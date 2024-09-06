2024 MotoGP World Championship

Round 13 – Misano – Friday

Gran Premio Red Bull di San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini

Francesco Bagnaia – P1

“This morning it was hard without painkillers, while this afternoon things got better and I managed to be fast. The main problem is at the start of the session and whenever I get back on track as it’s hard to even tuck in due to the pain in both shoulders. Once we get a few laps in, things improve. We still managed to find a solution that allows me to focus on my riding and not on the pain. Today we mainly worked on the set-up with the medium rear tyre, even though as we saw with Jorge (Martín) the soft option can easily hold well for the whole sprint race distance. The choice for tomorrow won’t be an easy one. At the moment, Martín and (Marc) Márquez are our main rivals: they are both competitive despite the fact that they interpret the track very differently, even compared to me, but this is a very complete track and each of us have an edge in different areas of the track.”

Marc Marquez – P2

“We’re happy with today: we were able to get the same feeling and the quick lap-times came. We’re still missing something in order to be at our best, but right now I see myself on row two and maybe in the podium battle. We need to improve in the third sector as those right-hand corners don’t play to my strengths, but we’re there.”

Enea Bastianini – P5

“It’s always great to race at your home track! The day was quite a complicated one, especially at the beginning, as I wasn’t very comfortable with the medium rear tyre. I was losing a lot of ground mid-corner as the rear was always sliding. This problem wasn’t there with the soft tyre, but we still must address this issue with the medium tyre because we may have to use it on Sunday. Despite this detail, the general feeling is good and definitely better at the front-end compared to Aragón; let’s see if we can find the right solution tomorrow.”

Pedro Acosta – P6

“Many Fridays have passed since we have felt like today on track! I am really happy, because we have been able to adapt quickly today, and be responsive and precise between FP1 and Practice. I am also satisfied with the pace we showed in both sessions, but we still have a long way to go when you see the guys ahead of us. We will use FP2 tomorrow to prepare our sprint and race strategies, and make a tyre decision. It will not be easy for sure, but we’ll work on that! The bike is good, let’s continue improving tomorrow.”

Marco Bezzecchi – P7

“A very positive day: I got off to a good start in the first session, despite the position. The sensations were very good and this gave me even more motivation for the afternoon. I’m happy, we’ll continue to work to get into the first two rows tomorrow. Compared to Aragon, I feel better here in terms of grip. Everything is much more balanced between the front and the rear and I’m struggling less. We need a step at the end of the corners, but I’m satisfied and motivated to do well. The crowd really gave me an extra gear.”

Maverick Vinales – P8

“It was a good Friday, even if getting through to Q2 was difficult. All the riders were rather fast. I’m struggling more than last year, so we need to figure out where we can improve to be faster. In acceleration we are strong, but I’m lacking a bit of precision.”

Fabio Quartararo – P9

“After this morning, we knew it was going to be tough. I was in P5, but we have to take into account that only we and Honda tested here before. I expected to have a tough afternoon, but in the end we are inside the top 10. That was our goal, so I’m pretty happy. I think that the new chassis that we tried today was a bit better. Hopefully we can find a bit more grip tomorrow, trying some different things.”

Aleix Espargaro – P12

“I’m competitive and with the medium rear tyre I had a good race pace. I’m pleased with the way we began – better than what I expected on this track. It’s a shame about the mistake at the end of the session that kept me from improving my time.”

Miguel Oliveira – P14

“It was a strange day. We had an improving feeling through the afternoon session but I really struggled, a lot, to have control of the – throwing the bike into the braking zones. Here, we have a lot of grip but we are not using the rear tire in the correct way to stop the bike. We are loading the front a bit less because of the rear contact and it just creates some instability and you just lose this half-tenth, throwing the bike in, have the speed, have the control over the braking and get the bike in the right position to exit the corner. We do have good grip, I do not think anyone is complaining about that here but I am just fighting with the bike not finding any kind of flow. I did two laps in 31.7 in the last run but that is what the fast guys are doing with used rear tyres so it is not a matter of grip, it is just finding the right compromise on how to deal with the entry into corners but let’s see if we can have a direction for tomorrow.”

Johann Zarco – P15

“It’s been nice to find this good grip performance in Misano. It’s helping me improve my riding skills, as in the past, I didn’t do well here. Today, I felt that I was doing better, which is positive. Despite the position, the gap with the top riders is very tight, so that means we are working well. I’m focused on this weekend’s races: I want to keep progressing with our package”.

Fabio Di Giannantonio – P16

“Today was perhaps the worst day since I crashed in Austria. We went out on the track trying to use less painkillers, but it’s not the time yet. I was struggling a lot. It was a complicated Friday, I tried many things, but we haven’t taken a clear path yet. There’s a lot of grip and confidence missing on the front and this makes me lose confidence in my strong points. Let’s continue to work, make the most of the home crowd and take a step tomorrow for the Sprint.”

Alex Rins – P17

“We tried a new chassis, and it works quite well. It’s difficult to make a comparison because the grip level is higher now here, but today I rode one second faster than I did during the test. So, for sure, the bike was a little bit better today. Or maybe my head was in test mode back then, so I wasn’t pushing like I do during a GP weekend. Either way, this chassis was a little bit better, but we’re still struggling a bit. We mixed the setting we used during the test with the setting we used in Aragon, but it didn’t work as I hoped. It wasn’t that bad, but there’s still a big margin to improve.”

Alex Marquez – P18

“It wasn’t my best Friday, unfortunately due to some ongoing physical issues aboard the bike which prevent me from being at my best. The feeling is good and we can do a good job this weekend, even though we need to make a step forward on the fitness side if we want to be part of the game.”

Augusto Fernandez – P19

“Until the time attacks, it was a positive day for us. We were working well for the race, with a good pace, understanding well the track and the changes on the track and on the bike. Misano is very different from Aragon, with a good grip-level, but I think we were adapting well. Then in the time attacks, I struggled a bit more, and Aleix (Espargaro) crashed in front of me towards the end, so that stopped my efforts a bit. I would not have gone to Q2, but a better lap time was possible. Anyway, I look forward to continuing to improve tomorrow.”

Takaaki Nakagami – P20

“I’ve struggled to find a good feeling on the bike today. The biggest issue is the entry to the corners. In the afternoon session we changed some details and modified the set up of the bike and I felt slightly better, but I still am not riding the way I’d like to. Let’s see how it goes tomorrow”.

Raul Fernandez – P21

“Really difficult. Today we got to understand a lot about this new bike. We were super-slow but it is something that, since the beginning, we are struggling to understand the bike. Maybe it is just more time that I need to understand the bike better but it is true that it was super difficult today. It looks like after Austria and Aragon the first day was fine and I feel that we are finding solutions but today, we saw that we are not competitive, especially in the braking area, I cannot put the bike where I want. But, the good thing is, we know where the problem is and we now need to find a solution – that is what we have to do. It is good that we have a lot of track time here in Misano and to work on the problems here so we can try different ways understand the solution. Today, I was more focused on testing the bike, to work with the tires and so I did not do the time attack really well and we did not use the second medium tyre. When I saw that we had problems, I preferred to keep working to try and find solutions. So, yeah, it was difficult but these are the kind of days where you can learn a lot!”

Luca Marini – P22

“I expected more from Friday here and we struggled a bit more than what I had hoped. The test we did here before was not to prepare for this race, so we are not starting with some sort of big advantage. The condition of the circuit is very good, it’s very fast but we need to check the data on our side to make some improvements. Our distance on race pace is not far but we still need to find some time on the time attack. I hope Mir is feeling better tomorrow.”

Team Managers

Massimo Meregalli – Monster Yamaha Team Director

“It was a good start to the San Marino race weekend, especially for Fabio. He was feeling good right from the jump in this morning’s FP1. The objective was the top 10 in the Practice, and he pushed hard to make it happen. It’s an encouraging result: being in Q2 directly can only help him in the remainder of the weekend. He tried a new chassis today, and so did Álex. Both of them gave positive feedback, so the plan is to keep using it the next two days. Álex’s lap times improved compared to the private Misano test. We will analyse the data and tweak the bike’s set-up this evening so tomorrow morning in FP2 we can help him make another step.”

Paolo Bonora – Aprilia Racing

“Our home race started off well for Maverick, who went straight through to Q2. It’s a pity about Aleix not managing to get into the top 10 due to traffic during his time attack and then a crash in the final moments. We’ll continue working to improve, but the good pace both riders demonstrated makes us optimistic for the sprint race.”

Wilco Zeelenberg – Trackhouse Team Manager

“Difficult Friday! Our aim is always to go through directly to Q2, like we did in Aragon but, unfortunately, we didn’t. We are missing at least a half second – corner entry is still a struggle, even if we made a big jump from this morning with better feeling but still the bike is stepping out unexpectedly and that does not feel very comfortable. Raul is having a big fight with the bike and based on his comments it looks like he is not riding the bike, the bike is riding him, which makes it difficult to find the limit so we need, for sure, to make steps tomorrow and hopefully, we are able to find at least a second.”

Friday MotoGP Report

Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) was able to bounce back from a tougher Aragon GP in style with a 1:30.685, the #1 leaving it late to set his time but ending the opening day 0.185s ahead of Marc Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP). The eight-time World Champion also left his best till last, improving on his 27th and final lap. Marc Marquez ends the day in front of Prima Pramac Racing’s Jorge Martin, with the Spaniard rounding out the top three spots, but by a single-thousandth ahead of team-mate Franco Morbidelli.

There were plenty of storylines that developed throughout the day, including some early drama for Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team), with the Frenchman losing the wings on his swing-arm in the opening stages. As Quartararo returned to the pits, Pedro Acosta (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3) was at the top of the standings, setting a strong 1:31.672 as the session began to heat up.

Time attacks began with less than 20 minutes remaining, with Enea Bastianini (Ducati Lenovo Team) soon storming to the top. Acosta quickly responded before he crashed at Turn 8, and the top spot changed hands again in short order as Marc Marquez went fastest. By the end of play, however, it was Bagnaia reigning supreme on Friday to deny the Aragon GP winner the top spot.

Morbidelli impressed to trail Martin by that single thousandth, with Bastianini slotting into fifth.He heads through to Q2 this time round after a tougher start to the Grand Prix last weekend.

Sixth place went the way of Acosta, who remained inside the top 10 despite his crash and, importantly, kept direct entry to Q2. Meanwhile, Marco Bezzecchi (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team) charged to seventh place and begins to set his sights on moving forward at a venue where he enjoyed podium success in 2023.

Maverick Viñales (Aprilia Racing) was the sole Aprilia inside the top 10, after taking eighth place in Practice. Just behind him and despite some early drama, it was an impressive end to the end for Quartararo, who pushed to P9.

Jack Miller (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) took the final spot inside the top 10 after a strong lap, with team-mate Brad Binder just losing out.

That means a blockbuster Q1 awaits, with Binder joined by the likes of Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing), who suffered an early end to Practice after crashing out in the final two minutes of the day – finishing down in P12. Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team’s Fabio Di Giannantonio, who continues his recovery after a crash in Austria, will also be looking to move through on home turf.

Joan Mir spent Friday continuing his recovery from a bout of illness, he and the Repsol Honda Team are aiming to be back out on track from Saturday.

MotoGP Practice Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 F Bagnaia Duc 1m30.685 296.7 2 M Marquez Duc +0.185 297.5 3 J Martin Duc +0.281 296.7 4 F Morbidelli Duc +0.282 297.5 5 E Bastianini Duc +0.382 296.7 6 P Acosta KTM +0.518 298.3 7 M Bezzecchi Duc +0.544 297.5 8 M Viñales Apr +0.616 297.5 9 F Quartararo Yam +0.628 290.3 10 J Miller Ktm +0.635 296.7 11 B Binder KTM +0.737 297.5 12 A Espargaro Apr +0.748 294.2 13 P Espargaro KTM +0.749 295.8 14 M Oliveira Apr +1.039 296.7 15 J Zarco Hon +1.050 295.0 16 F Ita Duc +1.094 290.3 17 A Rins Yam +1.201 293.4 18 A Marquez Duc +1.223 294.2 19 A Fernandez KTM +1.276 295.0 20 T Nakagami Hon +1.523 291.8 21 R Fernandez Apr +1.542 295.0 22 L Marini Hon +1.703 294.2 23 S Bradl Hon +3.131 291.8 Not classified NC J Mir Hon / /

MotoGP Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Martin 299 2 Bagnaia 276 3 Marquez 229 4 Bastianini 228 5 Acosta 148 6 Binder 145 7 Viñales 139 8 Espargaro 118 9 Di Giannantonio 113 10 Marquez 104 11 Morbidelli 83 12 Bezzecchi 81 13 Oliveira 60 14 Miller 53 15 Quartararo 51 16 Fernandez 46 17 Fernandez 19 18 Nakagami 17 19 Zarco 16 20 Rins 15 21 Mir 14 22 Pedrosa 7 23 Espargaro 6 24 Marini 1

Moto2

Aron Canet (Fantic Racing) leads the intermediate class standings as Saturday appears on the horizon after the #44’s 1:35.561 was good enough to beat Celestino Vietti (Red Bull KTM Ajo) by 0.131s. QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2’s Manuel Gonzalez led for most of Practice 1, but a late shuffle sees the Spaniard sit in P3 as Friday draws to a close at the San Marino GP.

Fourth place went the way of Aragon GP podium finisher Tony Arbolino (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team), with the Italian just under three tenths down on Canet’s afternoon pace.

Ai Ogura (MT Helmets – MSI) rounded out the top six as the Japanese star continues to build his way back up to full fitness, as the Beta Tools SpeedUp duo of Alonso Lopez and Fermin Aldeguer bagged Friday top 10s in P7 and P9 respectively.

Following a small tip-off at Turn 8, in form Jake Dixon (CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team) has work to do from P13 – and so does World Championship leader Sergio Garcia (MT Helmets – MSI). Garcia was declared fit after a big crash in Free Practice, but a P24 finish on Friday means Saturday morning is a crucial session for the Spaniard.

Joe Roberts (OnlyFans American Racing) is another title hopeful that needs to find time after the American was 20th in Practice 1, but it is tight at the top as 20th place is still less than one-second behind Canet’s Friday benchmark. Senna Agius was 17th on Friday.

Moto2 Practice One Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 A Canet Kal 1m35.561 245.4 2 C Vietti Kal +0.131 246.5 3 M Gonzalez Kal +0.220 245.4 4 T Arbolino Kal +0.284 246.0 5 A Arenas Kal +0.359 246.0 6 A Ogura Bos +0.380 249.4 7 A Lopez Bos +0.395 244.3 8 S Chantra Kal +0.493 247.1 9 F Aldeguer Bos +0.510 247.1 10 F Salac Kal +0.567 248.2 11 M Ramirez Kal +0.569 246.0 12 D Moreira Kal +0.746 246.0 13 J Dixon Kal +0.747 248.8 14 I Guevara Kal +0.762 248.2 15 J Alcoba Kal +0.855 246.0 16 B Bendsneyder Kal +0.880 244.3 17 S Agius Kal +0.920 246.0 18 A Sasaki Kal +0.924 248.2 19 Z Goorbergh Kal +0.947 246.0 20 J Roberts Kal +0.966 246.0 21 D Binder Kal +1.093 247.7 22 M Pasini Bos +1.133 246.0 23 D Foggia Kal +1.189 246.5 24 S Garcia Bos +1.216 248.8 25 B Baltus Kal +1.310 244.8 26 J Masia Kal +1.415 247.7 27 M Aji Kal +1.483 246.0 28 D Öncü Kal +1.634 247.1 29 U Orradre For +2.759 244.8 30 X Cardelus Kal +2.788 244.3 31 X Artigas For +2.947 247.1

Moto2 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 S Garcia 162 2 A Ogura 150 3 A Lopez 133 4 J Roberts 130 5 J Dixon 119 6 F Aldeguer 112 7 C Vietti 102 8 M Gonzalez 102 9 A Canet 91 10 T Arbolino 81 11 S Chantra 74 12 M Ramirez 64 13 J Alcoba 57 14 A Arenas 56 15 S Agius 33 16 D Binder 32 17 D Öncü 27 18 B Baltus 26 19 I Guevara 25 20 F Salac 25 21 D Moreira 20 22 Z Vd 20

Moto3

A 1:40.909 new lap record in the closing stages of Practice 1 secured Adrian Fernandez (Leopard Racing) top spot heading into Saturday’s action at Misano, but the Spaniard isn’t sitting too comfortably at the summit as Aragon GP race winner, Jose Antonio Rueda (Red Bull KTM Ajo), claimed P2 – 0.076s adrift. World Championship leader David Alonso (CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team) picked up P3, the Colombian just under two-tenths away from Fernandez’s impressive pace on Friday afternoon.

Rookie Angel Piqueras made it two Leopard Racing Hondas placed inside the top four ahead of Practice 2 on Saturday morning.

Ivan Ortola (MT Helmets – MSI) was the next highest title-chasing rider in the Friday standings, the Spaniard set the sixth quickest time of the day to sit three-tenths shy of the summit.

Collin Veijer (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP), the rider second in the title chase, squeezed just inside the top 10 in P9, one spot behind Daniel Holgado (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3) in P8.

Joel Kelso finished the opening day in 13th place, three places ahead of young countryman Jacob Roulstone.

Jacob Roulstone – P16

“I am quite happy with our opening day, the feeling on the bike was positive overall. We tried a slightly different bike setting in the final minutes of the morning session, and we kept it in P1. I felt more comfortable, but we made another change, which worked out very well for us. I am happy with the work we did today, I need a bit more to get closer to the top 10, but a positive first day for us so far!”

Moto3 Practice One Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 A Fernandez Hon 1m40.909 208.4 2 J A Rueda Ktm +0.076 207.6 3 D Alonso CFM +0.187 208.8 4 A Piqueras Hon +0.204 208.0 5 L Lunetta Hon +0.289 206.5 6 I Ortola KTM +0.319 209.3 7 M Bertelle Hon +0.353 206.5 8 D Holgado Gas +0.407 208.0 9 C Veijer Hus +0.408 204.9 10 F Farioli Hon +0.567 205.7 11 D Muñoz KTM +0.570 208.4 12 S Nepa KTM +0.605 208.4 13 J Kelso KTM +0.683 206.5 14 S Ogden Hon +0.724 206.8 15 V Perez Hon +0.770 207.6 16 J Roulstone Gas +0.778 208.8 17 R Rossi KTM +0.849 206.8 18 T Furusato Hon +0.859 208.4 19 D Almansa Hon +0.924 206.1 20 T Suzuki Hus +1.040 206.5 21 X Zurutuza KTM +1.273 209.3 22 N Carraro KTM +1.408 207.2 23 J Rosenthaler Hus +1.469 204.1 24 R Yamanaka Ktm +1.528 206.1 25 J Esteban CFM +1.987 208.8 26 N Dettwiler KTM +2.634 206.8 27 T Buasri Hon +2.952 207.2

Moto3 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 D Alonso 237 2 C Veijer 162 3 I Ortola 157 4 D Holgado 156 5 D Muñoz 117 6 A Rueda 99 7 A Fernandez 90 8 R Yamanaka 85 9 J Kelso 83 10 A Piqueras 73 11 T Furusato 65 12 S Nepa 54 13 L Lunetta 50 14 T Suzuki 50 15 J Roulstone 46 16 J Esteban 42 17 M Bertelle 31 18 R Rossi 24 19 N Carraro 16 20 F Farioli 14 21 X Zurutuza 11 22 S Ogden 11

MotoE

Championship tensions have risen after qualifying at the Gran Premio Red Bull di San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini as title race leader, Hector Garzo (Dynavolt Intact GP MotoE), gets set to launch from his worst qualifying position of the year in P8 – as chief chaser Mattia Casadei (LCR E-Team) claims a crucial pole position on home turf. The Italian’s teammate, Eric Granado (LCR E-Team), lines up on the front row for the first time since Round 3, as Jordi Torres (Openbank Aspar Team) left it late to pocket a Friday P3.

There was drama earlier in the day as Garzo missed the Q2 cut for the first time in 2024, but the #4 delivered his weekend-best time in Q1 to gain promotion into the pole position shootout. However, Garzo was unable to trouble the front row throughout Q2, as the LCR duo of Casadei and Granado worked in tandem to bag a fantastic qualifying 1-2 for the team as they set their sights on trying to catch and surpass Garzo in Saturday’s races.

The other two contenders who still hold mathematical hopes of winning the 2024 crown, Kevin Zannoni (Openbank Aspar Team) and Oscar Gutierrez (Axxis-MSI), will set off from P5 and P6, respectively, in a tightly contested Q2 session that saw the top nine split by less than four-tenths.

It sets us up beautifully for a fascinating fight in tomorrow’s races. Garzo heads into the final day 38 points up on Casadei, 44 points ahead of Zannoni and 49 clear of Gutierrez. A P4 – no matter where the chasers finish – in Race 1 will hand Garzo the crown, but from P8, there’s work to do.

MotoE Friday Practice Times