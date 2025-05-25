MotoGP 2025
Round Seven – Silverstone
Silverstone Moto2 Race
A frenetic five-way battle in Moto2 went all the way to the flag at Silverstone in what was the race of the season for the Triumph-powered intermediate class. At the chequered flag it was also a turn up for the books as there was not an Italian or a Spaniard on the podium as South America and Australia dominated the rostrum.
Atop the podium was Senna Agius (LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP). The teenager breaking through for his maiden victory, snatching victory in the final corners to defeat Brazilian Diogo Moreira (Italtrans Racing Team) and Colombian David Alonso (CFMoto Gaviota Aspar Team).
There was big drama elsewhere too as Championship leader Manuel Gonzalez (LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP) crashed out on the come back after a bad start – but maintained his points lead, just.
A fiery opening lap saw Aron Canet (Fantic Racing Lino Sonego) snatch the holeshot whilst Championship leader Gonzalez went backwards after getting a terrible initial launch. Moreira was a brief leader at Turn 3 whilst at the end of the Hangar Straight, Izan Guevara (BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2) hit the front for the first time.
On Lap 4, there were two sets of drama as Ivan Ortola (QJMOTOR – FRINSA – MSI) fell at Turn 3 and Jake Dixon (ELF Marc VDS Racing Team) dropped back to P13. Then, at Turn 6, Gonzalez collided and crashed with Barry Baltus (Fantic Racing Lino Sonego) – Baltus originally stayed upright but then a second hit from the Spaniard’s fallen machine was enough to take him out. Riders ok but both out of this race. There was then an established group of five at the front, but no established order. Canet, Moreira, Alonso, Agius and Guevara were swapping paint relentlessly going into the second half of the Grand Prix.
Entering the final third, Alonso went from third to first into Stowe to lead for the first time – the first Colombian rider to lead a Moto2 Grand Prix since Yonny Hernandez at Estoril, 2010. It didn’t last long however, as Canet struck back a few corners later. That didn’t fluster the reigning Moto3 World Champion, who was still right there, battling away with fellow South American Moreira.
However, with four laps to go, constant trading paint seemed to give Canet a half a second advantage over the rest of the group, as Moreira, Alonso and Agius couldn’t nominate one rider to chase Canet down. However, once Alonso had muscled his way ahead and without interference, he bridged the gap and was making for a grandstand finish on the final lap.
The last 5.6km were breathtaking; after Alonso tried at Turn 6, he was forced to wait until his favourite passing opportunity at Stowe. He got the job done and despite the front tyre crying for mercy, Alonso somehow managed to keep an inside line and held the advantage on the run to Vale.
Canet had other ideas though as he let the brakes off into the last chicane, running himself and Alonso wide and allowing Agius to burst through around the outside.
Then into the last corner, Moreira biffed Alonso out the way, barging through to second whilst wide on the exit of the last corner, and Alonso kept it pinned to pip Canet off the rostrum. Agius threaded the needle to perfection through it all, going from third to the win in style.
With Australia, Brazil and Colombia represented as Canet was forced to settle for fourth, it was a non-European podium for the first time in Moto2.
Behind Canet in P4, Guevara rounded out the top five after just losing touch late on, ahead of a hard-charging Celestino Vietti (Beta Tools SpeedRS Team) who took P6 from P19 on the grid, ahead of Filip Salac (ELF Marc VDS Racing Team), Joe Roberts (OnlyFans American Racing Team) and home-hero Dixon, who took the chequered flag in ninth but then got dropped to 11th with a late Long Lap-equivalent penalty.
Marcos Ramirez (OnlyFans American Racing Team) moves up to P9, ahead of Alonso Lopez (Beta Tools SpeedRS Team) who completes the top ten ahead of Dixon. For full results, click HERE and come back for more in two weeks from MotorLand as Gonzalez looks to hit back on more home turf.
Senna’s victory came despite being almost dead last through the speed traps, the average top five speeds can be found below the race results here. The 25-points for Senna boosted his tally to 64 and marked his third podium result of the season, the 19-year-old now ranked sixth on the championship table. Leading the way, despite a DNF at Silverstone, is his LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP team-mate Manuel Gonzalez, albeit with his lead now trimmed to only three-points ahead of Aron Canet.
Senna Agius – P1
“I’m super happy but to be honest, I didn’t expect what happened today because every time I tried to get to the front, I was constantly overtaken on the straights.
“The race was actually the most physically demanding session of the weekend because the lap times were so slow due to the wind. That’s why we were overtaking each other in every corner.
“So, I tried to come up with a strategic plan. First, I overtook Moreira, and I knew I had to push to get close to Alonso and Canet. I was able to close the gap straight away in the first sector and tried to do my best on the back straight and saw Canet when he was on the inside. I knew that corner was coming faster than you think and when I went wide myself, I almost lost the front, but in the last corner I was on the inside.
“I was praying until the finish line and now I’m a Grand Prix winner, which is incredible.
“When I crossed the finish line, I started crying and stopped in turn one, looking up to the sky because I dedicate this victory to my grandfather who passed away and who was instrumental when I started my career in Europe.
“Last but not least, I would like to thank my team for the work and support that made it possible for me to climb to the top step of the podium in a world championship race.”
Silverstone Moto2 Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
1
|
S. Agius
|
Kal
|
35:26.390
|
2
|
D. Moreira
|
Kal
|
+0.434
|
3
|
D. Alonso
|
Kal
|
+0.498
|
4
|
A. Canet
|
Kal
|
+0.518
|
5
|
I. Guevara
|
Bos
|
+0.673
|
6
|
C. Vietti
|
Bos
|
+2.820
|
7
|
F. Salac
|
Bos
|
+3.437
|
8
|
J. Roberts
|
Kal
|
+4.448
|
9
|
M. Ramirez
|
Kal
|
+4.683
|
10
|
A. Lopez
|
Bos
|
+5.070
|
11
|
J. Dixon
|
Bos
|
+7.565
|
12
|
A. Arenas
|
Kal
|
+12.302
|
13
|
Z. Vd Goorbergh
|
Kal
|
+16.315
|
14
|
T. Arbolino
|
Bos
|
+18.242
|
15
|
J. Navarro
|
For
|
+18.359
|
16
|
S. Garcia
|
Bos
|
+19.268
|
17
|
A. Sasaki
|
Kal
|
+19.489
|
18
|
D. Holgado
|
Kal
|
+19.552
|
19
|
D. Öncü
|
Kal
|
+20.093
|
20
|
Y. Kunii
|
Kal
|
+25.723
|
21
|
D. Muñoz
|
For
|
+40.560
|Not Classified
|
DNF
|
B. Baltus
|
Kal
|
DNF
|
DNF
|
M. Gonzalez
|
Kal
|
DNF
|
DNF
|
I. Ortola
|
Bos
|
DNF
Silverstone Moto2 Top Speeds
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Average
|
Top
|
1
|
T. Arbolino
|
Bos
|
277.9
|
281.2
|
2
|
I. Guevara
|
Bos
|
277.3
|
279.7
|
3
|
J. Dixon
|
Bos
|
277.2
|
279.7
|
4
|
D. Öncü
|
Kal
|
277.6
|
279.0
|
5
|
I. Ortola
|
Bos
|
277.6
|
278.3
|
6
|
F. Salac
|
Bos
|
276.2
|
278.3
|
7
|
C. Vietti
|
Bos
|
277.4
|
278.3
|
8
|
Z. Vd Goorbergh
|
Kal
|
273.3
|
278.3
|
9
|
S. Garcia
|
Bos
|
276.0
|
277.6
|
10
|
J. Navarro
|
For
|
273.4
|
277.6
|
11
|
M. Ramirez
|
Kal
|
276.0
|
277.6
|
12
|
D. Alonso
|
Kal
|
276.0
|
277.6
|
13
|
D. Moreira
|
Kal
|
275.3
|
276.9
|
14
|
J. Roberts
|
Kal
|
276.2
|
276.9
|
15
|
A. Arenas
|
Kal
|
274.8
|
276.9
|
16
|
B. Baltus
|
Kal
|
274.3
|
276.2
|
17
|
A. Lopez
|
Bos
|
275.2
|
276.2
|
18
|
D. Holgado
|
Kal
|
274.8
|
276.2
|
19
|
A. Sasaki
|
Kal
|
275.1
|
275.5
|
20
|
Y. Kunii
|
Kal
|
274.0
|
274.8
|
21
|
M. Gonzalez
|
Kal
|
271.8
|
274.1
|
22
|
S. Agius
|
Kal
|
272.8
|
273.4
|
23
|
D. Muñoz
|
For
|
267.3
|
272.0
|
24
|
A. Canet
|
Kal
|
267.8
|
268.6
Moto2 Championship Standings
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Points
|
1
|
M. Gonzalez
|
Kal
|
111
|
2
|
A. Canet
|
Kal
|
108
|
3
|
J. Dixon
|
Bos
|
82
|
4
|
B. Baltus
|
Kal
|
73
|
5
|
D. Moreira
|
Kal
|
70
|
6
|
S. Agius
|
Kal
|
64
|
7
|
C. Vietti
|
Bos
|
52
|
8
|
M. Ramirez
|
Kal
|
47
|
9
|
A. Lopez
|
Bos
|
42
|
10
|
A. Arenas
|
Kal
|
42
|
11
|
D. Öncü
|
Kal
|
37
|
12
|
F. Salac
|
Bos
|
37
|
13
|
D. Holgado
|
Kal
|
36
|
14
|
T. Arbolino
|
Bos
|
31
|
15
|
D. Alonso
|
Kal
|
28
|
16
|
I. Guevara
|
Bos
|
23
|
17
|
J. Roberts
|
Kal
|
18
|
18
|
I. Ortola
|
Bos
|
17
|
19
|
C. Veijer
|
Kal
|
11
|
20
|
D. Binder
|
Kal
|
10
|
21
|
A. Escrig
|
For
|
10
|
22
|
Z. Vd Goorbergh
|
Kal
|
10
|
23
|
M. Aji
|
Hal
|
8
|
24
|
A. Huertas
|
Kal
|
5
|
25
|
O. Gutierrez
|
Kal
|
4
|
26
|
S. Garcia
|
Bos
|
3
|
27
|
J. Navarro
|
For
|
1
|
28
|
Y. Kunii
|
Kal
|
0
|
29
|
A. Sasaki
|
Kal
|
0
|
30
|
D. Muñoz
|
For
|
0
Silverstone Moto3 Race
Jose Antonio Rueda (Red Bull KTM Ajo) made it three wins in a row in some style at the Tissot Grand Prix of the UK, and he did it from the back of the grid… He’d taken pole but then got penalized for being slow on the line in Q2 after setting his best lap, but that didn’t stop him.
Off the line Rueda got a good start and picked off a few riders into Turn 1, but as Alvaro Carpe (Red Bull KTM Ajo) nailed the holeshot there remained a good distance between Rueda starting his comeback and his rookie team-mate at the front. As ever though, the Moto3 freight train was out in full force as a huge lead group streaked around Silverstone.
Joel Kelso was in the thick of it in the leading freight train but unfortunately went slightly over that fine line that separates hero from zero just after hitting the lead and went down. Despite taking no points from Silverstone the Australian retained his third position in the championship standings.
Joel Kelso – DNF
“A horrible way to end the weekend. We knew the pace might not be strong enough, so we tried to push at the front. We made a small mistake, and it cost us a lot. That’s racing. We need to learn, improve and come back stronger.”
The lead group was down to 12 riders as the race settled slightly, with Rueda making his way through to the front of the second group by Lap 3. By Lap 4 he was into the front group and starting to make his way through it. With five laps to go, Rueda was into the top five and attacking those who’d led the way from the off, and not long after he was in the lead.
It wasn’t a fairytale pull the pin and go, though. Quiles dug in to make it a last lap duel between the Championship leader and the rookie, with everything coming down to the final corner. Side by side down the Hangar Straight and then again from Stowe down into the chicane, that’s where Quiles was ever-so-slightly deep – and Rueda dived for the inside line round the final corner to just pip the rookie to the line and complete the comeback. From the back to the top, a rare club of winners to join.
Quiles’ second is a stunning first podium for the rookie, however, and Lunetta came back from his own drama. The Italian was given a Long Lap early on for irresponsible riding in an incident with Muñoz, but came back from that to take P3.
Carpe, Valentin Perrone (Red Bull KTM tech3), David Almansa (Leopard Racing), Guido Pini (LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP), Ryusei Yamanaka (FRINSA – MT Helmets – MSI), Vicente Perez (LEVELUP-MTA) and Nicola Carraro (Rivacold Snipers Team) completed the top ten, with a late change in the group coming from an incident between Taiyo Furusato (Honda Team Asia) and Angel Piqueras (FRINSA – MT Helmets – MSI) – the former given a Long Lap/equivalent time penalty and the latter crashing out.
Scott Ogden (CIP Green Power) takes P11 on home turf, Furusato is classified P12, and Jacob Roulstone (Red Bull KTM Tech3), Cormac Buchanan (DENSSI Racing – BOE) and Riccardo Rossi (Rivacold Snipers Team) completed the points.
Jacob Roulstone – P13
“Today’s race was a good experience for us. I am happy with our first laps, I took a good start and caught back the front group quickly, by overtaking riders. However, I struggled a bit more towards the end with the grip, but we are making progress which is good. I obviously need a bit more experience at the front, but we will get there. Let’s continue working!”
Silverstone Moto3 Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
Speed
|
1
|
J. Rueda
|
KTM
|
32m58.943
|
160.9
|
2
|
M. Quiles
|
KTM
|
+0.046
|
160.9
|
3
|
L. Lunetta
|
Hon
|
+0.908
|
160.9
|
4
|
A. Carpe
|
KTM
|
+1.071
|
160.9
|
5
|
V. Perrone
|
KTM
|
+1.176
|
160.8
|
6
|
D. Almansa
|
Hon
|
+1.349
|
160.8
|
7
|
G. Pini
|
KTM
|
+1.492
|
160.8
|
8
|
R. Yamanaka
|
KTM
|
+1.778
|
160.8
|
9
|
V. Perez
|
KTM
|
+2.618
|
160.7
|
10
|
N. Carraro
|
Hon
|
+2.779
|
160.7
|
11
|
S. Ogden
|
KTM
|
+2.953
|
160.7
|
12
|
T. Furusato
|
Hon
|
+4.000
|
160.9
|
13
|
J. Roulstone
|
KTM
|
+6.626
|
160.4
|
14
|
C. Buchanan
|
KTM
|
+22.242
|
159.2
|
15
|
R. Rossi
|
Hon
|
+22.323
|
159.1
|
16
|
S. Nepa
|
Hon
|
+22.419
|
159.1
|
17
|
E. O’Shea
|
Hon
|
+38.931
|
157.8
|
18
|
N. Dettwiler
|
KTM
|
+39.022
|
157.8
|
19
|
T. Buasri
|
Hon
|
+39.144
|
157.8
|
20
|
R. Moodley
|
KTM
|
+45.349
|
157.3
|
21
|
M. Cook
|
Hon
|
+1m20.183
|
154.7
|Not Classified
|
DNF
|
J. Esteban
|
Hon
|
DNF
|
151.3
|
DNF
|
A. Piqueras
|
KTM
|
DNF
|
160.8
|
DNF
|
D. Muñoz
|
KTM
|
DNF
|
160.0
|
DNF
|
J. Kelso
|
KTM
|
DNF
|
159.8
|
DNF
|
D. Foggia
|
KTM
|
DNF
|
/
Silverstone Moto3 Top Speeds
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Average
|
Top
|
1
|
L. Lunetta
|
Hon
|
235.7
|
236.8
|
2
|
T. Furusato
|
Hon
|
235.7
|
236.3
|
3
|
D. Almansa
|
Hon
|
234.8
|
235.2
|
4
|
N. Carraro
|
Hon
|
233.5
|
234.7
|
5
|
S. Ogden
|
KTM
|
233.5
|
234.7
|
6
|
A. Carpe
|
KTM
|
234.0
|
234.7
|
7
|
J. Rueda
|
KTM
|
233.6
|
234.7
|
8
|
J. Roulstone
|
KTM
|
233.4
|
234.2
|
9
|
V. Perez
|
KTM
|
233.2
|
234.2
|
10
|
D. Muñoz
|
KTM
|
231.8
|
234.2
|
11
|
V. Perrone
|
KTM
|
233.3
|
234.2
|
12
|
R. Yamanaka
|
KTM
|
233.0
|
233.7
|
13
|
A. Piqueras
|
KTM
|
233.4
|
233.7
|
14
|
J. Kelso
|
KTM
|
231.0
|
233.7
|
15
|
N. Dettwiler
|
KTM
|
231.4
|
232.7
|
16
|
M. Quiles
|
KTM
|
229.0
|
232.2
|
17
|
J. Esteban
|
Hon
|
229.0
|
232.2
|
18
|
C. Buchanan
|
KTM
|
227.0
|
230.7
|
19
|
G. Pini
|
KTM
|
229.3
|
230.7
|
20
|
T. Buasri
|
Hon
|
228.8
|
229.7
|
21
|
R. Moodley
|
KTM
|
225.0
|
229.7
|
22
|
S. Nepa
|
Hon
|
227.8
|
229.2
|
23
|
E. O’Shea
|
Hon
|
226.9
|
228.3
|
24
|
R. Rossi
|
Hon
|
226.5
|
228.3
|
25
|
M. Cook
|
Hon
|
218.5
|
220.4
Moto3 Championship Standings
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Points
|
1
|
J. Rueda
|
KTM
|
141
|
2
|
A. Piqueras
|
KTM
|
87
|
3
|
J. Kelso
|
KTM
|
77
|
4
|
A. Carpe
|
KTM
|
69
|
5
|
T. Furusato
|
Hon
|
62
|
6
|
A. Fernandez
|
KTM
|
61
|
7
|
L. Lunetta
|
Hon
|
52
|
8
|
D. Almansa
|
Hon
|
43
|
9
|
R. Yamanaka
|
KTM
|
42
|
10
|
M. Quiles
|
KTM
|
40
|
11
|
M. Bertelle
|
Hon
|
40
|
12
|
D. Foggia
|
KTM
|
32
|
13
|
S. Nepa
|
Hon
|
29
|
14
|
G. Pini
|
KTM
|
29
|
15
|
D. Muñoz
|
KTM
|
26
|
16
|
V. Perrone
|
KTM
|
24
|
17
|
S. Ogden
|
KTM
|
21
|
18
|
R. Rossi
|
Hon
|
20
|
19
|
J. Roulstone
|
KTM
|
17
|
20
|
N. Carraro
|
Hon
|
15
|
21
|
A. Cruces
|
KTM
|
13
|
22
|
C. Buchanan
|
KTM
|
13
|
23
|
R. Moodley
|
KTM
|
9
|
24
|
V. Perez
|
KTM
|
7
|
25
|
J. Esteban
|
Hon
|
7
|
26
|
M. Uriarte
|
KTM
|
3
|
27
|
T. Buasri
|
Hon
|
1
|
28
|
N. Dettwiler
|
KTM
|
0
|
29
|
E. O’Sullivan
|
KTM
|
0
|
30
|
J. Rosenthaler
|
KTM
|
0
|
31
|
M. Cook
|
Hon
|
0
2025 MotoGP Calendar
|GP
|Date
|Location
|8
|Jun-08
|Aragon GP, Aragon
|9
|Jun-22
|Italian GP, Mugello
|10
|Jun-29
|Dutch GP, Assen
|11
|Jul-13
|German GP, Sachsenring
|12
|Jul-20
|Czech GP, Brno
|13
|Aug-17
|Austrian GP, Spielberg
|14
|Aug-24
|Hungarian GP, Balaton Park
|15
|Sep-07
|Catalan GP, Catalunya
|16
|Sep-14
|San Marino GP, Misano
|17
|Sep-28
|Japanese GP, Motegi
|18
|Oct-05
|Indonesian GP, Mandalika
|19
|Oct-19
|Austraian GP, Phillip Island
|20
|Oct-26
|Malayasian GP, Sepang
|21
|Nov-09
|Portuguese GP, Portimao
|22
|Nov-16
|Valencia GP, Valencia