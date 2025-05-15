ASBK 2025

Round Three – QLD Raceway

Road & Race Supersport 300

Road & Race Supersport 300 Race One

Hudson Thompson got away well from pole position to lead the field away in the opening race of the weekend at Queensland Raceway, but Oscar Lewis was hot to trot right from the off, moving into the lead down the back straight before Thompson took over up front once again. Oliver Short was an early faller, going down at the treacherous turn three.

Early on lap two, Jake Paige took his turn up front. Scott Nicholson then pushed Lewis back to third, and Thompson further back to fourth. Tara Morrison, Valentino Knezovic, and Jordy Simpson were looking to join that party. Paige maintained the lead throughout that second lap with Lewis tucked in behind. Knezovic then moved up to third ahead of Thompson, Nicholson and Morrison.

The top six crossed the stripe to start lap four covered by only two-tenths of a second! Oscar Lewis had now started to lose touch with the leading group.

At half-race distance Paige led Knezovic, Thompson, Morrison and Nicholson. Jordy Simpson and Oscar Lewis were trying to chase that group down and propel themselves back into the podium battle. They managed to do precisely that, and coming with them was Tyler King.

Oscar Lewis put in a new lap record on lap seven from fifth position, but Scott Nicholson led the way with three laps to go.

Then Jake Paige thrusted forward to lead the group once again, and stayed there as they took the last lap board, leading Nicholson, Lewis, Knezovic, Thompson, Morrison, King and Jordy Simpson, whose brother Mitch retired from the race on the previous lap due to an engine failure.

Nicholson back into the lead ahead of Lewis and Paige early on the final lap, only for Paige to then nose ahead again. Nothing separated the leading five as they negotiated the final turns of Queensland Raceway.

At the chequered flag it was Jake Paige with his nose in front when it really mattered, taking the victory over Scott Nicholson. Oscar Lewis rounding out the podium ahead of Knezovic and Thompson.

Tara Morrison lost touch with that quintet on the final lap, finishing sixth ahead of Simpson and King.

Nikolas Lazos was five-seconds further back in ninth, with a handy buffer over tenth-placed Riley Nauta.

Road & Race Supersport 300 Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 J. Paige Kaw 13m43.665 2 S. Nicholson Kaw +0.163 3 O. Lewis Yam +0.428 4 V. Knezovic Yam +0.493 5 H. Thompson Yam +0.673 6 T. Morrison Kaw +1.152 7 J. Simpson Yam +1.567 8 T. King Kaw +1.601 9 N. Lazos Yam +6.822 10 R. Nauta Kaw +9.324 11 T. Nicolson Kaw +16.761 12 N. Frost Yam +22.017 13 J. Pelgrave Yam +22.018 14 I. Ayad Kaw +23.191 15 W. Hunt Yam +26.231 16 P. O’Brien Yam +26.279 17 L. Knight Yam +30.826 18 E. Dellow Yam +30.901 19 F. Jacobs Yam +36.688 20 M. Cartwright Yam +39.613 21 E. Andrew Yam +40.057 22 Z. Beckinsale Yam +41.566 23 K. Vest Yam +47.177 24 J. Kaiser Kaw +54.036 25 A. Wu Yam +1m04.536 26 Z. Russo Yam +2 Laps DNF M. Simpson Yam +3 Laps DNF A. Codey Yam +5 Laps DNF O. Short Kaw +9 Laps

Road & Race Supersport 300 Race Two

Seth Dellow had some mechanical problems on the grid that saw him miss the start of the second Supersport 300 bout at Queensland Raceway.

Riley Nauta was the early leader on the opening lap before Hudson Thompson fired it up the inside at turn three to take the lead, only for Jake Paige to then move to the fore before turn four, as Oscar Lewis also started making moves. Valentino Knezovic an early faller.

Paige maintained the lead across the stripe to start lap two and stayed there as Nauta, Nicholson and Lewis started tripping each other up in the battle over second place.

Scott Nicholson took his turn up the front down the back straight only to then be dusted up by Nauta, Paige and Thompson at turn three. Tara Morrison was down in tenth place after being tripped up early in the race but had just set the fastest lap of the race so far, a 1m21.261 on lap three.

Nauta and Paige were side-by-side down the back chute next time around as Nicholson, Lewis and Thompson were on their tails. The Simpson brothers were sixth and seventh at this juncture, but still only half-a-second from the leader.

Hudson Thompson then went down at turn four and Scott Nicholson lost time in avoiding the sliding Thompson, and then eventually retired with a mechanical problem. Their misfortune promoted Morrison up to sixth. Right with her was Tyler King, Nikolas Lazos and Tom Nicholson, now only a second covered that top nine.

Paige and Nauta continued to hold sway up front ahead of Oscar Lewis and the Simpson brothers.

As they started the last lap board their were ten riders in close company and vying for victory, a second covering that whole top ten.

13-year-old Jake Paige saved his best for last though, breaking away through turn one but Nauta was back on his tail by turn three. The Simpson brothers then tangled and both ran off the circuit and out of podium contention.

Nauta ran a little wide out of turn five which allowed Paige to get a much better drive and fly right by. At the flag Paige was half-a-second clear of his pursuers.

Nauta’s mistake out of turn five allowed Lewis to slip past him to steal that second place.

Riley Nauta credited with third place ahead of Tyler King, Nikolas Lazos, Tara Morrison, Tom Nicholson while John Pelgrave was the last in that group of eight to take the flag.

The late clash between the Simpson brothers saw them round out the top ten, well clear of Isaac Ayad who won his own battle for 11th in a tight tussle that included Nixon Frost, William Hunt and Phoenix O’Brien.

Post race technical checks resulted in Elijah Andrew being disqualified from the results after being found to be under the minimum weight rule.

Road & Race Supersport 300 Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 J. Paige Kaw 13m45.205 2 O. Lewis Yam +0.459 3 R. Nauta Kaw +0.554 4 T. King Kaw +0.601 5 N. Lazos Yam +0.877 6 T. Morrison Kaw +0.915 7 T. Nicolson Kaw +1.067 8 J. Pelgrave Yam +1.196 9 M. Simpson Yam +10.545 10 J. Simpson Yam +11.011 11 I. Ayad Kaw +16.144 12 N. Frost Yam +16.338 13 W. Hunt Yam +16.837 14 P. O’Brien Yam +16.868 15 A. Codey Yam +20.332 16 V. Knezovic Yam +22.475 17 L. Knight Yam +26.464 18 E. Dellow Yam +26.848 19 F. Jacobs Yam +30.506 20 R. McAdam Yam +32.729 21 O. Short Kaw +33.177 22 M. Cartwright Yam +34.679 23 Z. Beckinsale Yam +39.712 24 J. Kaiser Kaw +50.030 25 Z. Russo Yam +55.905 26 A. Wu Yam +56.676 DNF K. Vest Yam +2 Laps DNF S. Nicholson Kaw +4 Laps DNF H. Thompson Yam +5 Laps DSQ E. Andrew Yam +30.267

Road & Race Supersport 300 Race Three

The victory for Jake Paige in race two, combined with the misfortune for Scott Nicholson, propelled him to within seven-points of the championship lead. Could he make further inroads in the third and final bout of the QLD Raceway weekend?

Paige started out on the right foot, again leading much of the early running with the usual suspects in tow, Nauta and Nicholson his primary challengers early on.

Kiara Vest then went down heavily which saw officials put out the red flag so medical staff could attend to her.

Riders were eventually ushered back around to the grid for a six-lap restart with the grid decided by the order they were running when the red flag stoppage happened.

Tara Morrison got a much better start this time around but up front it was Paige and Nauta before Oscar Lewis split them both at turn three. Then at turn four Oscar Lewis cannoned into the back of Jake Paige and both went down, forcing organisers to again put out the red flag.

Riders formed up on the grid for yet another restart while Jake Paige lined up to start from the pit lane. Riley Nauta the early leader ahead of Scott Nicholson but they had the chasing throng right on their pipe for the shortened three-lap journey.

Scott Nicholson went on to earn the win by a bike length over Riley Nauta and Hudson Thompson.

Less than half a second covered the top six at the flag, Tyler King, Valentino Knezovic and Tara Morrison just missing the podium.

Jake Paige salvaged four points after trying to salvage something from his pit-lane start but still took out the round win.

Despite the DNF in the second bout Scott Nicholson still leads the Road & Race Supersport 300 Championship by the same 14-point buffer he had started the round with. Tara Morrison gave herself some more breathing space in second place, leading QLD Raceway with a ten-point buffer over fellow South Australian Jordy Simpson. Hudson Thompson and Jake Paige firmly in the championship fight also.

ASBK stays in Queensland for the next bout with round four at Morgan Park set down for the weekend of June 15.

Road & Race Supersport 300 Race Three Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 S. Nicholson Kaw 4m12.898 2 R. Nauta Kaw +0.162 3 H. Thompson Yam +0.222 4 T. King Kaw +0.260 5 V. Knezovic Yam +0.467 6 T. Morrison Kaw +0.497 7 N. Lazos Yam +1.436 8 J. Simpson Yam +1.584 9 J. Pelgrave Yam +1.748 10 I. Ayad Kaw +1.843 11 M. Simpson Yam +1.892 12 S. Dellow Yam +2.377 13 P. O’Brien Yam +2.947 14 O. Short Kaw +6.287 15 A. Codey Yam +6.304 16 E. Dellow Yam +6.796 17 J. Paige Kaw +8.614 18 L. Knight Yam +10.888 19 F. Jacobs Yam +11.204 20 J. Kaiser Kaw +13.990 21 M. Cartwright Yam +14.616 22 Z. Russo Yam +14.801 23 Z. Beckinsale Yam +15.232 24 A. Wu Yam +23.075 DNF T. Nicolson Kaw +0.717 DNF N. Frost Yam +1 Lap

Road & Race Supersport 300 Cup Round Points

Pos Rider Bike Pole R1 R2 R3 Points 1 J. Paige Kaw 0 25 25 4 54 2 R. Nauta Kaw 0 11 18 20 49 3 T. King Kaw 0 13 17 17 47 4 S. Nicholson Kaw 0 20 0 25 45 5 T. Morrison Kaw 0 15 15 15 45 6 N. Lazos Yam 0 12 16 14 42 7 V. Knezovic Yam 0 17 5 16 38 8 J. Simpson Yam 0 14 11 13 38 9 O. Lewis Yam 0 0 20 18 38 10 H. Thompson Yam 1 16 0 18 35 11 J. Pelgrave Yam 0 8 13 12 33 12 I. Ayad Kaw 0 7 10 11 28 13 T. Nicolson Kaw 0 10 14 0 24 14 M. Simpson Yam 0 0 12 10 22 15 P. O’Brien Yam 0 5 7 8 20 16 N. Frost Yam 0 9 9 0 18 17 W. Hunt Yam 0 0 6 8 14 18 A. Codey Yam 0 6 0 6 12 19 E. Dellow Yam 0 3 3 5 11 20 L. Knight Yam 0 4 4 3 11 21 S. Dellow Yam 0 9 0 0 9 22 O. Short Kaw 0 0 7 0 7 23 F. Jacobs Yam 0 2 2 2 6 24 J. Kaiser Kaw 0 0 1 0 1 25 R. McAdam Yam 0 0 1 0 1 26 M. Cartwright Yam 0 0 0 1 1

Road & Race Supersport 300 Cup Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 S. Nicholson Kaw 158 2 T. Morrison Kaw 144 3 J. Simpson Yam 134 4 H. Thompson Yam 133 5 J. Paige Kaw 130 6 V. Knezovic Yam 111 7 M. Simpson Yam 110 8 T. Nicolson Kaw 93 9 T. King Kaw 90 10 R. Nauta Kaw 87 11 N. Lazos Yam 72 12 O. Short Kaw 66 13 N. Frost Yam 63 14 J. Pelgrave Yam 61 15 S. Drane Yam 51 16 I. Ayad Kaw 48 17 O. Lewis Yam 43 18 J. Senior Yam 37 19 P. O’Brien Yam 35 20 S. Dellow Yam 35 21 W. Hunt Yam 30 22 L. Knight Yam 28 23 R. Larkin Yam 27 24 M. Ritter Yam 25 25 R. McAdam Yam 22 26 E. Dellow Yam 18 27 J. Russo Yam 17 28 D. Coward Kaw 15 29 A. Codey Yam 14 30 F. Jacobs Yam 13 31 T. James Yam 10 32 M. Cartwright Yam 9 33 C. Bunworth Kaw 6 34 T. Zhao Yam 5 35 Z. Russo Yam 3 36 M. Carrick Kaw 2 37 J. Kaiser Kaw 1 38 A. Wu Yam 1

2025 Australian Superbike Championship Calendar