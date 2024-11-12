ASBK 2024
Round Seven – The Bend
bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup
bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Race One
Ethan Johnson led Hunter Corney and Rossi McAdam into turn one when the opening five-lap OJC bout got underway at The Bend on Saturday afternoon.
Corney and Johnson traded the lead numerous times across the opening lap. At the final turn on that opening lap Ethan Johnson and Rossi McAdam both went down! One of them an innocent victim of the others front end lose.
Hunter Corney then went on to break away from the field. By half-race distance the championship leader had a two-second lead over Kiwi Haydn Fordyce and South Australian youngster Jai Strugnell.
The battle for second place then grew into a seven-rider affair! The combatants Lewis, Fordyce, Frost, Strugnell, Charlett, O’Brien and Lazos.
Hunter Corney took the chequered flag five-seconds ahead of the rest of the field at the end of the five-lap bout. Domination on the way to being crowned a deserving 2024 bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Champion.
Local lad Jai Strugnell the best of the rest by a nose over Haydn Fordyce, Hunter Charlett, Connor Lewis, Nixon Frost, Nikolas Lazos and Phoenix O’Brien. Less than half-a-second covering second through eighth.
bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Race One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|H Corney
|Yam
|12m47.180
|2
|J Strugnell
|Yam
|+5.023
|3
|H Fordyce
|Yam
|+5.142
|4
|H Charlett
|Yam
|+5.344
|5
|C Lewis
|Yam
|+5.394
|6
|N Frost
|Yam
|+5.406
|7
|N Lazos
|Yam
|+5.470
|8
|P O’brien
|Yam
|+5.538
|9
|J Louis
|Yam
|+18.625
|10
|Z Beckinsale
|Yam
|+19.048
|11
|E Andrew
|Yam
|+24.701
|12
|A O’halloran
|Yam
|+24.708
|13
|E Pelgrave
|Yam
|+25.000
|14
|H Hynd
|Yam
|+28.306
|15
|A Wu
|Yam
|+31.122
|16
|R Chamberlain
|Yam
|+41.429
|17
|L Fookes
|Yam
|+47.750
|18
|Z Russo
|Yam
|+1m16.360
|19
|E Johnson
|Yam
|+1m18.253
bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Race Two
Ethan Johnson led them across the stripe to start the second lap but at turn one was then shuffled down to fifth place as Rossi McAdam moved to the fore, only for Hunter Corney to take his turn up front as Connor Lewis moved up to second.
The top ten covered by only 1.5-seconds at the end of lap two as Connor Lewis took the lead and Nixon Frost moved up to second.
As the race wore on though Hunter Corney came to the fore and broke away from the pursuing horde, lapping more than a second quicker than his pursuers. But just when it looked as though it was all said and done the field chased him down!
As they started the final lap Ethan Johnson held sway from Connor Lewis, Hunter Corney, Haydn Fordyce and Rossi McAdam. Connor Lewis then moved through to the lead, then it was Ethan Johnson, then it was Connor Lewis again….
Johnson and Lewis crossed the stripe side by side but the timing system called it for Johnson by two-thousandths of a second!
Haydn Fordyce rounded out the podium ahead of Rossi McAdam. Hunter Corney taking fifth place 0.659 behind the race winner.
bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Race Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|C Lewis
|Yam
|12m45.758
|2
|E Johnson
|Yam
|+0.002
|3
|H Fordyce
|Yam
|0.454
|4
|RMcadam
|Yam
|0.562
|5
|H Corney
|Yam
|0.659
|6
|H Charlett
|Yam
|2.525
|7
|J Strugnell
|Yam
|10.403
|8
|H Hynd
|Yam
|15.050
|9
|E Andrew
|Yam
|23.857
|10
|A O’halloran
|Yam
|23.957
|11
|J Louis
|Yam
|24.812
|12
|E Pelgrave
|Yam
|24.905
|13
|Z Beckinsale
|Yam
|27.404
|14
|L Fookes
|Yam
|31.720
|15
|R Chamberlain
|Yam
|34.441
|16
|A Wu
|Yam
|1:13.681
|17
|Z Russo
|Yam
|1:13.820
|18
|N Lazos
|Yam
|1:25.986
|19
|A Jordan
|Yam
|2:13.160
|DNF
|N Frost
|Yam
|2.575
bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Race Three
Rossi McAdam the early leader in the final OJC contest of the season before Hunter Corney moved through to the lead halfway around the opening lap.
McAdam took the lead back and then managed to break away from the chasing horde a little through the mid-stages of the race but that kilometre-long main straight saw the others slipstream back up onto his tail.
As they started the final lap Hunter Corney moved back into the race lead.
Rossi McAdam had his nose back in front when it mattered most though, taking the victory over Corney by six-hundredths of a second.
Ethan Johnson not even a bike length back to round out the rostrum by a gnat’s whisker over Connor Lewis.
Hunter Corney the round winner ahead of Connor Lewis and Haydn Fordyce.
bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Race Three Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|R Mcadam
|Yam
|12m44.145
|2
|H Corney
|Yam
|+0.065
|3
|E Johnson
|Yam
|+0.106
|4
|C Lewis
|Yam
|+0.116
|5
|H Fordyce
|Yam
|+0.532
|6
|H Charlett
|Yam
|+0.862
|7
|N Lazos
|Yam
|+1.775
|8
|J Strugnell
|Yam
|+1.785
|9
|N Frost
|Yam
|+2.019
|10
|P O’brien
|Yam
|+2.262
|11
|H Hynd
|Yam
|+8.164
|12
|Z Beckinsale
|Yam
|+12.523
|13
|A O’halloran
|Yam
|+12.531
|14
|E Andrew
|Yam
|+15.881
|15
|J Louis
|Yam
|+17.596
|16
|A Wu
|Yam
|+17.604
|17
|E Pelgrave
|Yam
|+18.931
|18
|L Fookes
|Yam
|+19.200
|19
|R Chamberlain
|Yam
|+32.678
|20
|Mdam jordan
|Yam
|+1m36.038
bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Round Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|R1
|R2
|R3
|Points
|1
|H Corney
|Yam
|25
|16
|20
|61
|2
|C Lewis
|Yam
|16
|25
|17
|58
|3
|H Fordyce
|Yam
|18
|18
|16
|52
|4
|H Charlett
|Yam
|17
|15
|15
|47
|5
|J Strugnell
|Yam
|20
|14
|13
|47
|6
|R Mcadam
|Yam
|1
|17
|25
|43
|7
|E Johnson
|Yam
|2
|20
|18
|40
|8
|N Lazos
|Yam
|14
|3
|14
|31
|9
|H Hynd
|Yam
|7
|13
|10
|30
|10
|E Andrew
|Yam
|10
|12
|7
|29
|11
|Z Beckinsale
|Yam
|11
|8
|9
|28
|12
|A O’halloran
|Yam
|9
|11
|8
|28
|13
|J Louis
|Yam
|12
|10
|6
|28
|14
|N Frost
|Yam
|15
|12
|27
|15
|P O’brien
|Yam
|13
|11
|24
|16
|E Pelgrave
|Yam
|8
|9
|4
|21
|17
|A Wu
|Yam
|6
|5
|5
|16
|18
|L Fookes
|Yam
|4
|7
|3
|14
|19
|R Chamberlain
|Yam
|5
|6
|2
|13
|20
|Z Russo
|Yam
|3
|4
|7
|21
|A Jordan
|Yam
|2
|1
|3
bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Points
|1
|H Corney
|Yam
|411
|2
|E Johnson
|Yam
|319
|3
|H Charlett
|Yam
|267
|4
|N Lazos
|Yam
|249
|5
|R Mcadam
|Yam
|246
|6
|C Lewis
|Yam
|244
|7
|J Louis
|Yam
|221
|8
|P O’brien
|Yam
|214
|9
|E Andrew
|Yam
|212
|10
|Z Beckinsale
|Yam
|195
|11
|J Strugnell
|Yam
|180
|12
|A O’halloran
|Yam
|176
|13
|E Pelgrave
|Yam
|169
|14
|H Hynd
|Yam
|162
|15
|Z Russo
|Yam
|107
|16
|A Jordan
|Yam
|100
|17
|H Fordyce
|Yam
|52
|18
|N Frost
|Yam
|27
|19
|L Mcadam
|Yam
|20
|20
|A Wu
|Yam
|16
|21
|L Fookes
|Yam
|14
|22
|R Chamberlain
|Yam
|13
|23
|X Amoy
|Yam
|8
bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Qualifying
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time
|1
|H Corney
|Yam
|2m31.329
|2
|H Fordyce
|Yam
|2m32.261
|3
|E Johnson
|Yam
|2m32.347
|4
|RMcadam
|Yam
|2m32.532
|5
|C Lewis
|Yam
|2m32.949
|6
|H Charlett
|Yam
|2m33.455
|7
|J Strugnell
|Yam
|2m34.360
|8
|P O’brien
|Yam
|2m34.687
|9
|N Frost
|Yam
|2m35.327
|10
|N Lazos
|Yam
|2m35.455
|11
|H Hynd
|Yam
|2m35.470
|12
|E Pelgrave
|Yam
|2m36.148
|13
|Z Beckinsale
|Yam
|2m36.875
|14
|J Louis
|Yam
|2m37.025
|15
|E Andrew
|Yam
|2m37.437
|16
|A Wu
|Yam
|2m38.002
|17
|A O’halloran
|Yam
|2m38.247
|18
|R Chamberlain
|Yam
|2m40.465
|19
|L Fookes
|Yam
|2m41.062
|20
|Z Russo
|Yam
|2m47.206
|21
|A Jordan
|Yam
|2m54.696