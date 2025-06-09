“I’m happy with that. Starting from P12 on the grid made it difficult to catch up. But I really wanted to be on the podium today, but P4 at the end of a weekend where we suffered quite a bit makes the result nicer. We focused on our pace all weekend to be in the best spot on Sunday, which we showed today. I’m really proud of the guys because we stayed calm. To be honest, I did my best today to overtake Aron Canet and catch up fourth place in the end. So, I’m very happy with what we achieved to say the least. Now we go to Barcelona for a test where we will do a lot of work to understand how we can improve for the next races. But until then I’m really happy, we’re on the right track.”

Baltus didn’t quite have the pace in the closing stages but it’s a third podium of the year for the Belgian, as Agius and Salač completed the top five ahead of Canet, who faded in the latter laps.

Moreira was coming though, and fast. Heading onto the final lap, the gap was zero after another fastest lap of the race! Öncü vs Moreira, Turkey vs Brazil. Turn 5 saw Moreira take the lead, so what answers did Öncü have? It all came down to the final two corners. And what a finish it was. Öncü hung his Triumph-Kalex around the outside as the duo locked elbows on the run to the line. Two rising stars gunning for their first Moto2 victory and by the skin of his teeth, Öncü stole it by 0.003s! Wow.

And further up the road, Öncü was getting a wriggle on. The Turk set the two consecutive fastest laps of the race on Lap 13 and 14 of 19, which put him 0.5s clear of Baltus. What did the Belgian, Moreira and Canet have in return? The answer from the Brazilian (Moreira) was a new fastest lap of the Grand Prix, but the gap – after a small fight with Baltus – was now 0.7s.

Back at the front, Baltus was our new race leader on Lap 2. After a qualifying disaster, Manuel Gonzalez (Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP) was up to P14 at the same stage, one place ahead of 2024 Aragon GP winner Jake Dixon (ELF Marc VDS Racing Team), as Aron Canet (Fantic Racing Lino Sonego) carved his way past Moreira on Lap 3 to demote the polesitter to P4. And on Lap 6, the top four of Baltus, Öncü, Canet and Moreira were locked together, with Alonso Lopez (Beta Tools SpeedRS Team) the chief chaser in P5, 1.4s adrift.

From a historic pole, Moreira pocketed the holeshot but at Turn 7, Öncü led. The Turk was on a march as we then witnessed double CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team drama. Daniel Holgado, out of control in the downhill braking zone at Turn 12, wiped out luckless teammate David Alonso as both crashed out on Lap 1.

Three thousandths of a second. That’s all that separated winner Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Ajo) and second place Diogo Moreira (Italtrans Racing Team) in an all-time classic Moto2 thriller at the GoPro Grand Prix of Aragon – the closest finish in the new era of Moto2. Third place went the way of Barry Baltus (Fantic Racing Lino Sonego), the Belgian claiming his third podium in the last four races.

Roberts beat teammate Marcos Ramirez by 0.060s, with Gonzalez’s comeback ending with a P9 – a result that keeps him top of the Moto2 Championship.

“It was a super tough race because starting from P18 at this track is really not a good position because you lose a lot of time overtaking on this track. So, it started with me struggling in the first laps and then I started to overtake other riders. The good thing is that I had a good pace in the middle of the race. I felt very comfortable with the bike, but I was pushing the front tyre a bit too hard, which cost me dearly in the last laps. I had problems with stopping the bike and corner speed. I also almost crashed once in the last corner when another rider pushed me to the outside. But we finished the race with a good recovery. That’s really positive and we’re still in first place in the overall standings. That gives us confidence for the next race. Mugello is a track I really like, and I think we can go for the top there.”

Aragon Moto2 Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 D. Öncü Kal 35m12.600 2 D. Moreira Kal +00.003 3 B. Baltus Kal +01.949 4 S. Agius Kal +05.196 5 F. Salac Bos +05.926 6 A. Canet Kal +06.275 7 J. Roberts Kal +09.192 8 M. Ramirez Kal +09.252 9 M. Gonzalez Kal +09.296 10 A. Lopez Bos +12.144 11 I. Guevara Bos +14.601 12 A. Arenas Kal +15.442 13 J. Dixon Bos +15.601 14 I. Ortola Bos +17.549 15 D. Muñoz Kal +17.601 16 Z. Vd Goorbergh Kal +18.658 17 T. Arbolino Bos +19.376 18 C. Vietti Bos +24.741 19 A. Huertas Kal +24.854 20 S. Garcia Bos +26.598 21 A. Escrig For +32.757 22 Y. Kunii Kal +36.701 23 J. Navarro For +42.372 24 N. Atiratphuvapat Kal +1m42.053 Not CLassified NC A. Sasaki Kal +6 laps NC D. Binder Kal +14 laps NC D. Holgado Kal +19 laps NC D. Alonso Kal +19 laps

Aragon Moto2 Top Speeds Pos Rider Bike Average Speed 1 M. Gonzalez Kal 291.8 292.0 2 A. Huertas Kal 290.3 292.0 3 I. Ortola Bos 290.3 291.2 4 I. Guevara Bos 290.3 291.2 5 T. Arbolino Bos 290.0 290.5 6 S. Garcia Bos 289.5 290.5 7 S. Agius Kal 289.5 290.5 8 J. Roberts Kal 289.4 290.5 9 D. Muñoz Kal 289.1 290.5 10 A. Sasaki Kal 288.9 290.5 11 F. Salac Bos 288.9 290.5 12 M. Ramirez Kal 288.2 292.0 13 D. Öncü Kal 288.0 289.7 14 J. Dixon Bos 288.0 288.9 15 A. Lopez Bos 287.8 291.2 16 D. Moreira Kal 287.8 288.1 17 A. Arenas Kal 288.7 290.5 18 C. Vietti Bos 288.4 288.9 19 Z. Vd Goorbergh Kal 286.6 290.5 20 A. Escrig For 286.3 288.1 21 Y. Kunii Kal 286.3 287.4 22 J. Navarro For 285.4 288.1 23 D. Binder Kal 285.2 289.7 24 A. Canet Kal 284.5 285.1 25 B. Baltus Kal 283.8 285.9 26 N. Atiratphuvapat Kal 280.7 288.1

Moto2 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 M. Gonzalez Kal 118 2 A. Canet Kal 118 3 D. Moreira Kal 90 4 B. Baltus Kal 89 5 J. Dixon Bos 85 6 S. Agius Kal 77 7 D. Öncü Kal 62 8 M. Ramirez Kal 55 9 C. Vietti Bos 52 10 A. Lopez Bos 48 11 F. Salac Bos 48 12 A. Arenas Kal 46 13 D. Holgado Kal 36 14 T. Arbolino Bos 31 15 D. Alonso Kal 28 16 I. Guevara Bos 28 17 J. Roberts Kal 27 18 I. Ortola Bos 19 19 C. Veijer Kal 11 20 D. Binder Kal 10 21 A. Escrig For 10 22 Z. Vd Goorbergh Kal 10 23 M. Aji Kal 8 24 A. Huertas Kal 5 25 O. Gutierrez Kal 4 26 S. Garcia Bos 3 27 J. Navarro For 1 28 D. Muñoz Kal 1 29 Y. Kunii Kal 0 30 A. Sasaki Kal 0 31 N. Atiratphuvapat Kal 0

Aragon Moto3 Race

Leaving it until the last lap to take a first win is one thing, but the last corner is another. Still, David Muñoz (LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP) finally got the job done in style at the GoPro GP of Aragon, taking a first win after a final corner attack on rookie sensation Maximo Quiles (CFMOTO Viel Aspar Team). In P3 it’s another rookie who continues to impress as Alvaro Carpe (Red Bull KTM Ajo) came strong late on, whilst teammate and Championship leader Jose Antonio Rueda made a last lap mistake to cost him late on and crossed the line in P8.

Grabbing the holeshot, Rueda was able to get through the opening sector cleanly but behind, a fast-starting Quiles had got into P2 at Turn 3, passing Luca Lunetta (SIC58 Squadra Corse). Quiles wasted no time by getting straight onto the back wheel of the #99 ahead of him as the usual early freight train in Moto3 took shape. Further back down the field, a tricky weekend for Stefano Nepa (SIC58 Squadra Corse) continued when he was taken out by Vicente Perez (LEVELUP-MTA) at Turn 9.

On Lap 4, there was a clear established group of four at the front as joining Rueda and Quiles were Muñoz and David Almansa (Leopard Racing), both with great pace all the way through the weekend. However, just three laps later, it was all one big group again but down one rider as Jacob Roulstone (Red Bull KTM Tech 3) was forced to retire with a technical problem.

Into the second half of the 17-lap encounter and it was Almansa making moves back into the podium places but Sunday specialist Taiyo Furusato (Honda Team Asia) was right there too, ahead of Carpe, Championship challenger Angel Piqueras (FRINSA – MT Helmet – MSI), his teammate Ryusei Yamanaka and Joel Kelso (LEVELUP-MTA) all right there. On Lap 12, the lead changed for the first time with Lunetta and Muñoz getting ahead of Rueda, who was down to sixth place. Soon, it was Almansa who had got to the head of the field, showcasing his weekend pace when it mattered.

Into the last two laps, Quiles headed the group of ten riders but Muñoz was right there with him and hit the front to lead onto the last lap. Quiles retaliated and behind there was also a costly error for Rueda, with the Championship leader getting it all wrong into Turn 1 and costing himself a load of places. It was all boiling down to a final slipstream battle but the #28 of Quiles looked to have it sorted until Muñoz made a bold move into the final corner, keeping it clean and making it stick. Quiles tried to hit back on the drag to the line but came up just short as Muñoz becomes the latest winner in Moto3. Quiles missed out by just 0.050s as he waits it out for his own first victory, whilst remaining coy in third, Carpe could only watch on the duel for glory but nevertheless took a second rostrum of his rookie year.

It was a career-best P4 for Almansa who continues to edge closer to a first podium, ahead of Lunetta and Piqueras, with the latter taking a couple of points out of Championship leader Rueda.

A somewhat under the weather Joel Kelso managed to come through for P7 ahead of Rueda who rues his last lap mistake, whilst Yamanaka and Cormac Buchanan (DENSSI Racing – BOE) rounded out the top ten, the New Zealander equalling his best result yet. They just edged out Furusato, who couldn’t quite capitalise on his season-best qualifying.

Kelso still holds down third place in the Moto3 World Championship.

Joel Kelso – P7

“Overall it was a pretty tough weekend. I don’t feel very well, and everything piled up this weekend, but we tried to fight as much as possible in the race. We were in the leading group at the end. Seventh place isn’t where we wanted to be, but it was the best I could do. I thank the team for everything, now we’re preparing for Mugello, a home race for us, and we’ll try to achieve a good result.”

Countryman Jacob Roulstone, starting from 6th on the grid, his best season’s qualifying result, saw the Aussie eager to turn this into his first big points of 2025. When the lights went out Jacob powered through with the front group but lost a couple of positions to exit the first corner in 9th. He quickly went past Taiyo Furusato to 8th exiting the first lap of 17. Then, there was a small battle for 7th between Roulstone and Angel Piqueras from the start of lap 2 as the two kept overtaking each other, but eventually it was our number 12 who overcame it. The Red Bull KTM Tech3 rider maintained a solid pace allowing him to move up to 6th, but we saw the Australian drop a few positions on lap 6, just before he entered the pits, appearing to have a technical issue. He tried to rejoin the race, but he was forced to withdraw. A disappointing outcome for Roulstone who had done one of his best season’s weekends. Knowing the pace and the confidence have been there, he will look to bounce back in two weeks at Mugello.

Jacob Roulstone – DNF

“I am very upset with today of course. I think that I was riding one of my best races. The start was not perfect, but I fought my way back and I felt quite quick in the group. From the 4th lap, I felt there was an issue, maybe a mapping issue, so I tried to change it, but could not, and I decided to go back to the pitlane. I changed the map when the bike stopped, and returned on track, but unfortunately it did not change anything. Anyway, we were able to show a bit more of ourselves today, it is just a shame that we could not show all our potential on this track. It is racing, so let’s just focus on the next round.”

Aragon Moto3 Results

Pos Rider Bike TIme/Gap 1 D. Muñoz KTM 33’33.745 2 M. Quiles KTM +00.050 3 A. Carpe KTM +00.381 4 D. Almansa Hon +00.459 5 L. Lunetta Hon +00.636 6 A. Piqueras KTM +00.690 7 J. Kelso KTM +00.739 8 J. Rueda KTM +00.860 9 R. Yamanaka KTM +01.160 10 C. Buchanan KTM +01.729 11 T. Furusato Hon +03.639 12 S. Ogden KTM +06.517 13 V. Perrone KTM +06.581 14 R. Moodley KTM +07.253 15 D. Foggia KTM +15.449 16 N. Dettwiler KTM +22.739 17 N. Carraro Hon +22.860 18 R. Rossi Hon +23.415 19 G. Pini KTM +23.531 20 T. Buasri Hon +26.687 21 E. O’Shea Hon +29.640 22 V. Perez KTM +48.777 23 M. Uriarte Hon +1 lap Not Classified NC S. Nepa Hon +5 laps NC J. Roulstone KTM +10 laps

Aragon Moto3 Top Speeds Pos Rider Bike Average Speed 1 J. Kelso KTM 248.3 249.1 2 R. Yamanaka KTM 248.1 249.1 3 A. Piqueras KTM 247.7 248.5 4 A. Carpe KTM 247.1 247.3 5 L. Lunetta Hon 247.0 249.6 6 S. Ogden KTM 246.1 246.8 7 D. Almansa Hon 246.0 246.8 8 V. Perrone KTM 246.0 246.8 9 M. Quiles KTM 245.5 245.7 10 T. Furusato Hon 245.4 246.2 11 D. Muñoz KTM 245.2 246.2 12 J. Rueda KTM 245.0 245.7 13 N. Carraro Hon 244.7 246.2 14 C. Buchanan KTM 244.8 246.8 15 R. Moodley KTM 244.4 247.3 16 G. Pini KTM 244.2 246.2 17 J. Roulstone KTM 243.7 247.9 18 R. Rossi Hon 243.6 245.1 19 D. Foggia KTM 243.1 246.2 20 E. O’Shea Hon 242.2 245.1 21 N. Dettwiler KTM 242.0 246.2 22 T. Buasri Hon 240.9 241.8 23 V. Perez KTM 238.0 239.7 24 M. Uriarte Hon 237.4 242.9 25 S. Nepa Hon 237.0 238.6

Moto3 Championship Standings