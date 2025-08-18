After initial scans of his hand and head at the Red Bull Ring Medical Centre, Agius was taken to the nearby hospital in Judenburg for further examination. On Monday, the Aussie will undergo additional tests in Barcelona.

From pole, rookie Daniel Holgado (CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team) surged into the holeshot with Moreira and Gonzalez close behind. But the race immediately turned chaotic: both Jake Dixon (ELF Marc VDS Racing Team) and Joe Roberts (OnlyFans American Racing Team) ran wide at Turn 2A, and moments later, Senna Agius (Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP) suffered a heavy crash on the exit of Turn 2B, though thankfully the Australian walked away.

Diogo Moreira (Italtrans Racing Team) delivered a perfect response to a difficult run of form before the summer break, storming to victory at the Red Bull Ring in a Moto2 race packed with twists and heartbreak for Championship leader Manuel Gonzalez (Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP). The Brazilian held his nerve while rivals faltered, bagging a crucial 25 points to reignite his title challenge.

The 2025 Moto2 title race is alive and kicking again – and Moreira’s victory in Austria may yet prove to be the turning point.

As the dust settled, Moreira’s triumph pulled him back into the Championship picture, now just 35 points off the lead. Canet also gained ground, trimming his gap to 19 points, while Gonzalez leaves Austria empty-handed and with plenty to ponder before the paddock rolls into Hungary.

Albert Arenas (ITALJET Gresini Moto2) narrowly missed the rostrum in fourth, with Tony Arbolino (BLUCRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2) completing the top five. Rookie Ivan Ortola (QJMOTOR – FRINSA – MSI) impressed again in sixth ahead of Barry Baltus (Fantic Racing), while Collin Veijer (Red Bull KTM Ajo) claimed a career-best Moto2 finish in eighth. Izan Guevara (BLUCRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2) and Aron Canet (Fantic Racing) rounded out the top ten – the latter salvaging points to reduce his deficit to Gonzalez in the title fight.

Up front, Moreira was now free to manage the pace. Vietti and Alonso fought over the final podium spot until a Long Lap penalty dropped Vietti out of contention, and Alonso’s charge ended in the gravel with just five laps to go. That left Holgado – enjoying a sensational rookie ride – as the only man still within sight of Moreira. But the Brazilian was flawless, stretching a two-second margin by the flag to seal an emphatic win. Holgado held strong for second, celebrating his maiden Moto2 podium, while Vietti recovered to secure third despite his penalty.

Then came the biggest drama of the day: Gonzalez, the points leader, suddenly slowed with a mechanical issue and tumbled down the order. Though he briefly got going again, the Spaniard was soon forced to retire, his fury clear as it later emerged that a stone had punctured his radiator. A devastating blow to his title campaign after a weekend where he had looked untouchable.

At the sharp end, Holgado’s bright start was soon overshadowed by the relentless pace of Moreira, who wasted little time in muscling past to take control. Just behind, Celestino Vietti (Sync SpeedRS Team) was making moves of his own, while David Alonso (CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team) closed in to turn the front group into a four-rider shootout.

Red Bull Ring Moto2 Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 D. Moreira Kalex 36m05.205 2 D. Holgado Kalex +2.375 3 C. Vietti Boscoscuro +5.351 4 A. Arenas Kalex +5.817 5 T. Arbolino Boscoscuro +6.448 6 I. Ortola Boscoscuro +7.449 7 B. Baltus Kalex +7.625 8 C. Veijer Kalex +7.729 9 I. Guevara Boscoscuro +8.056 10 A. Canet Kalex +11.813 11 F. Salac Boscoscuro +13.463 12 M. Ramirez Kalex +13.669 13 A. Sasaki Kalex +15.987 14 D. Muñoz Kalex +19.611 15 D. Binder Kalex +20.513 16 A. Lopez Boscoscuro +20.609 17 J. Navarro Forward +20.953 18 A. Huertas Kalex +21.498 19 A. Escrig Forward +24.345 20 J. Dixon Boscoscuro +27.714 21 Z. Vd Goorbergh Kalex +31.080 22 M. Pasini Kalex +33.042 23 U. Orradre Boscoscuro +40.374 24 Y. Kunii Kalex +41.656 25 N. Atiratphuvapat Kalex +49.544 Not Classified DNF D. Alonso Kalex DNF DNF J. Roberts Kalex DNF DNF M. Gonzalez Kalex DNF DNF S. Agius Kalex DNF

Red Bull Ring Moto2 Top Speeds Pos Rider Bike Average Top 1 M. Ramirez Kalex 260.3 261.8 2 I. Ortola Boscoscuro 260.8 260.8 3 F. Salac Boscoscuro 260.1 260.8 4 A. Lopez Boscoscuro 260.1 260.8 5 D. Alonso Kalex 259.6 260.8 6 C. Vietti Boscoscuro 259.3 259.9 7 T. Arbolino Boscoscuro 259.9 259.9 8 D. Binder Kalex 259.1 259.9 9 J. Roberts Kalex 257.8 259.9 10 D. Muñoz Kalex 259.0 259.9 11 M. Gonzalez Kalex 258.7 259.9 12 I. Guevara Boscoscuro 259.9 259.9 13 C. Veijer Kalex 257.6 259.9 14 A. Huertas Kalex 258.5 259.9 15 B. Baltus Kalex 257.9 258.9 16 U. Orradre Boscoscuro 258.3 258.9 17 D. Holgado Kalex 258.1 258.9 18 M. Pasini Kalex 258.0 258.9 19 A. Sasaki Kalex 258.4 258.9 20 J. Dixon Boscoscuro 257.4 258.9 21 J. Navarro Forward 257.2 258.0 22 A. Arenas Kalex 258.0 258.0 23 A. Escrig Forward 256.0 257.1 24 A. Canet Kalex 257.1 257.1 25 Z. Vd Goorbergh Kalex 255.8 257.1 26 N. Atiratphuvapat Kalex 255.8 256.2 27 Y. Kunii Kalex 255.7 256.2 28 D. Moreira Kalex 252.8 253.5 29 S. Agius Kalex – 124.1

Moto2 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 M. Gonzalez 188 2 A. Canet 169 3 D. Moreira 153 4 B. Baltus 143 5 J. Dixon 119 6 C. Vietti 106 7 D. Öncü 100 8 A. Arenas 94 9 S. Agius 93 10 M. Ramirez 84 11 J. Roberts 80 12 D. Holgado 80 13 F. Salac 71 14 I. Guevara 62 15 A. Lopez 58 16 T. Arbolino 45 17 D. Alonso 43 18 I. Ortola 36 19 C. Veijer 21 20 Z. Vd Goorbergh 14 21 D. Binder 12 22 A. Sasaki 11 23 A. Escrig 10 24 M. Aji 8 25 A. Huertas 7 26 O. Gutierrez 4 27 S. Garcia 3 28 J. Navarro 3 29 D. Muñoz 3 30 Y. Kunii 0 31 E. Fernandez 0 32 T. Hada 0 33 M. Pasini 0 34 U. Orradre 0 35 N. Atiratphuvapat 0

Red Bull Ring Moto3 Race

Moto3 served up another classic at the Red Bull Ring as Ángel Piqueras (FRINSA – MT Helmets – MSI) came out on top in a six-rider last-lap shootout, claiming his first victory since Lusail. It marked a 1-2 for his team as Ryusei Yamanaka charged to second, while David Muñoz (Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP) completed the podium after a storming ride from 14th on the grid.

From the off, Piqueras seized the holeshot ahead of polesitter Valentín Perrone (Red Bull KTM Tech3), but it wasn’t long before Maximo Quiles (CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team) muscled his way to the front. Alongside Yamanaka and Piqueras, the Spaniard helped form an early breakaway quartet, while the chasing pack led by Adrián Fernández (Leopard Racing) and title leader José Antonio Rueda (Red Bull KTM Ajo) gave chase.

The lead swapped hands multiple times as Quiles, Yamanaka, Perrone, and Piqueras each took turns dictating the pace. By mid-race, it looked like a four-rider fight, but relentless laps from Fernández – and a charge from further back by Muñoz and Honda Team Asia’s Taiyo Furusato – brought the group back together in the closing stages.

With six to go, the gloves were well and truly off. Quiles ran wide, Perrone snatched the lead, and Furusato latched onto the leading pack. Then came the fireworks: Muñoz barged his way into podium contention, Perrone and Quiles were shuffled backwards, and the race became a six-way melee.

On the final lap, Piqueras held his nerve to keep control, while Yamanaka surged past rivals into second and Muñoz grabbed third in a breathtaking display of aggression and racecraft. Quiles recovered to fourth ahead of Rueda, who salvaged valuable championship points in fifth. Furusato, after looking like a podium threat, was muscled back to sixth in the last corners.

Further down, Perrone slipped to seventh after being caught in the chaos, while Fernández crossed the line eighth. Guido Pini (Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP) and Álvaro Carpe (Red Bull KTM Ajo) rounded out the top ten by a nose over Joel Kelso. The Australian is still struggling with significant pain in his right foot, which is holding him back somewhat.

Jacob Roulstone tried to stay with the front group in the early pace, and as he held on to Jose Antonio Rueda with similar lap times to the championship leader. After ten laps, Jacob remained in his 12th position, just behind countryman Joel Keslo. Jacob lost a position to Alvaro Carpe on lap 13 and then lost a battle with David Almansa, which pushed him back to 14th, a position he remained through to the flag.

Jacob Roulstone – P14

“I knew coming into this weekend that it would be challenging because Austria is one of my hardest tracks. We turned things around decently this weekend, and I am quite happy with the race and the pace. It was positive for us considering it’s a hard track for me, so I look forward to going to Balaton and continuing working! Thank you to my team for all the work.”

It was a weekend to forget in Austria for New Zealand motorcycle racer Cormac Buchanan. Returning from injury, the young Kiwi racer struggled to regain the form he had shown in previous rounds of his rookie Moto3 World Championship season. A crash in practice hindered progress early in proceedings at the Red Bull Ring, but Buchanan reset to produce a strong performance in Q1 and progress through to Q2. Starting from P17, Buchanan’s race was cut abruptly short when he lost the rear tyre on the opening lap and high-sided out of contention.

Cormac Buchanan – DNF

“That feeling of disappointment and shame when you have to walk back into the box and face your hard-working team is one of the worst feelings any racer can have. This is not the weekend I wanted or expected to have. We are working so hard to get the results we deserve, and this one hurts a lot. It hasn’t been the easiest of times as of late, but giving up isn’t in my DNA. Thank you to my team and everyone in my corner who believes in me. We win and we learn together. These results aren’t a true reflection of myself. We take the positives and how good we felt with the bike yesterday into this weekend in Hungary. I’m already focused on the next goal. I’m motivated and ready to show our true potential.”

For Piqueras, it was not only a return to the top step but also a much-needed boost in his title push. With his teammate Yamanaka celebrating a career-best second and Muñoz clawing his way onto the podium, the Moto3 championship picture has tightened once again as the season heads into its next chapter.

Red Bull Ring Moto3 Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 A. Piqueras KTM 33m36.516 2 R. Yamanaka KTM +0.096 3 D. Muñoz KTM +0.171 4 M. Quiles KTM +0.250 5 J. Rueda KTM +0.541 6 T. Furusato Hon +0.625 7 V. Perrone KTM +1.851 8 A. Fernandez Hon +2.141 9 G. Pini KTM +2.194 10 A. Carpe KTM +4.181 11 J. Kelso KTM +4.204 12 D. Almansa Hon +4.256 13 D. Foggia KTM +4.691 14 J. Roulstone KTM +5.331 15 S. Ogden KTM +9.374 16 M. Uriarte KTM +21.633 17 R. Moodley KTM +21.745 18 C. O’Gorman Hon +21.874 19 R. Rossi Hon +24.331 20 N. Carraro Hon +27.288 21 E. O’Shea Hon +35.518 22 A. Aditama Hon +35.571 23 N. Dettwiler KTM +35.642 24 S. Nepa Hon +43.591 Not Classified DNF V. Perez Hon DNF DNF C. Buchanan KTM DNF

Red Bull Ring Moto3 Top Speeds

Pos Rider Bike Average Top 1 J. Kelso KTM 224.0 225.0 2 D. Foggia KTM 222.3 225.0 3 R. Yamanaka KTM 222.8 224.2 4 M. Quiles KTM 221.9 224.2 5 V. Perrone KTM 223.1 224.2 6 A. Carpe KTM 223.1 224.2 7 J. Roulstone KTM 222.3 223.6 8 A. Piqueras KTM 223.0 223.6 9 T. Furusato Hon 223.2 223.6 10 J. Rueda KTM 222.9 223.6 11 D. Almansa Hon 221.5 222.9 12 D. Muñoz KTM 221.9 222.9 13 G. Pini KTM 221.5 222.9 14 S. Ogden KTM 220.8 221.5 15 M. Uriarte KTM 220.9 221.5 16 N. Carraro Hon 219.5 220.8 17 R. Moodley KTM 219.4 220.8 18 E. O’Shea Hon 217.4 220.1 19 C. O’Gorman Hon 217.8 219.5 20 R. Rossi Hon 218.4 218.8 21 N. Dettwiler KTM 217.9 218.8 22 A. Aditama Hon 217.2 218.8 23 S. Nepa Hon 213.7 214.9 24 V. Perez Hon – 214.2 25 C. Buchanan KTM 126.9 126.9

Moto3 Championship Standings