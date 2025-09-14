MotoGP 2025
Round 16 – Misano Race Report
Marc Marquez (Ducati Lenovo Team) has one hand on the MotoGP crown after a cool-headed victory at Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, fending off relentless pressure from Marco Bezzecchi (Aprilia Racing) in a race-long battle that had the Italian crowd collectively holding their breath.
Bezzecchi came out swinging from pole, and for half the race, it looked like he might just spoil Marquez’s championship charge. But Marc wasn’t here for the Rimini Riviera sightseeing.
After stalking the Aprilia’s rear wheel for lap after lap, Marquez slipped through at Turn 8 on Lap 12 after the local favourite ran wide, and from there the pair traded fastest laps like playground insults; sharp, rapid, and with absolutely no backing down.
Behind them, Alex Marquez (BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP) shadowed the front duo for a while before eventually dropping out of reach, leaving the two heavyweights to settle it themselves.
Bezzecchi hurled everything he had at Marquez in the closing stages, even throwing down the fastest lap of the race with three to go, but the six-time World Champion responded with one of his own, because, of course, he did…
When the chequered flag finally came, four-tenths split them, with Alex rolling home a distant but delighted third to give Gresini a home podium.
Franco Morbidelli led the second group in fourth for Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team, edging teammate Fabio Di Giannantonio, with rookie Fermin Aldeguer sixth.
Luca Marini (Honda HRC Castrol) impressed in seventh ahead of Fabio Quartararo, Miguel Oliveira and sole KTM finisher Brad Binder, who rounded out the top ten.
Fabio Quartararo started quite strongly before fading to eighth as the race progressed after burning his tyres up in that early push.
Jack Miller struggled with balancing the weight transfer on the Pramac Yamaha as the tyres wore and the fuel level dropped, the Australian ultimately bagging a few points after finishing twelfth. Jack also ended up with a 2000 Euro fine for heading the wrong way up the circuit on the cool-down lap to throw his gloves to a fan.
It was a race littered with drama. Jorge Martin (Aprilia Racing) rolled to a stop on the out-lap, which saw him get a lift back to the pits and have to head out again on his spare bike. That cost him two long-lap penalties.
Pedro Acosta was a man on the move and looking like a potential podium finisher before his bike lost its chain, which led to the fiery young Spaniard giving his KTM RC16 a disrespectful finger, with vigour, venom and vinegar! KTM riders broke three chains across the weekend as a result of the ultra-low ride height they ran over kerbs through the kink, combined with a long swing arm, resulting in the chain being stretched.
Francesco Bagnaia tumbled out of seventh, and fellow local favourite Enea Bastianini also crashed out, ending his proud streak of five straight Misano podiums.
Both Augusto Fernandez and Alex Rins had to complete two long-lap penalties after jumping the start. Rins ultimately crashed out anyway, but Fernandez did complete the full race distance on the new Yamaha V4 prototype.
For Marquez, though, it was win number 73 in the premier class and his 14th for Ducati, drawing level with Andrea Dovizioso as the Bologna brand’s third-most successful rider of all time behind Pecco Bagnaia and Casey Stoner. Marc now sits on a record-breaking 512 points, 182 clear of his brother Alex.
Bezzecchi’s runner-up makes it six podiums this year for the Italian, while Alex’s P3 is his ninth rostrum of the season, and his first at Misano.
Bezzecchi is now only eight points behind Bagnaia and looks on track to steal that third place in the championship. Marc has more points than Bezzecchi and Bagnaia combined…
And if you’re wondering how many people turned up to watch all that unfold, try 174,821. A new Misano attendance record and proof, if ever it was needed, that nothing gets the Italian Riviera buzzing like a good old-fashioned Marquez vs the world showdown.
The MotoGP paddock stays in Misano today for a Monday test session before the freight cases are packed for the long journey to Motegi, which starts part of the last Asian swing of the season. Japan, Indonesia, Australia and Malaysia. Then it is the final two-round run home in Europe. The November 16 Valencia finale is already completely sold out, even right down to pleb general admission level.
Misano MotoGP Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
1
|
M. Marquez
|
Duc
|
41m20.898
|
2
|
M. Bezzecchi
|
Apr
|
+0.568
|
3
|
A. Marquez
|
Duc
|
+7.734
|
4
|
F. Morbidelli
|
Duc
|
+10.379
|
5
|
F. Di Giannantonio
|
Duc
|
+11.330
|
6
|
F. Aldeguer
|
Duc
|
+16.069
|
7
|
L. Marini
|
Hon
|
+17.965
|
8
|
F. Quartararo
|
Yam
|
+20.964
|
9
|
M. Oliveira
|
Yam
|
+21.565
|
10
|
B. Binder
|
KTM
|
+23.109
|
11
|
R. Fernandez
|
Apr
|
+24.592
|
12
|
J. Miller
|
Yam
|
+27.492
|
13
|
J. Martin
|
Apr
|
+29.937
|
14
|
A. Fernandez
|
Yam
|
+1m01.504
|
15
|
S. Chantra
|
Hon
|
+1m01.932
|
16
|
J. Zarco
|
Hon
|
+1 lap
|Not Classified
|
DNF
|
E. Bastianini
|
KTM
|
16 laps
|
DNF
|
A. Rins
|
Yam
|
18 laps
|
DNF
|
F. Bagnaia
|
Duc
|
19 laps
|
DNF
|
P. Acosta
|
KTM
|
20 laps
|
DNF
|
M. Viñales
|
KTM
|
23 laps
|
DNF
|
A. Ogura
|
Apr
|
25 laps
|
DNF
|
J. Mir
|
Hon
|
–
Misano MotoGP Race Top Speeds
The average is from the best five speeds
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Average
|
Top
|
1
|
Marco BEZZECCHI
|
Aprilia
|
303.9
|
305.9
|
2
|
Luca MARINI
|
Honda
|
304.4
|
305.0
|
3
|
Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO
|
Ducati
|
302.0
|
304.2
|
4
|
Fermin ALDEGUER
|
Ducati
|
302.2
|
303.3
|
5
|
Alex MARQUEZ
|
Ducati
|
302.2
|
303.3
|
6
|
Raul FERNANDEZ
|
Aprilia
|
301.1
|
302.5
|
7
|
Pedro ACOSTA
|
KTM
|
300.0
|
302.5
|
8
|
Francesco BAGNAIA
|
Ducati
|
301.5
|
302.5
|
9
|
Ai OGURA
|
Aprilia
|
296.8
|
302.5
|
10
|
Marc MARQUEZ
|
Ducati
|
302.1
|
302.5
|
11
|
Franco MORBIDELLI
|
Ducati
|
301.6
|
301.6
|
12
|
Brad BINDER
|
KTM
|
300.7
|
301.6
|
13
|
Jorge MARTIN
|
Aprilia
|
300.3
|
300.8
|
14
|
Enea BASTIANINI
|
KTM
|
299.7
|
300.8
|
15
|
Miguel OLIVEIRA
|
Yamaha
|
299.4
|
300.8
|
16
|
Jack MILLER
|
Yamaha
|
298.5
|
299.1
|
17
|
Johann ZARCO
|
Honda
|
297.1
|
298.3
|
18
|
Maverick VIÑALES
|
KTM
|
297.3
|
297.5
|
19
|
Somkiat CHANTRA
|
Honda
|
296.7
|
297.5
|
20
|
Alex RINS
|
Yamaha
|
296.2
|
297.5
|
21
|
Fabio QUARTARARO
|
Yamaha
|
296.7
|
296.7
|
22
|
Augusto FERNANDEZ
|
Yamaha
|
292.9
|
293.4
MotoGP Championship Standings
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Points
|
1
|
Marc MARQUEZ
|
512
|
2
|
Alex MARQUEZ
|
330
|
3
|
Francesco BAGNAIA
|
237
|
4
|
Marco BEZZECCHI
|
229
|
5
|
Pedro ACOSTA
|
188
|
6
|
Franco MORBIDELLI
|
180
|
7
|
Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO
|
179
|
8
|
Fermin ALDEGUER
|
141
|
9
|
Fabio QUARTARARO
|
137
|
10
|
Johann ZARCO
|
117
|
11
|
Brad BINDER
|
101
|
12
|
Luca MARINI
|
94
|
13
|
Enea BASTIANINI
|
84
|
14
|
Raul FERNANDEZ
|
84
|
15
|
Maverick VIÑALES
|
72
|
16
|
Ai OGURA
|
69
|
17
|
Jack MILLER
|
58
|
18
|
Joan MIR
|
50
|
19
|
Alex RINS
|
45
|
20
|
Jorge MARTIN
|
34
|
21
|
Miguel OLIVEIRA
|
24
|
22
|
Pol ESPARGARO
|
16
|
23
|
Takaaki NAKAGAMI
|
10
|
24
|
Lorenzo SAVADORI
|
8
|
25
|
Augusto FERNANDEZ
|
8
|
26
|
Somkiat CHANTRA
|
2
|
27
|
Aleix ESPARGARO
|
0
Constructor Championship
|
Pos
|
Bike
|
Points
|
1
|
DUCATI
|
575
|
2
|
APRILIA
|
271
|
3
|
KTM
|
248
|
4
|
HONDA
|
198
|
5
|
YAMAHA
|
168
Team Championship
|
Pos
|
Team
|
Points
|
1
|
Ducati Lenovo Team
|
749
|
2
|
BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP
|
471
|
3
|
Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team
|
359
|
4
|
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|
289
|
5
|
Aprilia Racing
|
271
|
6
|
Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team
|
182
|
7
|
Red Bull KTM Tech3
|
172
|
8
|
Trackhouse MotoGP Team
|
153
|
9
|
Honda HRC Castrol
|
144
|
10
|
LCR Honda
|
119
|
11
|
Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP
|
85
2025 MotoGP Calendar
|GP
|Date
|Location
|17
|Sep-28
|Japanese GP, Motegi
|18
|Oct-05
|Indonesian GP, Mandalika
|19
|Oct-19
|Australian GP, Phillip Island
|20
|Oct-26
|Malayasian GP, Sepang
|21
|Nov-09
|Portuguese GP, Portimao
|22
|Nov-16
|Valencia GP, Valencia