MOTUL Summer Night Series hosted by St. George MCC

Sydney Motorsport Park – Gardner GP Circuit

Round One – Supersport & F3

Words and images by Nick Edards / Half Light

The opening round of the St George MCC Summer Nights Series (SNS05) took place under lights at Sydney Motorsport Park on the evening of December 7.

Here we cover the AGV 600 F1 & F2 classes, which share track time, and Airoh Unlimited F3 / Five Gloves Retro, which also share track time.

Airoh Unlimited F3

Unlimited F3 is for clubbies not expected to breach a 1m40sec lap time mark and stringent rules are in place that will see racers breaking the bracket time bumped up to Unlimited F2. On track at the same time as F3 is the Five Gloves Retro category, in which there were just two entrants at this round, but hopefully we’ll see more in future.

Qualifying saw Paul Drane take pole with a 1m40.034 ahead of Lachlan Brinkman and Andrew Simson.

Quickest of the two Retros was Phillip Burke on the ZXR750 with a time that put him ninth on the grid in a field of 22.

There was a long delay to attend to an injured rider at the end of this session, his injuries did require hospitalisation and we wish him a speedy recovery.

It was with the best of intentions for Race One to be a seven-lapper but the clouds opened after just two laps and the race was called at that point. Lachlan Brinkman declared the winner ahead of Daing Hassanal and Andrew Simson. Phillip Burke bought the ZXR750 home in tenth overall to take out the Retro win.

Race Two was very much wet from the start and, as with other classes, the conditions led to many racers not taking to the field. Limited to five laps, Andrew Simson took the win from Lachlan Brinkman with Robert Salvia in third. Phillip Burke was the only Retro on track so took out the class win and an impressive fourth place overall.

The 2230 curfew prevented Race Three being run so the event points were based on just two races. Lachlan Brinkman taking the win in Airoh Unlimited F3 on 45-points from Andrew Simson on 43-points with Robert Salvia in third on 43-points.

In Retro, Phillip Burke took out the class win on 50-points from his two wins. Gregory Farrell, on the RC30, took out second in class.

Airoh Unlimited F3 Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 PAUL DRANE (NSW) YAMAHA YZFR1 1:40.0340* 2 LACHLAN BRINKMAN (NSW) HONDA CBR +03.4790 3 ANDREW SIMSON (NSW) DUCATI 1299S PANIGAL +03.7770 4 DAING HASSANAL SOFRI YAMAHA R1 +04.4120 5 ROBERT SALVIA (NSW) DUCATI V4 +05.7370 6 MICHAEL COLE (NSW) SUZUKI GSXR +06.1960 7 LACHLAN ROMER (NSW) YAMAHA YZF-R1 +06.2060 8 MARK EGAN (NSW) YAMAHA R1 +06.4630 9 PHILLIP BURKE (NSW) KAWASAKI ZXR750 +06.4820 10 JASON BRAND (NSW) DUCATI V4 +06.8040 11 DUNCAN MUIR (NSW) APRILIA RSV4 +06.8060 12 JAMES BERKLEY BMW S1000RR +08.5090 13 JAMES MORRISON (NSW) BMW S1000RR +08.5530 14 SIMON WALTERS (NSW) APRILIA RSV4 1100 +09.3490 15 DYLAN SMITH GSXR750 +10.0220 16 NATHAN COSGROVE (NSW) GSXR 1000 +10.2460 17 DEAN WINTON (NSW) DUCATI PANIGALE +10.5810 18 GREGORY FARRELL (NSW) HONDA RC30 +12.9030 19 SHAYNE GRUNDY (NSW) KAWASAKI ZX-10R +17.7350 20 JASON DLUGOSZ (NSW) APRILIA RSV4 +22.5490 21 CHARLES DAFFURN (NSW) HONDA CBR1000RR8 +24.6430 22 WADARI SEQUEIRA (NSW) KAWASAKI ZX10R +30.2750

Airoh Unlimited F3 Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time 1 LACHLAN BRINKMAN (NSW) HONDA CBR 3:34.8740 2 DAING HASSANAL SOFRI YAMAHA R1 3:35.7600 3 ANDREW SIMSON (NSW) DUCATI 1299S PANIGALE 3:36.6090 4 PAUL DRANE (NSW) YAMAHA YZFR1 3:36.8540 5 ROBERT SALVIA (NSW) DUCATI V4 3:38.6170 6 MICHAEL COLE (NSW) SUZUKI GSXR 3:41.1850 7 MARK EGAN (NSW) YAMAHA R1 3:44.009 8 SIMON WALTERS (NSW) APRILIA RSV4 1100 3:44.6910 9 LACHLAN ROMER (NSW) YAMAHA YZF-R1 3:44.9310 10 PHILLIP BURKE (NSW) KAWASAKI ZXR750 3:46.0080 11 DEAN WINTON (NSW) DUCATI PANIGALE 3:46.4270 12 JASON BRAND (NSW) DUCATI V4 3:47.0230 13 BRENDAN FAITHFULL (NSW) DUCATI V4 3:47.2940 14 DYLAN SMITH GSXR750 3:49.5850 15 DUNCAN MUIR (NSW) APRILIA RSV4 3:51.9520 16 PETER AMOR (NSW) DUCATI PANIGALE V4 3:52.5820 17 JAMES MORRISON (NSW) BMW S1000RR 3:53.3230 18 NATHAN COSGROVE (NSW) GSXR 1000 3:56.2100 19 JAMES BERKLEY BMW S1000RR 3:56.9760 20 GREGORY FARRELL (NSW) HONDA RC30 2:04.0660 21 JASON DLUGOSZ (NSW) APRILIA RSV4 2:10.0140 22 WADARI SEQUEIRA (NSW) KAWASAKI ZX10R 2:13.0900 23 CHARLES DAFFURN (NSW) HONDA CBR1000RR8 2:16.5940

Airoh Unlimited F3 Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time 1 ANDREW SIMSON (NSW) DUCATI 1299S PANIGALE 9:28.5770 2 LACHLAN BRINKMAN (NSW) HONDA CBR 9:50.6590 3 ROBERT SALVIA (NSW) DUCATI V4 10:09.5800 4 PHILLIP BURKE (NSW) KAWASAKI ZXR750 10:10.9780 5 MICHAEL COLE (NSW) SUZUKI GSXR 10:21.2900 6 LACHLAN ROMER (NSW) YAMAHA YZF-R1 10:28.7560 7 NATHAN COSGROVE (NSW) GSXR 1000 10:29.1970 8 JASON DLUGOSZ (NSW) APRILIA RSV4 11:24.1630 9 CHARLES DAFFURN (NSW) HONDA CBR1000RR8 10:12.0500 DNF JASON BRAND (NSW) DUCATI V4 8:55.1600

Simon Walters – Airoh Unlimited F3

“St George Motorcycle Club has done it again. What a great event the summer night series is. For me it’s all about the people. The fact that all these people love racing motorbikes certainly helps! “The night itself was interrupted with a bit of a delay and a mad scramble in the pits as riders and teams made the switch to wets. The camaraderie was evident as riders and teams jumped in to help their on-track rivals. It was also great to see the shared excitement and joy shared by riders achieving unexpected success. “Everything from young talent competing with a BSB champ on a new bike to a rising star winning a race from the back of the grid. For some it was the excitement of racing in the rain for the first time. For others it was just nailing a start. The smiles are everywhere you look. The connection is there and it’s interwoven between everyone involved. From the club racer battling at the back to the ASBK guys flying at the front. From the volunteers, event organisers, photographers, officials, and spectators. I have heard it referred to as a circus. One that I’m glad exists and grateful to be a part of!”

Airoh Unlimited F3 Round Overall/Standings

Pos Rider R1 R2 Total 1 LACHLAN BRINKMAN (NSW) 25 20 45 2 ANDREW SIMSON (NSW) 18 25 43 3 ROBERT SALVIA (NSW) 16 18 34 4 MICHAEL COLE (NSW) 15 17 32 5 LACHLAN ROMER (NSW) 12 16 28 6 DAING HASSANAL SOFRI 20 0 20 7 NATHAN COSGROVE (NSW) 4 15 19 8 PAUL DRANE (NSW) 17 0 17 9 JASON DLUGOSZ (NSW) 2 14 16 10 MARK EGAN (NSW) 14 0 14 11 CHARLES DAFFURN (NSW) 0 13 13 12 SIMON WALTERS (NSW) 13 0 13 13 DEAN WINTON (NSW) 11 0 11 14 JASON BRAND (NSW) 10 0 10 15 BRENDAN FAITHFULL (NSW) 9 0 9 16 DYLAN SMITH 8 0 8 17 DUNCAN MUIR (NSW) 7 0 7 18 PETER AMOR (NSW) 6 0 6 19 JAMES MORRISON (NSW) 5 0 5 20 JAMES BERKLEY 3 0 3 21 WADARI SEQUEIRA (NSW) 1 0 1

AGV 600 F1 & F2

Supersport class racing is always exciting to watch and the national class riders in F1 included Jake Farnsworth, Marcus Hamod, Mark Chiodo, Will Nassif (stepping up from 400), Glenn Nelson and Hayden Nelson.

F2, the clubbies class, had some quick club riders on-deck so the evening hinted at some good racing to come.

Mark Chiodo was very quick in qualifying, taking pole with a 1m34.559, nearly a second ahead of Jake Farnsworth in second. Glenn Nelson locked in third with Will Nassif, already impressive on the 600, and Marcus Hamod rounding out the top five.

Fastest of the F2 crew was Alex Tamras with a 1m39.201 which placed him sixth on the grid. Timothy Rodley second in class and seventh on grid, just a half a second in arrears. Leonardo Soffiato Di Lorenzo, Keith Mulcahy and Christian Rossi rounded out the F2 top five.

Race One and it was Mark Chiodo, Jake Farnsworth and Glenn Nelson who battled for the win. Chiodo taking the flag with a little over half a second covering the trio.

In F2, Alex Tamras converted his strong grid position into a class win holding a near three second lead over Rodley after the 7-laps wound down. Mulcahy was third, barely half a second behind Rodley. Rossi and Bojan Bozhinovski took fourth and fifth respectively. Fastest lap for the race also went to Chiodo with a 1m34.647.

Race Two saw a much-depleted field due to a weather front coming in which saw organisers reduce the race distance to five-laps.

To say Farnsworth adapted to the conditions the quickest is a bit of an understatement. Farnsworth’s fastest lap of 1m54.171 was 1.2sec quicker than the best of the rest.

Jake Farnsworth held a lead of 18-seconds from Nelson by the end of the wet, humid and mostly unpleasant five-lap race.

Kristian O’Donnell was not only quickest of the F2 crew but he also took out third place overall. Marcus Hamod (F1) and Tom Fellew (F2) rounded out the top five.

Conditions improved for the third and final bout which took place on a still very damp circuit. Will Nassif showed real form to hold Jake Farnsworth at bay. It’s a shame that battle didn’t get to go full-distance as the race was red-flagged after three laps. There was insufficient time in the schedule to allow for a restart.

Nassif the winner by a shade over two-tenths of a second. Farnsworth still managed to lay down the fastest lap with a 1m47.44, a fraction quicker than Nassif. Glenn Nelson and Hamod took third and fourth while Kristian O’Donnell excelled to finish fifth overall and first in F2 class. Rossi, Rodley, Mulcahy and Bozhinovski rounded out the F2 top five.

Squaring away the points for the night, Farnsworth took F1 honours with his win and two second place finishes giving him 65-points. Glenn Nelson took second with 56-points and Marcus Hamod came away with third place on the podium with 51-points.

In F2, It was O’Donnell on the top step with 66- points, Christian Rossi in second with 55-points and Keith Mulcahy in third on 52-points.

The action will be back under lights at Sydney Motorsport Park for SNS05 Round Two, the first of the double-headers, on 10th-11th January. F3 is just a two-round series with other classes taking their place at SNS Round Three 7th-8th February

AGV 600 F1 & F2 Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Cl. Time/Gap 1 MARK CHIODO HONDA 600RR F1 1:34.5590* 2 JAKE FARNSWORTH (NSW) YAMAHA R6 F1 +0.9640 3 GLENN NELSON (QLD) YAMAHA R6 F1 +2.8050 4 WILL NASSIF (NSW) YAMAHA R1 F1 +4.3880 5 MARCUS HAMOD (NSW) HONDA CBR600RR F1 +4.6020 6 ALEX TAMRAS (NSW) CBR F2 +4.6420 7 TIMOTHY RODLEY (NSW) YAMAHA YZF R6 F2 +5.1720 8 LEONARDO SOFFIATO DI YAMAHA R6 F2 +5.8570 9 KEITH MULCAHY (NSW) KAWASAKI ZX6R F2 +5.9460 10 CHRISTIAN ROSSI (NSW) YAMAHA R6 F2 +6.6030 11 BOJAN BOZHINOVSKI (NSW) KAWASAKI ZX6R F2 +6.7610 12 KRISTIAN O’DONNELL (NSW) KAWASAKI ZX6R F2 +8.1460 13 PAUL ROCK (NSW) KAWASAKI ZX6R F2 +8.7310 14 TOM FELLEW (NSW) YAMAHA YZF R6 F2 +8.7840 15 MICHAEL TATTON (NSW) TRIUMPH DAYTONA F2 +9.8870 16 SARAH BATTEN (NSW) TRIUMPH DAYTONA F2 +10.0980 17 ROBERT O HARE (NSW) YAMAHA R6 F2 +10.2660 18 JAYSON REYES (NSW) SUZUKI GSXR F2 +10.8470 19 CARLY BLACK (NSW) KAWASAKI ZX 636 F2 +10.9730 20 JARED YAN (NSW) KAWASAKI ZX6R F2 +11.1210 21 GEORDIE TAIT (NSW) YAMAHA R6 F2 +11.1890 22 JAYSEN ANDERSON (NSW) SUZUKI GSXR600 F2 +11.8030 23 BRIAN BOLSTER (NSW) SUZUK SUZUKI SV650 F2 +12.2330 24 DAVID NHAN CAO (NSW) YAMAHA MT07 F2 +12.7310 25 ALLEN DIVER-TUCK (QLD) HONDA CBR600RR F2 +13.5380 26 BAILY GALL (NSW) YAMAHA YZF-R6 F2 +13.6020 27 COREY BAGNALL (NSW) YAMAHA R6 F2 +13.6880 28 JOHN POWER (NSW) KAWASAKI ZX6R F2 +13.9160 29 BEN DUNCAN (NSW) SUZUKI GSX-R600 F2 +14.1640 30 ANTHONY WILKINS (NSW) KAWASAKI ZX6R F2 +18.4180 31 BENJAMIN GALL (NSW) YAMAHA R6 F2 +18.5930 32 KURT BERNHARDT (NSW) YAMAHA R6 F2 +19.7720 33 DANIEL CHARILAOU (NSW) YAMAHA R6 F2 +21.8660 34 DARAGH SMITH (NSW) KAWASAKI ZX6R F2 +22.0600

AGV 600 F1 & F2 Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Cl. Time 1 MARK CHIODO HONDA 600RR F1 11:12.1210 2 JAKE FARNSWORTH (NSW) YAMAHA R6 F1 11:12.3890 3 GLENN NELSON (QLD) YAMAHA R6 F1 11:12.6620 4 WILL NASSIF (NSW) YAMAHA R1 F1 11:28.2450 5 MARCUS HAMOD (NSW) HONDA CBR600RR F1 11:28.2530 6 ALEX TAMRAS (NSW) CBR F2 11:38.9390 7 TIMOTHY RODLEY (NSW) YAMAHA YZF R6 F2 11:41.6570 8 KEITH MULCAHY (NSW) KAWASAKI ZX6R F2 11:42.0330 9 CHRISTIAN ROSSI (NSW) YAMAHA R6 F2 11:54.0400 10 BOJAN BOZHINOVSKI (NSW) KAWASAKI ZX6R F2 11:58.8030 11 KRISTIAN O’DONNELL (NSW) KAWASAKI ZX6R F2 12:00.8190 12 TOM FELLEW (NSW) YAMAHA YZF R6 F2 12:07.3180 13 PAUL ROCK (NSW) KAWASAKI ZX6R F2 12:08.6360 14 SARAH BATTEN (NSW) TRIUMPH DAYTONA F2 12:20.1590 15 GEORDIE TAIT (NSW) YAMAHA R6 F2 12:20.8400 16 JAYSON REYES (NSW) SUZUKI GSXR F2 12:22.7610 17 JAMES BOOTH (NSW) TRIUMPH DAYTONA F2 12:23.1340 18 CARLY BLACK (NSW) KAWASAKI ZX 636 F2 12:27.5900 19 COREY BAGNALL (NSW) YAMAHA R6 F2 12:31.8250 20 ALLEN DIVER-TUCK (QLD) HONDA CBR600RR F2 12:35.8530 21 BEN DUNCAN (NSW) SUZUKI GSX-R600 F2 12:37.0170 22 ROBERT O HARE (NSW) YAMAHA R6 F2 12:39.9930 23 JARED YAN (NSW) KAWASAKI ZX6R F2 12:40.1300 24 JAYSEN ANDERSON (NSW) SUZUKI GSXR600 F2 12:41.8990 25 JOHN POWER (NSW) KAWASAKI ZX6R F2 12:42.0150 26 DAVID NHAN CAO (NSW) YAMAHA MT07 F2 12:42.5860 27 BRIAN BOLSTER (NSW) SUZUKI SV650 F2 12:44.4650 28 BAILY GALL (NSW) YAMAHA YZF-R6 F2 11:13.8550 29 BENJAMIN GALL (NSW) YAMAHA R6 F2 11:14.4600 30 KURT BERNHARDT (NSW) YAMAHA R6 F2 11:39.0970 31 DANIEL CHARILAOU (NSW) YAMAHA R6 F2 11:39.7930 32 DARAGH SMITH (NSW) KAWASAKI ZX6R F2 11:41.7130 DNF LEONARDO SOFFIATO DI YAMAHA R6 F2 5:08.0030

AGV 600 F1 & F2 Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Cl. Time 1 JAKE FARNSWORTH (NSW) YAMAHA R6 F1 9:39.5880 2 GLENN NELSON (QLD) YAMAHA R6 F1 9:57.9920 3 KRISTIAN O’DONNELL (NSW) KAWASAKI ZX6R F2 9:58.0610 4 MARCUS HAMOD (NSW) HONDA CBR600RR F1 10:12.8580 5 TOM FELLEW (NSW) YAMAHA YZF R6 F2 10:13.2662 6 CHRISTIAN ROSSI (NSW) YAMAHA R6 F2 10:14.2680 7 KEITH MULCAHY (NSW) KAWASAKI ZX6R F2 10:14.8290 8 ALEX TAMRAS (NSW) CBR F2 10:22.4300 9 JAMES BOOTH (NSW) TRIUMPH DAYTONA F2 10:33.9190 10 BOJAN BOZHINOVSKI (NSW) KAWASAKI ZX6R F2 10:46.7550 11 DANIEL CHARILAOU (NSW) YAMAHA R6 F2 10:56.5230 12 SARAH BATTEN (NSW) TRIUMPH DAYTONA F2 11:25.1650 13 COREY BAGNALL (NSW) YAMAHA R6 F2 11:30.0810 14 KURT BERNHARDT (NSW) YAMAHA R6 F2 10:07.5620

AGV 600 F1 & F2 Race Three Results

Pos Rider Bike Cl. Time 1 WILL NASSIF (NSW) YAMAHA R1 F1 5:32.5090 2 JAKE FARNSWORTH (NSW) YAMAHA R6 F1 5:32.7510 3 GLENN NELSON (QLD) YAMAHA R6 F1 5:43.8280 4 MARCUS HAMOD (NSW) HONDA CBR600RR F1 5:46.5520 5 KRISTIAN O’DONNELL (NSW) KAWASAKI ZX6R F2 5:47.0570 6 CHRISTIAN ROSSI (NSW) YAMAHA R6 F2 5:48.4670 7 TIMOTHY RODLEY (NSW) YAMAHA YZF R6 F2 5:52.3070 8 KEITH MULCAHY (NSW) KAWASAKI ZX6R F2 5:52.5510 9 BOJAN BOZHINOVSKI (NSW) KAWASAKI ZX6R F2 6:00.6660 10 GEORDIE TAIT (NSW) YAMAHA R6 F2 6:00.7170 11 PAUL ROCK (NSW) KAWASAKI ZX6R F2 6:04.8890 12 TOM FELLEW (NSW) YAMAHA YZF R6 F2 6:05.6920 13 JAMES BOOTH (NSW) TRIUMPH DAYTONA F2 6:12.2920 14 SARAH BATTEN (NSW) TRIUMPH DAYTONA F2 6:16.8480 15 COREY BAGNALL (NSW) YAMAHA R6 F2 6:19.3600 16 JARED YAN (NSW) KAWASAKI ZX6R F2 6:22.6140 17 DANIEL CHARILAOU (NSW) YAMAHA R6 F2 6:35.0310 18 BEN DUNCAN (NSW) SUZUKI GSX-R600 F2 6:36.1250 19 JOHN POWER (NSW) KAWASAKI ZX6R F2 6:43.6240 DNF ALEX TAMRAS (NSW) CBR F2 3:57.2160 DNF JAYSON REYES (NSW) SUZUKI GSXR F2 4:41.2540 DNF ROBERT O HARE (NSW) YAMAHA R6 F2

Jake Farnsworth – AGV 600 F1

“It was great to be back once again at the summer night series. We are using the series as a testing program, developing and trying new things for the upcoming ASBK season. However it was great to have some battles and get a race win on my Pirelli wet tyres.I would like to thank my team and sponsors for all their support and a fantastic 2024.I’d also like to thank the club for putting on a great event. See you all in 2025!”

Marcus Hamod – AGV 600 F1

“Great night at Summer Nights on Saturday last week, It gave us an opportunity to test and try new things throughout the night. Had the chance to ride in the rain under lights on the 600 which is something I haven’t done before. Happy to come away with 3rd overall for the night and i’m super keen for the next one in January.”

Kristian O’Donnell – AGV 600 F2

“With no expectations for this round after being off the road bike for 8 months qualifying and race 1 went as expected. But race 2 and 3, I was not expecting to be up the front but my flat track riding seems to have helped me with my wet weather riding. It was so awesome to be racing at Sydney under light with St George Motorcycle Club again.”

AGV 600 F1 Round Overall/Standings

AGV 600 F2 Round Overall/Standings

600cc F1 – ASBK and Internationals Pos Rider R1 R2 R3 Total 1 JAKE FARNSWORTH (NSW) 20 25 20 65 2 GLENN NELSON (QLD) 18 20 18 56 3 MARCUS HAMOD (NSW) 16 18 17 51 4 WILL NASSIF (NSW) 17 0 25 42 5 MARK CHIODO 25 0 0 25 600cc F2 Pos Rider R1 R2 R3 Total 1 KRISTIAN O’DONNELL (NSW) 16 25 25 66 2 CHRISTIAN ROSSI (NSW) 17 18 20 55 3 KEITH MULCAHY (NSW) 18 17 17 52 4 TOM FELLEW (NSW) 15 20 13 48 5 BOJAN BOZHINOVSKI (NSW) 16 15 16 47 6 ALEX TAMRAS (NSW) 25 16 0 41 7 TIMOTHY RODLEY (NSW) 20 0 18 38 8 JAMES BOOTH (NSW) 9 16 12 37 9 SARAH BATTEN (NSW) 12 12 11 35 10 PAUL ROCK (NSW) 13 0 15 28 11 COREY BAGNALL (NSW) 7 11 10 28 12 GEORDIE TAIT (NSW) 11 0 16 27 13 DANIEL CHARILAOU (NSW) 0 13 8 21 14 JARED YAN (NSW) 3 0 9 12 15 BEN DUNCAN (NSW) 5 0 7 12 16 JAYSON REYES (NSW) 10 0 0 10 17 KURT BERNHARDT (NSW) 0 10 0 10 18 CARLY BLACK (NSW) 8 0 0 8 19 JOHN POWER (NSW) 1 0 6 7 20 ALLEN DIVER-TUCK (QLD) 6 0 0 6 21 ROBERT O HARE (NSW) 4 0 0 4 22 JAYSEN ANDERSON (NSW) 2 0 0 2

