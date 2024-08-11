2024 Bennetts British Superbike Championship

Round Seven – Thruxton

Saturday Round Up

British Superbike Race One

Kyle Ryde had his nose in front when it counted most after a thrilling Thruxton dogfight in the opening Bennetts British Superbike Championship race of the weekend, which went down to the wire with seven riders involved in the high-speed duel for victory after chasing down early race leader Jason O’Halloran.

The lead changed seven times on the final lap with Tommy Bridewell holding the edge as the last lap got underway but the Honda Racing UK rider was instantly under attack and both Ryde and Danny Kent moved ahead.

A defiant Bridewell fought back in determined style with a move on both of his Yamaha rivals to move from third to second with a decisive move around the outside.

Bridewell led the freight train out of Goodwood but as they approached Church, Ryde struck back with a big move to push to the front, before Billy McConnell swooped into the lead, before Vickers then led the pack.

Into the Club Chicane for the final time, Ryde won the battle on the brakes as he launched back ahead as Andrew Irwin dramatically crashed out of seventh place as the Honda Racing UK Fireblade cartwheeled out of contention.

Ryde held the edge to the line as Vickers dived into second to make it an OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing one-two with O’Halloran able to carve into third, which pushed Bridewell into fourth place.

Jason O’Halloran had actually led most of the race before being run down by the chasing horde.

Billy McConnell celebrated his best result of the season in fifth place for the C&L Fairburn Properties/Look Forward Racing Honda ahead of Leon Haslam, who was the top BMW rider in sixth place for the ROKiT Haslam Racing BMW Motorrad team.

Thruxton marking something of a breakthrough for McConnell after the South Australian also qualified on the front row, fifth place in the race matching his best of the season result from Knockhill. The 37-year-old was actually in the lead at one point in what was a crazy final lap before getting shuffled back to fifth in the melee that were the final corners of the race.

Danny Kent had also been embroiled in the battle to the finish, but he was forced wide on the final lap when Irwin went down before agonisingly then ending the race with a mechanical issue, which forced him out at the last corner, a cruel blow.

Lee Jackson held seventh ahead of Max Cook, with Christian Iddon in the battle for the podium before dropping to ninth in the closing stages on the Oxford Products Racing Ducati with Peter Hickman completing the top ten. Max Cook set the fastest lap of the race and will start Sunday’s opening race from pole position.

Starting from 20th on the grid Josh Brookes was behind the eight-ball from the start and a 16th place finish meant that the two-time champ just missed out on the points. Countryman Brayden Elliottt finished 20th. However, Brookes carded one of the fastest laps of the race and will start Sunday’s opening race from sixth place on the grid.

The opening race has moved Ryde into second ahead of Glenn Irwin in the championship points standings, with the Hager PBM Ducati rider finishing 14th.

British Superbike Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 K Ryde Yam 25m42.225 2 R Vickers Yam +0.168 3 J O’halloran Kaw +0.502 4 T Bridewell Hon +0.650 5 B Mcconnell Hon +1.044 6 L Haslam BMW +1.358 7 L Jackson Hon +1.784 8 M Cook Kaw +2.057 9 C Iddon Duc +2.585 10 P Hickman BMW +2.722 11 L Rollo Apr +3.861 12 A Olsen Hon +5.082 13 S Stacey Kaw +6.117 14 G Irwin Duc +9.612 15 D Buchan Kaw +9.959 16 J Brookes BMW +10.152 17 F Bourne Hon +10.369 18 T Neave Kaw +19.738 19 L Hedger Kaw +28.696 20 B Elliott Kaw +34.634 21 L Valleley Kaw +44.923 Not Classified DNF D Kent Yam 1 Lap DNF A Irwin Hon 1 Lap DNF C Nesbitt Hon 18 Laps

British Superbike Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Tommy BRIDEWELL (Honda) 229 2 Kyle RYDE (Yamaha) 203 3 Glenn IRWIN (Ducati) 200 4 Christian IDDON (Ducati) 200 5 Ryan VICKERS (Yamaha) 162 6 Danny KENT (Yamaha) 148 7 Jason O’HALLORAN (Kawasaki) 142 8 Leon HASLAM (BMW) 132 9 Andrew IRWIN (Honda) 105 10 Lee JACKSON (Honda) 105 11 Charlie NESBITT (Honda) 98 12 Josh BROOKES (BMW) 98 13 Max COOK (Kawasaki) 78 14 Rory SKINNER (BMW) 65 15 Storm STACEY (Kawasaki) 57 16 Billy McCONNELL (Honda) 45 17 Fraser ROGERS (Honda) 45 18 Lewis ROLLO (Aprilia) 32 19 Peter HICKMAN (BMW) 31 20 Danny BUCHAN (Kawasaki) 30 21 Franco BOURNE (Honda) 26 22 Dean HARRISON (Honda) 14 23 Luke HEDGER (Kawasaki) 10 24 Alex OLSEN (Honda) 5 25 Tom NEAVE (Kawasaki) 4 26 Louis VALLELEY (Kawasaki) 2 27 Luke MOSSEY (Kawasaki) 2

British Superbike Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Q1 Q2 1 K Ryde Yam 1m14.592 2 J O’halloran Kaw 1m14.603 3 B Mcconnell Hon 1m14.626 4 R Vickers Yam 1m14.788 1m14.663 5 D Kent Yam 1m14.719 6 L Haslam BMW 1m14.865 7 L Jackson Hon 1m14.899 8 T Bridewell Hon 1m14.924 9 A Irwin Hon 1m15.024 10 M Cook Kaw 1m15.041 11 C Nesbitt Hon 1m15.107 12 S Stacey Kaw 1m15.150 1m15.212 13 P Hickman BMW 1m15.285 14 G Irwin Duc 1m15.313 1m15.463 15 C Iddon Duc 1m15.690 16 F Rogers Hon 1m15.474 17 F Bourne Hon 1m15.475 18 A Olsen Hon 1m15.644 19 L Rollo Apr 1m15.689 20 J Brookes BMW 1m15.701 21 R Skinner BMW 1m15.805 22 T Neave Kaw 1m16.264 23 D Buchan Kaw 1m16.305 24 L Hedger Kaw 1m16.309 25 B Elliott Kaw 1m16.647 26 L Valleley Kaw 1m17.745

British Supersport / GP2 Sprint Race

Luke Stapleford held off a charging Jack Kennedy to take the Supersport Sprint race win in a shortened, restarted five-lap scrap this afternoon.

The Macadam Triumph rider – who dominated free practice and qualifying – had led from the start of the race, which was stopped on Lap Seven to deal with a crash by Sam Laffins further down the order.

And at the restart, Stapleford got another effortless start to hit the front and although Honda Racing’s Jack Kennedy managed to get ahead on the opening lap, it took just seconds for Stapleford to get back ahead.

From there he controlled the race and not even a last-lap attempt by Kennedy could alter the finishing order, as Stapleford crossed the line 0.229secs clear.

Alastair Seeley took third at the flag, with Ben Currie fourth and Eugene McManus fifth.

Mikey Hardie once again proved to be the class of the Cup field, the ROKiT Rookie taking the class win and 14th overall, as Adon Davie took second in class with Joe Farragher third.

It was yet another GP2 masterclass from Owen Jenner, who beat Jack Nixon and Keo Walker to extend his points lead.

Jack Kennedy – P1

“So in the first race, we got away quite well and I was right on the back of Luke Stapleford which was perfect. Then McManus came through and roughed us up a bit which cost us lots of time to Stapleford out front. Then Seeley joined the fight and we were just losing out to Stapleford out front. I finally got through on them and was just starting to pull Luke back in when the red flag came out. Which in truth in some ways I was glad for as it meant I could see if I could go with him again. Credit to the team and the tyre man Carlos for getting everything ready to go again so quickly when we came in from the red flag. Then in the next race I got a good start and we could just go hell for leather for five laps. I tried to tee him up onto the back straight on the last lap and I actually caught a perfect slipstream which pulled me up to him but it was almost too good a slipstream as I clipped the limiter and he just gapped me. If I had tried to do a move it would have been a do or die lunge and it would’ve put us both at risk so I settled for second. The main thing is that we beat Currie and that put some more solid championship points on the board. We’re on pole tomorrow and the aim is to see if we can go one better and score some more solid points.”

British Supersport / GP2 Sprint Race Results

Pos Rider CL Bike Time/Gap 1 L Stapleford SSP Tri 6m26.870 2 J Kennedy SSP Hon +0.229 3 A Seeley SSP Yam +2.247 4 B Currie SSP Duc +3.590 5 E Mcmanus SSP Duc +4.064 6 L Jones SSP Duc +4.177 7 TJ Toms SSP Yam +4.411 8 D Harrison SSP Hon +7.213 9 C Brown SSP Yam +7.324 10 R Irwin SSP Kaw +7.525 11 S Richardson SSP Suz +7.733 12 C Dawson SSP Kaw +7.997 13 J Shaw SSP Suz +10.336 14 M Hardie CUP Kaw +10.425 15 L Johnston SSP Tri +13.592 16 O Jenner GP2 Kra +13.684 17 J Coward SSP Tri +13.763 18 M Wood SSP Yam +14.156 19 C Fraser SSP Suz +14.699 20 H Claridge SSP Suz +14.856 21 A Durham SSP Kaw +15.114 22 J Boerboom SSP Kaw +16.194 23 J Nixon GP2 Kra +16.623 24 M Wadsworth SSP Tri +17.019 25 J Mcmanus SSP Duc +18.104 26 A Davie CUP Duc +18.736 27 F Barnes SSP Yam +19.159 28 J Farragher CUP Kaw +19.357 29 K Walker GP2 Tri +19.631 30 H Cook CUP MV +20.755 31 L Allen GP2 Kal +21.625 32 C Harris SSP Kaw +23.636 33 L Jones CUP Kaw +27.358 34 A Brown SSP Kaw +29.511 35 C White CUP Duc +29.873 36 M Stevens CUP Duc +33.585 37 L Wilton CUP Duc +33.704

British Supersport Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Jack KENNEDY (Honda) 259 2 Ben CURRIE (Ducati) 259 3 Luke STAPLEFORD (Triumph) 235 4 Alastair SEELEY (Yamaha) 161 5 Harry TRUELOVE (Suzuki) 150 6 Eugene McMANUS (Ducati) 118 7 Rhys IRWIN (Suzuki) 102 8 Shane RICHARDSON (Suzuki) 97 9 TJ TOMS (Yamaha) 94 10 Luke JONES (Ducati) 76 11 Brad PERIE (Kawasaki) 70 12 Asher DURHAM (Kawasaki) 49 13 Tom BOOTH-AMOS (Triumph) 47 14 Can ÖNCÜ (Kawasaki) 47 15 Davey TODD (Ducati) 42 16 Matt TRUELOVE (Suzuki) 40 17 Carter BROWN (Yamaha) 37 18 Richard COOPER (Yamaha) 36 19 Joe FRANCIS (Ducati) 31 20 Oliver BARR (Yamaha) 30 21 Eunan McGLINCHEY (Kawasaki) 27 22 Jorel BOERBOOM (Kawasaki) 22 23 Ondrej VOSTATEK (Triumph) 22 24 Sam LAFFINS (Kawasaki) 13 25 Max WADSWORTH (Triumph) 13 26 Adon DAVIE (Ducati) 12 27 Joe SHELDON-SHAW (Suzuki) 11 28 Dean HARRISON (Honda) 10 29 Hikari OKUBO (Honda) 9 30 Cameron DAWSON (Kawasaki) 9 31 Harvey CLARIDGE (Suzuki) 8 32 Mikey HARDIE (Kawasaki) 8 33 Jamie COWARD (Triumph) 6 34 Cameron HALL (Kawasaki) 5 35 Charlie WHITE (Ducati) 4 36 Freddie BARNES (Yamaha) 4 37 Max MORGAN (Kawasaki) 3 38 Cameron FRASER (Suzuki) 3 39 Lynden LEATHERLAND (Yamaha) 2 40 Lee JOHNSTON (Triumph) 1 41 Lewis JONES (Kawasaki) 1

GP2 Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Owen JENNER (Kramer) 322 2 Jack NIXON (Kramer) 223 3 Lucca ALLEN (Kalex) 156 4 Keo WALKER (Triumph) 122 5 Owen MELLOR (Nykos) 20 6 Maximus HARDY (Triumph) 18

HEL Cup Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Adon DAVIE (Ducati) 167 2 Cameron HALL (Kawasaki) 153 3 Mikey HARDIE (Kawasaki) 144 4 Lynden LEATHERLAND (Yamaha) 124 5 Ben TOLLIDAY (Yamaha) 122 6 Joe FARRAGHER (Kawasaki) 108 7 Tom TUNSTALL (Ducati) 86 8 Josh WOOD (Yamaha) 82 9 Max MORGAN (Kawasaki) 64 10 Charlie WHITE (Ducati) 63 11 Harry COOK (Kawasaki / MV Agusta) 54 12 Adam BROWN (Kawasaki) 50 13 Lewis JONES (Kawasaki) 40 14 Stephen THOMAS (Yamaha) 24 15 Ben GRAYSON (Yamaha) 22 16 Leon WILTON (Ducati) 22 17 Dave GRACE (Yamaha) 16 18 Matt STEVENS (Ducati) 12

Pirelli National Superstock Race One

Scott Swan took a lights-to-flag victory in the first race at Thruxton, holding off Luke Mossey to bank his third win of the year.

Although Mossey kept him honest throughout the full 14 lap race, Swann was able to just keep himself ahead on his Swann Racing Honda, eventually taking the win by 1.116secs, banking 25 points to move up to third in the title chase.

Tim Neave was third, ahead of David Allingham as points leader Davey Todd had to make do with fifth.

Pirelli National Superstock Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 S Swann Hon 17m55.839 2 L Mossey Hon +1.116 3 T Neave Hon +2.553 4 D Allingham BMW +3.400 5 D Todd BMW +3.581 6 J Talbot Hon +9.544 7 J Owens Apr +9.597 8 S Winfield Hon +9.888 9 T Oliver Hon +10.051 10 M Truelove Hon +12.829 11 S Cox Hon +16.946 12 D Connell Hon +17.660 13 K Dixon Yam +20.463 14 F Arscott Hon +20.621 15 C Bey Hon +20.707 16 J Lyons Hon +21.059 17 H Crosby Hon +25.453 18 N Harrison Hon +29.694 19 B Luxton Hon +30.352 20 A Beech Hon +30.602 21 M Symonds Yam +30.783 22 G Edwards Hon +31.990 23 J Hopper Kaw +50.018 24 J Bednarek Hon +50.949 25 J Howard Kaw +53.130 26 R Irwin Hon +53.617 27 L Healey Hon +1m13.667 28 C Grover Yam +1m13.823 29 L Wallington Hon +1m14.021 Not Classified DNF E Best Kaw 41.973 DNF A Williams Hon 1 Lap DNF P Barker Hon 8 Laps DNF J Perrin Hon 10 Laps

Pirelli National Sportbike Race One

Richard Cooper continued his strong run at Thruxton as he powered to the opening National Sportbike race win of the weekend.

The PHR Performance Triumph rider took the lead at the start and managed to control the race until the flag, crossing the line ahead of Thomas Strudwick, who passed Edoardo Colombi on the final lap to steal second.

Colombi managed to hold on to take third, just ahead of Harrison Dessoy as Ash Barnes rounded-out the top five.

Cooper now trails Colombi by just 1.5 points in the title chase.

Pirelli National Sportbike Race One Results