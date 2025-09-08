BSB 2025

Round Eight – Donington Park

Superbike Race One

Scott Redding marked his return to the top step at Donington Park, taking his second win of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship season for Hager PBM Ducati in Saturday’s opener. The result also saw Kyle Ryde stretch his championship lead to 11 points over Bradley Ray.

Redding made the most of his pole start, hitting the front immediately with Ryde close behind on the Nitrous Competitions Racing Yamaha. The defending champion showed him a wheel more than once in the opening laps, but Redding kept his composure and held his line.

As the laps ticked down, the 2019 BSB champion began to eke out a small buffer. The race, however, ended early after John McPhee suffered a technical issue and went down at Redgate, bringing out the red flags. Ryde’s second place helped him extend his advantage in the standings, while Ray’s difficult weekend continued; the 2022 title winner could only manage ninth on the Raceways Yamaha.

Behind the leading duo, Rory Skinner came out on top of a fierce three-way scrap for the final podium step. The Cheshire Mouldings Ducati rider fended off Danny Kent and Andrew Irwin in a battle that showcased three different manufacturers fighting for one spot. McAMS Yamaha’s Kent settled for fourth, with Irwin close behind. Glenn Irwin enjoyed his best outing yet for the Nitrous Competitions Yamaha squad in sixth.

Further down the order, Tommy Bridewell brought the Moto Rapido Ducati into seventh, narrowly ahead of Leon Haslam and Ray, while Christian Iddon rounded out the top ten for AJN Steelstock Kawasaki.

Josh Brookes bagged a few points for his 12th-place finish, while countryman Billy McConnell unfortunately was amongst the non-finishers.

Superbike Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 S. Redding Duc 14m39.936 2 K. Ryde Yam +1.022 3 R. Skinner Duc +4.388 4 D. Kent Yam +4.727 5 A. Irwin Hon +5.052 6 G. Irwin Yam +6.070 7 T. Bridewell Hon +6.321 8 L. Haslam Duc +7.007 9 B. Ray Yam +7.405 10 C. Iddon Kaw +7.700 11 M. Cook Kaw +8.023 12 J. Brookes Hon +10.432 13 S. Stacey Bmw +14.495 14 S. Swann Hon +14.981 15 J. Talbot Hon +23.305 16 R. Kerr Bmw +25.065 17 L. Hedger Hon +26.445 18 F. Rogers Hon +26.482 19 D. Todd Bmw +26.834 20 P. Hickman Bmw +29.972 21 J. Davis Hon +30.847 DNF J. McPhee Hon +25.218 DNF B. McConnell Hon 3 Laps DNF J. van Sikkelerus Hon 4 Laps DNF C. Nesbitt Hon 6 Laps

Superbike Race Two

Kyle Ryde returned to winning ways at Donington Park with a hard-fought victory in the second Bennetts British Superbike Championship race of the weekend. The Nitrous Competitions Racing Yamaha rider fended off a determined challenge from Scott Redding, extending his lead in the standings to 17 points.

Redding had made the early running after a strong start, but Ryde soon muscled his way into the lead. From there, the pair were locked together for the full 12 laps. The key moment came at Melbourne on the penultimate lap when Redding launched an attack, only to run wide and allow Ryde to retake the advantage immediately. That was all the invitation the Yamaha rider needed to hold firm and take the flag.

Behind the front two, Rory Skinner grabbed another podium for Cheshire Mouldings Ducati. He edged clear of Bradley Ray, who enjoyed a stronger outing after a difficult start to his weekend with Raceways Yamaha.

Andrew Irwin brought the first of the Honda Racing UK machines home in fifth, just ahead of Christian Iddon. The AJN Steelstock Kawasaki rider had worked his way through the field and held off Leon Haslam on the Moto Rapido Ducati Racing entry, with Tommy Bridewell in eighth.

Glenn Irwin added another top-ten finish on the second Nitrous Competitions Racing Yamaha, just beating Danny Kent on the McAMS Racing Yamaha, who completed the top ten.

Superbike Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 K. Ryde Yam 17m30.087 2 S. Redding Duc +0.201 3 R. Skinner Duc +3.826 4 B. Ray Yam +5.379 5 A. Irwin Hon +8.301 6 C. Iddon Kaw +8.400 7 L. Haslam Duc +9.284 8 T. Bridewell Hon +9.747 9 G. Irwin Yam +12.642 10 D. Kent Yam +12.888 11 J. Brookes Hon +13.237 12 C. Nesbitt Hon +13.695 13 M. Cook Kaw +14.320 14 S. Stacey Bmw +17.383 15 S. Swann Hon +23.918 16 F. Rogers Hon +24.125 17 J. McPhee Hon +27.638 18 J. Talbot Hon +28.551 19 R. Kerr Bmw +32.821 20 L. Hedger Hon +33.261 21 P. Hickman Bmw +33.563 22 D. Todd Bmw +33.874 DNF B. McConnell Hon DNF DNF J. Davis Hon DNF

Superbike Race Three

Kyle Ryde made it a double at Donington Park, securing his second win of the day for Nitrous Competitions Racing Yamaha after outmuscling both Bradley Ray and Scott Redding in a gripping British Superbike contest.

Redding had got the jump off the line, firing his Hager PBM Ducati into the lead ahead of Ryde and Christian Iddon, with Ray tucked into fourth. The opening exchanges were frantic, Ray muscling through into third at Redgate to latch onto the lead fight.

The race was briefly neutralised when Andrew Irwin crashed his Honda at the Fogarty Esses, bringing out the BMW Safety Car. Danny Kent also fell during the caution, ending his race on the McAMS Yamaha.

Once the track went green again, Redding resumed control at the front with Ryde and Ray close behind. On lap seven, Ryde launched a move into Melbourne Hairpin, only to run wide and hand the lead straight back. But the Yamaha rider wasn’t done—he swept through at Craner Curves a lap later, sparking a fierce exchange as Redding hit back at the Old Hairpin before Ryde reclaimed the advantage at Starkey’s.

That scrap allowed Ray to close in, the Raceways Yamaha rider slicing past Redding into second and giving chase to his title rival. But Ryde kept his cool, pulling just clear to take the chequered flag, with Ray settling for second and Redding completing the podium.

Iddon impressed again to take fourth on the AJN Steelstock Kawasaki, resisting pressure from Rory Skinner and Leon Haslam. Tommy Bridewell fought through to seventh, ahead of Max Cook, while Charlie Nesbitt and Josh Brookes rounded out the top ten just ahead of Billy McConnell.

Glenn Irwin’s race ended prematurely with retirement.

Superbike Race Three Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 K. Ryde Yam 17m57.237 2 B. Ray Yam +1.222 3 S. Redding Duc +2.069 4 C. Iddon Kaw +3.479 5 R. Skinner Duc +4.310 6 L. Haslam Duc +4.663 7 T. Bridewell Hon +5.086 8 M. Cook Kaw +5.776 9 C. Nesbitt Hon +11.162 10 J. Brookes Hon +11.735 11 B. McConnell Hon +11.854 12 S. Stacey Bmw +13.281 13 J. Talbot Hon +16.671 14 L. Hedger Hon +23.435 15 D. Todd Bmw +23.775 16 F. Rogers Hon +23.803 17 R. Kerr Bmw +1 Lap DNF J. Davis Hon DNF DNF J. McPhee Hon DNF DNF D. Kent Yam DNF DNF A. Irwin Hon DNF DNF S. Swann Hon DNF DNF G. Irwin Yam DNF NS P. Hickman Bmw DNF

Superbike Race Four

Kyle Ryde made his home round at Donington Park one to remember, sealing a career-first hat-trick of Bennetts British Superbike victories after snatching the lead from Rory Skinner on the penultimate lap of race four. The win stretches Ryde’s championship advantage to 28 points heading into the Showdown at Assen.

Bradley Ray got the jump off the line to lead the opening lap, chased by Ryde, Skinner and Christian Iddon. For Scott Redding, however, it was a nightmare start as the Hager PBM Ducati rider slipped to fifth and then overshot the Fogarty Esses, rejoining in seventh.

Ryde was quickly on the move, slipping past Ray at Starkey’s on lap two, only for a big moment at the Fogarty Esses a couple of laps later to shuffle him back behind Ray and Skinner. That gave Skinner the chance to pounce, the Cheshire Mouldings Ducati rider taking the lead at the Old Hairpin, while Ryde demoted Ray to third with a sharp move of his own.

Leon Haslam soon latched onto the lead group aboard the Moto Rapido Ducati, but the race was briefly neutralised by the BMW Safety Car after Richard Kerr crashed heavily on the start line.

When racing resumed, Skinner held station at the front with Ryde, Ray and Haslam in pursuit. Haslam wasted no time moving into third, while Redding also began to make progress, slipping past Ray as the laps ticked down.

The decisive move came with two to go. Ryde, true to form, dived through at Starkey’s to wrestle the lead from Skinner. From there, the reigning champion kept his cool to the flag to secure a landmark treble on home soil.

Skinner crossed the line second after a strong ride that lifts him back to third in the standings, while Redding stole the final podium place from Haslam with a last-lap dive at Melbourne.

Josh Brookes delivered a solid P5 for DAO Racing Honda ahead of Max Cook and Ray, with Tommy Bridewell, Iddon and Charlie Nesbitt rounding out the top ten.

Superbike Race Four Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 K. Ryde Yam 17m50.187 2 R. Skinner Duc +0.444 3 S. Redding Duc +1.030 4 L. Haslam Duc +1.293 5 J. Brookes Hon +2.622 6 M. Cook Kaw +3.280 7 B. Ray Yam +3.948 8 T. Bridewell Hon +4.190 9 C. Iddon Kaw +4.373 10 C. Nesbitt Hon +4.868 11 G. Irwin Yam +5.311 12 S. Stacey Bmw +6.208 13 F. Rogers Hon +9.147 14 J. McPhee Hon +9.633 15 S. Swann Hon +9.718 16 J. Talbot Hon +13.825 17 D. Todd Bmw +19.334 18 P. Hickman Bmw +21.477 19 J. Davis Hon +30.283 DNF B. McConnell Hon DNF DNF R. Kerr Bmw DNF DNF L. Hedger Hon DNF

British Superbike Points

Pos Rider Bike Total 1 K. Ryde Yam 354 2 B. Ray Yam 326 3 R. Skinner Duc 235 4 L. Haslam Duc 231 5 C. Iddon Kaw 207 6 D. Kent Yam 200 7 T. Bridewell Hon 200 8 M. Cook Kaw 172 9 S. Redding Duc 169 10 J. Brookes Hon 156 11 A. Irwin Hon 151 12 S. Stacey Bmw 130 13 C. Nesbitt Hon 123 14 G. Irwin Yam 109 15 F. Rogers Hon 75 16 L. Jackson Hon 51 17 J. McPhee Hon 40 18 S. Swann Hon 38 19 B. McConnell Hon 31 20 L. Hedger Hon 15 21 P. Hickman Bmw 4 22 J. Talbot Hon 4 23 D. Todd Bmw 2 24 J. van Sikkelerus Hon 1

Supersport Race One (Sprint)

Rhys Irwin returned to winning ways in Saturday’s Supersport Sprint, edging out a frantic lead group to claim the top step by less than three tenths.

The Gearlink Bike Performance 15 rider converted pole into the early race lead, though Luke Stapleford wasted no time hitting the front on lap two, with reigning champion Jack Kennedy close behind. By lap three, Kennedy had slipped past Irwin into second, before inheriting the lead when Stapleford ran wide on lap six.

That mistake bunched the field right up, with as many as eight riders jostling in the lead group. Irwin, though, looked sharp as the laps counted down, and on the penultimate tour he forced his way through. Ben Currie quickly followed, demoting Kennedy as the top three broke clear.

The final lap had the crowd on edge as Currie tried one last daring move around the outside at Goddards, but Irwin held his line to take victory by 0.288s. Currie settled for second, with Kennedy completing the podium. Joe Talbot and Dean Harrison rounded out the top five.

In the Cup class, Keo Walker took the honours, ahead of Ben Tolliday and Lewis Jones.

Supersport Race One (Sprint) Results

Pos Rider Bike CL Time/Gap 1 R. Irwin Suz SSP 15m15.976 2 B. Currie Duc SSP +0.288 3 J. Kennedy Hon SSP +0.492 4 J. Talbot Duc SSP +0.853 5 D. Harrison Hon SSP +1.783 6 L. Stapleford Tri SSP +2.124 7 T. Toms Kaw SSP +2.300 8 O. Barr Duc SSP +2.665 9 J. Sheldon-Shaw Suz SSP +12.474 10 S. Hill Suz SSP +12.636 11 H. Claridge Suz SSP +12.763 12 E. Colombi Duc SSP +13.124 13 M. Wadsworth Tri SSP +13.378 14 B. Luxton Duc SSP +15.172 15 C. Tinker Kaw SSP +16.054 16 C. Fraser Suz SSP +17.329 17 J. Erwig Duc SSP +19.361 18 C. Hall Kaw SSP +20.964 19 C. Brown Duc SSP +21.318 20 G. Edwards Hon SSP +25.990 21 M. Hardie Kaw SSP +29.146 22 K. Walker Tri CUP +35.891 23 B. Tolliday Tri CUP +36.102 24 C. Harris Kaw SSP +42.092 25 L. Jones Tri CUP +43.183 26 S. Thomas Tri CUP +43.457 27 A. Brown Yam SSP +44.046 DNF J. Boerboom Kaw SSP DNF DNF C. Swain Suz SSP DNF DNF L. Johnston Tri SSP DNF DNF F. Barnes Tri SSP DNF DNF Z. Corderoy Hon SSP DNF DNF E. McManus Duc SSP DNF DNF H. Truelove Duc SSP DNF DNF E. McGlinchey Tri SSP DNF

Supersport Race Two

Rhys Irwin reclaimed the lead in the Supersport championship after edging out Luke Stapleford in a tense Feature race at Donington Park. The 14-lap contest saw constant lead changes and less than a second splitting the front four, with Irwin securing his second victory of the weekend.

Ben Currie, who arrived at Donington as the series leader, got the holeshot on the Moto Rapido Ducati and dictated the pace in the opening half of the race. Behind him, Irwin was carving through from the third row. By lap four, he was into fourth after dispatching Joe Talbot, and three laps later, he slipped past Lee Johnson to move into podium contention.

At the front, Jack Kennedy had joined the fray and traded places with Currie on lap nine. A lap later, Irwin made his presence felt by overtaking Kennedy for second before diving past Currie at the Loop to hit the front. Currie soon faded back, leaving Kennedy and Stapleford to take up the chase.

Stapleford, charging hard on the Macadam Triumph, passed Kennedy on lap 11 but was immediately re-passed before the Honda man muscled his way past Irwin a lap later to briefly retake the lead. That stint was short-lived as Irwin struck back and Stapleford quickly followed him through, the Triumph man hitting the front with a bold move at the Loop.

It all came down to the final lap. Stapleford crossed the line to start it in P1, but Irwin wasn’t finished. The Gearlink Kawasaki rider found a way back through and held his nerve to the flag, sealing a double win and moving back to the top of the standings.

Stapleford had to settle for second, just ahead of Kennedy, with Eugene McManus finishing fourth. Currie slipped to fifth, losing his grip on the championship lead. In the Cup class, victory went to Ben Tolliday ahead of Keo Walker and Josh Bannister.

Supersport Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike CL Time/Gap 1 R. Irwin Suz SSP 24m25.996 2 L. Stapleford Tri SSP +0.386 3 J. Kennedy Hon SSP +0.575 4 E. McManus Duc SSP +0.859 5 B. Currie Duc SSP +1.438 6 L. Johnston Tri SSP +1.655 7 J. Talbot Duc SSP +1.928 8 T. Toms Kaw SSP +2.165 9 O. Barr Duc SSP +5.159 10 M. Wadsworth Tri SSP +10.006 11 S. Hill Suz SSP +10.274 12 D. Harrison Hon SSP +11.684 13 H. Truelove Duc SSP +17.894 14 H. Claridge Suz SSP +19.724 15 Z. Corderoy Hon SSP +20.000 16 E. McGlinchey Tri SSP +24.675 17 C. Hall Kaw SSP +25.871 18 C. Fraser Suz SSP +28.918 19 B. Luxton Duc SSP +33.314 20 C. Swain Suz SSP +33.796 21 G. Edwards Hon SSP +34.202 22 J. Sheldon-Shaw Suz SSP +36.183 23 J. Boerboom Kaw SSP +46.958 24 B. Tolliday Tri CUP +51.689 25 K. Walker Tri CUP +57.330 26 J. Bannister Suz CUP +57.873 27 S. Thomas Tri CUP +1m04.058 28 L. Jones Tri CUP +1m13.196 29 J. Erwig Duc SSP +1 Lap DNF C. Brown Duc SSP DNF DNF A. Brown Yam SSP DNF DNF F. Barnes Tri SSP DNF DNF M. Hardie Kaw SSP DNF DNF C. Tinker Kaw SSP DNF DNF E. Colombi Duc SSP DNF DNF C. Harris Kaw SSP DNF

British Supersport Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Total 1 R. Irwin Suz 294 2 B. Currie Duc 291 3 J. Kennedy Hon 248 4 L. Stapleford Tri 240 5 J. Talbot Duc 231 6 E. McManus Duc 153 7 D. Harrison Hon 139 8 L. Johnston Tri 117 9 T. Toms Kaw 108 10 Z. Corderoy Hon 94 11 H. Truelove Duc 83 12 B. Luxton Duc 67 13 O. Barr Duc 66 14 C. Brown Yam 59 15 J. Sheldon-Shaw Suz 46 16 O. Bayliss Tri 40 17 M. Wadsworth Tri 35 18 E. Colombi Duc 32 19 J. Erwig Duc 27 20 H. Claridge Suz 22 21 E. McGlinchey Tri 21 22 C. Fraser Suz 17 23 S. Hill Suz 11 24 G. Edwards Hon 9 25 C. Hall Kaw 7 26 C. Tinker Kaw 6 27 S. Richardson Suz 5 28 C. Harris Kaw 4 29 J. Nixon Duc 4 30 M. Hardie Kaw 4 31 K. Walker Tri 3 32 O. Jenner Hon 3 33 B. Perie Yam 2 34 J. Boerboom Kaw 1 35 J. McManus Duc 1

British Supersport Cup Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Total 1 K. Walker Tri 234 2 B. Tolliday Tri 233 3 L. Jones Tri 185 4 J. Farragher Kaw 176 5 J. Bannister Suz 137 6 S. Thomas Tri 116 7 T. Tunstall Duc 20 8 M. Morgan Kaw 16

Superstock Race One

In the Pirelli National Superstock Championship race at Donington Park circuit on Saturday, Callum Grigor crashed on the opening lap of the race on the approach to Goddards Corner. He and his machine then collided with Nathan Harrison, who also fell.

The race was immediately red-flagged, and the BSB Medical Team attended to both riders. Callum Grigor was found to be in a serious condition and required immediate trackside intervention, including being placed into an induced coma.

Nathan Harrison was treated at the medical centre for an isolated limb injury.

Both riders were transferred to the local major trauma centre, Queen’s Medical Centre, Nottingham, for onward assessment and care.

Championship leader Ilya Mikhalchik powered to yet another victory to boost his championship lead.

The Ukrainian flew off the line from pole and into the lead, and it was already game over, as behind Luke Mossey and new arrival Bradley Perrie were busy scrapping for second.

Mikhalchik quickly edged an unassailable lead to win by 4.640s seconds, as Josh Owens fought through to take second with Perie third, Mossey eventually taking fourth and David Allingham fourth.

Superstock Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 I. Mikhalchik Bmw 13m26.486 2 J. Owens Hon +4.640 3 B. Perie Apr +5.054 4 L. Mossey Hon +5.613 5 D. Allingham Bmw +14.760 6 M. Truelove Hon +15.967 7 K. Dixon Hon +16.090 8 A. Barnes Hon +16.296 9 J. Bednarek Hon +16.430 10 B. Elliott Hon +16.751 11 T. Oliver Hon +17.179 12 C. Bey Hon +17.369 13 F. Arscott Hon +17.756 14 D. Brooks Hon +19.422 15 J. Lyons Hon +25.969 16 J. Howard Hon +26.076 17 S. Winfield Hon +26.687 18 T. O’Grady Hon +27.092 19 J. Hopper Hon +27.186 20 M. Whelan Hon +27.554 21 M. Symonds Hon +27.654 22 A. Beech Apr +34.698 23 G. Watts Hon +37.291 24 D. Herbertson Hon +42.193 25 I. Quayle Hon +47.740 26 L. Healey Hon +47.914 27 S. Middlemas Hon +48.394 28 C. White Hon +49.483 29 C. Wilkinson Hon +55.168 30 J. Campbell Suz +58.393 31 C. Grover Hon +58.595 32 T. Bensted Yam +59.004 DNF R. Hockings Yam DNF DNF R. Campion Bmw DNF DNF S. Laffins Hon DNF DNF R. White Bmw DNF

Superstock Race Two

Ilya Mikhalchik showed his class once again in the Superstock ranks, cruising to another dominant victory while chaos unfolded behind him.

The ROKiT BMW rider bolted from pole and quickly carved out a near two-second buffer before the Safety Car appeared on Lap 4. Once the track went green again, the Ukrainian wasted no time in reasserting control, stretching clear while the attention turned to the scrap for second.

Josh Owens, Brad Perie and David Allingham were locked in a fierce battle until drama struck on Lap 10. Perie clipped the back of Owens at the Loop, sending both riders tumbling and leaving Allingham lucky to stay upright. That scare cost him a place, however, as Luke Mossey slipped through into third.

From there, the podium was set: Mikhalchik home with a comfortable 4.9-second margin, Mossey runner-up and Allingham salvaging third.

Brayden Elliott headed a tightly packed group across the line in fourth, while Jack Bednarek completed the top five.

Superstock Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 I. Mikhalchik Bmw 18m28.873 2 L. Mossey Hon +4.915 3 D. Allingham Bmw +7.272 4 B. Elliott Hon +12.439 5 J. Bednarek Hon +12.556 6 A. Barnes Hon +12.703 7 M. Truelove Hon +13.194 8 D. Brooks Hon +13.288 9 C. Bey Hon +13.701 10 K. Dixon Hon +13.961 11 F. Arscott Hon +14.616 12 T. Oliver Hon +14.994 13 J. Hopper Hon +17.565 14 J. Howard Hon +18.030 15 S. Laffins Hon +19.805 16 H. Crosby Hon +19.946 17 M. Symonds Hon +20.191 18 M. Whelan Hon +22.304 19 J. Lyons Hon +22.585 20 D. Herbertson Hon +24.481 21 R. White Bmw +26.611 22 G. Watts Hon +26.760 23 C. White Hon +31.105 24 L. Healey Hon +31.488 25 S. Middlemas Hon +31.775 26 I. Quayle Hon +31.978 27 C. Wilkinson Hon +42.174 28 R. Hockings Yam +42.697 29 P. Cunvin Hon +44.391 30 T. Bensted Yam +45.156 31 C. Grover Hon +46.648 32 D. Brown Kaw +47.120 33 D. Williams Yam +55.694 DNF J. Owens Hon DNF DNF B. Perie Apr DNF DNF S. Winfield Hon DNF DNF T. O’Grady Hon DNF DNF J. Campbell Suz DNF DNF J. Major-Bird Hon DNF

British Superstock Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Total 1 I. Mikhalchik Bmw 331 2 D. Allingham Bmw 258 3 T. Ward Hon 214 4 J. Owens Hon 209 5 M. Truelove Hon 200 6 L. Mossey Hon 194 7 F. Arscott Hon 126 8 B. Elliott Hon 123 9 S. Winfield Hon 77 10 D. Connell Hon 74 11 C. Bey Hon 71 12 K. Dixon Yam 66 13 D. Brooks Hon 60 14 T. Oliver Hon 55 15 J. Bednarek Hon 52 16 H. Crosby Hon 36 17 A. Barnes Hon 24 18 B. Perie Apr 20 19 S. Laffins Hon 18 20 N. Harrison Hon 16 21 T. Neave Hon 14 22 J. Francis Hon 13 23 R. White Hon 13 24 J. Perrin Hon 12 25 J. Howard Hon 11 26 J. Lyons Hon 7 27 I. Hutchinson Bmw 6 28 R. Campion Bmw 6 29 J. Hopper Hon 6 30 C. Grigor Hon 4 31 M. Rees Hon 4 32 J. McGuinness Hon 2 33 M. Symonds Hon 1 34 A. Beech Apr 1

Sportbike Race One

Ferre Fleerackers made the most of his opportunity to claim victory in Sunday evening’s Sportbike race after early pacesetter Harrison Dessoy was sidelined with mechanical trouble.

The start had been pushed back for several hours following heavy morning rain, but once racing got underway it was Dessoy who launched the PHR Performance Triumph into the lead at Redgate. Fleerackers, starting from pole, slotted in behind and the two soon opened a gap on the rest of the field.

Their duel ended abruptly on Lap 8 when Dessoy’s machine lost pace, forcing him to pull out of the race. That left Fleerackers with a clear track and an unchallenged run to the flag.

Behind him, Asher Durham resisted the late pressure of Fenton Seabright to secure second place, with Seabright settling for third. Casey O’Gorman crossed the line in fourth despite copping a three-second penalty for an aggressive move earlier in the race, while Rhys Stephenson rounded out the top five.

Sportbike Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 F. Fleerackers Apr 16m02.021 2 A. Durham Suz +3.154 3 F. Seabright Apr +3.256 4 C. O’Gorman Kov +7.445 5 R. Stephenson Tri +10.002 6 R. Banham Yam +13.305 7 C. Dawson Tri +13.681 8 T. Rose Tri +15.262 9 T. Wilkinson Apr +15.619 10 T. Moreton Suz +15.810 11 J. Martin Tri +16.157 12 G. Rodio Suz +16.418 13 C. Atkins Kaw +17.277 14 H. McCabe Apr +17.642 15 C. Collymore Apr +27.083 16 F. Smart-Weeden Apr +28.324 17 S. O’Reilly Apr +28.419 18 K. Kent Tri +28.923 19 J. Ellis Apr +31.722 20 J. Stephenson Yam +32.971 21 L. Docherty Apr +33.505 22 J. Knights Apr +34.029 23 S. Green Apr +48.398 24 O. Morgan-Edwards Apr +49.406 25 B. Keen Yam +49.604 26 J. Proudfoot Yam +53.130 27 M. Chambers Apr +54.574 28 R. Brown Apr +54.916 29 W. Kleinfeld Apr +1m03.101 30 M. McGauran Apr +1m16.676 31 A. Davidson Apr +2m07.572 DNF O. Walker Apr DNF DNF H. Dessoy Tri DNF DNF E. Best Kaw DNF DNF Z. Shelton Cfm DNF DNF J. Nixon Cfm DNF DNF A. Davie Cfm DNF DNF L. Smart Tri DNF