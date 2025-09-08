MotoGP 2025

Round 15 – Catalunya Race Report

After the heartbreak of Saturday’s Sprint, Alex Márquez (BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP) bounced back in style on Sunday, taking a commanding win at the Catalan Grand Prix.

Marc Márquez grabbed the holeshot from third on the grid, leading his brother into Turn 1 as Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) launched up into third.

Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) settled into fourth with Bastianini on his tail, but drama struck early on Lap 2 when Marco Bezzecchi (Aprilia Racing) lost the front at Turn 1 while trying to pass Franco Morbidelli (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing). In the scramble to avoid him, teammate Fabio Di Giannantonio also went down, ending both their podium hopes.

Up front, Alex Márquez made his move on Lap 4, diving up the inside of Turn 1 to take the lead. The door opened by Marc in the knowledge that Alex was faster, and allowing him to lead would mean they could break away rather than get caught up in a fight with Acosta and Quartararo.

Marc tucked in behind as Acosta and Bastianini kept the pressure on, while Quartararo found himself locked in battle with Luca Marini (Honda HRC Castrol) and Johann Zarco (Castrol Honda LCR) just behind.

Further back, Brad Binder’s day ended with a crash at Turn 7, while Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) carved his way through the pack from 22nd on the grid, making it into the top 10 by half distance.

By Lap 10, Bastianini had slipped past Acosta to take third and began chasing the Márquez brothers, while Zarco’s promising run ended with a crash at Turn 10 a lap later.

The leading trio pulled clear, Acosta fading as his soft rear tyre began to drop away.

With five laps to go, the fight was clearly between Alex and Marc, the pair lapping a second faster than anyone else.

Marc briefly looked capable of reeling his brother back in, but a couple of saved slides saw the gap open to nearly a second.

This time, Alex held firm. Controlling the closing laps with composure, he crossed the line 1.7 seconds ahead of Marc to secure a memorable win at home.

For Marc, second place still brings another solid haul of points, keeping him firmly on course for the title, while Bastianini completed the rostrum with a breakthrough ride for KTM.

Acosta salvaged fourth after his early challenge faded, with Quartararo taking fifth ahead of a late-charging Ai Ogura (Trackhouse MotoGP Team) in sixth.

With that sixth place, Ai Ogura was both the top rookie and Aprilia, for his second-best MotoGP GP result after he was fifth in the opening GP of 2025 in Thailand.

Bagnaia’s recovery from the back of the grid ended with a strong seventh, while Marini, Miguel Oliveira (Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP) and Jorge Martín (Aprilia Racing) completed the top 10.

Raúl Fernández (Trackhouse), Joan Mir (Honda HRC Castrol), Maverick Viñales (Red Bull KTM Tech3), Jack Miller (Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP) and Fermín Aldeguer (BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP) rounded out the points.

Another rider had punted Jack Miller at the start, which saw him have to recover from dead last to bag a couple of points.

For Alex, it was his second career MotoGP victory, his first since Jerez earlier this season, and his eighth premier-class podium.

For Marc, the result ended a run of seven straight Sprint/GP doubles.

Bastianini, meanwhile, celebrated his first Grand Prix podium since Malaysia last year.

The result means the title battle rolls on to Japan. Marc Márquez leads with 487 points, 182 clear of Alex, ensuring the crown can’t yet be wrapped up at Misano.

Bagnaia, now third overall, is the only other rider still mathematically in the fight, though he sits 250 points adrift. Bezzecchi’s misfortune saw him lose touch with Bagnaia in the fight for third in the championship chase.

Catalunya MotoGP Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 A. Marquez Duc 40m14.093 2 M. Marquez Duc +1.740 3 E. Bastianini KTM +5.562 4 P. Acosta KTM +13.373 5 F. Quartararo Yam +14.409 6 A. Ogura Apr +15.055 7 F. Bagnaia Duc +16.048 8 L. Marini Hon +16.372 9 M. Oliveira Yam +16.937 10 J. Martin Apr +18.492 11 R. Fernandez Apr +19.489 12 J. Mir Hon +20.159 13 M. Viñales KTM +22.792 14 J. Miller Yam +24.351 15 F. Aldeguer Duc +24.592 16 S. Chantra Hon +37.393 17 A. Espargaro Hon +43.202 Not Classified DNF F. Morbidelli Duc DNF DNF L. Savadori Apr DNF DNF A. Rins Yam DNF DNF F. Di Giannantonio Duc DNF DNF J. Zarco Hon DNF DNF B. Binder KTM DNF DNF M. Bezzecchi Apr DNF

Catalunya MotoGP Race Top Speeds

The average is from the best five speeds

P o s R i d e r B i k e A v e r a g e T o p 1 F. Bagnaia D u c 3 5 1 . 4 3 5 2 . 9 2 M. Marquez D u c 3 5 1 . 9 3 5 2 . 9 3 J. Mir H o n 3 5 1 . 2 3 5 1 . 7 4 E. Bastianini K T M 3 4 9 . 9 3 5 0 . 6 5 R. Fernandez A p r 3 4 8 . 7 3 5 0 . 6 6 P. Acosta K T M 3 5 0 . 2 3 5 0 . 6 7 J. Miller Y a m 3 4 7 . 9 3 5 0 . 6 8 J. Martin A p r 3 4 8 . 5 3 4 9 . 5 9 L. Marini H o n 3 4 7 . 9 3 4 9 . 5 1 0 M. Viñales K T M 3 4 6 . 1 3 4 8 . 3 1 1 F. Morbidelli D u c 3 4 7 . 0 3 4 8 . 3 1 2 B. Binder K T M 3 4 0 . 3 3 4 8 . 3 1 3 F. Quartararo Y a m 3 4 7 . 0 3 4 7 . 2 1 4 A. Rins Y a m 3 4 3 . 9 3 4 7 . 2 1 5 F. Di Giannantonio D u c 3 4 6 . 6 3 4 7 . 2 1 6 F. Aldeguer D u c 3 4 6 . 5 3 4 7 . 2 1 7 A. Ogura A p r 3 4 6 . 7 3 4 7 . 2 1 8 M. Oliveira Y a m 3 4 6 . 4 3 4 7 . 2 1 9 A. Marquez D u c 3 4 4 . 5 3 4 6 . 1 2 0 J. Zarco H o n 3 4 2 . 4 3 4 5 . 0 2 1 A. Espargaro H o n 3 4 3 . 4 3 4 5 . 0 2 2 L. Savadori A p r 3 4 3 . 9 3 4 3 . 9 2 3 S. Chantra H o n 3 4 1 . 7 3 4 1 . 7 2 4 M. Bezzecchi A p r 3 2 9 . 2 3 0 0 . 0

MotoGP Championship Standings

P o s R i d e r P o i n t s 1 M. Marquez 4 8 7 2 A. Marquez 3 0 5 3 F. Bagnaia 2 3 7 4 M. Bezzecchi 1 9 7 5 P. Acosta 1 8 3 6 F. Morbidelli 1 6 1 7 F. Di Giannantonio 1 6 1 8 F. Quartararo 1 2 9 9 F. Aldeguer 1 2 7 1 0 J. Zarco 1 1 7 1 1 B. Binder 9 5 1 2 E. Bastianini 8 4 1 3 L. Marini 8 2 1 4 R. Fernandez 7 8 1 5 M. Viñales 7 2 1 6 A. Ogura 6 9 1 7 J. Miller 5 4 1 8 J. Mir 5 0 1 9 A. Rins 4 5 2 0 J. Martin 2 9 2 1 M. Oliveira 1 7 2 2 P. Espargaro 1 6 2 3 T. Nakagami 1 0 2 4 L. Savadori 8 2 5 A. Fernandez 6 2 6 S. Chantra 1 2 7 A. Espargaro 0

Constructor Championship

P o s C o n s t r u c t o r P o i n t s 1 D u c a t i 5 4 1 2 A p r i l i a 2 3 9 3 K T M 2 3 7 4 H o n d a 1 8 6 5 Y a m a h a 1 6 0

Team Championship Pos Team Points 1 Ducati Lenovo Team 724 2 BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP 432 3 Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing 322 4 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 278 5 Aprilia Racing 234 6 Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP 174 7 Red Bull KTM Tech3 172 8 Trackhouse MotoGP Team 147 9 Honda HRC Castrol 132 10 LCR Honda 118 11 Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP 74

2025 MotoGP Calendar