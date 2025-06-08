2025 AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Round Three – Thunder Valley

AMA Pro Motocross left California for the heights of Colorado’s Thunder Valley Motocross Park for round three of the 2025 Pro Motocross Championships in what were near-perfect conditions amidst an extended period of rainfall in the region.

The Toyota Thunder Valley National also signified Round 20 of the SMX World Championship and showcased an incredible battle in the 450 Class that saw multiple racers challenge Team Honda HRC Progressive’s Jett Lawrence over the course of two motos. Despite the threats, Lawrence withstood the pressure to prevail with an impressive 1-1 sweep and his third straight win to open the season.

In the 250 Class, Team Honda HRC Progressive’s Chance Hymas made it a clean sweep for the “Red Riders” with his first-ever 1-1 performance in which he went wire-to-wire in both motos, marking a rare loss for Yamaha star Haiden Deegan.

450 Moto One

The first moto of the afternoon got underway with the top five riders in the championship leading the way. Team Honda HRC Progressive’s Hunter Lawrence stole the Pro Motocross Holeshot, only to give way to his brother, Jett Lawrence. Behind Jett, multiple riders jockeyed for position, with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Aaron Plessinger settling into second ahead of Hunter Lawrence and the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing teammates of Eli Tomac and Justin Cooper.

Jett Lawrence was able to assert his control of the moto, but Plessinger showed impressive pace to keep the Honda within striking distance.

Meanwhile, a tense battle for third unfolded between Hunter Lawrence and Tomac. Their fight helped bring them closer to Plessinger, which allowed Lawrence to seize the opportunity and make the pass for second. He then set out after his brother. Halfway through the moto the top four were separated by just four seconds.

A sibling battle took shape approaching the final 10 minutes as Hunter closed to within a second of Jett, but the younger Lawrence inched away and reestablished a margin of around two seconds.

With just over five minutes to go things changed again as Plessinger surged forward and reclaimed second from Hunter Lawrence. Plessinger then charged onto the rear fender of Jett Lawrence and made a pass for the lead with three minutes remaining. Jett regrouped and battled back to reclaim the position.

The fight wasn’t over as lapped riders slowed Lawrence’s pace enough to allow Plessinger to get alongside once more, but the Honda rider fended off the pass. Lawrence sprinted on the final lap to pull away and grab his fourth moto win of the season by 3.3 seconds over Plessinger.

Hunter Lawrence went down late on while running third, which handed the position to Tomac, before the elder Australian remounted to claim fourth. Cooper followed a distant 45.8 seconds behind the leader in fifth.

450 Moto One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 J. Lawrence Hon 35m13.430 2 A. Plessinger KTM +3.304 3 E. Tomac Yam +11.523 4 H. Lawrence Hon +34.360 5 J. Cooper Yam +45.845 6 R.J. Hampshire Hus +52.991 7 C. Webb Yam +1m26.818 8 J. Prado Kaw +1m39.450 9 J. Savatgy Hon +1m47.560 10 M. Stewart Hus +1m52.381 11 C. Schock Yam +1m59.514 12 J. Anderson Kaw +2m10.089 13 B. Bloss Bet +2m11.609 14 V. Guillod Yam +2m12.441 15 H. Kullas Hus +2m15.617 16 R. Pape Yam +1 Lp. 17 S. Verhaeghe Yam +1 Lp. 18 M. Harrison Kaw +1 Lp. 19 T. Stepek Yam +1 Lp. 20 J. Short IV Hon +1 Lp. 21 D. Kelley Yam +1 Lp. 22 B. Ray Hon +1 Lp. 23 J. Boaz KTM +1 Lp. 24 B. Gardner Bet +1 Lp. 25 J. Harrington Yam +1 Lp. 26 C. Durow KTM +1 Lp. 27 L. Leitzel Kaw +1 Lp. 28 B. Todd Hon +1 Lp. 29 F. Noren Kaw +1 Lp. 30 B. Paturel Suz +1 Lp. 31 H. Schlosser Hon +2 Lp. 32 C. Lords Yam +2 Lp. 33 W. Smith Suz +2 Lp. 34 D. Gall Hon +3 Lp. 35 D. Strobel Yam +3 Lp. 36 D. Drake Yam +4 Lp. 37 M. Jorgensen Hus +8 Lp. 38 C. Nichols Suz +10 Lp. 39 M. Miller Yam +12 Lp. 40 B. Shelly Yam +15 Lp.

450 Moto Two The second moto started with the Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha of Coty Schock out front with the Pro Motocross Holeshot ahead of Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Cooper Webb and Hunter Lawrence. Both Jett Lawrence and Plessinger started outside the top five, while Tomac was mired outside the top 10. As Schock continued to pace the field a lot of moves were made behind him as Hunter Lawrence moved into second, Cooper into third, and then Jett Lawrence and Plessinger all making their way around Webb. An aggressive Hunter Lawrence was able to wrestle the lead away from Schock as Cooper followed through into second to initiate a battle for the lead. Jett Lawrence made additional passes to slot into third. Back out front, Cooper made the pass for the lead as the Lawrences battled for second. Behind them, Plessinger and Tomac got by Schock and looked to close in on the lead trio. As Cooper continued to pace the field Jett Lawrence was able to get around his brother for second. Not long after, Tomac charged his way into third. With half the moto remaining Lawrence mounted his attack on Cooper. The Yamaha rider kept the Honda at bay for a while, but Lawrence used an outside line to slip past and take control of the moto with a little more than 10 minutes to go. Meanwhile, Tomac got by his teammate for second and faced a deficit of about two seconds to Lawrence. As he closed in on Lawrence and appeared to have the pace to apply pressure Tomac had a fall, which ended the threat. Lawrence carried on to take his fifth moto win of the season by 11.1 seconds over Tomac, with Cooper in third. 450 Moto Two Results Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 J. Lawrence Hon 35m54.636 2 E. Tomac Yam +11.196 3 J. Cooper Yam +21.718 4 H. Lawrence Hon +23.320 5 A. Plessinger KTM +36.004 6 C. Webb Yam +1m07.223 7 R.J. Hampshire Hus +1m08.930 8 V. Guillod Yam +1m52.466 9 C. Nichols Suz +1m53.714 10 M. Stewart Hus +1m54.878 11 D. Drake Yam +2m07.586 12 H. Kullas Hus +2m16.768 13 B. Bloss Bet +2m20.810 14 M. Harrison Kaw +2m22.672 15 D. Kelley Yam +1 Lp. 16 J. Savatgy Hon +1 Lp. 17 R. Pape Yam +1 Lp. 18 B. Shelly Yam +1 Lp. 19 J. Short IV Hon +1 Lp. 20 C. Schock Yam +1 Lp. 21 T. Stepek Yam +1 Lp. 22 S. Verhaeghe Yam +1 Lp. 23 B. Gardner Bet +1 Lp. 24 M. Miller Yam +1 Lp. 25 J. Boaz KTM +1 Lp. 26 C. Durow KTM +1 Lp. 27 L. Leitzel Kaw +2 Lp. 28 H. Schlosser Hon +2 Lp. 29 C. Lords Yam +2 Lp. 30 J. Harrington Yam +2 Lp. 31 B. Todd Hon +2 Lp. 32 E. Norred Kaw +2 Lp. 33 D. Strobel Yam +3 Lp. 34 D. Gall Hon +3 Lp. 35 B. Ray Hon +5 Lp. 36 B. Paturel Suz +8 Lp. 37 W. Smith Suz +8 Lp. 38 F. Noren Kaw +11 Lp. 39 J. Prado Kaw +12 Lp. 40 J. Anderson Kaw +12 Lp.

450 Round

Lawrence’s second 1-1 effort of the season, and the 15th of his career, resulted in the Australian’s 18th career premier class victory in 19 starts, which moves him into a tie for 10th on the all-time wins list. Tomac earned his second runner-up effort of the young season (3-2), while Plessinger made it back-to-back podiums in third (2-5).

Lawrence added to his lead in the championship standings, which now sits at 25 points, one full moto over Tomac, who reclaimed second. Plessinger dropped to third and sits 27 points out of the lead.

The overall SMX regular season standings have Webb maintaining his hold of the top seed after 20 rounds, with a 47-point margin over teammate Cooper with eight rounds remaining. Cooper sits 21 points ahead of Plessinger, the current third seed.

Jett Lawrence 1-1

“[Today] was a combination of working hard and being patient. Justin [Cooper] and Eli [Tomac] were riding well [in Moto 2] and I was able to capitalize on mistakes from everyone else while not making many of my own. This track made it easy to do so. I could hear Eli behind me, but then I heard the fans and knew something had to have happened. They made it tough on me today, but happy to be back on top.”

Eli Tomac 3-2

“It was back and forth. We [Lawrence and I] had our spots on the track to gain time and lose time. The turn after I went down was the spot where I thought I could get him, but I rushed the prior corner. It’s a bummer, but it was a good race. We’ll try again next weekend.”

Aaron Plessinger 2-5

“That first moto was a lot of fun and I was really amped! I didn’t feel fatigued after that one, and then I made a small bike change going into the second moto, which I should have just left alone. That was on me, and I struggled that second moto, but it was just a good day. I had some really good lines in the first one, but being in the battle and making passes on those guys is all I can really ask for. Back to work this week – we’ll come back next weekend looking for that elusive win.”

RJ Hampshire 6-7

“I definitely progressed this weekend. I made progress during the week with my wrist, and I finally feel like we’re turning a corner there. I was inside the top-five again for the first 25 minutes of Moto 1, so I am getting longer with that. Then the second moto, got a good start, then made a mistake early and went down… Got up, then went down again a couple of laps later, so I had my work cut out for me, but that was the strongest I’ve been at the end of a moto. I’m pretty happy with where we are at and we’ll keep on building.”

Malcolm Stewart 10-10

“The day started off a little rough with the mud I got off to a mid-pack start in Moto 1 and made a lot of passes to get my way up into 10th there. Moto 2, the track was pretty gnarly in that one, another average start for me, and I made a lot of passes throughout the race. I tried to find a flow and eventually ended up with 10-10 for eighth overall. Things could’ve been better, but at the same time, we learned a lot, so we’ll come back for High Point and try to put this bike inside the top-five.”

450 Round Points

Pos Rider Bike M1 M2 Points 1 J. Lawrence Hon 1 1 50 2 E. Tomac Yam 3 2 42 3 A. Plessinger KTM 2 5 39 4 J. Cooper Yam 5 3 37 5 H. Lawrence Hon 4 4 36 6 C. Webb Yam 7 6 31 7 R.J. Hampshire Hus 6 7 31 8 M. Stewart Hus 10 10 24 9 V. Guillod Yam 14 8 22 10 J. Savatgy Hon 9 16 19 11 B. Bloss Bet 13 13 18 12 H. Kullas Hus 15 12 17 13 J. Prado Kaw 8 39 14 14 C. Nichols Suz 38 9 13 15 C. Schock Yam 11 20 13 16 M. Harrison Kaw 18 14 12 17 D. Drake Yam 36 11 11 18 R. Pape Yam 16 17 11 19 J. Anderson Kaw 12 40 10 20 D. Kelley Yam 21 15 8 21 J. Short IV Hon 20 19 5 22 S. Verhaeghe Yam 17 22 5 23 B. Shelly Yam 40 18 4 24 T. Stepek Yam 19 21 4 25 B. Gardner Bet 24 23 0 26 J. Boaz KTM 23 25 0 27 C. Durow KTM 26 26 0 28 L. Leitzel Kaw 27 27 0 29 J. Harrington Yam 25 30 0 30 B. Ray Hon 22 35 0 31 H. Schlosser Hon 31 28 0 32 B. Todd Hon 28 31 0 33 C. Lords Yam 32 29 0 34 M. Miller Yam 39 24 0 35 B. Paturel Suz 30 36 0 36 F. Noren Kaw 29 38 0 37 D. Strobel Yam 35 33 0 38 D. Gall Hon 34 34 0 39 W. Smith Suz 33 37 0 40 E. Norred Kaw 41 32 0 41 M. Jorgensen Hus 37 41 0

450 AMA MX Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 J. Lawrence Hon 145 2 E. Tomac Yam 120 3 A. Plessinger KTM 118 4 J. Cooper Yam 113 5 H. Lawrence Hon 109 6 R.J. Hampshire Hus 87 7 C. Webb Yam 76 8 J. Prado Kaw 72 9 J. Anderson Kaw 69 10 J. Savatgy Hon 68 11 M. Stewart Hus 60 12 V. Guillod Yam 52 13 B. Paturel Suz 41 14 C. Schock Yam 41 15 C. Nichols Suz 34 16 H. Kullas Hus 27 17 G. Harlan N/A 27 18 D. Kelley Yam 26 19 D. Drake Yam 24 20 B. Bloss Bet 18 21 R. Pape Yam 18 22 M. Harrison Kaw 16 23 L. Locurcio N/A 15 24 F. Noren Kaw 15 25 M. Semmens N/A 9 26 B. Shelly Yam 9 27 J. Short IV Hon 5 28 S. Verhaeghe Yam 5 29 T. Stepek Yam 4 30 D. Oliveira N/A 3 31 N. Lapucci N/A 2 32 B. Gardner Bet 0 33 J. Boaz KTM 0 34 B. West N/A 0 35 D. DeMartile N/A 0 36 C. Durow KTM 0 37 T. Purdon N/A 0 38 M. Jorgensen Hus 0 39 L. Leitzel Kaw 0 40 B. Ray Hon 0 41 J. Harrington Yam 0 42 M. Miller Yam 0 43 H. Schlosser Hon 0 44 B. Todd Hon 0 45 C. Lords Yam 0 46 D. Bortolin N/A 0 47 J. Mosiman N/A 0 48 C. Tucker N/A 0 49 D. Strobel Yam 0 50 D. Gall Hon 0 51 W. Smith Suz 0 52 G. Brough N/A 0 53 E. Norred Kaw 0 54 C. Sexton N/A 0

450 SMX Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 C. Webb Yam 441 2 J. Cooper Yam 394 3 A. Plessinger KTM 373 4 C. Sexton N/A 363 5 M. Stewart Hus 337 6 K. Roczen N/A 271 7 J. Savatgy Hon 221 8 J. Anderson Kaw 220 9 J. Lawrence Hon 216 10 E. Tomac Yam 200 11 D. Ferrandis N/A 194 12 J. Hill N/A 194 13 S. McElrath N/A 192 14 J. Barcia N/A 185 15 H. Lawrence Hon 171 16 C. Nichols Suz 164 17 M. Oldenburg N/A 134 18 B. Bloss Bet 131 19 J. Prado Kaw 90 20 R.J. Hampshire Hus 87 21 M. Harrison Kaw 81 22 K. Chisholm N/A 78 23 C. Craig N/A 69 24 F. Noren Kaw 58 25 D. Wilson N/A 57 26 V. Guillod Yam 52 27 C. Schock Yam 49 28 G. Harlan N/A 49 29 K. Moranz N/A 42 30 B. Paturel Suz 41 31 J. Robin N/A 39 32 H. Kullas Hus 27 33 D. Kelley Yam 26 34 D. Drake Yam 24 35 J. Starling N/A 22 36 T. Lane N/A 19 37 J. Hand N/A 19 38 A. Rodriguez N/A 18 39 R. Pape Yam 18 40 L. Locurcio N/A 15 41 C. Clason N/A 15 42 V. Friese N/A 14 43 L. Leitzel Kaw 13 44 M. Semmens N/A 9 45 B. Shelly Yam 9 46 B. Pauli N/A 6 47 J. Short IV Hon 5 48 S. Verhaeghe Yam 5 49 T. Stepek Yam 4 50 R. Breece N/A 3 51 D. Oliveira N/A 3 52 N. Lapucci N/A 2 53 H. Schlosser Hon 0 54 S. Meshey N/A 0 55 M. Hicks N/A 0 56 B. Gardner Bet 0 57 J. Boaz KTM 0 58 B. West N/A 0 59 D. DeMartile N/A 0 60 C. Durow KTM 0 61 B. Ray Hon 0 62 T. Purdon N/A 0 63 M. Jorgensen Hus 0 64 J. Harrington Yam 0 65 M. Miller Yam 0 66 B. Todd Hon 0 67 C. Lords Yam 0 68 D. Bortolin N/A 0 69 J. Mosiman N/A 0 70 C. Tucker N/A 0 71 D. Strobel Yam 0 72 D. Gall Hon 0 73 W. Smith Suz 0 74 G. Brough N/A 0 75 E. Norred Kaw 0

250 Moto One

The first moto began with the fastest qualifier, Hymas, leading the way to the Pro Motocross Holeshot, followed by Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Tom Vialle and Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Haiden Deegan, the defending champion and points leader. As Hymas took advantage of the clear track to establish a gap on the field, Deegan went to work on Vialle and made the move for second.

The lead duo soon settled into their respective positions while Vialle went down while running third and lost two positions, moving Triumph Factory Racing’s Mikkel Haarup into third and Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Ty Masterpool into fourth. This pair then engaged in a battle for third, from which Masterpool was able to move into podium position.

Back up front, the gap between Hymas and Deegan started to shrink as the moto entered its final 10 minutes, with Deegan logging the fastest laps on the track. The Yamaha rider continued to inch closer, but as he did his motorcycle appeared to encounter issues. Messages from his mechanic via the pit board confirmed the concern as Deegan was instructed to focus on saving his Yamaha. That ended the battle for the lead as Hymas pulled away in the closing stages and took a wire-to-wire moto win by 45.6 seconds over Deegan, who nursed the bike home in second.

Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Garrett Marchbanks made a torrid charge over the second half of the moto to finish third. Masterpool was fourth, with his rookie teammate Drew Adams fifth.

250 Moto One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 C. Hymas Hon 36m14.711 2 H. Deegan Yam +45.677 3 G. Marchbanks Kaw +47.819 4 T. Masterpool Kaw +51.817 5 D. Adams Kaw +58.452 6 T. Vialle KTM +1m00.662 7 M. Haarup Tri +1m02.555 8 L. Kitchen Kaw +1m04.110 9 J. Shimoda Hon +1m05.745 10 D. Schwartz Yam +1m20.715 11 A. Forkner Tri +1m28.062 12 M. Vohland Yam +1m34.613 13 C. Cochran Gas +1m40.577 14 J. Smith Tri +1m42.177 15 R. Difrancesco Gas +1m47.713 16 J. Beaumer KTM +1m50.928 17 L. Turner KTM +1m57.140 18 K. Minear Yam +1m59.148 19 N. Thrasher Yam +2m02.514 20 A. Long KTM +2m02.921 21 L. Kobusch Hon +2m13.650 22 B. Bennett Hus +2m15.579 23 G. Towers Hon +2m18.794 24 A. Fedortsov Yam +2m20.877 25 J. Chambers Kaw +1 Lp. 26 C. Timboe Yam +1 Lp. 27 C.J. Benard KTM +1 Lp. 28 R. Floyd Yam +1 Lp. 29 W. Mattson Yam +1 Lp. 30 S. Orland Yam +1 Lp. 31 J. Allred Hon +1 Lp. 32 C. Myers KTM +1 Lp. 33 H. Hudson Gas +1 Lp. 34 D. Venter Yam +1 Lp. 35 B. Mcclure Yam +2 Lp. 36 H. Edwards Yam +2 Lp. 37 H. Yoder Kaw +1 Lp. 38 M. Mosiman Yam +9 Lp. 39 K. Wise Yam +10 Lp. 40 P. Ross Yam +13 Lp.