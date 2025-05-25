Silverstone Moto2 Race

A frenetic five-way battle in Moto2 went all the way to the flag at Silverstone in what was the race of the season for the Triumph-powered intermediate class. At the chequered flag it was also a turn up for the books as there was not an Italian or a Spaniard on the podium as South America and Australia dominated the rostrum.

Atop the podium was Senna Agius (LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP). The teenager breaking through for his maiden victory, snatching victory in the final corners to defeat Brazilian Diogo Moreira (Italtrans Racing Team) and Colombian David Alonso (CFMoto Gaviota Aspar Team).

There was big drama elsewhere too as Championship leader Manuel Gonzalez (LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP) crashed out on the come back after a bad start – but maintained his points lead, just.

A fiery opening lap saw Aron Canet (Fantic Racing Lino Sonego) snatch the holeshot whilst Championship leader Gonzalez went backwards after getting a terrible initial launch. Moreira was a brief leader at Turn 3 whilst at the end of the Hangar Straight, Izan Guevara (BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2) hit the front for the first time.

On Lap 4, there were two sets of drama as Ivan Ortola (QJMOTOR – FRINSA – MSI) fell at Turn 3 and Jake Dixon (ELF Marc VDS Racing Team) dropped back to P13. Then, at Turn 6, Gonzalez collided and crashed with Barry Baltus (Fantic Racing Lino Sonego) – Baltus originally stayed upright but then a second hit from the Spaniard’s fallen machine was enough to take him out. Riders ok but both out of this race. There was then an established group of five at the front, but no established order. Canet, Moreira, Alonso, Agius and Guevara were swapping paint relentlessly going into the second half of the Grand Prix.

Entering the final third, Alonso went from third to first into Stowe to lead for the first time – the first Colombian rider to lead a Moto2 Grand Prix since Yonny Hernandez at Estoril, 2010. It didn’t last long however, as Canet struck back a few corners later. That didn’t fluster the reigning Moto3 World Champion, who was still right there, battling away with fellow South American Moreira.

However, with four laps to go, constant trading paint seemed to give Canet a half a second advantage over the rest of the group, as Moreira, Alonso and Agius couldn’t nominate one rider to chase Canet down. However, once Alonso had muscled his way ahead and without interference, he bridged the gap and was making for a grandstand finish on the final lap.

The last 5.6km were breathtaking; after Alonso tried at Turn 6, he was forced to wait until his favourite passing opportunity at Stowe. He got the job done and despite the front tyre crying for mercy, Alonso somehow managed to keep an inside line and held the advantage on the run to Vale.

Canet had other ideas though as he let the brakes off into the last chicane, running himself and Alonso wide and allowing Agius to burst through around the outside.

Then into the last corner, Moreira biffed Alonso out the way, barging through to second whilst wide on the exit of the last corner, and Alonso kept it pinned to pip Canet off the rostrum. Agius threaded the needle to perfection through it all, going from third to the win in style.

With Australia, Brazil and Colombia represented as Canet was forced to settle for fourth, it was a non-European podium for the first time in Moto2.

Behind Canet in P4, Guevara rounded out the top five after just losing touch late on, ahead of a hard-charging Celestino Vietti (Beta Tools SpeedRS Team) who took P6 from P19 on the grid, ahead of Filip Salac (ELF Marc VDS Racing Team), Joe Roberts (OnlyFans American Racing Team) and home-hero Dixon, who took the chequered flag in ninth but then got dropped to 11th with a late Long Lap-equivalent penalty.

Marcos Ramirez (OnlyFans American Racing Team) moves up to P9, ahead of Alonso Lopez (Beta Tools SpeedRS Team) who completes the top ten ahead of Dixon. For full results, click HERE and come back for more in two weeks from MotorLand as Gonzalez looks to hit back on more home turf.

Senna’s victory came despite being almost dead last through the speed traps, the average top five speeds can be found below the race results here. The 25-points for Senna boosted his tally to 64 and marked his third podium result of the season, the 19-year-old now ranked sixth on the championship table. Leading the way, despite a DNF at Silverstone, is his LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP team-mate Manuel Gonzalez, albeit with his lead now trimmed to only three-points ahead of Aron Canet.

Senna Agius – P1