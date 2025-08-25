MotoGP 2025

Round 14 – Balaton Park Moto2 Race Report

It was always a matter of when, not if, and on Sunday at Balaton Park, it finally happened: David Alonso (CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team) became the first Colombian to win a Moto2 race. The reigning Moto3 World Champion produced a masterclass of late-race pace and composure to topple title contenders Diogo Moreira (Italtrans Racing Team) and Manuel Gonzalez (Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP) in a breathtaking battle.

Alonso’s triumph also delivered the first-ever South American 1-2 finish in Moto2, with Moreira edging Gonzalez to P2 after a dramatic final-lap showdown.

Early Chaos and a Fast Start

Jake Dixon (ELF Marc VDS Racing Team) made the best getaway, carving around the outside at Turn 2 to grab the lead as chaos unfolded behind.

A Turn 2A melee eliminated Celestino Vietti (Sync SpeedRS Team), Darryn Binder (Italjet Gresini Moto2), Yuki Kunii (Honda Team Asia) and Unai Orradre (QJMOTOR – FRINSA – MSI), while Dixon, Moreira, and Gonzalez stretched clear.

Aron Canet (Fantic Racing Lino Sonego) led the chase, but an early scare at Turn 1 dropped him back, leaving the leading trio to set the early tempo. Meanwhile, rookie Alonso – down in eighth – quietly began to light up the timing screens with fastest laps.

Title Rivals Trade Blows

Moreira seized control on Lap 4, his pace immediately forcing Gonzalez into action. By Lap 6, Gonzalez muscled past Dixon into P2 to hunt down his Brazilian rival. A wobble from Moreira at Turn 5 nearly undid his progress, but Gonzalez shadowed him closely, biding his time.

The cat-and-mouse duel between the championship protagonists allowed Dixon, Alonso, and Collin Veijer (Red Bull KTM Ajo) to close in, setting up a five-rider scrap for victory as the race ticked into its final laps.

Alonso Joins the Fight

With five laps to go, Alonso swept past Dixon for third and set about reeling in the leaders. His speed was undeniable – consistently three-tenths quicker than the front duo – and with two laps remaining, the Colombian made a bold move on Moreira into Turn 1 to snatch P2. That left only Gonzalez in his sights.

The decisive move came on the last lap. Alonso pounced at Turn 9, braking late and cleanly slipping past Gonzalez. The Spaniard’s attempt to retaliate backfired, handing Moreira the run to the line and P2 after contact on the exit of the final corner.

The Results and Fallout

Alonso’s debut Moto2 win was delivered in sensational style, becoming the first rookie to win in the class since Pedro Acosta.

Moreira’s P2 not only secured a landmark South American 1-2 but also tightened the title race, while Gonzalez’s P3 was damage limitation after leading for much of the race.

Dixon took a strong fourth, less than a second off the win, while Veijer’s P5 marked a career-best in Moto2.

Canet’s P6 means lost ground in the title chase, and Adrian Huertas (Italtrans Racing Team) claimed a personal-best P7 ahead of Filip Salač, Daniel Holgado, and Ivan Ortola – making it five rookies in the top ten.

Championship Picture

With Moreira surging, the title fight has closed up. Alonso, meanwhile, has thrown himself firmly into contention. Just how significant this Hungarian GP will prove in the broader context of the 2025 Moto2 season remains to be seen, but for Alonso and Colombia, it was already historic.

Hungary Ring Moto2 Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 D. Alonso KAL 37m18.405 2 D. Moreira KAL +0.174 3 M. Gonzalez KAL +0.305 4 J. Dixon BOS +0.876 5 C. Veijer KTM +1.344 6 A. Canet KAL +2.608 7 A. Huertas KAL +3.984 8 F. Salac BOS +6.462 9 D. Holgado KAL +8.126 10 I. Ortola BOS +9.015 11 M. Ramirez KAL +11.696 12 B. Baltus KAL +14.240 13 Z. Vd Goorbergh KAL +14.639 14 A. Arenas KAL +14.919 15 T. Arbolino BOS +15.626 16 S. Garcia KAL +17.333 17 A. Escrig FOR +18.130 18 J. Navarro FOR +20.438 19 J. Roberts KAL +22.834 20 D. Muñoz KTM +26.552 21 N. Atiratphuvapat KAL +55.534 Not Classified NC A. Sasaki KAL 2 laps NC I. Guevara BOS 7 laps NC C. Vietti BOS 10 laps NC A. Lopez BOS 11 laps NC D. Binder KAL 16 laps NC Y. Kunii KAL DNF NC U. Orradre BOS DNF

Hungary Moto2 Top Speeds

Pos Rider Bike Average Top 1 D. Holgado KAL 256.9 258.9 2 I. Ortola BOS 256.5 257.7 3 D. Alonso KAL 257.5 257.7 4 T. Arbolino BOS 255.6 256.5 5 A. Sasaki KAL 255.1 256.5 6 J. Roberts KAL 254.6 255.9 7 I. Guevara BOS 255.0 255.9 8 A. Arenas KAL 255.2 255.9 9 F. Salac BOS 254.4 255.3 10 M. Ramirez KAL 254.9 255.3 11 B. Baltus KAL 253.3 254.7 12 J. Navarro FOR 253.9 254.7 13 M. Gonzalez KAL 253.8 254.7 14 A. Lopez BOS 253.2 254.7 15 C. Veijer KAL 254.3 254.7 16 S. Garcia KAL 251.7 254.1 17 D. Moreira KAL 252.8 254.1 18 A. Escrig FOR 252.9 254.1 19 J. Dixon BOS 252.8 254.1 20 A. Huertas KAL 253.7 254.1 21 A. Canet KAL 252.6 253.5 22 C. Vietti BOS 252.3 252.9 23 Z. Vd Goorbergh KAL 250.9 252.9 24 D. Muñoz KAL 252.1 252.3 25 D. Binder KAL 231.4 251.7 26 N. Atiratphuvapat KAL 250.0 251.7 27 U. Orradre BOS 162.8 162.8 28 Y. Kunii KAL 158.3 158.3

Moto2 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 M. Gonzalez 204 2 A. Canet 179 3 D. Moreira 173 4 B. Baltus 147 5 J. Dixon 132 6 C. Vietti 106 7 D. Öncü 100 8 A. Arenas 96 9 S. Agius 93 10 M. Ramirez 89 11 D. Holgado 87 12 J. Roberts 80 13 F. Salac 79 14 D. Alonso 68 15 I. Guevara 62 16 A. Lopez 58 17 T. Arbolino 46 18 I. Ortola 42 19 C. Veijer 32 20 Z. Vd Goorbergh 17 10 A. Huertas 16 22 D. Binder 12 23 A. Sasaki 11 24 A. Escrig 10 25 M. Aji 8 26 O. Gutierrez 4 27 S. Garcia 3 28 J. Navarro 3 29 D. Muñoz 3 30 Y. Kunii 0 31 E. Fernandez 0 32 N. Atiratphuvapat 0 33 T. Hada 0 34 M. Pasini 0 35 U. Orradre 0

Balaton Park Moto3 Race Report

Visors down, elbows out – Moto3 returned to centre stage as the Michelin Grand Prix of Hungary delivered a thriller at Balaton Park.

In the end, Maximo Quiles (CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team) triumphed in spectacular style, out-dragging Valentin Perrone (Red Bull KTM Tech 3) to the line by just 0.018 seconds after the pair traded blows right to the flag.

Behind them, David Muñoz (LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP) won the war for third, holding off Austrian GP victor Angel Piqueras (FRINSA – MT Helmets – MSI) and Championship leader Jose Antonio Rueda (Red Bull KTM Ajo) in an all-action finish.

Rookies Set the Tone

The lights went out with polesitter Quiles grabbing the holeshot, but Perrone wasted no time showing his intent. By Lap 3, the Argentine capitalised on a small error to take the lead at Turn 5, only for Quiles to strike back a few corners later. Muñoz joined the rookie scrap, muscling past Perrone into second before the opening exchanges settled into a fierce four-rider breakaway.

Behind, drama struck on Lap 6 when Scott Ogden (CIP Green Power) fell at the final corner, forcing Ryusei Yamanaka and Marcos Uriarte into the gravel. It didn’t disrupt the leaders though, with Quiles, Perrone, Muñoz, and Piqueras setting a searing pace as Rueda began to claw his way into contention.

Twists and Turns

Just after halfway, Quiles blinked first. A mistake at Turn 15 saw him tumble from first to fourth, handing the advantage to Perrone. Muñoz kept the pressure on, climbing into P2 as the laps ticked away, while Rueda bridged the gap to ensure the title fight was represented in the lead group.

The battle claimed its casualties too: Guido Pini crashed out from sixth with five to go, while Taiyo Furusato followed suit from eighth. At the sharp end, though, calm turned to chaos as the final lap approached.

Final Lap Fireworks

Quiles stalked Perrone with a tenth in hand as they took the last lap. A failed lunge at Turn 1 didn’t deter him – at Turn 5, he forced his way through. Perrone regrouped, carried momentum into the final sector, and flung his KTM through the last chicane side-by-side with Quiles. The pair banged elbows on the exit, but the Spaniard had the drive to snatch it at the flag.

Perrone’s runner-up finish marks a career-best and his second podium in five races, while Muñoz extended his streak to five rostrums in a row.

Valentin Perrone – P2

“It was a super difficult race! Maximo Quiles was really fast at the start, and I struggled a bit to follow him, but then once I got into my rhythm, I felt really good. The plan went just like we wanted, we knew we had to be patient. When we saw Maximo dropping a bit, we took our opportunity to move to the front, and ride at our own pace. I tried to not make any mistakes until the last lap. I defended as much as I could, but he (Maximo) did a really good last lap, and in the end, it was a very close finish, but I am very happy. We always want more, but I know we will get there! We have many more opportunities to get our first win, so let’s just enjoy the moment with the team and everyone around who supports me! We have gained so much experience from these last races at the front, I feel that I am a different rider, but I am enjoying the process so much! Let’s see what we can do in Barcelona!”

Piqueras and Rueda rounded out the top five, the latter conceding a few more points in the title chase.

Further Back

Adrian Fernandez (Leopard Racing) quietly took top Honda honours in sixth, just ahead of teammate David Almansa.

Joel Kelso (LEVELUP – MTA) grabbed eighth, Alvaro Carpe (Red Bull KTM Ajo) was ninth, and Jacob Roulstone (Red Bull KTM Tech 3) returned to the top ten for the first time since Germany.

Jacob Roulstone – P10

“I felt really good at the start of the race with the soft tyre, I could be aggressive enough to stick with the front, but then the struggles began. I wasn’t feeling confident enough, with a lot of braking, just like in Austria, and it is not really where I can ride at my best. We made some progress this weekend, though. We are working a lot internally, and I hope we can see the results very soon, as we are now heading to tracks that suit me best, the high-speed ones with a lot of flow. Big thanks to the team as always, we are getting there slowly but surely, but I know our time will come.”

Hungary Delivers

Balaton Park provided the perfect stage for Moto3’s chaos-meets-chess blend of racing. Quiles’ victory, decided by less than two hundredths of a second, will be remembered as an instant classic, and with rookies and veterans alike in the mix, the championship picture is only getting hotter. Next stop: Barcelona, home soil for many, but familiar hunting ground for all.

Hungary Ring Moto3 Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 M. Quiles KTM 35m31.839 2 V. Perrone KTM +0.018 3 D. Muñoz KTM +0.858 4 A. Piqueras KTM +0.952 5 J. A. Rueda KTM +1.362 6 A. Fernandez HON +6.159 7 D. Almansa HON +9.546 8 J. Kelso KTM +10.025 9 A. Carpe KTM +11.696 10 J. Roulstone KTM +20.109 11 D. Foggia KTM +24.862 12 N. Carraro HON +26.871 13 C. O’Gorman HON +32.279 14 R. Yamanaka KTM +36.636 15 M. Uriarte KTM +37.394 16 R. Moodley KTM +40.701 17 S. Nepa HON +41.674 18 N. Dettwiler KTM +44.069 19 R. Rossi HON +45.803 20 A. Aditama HON +53.120 21 L. Abruzzo HON +1m00.634 Not Classified NC S. Ogden KTM 3 laps NC T. Furusato HON 4 laps NC G. Pini KTM 6 laps NC C. Buchanan KTM 8 laps NC E. O’Shea HON 16 laps

Hungary Moto3 Top Speeds

Pos Rider Bike Average Top 1 M. Quiles KTM 218.5 219.9 2 J. A. Rueda KTM 217.9 219.0 3 D. Almansa HON 217.4 218.6 4 J. Kelso KTM 217.2 218.6 5 A. Fernandez HON 216.8 218.1 6 D. Muñoz KTM 216.9 218.1 7 R. Yamanaka KTM 216.7 217.7 8 A. Carpe KTM 215.8 217.7 9 A. Piqueras KTM 216.9 217.3 10 T. Furusato HON 216.7 217.3 11 M. Uriarte KTM 216.2 217.3 12 J. Roulstone KTM 216.3 216.8 13 G. Pini KTM 215.7 216.8 14 S. Ogden KTM 214.4 216.4 15 N. Carraro HON 215.8 216.0 16 N. Dettwiler KTM 214.9 216.0 17 V. Perrone KTM 215.4 216.0 18 C. Buchanan KTM 213.8 215.5 19 R. Moodley KTM 215.0 215.5 20 C. O’Gorman HON 214.7 215.5 21 D. Foggia KTM 214.7 215.5 22 R. Rossi HON 213.0 214.7 23 A. Aditama HON 211.8 213.4 24 L. Abruzzo HON 210.0 212.5 25 E. O’Shea HON 212.1 212.1 26 S. Nepa HON 211.8 212.1

Moto3 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 J. A. Rueda 250 2 A. Piqueras 181 3 M. Quiles 164 4 D. Muñoz 155 5 A. Carpe 146 6 J. Kelso 123 7 V. Perrone 92 8 R. Yamanaka 90 9 A. Fernandez 89 10 D. Almansa 88 11 T. Furusato 87 12 D. Foggia 81 13 L. Lunetta 63 14 G. Pini 51 15 J. Roulstone 42 16 M. Bertelle 40 17 S. Ogden 40 18 S. Nepa 37 19 C. Buchanan 27 20 R. Rossi 24 21 N. Carraro 24 22 M. Uriarte 21 23 A. Cruces 13 24 R. Moodley 11 25 V. Perez 7 26 J. Esteban 7 27 C. O’Gorman 3 28 M. Morelli 3 29 T. Buasri 1 30 N. Dettwiler 0 31 E. O’Shea 0 32 J. Rosenthaler 0 33 L. Phommara 0 34 L. Abruzzo 0 35 A. Aditama 0

