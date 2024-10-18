2024 MotoGP World Championship

Round 17 – Phillip Island – Friday

Qatar Airways Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix

MotoGP Practice

The Phillip Island car park was already a quagmire on Friday morning from overnight rain, and it only got worse as the morning wore on.

A weather front swept across the Island mid-morning that was so intense that it forced the opening MotoGP practice session to be cancelled.

It was just after 1500 when MotoGP riders turned a wheel for the first time this year on the resurfaced Phillip Island circuit.

Jack Miller went down at Turn Four, Miller Corner, nine-minutes into the one and only session that MotoGP riders got to contest on Friday. Jorge Martin had also gone down at Turn Four early on without setting a lap.

15-minutes into the session the red flag came out for Cape Barren Geese on the circuit. Marc Marquez led Fabio Di Giannantonio and Alex Marquez with one-quarter of the 60-minute session down.

Despite the crazy rain earlier in the day the track had been dry enough for Marc to have got straight down to 29s, setting the early benchmark of 1m29.020.

Pecco Bagnaia had been out only to return to the pits without setting a lap-time, finally getting out again only for his run to be cut short by that red flag.

When Pit Exit opened after the geese were cleared some dark clouds were rolling in once again so the pressure was on for the two primary Championship contenders to get a time on the board that would earn them a direct spot in Q2 on Saturday. Both men were quick to get inside that top ten when action got underway once again.

Jack Miller was the first man in the 28s, a 1m28.731 as the session approached the 30-minute mark to go P1. At that halfway juncture it was Miller from Martin, Acosta and Di Giannantonio.

Marc Marquez then went top again with a 1m28.674, before improving once again on his next lap to 1m28.454.

Marco Bezzecchi then catapulted himself up the order to second with just over 15-minutes remaining, pushing Miller back to third but the Australian had also improved on his earlier marker.

Jorge Martin then pushed Miller back to fourth as all riders now started to really push the limits to secure their place in Q2.

Maverick Vinales then gazumped the lot of them, the Aprilia man going top with just over 11-minutes left on the clock, the new benchmark a 1m28.160 on the Spaniard’s 22nd lap of the session.

Ten minutes to go, and the top five were Maverick Vinales, Marc Marquez, Jack Miller, Alex Marquez and Johann Zarco.

Marc Marquez improved his time to 1m28.193, but that was still three-hundredths short of Vinales. Hold my beer…. Next time around Marc Marquez dropped in a 1m27.770 to go clear by almost four-tenths on his 19th lap.

Jorge Martin joined Marc in the 27s with seven-minutes left, his 1m27.967 still two-tenths shy of Marc’s marker though.

Marc Marquez absolutely sensational through turn three, bringing back memories of Casey Stoner taking that corner so spectacularly that Phillip Island named that ultra-fast left-hander after him.

Five minutes to go…. Marc Marquez leading Marco Bezzecchi, the Italian pushing Jorge Martin back to third. Maverick Vinales fourth, Fabio Di Giannantonio in fifth and Jack Miller sixth. Crucially, Pecco Bagnaia was just outside that all-important Top 12… Not for long though, Bagnaia up to fourth with just under three-minutes remaining.

Yellow Flags were now out at Turn One after Lorenzo Savadori went down at Doohan Corner which ruined the final runs of many riders who then had some good laps cancelled. Jorge Martin also had to take evasive action due to an errant bunny bouncing across the circuit.

Pedro Acosta went down at Turn Four, Jack Miller down at Turn Six, ruining their chances of improving whilst tenth and eleventh on the time-sheets. Jack had just lit up a red sector too….

At the end of proceedings it was a Gresini Marquez brothers 1-2! Alex Marquez put in a 1m27.872 on his final lap to go second. Marco Bezzecchi third to make for a GP23 1-2-3.

Jorge Martin fourth and Pecco Bagnaia rounding out an all-ducati top five.

Maverick Vinales top Aprilia in sixth ahead of top KTM Brad Binder, that top seven covered by less than half-a-second.

Fabio Di Giannantonio eighth, Franco Morbidelli ninth and Alex Rins taking top Yamaha honours in tenth a fraction ahead of team-mate Fabio Quartararo.

Jack Miller shuffled down to 12th in the dying minutes of the session after his tip-off, just ahead of Pedro Acosta and top Honda rider Johann Zarco.

The top ten covered by less than a second.

A crook Raul Fernandez recorded the fewest laps while Franco Morbidelli put in the most, 28 laps.

Marc’s 1m27.770 today just over half-a-second over the all-time lap record set here by Johann Zarco last year. But more than three-tenths quicker than his own race lap record set way back in 2014.

Pecco Bagnaia, Enea Bastianini and Jorge Martin all hit 345.0 km/h through the speed trap today on their GP24 machines. Bezzecchi the quickest of the GP23 riders at 342.9 km/h while pacesetter Marc Marquez was the fourth slowest rider through the speed trap today at only 335.4 km/h.

Fabio Di Giannantonio quickest through Sector One, Marc Marquez quickest through Sector Two while Jorge Martin quickest through both Sector Three and Sector Four.

Some overnight rain is forecast ahead of what should be a mainly fine day on Saturday and a completely fine Sunday, but this is Phillip Island…

MotoGP Practice Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 M Marquez Duc 1m27.770 2 A Marquez Duc +0.102 3 M Bezzecchi Duc +0.188 4 J Martin Duc +0.197 5 F Bagnaia Duc +0.243 6 M Viñales Apr +0.390 7 B Binder KTM +0.495 8 F Giannantonio Duc +0.542 9 F Morbidelli Duc +0.550 10 A Rins Yam +0.658 11 F Quartararo Yam +0.673 12 J Miller KTM +0.699 13 P Acosta KTM +0.758 14 J Zarco Hon +0.806 15 A Fernandez KTM +0.858 16 E Bastianini Duc +0.989 17 J Mir Hon +1.003 18 A Espargaro Apr +1.012 19 L Marini Hon +1.050 20 T Nakagami Hon +1.523 21 L Savadori Apr +2.099 22 R Fernandez Apr +2.288

MotoGP Speeds

Pos Rider Bike Speed 1 F Bagnaia Duc 345.0 2 E Bastianini Duc 345.0 3 J Martin Duc 345.0 4 B Binder KTM 344.0 5 J Zarco Hon 342.9 6 A Fernandez KTM 342.9 7 M Bezzecchi Duc 342.9 8 L Marini Hon 341.8 9 P Acosta KTM 341.8 10 M Viñales Apr 340.7 11 F Morbidelli Duc 340.7 12 J Mir Hon 340.7 13 A Espargaro Apr 340.7 14 L Savadori Apr 339.6 15 A Rins Yam 339.6 16 J Miller KTM 339.6 17 F Giannantonio Duc 338.6 18 A Marquez Duc 338.6 19 M Marquez Duc 335.4 20 T Nakagami Hon 334.4 21 F Quartararo Yam 333.4 22 R Fernandez Apr 333.4

MotoGP Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Martin 392 2 Bagnaia 382 3 Bastianini 313 4 Marquez 311 5 Binder 183 6 Acosta 181 7 Viñales 163 8 Morbidelli 136 9 Bezzecchi 134 10 Di Giannantonio 134 11 Espargaro 134 12 Marquez 124 13 Quartararo 86 14 Oliveira 71 15 Miller 66 16 Fernandez 56 17 Zarco 36 18 Nakagami 28 19 Rins 20 20 Mir 20 21 Fernandez 20 22 Espargaro 12 23 Marini 7 24 Pedrosa 7

Moto2

Ten minutes into Moto2 Practice One the local Cape Barren Geese decided they would add to the weather disruptions by wandering across the the circuit before being chased off by flag marshals. Oncu was on top prior to that brief red flag interruption.

When proceedings got underway again it was Fermin Aldeguer who went top ahead of Aron Canet and Alonso Lopez.

Senna Agius finished Friday 15th on the time-sheets just ahead of wildcard countryman Harrison Voight.

Moto2 Practice One Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 F Aldeguer Bos 1m32.718 285.1 2 A Canet Kal +0.277 286.6 3 A Lopez Bos +0.307 286.6 4 M Gonzalez Kal +0.437 289.7 5 J Dixon Kal +0.503 285.1 6 T Arbolino Kal +0.586 286.6 7 S Garcia Bos +0.795 288.1 8 A Arenas Kal +0.837 285.1 9 D Öncü Kal +0.882 292.0 10 I Guevara Kal +0.994 288.9 11 D Moreira Kal +1.106 285.1 12 M Ramirez Kal +1.382 284.4 13 A Ogura Bos +1.413 292.8 14 D Binder Kal +1.427 289.7 15 S Agius Kal +1.454 284.4 16 H Voight Kal +1.681 282.9 17 A Escrig For +1.718 284.4 18 B Baltus Kal +1.880 284.4 19 A Sasaki Kal +2.019 288.9 20 J Alcoba Kal +2.106 287.4 21 J Roberts Kal +2.162 280.7 22 F Salac Kal +2.262 285.9 23 M Aji Kal +2.353 282.9 24 Z Goorbergh Kal +2.393 285.1 25 D Foggia Kal +2.584 284.4 26 J Masia Kal +3.021 283.6 27 X Cardelus Kal +4.411 285.9 Not Qualified (Out 105%) NQ 43 X Artigas For 5.301 280.7 Not Classified NC Celestino Vietti Kal / /

Moto2 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 A Ogura 228 2 S Garcia 168 3 A Lopez 163 4 A Canet 156 5 J Roberts 153 6 M Gonzalez 153 7 F Aldeguer 150 8 C Vietti 140 9 J Dixon 133 10 T Arbolino 127 11 M Ramirez 79 12 S Chantra 78 13 J Alcoba 74 14 A Arenas 65 15 F Salac 57 16 D Binder 50 17 S Agius 47 18 D Moreira 36 19 D Öncü 34 20 I Guevara 34 21 B Baltus 31 22 Z Vd 31 23 D Foggia 18 24 X Artigas 10 25 B Bendsneyder 7 26 J Navarro 6 27 A Sasaki 4 28 J Masia 4 29 M Aji 3 30 M Ferrari 1 31 X Cardelus 0 32 M Schrotter 0 33 M Pasini 0 34 A Escrig 0 35 D Muñoz 0 36 U Orradre 0

Moto3

Starting the day under the rain, the Moto3 class was on track a bit earlier than usual, at 0845, as the class was allowed extra track time to try the Pirelli tyres on the totally resurfaced Phillip Island circuit.

After a hectic morning that saw MotoGP’s FP1 being cancelled due to a heavy rain, the sun was back just in time for Moto3’s Practice 1. Although the track was damp, the sky was blue again, and riders were were presented with reasonable conditions.

Angel Piqueras was one-second clear of the field when Friday was all said and done for Moto3. Newly crowned World Champ David Alonso second quickest.

An intense and exciting weekend got underway for local riders Joel Kelso and Jacob Roulstone.

Kelso rounded out the top ten at the end of the day.

Roulstone rode 15 laps with a best in 1’47.532 in the opening session and was not able to improve in the damp afternoon session. Closing the day in P22.

Jacob Roulstone

“It feels really special to experience my first home GP day. The conditions were not great and tricky. We struggled to find some grip in P1, so it was difficult to find a good set up, but overall I feel quite good on the bike. Once we find a better set up, I am hoping that we will be able to improve. It is awesome to see Australians come to support me with the flags and merchandise, thanks to them and hoping to see them again all weekend.”

Moto3 Practice One Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 A Piqueras Hon 1m44.949 237.6 2 D Alonso CFM +1.042 241.8 3 A Fernandez Hon +2.113 237.6 4 D Almansa Hon +2.162 237.6 5 M Bertelle Hon +2.204 239.7 6 D Muñoz KTM +2.710 234.0 7 C Veijer Hus +2.743 238.1 8 S Nepa KTM +2.852 234.5 9 L Lunetta Hon +2.884 235.0 10 J Kelso KTM +3.003 237.1 11 N Dettwiler KTM +3.049 235.5 12 T Furusato Hon +3.095 234.5 13 T Suzuki Hus +3.241 240.8 14 J Esteban CFM +3.280 236.5 15 S Ogden Hon +3.350 239.7 16 R Rossi KTM +3.474 233.5 17 D Holgado Gas +3.496 237.1 18 X Zurutuza KTM +3.503 238.1 19 J Rueda KTM +3.661 237.6 20 T Buasri Hon +3.952 233.5 21 F Farioli Hon +3.982 231.0 22 J Roulstone Gas +4.024 235.5 23 R Yamanaka KTM +4.556 234.0 24 N Carraro KTM +4.597 236.5 25 E O’shea Hon +4.699 237.1 26 I Ortola Ktm +4.880 233.5

Moto3 Championship Standings