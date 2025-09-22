2025 FIM JuniorGP Championships
Round Five – Misano
The Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli delivered a day of high drama in the FIM JuniorGP World Championship, with pivotal results across all six races shaking up the title battles.
In JuniorGP, Marco Morelli (GRYD – MLav Racing) snatched victory with a decisive last-lap move in Race 1. Brian Uriarte (UAX SeventyTwo Artbox) struck back in Race 2 to keep the championship fight finely balanced.
The European Talent Cup belonged to Carlos Cano (UAX SeventyTwo Artbox), who completed a dominant double on Italian soil. Meanwhile, home favourite Alberto Surra (Andifer American Racing) gave the local fans reason to cheer with victory in the Moto2 European Championship.
Rounding out the winners, Iker Garcia (GV Tamoil Racing) came out on top in the Stock European Championship.
JuniorGP
Morelli claimed a stunning maiden victory ahead of long-time race leader Brian Uriarte on the exit of the final corner after a race-long battle for JuniorGP honours in race one at Misano.
David Gonzalez (AC Racing Team) battled for his first podium in JuniorGP as he claimed third place. Rico Salmela (Estrella Galicia 0,0) was fighting for the podium before he crashed at Turn 5 and retired from Race 1.
Australia’s Levi Russo, making his debut in the category, finished in 28th; however, that was following a crash at turn four, after which he was able to remount and finish.
Countryman Marianos Nikolis also crashed.
In the second bout, after losing out in the final metres of Race 1, Uriarte dominated to claim victory by more than six seconds.
Jesus Rios (Finetwork XTI Mir Racing Team) and Salmela battled hard over second, with their fight going all the way to the line as the Spaniard beat the Finn; Salmela was later disqualified for a technical infringement.
Salmela’s disqualification promoted Morelli into third; he initially crossed the line in P4 after taking a Long Lap Penalty for repeatedly exceeding track limits.
Race two saw Marianos Nikolis finish 20th, while it was disappointment for Russo, who crashed at turn 14 early in the race.
Marianos Nikolis
“After a strong Saturday qualifying, we were set for two good races… unfortunately, Race 1 only lasted a lap. Got pushed wide onto the dirty part of the final corner, grabbed the cables a touch too hard, and did my best Superman impression — the landing wasn’t the nicest. Race 2 was a tough one physically. I got shuffled back in the opening laps and couldn’t fight back into the points. Plenty of positives to take from the weekend, and we’ll keep working on the areas that need improvement. Now it’s time to rest up and reset for our home round in Barcelona! Big thanks to my crew for giving it everything.”
Levi Russo
“Wildcard JuniorGP Misano, Italy. My first World Championship weekend! Race 1 – Felt strong, I had some good battles, but made a small mistake and had a low-side. Luckily, I could remount and kept improving my lap times, finishing P28.
“Race 2 – Ended early on Lap 1 after another rider crashed in front of me, causing me to crash as well. My bike was too damaged to continue – DNF. On a brand-new track, with a new bike and so much to learn, I’m proud of what I’ve accomplished and absorbed in this experience. Frustrating at times, but full of valuable lessons. I couldn’t have done this without the incredible SF Racing team and everyone involved that helped me – Thank you for making Dad and me feel like family. To my sponsors, family & friends, thank you for making all of this possible.”
Uriarte holds a 46-point lead over Salmela after the Misano weekend, with Salmela’s teammate, Casey O’Gorman, in third.
JuniorGP Race One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Bike
|Gap
|1
|MORELLI Marco
|ARG
|HONDA
|2
|URIARTE Brian
|ESP
|KTM
|+0.075
|3
|GONZÁLEZ David
|ESP
|KTM
|+0.238
|4
|PRATAMA Veda
|INA
|HONDA
|+4.799
|5
|ESTEBAN Joel
|ESP
|CFMOTO
|+4.892
|6
|RÍOS Jesús
|ESP
|KTM
|+4.996
|7
|BELFORD Evan
|GBR
|HONDA
|+6.835
|8
|MITANI Zen
|JPN
|HONDA
|+7.007
|9
|O’GORMAN Casey
|IRL
|HONDA
|+7.303
|10
|PUGLIESE Giulio
|ITA
|CFMOTO
|+7.335
|11
|MONONYANE Kgopotso
|RSA
|KTM
|+7.950
|12
|MOUNSEY Sullivan
|GBR
|CFMOTO
|+8.108
|13
|RAMMERSTORFER Leo
|AUT
|KTM
|+11.949
|14
|PHOMMARA Lenoxx
|CHE
|KTM
|+12.000
|15
|DANISH Hakim
|MLT
|KTM
|+12.032
|16
|ZANNI Leonardo
|ITA
|KTM
|+12.138
|17
|BELLON Enzo
|FRA
|KTM
|+12.327
|18
|ABRUZZO Leonardo
|ITA
|KTM
|+12.574
|19
|SINGHAPONG Kiattisak
|THA
|HONDA
|+15.454
|20
|AGOSTINELLI Luca
|VNM
|KTM
|+16.774
|21
|FARKAS Kevin
|HUN
|KTM
|+17.769
|22
|VAN TRIGT Owen
|NED
|KTM
|+19.369
|23
|TIEZZI Cesare
|ITA
|KTM
|+22.305
|24
|CERPA Yvonne
|ESP
|KTM
|+22.369
|25
|BROWN Lucas
|GBR
|HONDA
|+22.428
|26
|UCHIUMI Kotaro
|JPN
|KTM
|+22.913
|27
|SCHÖNROCK Loris
|GER
|KTM
|+35.805
|28
|RUSSO Levi
|AUS
|KTM
|+54.833
JuniorGP Race Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Gap
|1
|URIARTE Brian
|ESP
|2
|RÍOS Jesús
|ESP
|+6.043
|3
|MORELLI Marco
|ARG
|+9.695
|4
|ESTEBAN Joel
|ESP
|+10.759
|5
|PRATAMA Veda
|INA
|+11.075
|6
|GONZÁLEZ David
|ESP
|+11.183
|7
|O’GORMAN Casey
|IRL
|+12.303
|8
|MITANI Zen
|JPN
|+18.003
|9
|ZANNI Leonardo
|ITA
|+21.628
|10
|PHOMMARA Lenoxx
|CHE
|+23.806
|11
|DANISH Hakim
|MLT
|+24.153
|12
|PUGLIESE Giulio
|ITA
|+24.295
|13
|RAMMERSTORFER Leo
|AUT
|+24.359
|14
|MONONYANE Kgopotso
|RSA
|+28.958
|15
|BELLON Enzo
|FRA
|+33.763
|16
|ABRUZZO Leonardo
|ITA
|+33.816
|17
|BELFORD Evan
|GBR
|+34.145
|18
|SINGHAPONG Kiattisak
|THA
|+34.416
|19
|FARKAS Kevin
|HUN
|+35.401
|20
|NIKOLIS Marianos
|AUS
|+36.608
|21
|VAN TRIGT Owen
|NED
|+46.089
|22
|UCHIUMI Kotaro
|JPN
|+53.833
|23
|TIEZZI Cesare
|ITA
|+54.051
|24
|BROWN Lucas
|GBR
|+55.426
|25
|CERPA Yvonne
|ESP
|+110.784
|Not Classified
|NC
|BOGGIO Dodo
|ITA
|5 Laps
|RET
|AGOSTINELLI Luca
|VNM
|3 Laps
|RET
|MOUNSEY Sullivan
|GBR
|11 Laps
|RET
|RUSSO Levi
|AUS
|RET
|SCHÖNROCK Loris
|GER
JuniorGP Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Bike
|Points
|1
|Brian Uriarte
|SPA
|KTM
|159
|2
|Rico Salmela
|FIN
|HONDA
|97
|3
|Joel Esteban
|SPA
|CFMOTO
|96
|4
|Casey O’Gorman
|IRL
|HONDA
|96
|5
|Marco Morelli
|ARG
|HONDA
|95
|6
|Leonardo Zanni
|ITA
|KTM
|81
|7
|Jesús Rios
|SPA
|KTM
|75
|8
|David Gonzalez
|SPA
|KTM
|64
|9
|Hakim Danish
|MAL
|KTM
|57
|10
|Zen Mitani
|JPN
|HONDA
|49
|11
|Veda Pratama
|INA
|HONDA
|46
|12
|Giulio Pugliese
|ITA
|CFMOTO
|43
|13
|Leo Rammerstorfer
|AUT
|KTM
|34
|14
|Evan Belford
|GBR
|HONDA
|23
|15
|Beñat Fernandez
|SPA
|KTM
|16
|16
|Pau Alsina
|SPA
|HONDA
|15
|17
|Sullivan Mounsey
|GBR
|CFMOTO
|15
|18
|Leonardo Abruzzo
|ITA
|KTM
|14
Moto2 European Championship
Alberto Surra took a surprising win at Misano, crossing the line 4.616s ahead of teammate Xabi Zurutuza (Andifer American Racing) in second. Milan Pawelec (AGR Team) clinched the final spot on the podium in third.
Australia’s Harrison Voight finished fourth, five-seconds behind Pawelec.
Harrison Voight
“An important turn around for us this weekend, coming away with fourth in today’s race meant a lot to me. Got false neutral heading into turn4 on the second last lap while bringing home a podium that could have been possibly secured which stings a lot. Regardless, very happy with this weekend and I’ve found that extra fire that’s been missing. We improved every session this weekend and we consistently fast. Thank you to my team, family and friends. Let’s keep carrying this momentum to finish off the season.”
The Moto2 ECh race was full of drama, with Unai Orradre (Team Ciatti – Boscoscuro) becoming one of several riders to crash on the exit of Turn 2 on the opening lap.
Eric Fernandez (FAU55TEYRACING) and Alberto Ferrandez (Team Ciatti – Boscoscuro) would later fall at Turn 8 – crashing out of podium contention with 13 laps to go.
Orradre holds onto his Championship lead, with Surra just seven points back in second and Pawelec jumping to third. Voight is 17th on 21-points.
Moto2 European Championship Race Result
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Gap
|1
|SURRA Alberto
|ITA
|2
|ZURUTUZA Xabi
|ESP
|+4.616
|3
|PAWELEC Milan
|POL
|+6.118
|4
|VOIGHT Harrison
|AUS
|+10.815
|5
|CRUCES Adrián
|ESP
|+14.671
|6
|LLAMBIAS Facundo
|URU
|+14.991
|7
|GIMBERT Johan
|FRA
|+23.671
|8
|FELLON Lorenzo
|FRA
|+24.061
|9
|RUIZ Yeray
|ESP
|+25.059
|10
|LOLLI Cristian
|ITA
|+25.765
|11
|GUTIÉRREZ Oscar
|ESP
|+26.582
|12
|KRSEVAN Enej
|SLO
|+33.989
|13
|J PALOMERA Francisco
|ESP
|+36.387
|14
|ROSSI Attila Moor
|USA
|+36.485
|15
|MAYOR Mario
|ESP
|+41.188
|16
|RUDA Marcos
|ESP
|+42.438
|17
|LUDEÑA Marcos
|ESP
|+47.140
|18
|JIMÉNEZ Borja
|ESP
|+50.945
|19
|ALQUBAISI Abdulla
|QAT
|+106.142
|Not Classified
|RET
|P URIOSTEGUI Juan
|MEX
|1 Lap
|RET
|FERRÁNDEZ Alberto
|ESP
|4 Laps
|RET
|EISENKOLB Jona
|GER
|8 Laps
|RET
|MONGIARDO Francesco
|ITA
|10 Laps
|RET
|FERNÁNDEZ Eric
|ESP
|13 Laps
|RET
|ORRADRE Unai
|ESP
|RET
|MOROSI Alessandro
|ITA
|RET
|ARTIGAS LÓPEZ Xavier
|ESP
|RET
|WHATLEY Josh
|GBR
Moto2 European Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Man.
|Points
|1
|Unai Orradre
|SPA
|BOSCOSCURO
|124
|2
|Alberto Surra
|ITA
|KALEX
|117
|3
|Milan Pawelec
|POL
|KALEX
|111
|4
|Alberto Ferrández
|SPA
|BOSCOSCURO
|110
|5
|Xabi Zurutuza
|SPA
|KALEX
|91
|6
|Yeray Ruiz
|SPA
|KALEX
|60
|7
|Francesco Mongiardo
|ITA
|BOSCOSCURO
|59
|8
|Alessandro Morosi
|ITA
|KALEX
|53
|9
|Daniel Muñoz
|SPA
|FORWARD
|53
|10
|Facundo Llambias
|URU
|KALEX
|42
|11
|Johan Gimbert
|FRA
|KALEX
|37
|12
|Adrián Cruces
|SPA
|BOSCOSCURO
|33
|13
|Marco Tapia
|SPA
|BOSCOSCURO
|31
|14
|Eric Fernández
|SPA
|BOSCOSCURO
|30
|15
|Oscar Gutierrez
|SPA
|BOSCOSCURO
|24
|16
|Rossi Attila Moor
|USA
|KALEX
|23
|17
|Harrison Voight
|AUS
|KALEX
|21
|18
|Roberto Garcia
|SPA
|KALEX
|20
Stock European Championship Race
Iker Garcia bagged victory at Misano, finishing ahead of teammate Alberto Garcia and Alvaro Fuertes (Lodisna Team Torrento) in the Stock ECh.
There was drama for polesitter Jacopo Cretaro (SF Racing), who finished in P14, losing crucial Championship points following a Turn 8 crash.
Australia’s Declan Van Rosmalen finished in 13th and left Misano with 7.5 points to his name.
A crash early in the weekend put a big dent in the championship hopes of Archie McDonald. While the youngster from Albury-Wodonga was fit to race, his machine was not. A lack of available spares saw him watch on from the sidelines.
Ahead of the final two rounds, Iker Garcia leads Tibor Varga (Lum Motorsports) by 24 points as Cretaro drops to P3 in the Championship standings.
Stock European Championship Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Gap
|1
|GARCIA Iker
|ESP
|2
|GARCIA Alberto
|ESP
|+0.407
|3
|FUERTES Álvaro
|ESP
|+1.464
|4
|FULIGNI Filippo
|ITA
|+2.316
|5
|VARGA Tibor
|HUN
|+3.581
|6
|ROMERO Rubén
|ESP
|+9.343
|7
|TRIAS Blai
|ESP
|+9.500
|8
|SANTOS Joan
|ESP
|+16.333
|9
|BRINTON Amanuel
|GBR
|+16.502
|10
|DIAZ Joan
|ESP
|+18.915
|11
|RUIZ Fran
|ESP
|+20.615
|12
|JIMÉNEZ David
|ESP
|+26.350
|13
|VAN ROSMALEN Declan
|AUS
|+27.354
|14
|CRETARO Jacopo
|ITA
|+28.941
|15
|VENTURINI Pier Francesco
|ITA
|+29.273
|16
|BEVILACQUA Nicholas
|ITA
|+34.829
|17
|DEL OLMO Javier
|ESP
|+39.115
|18
|PYLYPENKO Sviatoslav
|UKR
|+50.731
|19
|DARLIANO Cristian
|ITA
|+54.466
|20
|MILANI Kevin
|ITA
|+105.006
|21
|APARISI Javier
|ESP
|+133.576
|22
|LI Shuai
|CHN
|1 Lap
|Not Classified
|RET
|PASSANISI Domenico
|ITA
|4 Laps
|RET
|CAPOTE Gonçalo
|POR
|6 Laps
|RET
|KECSKÉS Bence
|HUN
|11 Laps
|RET
|RODRÍGUEZ Adrián
|ESP
|14 Laps
Stock European Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Bike
|Points
|1
|Iker Garcia
|SPA
|YAMAHA
|80
|2
|Tibor Erik Varga
|HUN
|YAMAHA
|56
|3
|Jacopo Cretaro
|ITA
|YAMAHA
|49
|4
|Borja Gómez
|SPA
|HONDA
|45
|5
|Blai Trias
|SPA
|YAMAHA
|42.5
|6
|Álvaro Fuertes
|SPA
|YAMAHA
|39
|7
|Rubén Romero
|SPA
|YAMAHA
|35.5
|8
|Archie McDonald
|AUS
|YAMAHA
|34
|9
|Alberto García
|SPA
|HONDA
|31
|10
|Filippo Fuligni
|ITA
|YAMAHA
|30
|11
|Joan Diaz
|SPA
|YAMAHA
|30
|12
|Amanuel David Brinton
|GBR
|YAMAHA
|23
|13
|David Jiménez
|SPA
|YAMAHA
|17
|14
|Bence Kecskés
|HUN
|YAMAHA
|16
|15
|Joan Santos
|SPA
|YAMAHA
|15
|16
|Pier Francesco Venturini
|ITA
|YAMAHA
|14.5
|17
|David Sanchis
|SPA
|YAMAHA
|14
|18
|Andy Verdoïa
|FRA
|YAMAHA
|13
|19
|Lorenzo Dalla Porta
|ITA
|YAMAHA
|10
|20
|Fran Ruiz
|SPA
|YAMAHA
|8
|21
|Adrián Rodrí-guez
|SPA
|YAMAHA
|7.5
|22
|Declan Van Rosmalen
|AUS
|YAMAHA
|7.5
|23
|Marco Gaggi
|ITA
|YAMAHA
|5
|24
|Gonçalo Capote
|POR
|YAMAHA
|3.5
|25
|Marcos Ludeña
|SPA
|YAMAHA
|2.5
European Talent Cup
Three riders were separated by a second across the line in the opening ETC contest as Cano converted his pole position into victory ahead of debutant Lorenzo Pritelli (Team Echovit Pasini Racing) and Fernando Bujosa (AC Racing Team).
After starting from 23rd on the grid, Alex Longarela (Snipers Igaxteam) climbed into the podium fight before he was given a three-second time penalty for track limits infringements. He was classified 10th.
In the second race, Cano and Bujosa once again went head-to-head throughout the 15-lap race, but it was Cano who prevailed. Gabriel Tesini (AC Racing Team) brought San Marino onto the podium as he finished in third place for his first rostrum in the ETC.
In the standings, Bujosa sits on 144 points; nine clear of Cano and 29 clear of Longarela with just two races remaining in 2025.
European Talent Cup Race One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Gap
|1
|CANO Carlos
|ESP
|2
|PRITELLI Lorenzo
|ITA
|+0.169
|3
|BUJOSA Fernando
|ESP
|+0.313
|4
|KARPUSHIN Yaroslav
|KGZ
|+0.868
|5
|RAMADHIPA Kiandra
|INA
|+1.076
|6
|TESINI Gabriel
|SMR
|+2.996
|7P
|LUCAS Alvaro
|ESP
|+3.343
|8
|GABARRINI Matteo
|ITA
|+3.663
|9P
|BORRELLI Cristian
|ITA
|+3.968
|10P
|LONGARELA Alex
|ESP
|+4.227
|11
|GUTIÉRREZ Eduardo
|ESP
|+6.688
|12
|BORG Travis
|MLT
|+8.841
|13
|GALÁN Ignacio
|ESP
|+18.672
|14
|OSORIO Eneko
|ESP
|+18.754
|15
|DI VEROLI Vincenzo
|ITA
|+18.807
|16
|DAQUIGAN Alfonsi
|PHI
|+18.989
|17
|ALMEIDA Afonso
|POR
|+19.207
|18
|MARULANDA Mateo
|COL
|+19.316
|19
|GEORGES SANJUAN Rémy
|FRA
|+19.760
|20
|RODRÍGUEZ Izan
|ESP
|+19.801
|21
|RODRIGUEZ Iker
|ESP
|+22.530
|22
|GARCIA Andres
|ESP
|+22.921
|23
|BOXBERGER Evan
|FRA
|+23.104
|24
|DA COSTA David
|FRA
|+23.205
|25
|TINEZ Kerman
|VEN
|+23.205
|26
|TAMBURINI Mathias
|ITA
|+39.011
|Not Classified
|RET
|MIROSLAVOV Nikola
|BUL
|2 Laps
|RET
|NATIVI Antoine
|FRA
|8 Laps
|RET
|SAVINO Edoardo
|ITA
|8 Laps
|RET
|LOU SANCHEZ Mikey
|USA
|9 Laps
European Talent Cup Race Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Gap
|1
|CANO Carlos
|ESP
|2
|BUJOSA Fernando
|ESP
|+0.543
|3
|TESINI Gabriel
|SMR
|+4.784
|4
|BORRELLI Cristian
|ITA
|+4.912
|5
|PRITELLI Lorenzo
|ITA
|+7.145
|6
|RAMADHIPA Kiandra
|INA
|+7.606
|7P
|KARPUSHIN Yaroslav
|KGZ
|+7.607
|8
|BORG Travis
|MLT
|+7.831
|9
|SAVINO Edoardo
|ITA
|+7.967
|10
|GUTIÉRREZ Eduardo
|ESP
|+8.286
|11
|GABARRINI Matteo
|ITA
|+20.782
|12
|GALÁN Ignacio
|ESP
|+20.854
|13
|DAQUIGAN Alfonsi
|PHI
|+20.969
|14
|ALMEIDA Afonso
|POR
|+21.342
|15
|LONGARELA Alex
|ESP
|+21.467
|16
|OSORIO Eneko
|ESP
|+21.541
|17
|TINEZ Kerman
|VEN
|+21.575
|18
|MARULANDA Mateo
|COL
|+21.693
|19
|DI VEROLI Vincenzo
|ITA
|+29.589
|20
|BOXBERGER Evan
|FRA
|+29.659
|21
|PÉREZ Gonzalo
|ESP
|+29.744
|22
|GARCIA Andres
|ESP
|+30.657
|23
|MIROSLAVOV Nikola
|BUL
|+31.109
|24
|TAMBURINI Mathias
|ITA
|+31.509
|Not Classified
|RET
|RODRÍGUEZ Izan
|ESP
|10 Laps
|RET
|DA COSTA David
|FRA
|12 Laps
|RET
|GEORGES SANJUAN Rémy
|FRA
|13 Laps
|RET
|LOU SANCHEZ Mikey
|USA
|14 Laps
|RET
|LUCAS Alvaro
|ESP
|RET
|RODRIGUEZ Iker
|ESP
European Talent Cup Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Points
|1
|Fernando Bujosa
|SPA
|144
|2
|Carlos Cano
|SPA
|135
|3
|Alex Longarela
|SPA
|115
|4
|Álvaro Lucas
|SPA
|109
|5
|Kiandra Ramadhipa
|INA
|104
|6
|Yaroslav Karpushin
|KGZ
|72
|7
|Eduardo Gutiérrez
|SPA
|57
|8
|Gabriel Tesini
|RSM
|46
|9
|Travis Borg
|MLT
|46
|10
|Cristian Borrelli
|ITA
|45
|11
|Matteo Gabarrini
|ITA
|43
|12
|Fynn Kratochwil
|GER
|36
|13
|Mateo Marulanda
|COL
|32
|14
|Lorenzo Pritell
|ITA
|31
|15
|Antoine Nativi
|FRA
|31
|16
|Izan Rodríguez
|SPA
|28
|17
|Ignacio Galán
|SPA
|26
|18
|Gonzalo Pérez
|SPA
|24
|19
|Kerman Tinez
|VEN
|21
|20
|Eneko Osorio
|SPA
|18
Next stop:
Round Six at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Spain on November 2.