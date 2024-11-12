ASBK 2024

Round Seven – The Bend

bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup

bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Race One

Ethan Johnson led Hunter Corney and Rossi McAdam into turn one when the opening five-lap OJC bout got underway at The Bend on Saturday afternoon.

Corney and Johnson traded the lead numerous times across the opening lap. At the final turn on that opening lap Ethan Johnson and Rossi McAdam both went down! One of them an innocent victim of the others front end lose.

Hunter Corney then went on to break away from the field. By half-race distance the championship leader had a two-second lead over Kiwi Haydn Fordyce and South Australian youngster Jai Strugnell.

The battle for second place then grew into a seven-rider affair! The combatants Lewis, Fordyce, Frost, Strugnell, Charlett, O’Brien and Lazos.

Hunter Corney took the chequered flag five-seconds ahead of the rest of the field at the end of the five-lap bout. Domination on the way to being crowned a deserving 2024 bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Champion.

Local lad Jai Strugnell the best of the rest by a nose over Haydn Fordyce, Hunter Charlett, Connor Lewis, Nixon Frost, Nikolas Lazos and Phoenix O’Brien. Less than half-a-second covering second through eighth.

bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 H Corney Yam 12m47.180 2 J Strugnell Yam +5.023 3 H Fordyce Yam +5.142 4 H Charlett Yam +5.344 5 C Lewis Yam +5.394 6 N Frost Yam +5.406 7 N Lazos Yam +5.470 8 P O’brien Yam +5.538 9 J Louis Yam +18.625 10 Z Beckinsale Yam +19.048 11 E Andrew Yam +24.701 12 A O’halloran Yam +24.708 13 E Pelgrave Yam +25.000 14 H Hynd Yam +28.306 15 A Wu Yam +31.122 16 R Chamberlain Yam +41.429 17 L Fookes Yam +47.750 18 Z Russo Yam +1m16.360 19 E Johnson Yam +1m18.253

bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Race Two

Ethan Johnson led them across the stripe to start the second lap but at turn one was then shuffled down to fifth place as Rossi McAdam moved to the fore, only for Hunter Corney to take his turn up front as Connor Lewis moved up to second.

The top ten covered by only 1.5-seconds at the end of lap two as Connor Lewis took the lead and Nixon Frost moved up to second.

As the race wore on though Hunter Corney came to the fore and broke away from the pursuing horde, lapping more than a second quicker than his pursuers. But just when it looked as though it was all said and done the field chased him down!

As they started the final lap Ethan Johnson held sway from Connor Lewis, Hunter Corney, Haydn Fordyce and Rossi McAdam. Connor Lewis then moved through to the lead, then it was Ethan Johnson, then it was Connor Lewis again….

Johnson and Lewis crossed the stripe side by side but the timing system called it for Johnson by two-thousandths of a second!

Haydn Fordyce rounded out the podium ahead of Rossi McAdam. Hunter Corney taking fifth place 0.659 behind the race winner.

bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 C Lewis Yam 12m45.758 2 E Johnson Yam +0.002 3 H Fordyce Yam 0.454 4 RMcadam Yam 0.562 5 H Corney Yam 0.659 6 H Charlett Yam 2.525 7 J Strugnell Yam 10.403 8 H Hynd Yam 15.050 9 E Andrew Yam 23.857 10 A O’halloran Yam 23.957 11 J Louis Yam 24.812 12 E Pelgrave Yam 24.905 13 Z Beckinsale Yam 27.404 14 L Fookes Yam 31.720 15 R Chamberlain Yam 34.441 16 A Wu Yam 1:13.681 17 Z Russo Yam 1:13.820 18 N Lazos Yam 1:25.986 19 A Jordan Yam 2:13.160 DNF N Frost Yam 2.575

bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Race Three

Rossi McAdam the early leader in the final OJC contest of the season before Hunter Corney moved through to the lead halfway around the opening lap.

McAdam took the lead back and then managed to break away from the chasing horde a little through the mid-stages of the race but that kilometre-long main straight saw the others slipstream back up onto his tail.

As they started the final lap Hunter Corney moved back into the race lead.

Rossi McAdam had his nose back in front when it mattered most though, taking the victory over Corney by six-hundredths of a second.

Ethan Johnson not even a bike length back to round out the rostrum by a gnat’s whisker over Connor Lewis.

Hunter Corney the round winner ahead of Connor Lewis and Haydn Fordyce.

bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Race Three Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 R Mcadam Yam 12m44.145 2 H Corney Yam +0.065 3 E Johnson Yam +0.106 4 C Lewis Yam +0.116 5 H Fordyce Yam +0.532 6 H Charlett Yam +0.862 7 N Lazos Yam +1.775 8 J Strugnell Yam +1.785 9 N Frost Yam +2.019 10 P O’brien Yam +2.262 11 H Hynd Yam +8.164 12 Z Beckinsale Yam +12.523 13 A O’halloran Yam +12.531 14 E Andrew Yam +15.881 15 J Louis Yam +17.596 16 A Wu Yam +17.604 17 E Pelgrave Yam +18.931 18 L Fookes Yam +19.200 19 R Chamberlain Yam +32.678 20 Mdam jordan Yam +1m36.038

bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Round Points

Pos Rider Bike R1 R2 R3 Points 1 H Corney Yam 25 16 20 61 2 C Lewis Yam 16 25 17 58 3 H Fordyce Yam 18 18 16 52 4 H Charlett Yam 17 15 15 47 5 J Strugnell Yam 20 14 13 47 6 R Mcadam Yam 1 17 25 43 7 E Johnson Yam 2 20 18 40 8 N Lazos Yam 14 3 14 31 9 H Hynd Yam 7 13 10 30 10 E Andrew Yam 10 12 7 29 11 Z Beckinsale Yam 11 8 9 28 12 A O’halloran Yam 9 11 8 28 13 J Louis Yam 12 10 6 28 14 N Frost Yam 15 12 27 15 P O’brien Yam 13 11 24 16 E Pelgrave Yam 8 9 4 21 17 A Wu Yam 6 5 5 16 18 L Fookes Yam 4 7 3 14 19 R Chamberlain Yam 5 6 2 13 20 Z Russo Yam 3 4 7 21 A Jordan Yam 2 1 3

bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 H Corney Yam 411 2 E Johnson Yam 319 3 H Charlett Yam 267 4 N Lazos Yam 249 5 R Mcadam Yam 246 6 C Lewis Yam 244 7 J Louis Yam 221 8 P O’brien Yam 214 9 E Andrew Yam 212 10 Z Beckinsale Yam 195 11 J Strugnell Yam 180 12 A O’halloran Yam 176 13 E Pelgrave Yam 169 14 H Hynd Yam 162 15 Z Russo Yam 107 16 A Jordan Yam 100 17 H Fordyce Yam 52 18 N Frost Yam 27 19 L Mcadam Yam 20 20 A Wu Yam 16 21 L Fookes Yam 14 22 R Chamberlain Yam 13 23 X Amoy Yam 8

bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Qualifying