MotoGP 2025
Round 13 – Red Bull Ring
Moto2 Race Report
Diogo Moreira (Italtrans Racing Team) delivered a perfect response to a difficult run of form before the summer break, storming to victory at the Red Bull Ring in a Moto2 race packed with twists and heartbreak for Championship leader Manuel Gonzalez (Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP). The Brazilian held his nerve while rivals faltered, bagging a crucial 25 points to reignite his title challenge.
From pole, rookie Daniel Holgado (CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team) surged into the holeshot with Moreira and Gonzalez close behind. But the race immediately turned chaotic: both Jake Dixon (ELF Marc VDS Racing Team) and Joe Roberts (OnlyFans American Racing Team) ran wide at Turn 2A, and moments later, Senna Agius (Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP) suffered a heavy crash on the exit of Turn 2B, though thankfully the Australian walked away.
After initial scans of his hand and head at the Red Bull Ring Medical Centre, Agius was taken to the nearby hospital in Judenburg for further examination. On Monday, the Aussie will undergo additional tests in Barcelona.
At the sharp end, Holgado’s bright start was soon overshadowed by the relentless pace of Moreira, who wasted little time in muscling past to take control. Just behind, Celestino Vietti (Sync SpeedRS Team) was making moves of his own, while David Alonso (CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team) closed in to turn the front group into a four-rider shootout.
Then came the biggest drama of the day: Gonzalez, the points leader, suddenly slowed with a mechanical issue and tumbled down the order. Though he briefly got going again, the Spaniard was soon forced to retire, his fury clear as it later emerged that a stone had punctured his radiator. A devastating blow to his title campaign after a weekend where he had looked untouchable.
Up front, Moreira was now free to manage the pace. Vietti and Alonso fought over the final podium spot until a Long Lap penalty dropped Vietti out of contention, and Alonso’s charge ended in the gravel with just five laps to go. That left Holgado – enjoying a sensational rookie ride – as the only man still within sight of Moreira. But the Brazilian was flawless, stretching a two-second margin by the flag to seal an emphatic win. Holgado held strong for second, celebrating his maiden Moto2 podium, while Vietti recovered to secure third despite his penalty.
Albert Arenas (ITALJET Gresini Moto2) narrowly missed the rostrum in fourth, with Tony Arbolino (BLUCRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2) completing the top five. Rookie Ivan Ortola (QJMOTOR – FRINSA – MSI) impressed again in sixth ahead of Barry Baltus (Fantic Racing), while Collin Veijer (Red Bull KTM Ajo) claimed a career-best Moto2 finish in eighth. Izan Guevara (BLUCRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2) and Aron Canet (Fantic Racing) rounded out the top ten – the latter salvaging points to reduce his deficit to Gonzalez in the title fight.
As the dust settled, Moreira’s triumph pulled him back into the Championship picture, now just 35 points off the lead. Canet also gained ground, trimming his gap to 19 points, while Gonzalez leaves Austria empty-handed and with plenty to ponder before the paddock rolls into Hungary.
The 2025 Moto2 title race is alive and kicking again – and Moreira’s victory in Austria may yet prove to be the turning point.
Red Bull Ring Moto2 Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
1
|
D. Moreira
|
Kalex
|
36m05.205
|
2
|
D. Holgado
|
Kalex
|
+2.375
|
3
|
C. Vietti
|
Boscoscuro
|
+5.351
|
4
|
A. Arenas
|
Kalex
|
+5.817
|
5
|
T. Arbolino
|
Boscoscuro
|
+6.448
|
6
|
I. Ortola
|
Boscoscuro
|
+7.449
|
7
|
B. Baltus
|
Kalex
|
+7.625
|
8
|
C. Veijer
|
Kalex
|
+7.729
|
9
|
I. Guevara
|
Boscoscuro
|
+8.056
|
10
|
A. Canet
|
Kalex
|
+11.813
|
11
|
F. Salac
|
Boscoscuro
|
+13.463
|
12
|
M. Ramirez
|
Kalex
|
+13.669
|
13
|
A. Sasaki
|
Kalex
|
+15.987
|
14
|
D. Muñoz
|
Kalex
|
+19.611
|
15
|
D. Binder
|
Kalex
|
+20.513
|
16
|
A. Lopez
|
Boscoscuro
|
+20.609
|
17
|
J. Navarro
|
Forward
|
+20.953
|
18
|
A. Huertas
|
Kalex
|
+21.498
|
19
|
A. Escrig
|
Forward
|
+24.345
|
20
|
J. Dixon
|
Boscoscuro
|
+27.714
|
21
|
Z. Vd Goorbergh
|
Kalex
|
+31.080
|
22
|
M. Pasini
|
Kalex
|
+33.042
|
23
|
U. Orradre
|
Boscoscuro
|
+40.374
|
24
|
Y. Kunii
|
Kalex
|
+41.656
|
25
|
N. Atiratphuvapat
|
Kalex
|
+49.544
|Not Classified
|
DNF
|
D. Alonso
|
Kalex
|
DNF
|
DNF
|
J. Roberts
|
Kalex
|
DNF
|
DNF
|
M. Gonzalez
|
Kalex
|
DNF
|
DNF
|
S. Agius
|
Kalex
|
DNF
Red Bull Ring Moto2 Top Speeds
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Average
|
Top
|
1
|
M. Ramirez
|
Kalex
|
260.3
|
261.8
|
2
|
I. Ortola
|
Boscoscuro
|
260.8
|
260.8
|
3
|
F. Salac
|
Boscoscuro
|
260.1
|
260.8
|
4
|
A. Lopez
|
Boscoscuro
|
260.1
|
260.8
|
5
|
D. Alonso
|
Kalex
|
259.6
|
260.8
|
6
|
C. Vietti
|
Boscoscuro
|
259.3
|
259.9
|
7
|
T. Arbolino
|
Boscoscuro
|
259.9
|
259.9
|
8
|
D. Binder
|
Kalex
|
259.1
|
259.9
|
9
|
J. Roberts
|
Kalex
|
257.8
|
259.9
|
10
|
D. Muñoz
|
Kalex
|
259.0
|
259.9
|
11
|
M. Gonzalez
|
Kalex
|
258.7
|
259.9
|
12
|
I. Guevara
|
Boscoscuro
|
259.9
|
259.9
|
13
|
C. Veijer
|
Kalex
|
257.6
|
259.9
|
14
|
A. Huertas
|
Kalex
|
258.5
|
259.9
|
15
|
B. Baltus
|
Kalex
|
257.9
|
258.9
|
16
|
U. Orradre
|
Boscoscuro
|
258.3
|
258.9
|
17
|
D. Holgado
|
Kalex
|
258.1
|
258.9
|
18
|
M. Pasini
|
Kalex
|
258.0
|
258.9
|
19
|
A. Sasaki
|
Kalex
|
258.4
|
258.9
|
20
|
J. Dixon
|
Boscoscuro
|
257.4
|
258.9
|
21
|
J. Navarro
|
Forward
|
257.2
|
258.0
|
22
|
A. Arenas
|
Kalex
|
258.0
|
258.0
|
23
|
A. Escrig
|
Forward
|
256.0
|
257.1
|
24
|
A. Canet
|
Kalex
|
257.1
|
257.1
|
25
|
Z. Vd Goorbergh
|
Kalex
|
255.8
|
257.1
|
26
|
N. Atiratphuvapat
|
Kalex
|
255.8
|
256.2
|
27
|
Y. Kunii
|
Kalex
|
255.7
|
256.2
|
28
|
D. Moreira
|
Kalex
|
252.8
|
253.5
|
29
|
S. Agius
|
Kalex
|
–
|
124.1
Moto2 Championship Standings
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Points
|
1
|
M. Gonzalez
|
188
|
2
|
A. Canet
|
169
|
3
|
D. Moreira
|
153
|
4
|
B. Baltus
|
143
|
5
|
J. Dixon
|
119
|
6
|
C. Vietti
|
106
|
7
|
D. Öncü
|
100
|
8
|
A. Arenas
|
94
|
9
|
S. Agius
|
93
|
10
|
M. Ramirez
|
84
|
11
|
J. Roberts
|
80
|
12
|
D. Holgado
|
80
|
13
|
F. Salac
|
71
|
14
|
I. Guevara
|
62
|
15
|
A. Lopez
|
58
|
16
|
T. Arbolino
|
45
|
17
|
D. Alonso
|
43
|
18
|
I. Ortola
|
36
|
19
|
C. Veijer
|
21
|
20
|
Z. Vd Goorbergh
|
14
|
21
|
D. Binder
|
12
|
22
|
A. Sasaki
|
11
|
23
|
A. Escrig
|
10
|
24
|
M. Aji
|
8
|
25
|
A. Huertas
|
7
|
26
|
O. Gutierrez
|
4
|
27
|
S. Garcia
|
3
|
28
|
J. Navarro
|
3
|
29
|
D. Muñoz
|
3
|
30
|
Y. Kunii
|
0
|
31
|
E. Fernandez
|
0
|
32
|
T. Hada
|
0
|
33
|
M. Pasini
|
0
|
34
|
U. Orradre
|
0
|
35
|
N. Atiratphuvapat
|
0
Red Bull Ring Moto3 Race
Moto3 served up another classic at the Red Bull Ring as Ángel Piqueras (FRINSA – MT Helmets – MSI) came out on top in a six-rider last-lap shootout, claiming his first victory since Lusail. It marked a 1-2 for his team as Ryusei Yamanaka charged to second, while David Muñoz (Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP) completed the podium after a storming ride from 14th on the grid.
From the off, Piqueras seized the holeshot ahead of polesitter Valentín Perrone (Red Bull KTM Tech3), but it wasn’t long before Maximo Quiles (CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team) muscled his way to the front. Alongside Yamanaka and Piqueras, the Spaniard helped form an early breakaway quartet, while the chasing pack led by Adrián Fernández (Leopard Racing) and title leader José Antonio Rueda (Red Bull KTM Ajo) gave chase.
The lead swapped hands multiple times as Quiles, Yamanaka, Perrone, and Piqueras each took turns dictating the pace. By mid-race, it looked like a four-rider fight, but relentless laps from Fernández – and a charge from further back by Muñoz and Honda Team Asia’s Taiyo Furusato – brought the group back together in the closing stages.
With six to go, the gloves were well and truly off. Quiles ran wide, Perrone snatched the lead, and Furusato latched onto the leading pack. Then came the fireworks: Muñoz barged his way into podium contention, Perrone and Quiles were shuffled backwards, and the race became a six-way melee.
On the final lap, Piqueras held his nerve to keep control, while Yamanaka surged past rivals into second and Muñoz grabbed third in a breathtaking display of aggression and racecraft. Quiles recovered to fourth ahead of Rueda, who salvaged valuable championship points in fifth. Furusato, after looking like a podium threat, was muscled back to sixth in the last corners.
Further down, Perrone slipped to seventh after being caught in the chaos, while Fernández crossed the line eighth. Guido Pini (Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP) and Álvaro Carpe (Red Bull KTM Ajo) rounded out the top ten by a nose over Joel Kelso. The Australian is still struggling with significant pain in his right foot, which is holding him back somewhat.
Jacob Roulstone tried to stay with the front group in the early pace, and as he held on to Jose Antonio Rueda with similar lap times to the championship leader. After ten laps, Jacob remained in his 12th position, just behind countryman Joel Keslo. Jacob lost a position to Alvaro Carpe on lap 13 and then lost a battle with David Almansa, which pushed him back to 14th, a position he remained through to the flag.
Jacob Roulstone – P14
“I knew coming into this weekend that it would be challenging because Austria is one of my hardest tracks. We turned things around decently this weekend, and I am quite happy with the race and the pace. It was positive for us considering it’s a hard track for me, so I look forward to going to Balaton and continuing working! Thank you to my team for all the work.”
It was a weekend to forget in Austria for New Zealand motorcycle racer Cormac Buchanan. Returning from injury, the young Kiwi racer struggled to regain the form he had shown in previous rounds of his rookie Moto3 World Championship season. A crash in practice hindered progress early in proceedings at the Red Bull Ring, but Buchanan reset to produce a strong performance in Q1 and progress through to Q2. Starting from P17, Buchanan’s race was cut abruptly short when he lost the rear tyre on the opening lap and high-sided out of contention.
Cormac Buchanan – DNF
“That feeling of disappointment and shame when you have to walk back into the box and face your hard-working team is one of the worst feelings any racer can have. This is not the weekend I wanted or expected to have. We are working so hard to get the results we deserve, and this one hurts a lot. It hasn’t been the easiest of times as of late, but giving up isn’t in my DNA. Thank you to my team and everyone in my corner who believes in me. We win and we learn together. These results aren’t a true reflection of myself. We take the positives and how good we felt with the bike yesterday into this weekend in Hungary. I’m already focused on the next goal. I’m motivated and ready to show our true potential.”
For Piqueras, it was not only a return to the top step but also a much-needed boost in his title push. With his teammate Yamanaka celebrating a career-best second and Muñoz clawing his way onto the podium, the Moto3 championship picture has tightened once again as the season heads into its next chapter.
Red Bull Ring Moto3 Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
1
|
A. Piqueras
|
KTM
|
33m36.516
|
2
|
R. Yamanaka
|
KTM
|
+0.096
|
3
|
D. Muñoz
|
KTM
|
+0.171
|
4
|
M. Quiles
|
KTM
|
+0.250
|
5
|
J. Rueda
|
KTM
|
+0.541
|
6
|
T. Furusato
|
Hon
|
+0.625
|
7
|
V. Perrone
|
KTM
|
+1.851
|
8
|
A. Fernandez
|
Hon
|
+2.141
|
9
|
G. Pini
|
KTM
|
+2.194
|
10
|
A. Carpe
|
KTM
|
+4.181
|
11
|
J. Kelso
|
KTM
|
+4.204
|
12
|
D. Almansa
|
Hon
|
+4.256
|
13
|
D. Foggia
|
KTM
|
+4.691
|
14
|
J. Roulstone
|
KTM
|
+5.331
|
15
|
S. Ogden
|
KTM
|
+9.374
|
16
|
M. Uriarte
|
KTM
|
+21.633
|
17
|
R. Moodley
|
KTM
|
+21.745
|
18
|
C. O’Gorman
|
Hon
|
+21.874
|
19
|
R. Rossi
|
Hon
|
+24.331
|
20
|
N. Carraro
|
Hon
|
+27.288
|
21
|
E. O’Shea
|
Hon
|
+35.518
|
22
|
A. Aditama
|
Hon
|
+35.571
|
23
|
N. Dettwiler
|
KTM
|
+35.642
|
24
|
S. Nepa
|
Hon
|
+43.591
|Not Classified
|
DNF
|
V. Perez
|
Hon
|
DNF
|
DNF
|
C. Buchanan
|
KTM
|
DNF
Red Bull Ring Moto3 Top Speeds
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Average
|
Top
|
1
|
J. Kelso
|
KTM
|
224.0
|
225.0
|
2
|
D. Foggia
|
KTM
|
222.3
|
225.0
|
3
|
R. Yamanaka
|
KTM
|
222.8
|
224.2
|
4
|
M. Quiles
|
KTM
|
221.9
|
224.2
|
5
|
V. Perrone
|
KTM
|
223.1
|
224.2
|
6
|
A. Carpe
|
KTM
|
223.1
|
224.2
|
7
|
J. Roulstone
|
KTM
|
222.3
|
223.6
|
8
|
A. Piqueras
|
KTM
|
223.0
|
223.6
|
9
|
T. Furusato
|
Hon
|
223.2
|
223.6
|
10
|
J. Rueda
|
KTM
|
222.9
|
223.6
|
11
|
D. Almansa
|
Hon
|
221.5
|
222.9
|
12
|
D. Muñoz
|
KTM
|
221.9
|
222.9
|
13
|
G. Pini
|
KTM
|
221.5
|
222.9
|
14
|
S. Ogden
|
KTM
|
220.8
|
221.5
|
15
|
M. Uriarte
|
KTM
|
220.9
|
221.5
|
16
|
N. Carraro
|
Hon
|
219.5
|
220.8
|
17
|
R. Moodley
|
KTM
|
219.4
|
220.8
|
18
|
E. O’Shea
|
Hon
|
217.4
|
220.1
|
19
|
C. O’Gorman
|
Hon
|
217.8
|
219.5
|
20
|
R. Rossi
|
Hon
|
218.4
|
218.8
|
21
|
N. Dettwiler
|
KTM
|
217.9
|
218.8
|
22
|
A. Aditama
|
Hon
|
217.2
|
218.8
|
23
|
S. Nepa
|
Hon
|
213.7
|
214.9
|
24
|
V. Perez
|
Hon
|
–
|
214.2
|
25
|
C. Buchanan
|
KTM
|
126.9
|
126.9
Moto3 Championship Standings
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Points
|
1
|
J. Rueda
|
239
|
2
|
A. Piqueras
|
168
|
3
|
D. Muñoz
|
139
|
4
|
M. Quiles
|
139
|
5
|
A. Carpe
|
139
|
6
|
J. Kelso
|
115
|
7
|
R. Yamanaka
|
88
|
8
|
T. Furusato
|
87
|
9
|
A. Fernandez
|
79
|
10
|
D. Almansa
|
79
|
11
|
D. Foggia
|
76
|
12
|
V. Perrone
|
72
|
13
|
L. Lunetta
|
63
|
14
|
G. Pini
|
51
|
15
|
M. Bertelle
|
40
|
16
|
S. Ogden
|
40
|
17
|
S. Nepa
|
37
|
18
|
J. Roulstone
|
36
|
19
|
C. Buchanan
|
27
|
20
|
R. Rossi
|
24
|
21
|
N. Carraro
|
20
|
22
|
M. Uriarte
|
20
|
23
|
A. Cruces
|
13
|
24
|
R. Moodley
|
11
|
25
|
V. Perez
|
7
|
26
|
J. Esteban
|
7
|
27
|
M. Morelli
|
3
|
28
|
T. Buasri
|
1
|
29
|
N. Dettwiler
|
0
|
30
|
E. O’Shea
|
0
|
31
|
J. Rosenthaler
|
0
|
32
|
L. Phommara
|
0
|
33
|
C. O’Gorman
|
0
|
34
|
L. Abruzzo
|
0
|
35
|
M. Cook
|
0
|
36
|
A. Aditama
|
0
2025 MotoGP Calendar
|GP
|Date
|Location
|14
|Aug-24
|Hungarian GP, Balaton Park
|15
|Sep-07
|Catalan GP, Catalunya
|16
|Sep-14
|San Marino GP, Misano
|17
|Sep-28
|Japanese GP, Motegi
|18
|Oct-05
|Indonesian GP, Mandalika
|19
|Oct-19
|Australian GP, Phillip Island
|20
|Oct-26
|Malayasian GP, Sepang
|21
|Nov-09
|Portuguese GP, Portimao
|22
|Nov-16
|Valencia GP, Valencia