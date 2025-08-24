MotoGP 2025

Round 14 – Balaton Park MotoGP Race Report

Marc Marquez (Ducati Lenovo Team) left Balaton Park with another victory to his name, but this one required real graft before the reigning master turned it into yet another display of dominance.

After battling Marco Bezzecchi (Aprilia Racing) in the early stages, and fending off the threat of Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing), Marc once again proved untouchable to claim his seventh consecutive Grand Prix win of 2025. The margin at the flag was 4.3 seconds, sealing his 72nd MotoGP victory and Ducati’s latest slice of history.

Marc leaves Hungary with the quadrella of pole position, Sprint victory, MotoGP win and lap records. His championship advantage over Alex Marquez now extended to 175 points.

Early Drama: Pitlane Start and Lap 1 Mayhem

The grid had barely formed before the drama began, as Fabio Di Giannantonio (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team) was forced to start from pitlane with a technical issue, an early blow for the Sprint silver medallist.

When the lights went out, Bezzecchi surged into the lead, Marc Marquez and Bezzecchi made contact at Turn 2 as the Italian led the opening laps from Franco Morbidelli.

Chaos unfolded further back: Enea Bastianini (Red Bull KTM Tech3) fell at Turn 12, and Alex Marquez (BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP) crashed on Lap 1, remounting down in 19th.

Bezzecchi Leads, but the Chase is On

For the first handful of laps, Bezzecchi looked in control. He had stretched a small advantage over Morbidelli, with Marquez shadowing in third and Acosta in close company.

One by one, the challengers began to falter. Raul Fernandez and Joan Mir both fell at Turn 5.

Marquez then slipped past Morbidelli to begin his hunt for Bezzecchi. The duel that followed lit up Balaton. Marquez tried repeatedly to make his move at Turn 1 and Turn 5, the Italian refusing to yield. Finally, on Lap 11, Marquez’s relentless pressure paid off as he launched his Ducati down the inside at Turn 1 and made it stick.

Once Marc was through, the tone of the race changed immediately. A lap later, Marc was in the low 38s, while Bezzecchi could only respond with 39s, and the gap began to grow.

Acosta’s Late Charge, Martin’s Revival

With Marquez edging clear, Acosta moved onto Bezzecchi’s tail. A small error from the Aprilia man allowed the KTM rider to snatch second on Lap 16, leaving Bezzecchi to fend off a fast-closing Jorge Martin. Starting from P16, the reigning World Champion mounted a superb charge through the pack, eventually dispatching Morbidelli to finish just behind Bezzecchi in fourth, his best result since switching to Aprilia.

Behind them, Luca Marini (Honda HRC Castrol) delivered his best ride of the season to finish P5, helping Honda celebrate a double top five at Balaton.

Morbidelli crossed the line sixth after a penalty for shortcutting the chicane, while Brad Binder and Pol Espargaro ensured KTM locked out three places inside the top seven.

For Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team), it was another difficult afternoon. A mistake on the final lap cost him eighth to Espargaro, leaving the 2022–23 Champion ninth.

Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) rounded out the top ten after serving his Long Lap penalty from the Sprint.

Jack Miller had been running in 11th place before crashing at turn one on lap six. The Australian remounted and attempted to salvage some points but went down again on lap 16 and eventually retired.

History Made at Balaton

For Marquez, Hungary’s debut on the MotoGP calendar became yet another chapter in an astonishing season. He became the first MotoGP winner at Balaton Park, the 22nd different circuit he’s conquered in the premier class. His tally of seven wins in a row matches his longest streak since 2014, and he extends his own record of consecutive doubles. Sprint and GP wins, to seven. His lead in the standings now sits at a commanding 175 points over his brother Alex.

Acosta’s runner-up finish was his best result since Indonesia 2024 and confirms the rookie sensation as a constant podium threat.

Bezzecchi, meanwhile, continues his golden run with a fourth rostrum in the last five races, keeping him in the hunt for third place in the championship standings as Bagnaia falters.

Four Factories in the Top Five

The podium places were shared by Ducati, KTM, and Aprilia, with Honda also represented inside the top five courtesy of Marini, Hungary marked the first time since India 2023 that four different factories have locked out the top five.

With Martin rediscovering form, Acosta continuing to shine, and Bezzecchi thriving on Aprilia machinery, the fight behind Marquez remains unpredictable.

Looking Ahead: Barcelona Beckons

As MotoGP packs up and heads for a slippery Barcelona, the picture at the top looks clearer than ever. Marquez has one hand and four fingers on the trophy, but the chasers are sharpening their knives. Bezzecchi is climbing, Acosta is closing, and Martin is back in the mix.

The question now is simple: can anyone stop Marc Marquez on home turf? Reports suggest that the surface of Catalunya is now well past its use-by date and that grip is very hard to come by. That could shake things up dramatically. Or not…

Balaton Park MotoGP Results

Pos Rider Bike Time 1 M. Marquez Duc 42m37.681 2 P. Acosta KTM +4.314 3 M. Bezzecchi Apr +7.488 4 J. Martin Apr +11.069 5 L. Marini Hon +11.904 6 F. Morbidelli Duc +12.608 7 B. Binder KTM +12.902 8 P. Espargaro KTM +14.015 9 F. Bagnaia Duc +14.854 10 F. Quartararo Yam +15.473 11 A. Ogura Apr +18.112 12 M. Oliveira Yam +19.021 13 A. Rins Yam +22.861 14 A. Marquez Duc +25.938 15 F. Di Giannantonio Duc +26.262 16 F. Aldeguer Duc +55.239 Not Classified DNF J. Zarco Hon 6 laps DNF J. Miller Yam 10 laps DNF R. Fernandez Apr 14 laps DNF J. Mir Hon 22 laps DNF E. Bastianini KTM 25 laps

Balaton Park MotoGP Top Speeds

The average is from the best five speeds

Pos Rider Bike Average Top 1 F. Bagnaia DUC 306.2 307.6 2 M. Marquez DUC 304.9 306.8 3 B. Binder KTM 301.4 305.0 4 L. Marini HON 302.8 304.2 5 P. Acosta KTM 303.6 304.2 6 A. Marquez DUC 302.9 304.2 7 J. Martin APR 302.8 303.3 8 F. Quartararo YAM 301.3 303.3 9 F. Morbidelli DUC 302.9 303.3 10 J. Miller YAM 301.3 303.3 11 P. Espargaro KTM 302.1 303.3 12 F. Di Giannantonio DUC 302.8 303.3 13 A. Ogura APR 302.0 303.3 14 M. Oliveira YAM 302.1 303.3 15 M. Bezzecchi APR 301.8 302.5 16 J. Zarco HON 300.4 301.6 17 A. Rins YAM 301.0 301.6 18 R. Fernandez APR 298.9 300.8 19 F. Aldeguer DUC 300.8 300.8 20 J. Mir HON 300.0 300.0 21 E. Bastianini KTM 139.1 139.1

MotoGP Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 M. Marquez 455 2 A. Marquez 280 3 F. Bagnaia 228 4 M. Bezzecchi 197 5 P. Acosta 164 6 F. Morbidelli 161 7 F. Di Giannantonio 154 8 F. Aldeguer 126 9 J. Zarco 114 10 F. Quartararo 109 11 B. Binder 91 12 R. Fernandez 73 13 L. Marini 72 14 M. Viñales 69 15 E. Bastianini 63 16 A. Ogura 58 17 J. Miller 52 18 J. Mir 46 19 A. Rins 45 20 J. Martin 23 21 P. Espargaro 16 22 T. Nakagami 10 23 M. Oliveira 10 24 L. Savadori 8 25 A. Fernandez 6 26 S. Chantra 1 27 A. Espargaro 0

Constructor Championship

Pos Constructor Points 1 Duc 504 2 Apr 228 3 KTM 215 4 Hon 175 5 Yam 140 Team Championship Pos Team Points 1 Ducati Lenovo Team 683 2 BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP 406 3 Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team 315 4 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 255 5 Aprilia Racing 228 6 Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team 154 7 Red Bull KTM Tech3 148 8 Trackhouse MotoGP Team 131 9 Honda HRC Castrol 118 10 LCR Honda 115 11 Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP 65

