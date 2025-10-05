ASBK 2025

Round Seven – One Raceway

Kawasaki Supersport

Jack Mahaffy got the best launch off the line to lead Olly Simpson into turn one but the Kawasaki man was quickly usurped by Archie McDonald.

Callum O’Brien went down at turn one, and Hayden Nelson then slid off at turn two, which saw officials put the red flag out to clear the damaged machines.

Riders returned to the grid, where teams wrapped their rubber in tyre warmers before setting off for another warm-up lap after the ten-minute delay.

Jack Mahaffy got away well, but Archie McDonald took the lead around the outside. Only two turns later, the rear came around on McDonald on corner entry, which saw him run off the circuit before rejoining outside the top ten with very dirty tyres.

While McDonald was trying to collect himself, Jack Mahaffy had his head down and was trying to escape from Tom Toparis and Olly Simpson. Jake Farnsworth nearly collected the back of Tom Edwards in the tussle for fourth.

Mahaffy had his ears pinned back and was lapping quicker than he had managed in qualifying. As they started lap three, Mahaffy led Toparis by more than 1.5 seconds. Toparis had Simpson, Edwards and Farnsworth in close company.

Jake Farnsworth moved up to third place with ten laps to run after getting the better of Olly Simpson and then set about trying to chase down Tom Toparis to challenge for second. Up front, though, Jack Mahaffy was gone…

Farnsworth then went down at turn ten, followed shortly after by Will Nassif. That saw Olly Simpson back up to third, and he now had Archie McDonald hot on his heels! Archie had put in the fastest lap of the race as he forged his way back through the field. The shock looked to be pumping on Simpson’s Kawasaki, and it was clear that McDonald had more than enough speed to get the job done. McDonald bided his time as Simpson knows how to make that Kawasaki very wide, but eventually the Albury-Wodonga rider slotted through to take that third place.

With five laps to run, Mahaffy led Toparis by more than three seconds, with McDonald a further four seconds behind in third to make it a Stop & Seal 1-2-3 at the front of the field.

Tom Edwards was all over the back of Olly Simpson and looking to steal that fourth place. Five seconds further back, Marcus Hamod and Tom Bramich were having their own battle over sixth position. Hamod got the better of Bramich with three laps to run.

McDonald was steadily reeling in Toparis but ran out of laps to get the job done, having to settle for third place.

Up front, though, it was all about Mahaffy, who took a faultless victory to further extend his championship lead to 29 points.

Tom Toparis took the chequered flag 3.7 seconds behind Mahaffy, with McDonald a similar distance further back in third.

Tom Edwards managed to hold off Olly Simpson to take fourth place.

Marcus Hamod finished sixth ahead of Tom Bramich and Mitch Simpson.

Josh Newman was a few seconds further back in ninth while Sam Pezzetta rounded out the top ten.

Kawasaki Supersport Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 J. Mahaffy Yam 15m16.853 2 T. Toparis Duc +3.712 3 A. McDonald Yam +7.359 4 T. Edwards Yam +10.830 5 O. Simpson Kaw +11.064 6 M. Hamod Hon +17.230 7 T. Bramich Yam +19.353 8 M. Simpson Yam +21.582 9 J. Newman Yam +27.818 10 S. Pezzetta Yam +28.084 11 L. Durning Duc +37.855 12 L. Waters Yam +40.069 13 T. Zhao Yam +1:04.433 14 B. Quinlan Yam +1 Lap DNF R. Gilbert Yam +51.157 DNF J. Farnsworth Yam +9 Laps DNF W. Nassif Yam +9 Laps

Kawasaki Supersport Race Two

Tom Toparis led his Stop & Seal team-mate through turn one when the second 16-lap bout got underway on Sunday afternoon, with Olly Simpson hot on their heels in fourth ahead of Kawasaki team-mate Hayden Nelson.

Simpson put an early move on McDonald for third, but McDonald came right back at him to cement that third place and then set his sights on Mahaffy and Toparis.

McDonald stole second place from Mahaffy late on lap two. Mahaffy returned the favour halfway through lap three as they traded places, then traded places again at the next turn. That opened the door for Simpson to capitalise and push Mahaffy back to fourth.

Mahaffy then up the inside of Simpson on lap four to take that third place once again and set a new fastest lap of the race. A few bike lengths further up the road, McDonald was trying to get a run on Toparis to challenge for the lead.

Hayden Nelson ran very wide as they started lap six in his quest to stay with that leading group, but was shuffled down the order as a result. Jack Mahaffy then took Archie McDonald for second. Moments later, Mahaffy went one better and took the race lead from Tom Toparis.

Toparis lost time saving a front-end slide on the next lap, which saw McDonald take that second place. Simpson then started nipping at the heels of Toparis.

McDonald then closed in on the tailpipe of Mahaffy before moving through to the lead at the halfway point of the race after setting a new fastest lap. Only half a second covered the top four with eight laps to run. Fifth-placed Jake Farnsworth was a further 3.5 seconds back and staving off the advances of Hayden Nelson, Tom Edwards and Marcus Hamod at this halfway point of the race.

Hayden Nelson then crashed at turn nine with three laps to run, which left Jake Farnsworth, Tom Edwards and Marcus Hamod to tussle over that fifth place.

At the front, nothing separated championship contenders McDonald and Mahaffy as they slowly stretched away from Tom Toparis. That Stop & Seal trio slowly pulled away from Olly Simpson as the South Australian struggled with tyre wear.

At the last lap board, Mahaffy was right on McDonald’s tailpipe and was looking for a way through but McDonald staved off the thrusts and parries of his team-mate until the pair traded places briefly a few corners from the end, but McDonald had the exit line to take the lead right back and went on to take the win after Mahaffy had a slide out of the final turn.

McDonald won by a couple of bike lengths to take the round win and trim Mahaffy’s championship lead back to 24 points heading to The Bend finale next month.

Tom Toparis rounded out the podium, taking the flag 1.7 seconds behind his teammates.

Olly Simpson finished fourth with six seconds in hand over Marcus Hamod.

Hamod put some determined moves on Farnsworth and Edwards late in the race to earn that fifth-place finish.

Tom Bramich had been chasing electrical problems all weekend. Bramich was never in the battle up front, but staying in there and picking up points paid dividends as the demise of Hayden Nelson saw the Victorian move up to fourth place in the championship chase.

Kawasaki Supersport Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 A. McDonald Yam 16m20.757 2 J. Mahaffy Yam +0.214 3 T. Toparis Duc +1.718 4 O. Simpson Kaw +3.211 5 M. Hamod Hon +9.518 6 T. Edwards Yam +10.339 7 J. Farnsworth Yam +10.415 8 T. Bramich Yam +19.070 9 M. Simpson Yam +23.825 10 J. Newman Yam +25.719 11 S. Pezzetta Yam +27.545 12 L. Durning Duc +34.043 13 L. Waters Yam +52.931 14 R. Gilbert Yam +1m07.577 15 T. Zhao Yam +1 Lap 16 H. Nelson Kaw +1 Lap 17 B. Quinlan Yam +1 Lap DNF W. Nassif Yam +10 Laps

Kawasaki Supersport Round Points

Pos Rider Bike Pole R1 R1 Points 1 A. McDonald Yam 1 20 25 46 2 J. Mahaffy Yam 0 25 20 45 3 O. Simpson Kaw 0 17 18 35 4 T. Edwards Yam 0 18 16 34 5 M. Hamod Hon 0 16 17 33 6 T. Bramich Yam 0 15 14 29 7 M. Simpson Yam 0 14 13 27 8 J. Newman Yam 0 13 12 25 9 S. Pezzetta Yam 0 12 11 23 10 L. Waters Yam 0 11 10 21 11 T. Zhao Yam 0 10 8 18 12 J. Farnsworth Yam 0 0 15 15 13 B. Quinlan Yam 0 9 6 15 14 R. Gilbert Yam 0 0 9 9 15 H. Nelson Kaw 0 0 7 7

Kawasaki Supersport Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 J. Mahaffy Yam 265 2 A. McDonald Yam 241 3 O. Simpson Kaw 234 4 T. Bramich Yam 184 5 H. Nelson Kaw 172 6 J. Farnsworth Yam 162 7 M. Hamod Hon 158 8 L. Russo Yam 115 9 W. Nassif Yam 111 10 J. Newman Yam 109 11 S. Pezzetta Yam 101 12 R. Gilbert Yam 93 13 C. Swain Yam 85 14 T. Edwards Yam 84 15 J. Torres Cabrera Yam 65 16 B. Quinlan Yam 62 17 G. Nelson Yam 58 18 L. Waters Yam 54 19 M. Simpson Yam 51 20 C. Turner Yam 45 21 D. Van Rosmalen Yam 43 22 T. Zhao Yam 31 23 C. Middleton Yam 29 24 H. Ford Yam 26 25 C. Morrison Yam 20 26 D. Adams Yam 19 27 M. Tustin Yam 15 28 S. Mikami Yam 15 29 H. Fordyce Yam 8 30 S. Boldrini Yam 5