way to the front and the race was far from over.

As Kennedy started to drop back, it became a battle between Currie, Stapleford and Rhys Irwin, who had joined the fray and the stage was set for a last lap fight.

Currie was ahead and took a safe win by 0.661secs but Irwin was on a charge, passing Stapleford at the Loop and holding his nerve into the final turn to cross the line second. Stapleford had to settle for third with Eugene McManus fourth and early leader Jack Kennedy fifth.

Ben Tolliday took the Cup class win with Lewis Jones second.

Supersport Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 B. Currie Duc 27m15.954 2 R. Irwin Suz +0.661 3 L. Stapleford Tri +0.788 4 E. McManus Duc +2.461 5 J. Kennedy Hon +4.252 6 J. Talbot Duc +4.945 7 D. Harrison Hon +5.260 8 H. Truelove Duc +7.576 9 TJ Toms Kaw +10.396 10 Z. Corderoy Hon +21.078 11 L. Johnston Tri +21.724 12 C. Brown Yam +23.239 13 J. Sheldon-Shaw Suz +23.888 14 B. Perie Yam +28.712 15 J. Nixon Duc +38.458 16 H. Claridge Suz +38.609 17 J. Erwig Duc +38.874 18 J. van Calster Duc +43.625 19 J. Boerboom Kaw +43.923 20 B. Tolliday Tri +53.331 21 L. Valleley Tri +56.431 22 C. Tinker Kaw +57.400 23 C. Dawson Kaw +57.606 24 G. Edwards Hon +58.001 25 C. Hall Kaw +58.412 26 L. Jones Tri +58.738 27 F. Barnes Tri +1m03.664 Not Classified DNF M. Wadsworth Tri 5 Laps DNF M. Hardie Kaw 7 Laps DNF O. Barr Duc 13 Laps DNF A. Brown Yam 13 Laps DNF K. Walker Tri 14 Laps DNF C. Harris Kaw 15 Laps

Supersport Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 B. Currie Duc 68 2 L. Stapleford Tri 67 3 R. Irwin Suz 58 4 J. Kennedy Hon 56 5 E. McManus Duc 54 6 J. Talbot Duc 42 7 D. Harrison Hon 36 8 TJ Toms Kaw 24 9 Z. Corderoy Hon 24 10 L. Johnston Tri 17 11 J. Sheldon-Shaw Suz 13 12 H. Truelove Duc 10 13 C. Brown Yam 6 14 O. Barr Duc 5 15 S. Richardson Suz 5 16 J. Nixon Duc 4 17 O. Jenner Hon 3 18 H. Claridge Suz 3 19 B. Perie Yam 2 20 J. McManus Duc

Superstock Race

lya Mykhalchyk destroyed the opposition as he dominated Sunday’s Superstock race to become the first rider from Ukraine to win a race in BSB.

From pole, Mykhalchyk took the lead at the green light and effortlessly built up an uncatchable lead, eventually taking the win by 7.093secs over Luke Mossey.

Tom Ward rounded out the podium in third position, ahead of Josh Owens and David Allingham who finished fourth and fifth respectively.

Brayden Elliott carded good points from his ninth place finish.

Superstock Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 I. Mykhalchyk BMW 22m27.960 99.54 2 L. Mossey Hon +7.093 99.02 3 T. Ward Hon +10.972 98.73 4 J. Owens Hon +15.802 98.38 5 D. Allingham BMW +16.401 98.34 6 T. Neave Hon +19.054 98.15 7 M. Truelove Hon +20.959 98.01 8 J. Bednarek Hon +23.530 97.83 9 B. Elliott Hon +27.793 97.53 10 H. Crosby Hon +29.886 97.38 11 D. Brooks Hon +31.789 97.24 12 J. Perrin Hon +32.011 97.23 13 S. Winfield Hon +41.154 96.59 14 S. Laffins Hon +45.366 96.30 15 C. Bey Hon +45.686 96.28 16 J. Lyons Hon +47.093 96.18 17 J. Howard Hon +47.344 96.16 18 R. Campion BMW +47.531 96.15 19 T. O’Grady Hon +49.977 95.98 20 J. Hopper Hon +57.597 95.46 21 I. Quayle Hon +58.243 95.42 22 G. Watts Hon +1m01.629 95.19 23 C. Grigor Hon +1m03.881 95.03 24 C. White Hon +1m11.840 94.50 25 C. Wilkinson Kaw +1m19.322 94.01 26 K. Dixon Yam +1m22.131 93.82 27 L. Healey Hon 1 Lap 91.96 Not Classified DNF M. Creasey Hon 8 Laps 93.08 DNF F. Arscott Hon 9 Laps 95.95 DNF D. Connell Hon 9 Laps 95.95 DNF M. Rees Hon 13 Laps 89.44 DNF M. Whelan Hon DNF DNF DNF R. White BMW DNF DNF

Superstock Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 L. Mossey Hon 47 2 I. Mykhalchyk BMW 45 3 D. Allingham BMW 38 4 T. Ward Hon 38 5 M. Truelove Hon 28 6 J. Owens Hon 18 7 D. Brooks Hon 15 8 T. Neave Hon 14 9 D. Connell Hon 14 10 F. Arscott Hon 12 11 S. Winfield Hon 11 12 H. Crosby Hon 11 13 J. Bednarek Hon 10 14 B. Elliott Hon 8 15 I. Hutchinson BMW 6 16 J. Perrin Hon 4 17 M. Rees Hon 4 18 R. Campion BMW 3 19 S. Laffins Hon 2 20 R. White Hon 2 21 C. Bey Hon 1 22 J. Howard Hon 1

Sportbike Race One

Dutchman Kas Beekmans powered to the win at Donington Park as he held off Harrison Dessoy for the full race.

The Dutchman took the lead from pole and never looked under too much pressure as he crossed the line 0.405secs clear of Dessoy.

Ash Barnes ran a steady race in third place to eventually take the final podium place with Ferre Fleerackers fourth and Rhys Stephenson fifth.

Sportbike Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 K. Beekmans Suz 18m56.901 2 H. Dessoy Tri +0.405 3 A. Barnes Yam +4.070 4 F. Fleerackers Apr +6.396 5 R. Stephenson Tri +7.030 6 F. Seabright Apr +8.640 7 T. Strudwick Tri +13.332 8 A. Durham Suz +16.728 9 R. Banham Yam +16.954 10 T. Rose Tri +25.042 11 T. Wilkinson Apr +27.348 12 L. Smart Tri +27.812 13 B. Gawith Tri +28.184 14 L. Docherty Apr +31.504 15 C. Collymore Suz +31.628 16 T. Moreton Suz +34.833 17 Z. Shelton Tri +36.107 18 O. Walker Apr +36.581 19 J. Martin Tri +37.397 20 C. O’Gorman Kov +40.078 21 J. Ellis Apr +43.114 22 J. Smith Apr +45.852 23 E. Best Kaw +46.559 24 S. O’Reilly Apr +50.555 25 J. Stephenson Yam +51.038 26 J. Muir Apr +1m03.048 27 J. Proudfoot Yam +1m03.186 28 J. Halliday Yam +1m05.491 29 B. Keen Yam +1m13.343 30 W. Kleinfeld Apr +1m25.234 Not Classified DNF C. Atkins Kaw 4 Laps DNF R. Brown Apr 5 Laps DNF R. Varey Yam 8 Laps DNF O. Maher Apr 9 Laps DNF A. Davidson Apr 10 Laps DNF S. Green Apr 10 Laps DNF B. Wright Apr 11 Laps DNF J. Knights Apr 11 Laps DNF B. O’Malley Yam 11 Laps DNF A. Davie CFM

Sportbike Race Two Kas Beekmans pulled another result out of the bag as he emerged victorious after a three-rider scrap in Sunday’s race. The VLR/NIWA Racing rider took the lead at the start but soon found himself battling with Harrison Dessoy and Ferre Fleerackers. The battle raged until the end of the race, as Beekmans made a move on Fleerackers to take the place and his second win of the weekend. Dessoy was third behind Fleerackers, as Fenton Seabright crossed the line fourth ahead of Thomas Strudwick in fifth. Sportbike Race Two Results Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 K. Beekmans Suz 18m57.218 2 F. Fleerackers Apr +0.571 3 H. Dessoy Tri +1.043 4 F. Seabright Apr +5.559 5 T. Strudwick Tri +15.339 6 A. Davidson Apr +15.668 7 A. Durham Suz +18.729 8 T. Rose Tri +19.053 9 T. Wilkinson Apr +19.197 10 R. Banham Yam +21.142 11 Z. Shelton Tri +23.982 12 L. Smart Tri +24.288 13 C. O’Gorman Kov +24.522 14 T. Moreton Suz +24.869 15 J. Martin Tri +27.701 16 C. Atkins Kaw +29.405 17 A. Barnes Yam +35.071 18 E. Best Kaw +37.959 19 O. Walker Apr +38.803 20 J. Ellis Apr +46.065 21 S. Green Apr +49.289 22 A. Davie CFM +49.437 23 J. Smith Apr +49.961 24 S. O’Reilly Apr +50.223 25 J. Stephenson Yam +50.619 26 J. Muir Apr +59.836 27 B. Keen Yam +1m01.768 28 J. Proudfoot Yam / 29 J. Halliday Yam +1m02.258 30 W. Kleinfeld Apr +1m08.957 31 J. Knights Apr +1m22.043 32 B. O’Malley Yam +1m34.734 Not Classified DNF L. Docherty Apr 2 Laps DNF R. Varey Yam 3 Laps DNF O. Maher Apr 3 Laps DNF R. Stephenson Tri 6 Laps DNF R. Brown Apr 6 Laps DNF B. Gawith Tri 9 Laps DNF B. Wright Apr 10 Laps DNF C. Collymore Suz DNF Sportbike Championship Points Pos Rider Bike Points 1 K. Beekmans Suz 75 2 H. Dessoy Yam 64 3 F. Fleerackers Apr 56 4 F. Seabright Apr 50 5 R. Stephenson Tri 36 6 A. Barnes Yam 34 7 A. Durham Suz 30 8 T. Strudwick Tri 28 9 A. Davidson Apr 26 10 T. Rose Tri 26 11 T. Wilkinson Apr 19 12 R. Banham Yam 14 13 L. Smart Tri 11 14 Z. Shelton Tri 5 15 J. Collier CFM 5 16 C. Atkins Kaw 4 17 C. O’Gorman Kov 3 18 B. Gawith Tri 3 19 T. Moreton Suz 2 20 L. Docherty Apr 2 21 O. Walker Apr 2 22 J. Martin Tri 1 23 C. Collymore Suz 1 24 H. McCabe Apr 1

SuperTeen Race One

Henry Snell continued his 2025 winning streak as he took the spoils in the opening Superteen race at Donington Park.

The Australian led from the start and despite some early pressure from James Cook and Marley Mackenzie early on, was able to build a comfortable buffer of around a second after a handful of laps.

Snell crossed the line 2.115secs clear of Mackenzie, with Cook third. Calum Beach crossed the line fourth, with Greg Marshal fifth.

SuperTeen Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 H. Snell Kaw 16m35.845 2 M. Mackenzie Kaw +2.115 3 J. Cook Kaw +2.175 4 C. Beach Kaw +6.807 5 G. Marshall Kaw +12.246 6 F. Oakley Kaw +13.808 7 K. Shuttlewood Kaw +14.038 8 L. Hopkins Kaw +23.067 9 R. Sherman-Boyd Kaw +23.142 10 A. Layton Kaw +54.624 11 J. Muir Kaw +1m24.512 12 H. Harris Kaw +1m25.829 13 L. Wilkinson Kaw 3 Laps DNF J. Cumbermack Kaw 1 Lap DNF I. Mark Kaw 2 Laps DNF D. Lindemann Kaw 3 Laps DNF C. Sparey Kaw 3 Laps DNF C. Dance Kaw 4 Laps

SuperTeen Race Two Results

James Cook took a convincing three second win over Freddy Oakley in Sunday evening’s second Superteen battle – as Race One winner Henry Snell was involved in a three-rider smash.

Snell had hit the front at the start but Cook was on his tail, moving ahead on the second lap. Seconds later, Snell got tangled up in a crash with Marley Mackenzie and Calum Beach, ending their race.

This left Cook a clear run to the line, as he finished 3.029secs ahead of Oakley with Greg Marshall third, Luca Hopkins fourth and Ruben Sherman-Boyd fifth.

SuperTeen Race Two

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 J. Cook Kaw 16m48.680 88.63 2 F. Oakley Kaw +3.029 88.37 3 G. Marshall Kaw +4.864 88.21 4 L. Hopkins Kaw +8.105 87.93 5 R. Sherman-Boyd Kaw +10.058 87.76 6 K. Shuttlewood Kaw +11.477 87.64 7 C. Dance Kaw +12.263 87.57 8 D. Lindemann Kaw +19.710 86.93 9 I. Mark Kaw +23.491 86.62 10 A. Layton Kaw +35.619 85.61 11 J. Muir Kaw +1m03.809 83.36 12 H. Harris Kaw +1m29.358 81.42 Not Classified DNF H. Snell Kaw 9 Laps 85.36 DNF C. Beach Kaw 9 Laps 84.85 DNF M. Mackenzie Kaw 9 Laps 84.55 DNF L. Wilkinson Kaw DNF DNF