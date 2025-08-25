MotoGP 2025
Round 14 – Balaton Park Moto2 Race Report
It was always a matter of when, not if, and on Sunday at Balaton Park, it finally happened: David Alonso (CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team) became the first Colombian to win a Moto2 race. The reigning Moto3 World Champion produced a masterclass of late-race pace and composure to topple title contenders Diogo Moreira (Italtrans Racing Team) and Manuel Gonzalez (Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP) in a breathtaking battle.
Alonso’s triumph also delivered the first-ever South American 1-2 finish in Moto2, with Moreira edging Gonzalez to P2 after a dramatic final-lap showdown.
Early Chaos and a Fast Start
Jake Dixon (ELF Marc VDS Racing Team) made the best getaway, carving around the outside at Turn 2 to grab the lead as chaos unfolded behind.
A Turn 2A melee eliminated Celestino Vietti (Sync SpeedRS Team), Darryn Binder (Italjet Gresini Moto2), Yuki Kunii (Honda Team Asia) and Unai Orradre (QJMOTOR – FRINSA – MSI), while Dixon, Moreira, and Gonzalez stretched clear.
Aron Canet (Fantic Racing Lino Sonego) led the chase, but an early scare at Turn 1 dropped him back, leaving the leading trio to set the early tempo. Meanwhile, rookie Alonso – down in eighth – quietly began to light up the timing screens with fastest laps.
Title Rivals Trade Blows
Moreira seized control on Lap 4, his pace immediately forcing Gonzalez into action. By Lap 6, Gonzalez muscled past Dixon into P2 to hunt down his Brazilian rival. A wobble from Moreira at Turn 5 nearly undid his progress, but Gonzalez shadowed him closely, biding his time.
The cat-and-mouse duel between the championship protagonists allowed Dixon, Alonso, and Collin Veijer (Red Bull KTM Ajo) to close in, setting up a five-rider scrap for victory as the race ticked into its final laps.
Alonso Joins the Fight
With five laps to go, Alonso swept past Dixon for third and set about reeling in the leaders. His speed was undeniable – consistently three-tenths quicker than the front duo – and with two laps remaining, the Colombian made a bold move on Moreira into Turn 1 to snatch P2. That left only Gonzalez in his sights.
The decisive move came on the last lap. Alonso pounced at Turn 9, braking late and cleanly slipping past Gonzalez. The Spaniard’s attempt to retaliate backfired, handing Moreira the run to the line and P2 after contact on the exit of the final corner.
The Results and Fallout
Alonso’s debut Moto2 win was delivered in sensational style, becoming the first rookie to win in the class since Pedro Acosta.
Moreira’s P2 not only secured a landmark South American 1-2 but also tightened the title race, while Gonzalez’s P3 was damage limitation after leading for much of the race.
Dixon took a strong fourth, less than a second off the win, while Veijer’s P5 marked a career-best in Moto2.
Canet’s P6 means lost ground in the title chase, and Adrian Huertas (Italtrans Racing Team) claimed a personal-best P7 ahead of Filip Salač, Daniel Holgado, and Ivan Ortola – making it five rookies in the top ten.
Championship Picture
With Moreira surging, the title fight has closed up. Alonso, meanwhile, has thrown himself firmly into contention. Just how significant this Hungarian GP will prove in the broader context of the 2025 Moto2 season remains to be seen, but for Alonso and Colombia, it was already historic.
Hungary Ring Moto2 Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
1
|
D. Alonso
|
KAL
|
37m18.405
|
2
|
D. Moreira
|
KAL
|
+0.174
|
3
|
M. Gonzalez
|
KAL
|
+0.305
|
4
|
J. Dixon
|
BOS
|
+0.876
|
5
|
C. Veijer
|
KTM
|
+1.344
|
6
|
A. Canet
|
KAL
|
+2.608
|
7
|
A. Huertas
|
KAL
|
+3.984
|
8
|
F. Salac
|
BOS
|
+6.462
|
9
|
D. Holgado
|
KAL
|
+8.126
|
10
|
I. Ortola
|
BOS
|
+9.015
|
11
|
M. Ramirez
|
KAL
|
+11.696
|
12
|
B. Baltus
|
KAL
|
+14.240
|
13
|
Z. Vd Goorbergh
|
KAL
|
+14.639
|
14
|
A. Arenas
|
KAL
|
+14.919
|
15
|
T. Arbolino
|
BOS
|
+15.626
|
16
|
S. Garcia
|
KAL
|
+17.333
|
17
|
A. Escrig
|
FOR
|
+18.130
|
18
|
J. Navarro
|
FOR
|
+20.438
|
19
|
J. Roberts
|
KAL
|
+22.834
|
20
|
D. Muñoz
|
KTM
|
+26.552
|
21
|
N. Atiratphuvapat
|
KAL
|
+55.534
|Not Classified
|
NC
|
A. Sasaki
|
KAL
|
2 laps
|
NC
|
I. Guevara
|
BOS
|
7 laps
|
NC
|
C. Vietti
|
BOS
|
10 laps
|
NC
|
A. Lopez
|
BOS
|
11 laps
|
NC
|
D. Binder
|
KAL
|
16 laps
|
NC
|
Y. Kunii
|
KAL
|
DNF
|
NC
|
U. Orradre
|
BOS
|
DNF
Hungary Moto2 Top Speeds
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Average
|
Top
|
1
|
D. Holgado
|
KAL
|
256.9
|
258.9
|
2
|
I. Ortola
|
BOS
|
256.5
|
257.7
|
3
|
D. Alonso
|
KAL
|
257.5
|
257.7
|
4
|
T. Arbolino
|
BOS
|
255.6
|
256.5
|
5
|
A. Sasaki
|
KAL
|
255.1
|
256.5
|
6
|
J. Roberts
|
KAL
|
254.6
|
255.9
|
7
|
I. Guevara
|
BOS
|
255.0
|
255.9
|
8
|
A. Arenas
|
KAL
|
255.2
|
255.9
|
9
|
F. Salac
|
BOS
|
254.4
|
255.3
|
10
|
M. Ramirez
|
KAL
|
254.9
|
255.3
|
11
|
B. Baltus
|
KAL
|
253.3
|
254.7
|
12
|
J. Navarro
|
FOR
|
253.9
|
254.7
|
13
|
M. Gonzalez
|
KAL
|
253.8
|
254.7
|
14
|
A. Lopez
|
BOS
|
253.2
|
254.7
|
15
|
C. Veijer
|
KAL
|
254.3
|
254.7
|
16
|
S. Garcia
|
KAL
|
251.7
|
254.1
|
17
|
D. Moreira
|
KAL
|
252.8
|
254.1
|
18
|
A. Escrig
|
FOR
|
252.9
|
254.1
|
19
|
J. Dixon
|
BOS
|
252.8
|
254.1
|
20
|
A. Huertas
|
KAL
|
253.7
|
254.1
|
21
|
A. Canet
|
KAL
|
252.6
|
253.5
|
22
|
C. Vietti
|
BOS
|
252.3
|
252.9
|
23
|
Z. Vd Goorbergh
|
KAL
|
250.9
|
252.9
|
24
|
D. Muñoz
|
KAL
|
252.1
|
252.3
|
25
|
D. Binder
|
KAL
|
231.4
|
251.7
|
26
|
N. Atiratphuvapat
|
KAL
|
250.0
|
251.7
|
27
|
U. Orradre
|
BOS
|
162.8
|
162.8
|
28
|
Y. Kunii
|
KAL
|
158.3
|
158.3
Moto2 Championship Standings
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Points
|
1
|
M. Gonzalez
|
204
|
2
|
A. Canet
|
179
|
3
|
D. Moreira
|
173
|
4
|
B. Baltus
|
147
|
5
|
J. Dixon
|
132
|
6
|
C. Vietti
|
106
|
7
|
D. Öncü
|
100
|
8
|
A. Arenas
|
96
|
9
|
S. Agius
|
93
|
10
|
M. Ramirez
|
89
|
11
|
D. Holgado
|
87
|
12
|
J. Roberts
|
80
|
13
|
F. Salac
|
79
|
14
|
D. Alonso
|
68
|
15
|
I. Guevara
|
62
|
16
|
A. Lopez
|
58
|
17
|
T. Arbolino
|
46
|
18
|
I. Ortola
|
42
|
19
|
C. Veijer
|
32
|
20
|
Z. Vd Goorbergh
|
17
|
10
|
A. Huertas
|
16
|
22
|
D. Binder
|
12
|
23
|
A. Sasaki
|
11
|
24
|
A. Escrig
|
10
|
25
|
M. Aji
|
8
|
26
|
O. Gutierrez
|
4
|
27
|
S. Garcia
|
3
|
28
|
J. Navarro
|
3
|
29
|
D. Muñoz
|
3
|
30
|
Y. Kunii
|
0
|
31
|
E. Fernandez
|
0
|
32
|
N. Atiratphuvapat
|
0
|
33
|
T. Hada
|
0
|
34
|
M. Pasini
|
0
|
35
|
U. Orradre
|
0
Balaton Park Moto3 Race Report
Visors down, elbows out – Moto3 returned to centre stage as the Michelin Grand Prix of Hungary delivered a thriller at Balaton Park.
In the end, Maximo Quiles (CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team) triumphed in spectacular style, out-dragging Valentin Perrone (Red Bull KTM Tech 3) to the line by just 0.018 seconds after the pair traded blows right to the flag.
Behind them, David Muñoz (LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP) won the war for third, holding off Austrian GP victor Angel Piqueras (FRINSA – MT Helmets – MSI) and Championship leader Jose Antonio Rueda (Red Bull KTM Ajo) in an all-action finish.
Rookies Set the Tone
The lights went out with polesitter Quiles grabbing the holeshot, but Perrone wasted no time showing his intent. By Lap 3, the Argentine capitalised on a small error to take the lead at Turn 5, only for Quiles to strike back a few corners later. Muñoz joined the rookie scrap, muscling past Perrone into second before the opening exchanges settled into a fierce four-rider breakaway.
Behind, drama struck on Lap 6 when Scott Ogden (CIP Green Power) fell at the final corner, forcing Ryusei Yamanaka and Marcos Uriarte into the gravel. It didn’t disrupt the leaders though, with Quiles, Perrone, Muñoz, and Piqueras setting a searing pace as Rueda began to claw his way into contention.
Twists and Turns
Just after halfway, Quiles blinked first. A mistake at Turn 15 saw him tumble from first to fourth, handing the advantage to Perrone. Muñoz kept the pressure on, climbing into P2 as the laps ticked away, while Rueda bridged the gap to ensure the title fight was represented in the lead group.
The battle claimed its casualties too: Guido Pini crashed out from sixth with five to go, while Taiyo Furusato followed suit from eighth. At the sharp end, though, calm turned to chaos as the final lap approached.
Final Lap Fireworks
Quiles stalked Perrone with a tenth in hand as they took the last lap. A failed lunge at Turn 1 didn’t deter him – at Turn 5, he forced his way through. Perrone regrouped, carried momentum into the final sector, and flung his KTM through the last chicane side-by-side with Quiles. The pair banged elbows on the exit, but the Spaniard had the drive to snatch it at the flag.
Perrone’s runner-up finish marks a career-best and his second podium in five races, while Muñoz extended his streak to five rostrums in a row.
Valentin Perrone – P2
“It was a super difficult race! Maximo Quiles was really fast at the start, and I struggled a bit to follow him, but then once I got into my rhythm, I felt really good. The plan went just like we wanted, we knew we had to be patient. When we saw Maximo dropping a bit, we took our opportunity to move to the front, and ride at our own pace. I tried to not make any mistakes until the last lap. I defended as much as I could, but he (Maximo) did a really good last lap, and in the end, it was a very close finish, but I am very happy. We always want more, but I know we will get there! We have many more opportunities to get our first win, so let’s just enjoy the moment with the team and everyone around who supports me! We have gained so much experience from these last races at the front, I feel that I am a different rider, but I am enjoying the process so much! Let’s see what we can do in Barcelona!”
Piqueras and Rueda rounded out the top five, the latter conceding a few more points in the title chase.
Further Back
Adrian Fernandez (Leopard Racing) quietly took top Honda honours in sixth, just ahead of teammate David Almansa.
Joel Kelso (LEVELUP – MTA) grabbed eighth, Alvaro Carpe (Red Bull KTM Ajo) was ninth, and Jacob Roulstone (Red Bull KTM Tech 3) returned to the top ten for the first time since Germany.
Jacob Roulstone – P10
“I felt really good at the start of the race with the soft tyre, I could be aggressive enough to stick with the front, but then the struggles began. I wasn’t feeling confident enough, with a lot of braking, just like in Austria, and it is not really where I can ride at my best. We made some progress this weekend, though. We are working a lot internally, and I hope we can see the results very soon, as we are now heading to tracks that suit me best, the high-speed ones with a lot of flow. Big thanks to the team as always, we are getting there slowly but surely, but I know our time will come.”
Hungary Delivers
Balaton Park provided the perfect stage for Moto3’s chaos-meets-chess blend of racing. Quiles’ victory, decided by less than two hundredths of a second, will be remembered as an instant classic, and with rookies and veterans alike in the mix, the championship picture is only getting hotter. Next stop: Barcelona, home soil for many, but familiar hunting ground for all.
Hungary Ring Moto3 Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
1
|
M. Quiles
|
KTM
|
35m31.839
|
2
|
V. Perrone
|
KTM
|
+0.018
|
3
|
D. Muñoz
|
KTM
|
+0.858
|
4
|
A. Piqueras
|
KTM
|
+0.952
|
5
|
J. A. Rueda
|
KTM
|
+1.362
|
6
|
A. Fernandez
|
HON
|
+6.159
|
7
|
D. Almansa
|
HON
|
+9.546
|
8
|
J. Kelso
|
KTM
|
+10.025
|
9
|
A. Carpe
|
KTM
|
+11.696
|
10
|
J. Roulstone
|
KTM
|
+20.109
|
11
|
D. Foggia
|
KTM
|
+24.862
|
12
|
N. Carraro
|
HON
|
+26.871
|
13
|
C. O’Gorman
|
HON
|
+32.279
|
14
|
R. Yamanaka
|
KTM
|
+36.636
|
15
|
M. Uriarte
|
KTM
|
+37.394
|
16
|
R. Moodley
|
KTM
|
+40.701
|
17
|
S. Nepa
|
HON
|
+41.674
|
18
|
N. Dettwiler
|
KTM
|
+44.069
|
19
|
R. Rossi
|
HON
|
+45.803
|
20
|
A. Aditama
|
HON
|
+53.120
|
21
|
L. Abruzzo
|
HON
|
+1m00.634
|Not Classified
|
NC
|
S. Ogden
|
KTM
|
3 laps
|
NC
|
T. Furusato
|
HON
|
4 laps
|
NC
|
G. Pini
|
KTM
|
6 laps
|
NC
|
C. Buchanan
|
KTM
|
8 laps
|
NC
|
E. O’Shea
|
HON
|
16 laps
Hungary Moto3 Top Speeds
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Average
|
Top
|
1
|
M. Quiles
|
KTM
|
218.5
|
219.9
|
2
|
J. A. Rueda
|
KTM
|
217.9
|
219.0
|
3
|
D. Almansa
|
HON
|
217.4
|
218.6
|
4
|
J. Kelso
|
KTM
|
217.2
|
218.6
|
5
|
A. Fernandez
|
HON
|
216.8
|
218.1
|
6
|
D. Muñoz
|
KTM
|
216.9
|
218.1
|
7
|
R. Yamanaka
|
KTM
|
216.7
|
217.7
|
8
|
A. Carpe
|
KTM
|
215.8
|
217.7
|
9
|
A. Piqueras
|
KTM
|
216.9
|
217.3
|
10
|
T. Furusato
|
HON
|
216.7
|
217.3
|
11
|
M. Uriarte
|
KTM
|
216.2
|
217.3
|
12
|
J. Roulstone
|
KTM
|
216.3
|
216.8
|
13
|
G. Pini
|
KTM
|
215.7
|
216.8
|
14
|
S. Ogden
|
KTM
|
214.4
|
216.4
|
15
|
N. Carraro
|
HON
|
215.8
|
216.0
|
16
|
N. Dettwiler
|
KTM
|
214.9
|
216.0
|
17
|
V. Perrone
|
KTM
|
215.4
|
216.0
|
18
|
C. Buchanan
|
KTM
|
213.8
|
215.5
|
19
|
R. Moodley
|
KTM
|
215.0
|
215.5
|
20
|
C. O’Gorman
|
HON
|
214.7
|
215.5
|
21
|
D. Foggia
|
KTM
|
214.7
|
215.5
|
22
|
R. Rossi
|
HON
|
213.0
|
214.7
|
23
|
A. Aditama
|
HON
|
211.8
|
213.4
|
24
|
L. Abruzzo
|
HON
|
210.0
|
212.5
|
25
|
E. O’Shea
|
HON
|
212.1
|
212.1
|
26
|
S. Nepa
|
HON
|
211.8
|
212.1
Moto3 Championship Standings
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Points
|
1
|
J. A. Rueda
|
250
|
2
|
A. Piqueras
|
181
|
3
|
M. Quiles
|
164
|
4
|
D. Muñoz
|
155
|
5
|
A. Carpe
|
146
|
6
|
J. Kelso
|
123
|
7
|
V. Perrone
|
92
|
8
|
R. Yamanaka
|
90
|
9
|
A. Fernandez
|
89
|
10
|
D. Almansa
|
88
|
11
|
T. Furusato
|
87
|
12
|
D. Foggia
|
81
|
13
|
L. Lunetta
|
63
|
14
|
G. Pini
|
51
|
15
|
J. Roulstone
|
42
|
16
|
M. Bertelle
|
40
|
17
|
S. Ogden
|
40
|
18
|
S. Nepa
|
37
|
19
|
C. Buchanan
|
27
|
20
|
R. Rossi
|
24
|
21
|
N. Carraro
|
24
|
22
|
M. Uriarte
|
21
|
23
|
A. Cruces
|
13
|
24
|
R. Moodley
|
11
|
25
|
V. Perez
|
7
|
26
|
J. Esteban
|
7
|
27
|
C. O’Gorman
|
3
|
28
|
M. Morelli
|
3
|
29
|
T. Buasri
|
1
|
30
|
N. Dettwiler
|
0
|
31
|
E. O’Shea
|
0
|
32
|
J. Rosenthaler
|
0
|
33
|
L. Phommara
|
0
|
34
|
L. Abruzzo
|
0
|
35
|
A. Aditama
|
0
2025 MotoGP Calendar
|GP
|Date
|Location
|15
|Sep-07
|Catalan GP, Catalunya
|16
|Sep-14
|San Marino GP, Misano
|17
|Sep-28
|Japanese GP, Motegi
|18
|Oct-05
|Indonesian GP, Mandalika
|19
|Oct-19
|Australian GP, Phillip Island
|20
|Oct-26
|Malayasian GP, Sepang
|21
|Nov-09
|Portuguese GP, Portimao
|22
|Nov-16
|Valencia GP, Valencia