BSB 2025
Round Eight – Donington Park
Superbike Race One
Scott Redding marked his return to the top step at Donington Park, taking his second win of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship season for Hager PBM Ducati in Saturday’s opener. The result also saw Kyle Ryde stretch his championship lead to 11 points over Bradley Ray.
Redding made the most of his pole start, hitting the front immediately with Ryde close behind on the Nitrous Competitions Racing Yamaha. The defending champion showed him a wheel more than once in the opening laps, but Redding kept his composure and held his line.
As the laps ticked down, the 2019 BSB champion began to eke out a small buffer. The race, however, ended early after John McPhee suffered a technical issue and went down at Redgate, bringing out the red flags. Ryde’s second place helped him extend his advantage in the standings, while Ray’s difficult weekend continued; the 2022 title winner could only manage ninth on the Raceways Yamaha.
Behind the leading duo, Rory Skinner came out on top of a fierce three-way scrap for the final podium step. The Cheshire Mouldings Ducati rider fended off Danny Kent and Andrew Irwin in a battle that showcased three different manufacturers fighting for one spot. McAMS Yamaha’s Kent settled for fourth, with Irwin close behind. Glenn Irwin enjoyed his best outing yet for the Nitrous Competitions Yamaha squad in sixth.
Further down the order, Tommy Bridewell brought the Moto Rapido Ducati into seventh, narrowly ahead of Leon Haslam and Ray, while Christian Iddon rounded out the top ten for AJN Steelstock Kawasaki.
Josh Brookes bagged a few points for his 12th-place finish, while countryman Billy McConnell unfortunately was amongst the non-finishers.
Superbike Race One Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
1
|
S. Redding
|
Duc
|
14m39.936
|
2
|
K. Ryde
|
Yam
|
+1.022
|
3
|
R. Skinner
|
Duc
|
+4.388
|
4
|
D. Kent
|
Yam
|
+4.727
|
5
|
A. Irwin
|
Hon
|
+5.052
|
6
|
G. Irwin
|
Yam
|
+6.070
|
7
|
T. Bridewell
|
Hon
|
+6.321
|
8
|
L. Haslam
|
Duc
|
+7.007
|
9
|
B. Ray
|
Yam
|
+7.405
|
10
|
C. Iddon
|
Kaw
|
+7.700
|
11
|
M. Cook
|
Kaw
|
+8.023
|
12
|
J. Brookes
|
Hon
|
+10.432
|
13
|
S. Stacey
|
Bmw
|
+14.495
|
14
|
S. Swann
|
Hon
|
+14.981
|
15
|
J. Talbot
|
Hon
|
+23.305
|
16
|
R. Kerr
|
Bmw
|
+25.065
|
17
|
L. Hedger
|
Hon
|
+26.445
|
18
|
F. Rogers
|
Hon
|
+26.482
|
19
|
D. Todd
|
Bmw
|
+26.834
|
20
|
P. Hickman
|
Bmw
|
+29.972
|
21
|
J. Davis
|
Hon
|
+30.847
|
DNF
|
J. McPhee
|
Hon
|
+25.218
|
DNF
|
B. McConnell
|
Hon
|
3 Laps
|
DNF
|
J. van Sikkelerus
|
Hon
|
4 Laps
|
DNF
|
C. Nesbitt
|
Hon
|
6 Laps
Superbike Race Two
Kyle Ryde returned to winning ways at Donington Park with a hard-fought victory in the second Bennetts British Superbike Championship race of the weekend. The Nitrous Competitions Racing Yamaha rider fended off a determined challenge from Scott Redding, extending his lead in the standings to 17 points.
Redding had made the early running after a strong start, but Ryde soon muscled his way into the lead. From there, the pair were locked together for the full 12 laps. The key moment came at Melbourne on the penultimate lap when Redding launched an attack, only to run wide and allow Ryde to retake the advantage immediately. That was all the invitation the Yamaha rider needed to hold firm and take the flag.
Behind the front two, Rory Skinner grabbed another podium for Cheshire Mouldings Ducati. He edged clear of Bradley Ray, who enjoyed a stronger outing after a difficult start to his weekend with Raceways Yamaha.
Andrew Irwin brought the first of the Honda Racing UK machines home in fifth, just ahead of Christian Iddon. The AJN Steelstock Kawasaki rider had worked his way through the field and held off Leon Haslam on the Moto Rapido Ducati Racing entry, with Tommy Bridewell in eighth.
Glenn Irwin added another top-ten finish on the second Nitrous Competitions Racing Yamaha, just beating Danny Kent on the McAMS Racing Yamaha, who completed the top ten.
Superbike Race Two Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
1
|
K. Ryde
|
Yam
|
17m30.087
|
2
|
S. Redding
|
Duc
|
+0.201
|
3
|
R. Skinner
|
Duc
|
+3.826
|
4
|
B. Ray
|
Yam
|
+5.379
|
5
|
A. Irwin
|
Hon
|
+8.301
|
6
|
C. Iddon
|
Kaw
|
+8.400
|
7
|
L. Haslam
|
Duc
|
+9.284
|
8
|
T. Bridewell
|
Hon
|
+9.747
|
9
|
G. Irwin
|
Yam
|
+12.642
|
10
|
D. Kent
|
Yam
|
+12.888
|
11
|
J. Brookes
|
Hon
|
+13.237
|
12
|
C. Nesbitt
|
Hon
|
+13.695
|
13
|
M. Cook
|
Kaw
|
+14.320
|
14
|
S. Stacey
|
Bmw
|
+17.383
|
15
|
S. Swann
|
Hon
|
+23.918
|
16
|
F. Rogers
|
Hon
|
+24.125
|
17
|
J. McPhee
|
Hon
|
+27.638
|
18
|
J. Talbot
|
Hon
|
+28.551
|
19
|
R. Kerr
|
Bmw
|
+32.821
|
20
|
L. Hedger
|
Hon
|
+33.261
|
21
|
P. Hickman
|
Bmw
|
+33.563
|
22
|
D. Todd
|
Bmw
|
+33.874
|
DNF
|
B. McConnell
|
Hon
|
DNF
|
DNF
|
J. Davis
|
Hon
|
DNF
Superbike Race Three
Kyle Ryde made it a double at Donington Park, securing his second win of the day for Nitrous Competitions Racing Yamaha after outmuscling both Bradley Ray and Scott Redding in a gripping British Superbike contest.
Redding had got the jump off the line, firing his Hager PBM Ducati into the lead ahead of Ryde and Christian Iddon, with Ray tucked into fourth. The opening exchanges were frantic, Ray muscling through into third at Redgate to latch onto the lead fight.
The race was briefly neutralised when Andrew Irwin crashed his Honda at the Fogarty Esses, bringing out the BMW Safety Car. Danny Kent also fell during the caution, ending his race on the McAMS Yamaha.
Once the track went green again, Redding resumed control at the front with Ryde and Ray close behind. On lap seven, Ryde launched a move into Melbourne Hairpin, only to run wide and hand the lead straight back. But the Yamaha rider wasn’t done—he swept through at Craner Curves a lap later, sparking a fierce exchange as Redding hit back at the Old Hairpin before Ryde reclaimed the advantage at Starkey’s.
That scrap allowed Ray to close in, the Raceways Yamaha rider slicing past Redding into second and giving chase to his title rival. But Ryde kept his cool, pulling just clear to take the chequered flag, with Ray settling for second and Redding completing the podium.
Iddon impressed again to take fourth on the AJN Steelstock Kawasaki, resisting pressure from Rory Skinner and Leon Haslam. Tommy Bridewell fought through to seventh, ahead of Max Cook, while Charlie Nesbitt and Josh Brookes rounded out the top ten just ahead of Billy McConnell.
Glenn Irwin’s race ended prematurely with retirement.
Superbike Race Three Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
1
|
K. Ryde
|
Yam
|
17m57.237
|
2
|
B. Ray
|
Yam
|
+1.222
|
3
|
S. Redding
|
Duc
|
+2.069
|
4
|
C. Iddon
|
Kaw
|
+3.479
|
5
|
R. Skinner
|
Duc
|
+4.310
|
6
|
L. Haslam
|
Duc
|
+4.663
|
7
|
T. Bridewell
|
Hon
|
+5.086
|
8
|
M. Cook
|
Kaw
|
+5.776
|
9
|
C. Nesbitt
|
Hon
|
+11.162
|
10
|
J. Brookes
|
Hon
|
+11.735
|
11
|
B. McConnell
|
Hon
|
+11.854
|
12
|
S. Stacey
|
Bmw
|
+13.281
|
13
|
J. Talbot
|
Hon
|
+16.671
|
14
|
L. Hedger
|
Hon
|
+23.435
|
15
|
D. Todd
|
Bmw
|
+23.775
|
16
|
F. Rogers
|
Hon
|
+23.803
|
17
|
R. Kerr
|
Bmw
|
+1 Lap
|
DNF
|
J. Davis
|
Hon
|
DNF
|
DNF
|
J. McPhee
|
Hon
|
DNF
|
DNF
|
D. Kent
|
Yam
|
DNF
|
DNF
|
A. Irwin
|
Hon
|
DNF
|
DNF
|
S. Swann
|
Hon
|
DNF
|
DNF
|
G. Irwin
|
Yam
|
DNF
|
NS
|
P. Hickman
|
Bmw
|
DNF
Superbike Race Four
Kyle Ryde made his home round at Donington Park one to remember, sealing a career-first hat-trick of Bennetts British Superbike victories after snatching the lead from Rory Skinner on the penultimate lap of race four. The win stretches Ryde’s championship advantage to 28 points heading into the Showdown at Assen.
Bradley Ray got the jump off the line to lead the opening lap, chased by Ryde, Skinner and Christian Iddon. For Scott Redding, however, it was a nightmare start as the Hager PBM Ducati rider slipped to fifth and then overshot the Fogarty Esses, rejoining in seventh.
Ryde was quickly on the move, slipping past Ray at Starkey’s on lap two, only for a big moment at the Fogarty Esses a couple of laps later to shuffle him back behind Ray and Skinner. That gave Skinner the chance to pounce, the Cheshire Mouldings Ducati rider taking the lead at the Old Hairpin, while Ryde demoted Ray to third with a sharp move of his own.
Leon Haslam soon latched onto the lead group aboard the Moto Rapido Ducati, but the race was briefly neutralised by the BMW Safety Car after Richard Kerr crashed heavily on the start line.
When racing resumed, Skinner held station at the front with Ryde, Ray and Haslam in pursuit. Haslam wasted no time moving into third, while Redding also began to make progress, slipping past Ray as the laps ticked down.
The decisive move came with two to go. Ryde, true to form, dived through at Starkey’s to wrestle the lead from Skinner. From there, the reigning champion kept his cool to the flag to secure a landmark treble on home soil.
Skinner crossed the line second after a strong ride that lifts him back to third in the standings, while Redding stole the final podium place from Haslam with a last-lap dive at Melbourne.
Josh Brookes delivered a solid P5 for DAO Racing Honda ahead of Max Cook and Ray, with Tommy Bridewell, Iddon and Charlie Nesbitt rounding out the top ten.
Superbike Race Four Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
1
|
K. Ryde
|
Yam
|
17m50.187
|
2
|
R. Skinner
|
Duc
|
+0.444
|
3
|
S. Redding
|
Duc
|
+1.030
|
4
|
L. Haslam
|
Duc
|
+1.293
|
5
|
J. Brookes
|
Hon
|
+2.622
|
6
|
M. Cook
|
Kaw
|
+3.280
|
7
|
B. Ray
|
Yam
|
+3.948
|
8
|
T. Bridewell
|
Hon
|
+4.190
|
9
|
C. Iddon
|
Kaw
|
+4.373
|
10
|
C. Nesbitt
|
Hon
|
+4.868
|
11
|
G. Irwin
|
Yam
|
+5.311
|
12
|
S. Stacey
|
Bmw
|
+6.208
|
13
|
F. Rogers
|
Hon
|
+9.147
|
14
|
J. McPhee
|
Hon
|
+9.633
|
15
|
S. Swann
|
Hon
|
+9.718
|
16
|
J. Talbot
|
Hon
|
+13.825
|
17
|
D. Todd
|
Bmw
|
+19.334
|
18
|
P. Hickman
|
Bmw
|
+21.477
|
19
|
J. Davis
|
Hon
|
+30.283
|
DNF
|
B. McConnell
|
Hon
|
DNF
|
DNF
|
R. Kerr
|
Bmw
|
DNF
|
DNF
|
L. Hedger
|
Hon
|
DNF
British Superbike Points
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Total
|
1
|
K. Ryde
|
Yam
|
354
|
2
|
B. Ray
|
Yam
|
326
|
3
|
R. Skinner
|
Duc
|
235
|
4
|
L. Haslam
|
Duc
|
231
|
5
|
C. Iddon
|
Kaw
|
207
|
6
|
D. Kent
|
Yam
|
200
|
7
|
T. Bridewell
|
Hon
|
200
|
8
|
M. Cook
|
Kaw
|
172
|
9
|
S. Redding
|
Duc
|
169
|
10
|
J. Brookes
|
Hon
|
156
|
11
|
A. Irwin
|
Hon
|
151
|
12
|
S. Stacey
|
Bmw
|
130
|
13
|
C. Nesbitt
|
Hon
|
123
|
14
|
G. Irwin
|
Yam
|
109
|
15
|
F. Rogers
|
Hon
|
75
|
16
|
L. Jackson
|
Hon
|
51
|
17
|
J. McPhee
|
Hon
|
40
|
18
|
S. Swann
|
Hon
|
38
|
19
|
B. McConnell
|
Hon
|
31
|
20
|
L. Hedger
|
Hon
|
15
|
21
|
P. Hickman
|
Bmw
|
4
|
22
|
J. Talbot
|
Hon
|
4
|
23
|
D. Todd
|
Bmw
|
2
|
24
|
J. van Sikkelerus
|
Hon
|
1
Supersport Race One (Sprint)
Rhys Irwin returned to winning ways in Saturday’s Supersport Sprint, edging out a frantic lead group to claim the top step by less than three tenths.
The Gearlink Bike Performance 15 rider converted pole into the early race lead, though Luke Stapleford wasted no time hitting the front on lap two, with reigning champion Jack Kennedy close behind. By lap three, Kennedy had slipped past Irwin into second, before inheriting the lead when Stapleford ran wide on lap six.
That mistake bunched the field right up, with as many as eight riders jostling in the lead group. Irwin, though, looked sharp as the laps counted down, and on the penultimate tour he forced his way through. Ben Currie quickly followed, demoting Kennedy as the top three broke clear.
The final lap had the crowd on edge as Currie tried one last daring move around the outside at Goddards, but Irwin held his line to take victory by 0.288s. Currie settled for second, with Kennedy completing the podium. Joe Talbot and Dean Harrison rounded out the top five.
In the Cup class, Keo Walker took the honours, ahead of Ben Tolliday and Lewis Jones.
Supersport Race One (Sprint) Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
CL
|
Time/Gap
|
1
|
R. Irwin
|
Suz
|
SSP
|
15m15.976
|
2
|
B. Currie
|
Duc
|
SSP
|
+0.288
|
3
|
J. Kennedy
|
Hon
|
SSP
|
+0.492
|
4
|
J. Talbot
|
Duc
|
SSP
|
+0.853
|
5
|
D. Harrison
|
Hon
|
SSP
|
+1.783
|
6
|
L. Stapleford
|
Tri
|
SSP
|
+2.124
|
7
|
T. Toms
|
Kaw
|
SSP
|
+2.300
|
8
|
O. Barr
|
Duc
|
SSP
|
+2.665
|
9
|
J. Sheldon-Shaw
|
Suz
|
SSP
|
+12.474
|
10
|
S. Hill
|
Suz
|
SSP
|
+12.636
|
11
|
H. Claridge
|
Suz
|
SSP
|
+12.763
|
12
|
E. Colombi
|
Duc
|
SSP
|
+13.124
|
13
|
M. Wadsworth
|
Tri
|
SSP
|
+13.378
|
14
|
B. Luxton
|
Duc
|
SSP
|
+15.172
|
15
|
C. Tinker
|
Kaw
|
SSP
|
+16.054
|
16
|
C. Fraser
|
Suz
|
SSP
|
+17.329
|
17
|
J. Erwig
|
Duc
|
SSP
|
+19.361
|
18
|
C. Hall
|
Kaw
|
SSP
|
+20.964
|
19
|
C. Brown
|
Duc
|
SSP
|
+21.318
|
20
|
G. Edwards
|
Hon
|
SSP
|
+25.990
|
21
|
M. Hardie
|
Kaw
|
SSP
|
+29.146
|
22
|
K. Walker
|
Tri
|
CUP
|
+35.891
|
23
|
B. Tolliday
|
Tri
|
CUP
|
+36.102
|
24
|
C. Harris
|
Kaw
|
SSP
|
+42.092
|
25
|
L. Jones
|
Tri
|
CUP
|
+43.183
|
26
|
S. Thomas
|
Tri
|
CUP
|
+43.457
|
27
|
A. Brown
|
Yam
|
SSP
|
+44.046
|
DNF
|
J. Boerboom
|
Kaw
|
SSP
|
DNF
|
DNF
|
C. Swain
|
Suz
|
SSP
|
DNF
|
DNF
|
L. Johnston
|
Tri
|
SSP
|
DNF
|
DNF
|
F. Barnes
|
Tri
|
SSP
|
DNF
|
DNF
|
Z. Corderoy
|
Hon
|
SSP
|
DNF
|
DNF
|
E. McManus
|
Duc
|
SSP
|
DNF
|
DNF
|
H. Truelove
|
Duc
|
SSP
|
DNF
|
DNF
|
E. McGlinchey
|
Tri
|
SSP
|
DNF
Supersport Race Two
Rhys Irwin reclaimed the lead in the Supersport championship after edging out Luke Stapleford in a tense Feature race at Donington Park. The 14-lap contest saw constant lead changes and less than a second splitting the front four, with Irwin securing his second victory of the weekend.
Ben Currie, who arrived at Donington as the series leader, got the holeshot on the Moto Rapido Ducati and dictated the pace in the opening half of the race. Behind him, Irwin was carving through from the third row. By lap four, he was into fourth after dispatching Joe Talbot, and three laps later, he slipped past Lee Johnson to move into podium contention.
At the front, Jack Kennedy had joined the fray and traded places with Currie on lap nine. A lap later, Irwin made his presence felt by overtaking Kennedy for second before diving past Currie at the Loop to hit the front. Currie soon faded back, leaving Kennedy and Stapleford to take up the chase.
Stapleford, charging hard on the Macadam Triumph, passed Kennedy on lap 11 but was immediately re-passed before the Honda man muscled his way past Irwin a lap later to briefly retake the lead. That stint was short-lived as Irwin struck back and Stapleford quickly followed him through, the Triumph man hitting the front with a bold move at the Loop.
It all came down to the final lap. Stapleford crossed the line to start it in P1, but Irwin wasn’t finished. The Gearlink Kawasaki rider found a way back through and held his nerve to the flag, sealing a double win and moving back to the top of the standings.
Stapleford had to settle for second, just ahead of Kennedy, with Eugene McManus finishing fourth. Currie slipped to fifth, losing his grip on the championship lead. In the Cup class, victory went to Ben Tolliday ahead of Keo Walker and Josh Bannister.
Supersport Race Two Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
CL
|
Time/Gap
|
1
|
R. Irwin
|
Suz
|
SSP
|
24m25.996
|
2
|
L. Stapleford
|
Tri
|
SSP
|
+0.386
|
3
|
J. Kennedy
|
Hon
|
SSP
|
+0.575
|
4
|
E. McManus
|
Duc
|
SSP
|
+0.859
|
5
|
B. Currie
|
Duc
|
SSP
|
+1.438
|
6
|
L. Johnston
|
Tri
|
SSP
|
+1.655
|
7
|
J. Talbot
|
Duc
|
SSP
|
+1.928
|
8
|
T. Toms
|
Kaw
|
SSP
|
+2.165
|
9
|
O. Barr
|
Duc
|
SSP
|
+5.159
|
10
|
M. Wadsworth
|
Tri
|
SSP
|
+10.006
|
11
|
S. Hill
|
Suz
|
SSP
|
+10.274
|
12
|
D. Harrison
|
Hon
|
SSP
|
+11.684
|
13
|
H. Truelove
|
Duc
|
SSP
|
+17.894
|
14
|
H. Claridge
|
Suz
|
SSP
|
+19.724
|
15
|
Z. Corderoy
|
Hon
|
SSP
|
+20.000
|
16
|
E. McGlinchey
|
Tri
|
SSP
|
+24.675
|
17
|
C. Hall
|
Kaw
|
SSP
|
+25.871
|
18
|
C. Fraser
|
Suz
|
SSP
|
+28.918
|
19
|
B. Luxton
|
Duc
|
SSP
|
+33.314
|
20
|
C. Swain
|
Suz
|
SSP
|
+33.796
|
21
|
G. Edwards
|
Hon
|
SSP
|
+34.202
|
22
|
J. Sheldon-Shaw
|
Suz
|
SSP
|
+36.183
|
23
|
J. Boerboom
|
Kaw
|
SSP
|
+46.958
|
24
|
B. Tolliday
|
Tri
|
CUP
|
+51.689
|
25
|
K. Walker
|
Tri
|
CUP
|
+57.330
|
26
|
J. Bannister
|
Suz
|
CUP
|
+57.873
|
27
|
S. Thomas
|
Tri
|
CUP
|
+1m04.058
|
28
|
L. Jones
|
Tri
|
CUP
|
+1m13.196
|
29
|
J. Erwig
|
Duc
|
SSP
|
+1 Lap
|
DNF
|
C. Brown
|
Duc
|
SSP
|
DNF
|
DNF
|
A. Brown
|
Yam
|
SSP
|
DNF
|
DNF
|
F. Barnes
|
Tri
|
SSP
|
DNF
|
DNF
|
M. Hardie
|
Kaw
|
SSP
|
DNF
|
DNF
|
C. Tinker
|
Kaw
|
SSP
|
DNF
|
DNF
|
E. Colombi
|
Duc
|
SSP
|
DNF
|
DNF
|
C. Harris
|
Kaw
|
SSP
|
DNF
British Supersport Championship Points
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Total
|
1
|
R. Irwin
|
Suz
|
294
|
2
|
B. Currie
|
Duc
|
291
|
3
|
J. Kennedy
|
Hon
|
248
|
4
|
L. Stapleford
|
Tri
|
240
|
5
|
J. Talbot
|
Duc
|
231
|
6
|
E. McManus
|
Duc
|
153
|
7
|
D. Harrison
|
Hon
|
139
|
8
|
L. Johnston
|
Tri
|
117
|
9
|
T. Toms
|
Kaw
|
108
|
10
|
Z. Corderoy
|
Hon
|
94
|
11
|
H. Truelove
|
Duc
|
83
|
12
|
B. Luxton
|
Duc
|
67
|
13
|
O. Barr
|
Duc
|
66
|
14
|
C. Brown
|
Yam
|
59
|
15
|
J. Sheldon-Shaw
|
Suz
|
46
|
16
|
O. Bayliss
|
Tri
|
40
|
17
|
M. Wadsworth
|
Tri
|
35
|
18
|
E. Colombi
|
Duc
|
32
|
19
|
J. Erwig
|
Duc
|
27
|
20
|
H. Claridge
|
Suz
|
22
|
21
|
E. McGlinchey
|
Tri
|
21
|
22
|
C. Fraser
|
Suz
|
17
|
23
|
S. Hill
|
Suz
|
11
|
24
|
G. Edwards
|
Hon
|
9
|
25
|
C. Hall
|
Kaw
|
7
|
26
|
C. Tinker
|
Kaw
|
6
|
27
|
S. Richardson
|
Suz
|
5
|
28
|
C. Harris
|
Kaw
|
4
|
29
|
J. Nixon
|
Duc
|
4
|
30
|
M. Hardie
|
Kaw
|
4
|
31
|
K. Walker
|
Tri
|
3
|
32
|
O. Jenner
|
Hon
|
3
|
33
|
B. Perie
|
Yam
|
2
|
34
|
J. Boerboom
|
Kaw
|
1
|
35
|
J. McManus
|
Duc
|
1
British Supersport Cup Championship Points
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Total
|
1
|
K. Walker
|
Tri
|
234
|
2
|
B. Tolliday
|
Tri
|
233
|
3
|
L. Jones
|
Tri
|
185
|
4
|
J. Farragher
|
Kaw
|
176
|
5
|
J. Bannister
|
Suz
|
137
|
6
|
S. Thomas
|
Tri
|
116
|
7
|
T. Tunstall
|
Duc
|
20
|
8
|
M. Morgan
|
Kaw
|
16
Superstock Race One
In the Pirelli National Superstock Championship race at Donington Park circuit on Saturday, Callum Grigor crashed on the opening lap of the race on the approach to Goddards Corner. He and his machine then collided with Nathan Harrison, who also fell.
The race was immediately red-flagged, and the BSB Medical Team attended to both riders. Callum Grigor was found to be in a serious condition and required immediate trackside intervention, including being placed into an induced coma.
Nathan Harrison was treated at the medical centre for an isolated limb injury.
Both riders were transferred to the local major trauma centre, Queen’s Medical Centre, Nottingham, for onward assessment and care.
Championship leader Ilya Mikhalchik powered to yet another victory to boost his championship lead.
The Ukrainian flew off the line from pole and into the lead, and it was already game over, as behind Luke Mossey and new arrival Bradley Perrie were busy scrapping for second.
Mikhalchik quickly edged an unassailable lead to win by 4.640s seconds, as Josh Owens fought through to take second with Perie third, Mossey eventually taking fourth and David Allingham fourth.
Superstock Race One Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
1
|
I. Mikhalchik
|
Bmw
|
13m26.486
|
2
|
J. Owens
|
Hon
|
+4.640
|
3
|
B. Perie
|
Apr
|
+5.054
|
4
|
L. Mossey
|
Hon
|
+5.613
|
5
|
D. Allingham
|
Bmw
|
+14.760
|
6
|
M. Truelove
|
Hon
|
+15.967
|
7
|
K. Dixon
|
Hon
|
+16.090
|
8
|
A. Barnes
|
Hon
|
+16.296
|
9
|
J. Bednarek
|
Hon
|
+16.430
|
10
|
B. Elliott
|
Hon
|
+16.751
|
11
|
T. Oliver
|
Hon
|
+17.179
|
12
|
C. Bey
|
Hon
|
+17.369
|
13
|
F. Arscott
|
Hon
|
+17.756
|
14
|
D. Brooks
|
Hon
|
+19.422
|
15
|
J. Lyons
|
Hon
|
+25.969
|
16
|
J. Howard
|
Hon
|
+26.076
|
17
|
S. Winfield
|
Hon
|
+26.687
|
18
|
T. O’Grady
|
Hon
|
+27.092
|
19
|
J. Hopper
|
Hon
|
+27.186
|
20
|
M. Whelan
|
Hon
|
+27.554
|
21
|
M. Symonds
|
Hon
|
+27.654
|
22
|
A. Beech
|
Apr
|
+34.698
|
23
|
G. Watts
|
Hon
|
+37.291
|
24
|
D. Herbertson
|
Hon
|
+42.193
|
25
|
I. Quayle
|
Hon
|
+47.740
|
26
|
L. Healey
|
Hon
|
+47.914
|
27
|
S. Middlemas
|
Hon
|
+48.394
|
28
|
C. White
|
Hon
|
+49.483
|
29
|
C. Wilkinson
|
Hon
|
+55.168
|
30
|
J. Campbell
|
Suz
|
+58.393
|
31
|
C. Grover
|
Hon
|
+58.595
|
32
|
T. Bensted
|
Yam
|
+59.004
|
DNF
|
R. Hockings
|
Yam
|
DNF
|
DNF
|
R. Campion
|
Bmw
|
DNF
|
DNF
|
S. Laffins
|
Hon
|
DNF
|
DNF
|
R. White
|
Bmw
|
DNF
Superstock Race Two
Ilya Mikhalchik showed his class once again in the Superstock ranks, cruising to another dominant victory while chaos unfolded behind him.
The ROKiT BMW rider bolted from pole and quickly carved out a near two-second buffer before the Safety Car appeared on Lap 4. Once the track went green again, the Ukrainian wasted no time in reasserting control, stretching clear while the attention turned to the scrap for second.
Josh Owens, Brad Perie and David Allingham were locked in a fierce battle until drama struck on Lap 10. Perie clipped the back of Owens at the Loop, sending both riders tumbling and leaving Allingham lucky to stay upright. That scare cost him a place, however, as Luke Mossey slipped through into third.
From there, the podium was set: Mikhalchik home with a comfortable 4.9-second margin, Mossey runner-up and Allingham salvaging third.
Brayden Elliott headed a tightly packed group across the line in fourth, while Jack Bednarek completed the top five.
Superstock Race Two Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
1
|
I. Mikhalchik
|
Bmw
|
18m28.873
|
2
|
L. Mossey
|
Hon
|
+4.915
|
3
|
D. Allingham
|
Bmw
|
+7.272
|
4
|
B. Elliott
|
Hon
|
+12.439
|
5
|
J. Bednarek
|
Hon
|
+12.556
|
6
|
A. Barnes
|
Hon
|
+12.703
|
7
|
M. Truelove
|
Hon
|
+13.194
|
8
|
D. Brooks
|
Hon
|
+13.288
|
9
|
C. Bey
|
Hon
|
+13.701
|
10
|
K. Dixon
|
Hon
|
+13.961
|
11
|
F. Arscott
|
Hon
|
+14.616
|
12
|
T. Oliver
|
Hon
|
+14.994
|
13
|
J. Hopper
|
Hon
|
+17.565
|
14
|
J. Howard
|
Hon
|
+18.030
|
15
|
S. Laffins
|
Hon
|
+19.805
|
16
|
H. Crosby
|
Hon
|
+19.946
|
17
|
M. Symonds
|
Hon
|
+20.191
|
18
|
M. Whelan
|
Hon
|
+22.304
|
19
|
J. Lyons
|
Hon
|
+22.585
|
20
|
D. Herbertson
|
Hon
|
+24.481
|
21
|
R. White
|
Bmw
|
+26.611
|
22
|
G. Watts
|
Hon
|
+26.760
|
23
|
C. White
|
Hon
|
+31.105
|
24
|
L. Healey
|
Hon
|
+31.488
|
25
|
S. Middlemas
|
Hon
|
+31.775
|
26
|
I. Quayle
|
Hon
|
+31.978
|
27
|
C. Wilkinson
|
Hon
|
+42.174
|
28
|
R. Hockings
|
Yam
|
+42.697
|
29
|
P. Cunvin
|
Hon
|
+44.391
|
30
|
T. Bensted
|
Yam
|
+45.156
|
31
|
C. Grover
|
Hon
|
+46.648
|
32
|
D. Brown
|
Kaw
|
+47.120
|
33
|
D. Williams
|
Yam
|
+55.694
|
DNF
|
J. Owens
|
Hon
|
DNF
|
DNF
|
B. Perie
|
Apr
|
DNF
|
DNF
|
S. Winfield
|
Hon
|
DNF
|
DNF
|
T. O’Grady
|
Hon
|
DNF
|
DNF
|
J. Campbell
|
Suz
|
DNF
|
DNF
|
J. Major-Bird
|
Hon
|
DNF
British Superstock Championship Points
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Total
|
1
|
I. Mikhalchik
|
Bmw
|
331
|
2
|
D. Allingham
|
Bmw
|
258
|
3
|
T. Ward
|
Hon
|
214
|
4
|
J. Owens
|
Hon
|
209
|
5
|
M. Truelove
|
Hon
|
200
|
6
|
L. Mossey
|
Hon
|
194
|
7
|
F. Arscott
|
Hon
|
126
|
8
|
B. Elliott
|
Hon
|
123
|
9
|
S. Winfield
|
Hon
|
77
|
10
|
D. Connell
|
Hon
|
74
|
11
|
C. Bey
|
Hon
|
71
|
12
|
K. Dixon
|
Yam
|
66
|
13
|
D. Brooks
|
Hon
|
60
|
14
|
T. Oliver
|
Hon
|
55
|
15
|
J. Bednarek
|
Hon
|
52
|
16
|
H. Crosby
|
Hon
|
36
|
17
|
A. Barnes
|
Hon
|
24
|
18
|
B. Perie
|
Apr
|
20
|
19
|
S. Laffins
|
Hon
|
18
|
20
|
N. Harrison
|
Hon
|
16
|
21
|
T. Neave
|
Hon
|
14
|
22
|
J. Francis
|
Hon
|
13
|
23
|
R. White
|
Hon
|
13
|
24
|
J. Perrin
|
Hon
|
12
|
25
|
J. Howard
|
Hon
|
11
|
26
|
J. Lyons
|
Hon
|
7
|
27
|
I. Hutchinson
|
Bmw
|
6
|
28
|
R. Campion
|
Bmw
|
6
|
29
|
J. Hopper
|
Hon
|
6
|
30
|
C. Grigor
|
Hon
|
4
|
31
|
M. Rees
|
Hon
|
4
|
32
|
J. McGuinness
|
Hon
|
2
|
33
|
M. Symonds
|
Hon
|
1
|
34
|
A. Beech
|
Apr
|
1
Sportbike Race One
Ferre Fleerackers made the most of his opportunity to claim victory in Sunday evening’s Sportbike race after early pacesetter Harrison Dessoy was sidelined with mechanical trouble.
The start had been pushed back for several hours following heavy morning rain, but once racing got underway it was Dessoy who launched the PHR Performance Triumph into the lead at Redgate. Fleerackers, starting from pole, slotted in behind and the two soon opened a gap on the rest of the field.
Their duel ended abruptly on Lap 8 when Dessoy’s machine lost pace, forcing him to pull out of the race. That left Fleerackers with a clear track and an unchallenged run to the flag.
Behind him, Asher Durham resisted the late pressure of Fenton Seabright to secure second place, with Seabright settling for third. Casey O’Gorman crossed the line in fourth despite copping a three-second penalty for an aggressive move earlier in the race, while Rhys Stephenson rounded out the top five.
Sportbike Race Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
1
|
F. Fleerackers
|
Apr
|
16m02.021
|
2
|
A. Durham
|
Suz
|
+3.154
|
3
|
F. Seabright
|
Apr
|
+3.256
|
4
|
C. O’Gorman
|
Kov
|
+7.445
|
5
|
R. Stephenson
|
Tri
|
+10.002
|
6
|
R. Banham
|
Yam
|
+13.305
|
7
|
C. Dawson
|
Tri
|
+13.681
|
8
|
T. Rose
|
Tri
|
+15.262
|
9
|
T. Wilkinson
|
Apr
|
+15.619
|
10
|
T. Moreton
|
Suz
|
+15.810
|
11
|
J. Martin
|
Tri
|
+16.157
|
12
|
G. Rodio
|
Suz
|
+16.418
|
13
|
C. Atkins
|
Kaw
|
+17.277
|
14
|
H. McCabe
|
Apr
|
+17.642
|
15
|
C. Collymore
|
Apr
|
+27.083
|
16
|
F. Smart-Weeden
|
Apr
|
+28.324
|
17
|
S. O’Reilly
|
Apr
|
+28.419
|
18
|
K. Kent
|
Tri
|
+28.923
|
19
|
J. Ellis
|
Apr
|
+31.722
|
20
|
J. Stephenson
|
Yam
|
+32.971
|
21
|
L. Docherty
|
Apr
|
+33.505
|
22
|
J. Knights
|
Apr
|
+34.029
|
23
|
S. Green
|
Apr
|
+48.398
|
24
|
O. Morgan-Edwards
|
Apr
|
+49.406
|
25
|
B. Keen
|
Yam
|
+49.604
|
26
|
J. Proudfoot
|
Yam
|
+53.130
|
27
|
M. Chambers
|
Apr
|
+54.574
|
28
|
R. Brown
|
Apr
|
+54.916
|
29
|
W. Kleinfeld
|
Apr
|
+1m03.101
|
30
|
M. McGauran
|
Apr
|
+1m16.676
|
31
|
A. Davidson
|
Apr
|
+2m07.572
|
DNF
|
O. Walker
|
Apr
|
DNF
|
DNF
|
H. Dessoy
|
Tri
|
DNF
|
DNF
|
E. Best
|
Kaw
|
DNF
|
DNF
|
Z. Shelton
|
Cfm
|
DNF
|
DNF
|
J. Nixon
|
Cfm
|
DNF
|
DNF
|
A. Davie
|
Cfm
|
DNF
|
DNF
|
L. Smart
|
Tri
|
DNF
British Sportbike Championship Points
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Total
|
1
|
K. Beekmans
|
Suz
|
238
|
2
|
A. Durham
|
Suz
|
191
|
3
|
F. Fleerackers
|
Apr
|
191
|
4
|
H. Dessoy
|
Tri
|
186
|
5
|
F. Seabright
|
Apr
|
184
|
6
|
A. Davidson
|
Apr
|
138
|
7
|
R. Stephenson
|
Tri
|
124
|
8
|
A. Barnes
|
Yam
|
96
|
9
|
T. Strudwick
|
Tri
|
89
|
10
|
T. Rose
|
Tri
|
75
|
11
|
A. Davie
|
Cfm
|
68
|
12
|
C. O’Gorman
|
Kov
|
55
|
13
|
T. Wilkinson
|
Apr
|
50
|
14
|
J. Nixon
|
Cfm
|
48
|
15
|
R. Banham
|
Yam
|
47
|
16
|
J. Martin
|
Tri
|
30
|
17
|
L. Smart
|
Tri
|
29
|
18
|
T. Moreton
|
Suz
|
26
|
19
|
C. Atkins
|
Kaw
|
22
|
20
|
E. Best
|
Kaw
|
18
|
21
|
C. Dawson
|
Tri
|
17
|
22
|
Z. Shelton
|
Tri
|
17
|
23
|
L. Docherty
|
Apr
|
10
|
24
|
F. Smart-Weeden
|
Apr
|
7
|
25
|
O. Walker
|
Apr
|
6
|
26
|
J. Collier
|
Cfm
|
5
|
27
|
B. Gawith
|
Tri
|
5
|
28
|
G. Rodio
|
Suz
|
4
|
29
|
H. Cook
|
Tri
|
4
|
30
|
O. Maher
|
Apr
|
4
|
31
|
H. McCabe
|
Apr
|
3
|
32
|
R. Cooper
|
Kov
|
2
|
33
|
C. Collymore
|
Suz
|
2
|
34
|
A. Robinson
|
Tri
|
1
British SuperTeen Race One
James Cook snatched a dramatic Superteen victory from Henry Snell with a daring last-corner move at Goddards.
Snell, the championship leader, had made the running from the lights and looked set to add another win to his tally. Cook, though, was never far away, shadowing every move and biding his time for a late strike.
That chance came on the final lap. Cook dived ahead into the lead, only for Snell to regroup and outbrake him into the Loop, regaining control with just a handful of corners left.
It seemed decided, until Cook threw caution aside, sweeping around the outside of Snell through the final corner to edge him by 0.236s at the line.
Snell had to settle for second place, with Marley Mackenzie completing the podium. Craig Dance and Luca Hopkins rounded out the top five.
British SuperTeen Race One Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
1
|
J. Cook
|
Kaw
|
16m41.214
|
2
|
H. Snell
|
Kaw
|
+0.236
|
3
|
M. Mackenzie
|
Kaw
|
+13.159
|
4
|
C. Dance
|
Kaw
|
+13.242
|
5
|
L. Hopkins
|
Kaw
|
+13.447
|
6
|
R. Sherman-Boyd
|
Kaw
|
+13.696
|
7
|
C. Beach
|
Kaw
|
+15.888
|
8
|
K. Shuttlewood
|
Kaw
|
+16.581
|
9
|
F. Oakley
|
Kaw
|
+22.104
|
10
|
J. Cumbermack
|
Kaw
|
+22.248
|
11
|
I. Mark
|
Kaw
|
+27.461
|
12
|
C. Barnes
|
Kaw
|
+32.210
|
13
|
A. Layton
|
Kaw
|
+41.858
|
14
|
O. Sims
|
Kaw
|
+45.531
|
15
|
F. Page
|
Kaw
|
+1m00.418
|
16
|
J. Muir
|
Kaw
|
+1m00.636
|
17
|
H. Harris
|
Kaw
|
+1m37.174
|
DNF
|
D. Lindemann
|
Kaw
|
DNF
|
DNF
|
G. Marshall
|
Kaw
|
DNF
British SuperTeen Race Two
Henry Snell wrapped up the Superteen crown in style at Donington Park, becoming the first champion of the paddock this season. The Australian made no mistakes in the decider, grabbing the holeshot and disappearing up the road to secure the title with a lights-to-flag win.
James Cook, his closest rival in the points, didn’t help his own cause with a sluggish getaway that dropped him to fourth on the opening lap. By the time he fought his way back into second, Snell was long gone, eventually taking the chequered flag more than six seconds clear.
Henry Snell
“I’m absolutely over the moon. I’ve been working so hard for this my whole life. To come back after last season and do it, I’m honestly lost for words. I want to thank everyone who has helped get me here, I just can’t believe it.”
Calum Beach came home in a solitary third, while Marley Mackenzie edged Craig Dance for fourth.
British SuperTeen Race Two Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
1
|
H. Snell
|
Kaw
|
16m49.285
|
2
|
J. Cook
|
Kaw
|
+6.667
|
3
|
C. Beach
|
Kaw
|
+8.000
|
4
|
M. Mackenzie
|
Kaw
|
+11.920
|
5
|
C. Dance
|
Kaw
|
+14.814
|
6
|
J. Cumbermack
|
Kaw
|
+15.298
|
7
|
F. Oakley
|
Kaw
|
+16.647
|
8
|
G. Marshall
|
Kaw
|
+20.763
|
9
|
I. Mark
|
Kaw
|
+21.019
|
10
|
O. Sims
|
Kaw
|
+21.458
|
11
|
D. Lindemann
|
Kaw
|
+31.144
|
12
|
A. Layton
|
Kaw
|
+42.184
|
13
|
J. Muir
|
Kaw
|
+49.771
|
14
|
F. Page
|
Kaw
|
+50.245
|
15
|
H. Harris
|
Kaw
|
+1m37.641
|
DNF
|
R. Sherman-Boyd
|
Kaw
|
DNF
|
DNF
|
L. Hopkins
|
Kaw
|
DNF
|
DNF
|
K. Shuttlewood
|
Kaw
|
DNF
|
DNF
|
C. Barnes
|
Kaw
|
DNF
British SuperTeen Championship Points
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Total
|
1
|
H. Snell
|
Kaw
|
317
|
2
|
J. Cook
|
Kaw
|
247
|
3
|
M. Mackenzie
|
Kaw
|
212
|
4
|
F. Oakley
|
Kaw
|
210
|
5
|
C. Beach
|
Kaw
|
188
|
6
|
G. Marshall
|
Kaw
|
164
|
7
|
C. Dance
|
Kaw
|
150
|
8
|
K. Shuttlewood
|
Kaw
|
146
|
9
|
L. Hopkins
|
Kaw
|
120
|
10
|
R. Sherman-Boyd
|
Kaw
|
101
|
11
|
D. Lindemann
|
Kaw
|
82
|
12
|
A. Layton
|
Kaw
|
59
|
13
|
I. Mark
|
Kaw
|
51
|
14
|
J. Cumbermack
|
Kaw
|
42
|
15
|
J. Muir
|
Kaw
|
37
|
16
|
H. Harris
|
Kaw
|
31
|
17
|
T. Jeffrey
|
Kaw
|
20
|
18
|
C. Barnes
|
Kaw
|
20
|
19
|
F. Page
|
Kaw
|
11
|
20
|
O. Sims
|
Kaw
|
8
|
21
|
S. Crone
|
Kaw
|
8
|
22
|
C. Sparey
|
Kaw
|
7
|
23
|
R. Khatri
|
Kaw
|
4
|
24
|
B. Russell
|
Kaw
|
3
|
25
|
L. Wilkinson
|
Kaw
|
3
|
26
|
A. Ormrod
|
Kaw
|
3