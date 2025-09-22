2025 FIM JuniorGP Championships

Round Five – Misano

The Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli delivered a day of high drama in the FIM JuniorGP World Championship, with pivotal results across all six races shaking up the title battles.

In JuniorGP, Marco Morelli (GRYD – MLav Racing) snatched victory with a decisive last-lap move in Race 1. Brian Uriarte (UAX SeventyTwo Artbox) struck back in Race 2 to keep the championship fight finely balanced.

The European Talent Cup belonged to Carlos Cano (UAX SeventyTwo Artbox), who completed a dominant double on Italian soil. Meanwhile, home favourite Alberto Surra (Andifer American Racing) gave the local fans reason to cheer with victory in the Moto2 European Championship.

Rounding out the winners, Iker Garcia (GV Tamoil Racing) came out on top in the Stock European Championship.

JuniorGP

Morelli claimed a stunning maiden victory ahead of long-time race leader Brian Uriarte on the exit of the final corner after a race-long battle for JuniorGP honours in race one at Misano.

David Gonzalez (AC Racing Team) battled for his first podium in JuniorGP as he claimed third place. Rico Salmela (Estrella Galicia 0,0) was fighting for the podium before he crashed at Turn 5 and retired from Race 1.

Australia’s Levi Russo, making his debut in the category, finished in 28th; however, that was following a crash at turn four, after which he was able to remount and finish.

Countryman Marianos Nikolis also crashed.

In the second bout, after losing out in the final metres of Race 1, Uriarte dominated to claim victory by more than six seconds.

Jesus Rios (Finetwork XTI Mir Racing Team) and Salmela battled hard over second, with their fight going all the way to the line as the Spaniard beat the Finn; Salmela was later disqualified for a technical infringement.

Salmela’s disqualification promoted Morelli into third; he initially crossed the line in P4 after taking a Long Lap Penalty for repeatedly exceeding track limits.

Race two saw Marianos Nikolis finish 20th, while it was disappointment for Russo, who crashed at turn 14 early in the race.

Marianos Nikolis

“After a strong Saturday qualifying, we were set for two good races… unfortunately, Race 1 only lasted a lap. Got pushed wide onto the dirty part of the final corner, grabbed the cables a touch too hard, and did my best Superman impression — the landing wasn’t the nicest. Race 2 was a tough one physically. I got shuffled back in the opening laps and couldn’t fight back into the points. Plenty of positives to take from the weekend, and we’ll keep working on the areas that need improvement. Now it’s time to rest up and reset for our home round in Barcelona! Big thanks to my crew for giving it everything.”

Levi Russo

“Wildcard JuniorGP Misano, Italy. My first World Championship weekend! Race 1 – Felt strong, I had some good battles, but made a small mistake and had a low-side. Luckily, I could remount and kept improving my lap times, finishing P28. “Race 2 – Ended early on Lap 1 after another rider crashed in front of me, causing me to crash as well. My bike was too damaged to continue – DNF. On a brand-new track, with a new bike and so much to learn, I’m proud of what I’ve accomplished and absorbed in this experience. Frustrating at times, but full of valuable lessons. I couldn’t have done this without the incredible SF Racing team and everyone involved that helped me – Thank you for making Dad and me feel like family. To my sponsors, family & friends, thank you for making all of this possible.”

Uriarte holds a 46-point lead over Salmela after the Misano weekend, with Salmela’s teammate, Casey O’Gorman, in third.

JuniorGP Race One Results

Pos Rider Nat. Bike Gap 1 MORELLI Marco ARG HONDA 2 URIARTE Brian ESP KTM +0.075 3 GONZÁLEZ David ESP KTM +0.238 4 PRATAMA Veda INA HONDA +4.799 5 ESTEBAN Joel ESP CFMOTO +4.892 6 RÍOS Jesús ESP KTM +4.996 7 BELFORD Evan GBR HONDA +6.835 8 MITANI Zen JPN HONDA +7.007 9 O’GORMAN Casey IRL HONDA +7.303 10 PUGLIESE Giulio ITA CFMOTO +7.335 11 MONONYANE Kgopotso RSA KTM +7.950 12 MOUNSEY Sullivan GBR CFMOTO +8.108 13 RAMMERSTORFER Leo AUT KTM +11.949 14 PHOMMARA Lenoxx CHE KTM +12.000 15 DANISH Hakim MLT KTM +12.032 16 ZANNI Leonardo ITA KTM +12.138 17 BELLON Enzo FRA KTM +12.327 18 ABRUZZO Leonardo ITA KTM +12.574 19 SINGHAPONG Kiattisak THA HONDA +15.454 20 AGOSTINELLI Luca VNM KTM +16.774 21 FARKAS Kevin HUN KTM +17.769 22 VAN TRIGT Owen NED KTM +19.369 23 TIEZZI Cesare ITA KTM +22.305 24 CERPA Yvonne ESP KTM +22.369 25 BROWN Lucas GBR HONDA +22.428 26 UCHIUMI Kotaro JPN KTM +22.913 27 SCHÖNROCK Loris GER KTM +35.805 28 RUSSO Levi AUS KTM +54.833

JuniorGP Race Two Results

Pos Rider Nat Gap 1 URIARTE Brian ESP 2 RÍOS Jesús ESP +6.043 3 MORELLI Marco ARG +9.695 4 ESTEBAN Joel ESP +10.759 5 PRATAMA Veda INA +11.075 6 GONZÁLEZ David ESP +11.183 7 O’GORMAN Casey IRL +12.303 8 MITANI Zen JPN +18.003 9 ZANNI Leonardo ITA +21.628 10 PHOMMARA Lenoxx CHE +23.806 11 DANISH Hakim MLT +24.153 12 PUGLIESE Giulio ITA +24.295 13 RAMMERSTORFER Leo AUT +24.359 14 MONONYANE Kgopotso RSA +28.958 15 BELLON Enzo FRA +33.763 16 ABRUZZO Leonardo ITA +33.816 17 BELFORD Evan GBR +34.145 18 SINGHAPONG Kiattisak THA +34.416 19 FARKAS Kevin HUN +35.401 20 NIKOLIS Marianos AUS +36.608 21 VAN TRIGT Owen NED +46.089 22 UCHIUMI Kotaro JPN +53.833 23 TIEZZI Cesare ITA +54.051 24 BROWN Lucas GBR +55.426 25 CERPA Yvonne ESP +110.784 Not Classified NC BOGGIO Dodo ITA 5 Laps RET AGOSTINELLI Luca VNM 3 Laps RET MOUNSEY Sullivan GBR 11 Laps RET RUSSO Levi AUS RET SCHÖNROCK Loris GER

JuniorGP Championship Points

Pos Rider Nat. Bike Points 1 Brian Uriarte SPA KTM 159 2 Rico Salmela FIN HONDA 97 3 Joel Esteban SPA CFMOTO 96 4 Casey O’Gorman IRL HONDA 96 5 Marco Morelli ARG HONDA 95 6 Leonardo Zanni ITA KTM 81 7 Jesús Rios SPA KTM 75 8 David Gonzalez SPA KTM 64 9 Hakim Danish MAL KTM 57 10 Zen Mitani JPN HONDA 49 11 Veda Pratama INA HONDA 46 12 Giulio Pugliese ITA CFMOTO 43 13 Leo Rammerstorfer AUT KTM 34 14 Evan Belford GBR HONDA 23 15 Beñat Fernandez SPA KTM 16 16 Pau Alsina SPA HONDA 15 17 Sullivan Mounsey GBR CFMOTO 15 18 Leonardo Abruzzo ITA KTM 14

Moto2 European Championship

Alberto Surra took a surprising win at Misano, crossing the line 4.616s ahead of teammate Xabi Zurutuza (Andifer American Racing) in second. Milan Pawelec (AGR Team) clinched the final spot on the podium in third.

Australia’s Harrison Voight finished fourth, five-seconds behind Pawelec.

Harrison Voight

“An important turn around for us this weekend, coming away with fourth in today’s race meant a lot to me. Got false neutral heading into turn4 on the second last lap while bringing home a podium that could have been possibly secured which stings a lot. Regardless, very happy with this weekend and I’ve found that extra fire that’s been missing. We improved every session this weekend and we consistently fast. Thank you to my team, family and friends. Let’s keep carrying this momentum to finish off the season.”

The Moto2 ECh race was full of drama, with Unai Orradre (Team Ciatti – Boscoscuro) becoming one of several riders to crash on the exit of Turn 2 on the opening lap.

Eric Fernandez (FAU55TEYRACING) and Alberto Ferrandez (Team Ciatti – Boscoscuro) would later fall at Turn 8 – crashing out of podium contention with 13 laps to go.

Orradre holds onto his Championship lead, with Surra just seven points back in second and Pawelec jumping to third. Voight is 17th on 21-points.

Moto2 European Championship Race Result

Pos Rider Nat Gap 1 SURRA Alberto ITA 2 ZURUTUZA Xabi ESP +4.616 3 PAWELEC Milan POL +6.118 4 VOIGHT Harrison AUS +10.815 5 CRUCES Adrián ESP +14.671 6 LLAMBIAS Facundo URU +14.991 7 GIMBERT Johan FRA +23.671 8 FELLON Lorenzo FRA +24.061 9 RUIZ Yeray ESP +25.059 10 LOLLI Cristian ITA +25.765 11 GUTIÉRREZ Oscar ESP +26.582 12 KRSEVAN Enej SLO +33.989 13 J PALOMERA Francisco ESP +36.387 14 ROSSI Attila Moor USA +36.485 15 MAYOR Mario ESP +41.188 16 RUDA Marcos ESP +42.438 17 LUDEÑA Marcos ESP +47.140 18 JIMÉNEZ Borja ESP +50.945 19 ALQUBAISI Abdulla QAT +106.142 Not Classified RET P URIOSTEGUI Juan MEX 1 Lap RET FERRÁNDEZ Alberto ESP 4 Laps RET EISENKOLB Jona GER 8 Laps RET MONGIARDO Francesco ITA 10 Laps RET FERNÁNDEZ Eric ESP 13 Laps RET ORRADRE Unai ESP RET MOROSI Alessandro ITA RET ARTIGAS LÓPEZ Xavier ESP RET WHATLEY Josh GBR

Moto2 European Championship Points

Pos Rider Nat. Man. Points 1 Unai Orradre SPA BOSCOSCURO 124 2 Alberto Surra ITA KALEX 117 3 Milan Pawelec POL KALEX 111 4 Alberto Ferrández SPA BOSCOSCURO 110 5 Xabi Zurutuza SPA KALEX 91 6 Yeray Ruiz SPA KALEX 60 7 Francesco Mongiardo ITA BOSCOSCURO 59 8 Alessandro Morosi ITA KALEX 53 9 Daniel Muñoz SPA FORWARD 53 10 Facundo Llambias URU KALEX 42 11 Johan Gimbert FRA KALEX 37 12 Adrián Cruces SPA BOSCOSCURO 33 13 Marco Tapia SPA BOSCOSCURO 31 14 Eric Fernández SPA BOSCOSCURO 30 15 Oscar Gutierrez SPA BOSCOSCURO 24 16 Rossi Attila Moor USA KALEX 23 17 Harrison Voight AUS KALEX 21 18 Roberto Garcia SPA KALEX 20

Stock European Championship Race

Iker Garcia bagged victory at Misano, finishing ahead of teammate Alberto Garcia and Alvaro Fuertes (Lodisna Team Torrento) in the Stock ECh.

There was drama for polesitter Jacopo Cretaro (SF Racing), who finished in P14, losing crucial Championship points following a Turn 8 crash.

Australia’s Declan Van Rosmalen finished in 13th and left Misano with 7.5 points to his name.

A crash early in the weekend put a big dent in the championship hopes of Archie McDonald. While the youngster from Albury-Wodonga was fit to race, his machine was not. A lack of available spares saw him watch on from the sidelines.

Ahead of the final two rounds, Iker Garcia leads Tibor Varga (Lum Motorsports) by 24 points as Cretaro drops to P3 in the Championship standings.

Stock European Championship Race Results

Pos Rider Nat. Gap 1 GARCIA Iker ESP 2 GARCIA Alberto ESP +0.407 3 FUERTES Álvaro ESP +1.464 4 FULIGNI Filippo ITA +2.316 5 VARGA Tibor HUN +3.581 6 ROMERO Rubén ESP +9.343 7 TRIAS Blai ESP +9.500 8 SANTOS Joan ESP +16.333 9 BRINTON Amanuel GBR +16.502 10 DIAZ Joan ESP +18.915 11 RUIZ Fran ESP +20.615 12 JIMÉNEZ David ESP +26.350 13 VAN ROSMALEN Declan AUS +27.354 14 CRETARO Jacopo ITA +28.941 15 VENTURINI Pier Francesco ITA +29.273 16 BEVILACQUA Nicholas ITA +34.829 17 DEL OLMO Javier ESP +39.115 18 PYLYPENKO Sviatoslav UKR +50.731 19 DARLIANO Cristian ITA +54.466 20 MILANI Kevin ITA +105.006 21 APARISI Javier ESP +133.576 22 LI Shuai CHN 1 Lap Not Classified RET PASSANISI Domenico ITA 4 Laps RET CAPOTE Gonçalo POR 6 Laps RET KECSKÉS Bence HUN 11 Laps RET RODRÍGUEZ Adrián ESP 14 Laps

Stock European Championship Points

Pos Rider Nat. Bike Points 1 Iker Garcia SPA YAMAHA 80 2 Tibor Erik Varga HUN YAMAHA 56 3 Jacopo Cretaro ITA YAMAHA 49 4 Borja Gómez SPA HONDA 45 5 Blai Trias SPA YAMAHA 42.5 6 Álvaro Fuertes SPA YAMAHA 39 7 Rubén Romero SPA YAMAHA 35.5 8 Archie McDonald AUS YAMAHA 34 9 Alberto García SPA HONDA 31 10 Filippo Fuligni ITA YAMAHA 30 11 Joan Diaz SPA YAMAHA 30 12 Amanuel David Brinton GBR YAMAHA 23 13 David Jiménez SPA YAMAHA 17 14 Bence Kecskés HUN YAMAHA 16 15 Joan Santos SPA YAMAHA 15 16 Pier Francesco Venturini ITA YAMAHA 14.5 17 David Sanchis SPA YAMAHA 14 18 Andy Verdoïa FRA YAMAHA 13 19 Lorenzo Dalla Porta ITA YAMAHA 10 20 Fran Ruiz SPA YAMAHA 8 21 Adrián Rodrí-guez SPA YAMAHA 7.5 22 Declan Van Rosmalen AUS YAMAHA 7.5 23 Marco Gaggi ITA YAMAHA 5 24 Gonçalo Capote POR YAMAHA 3.5 25 Marcos Ludeña SPA YAMAHA 2.5

European Talent Cup

Three riders were separated by a second across the line in the opening ETC contest as Cano converted his pole position into victory ahead of debutant Lorenzo Pritelli (Team Echovit Pasini Racing) and Fernando Bujosa (AC Racing Team).

After starting from 23rd on the grid, Alex Longarela (Snipers Igaxteam) climbed into the podium fight before he was given a three-second time penalty for track limits infringements. He was classified 10th.

In the second race, Cano and Bujosa once again went head-to-head throughout the 15-lap race, but it was Cano who prevailed. Gabriel Tesini (AC Racing Team) brought San Marino onto the podium as he finished in third place for his first rostrum in the ETC.

In the standings, Bujosa sits on 144 points; nine clear of Cano and 29 clear of Longarela with just two races remaining in 2025.

European Talent Cup Race One Results

Pos Rider Nat. Gap 1 CANO Carlos ESP 2 PRITELLI Lorenzo ITA +0.169 3 BUJOSA Fernando ESP +0.313 4 KARPUSHIN Yaroslav KGZ +0.868 5 RAMADHIPA Kiandra INA +1.076 6 TESINI Gabriel SMR +2.996 7P LUCAS Alvaro ESP +3.343 8 GABARRINI Matteo ITA +3.663 9P BORRELLI Cristian ITA +3.968 10P LONGARELA Alex ESP +4.227 11 GUTIÉRREZ Eduardo ESP +6.688 12 BORG Travis MLT +8.841 13 GALÁN Ignacio ESP +18.672 14 OSORIO Eneko ESP +18.754 15 DI VEROLI Vincenzo ITA +18.807 16 DAQUIGAN Alfonsi PHI +18.989 17 ALMEIDA Afonso POR +19.207 18 MARULANDA Mateo COL +19.316 19 GEORGES SANJUAN Rémy FRA +19.760 20 RODRÍGUEZ Izan ESP +19.801 21 RODRIGUEZ Iker ESP +22.530 22 GARCIA Andres ESP +22.921 23 BOXBERGER Evan FRA +23.104 24 DA COSTA David FRA +23.205 25 TINEZ Kerman VEN +23.205 26 TAMBURINI Mathias ITA +39.011 Not Classified RET MIROSLAVOV Nikola BUL 2 Laps RET NATIVI Antoine FRA 8 Laps RET SAVINO Edoardo ITA 8 Laps RET LOU SANCHEZ Mikey USA 9 Laps

European Talent Cup Race Two Results

Pos Rider Nat. Gap 1 CANO Carlos ESP 2 BUJOSA Fernando ESP +0.543 3 TESINI Gabriel SMR +4.784 4 BORRELLI Cristian ITA +4.912 5 PRITELLI Lorenzo ITA +7.145 6 RAMADHIPA Kiandra INA +7.606 7P KARPUSHIN Yaroslav KGZ +7.607 8 BORG Travis MLT +7.831 9 SAVINO Edoardo ITA +7.967 10 GUTIÉRREZ Eduardo ESP +8.286 11 GABARRINI Matteo ITA +20.782 12 GALÁN Ignacio ESP +20.854 13 DAQUIGAN Alfonsi PHI +20.969 14 ALMEIDA Afonso POR +21.342 15 LONGARELA Alex ESP +21.467 16 OSORIO Eneko ESP +21.541 17 TINEZ Kerman VEN +21.575 18 MARULANDA Mateo COL +21.693 19 DI VEROLI Vincenzo ITA +29.589 20 BOXBERGER Evan FRA +29.659 21 PÉREZ Gonzalo ESP +29.744 22 GARCIA Andres ESP +30.657 23 MIROSLAVOV Nikola BUL +31.109 24 TAMBURINI Mathias ITA +31.509 Not Classified RET RODRÍGUEZ Izan ESP 10 Laps RET DA COSTA David FRA 12 Laps RET GEORGES SANJUAN Rémy FRA 13 Laps RET LOU SANCHEZ Mikey USA 14 Laps RET LUCAS Alvaro ESP RET RODRIGUEZ Iker ESP

European Talent Cup Points

Pos Rider Nat. Points 1 Fernando Bujosa SPA 144 2 Carlos Cano SPA 135 3 Alex Longarela SPA 115 4 Álvaro Lucas SPA 109 5 Kiandra Ramadhipa INA 104 6 Yaroslav Karpushin KGZ 72 7 Eduardo Gutiérrez SPA 57 8 Gabriel Tesini RSM 46 9 Travis Borg MLT 46 10 Cristian Borrelli ITA 45 11 Matteo Gabarrini ITA 43 12 Fynn Kratochwil GER 36 13 Mateo Marulanda COL 32 14 Lorenzo Pritell ITA 31 15 Antoine Nativi FRA 31 16 Izan Rodríguez SPA 28 17 Ignacio Galán SPA 26 18 Gonzalo Pérez SPA 24 19 Kerman Tinez VEN 21 20 Eneko Osorio SPA 18

Next stop:

Round Six at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Spain on November 2.