MotoAmerica 2025

Round Ten – COTA

Images by Brian J. Nelson

Superbike Race One

Josh Herrin prevailed on Saturday, fending off Cameron Beaubier and Bobby Fong in a nail-biting three-way brawl that saw Ducati, BMW and Yamaha all represented on the podium.

Herrin did most of the leading, Beaubier took a few stabs at the front but couldn’t make them stick, and Fong never quite hit the lead but was glued to the tail of whoever did.

It all came down to the final corners, Fong tried a desperate lunge on Beaubier, who also made a last-ditch dive that ran him briefly off-track, but he still clung on to second by just 0.031s.

Richie Escalante was closing rapidly in fourth before crashing on the final lap, handing the position to Hayden Gillim, who finished four seconds clear of Sean Dylan Kelly (Vision Wheel M4 ECSTAR Suzuki).

Gillim’s teammate, JD Beach, took sixth, enough to clinch the Superbike Cup title for riders on Stock 1000 machinery.

Benjamin Smith (FLOLAW) was seventh, ahead of Ashton Yates (Jones Honda) and Danilo Lewis (Aftercare Scheibe Racing).

Jake Gagne (Attack Yamaha) remounted to round out the top 10 after crashing while in the lead group on lap five, while Australian rookie Max Stauffer (Superbike Unlimited Racing) finished 11th on his MotoAmerica debut.

Superbike Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 J. Herrin Duc 25m56.030 2 C. Beaubier BMW +0.384 3 B. Fong Yam +0.415 4 H. Gillim Hon +11.189 5 S. Kelly Suz +15.530 6 J. Beach Hon +25.848 7 B. Smith Yam +34.473 8 A. Yates Hon +36.945 9 D. Lewis BMW +37.938 10 J. Gagne Yam +41.197 11 M. Stauffer Yam +46.342 12 B. Kornbau Yam +49.547 13 D. Campbell Yam +49.982 14 N. Lamkin Hon +53.302 15 J. Waters BMW +1m16.388 16 M. Flinders Yam +1m34.070 DNF R. Escalante Suz – DNF Z. Schumacher Yam – DNS B. Davies Yam – DNS A. Arango BMW – DNS A. Blackmon BMW – DNS J. Giannotto Hon –

Superbike Race Two

Cameron Beaubier trailed points leader Bobby Fong by 17 points coming into COTA but after two tense Texas showdowns, he’s slashed that deficit to just eight. Everything now hinges on the triple-header finale at New Jersey Motorsports Park.

COTA was a solid weekend for all three title contenders. Beaubier was second in race one and took a commanding win in race two, while Fong went third, then second.

Josh Herrin (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati) claimed race one honours before finishing third on Sunday.

It means Fong still leads the standings with 314 points, eight clear of Beaubier and 22 ahead of Herrin — and with 75 points still up for grabs in New Jersey, it’s officially game on.

Beaubier’s Sunday victory saw him come fast out of the blocks, trading paint with Fong on the opening lap, then stretching a gap while Herrin faded from contention.

Herrin spent most of the race fending off Sean Dylan Kelly (Vision Wheel M4 ECSTAR Suzuki) and Fong’s teammate Jake Gagne, eventually holding them off for third by less than a second as Kelly and Gagne crossed close behind.

Up front, Beaubier looked untouchable, almost… A near-crash on lap seven saw him momentarily lose the lead to Fong, but he gathered it up, struck straight back, and controlled the race from there to win by 1.1 seconds. It was his fifth win of 2025, the 70th of his Superbike career, and it keeps his quest for a sixth championship alive heading to the finale.

Fong, though, left COTA feeling quietly confident. He’s long been strong at NJMP and sees his 3-2 weekend as a win, while Herrin admits he’s on the back foot but still in the fight.

Kelly took fourth on Sunday ahead of Gagne, with JD Beach (Real Steel Honda) inheriting sixth after teammate Hayden Gillim crashed late but remounted for seventh.

Benjamin Smith (FLO4LAW), Ashton Yates (Jones Honda) and Danilo Lewis (Aftercare Scheibe Racing) rounded out the top 10.

Tough luck again struck Richie Escalante (Vision Wheel M4 ECSTAR Suzuki), who suffered a mechanical failure on the last lap while running fourth in race one, and then another on the first lap of race two.

Max Flinders crashed at turn one on the opening lap and clipped Max Stauffer’s rear wheel as he went down. The Australian remained upright but immediately put his hand up, presumably because of a bike issue caused by the collision.

Next stop: New Jersey, with three races to decide it all.

Superbike Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Cameron Beaubier BMW 25:48.309 2 Bobby Fong YAM +1.134 3 Josh Herrin DUC +14.288 4 Sean Dylan Kelly SUZ +15.411 5 Jake Gagne YAM +16.036 6 JD Beach HON +22.194 7 Hayden Gillim HON +28.794 8 Benjamin Smith YAM +33.425 9 Ashton Yates HON +39.297 10 Danilo Lewis BMW +41.078 11 Deion Campbell YAM +54.782 12 Nolan Lamkin HON +1:02.089 13 Jason Waters BMW +1:10.016 14 Zachary Schumacher YAM +1:52.124 Not classified (75% = 9 Laps) DNF Bobby Davies YAM DNF DNF Bryce Kornbau YAM DNF DNF Richie Escalante SUZ DNF DNF Max Flinders YAM DNF DNF Max Stauffer YAM DNF DNS Alex Arango BMW DNS DNS AJ Blackmon BMW DNS DNS Joseph Giannotto HON DNS

Superbike Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Bobby Fang 314 2 Cameron Beaubier 306 3 Josh Herrin 292 4 Jake Gagne 237 5 Sean Dylan Kelly 163 6 JD Beach 156 7 Richie Escalante 154 8 Hayden Gillim 139 9 Ashton Yates 90 10 Danilo Lewis 89 11 Benjamin Smith 88 12 Bryce Kornbau 85 13 Jason Waters 65 14 Nax Flinders 51 15 Deion Campbell 50 16 Joseph Giannotto 30 17 Nolan Lamkin 29 18 Gabriel Da Silva 7 19 Kevin Pinkstaff 7 20 Max Stauffer 5 21 Zachary Schumacher 5 22 Brian Pinkstaff 5 23 Bobby Davies 2 24 William Posse 2 25 Jesse Ruehling 1

Superbike Cup Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 JD Beach 400 2 Jason Waters 287 3 Deion Campbell 223 4 Joseph Giannotto 185 5 Nolan Lamkin 143 6 Zachary Schumacher 35 7 Gabriel Da Silva 31 8 William Posse 13 9 Bobby Davies 10 10 Jesse Ruehling 10 11 Trevor Watson 9

Supersport Race One

Fast on Friday, a new lap record and pole position on Saturday morning, and a runaway lights-to-flag win that afternoon, it’s fair to say Mathew Scholtz is having quite a weekend.

The Strack Racing rider shattered Garrett Gerloff’s Supersport lap record from 2016 before cruising to victory on Saturday at COTA, leading every lap and crossing the line more than 10 seconds clear of his nearest challenger.

Early on, it looked like there might be a fight on his hands. Scholtz headed a tight front group of four that included Cameron Petersen, PJ Jacobsen and teammate Blake Davis. The quartet circulated nose-to-tail for the opening five laps before drama struck.

Petersen suffered a massive highside exiting the left-hander onto the back straight, scattering the group and forcing Davis to take evasive action, allowing Jacobsen through into third. Davis regrouped quickly, though, and the pair became locked in a fierce scrap over second. When Jacobsen hit a false neutral and ran wide, Davis pounced, and from there they traded blows to the flag, Davis snatching P2 by just 0.194 seconds.

Scholtz, meanwhile, was long gone. He eased across the line with more than 10 seconds in hand to take his eighth win of the season and was just as pleased to see Davis steal points off Jacobsen in the title race.

Behind the podium trio, Tyler Scott held off Kayla Yaakov for fourth by 0.106 seconds despite two off-track excursions.

Supersport Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 M. Scholtz Yam 24m23.712 2 B. Davis Yam +10.244 3 P. Jacobsen Duc +10.438 4 T. Scott Suz +13.911 5 K. Yaakov Duc +14.117 6 T. Collins Suz +20.666 7 B. Paasch Suz +22.150 8 A. Sneed MV +25.428 9 M. Cardenas Suz +26.712 10 T. Hobbs Yam +28.026 11 C. Alexander Duc +35.866 12 D. Anthony Suz +39.946 13 A. Linares Duc +40.648 14 G. Da Silva Suz +46.840 15 V. Perez de Leon Suz +49.137 16 A. Enriquez Suz +53.880 17 C. Black Duc +55.486 18 W. Grigg Duc +1m07.723 19 L. Monk Suz +1m31.362 20 K. Horney Suz +1m32.363 21 H. Diedrich Suz +1m36.547 22 J. Ohman Suz +1m37.248 23 S. Maggs Yam +1m40.636 24 J. Ehrenstein Duc +1m41.827 25 E. Zaragoza Yam +1m41.870 26 J. Lewis Yam +1m43.080 27 J. Vandal Suz +1m46.728 DNF O. Williams Suz – DNF C. Petersen Duc – DNF J. Hayes Yam – DNF J. Nassaney Yam – DNF M. VanDenBrouck Suz –

Supersport Race Two

With a commanding double victory at Circuit of The Americas, Mathew Scholtz has stretched his championship lead to 21 points over PJ Jacobsen (Rahal Ducati Moto w/XPEL) heading into the finale at New Jersey Motorsports Park. With 50 points still on the table, Scholtz only needs to put four more between himself and Jacobsen in the opening race to seal the deal.

Race two at COTA wasn’t quite as straightforward as his Saturday runaway. A blown motor dumped oil on the circuit before the start, delaying proceedings and forcing the race to be shortened to eight laps. When it did get underway, riders approached the line of oil-dry with caution, and the pace was noticeably down, bunching the front group up and raising the tension.

Early on, it was Jacobsen and Scholtz’s teammate, Blake Davis, swapping the lead while Scholtz stalked the pair. Davis crashed on lap three, and once Scholtz hit the front, he never let go, easing away to win by 1.8 seconds for his ninth victory of the season.

Jacobsen had to settle for second, his 15th podium of the year, and now faces a steep climb to deny Scholtz the title.

The feel-good story of the race belonged to Cameron Petersen (Celtic/Economy Lube+Tire/Warhorse HSBK Ducati), who somehow raced to third barely 24 hours after being launched skyward in a highside during race one. Limping around the paddock on Sunday morning, few expected him to even start, let alone stand on the podium. But when Kayla Yaakov (Rahal Ducati Moto w/XPEL) and Tyler Scott (Vision Wheel M4 ECSTAR Suzuki) ran wide in their final-corner duel, Petersen slipped through to snatch third.

Yaakov regrouped to take fourth ahead of Scott, with Aiden Sneed (MP13 Racing) a strong sixth. Torin Collins (Altus Motorsports), Brandon Paasch (3D Motorsports), Josh Hayes (BPR Racing Yamaha) and Corey Alexander (Rahal Ducati Moto w/Roller Die) rounded out the top 10.

Supersport Race Two Results

Pos Name Make Diff 1 Mathew Scholtz YAM 17:49.642 2 PJ Jacobsen DUC +1.816 3 Cameron Petersen DUC +5.528 4 Kayla Yaakov DUC +5.992 5 Tyler Scott SUZ +6.241 6 Aiden Sneed MV +10.972 7 Torin Collins SUZ +11.094 8 Brandon Paasch SUZ +11.549 9 Joshua Hayes YAM +12.024 10 Corey Alexander DUC +12.253 11 Martin Cardenas SUZ +21.404 12 Gabriel Da Silva SUZ +23.064 13 Victor Perez de Leon SUZ +25.788 14 Jaret Nassaney YAM +27.169 15 David Anthony SUZ +27.184 16 Teagg Hobbs YAM +30.431 17 Max VanDenBrouck SUZ +30.440 18 Chase Black DUC +36.658 19 Wristin Grigg DUC +44.974 20 Owen Williams SUZ +50.568 21 Alfonso Linares DUC +1:01.742 22 Joel Ohman SUZ +1:02.052 23 Edgar Zaragoza YAM +1:02.333 24 Hayden Diedrich SUZ +1:04.707 25 Shane Maggs YAM +1:06.303 26 Jorge Ehrenstein DUC +1:07.818 27 Jake Vandal SUZ +1:19.060 28 Blake Davis YAM +1:26.244 Not classified (75% = 6 Laps) DNF Logan Monk SUZ DNF DNF Alexander Enriquez SUZ DNF DNF Jake Lewis YAM DNF DQ Kevin Horney SUZ DQ

Supersport Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Mathew Scholtz 333 2 PJ Jacobsen 312 3 Blake Davis 230 4 Cameron Petersen 185 5 Tyler Scott 178 6 Kayla Yaakov 182 7 Joshua Hayes 123 8 Jake Lewis 89 9 Torin Collins 88 1O Aiden Sneed 86 11 Corey Alexander 78 12 Teagg Hobbs 71 13 Nax VanDenBrouck SS 14 David Anthony 49 15 Alexander Enriquez 38 16 Brandon Paasch 26 17 Naximiliano Gerardo 21 18 Larry Pegram 19 19 Owen Williams 19 20 Jaret Nassaney 15

Superstock 1000 Race One

JD Beach kept his championship dream alive with a dramatic victory at Circuit of The Americas, edging Jayson Uribe in a race-long scrap that came down to the final corner.

Uribe had done most of the leading, but Beach pounced when it mattered. Diving up the inside into the last turn, he forced Uribe wide on exit and wheelied to the line just 0.590s clear, though in reality the winning move left daylight between them.

The win keeps Beach in the title fight heading into Sunday’s finale, with points leader Andrew Lee finishing fourth after a calculated ride. Lee now leads the championship on 176 points, 14 ahead of Beach (162), with Uribe third on 154.

Ashton Yates claimed third, 3.2 seconds behind the leading duo and comfortably clear of Lee. Rocco Landers crossed the line 2.3 seconds adrift of Lee in fifth, well ahead of Bryce Kornbau, who emerged from a tight mid-pack scrap to take sixth.

Kornbau’s teammate Deion Campbell followed him home in seventh, with Nolan Lamkin eighth, Jason Waters ninth, and Diego Perez rounding out the top ten.

With just one race left and 14 points between them, it’s all on the line for Lee and Beach in Sunday’s Stock 1000 season finale.

Superstock 1000 Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 J. Beach Hon 17m30.369 2 J. Uribe BMW +0.590 3 A. Yates Hon +3.431 4 A. Lee BMW +6.666 5 R. Landers Suz +8.990 6 B. Kornbau Yam +22.022 7 D. Campbell Yam +22.378 8 N. Lamkin Hon +22.773 9 J. Waters BMW +23.698 10 C. Durbin BMW +33.805 11 E. Davis Yam +34.113 12 B. Davies Yam +44.688 13 K. Coles Yam +52.073 14 K. De Keyrel Apr +53.511 15 A. Norton Kaw +56.620 16 Z. Schumacher Yam +58.233 17 N. Seethaler Kaw +1m07.369 18 P. Hart BMW +1m10.174 19 A. Blackmon BMW +1m15.134 20 M. Rosas BMW +1m23.853 21 I. Muñoz Márquez Duc +1m25.249 22 J. Delong BMW +1m25.903 23 M. Taylor BMW +1m26.145 24 W. Posse Suz +1m26.929 25 J. Purk Yam +1m27.561 26 A. Ugoh BMW +1m27.782 27 S. Spencer Kaw +1m31.726 28 S. Shakespeare Suz +1m40.997 29 T. Watson Hon +1m46.940 30 R. Taylor Yam +1m48.748 31 J. Eubanks Yam +2m13.636 DNF S. Mesa BMW – DNF A. Arango BMW –

Superstock 1000 Race Two

While the battle heated up at the front between his championship rival, JD Beach, and his OrangeCat Racing teammate, Jayson Uribe, ahead of him, Andrew Lee was thinking big picture. Finishing fourth was all he needed to do to earn the 2025 Stock 1000 Championship, and that’s exactly what Lee did.

Final points tally: Lee 189. Beach 187. Two measly points separated the two after a thrilling season of Stock 1000 racing.

The season finale for Stock 1000 at COTA was much like Saturday’s race as it turned into a Beach vs. Uribe duel. Again, it was Uribe doing most of the leading, and at one point, it looked to be enough as Beach made a mistake with five laps to go. Uribe had a bit over a second lead, but Beach had his head down with his typical refuse-to-lose attitude. He reeled Uribe back in, and with two laps to go, he was back on the BMW’s tailpipe.

With a lap to go, Beach struck and made a pass on Uribe going into turn one. When they got to the all-important back straight, Uribe was in the perfect position to draft past Beach. And he did just that. But it all went wrong in the tight left-hander at the end of the back straight as Uribe got in too hot and couldn’t get stopped in time. Real Steel Honda’s Beach was right where he needed to be, and he dove under Uribe and stormed away to his fifth victory of the year – by 1.5 seconds.

Jones Honda’s Ashton Yates was third for the second straight day, some four seconds ahead of now three-time Stock 1000 Champion Andrew Lee.

RevZilla/Motul/Vance & Hines Suzuki’s Rocco Landers rounded out the top five.

Superstock 1000 Race Two Results

Pos Name Make Diff 1 JD Beach HON 17:25.794 2 Jayson Uribe BMW +1.569 3 Ashton Yates HON +3.807 4 Andrew Lee BMW +7.697 5 Rocco Landers SUZ +10.362 6 Nolan Lamkin HON +20.045 7 Jason Waters BMW +24.246 8 Deion Campbell YAM +24.412 9 Stefano Mesa BMW +27.897 10 Eziah Davis YAM +37.641 11 Christopher Durbin BMW +39.268 12 Alex Arango BMW +45.412 13 Kaleb De Keyrel APR +48.724 14 Justin Delong BMW +51.690 15 Anthony Norton KAW +54.871 16 Zachary Schumacher YAM +57.970 17 Jordan Eubanks YAM +59.182 18 Kyle Coles YAM +59.328 19 Philip Hart BMW +1:03.345 20 William Posse SUZ +1:07.977 21 Nathan Seethaler KAW +1:09.211 22 AJ Blackmon BMW +1:17.009 23 Marshal Rosas BMW +1:18.352 24 Mark Taylor BMW +1:21.889 25 Ivan Arturo Muñoz Már DUC +1:24.295 26 Anthony Ugoh BMW +1:27.511 27 Bobby Davies YAM +1:39.335 28 Trevor Watson HON +1:39.409 29 Jeffery Purk YAM +1:40.092 Not classified (75% = 6 Laps) DNF Diego Pérez KAW DNF DNF Shelik Spencer KAW DNF DNF Steven Shakespeare SUZ DNF DNF Bryce Kornbau YAM DNF DNS Joseph Giannotto HON DNS DNS Rance Taylor YAM DNS

Superstock 1000 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Andrew Lee 189 2 JD Beach 187 3 Jayson Uribe 174 4 Ashton Yates 127 5 Bryce Kornbau 91 6 Jason Waters 86 7 Rocco Landers 81 8 Deion Campbell 67 9 Eziah Davis 63 10 Nolan Lamkin 57 11 Christopher Durbin 56 12 Joseph Giannotto 34 13 Alex Arango 24 14 Taylor Knapp 21 15 Emanuel Nicolas Aguilar 21 16 Gabriel Da Silva 20 17 Nathan Seethaler 14 18 Bobby Davies 14 19 Kaleb De Keyrel 12 20 Jordan Eubanks 9

Talent Cup Race One

Alessandro di Mario tightened his grip on the 2025 Parts Unlimited Talent Cup By Motul title after a commanding lights-to-flag victory on Saturday at Circuit of The Americas, his sixth win of the season.

While Di Mario was faultless out front, chaos unfolded behind him. His recent rival Hank Vossberg (Tytlers Cycle Racing) suffered an issue off the line that left him out of contention, eventually finishing 12th and a lap down. Ian Fraley (Real Steel Honda) also struck trouble early and faded to 11th, while Kensei Matsudaira (Roadracing World Young Guns) was forced out on the opening lap with a mechanical.

There was drama, too, for Kody Kopp (Team Roberts), who had a huge moment when his Krämer snapped sideways mid-corner. He saved the crash with some flat track magic, but his race was over.

That cleared the way for Di Mario to cruise home 3.8 seconds clear of Bodie Paige (Jones Honda), while the battle for third went down to the wire, and then down in the gravel. Ella Dreher (MP13 Racing) and Sam Drane (Yamaha BLU CRU Estenson Racing) collided at the final corner, both crashing out. Drane managed to remount and limp home third, while Dreher took longer to rejoin and crossed the line eighth.

Solly Mervis (Ice Barn Racing) claimed a popular fourth, his best result of the year, ahead of Nathan Bettencourt (Bettencourt Racing) in fifth.

With just one race left on Sunday, Di Mario now leads the championship on 229 points, 53 clear of Drane (176), with Paige up to third on 158. Vossberg slips to fourth on 157, and Dreher rounds out the top five with 109.

Talent Cup Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 A. Di Mario KRA 17m09.165 2 B. Paige KRA +3.817 3 S. Drane KRA +28.845 4 S. Mervis KRA +29.941 5 N. Bettencourt KRA +30.311 6 C. King KRA +30.386 7 D. Sanchez KRA +32.019 8 E. Dreher KRA +34.674 9 R. Garcia KRA +38.722 10 L. Smith KRA +56.709 11 I. Fraley KRA +1m00.003 12 H. Vossberg KRA +1 Lap DNF K. Kopp KRA – DNF K. Matsudaira KRA –

Talent Cup Race Two

Alessandro Di Mario didn’t need to do much on Sunday to seal the Parts Unlimited Talent Cup By Motul crown but he went ahead and did it in style anyway. The Warhorse Ducati/American Racing rider claimed victory at COTA to lock up the championship with two races still to spare in the debut season of the series.

It was Di Mario’s second win of the weekend and his seventh of the year, pushing his points tally out to an unassailable 254. A dominant campaign wrapped up with a flourish.

Behind him, Hank Vossberg of Tytlers Cycle Racing crossed the line second, narrowly holding off Kensei Matsudaira from Roadracing World, who was making his Talent Cup debut. Matsudaira actually pipped Vossberg to the flag but was handed a two-second penalty for exceeding track limits, which dropped him back to third.

Further down the order, Kody Kopp (Team Roberts) won a lively scrap for fourth ahead of Ella Dreher (MP13 Racing) and Sam Drane (Yamaha BLU CRU Estenson Racing), but the day, and the season, belonged to Di Mario.

Talent Cup Race Two Results

Pos Name Diff 1 Alessandro Di Mario 17:09.714 2 Hank Vossberg +5.512 3 Kensei Matsudaira +7.325 4 Kody Kopp +11.878 5 Ella Dreher +12.018 6 Sam Drane +12.272 7 Carson King +18.081 8 Nathan Bettencourt +18.431 9 Solly Mervis +24.854 10 Rossi Garcia +25.699 11 Derek Sanchez +32.541 12 Ian Fraley +49.753 13 Bodie Paige +1:39.953

Talent Cup Championship Points