2024 Bennetts British Superbike Championship

Round Six – Brands Hatch

Saturday

British Superbike Race One

Ryan Vickers was unstoppable in the opening Bennetts British Superbike Championship race of the weekend at Brands Hatch as the OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing rider delivered an inch-perfect performance, whilst behind the battle for the final podium positions was a four-way fight.

At the start, Vickers immediately hit the front of the pack into Paddock Hill Bend ahead of Danny Kent, Glenn Irwin, Josh Brookes and Tommy Bridewell. However, the fight at the front was short lived for Kent when he crashed out of second place on the third lap at Stirlings.

Vickers set an incredible pace to break the pack to return to the top step of the podium for the first time since the season opener at Circuito de Navarra, celebrating his third victory of the year to get his title campaign firmly back on track.

There was a four-way tussle for the final podium positions with Hager PBM Ducati’s Glenn Irwin initially leading Bridewell, Iddon and Leon Haslam, but Andrew Irwin was on the move in the second half of the race and he dispensed with the ROKiT BMW Motorrad Team rider ahead of him.

On lap seven, Bridewell made his move on Glenn Irwin at Stirlings as the arch rivals continued their intense rivalry and the pair switched places again at Hawthorns on lap 13 when the Ducati contender moved back ahead.

Iddon was next to strike and he attacked Bridewell at Paddock Hill Bend, but the reigning champion instantly fought back to regain the position with a move at Stirlings on lap 14.

A lap later and Glenn Irwin was holding second from Bridewell as Andrew Irwin moved ahead of Iddon with a dive down the inside at Paddock Hill Bend. Whilst Bridewell dived ahead of Glenn Irwin at Stirlings before his rival recaptured the position before Clearways.

Bridewell wasn’t done and he made another move on the Hager PBM Ducati rider to take an emotional second place on the anniversary of losing his brother Ollie, meanwhile Andrew Irwin was also able to pass Glenn Irwin with five laps to go.

Bridewell and Andrew Irwin made it a double podium celebration for Honda Racing UK as they continue their resurgence after a tough season last year, relegating Glenn Irwin to fourth ahead of Iddon.

Glenn Irwin and Bridewell now head into tomorrow’s two races equal on points at the top of the standings.

Haslam held off the fight from Kyle Ryde for sixth place with Lee Jackson, Jason O’Halloran and Danny Buchan completing the top ten just ahead of Josh Brookes.

Billy McConnell took 14th place ahead ofd Peter Hickman and Dean Harrison.

British Superbike Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 R Vickers Yam 28m38.129 2 T Bridewell Hon +0.378 3 A Irwin Hon +0.396 4 G Irwin Duc +0.394 5 C Iddon Duc +0.390 6 K Ryde Yam +0.658 7 L Haslam BMW +0.400 8 L Jackson Hon +0.613 9 J O’halloran Kaw +0.669 10 D Buchan Kaw +0.593 11 J Brookes BMW +0.886 12 M Cook Kaw +1.174 13 L Hedger Kaw +1.251 14 B Mcconnell Hon +1.233 15 P Hickman BMW +1.691 16 D Harrison Hon +1.568 17 A Olsen Hon +1.811 18 L Rollo Apr +1.371 19 R Kerr BMW +2.434 20 B Elliott Kaw +2.296 21 J Sikkelerus Hon +2.652 22 L Valleley Kaw +3.827 Not Classifed DNF F Bourne Hon 1.220 DNF D Kent Yam 0.457 DNF C Nesbitt Hon 1.194 DNF S Stacey Kaw 2.120

British Superbike Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Glenn IRWIN (Ducati) 189 2 Tommy BRIDEWELL (Honda) 189 3 Christian IDDON (Ducati) 167 4 Kyle RYDE (Yamaha) 157 5 Danny KENT (Yamaha) 147 6 Jason O’HALLORAN (Kawasaki) 115 7 Ryan VICKERS (Yamaha) 110 8 Leon HASLAM (BMW) 105 9 Charlie NESBITT (Honda) 85 10 Josh BROOKES (BMW) 85 11 Andrew IRWIN (Honda) 82 12 Lee JACKSON (Honda) 77 13 Rory SKINNER (BMW) 65 14 Max COOK (Kawasaki) 63 15 Storm STACEY (Kawasaki) 52 16 Fraser ROGERS (Honda) 45 17 Billy McCONNELL (Honda) 32 18 Danny BUCHAN (Kawasaki) 29 19 Lewis ROLLO (Aprilia) 26 20 Franco BOURNE (Honda) 19 21 Peter HICKMAN (BMW) 18 22 Dean HARRISON (Honda) 14 23 Luke HEDGER (Kawasaki) 10 24 Tom NEAVE (Kawasaki) 4 25 Louis VALLELEY (Kawasaki) 2 26 Luke MOSSEY (Kawasaki) 2 27 Alex OLSEN (Honda) 1

British Superbike Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Q1 Q2 1 R Vickers Yam 1m25.061 2 D Kent Yam 1m25.154 3 G Irwin Duc 1m25.163 4 J Brookes BMW 1m25.311 5 T Bridewell Hon 1m25.343 6 L Haslam BMW 1m25.349 7 J O’halloran Kaw 1m25.432 8 K Ryde Yam 1m25.602 1m25.468 9 C Iddon Duc 1m25.471 10 D Buchan Kaw 1m26.001 1m25.650 11 A Irwin Hon 1m25.708 12 L Jackson Hon 1m25.743 13 F Bourne Hon 1m25.669 1m25.755 14 C Nesbitt Hon 1m25.836 15 P Hickman BMW 1m26.067 16 B Mcconnell Hon 1m26.043 17 T Neave Kaw 1m26.257 18 L Rollo Apr 1m26.263 19 L Hedger Kaw 1m26.340 20 M Cook Kaw 1m26.340 21 D Harrison Hon 1m26.703 22 A Olsen Hon 1m26.717 23 S Stacey Kaw 1m26.971 24 B Elliott Kaw 1m27.252 25 J Sikkelerus Hon 1m27.299 26 R Kerr BMW 1m27.536 27 L Valleley Kaw 1m28.959

British Supersport / GP2 Sprint Race

Jack Kennedy took the Sprint race win by just 0.043secs over reigning champ Ben Currie as the pair fought to the line at the end of 10 laps.

Polesitter Currie had taken early control of the race as he hit the front with a stunning start as Kennedy passed Luke Stapleford to move into second position at Druids.

From there, Kennedy chased his rival for much of the race, keeping right on his rear wheel before hitting the front on Lap Seven. But Currie wasn’t going to give up easily and was back ahead by the next lap – and the battle continued to the final lap.

Currie was ahead as the pack started the last lap but Kennedy moved ahead into Paddock Hill Bend, before Currie took it back again. A small error by Currie let Kennedy back through towards the end of the lap and it was enough to keep his rival at bay, as the Honda Racing UK rider took the win.

Luke Stapleford was third rider home, with Alastair Seeley fourth and Richard Cooper fifth.

Mikey Hardie continued his strong run at Brands Hatch to take the Cup win, with Cameron Hall second and Adon Davie third.

And in GP2, Owen Jenner stormed to yet another win over Lucca Allen and Keo Walker.

British Supersport / GP2 Sprint Race Results

Pos CL Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 SSP J Kennedy Hon 14m48.493 2 SSP B Currie Duc +0.052 3 SSP L Stapleford Tri / 4 SSP A Seeley Yam +0.382 5 SSP R Cooper Yam +0.398 6 SSP L Jones Duc +0.767 7 SSP H Truelove Suz +0.887 8 SSP TJ Toms Yam +0.872 9 SSP R Irwin Kaw +0.841 10 SSP S Richardson Suz +1.082 11 SSP J Shaw Suz +1.252 12 SSP E Mcmanus Duc +0.669 13 SSP C Brown Yam +1.480 14 SSP E Mcglinchey Kaw +1.542 15 SSP A Durham Kaw +1.690 16 CUP M Hardie Kaw +1.785 17 GP2 O Jenner Kra +1.671 18 SSP M Wadsworth Tri +1.817 19 SSP L Johnston Tri +1.785 20 CUP C Hall Kaw +1.896 21 SSP C Fraser Suz +2.029 22 SSP C Dawson Kaw +2.022 23 SSP O Barr Yam +2.174 24 SSP J Mcmanus Duc +2.008 25 SSP H Claridge Suz +2.333 26 CUP A Davie Duc +2.130 27 SSP S Laffins Kaw +2.042 28 SSP F Barnes Yam +2.060 29 CUP J Wood Yam +2.533 30 SSP M Wood Yam +2.358

British Supersport Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Ben CURRIE (Ducati) 219 2 Jack KENNEDY (Honda) 212 3 Luke STAPLEFORD (Triumph) 192 4 Harry TRUELOVE (Suzuki) 134 5 Alastair SEELEY (Yamaha) 131 6 Eugene McMANUS (Ducati) 98 7 Rhys IRWIN (Suzuki) 90 8 Shane RICHARDSON (Suzuki) 87 9 Brad PERIE (Kawasaki) 70 10 TJ TOMS (Yamaha) 70 11 Asher DURHAM (Kawasaki) 49 12 Luke JONES (Ducati) 48 13 Tom BOOTH-AMOS (Triumph) 47 14 Can ÖNCÜ (Kawasaki) 47 15 Davey TODD (Ducati) 42 16 Matt TRUELOVE (Suzuki) 40 17 Joe FRANCIS (Ducati) 31 18 Oliver BARR (Yamaha) 28 19 Eunan McGLINCHEY (Kawasaki) 27 20 Jorel BOERBOOM (Kawasaki) 22 21 Ondrej VOSTATEK (Triumph) 22 22 Carter BROWN (Yamaha) 21 23 Richard COOPER (Yamaha) 16 24 Sam LAFFINS (Kawasaki) 13 25 Max WADSWORTH (Triumph) 13 26 Adon DAVIE (Ducati) 12 27 Hikari OKUBO (Honda) 9 28 Harvey CLARIDGE (Suzuki) 8 29 Jamie COWARD (Triumph) 6 30 Joe SHELDON-SHAW (Suzuki) 5 31 Cameron HALL (Kawasaki) 5 32 Mikey HARDIE (Kawasaki) 5 33 Cameron DAWSON (Kawasaki) 5 34 Charlie WHITE (Ducati) 4 35 Freddie BARNES (Yamaha) 4 36 Max MORGAN (Kawasaki) 3 37 Cameron FRASER (Suzuki) 3 38 Lynden LEATHERLAND (Yamaha) 2 39 Lewis JONES (Kawasaki) 1 40 Craig NEVE (Triumph) 1

GP2 Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Owen JENNER (Kramer) 272 2 Jack NIXON (Kramer) 179 3 Lucca ALLEN (Kalex) 138 4 Keo WALKER (Triumph) 102 5 Owen MELLOR (Nykos) 20 6 Maximus HARDY (Triumph) 18

HEL Cup Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Adon DAVIE (Ducati) 145 2 Cameron HALL (Kawasaki) 131 3 Ben TOLLIDAY (Yamaha) 106 4 Lynden LEATHERLAND (Yamaha) 106 5 Mikey HARDIE (Kawasaki) 94 6 Joe FARRAGHER (Kawasaki) 88 7 Tom TUNSTALL (Ducati) 86 8 Josh WOOD (Yamaha) 62 9 Max MORGAN (Kawasaki) 50 10 Charlie WHITE (Ducati) 39 11 Adam BROWN (Kawasaki) 38 12 Harry COOK (Kawasaki) 36 13 Lewis JONES (Kawasaki) 24 14 Stephen THOMAS (Yamaha) 24 15 Dave GRACE (Yamaha) 16 16 Ben GRAYSON (Yamaha) 14 17 Leon WILTON (Ducati) 12

Pirelli National Superstock Race One

Tom Ward took his maiden Superstock race win on Saturday evening after a dramatic race where points leader Davey Todd was knocked off by a flying Scott Swann.

Todd had been looking in control of the 14-lap race after hitting the front from pole, but on lap five, as Swann made a move past Joe Talbot for second, he fell and his bike skidded across the track and took out leader Todd, ending both their races.

Ward found his way to the front and was able to hold off Luke Mossey to win by 0.350secs, as Talbot was third, Josh Owens fourth and Matt Truelove fifth.

Pirelli National Superstock Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 T Ward Hon 20m31.892 2 L Mossey Hon +0.350 3 J Talbot Hon +1.812 4 J Owens Apr +4.306 5 M Truelove Hon +6.530 6 J Perrin Hon +6.721 7 S Winfield Hon +7.800 8 F Arscott Hon +14.258 9 D Allingham BMW +15.454 10 S Cox Hon +16.221 11 D Connell Hon +25.273 12 K Dixon Yam +30.733 13 C Bey Hon +33.004 14 M Symonds Yam +33.286 15 G Edwards Hon +33.743 16 E Best Kaw +38.763 17 A Compton Hon +38.838 18 M Whelan Hon +42.049 19 C Tinker Yam +43.141 20 N Harrison Hon +43.255 21 J Bednarek Hon +46.472 22 C Thomson Kaw +47.133 23 J Howard Kaw +48.610 24 B Baker Kaw +59.542 25 C Wilkinson Kaw +1m14.960 26 A Williams Hon +1m15.037 27 C Grover Yam +1m15.181 28 C Kennelly Hon +1:18.704 29 J Campbell Kaw +1m28.581 30 P Barker Hon 1 Lap 31 L Wallington Hon 1 Lap 32 J Burrill BMW 1 Lap 33 L Healey Hon 1 Lap Not Classified DNF S Reid Hon 1 Lap DNF B Luxton Hon 3 Laps DNF D Todd BMW 10 Laps DNF S Swann Hon 10 Laps DNF J Hopper Kaw 10 Laps DNF J Lyons Hon 13 Laps Not Classified NS R White BMW

Pirelli National Sportbike Qualifying

Italy’s Edoardo Colombi secured pole position at Brands Hatch as he clocked a best lap of 1min 31.949secs.

Richard Cooper will line up alongside him on the grid, after finishing the session 0.391secs adrift of his championship rival, as Harrison Dessoy rounds out the front row. Ash Barnes will start from fourth, with Thomas Strudwick fifth.

Pirelli National Sportbike Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 E Colombi Apr 1m31.949 2 R Cooper Tri +0.391 3 H Dessoy Yam +1.124 4 A Barnes Yam +1.560 5 T Strudwick Tri +1.826 6 A Silvester Tri +2.012 7 F Weeden Apr +2.056 8 R Stephenson Tri +2.100 9 C Irwin Apr +2.271 10 Z Shelton Apr +2.479 11 R Banham Yam +2.511 12 A Davidson Apr +2.594 13 J Stephenson Yam +3.822 14 J Martin Tri +3.924 15 L Docherty Kaw +4.017 16 S Green Apr +4.418 17 J Ellis Apr +4.422 18 C Atkins Kaw +4.423 19 J Muir Apr +4.656 20 C Harris Apr +4.768 21 S O’reilly Apr +4.790 22 O Edwards Apr +4.807 23 D Crean Apr +5.075 24 J Smith Apr +5.076 25 K Hand Tri +5.139 26 J Knights Apr +6.375 27 J Proudfoot Yam +6.457 28 F Dresler Tri +6.463 29 J Fieldhouse Apr +7.293

Tracker Kawasaki British Superteen Race One

Australia’s Brodie Gawith celebrated his first series win after a dramatic final lap at Brands Hatch.

After leading the whole race, the ROKiT Rookie – who had come under some pressure from Ted Wilkinson and Lewis Smart in the latter laps – found himself in a last lap scrap.

But he emerged ahead out of the final turn as Wilkinson dropped back, Smart crashed out and polesitter Calum Beach stormed back through after dropping as low as seventh, to claim second. Third went the way of James Cook, as Wilkinson managed to salvage fourth with Kalvin Kelly fifth.

Tracker Kawasaki British Superteen Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 B Gawith Kaw 16m20.541 2 C Beach Kaw +0.084 3 J Cook Kaw +0.189 4 T Wilkinson Kaw +0.293 5 K Kelly Kaw +0.428 6 C Jones Kaw +0.883 7 H Snell Kaw +5.848 8 C Harris Kaw +6.009 9 F Oakley Kaw +30.415 10 C Dance Kaw +30.726 11 K Shuttlewood Kaw +30.736 12 Z Weston Kaw +30.795 13 L Hopkins Kaw +30.973 14 D O’mahony Kaw +31.089 15 K Tinker Kaw +31.598 16 C Marcuzzo Kaw +56.776 17 F Schipper Kaw +59.805 18 J Yeldham Kaw +1m14.617 Not Classified DNF L Smart Kaw 1 Lap DNF G Marshall Kaw 4 Laps Not Started NS B O’malley Kaw /

Tracker Kawasaki British Superteen Race Two

James Cook beat Kalvin Kelly by 0.055secs to take the second Tracker Kawasaki British Superteen race win of the day after hectic 10 lap race.

With five riders battling throughout the full race, it came down to a last lap scrap as Cook made a dive down the inside of Kelly into Hawthorn, Kelly then stealing it back but Cook making the best run to the line to take victory.

Kelly was second, his ROKiT Rookie team-mate Chloe Jones a close third with Ted Wilkinson fourth and race one winner Brodie Gawith fifth.

Tracker Kawasaki British Superteen Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 J Cook Kaw 16m19.981 2 K Kelly Kaw +0.055 3 C Jones Kaw +0.262 4 T Wilkinson Kaw +0.848 5 B Gawith Kaw +1.142 6 C Harris Kaw +4.218 7 C Beach Kaw +6.060 8 H Snell Kaw +12.416 9 L Smart Kaw +12.446 10 F Oakley Kaw +22.808 11 Z Weston Kaw +22.903 12 K Shuttlewood Kaw +23.075 13 G Marshall Kaw +23.636 14 L Hopkins Kaw +23.701 15 D O’mahony Kaw +26.827 16 C Dance Kaw +37.032 17 K Tinker Kaw +37.101 18 C Marcuzzo Kaw +48.801 19 F Schipper Kaw +55.360 20 B O’malley Kaw +55.384 21 J Yeldham Kaw +1:21.658

Tracker Kawasaki British Superteen Qualifying Results