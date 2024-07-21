2024 Bennetts British Superbike Championship
Round Six – Brands Hatch
Saturday
British Superbike Race One
Ryan Vickers was unstoppable in the opening Bennetts British Superbike Championship race of the weekend at Brands Hatch as the OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing rider delivered an inch-perfect performance, whilst behind the battle for the final podium positions was a four-way fight.
At the start, Vickers immediately hit the front of the pack into Paddock Hill Bend ahead of Danny Kent, Glenn Irwin, Josh Brookes and Tommy Bridewell. However, the fight at the front was short lived for Kent when he crashed out of second place on the third lap at Stirlings.
Vickers set an incredible pace to break the pack to return to the top step of the podium for the first time since the season opener at Circuito de Navarra, celebrating his third victory of the year to get his title campaign firmly back on track.
There was a four-way tussle for the final podium positions with Hager PBM Ducati’s Glenn Irwin initially leading Bridewell, Iddon and Leon Haslam, but Andrew Irwin was on the move in the second half of the race and he dispensed with the ROKiT BMW Motorrad Team rider ahead of him.
On lap seven, Bridewell made his move on Glenn Irwin at Stirlings as the arch rivals continued their intense rivalry and the pair switched places again at Hawthorns on lap 13 when the Ducati contender moved back ahead.
Iddon was next to strike and he attacked Bridewell at Paddock Hill Bend, but the reigning champion instantly fought back to regain the position with a move at Stirlings on lap 14.
A lap later and Glenn Irwin was holding second from Bridewell as Andrew Irwin moved ahead of Iddon with a dive down the inside at Paddock Hill Bend. Whilst Bridewell dived ahead of Glenn Irwin at Stirlings before his rival recaptured the position before Clearways.
Bridewell wasn’t done and he made another move on the Hager PBM Ducati rider to take an emotional second place on the anniversary of losing his brother Ollie, meanwhile Andrew Irwin was also able to pass Glenn Irwin with five laps to go.
Bridewell and Andrew Irwin made it a double podium celebration for Honda Racing UK as they continue their resurgence after a tough season last year, relegating Glenn Irwin to fourth ahead of Iddon.
Glenn Irwin and Bridewell now head into tomorrow’s two races equal on points at the top of the standings.
Haslam held off the fight from Kyle Ryde for sixth place with Lee Jackson, Jason O’Halloran and Danny Buchan completing the top ten just ahead of Josh Brookes.
Billy McConnell took 14th place ahead ofd Peter Hickman and Dean Harrison.
British Superbike Race One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|R Vickers
|Yam
|28m38.129
|2
|T Bridewell
|Hon
|+0.378
|3
|A Irwin
|Hon
|+0.396
|4
|G Irwin
|Duc
|+0.394
|5
|C Iddon
|Duc
|+0.390
|6
|K Ryde
|Yam
|+0.658
|7
|L Haslam
|BMW
|+0.400
|8
|L Jackson
|Hon
|+0.613
|9
|J O’halloran
|Kaw
|+0.669
|10
|D Buchan
|Kaw
|+0.593
|11
|J Brookes
|BMW
|+0.886
|12
|M Cook
|Kaw
|+1.174
|13
|L Hedger
|Kaw
|+1.251
|14
|B Mcconnell
|Hon
|+1.233
|15
|P Hickman
|BMW
|+1.691
|16
|D Harrison
|Hon
|+1.568
|17
|A Olsen
|Hon
|+1.811
|18
|L Rollo
|Apr
|+1.371
|19
|R Kerr
|BMW
|+2.434
|20
|B Elliott
|Kaw
|+2.296
|21
|J Sikkelerus
|Hon
|+2.652
|22
|L Valleley
|Kaw
|+3.827
|Not Classifed
|DNF
|F Bourne
|Hon
|1.220
|DNF
|D Kent
|Yam
|0.457
|DNF
|C Nesbitt
|Hon
|1.194
|DNF
|S Stacey
|Kaw
|2.120
British Superbike Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Glenn IRWIN (Ducati)
|189
|2
|Tommy BRIDEWELL (Honda)
|189
|3
|Christian IDDON (Ducati)
|167
|4
|Kyle RYDE (Yamaha)
|157
|5
|Danny KENT (Yamaha)
|147
|6
|Jason O’HALLORAN (Kawasaki)
|115
|7
|Ryan VICKERS (Yamaha)
|110
|8
|Leon HASLAM (BMW)
|105
|9
|Charlie NESBITT (Honda)
|85
|10
|Josh BROOKES (BMW)
|85
|11
|Andrew IRWIN (Honda)
|82
|12
|Lee JACKSON (Honda)
|77
|13
|Rory SKINNER (BMW)
|65
|14
|Max COOK (Kawasaki)
|63
|15
|Storm STACEY (Kawasaki)
|52
|16
|Fraser ROGERS (Honda)
|45
|17
|Billy McCONNELL (Honda)
|32
|18
|Danny BUCHAN (Kawasaki)
|29
|19
|Lewis ROLLO (Aprilia)
|26
|20
|Franco BOURNE (Honda)
|19
|21
|Peter HICKMAN (BMW)
|18
|22
|Dean HARRISON (Honda)
|14
|23
|Luke HEDGER (Kawasaki)
|10
|24
|Tom NEAVE (Kawasaki)
|4
|25
|Louis VALLELEY (Kawasaki)
|2
|26
|Luke MOSSEY (Kawasaki)
|2
|27
|Alex OLSEN (Honda)
|1
British Superbike Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Q1
|Q2
|1
|R Vickers
|Yam
|1m25.061
|2
|D Kent
|Yam
|1m25.154
|3
|G Irwin
|Duc
|1m25.163
|4
|J Brookes
|BMW
|1m25.311
|5
|T Bridewell
|Hon
|1m25.343
|6
|L Haslam
|BMW
|1m25.349
|7
|J O’halloran
|Kaw
|1m25.432
|8
|K Ryde
|Yam
|1m25.602
|1m25.468
|9
|C Iddon
|Duc
|1m25.471
|10
|D Buchan
|Kaw
|1m26.001
|1m25.650
|11
|A Irwin
|Hon
|1m25.708
|12
|L Jackson
|Hon
|1m25.743
|13
|F Bourne
|Hon
|1m25.669
|1m25.755
|14
|C Nesbitt
|Hon
|1m25.836
|15
|P Hickman
|BMW
|1m26.067
|16
|B Mcconnell
|Hon
|1m26.043
|17
|T Neave
|Kaw
|1m26.257
|18
|L Rollo
|Apr
|1m26.263
|19
|L Hedger
|Kaw
|1m26.340
|20
|M Cook
|Kaw
|1m26.340
|21
|D Harrison
|Hon
|1m26.703
|22
|A Olsen
|Hon
|1m26.717
|23
|S Stacey
|Kaw
|1m26.971
|24
|B Elliott
|Kaw
|1m27.252
|25
|J Sikkelerus
|Hon
|1m27.299
|26
|R Kerr
|BMW
|1m27.536
|27
|L Valleley
|Kaw
|1m28.959
British Supersport / GP2 Sprint Race
Jack Kennedy took the Sprint race win by just 0.043secs over reigning champ Ben Currie as the pair fought to the line at the end of 10 laps.
Polesitter Currie had taken early control of the race as he hit the front with a stunning start as Kennedy passed Luke Stapleford to move into second position at Druids.
From there, Kennedy chased his rival for much of the race, keeping right on his rear wheel before hitting the front on Lap Seven. But Currie wasn’t going to give up easily and was back ahead by the next lap – and the battle continued to the final lap.
Currie was ahead as the pack started the last lap but Kennedy moved ahead into Paddock Hill Bend, before Currie took it back again. A small error by Currie let Kennedy back through towards the end of the lap and it was enough to keep his rival at bay, as the Honda Racing UK rider took the win.
Luke Stapleford was third rider home, with Alastair Seeley fourth and Richard Cooper fifth.
Mikey Hardie continued his strong run at Brands Hatch to take the Cup win, with Cameron Hall second and Adon Davie third.
And in GP2, Owen Jenner stormed to yet another win over Lucca Allen and Keo Walker.
British Supersport / GP2 Sprint Race Results
|Pos
|CL
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|SSP
|J Kennedy
|Hon
|14m48.493
|2
|SSP
|B Currie
|Duc
|+0.052
|3
|SSP
|L Stapleford
|Tri
|/
|4
|SSP
|A Seeley
|Yam
|+0.382
|5
|SSP
|R Cooper
|Yam
|+0.398
|6
|SSP
|L Jones
|Duc
|+0.767
|7
|SSP
|H Truelove
|Suz
|+0.887
|8
|SSP
|TJ Toms
|Yam
|+0.872
|9
|SSP
|R Irwin
|Kaw
|+0.841
|10
|SSP
|S Richardson
|Suz
|+1.082
|11
|SSP
|J Shaw
|Suz
|+1.252
|12
|SSP
|E Mcmanus
|Duc
|+0.669
|13
|SSP
|C Brown
|Yam
|+1.480
|14
|SSP
|E Mcglinchey
|Kaw
|+1.542
|15
|SSP
|A Durham
|Kaw
|+1.690
|16
|CUP
|M Hardie
|Kaw
|+1.785
|17
|GP2
|O Jenner
|Kra
|+1.671
|18
|SSP
|M Wadsworth
|Tri
|+1.817
|19
|SSP
|L Johnston
|Tri
|+1.785
|20
|CUP
|C Hall
|Kaw
|+1.896
|21
|SSP
|C Fraser
|Suz
|+2.029
|22
|SSP
|C Dawson
|Kaw
|+2.022
|23
|SSP
|O Barr
|Yam
|+2.174
|24
|SSP
|J Mcmanus
|Duc
|+2.008
|25
|SSP
|H Claridge
|Suz
|+2.333
|26
|CUP
|A Davie
|Duc
|+2.130
|27
|SSP
|S Laffins
|Kaw
|+2.042
|28
|SSP
|F Barnes
|Yam
|+2.060
|29
|CUP
|J Wood
|Yam
|+2.533
|30
|SSP
|M Wood
|Yam
|+2.358
British Supersport Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Ben CURRIE (Ducati)
|219
|2
|Jack KENNEDY (Honda)
|212
|3
|Luke STAPLEFORD (Triumph)
|192
|4
|Harry TRUELOVE (Suzuki)
|134
|5
|Alastair SEELEY (Yamaha)
|131
|6
|Eugene McMANUS (Ducati)
|98
|7
|Rhys IRWIN (Suzuki)
|90
|8
|Shane RICHARDSON (Suzuki)
|87
|9
|Brad PERIE (Kawasaki)
|70
|10
|TJ TOMS (Yamaha)
|70
|11
|Asher DURHAM (Kawasaki)
|49
|12
|Luke JONES (Ducati)
|48
|13
|Tom BOOTH-AMOS (Triumph)
|47
|14
|Can ÖNCÜ (Kawasaki)
|47
|15
|Davey TODD (Ducati)
|42
|16
|Matt TRUELOVE (Suzuki)
|40
|17
|Joe FRANCIS (Ducati)
|31
|18
|Oliver BARR (Yamaha)
|28
|19
|Eunan McGLINCHEY (Kawasaki)
|27
|20
|Jorel BOERBOOM (Kawasaki)
|22
|21
|Ondrej VOSTATEK (Triumph)
|22
|22
|Carter BROWN (Yamaha)
|21
|23
|Richard COOPER (Yamaha)
|16
|24
|Sam LAFFINS (Kawasaki)
|13
|25
|Max WADSWORTH (Triumph)
|13
|26
|Adon DAVIE (Ducati)
|12
|27
|Hikari OKUBO (Honda)
|9
|28
|Harvey CLARIDGE (Suzuki)
|8
|29
|Jamie COWARD (Triumph)
|6
|30
|Joe SHELDON-SHAW (Suzuki)
|5
|31
|Cameron HALL (Kawasaki)
|5
|32
|Mikey HARDIE (Kawasaki)
|5
|33
|Cameron DAWSON (Kawasaki)
|5
|34
|Charlie WHITE (Ducati)
|4
|35
|Freddie BARNES (Yamaha)
|4
|36
|Max MORGAN (Kawasaki)
|3
|37
|Cameron FRASER (Suzuki)
|3
|38
|Lynden LEATHERLAND (Yamaha)
|2
|39
|Lewis JONES (Kawasaki)
|1
|40
|Craig NEVE (Triumph)
|1
GP2 Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Owen JENNER (Kramer)
|272
|2
|Jack NIXON (Kramer)
|179
|3
|Lucca ALLEN (Kalex)
|138
|4
|Keo WALKER (Triumph)
|102
|5
|Owen MELLOR (Nykos)
|20
|6
|Maximus HARDY (Triumph)
|18
HEL Cup Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Adon DAVIE (Ducati)
|145
|2
|Cameron HALL (Kawasaki)
|131
|3
|Ben TOLLIDAY (Yamaha)
|106
|4
|Lynden LEATHERLAND (Yamaha)
|106
|5
|Mikey HARDIE (Kawasaki)
|94
|6
|Joe FARRAGHER (Kawasaki)
|88
|7
|Tom TUNSTALL (Ducati)
|86
|8
|Josh WOOD (Yamaha)
|62
|9
|Max MORGAN (Kawasaki)
|50
|10
|Charlie WHITE (Ducati)
|39
|11
|Adam BROWN (Kawasaki)
|38
|12
|Harry COOK (Kawasaki)
|36
|13
|Lewis JONES (Kawasaki)
|24
|14
|Stephen THOMAS (Yamaha)
|24
|15
|Dave GRACE (Yamaha)
|16
|16
|Ben GRAYSON (Yamaha)
|14
|17
|Leon WILTON (Ducati)
|12
Pirelli National Superstock Race One
Tom Ward took his maiden Superstock race win on Saturday evening after a dramatic race where points leader Davey Todd was knocked off by a flying Scott Swann.
Todd had been looking in control of the 14-lap race after hitting the front from pole, but on lap five, as Swann made a move past Joe Talbot for second, he fell and his bike skidded across the track and took out leader Todd, ending both their races.
Ward found his way to the front and was able to hold off Luke Mossey to win by 0.350secs, as Talbot was third, Josh Owens fourth and Matt Truelove fifth.
Pirelli National Superstock Race One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|T Ward
|Hon
|20m31.892
|2
|L Mossey
|Hon
|+0.350
|3
|J Talbot
|Hon
|+1.812
|4
|J Owens
|Apr
|+4.306
|5
|M Truelove
|Hon
|+6.530
|6
|J Perrin
|Hon
|+6.721
|7
|S Winfield
|Hon
|+7.800
|8
|F Arscott
|Hon
|+14.258
|9
|D Allingham
|BMW
|+15.454
|10
|S Cox
|Hon
|+16.221
|11
|D Connell
|Hon
|+25.273
|12
|K Dixon
|Yam
|+30.733
|13
|C Bey
|Hon
|+33.004
|14
|M Symonds
|Yam
|+33.286
|15
|G Edwards
|Hon
|+33.743
|16
|E Best
|Kaw
|+38.763
|17
|A Compton
|Hon
|+38.838
|18
|M Whelan
|Hon
|+42.049
|19
|C Tinker
|Yam
|+43.141
|20
|N Harrison
|Hon
|+43.255
|21
|J Bednarek
|Hon
|+46.472
|22
|C Thomson
|Kaw
|+47.133
|23
|J Howard
|Kaw
|+48.610
|24
|B Baker
|Kaw
|+59.542
|25
|C Wilkinson
|Kaw
|+1m14.960
|26
|A Williams
|Hon
|+1m15.037
|27
|C Grover
|Yam
|+1m15.181
|28
|C Kennelly
|Hon
|+1:18.704
|29
|J Campbell
|Kaw
|+1m28.581
|30
|P Barker
|Hon
|1 Lap
|31
|L Wallington
|Hon
|1 Lap
|32
|J Burrill
|BMW
|1 Lap
|33
|L Healey
|Hon
|1 Lap
|Not Classified
|DNF
|S Reid
|Hon
|1 Lap
|DNF
|B Luxton
|Hon
|3 Laps
|DNF
|D Todd
|BMW
|10 Laps
|DNF
|S Swann
|Hon
|10 Laps
|DNF
|J Hopper
|Kaw
|10 Laps
|DNF
|J Lyons
|Hon
|13 Laps
|Not Classified
|NS
|R White
|BMW
Pirelli National Sportbike Qualifying
Italy’s Edoardo Colombi secured pole position at Brands Hatch as he clocked a best lap of 1min 31.949secs.
Richard Cooper will line up alongside him on the grid, after finishing the session 0.391secs adrift of his championship rival, as Harrison Dessoy rounds out the front row. Ash Barnes will start from fourth, with Thomas Strudwick fifth.
Pirelli National Sportbike Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|E Colombi
|Apr
|1m31.949
|2
|R Cooper
|Tri
|+0.391
|3
|H Dessoy
|Yam
|+1.124
|4
|A Barnes
|Yam
|+1.560
|5
|T Strudwick
|Tri
|+1.826
|6
|A Silvester
|Tri
|+2.012
|7
|F Weeden
|Apr
|+2.056
|8
|R Stephenson
|Tri
|+2.100
|9
|C Irwin
|Apr
|+2.271
|10
|Z Shelton
|Apr
|+2.479
|11
|R Banham
|Yam
|+2.511
|12
|A Davidson
|Apr
|+2.594
|13
|J Stephenson
|Yam
|+3.822
|14
|J Martin
|Tri
|+3.924
|15
|L Docherty
|Kaw
|+4.017
|16
|S Green
|Apr
|+4.418
|17
|J Ellis
|Apr
|+4.422
|18
|C Atkins
|Kaw
|+4.423
|19
|J Muir
|Apr
|+4.656
|20
|C Harris
|Apr
|+4.768
|21
|S O’reilly
|Apr
|+4.790
|22
|O Edwards
|Apr
|+4.807
|23
|D Crean
|Apr
|+5.075
|24
|J Smith
|Apr
|+5.076
|25
|K Hand
|Tri
|+5.139
|26
|J Knights
|Apr
|+6.375
|27
|J Proudfoot
|Yam
|+6.457
|28
|F Dresler
|Tri
|+6.463
|29
|J Fieldhouse
|Apr
|+7.293
Tracker Kawasaki British Superteen Race One
Australia’s Brodie Gawith celebrated his first series win after a dramatic final lap at Brands Hatch.
After leading the whole race, the ROKiT Rookie – who had come under some pressure from Ted Wilkinson and Lewis Smart in the latter laps – found himself in a last lap scrap.
But he emerged ahead out of the final turn as Wilkinson dropped back, Smart crashed out and polesitter Calum Beach stormed back through after dropping as low as seventh, to claim second. Third went the way of James Cook, as Wilkinson managed to salvage fourth with Kalvin Kelly fifth.
Tracker Kawasaki British Superteen Race One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|B Gawith
|Kaw
|16m20.541
|2
|C Beach
|Kaw
|+0.084
|3
|J Cook
|Kaw
|+0.189
|4
|T Wilkinson
|Kaw
|+0.293
|5
|K Kelly
|Kaw
|+0.428
|6
|C Jones
|Kaw
|+0.883
|7
|H Snell
|Kaw
|+5.848
|8
|C Harris
|Kaw
|+6.009
|9
|F Oakley
|Kaw
|+30.415
|10
|C Dance
|Kaw
|+30.726
|11
|K Shuttlewood
|Kaw
|+30.736
|12
|Z Weston
|Kaw
|+30.795
|13
|L Hopkins
|Kaw
|+30.973
|14
|D O’mahony
|Kaw
|+31.089
|15
|K Tinker
|Kaw
|+31.598
|16
|C Marcuzzo
|Kaw
|+56.776
|17
|F Schipper
|Kaw
|+59.805
|18
|J Yeldham
|Kaw
|+1m14.617
|Not Classified
|DNF
|L Smart
|Kaw
|1 Lap
|DNF
|G Marshall
|Kaw
|4 Laps
|Not Started
|NS
|B O’malley
|Kaw
|/
Tracker Kawasaki British Superteen Race Two
James Cook beat Kalvin Kelly by 0.055secs to take the second Tracker Kawasaki British Superteen race win of the day after hectic 10 lap race.
With five riders battling throughout the full race, it came down to a last lap scrap as Cook made a dive down the inside of Kelly into Hawthorn, Kelly then stealing it back but Cook making the best run to the line to take victory.
Kelly was second, his ROKiT Rookie team-mate Chloe Jones a close third with Ted Wilkinson fourth and race one winner Brodie Gawith fifth.
Tracker Kawasaki British Superteen Race Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|J Cook
|Kaw
|16m19.981
|2
|K Kelly
|Kaw
|+0.055
|3
|C Jones
|Kaw
|+0.262
|4
|T Wilkinson
|Kaw
|+0.848
|5
|B Gawith
|Kaw
|+1.142
|6
|C Harris
|Kaw
|+4.218
|7
|C Beach
|Kaw
|+6.060
|8
|H Snell
|Kaw
|+12.416
|9
|L Smart
|Kaw
|+12.446
|10
|F Oakley
|Kaw
|+22.808
|11
|Z Weston
|Kaw
|+22.903
|12
|K Shuttlewood
|Kaw
|+23.075
|13
|G Marshall
|Kaw
|+23.636
|14
|L Hopkins
|Kaw
|+23.701
|15
|D O’mahony
|Kaw
|+26.827
|16
|C Dance
|Kaw
|+37.032
|17
|K Tinker
|Kaw
|+37.101
|18
|C Marcuzzo
|Kaw
|+48.801
|19
|F Schipper
|Kaw
|+55.360
|20
|B O’malley
|Kaw
|+55.384
|21
|J Yeldham
|Kaw
|+1:21.658
Tracker Kawasaki British Superteen Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|C Beach
|Kaw
|1m36.666
|2
|B Gawith
|Kaw
|+0.562
|3
|K Kelly
|Kaw
|+0.878
|4
|L Smart
|Kaw
|+0.924
|5
|T Wilkinson
|Kaw
|+1.014
|6
|C Jones
|Kaw
|+1.190
|7
|J Cook
|Kaw
|+1.537
|8
|C Harris
|Kaw
|+1.567
|9
|G Marshall
|Kaw
|+2.133
|10
|H Snell
|Kaw
|+2.891
|11
|L Hopkins
|Kaw
|+3.027
|12
|Z Weston
|Kaw
|+3.353
|13
|D O’mahony
|Kaw
|+3.975
|14
|C Dance
|Kaw
|+4.012
|15
|K Tinker
|Kaw
|+4.382
|16
|K Shuttlewood
|Kaw
|+4.528
|17
|B O’malley
|Kaw
|+4.658
|18
|C Marcuzzo
|Kaw
|+5.154
|19
|F Oakley
|Kaw
|+5.198
|20
|F Schipper
|Kaw
|+7.476
|21
|J Yeldham
|Kaw
|+8.259