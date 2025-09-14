MotoGP 2025

Round 16 – Misano Race Report

Marc Marquez (Ducati Lenovo Team) has one hand on the MotoGP crown after a cool-headed victory at Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, fending off relentless pressure from Marco Bezzecchi (Aprilia Racing) in a race-long battle that had the Italian crowd collectively holding their breath.

Bezzecchi came out swinging from pole, and for half the race, it looked like he might just spoil Marquez’s championship charge. But Marc wasn’t here for the Rimini Riviera sightseeing.

After stalking the Aprilia’s rear wheel for lap after lap, Marquez slipped through at Turn 8 on Lap 12 after the local favourite ran wide, and from there the pair traded fastest laps like playground insults; sharp, rapid, and with absolutely no backing down.

Behind them, Alex Marquez (BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP) shadowed the front duo for a while before eventually dropping out of reach, leaving the two heavyweights to settle it themselves.

Bezzecchi hurled everything he had at Marquez in the closing stages, even throwing down the fastest lap of the race with three to go, but the six-time World Champion responded with one of his own, because, of course, he did…

When the chequered flag finally came, four-tenths split them, with Alex rolling home a distant but delighted third to give Gresini a home podium.

Franco Morbidelli led the second group in fourth for Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team, edging teammate Fabio Di Giannantonio, with rookie Fermin Aldeguer sixth.

Luca Marini (Honda HRC Castrol) impressed in seventh ahead of Fabio Quartararo, Miguel Oliveira and sole KTM finisher Brad Binder, who rounded out the top ten.

Fabio Quartararo started quite strongly before fading to eighth as the race progressed after burning his tyres up in that early push.

Jack Miller struggled with balancing the weight transfer on the Pramac Yamaha as the tyres wore and the fuel level dropped, the Australian ultimately bagging a few points after finishing twelfth. Jack also ended up with a 2000 Euro fine for heading the wrong way up the circuit on the cool-down lap to throw his gloves to a fan.

It was a race littered with drama. Jorge Martin (Aprilia Racing) rolled to a stop on the out-lap, which saw him get a lift back to the pits and have to head out again on his spare bike. That cost him two long-lap penalties.

Pedro Acosta was a man on the move and looking like a potential podium finisher before his bike lost its chain, which led to the fiery young Spaniard giving his KTM RC16 a disrespectful finger, with vigour, venom and vinegar! KTM riders broke three chains across the weekend as a result of the ultra-low ride height they ran over kerbs through the kink, combined with a long swing arm, resulting in the chain being stretched.

Francesco Bagnaia tumbled out of seventh, and fellow local favourite Enea Bastianini also crashed out, ending his proud streak of five straight Misano podiums.

Both Augusto Fernandez and Alex Rins had to complete two long-lap penalties after jumping the start. Rins ultimately crashed out anyway, but Fernandez did complete the full race distance on the new Yamaha V4 prototype.

For Marquez, though, it was win number 73 in the premier class and his 14th for Ducati, drawing level with Andrea Dovizioso as the Bologna brand’s third-most successful rider of all time behind Pecco Bagnaia and Casey Stoner. Marc now sits on a record-breaking 512 points, 182 clear of his brother Alex.

Bezzecchi’s runner-up makes it six podiums this year for the Italian, while Alex’s P3 is his ninth rostrum of the season, and his first at Misano.

Bezzecchi is now only eight points behind Bagnaia and looks on track to steal that third place in the championship. Marc has more points than Bezzecchi and Bagnaia combined…

And if you’re wondering how many people turned up to watch all that unfold, try 174,821. A new Misano attendance record and proof, if ever it was needed, that nothing gets the Italian Riviera buzzing like a good old-fashioned Marquez vs the world showdown.

The MotoGP paddock stays in Misano today for a Monday test session before the freight cases are packed for the long journey to Motegi, which starts part of the last Asian swing of the season. Japan, Indonesia, Australia and Malaysia. Then it is the final two-round run home in Europe. The November 16 Valencia finale is already completely sold out, even right down to pleb general admission level.

Misano MotoGP Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 M. Marquez Duc 41m20.898 2 M. Bezzecchi Apr +0.568 3 A. Marquez Duc +7.734 4 F. Morbidelli Duc +10.379 5 F. Di Giannantonio Duc +11.330 6 F. Aldeguer Duc +16.069 7 L. Marini Hon +17.965 8 F. Quartararo Yam +20.964 9 M. Oliveira Yam +21.565 10 B. Binder KTM +23.109 11 R. Fernandez Apr +24.592 12 J. Miller Yam +27.492 13 J. Martin Apr +29.937 14 A. Fernandez Yam +1m01.504 15 S. Chantra Hon +1m01.932 16 J. Zarco Hon +1 lap Not Classified DNF E. Bastianini KTM 16 laps DNF A. Rins Yam 18 laps DNF F. Bagnaia Duc 19 laps DNF P. Acosta KTM 20 laps DNF M. Viñales KTM 23 laps DNF A. Ogura Apr 25 laps DNF J. Mir Hon –

Misano MotoGP Race Top Speeds

The average is from the best five speeds

Pos Rider Bike Average Top 1 Marco BEZZECCHI Aprilia 303.9 305.9 2 Luca MARINI Honda 304.4 305.0 3 Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO Ducati 302.0 304.2 4 Fermin ALDEGUER Ducati 302.2 303.3 5 Alex MARQUEZ Ducati 302.2 303.3 6 Raul FERNANDEZ Aprilia 301.1 302.5 7 Pedro ACOSTA KTM 300.0 302.5 8 Francesco BAGNAIA Ducati 301.5 302.5 9 Ai OGURA Aprilia 296.8 302.5 10 Marc MARQUEZ Ducati 302.1 302.5 11 Franco MORBIDELLI Ducati 301.6 301.6 12 Brad BINDER KTM 300.7 301.6 13 Jorge MARTIN Aprilia 300.3 300.8 14 Enea BASTIANINI KTM 299.7 300.8 15 Miguel OLIVEIRA Yamaha 299.4 300.8 16 Jack MILLER Yamaha 298.5 299.1 17 Johann ZARCO Honda 297.1 298.3 18 Maverick VIÑALES KTM 297.3 297.5 19 Somkiat CHANTRA Honda 296.7 297.5 20 Alex RINS Yamaha 296.2 297.5 21 Fabio QUARTARARO Yamaha 296.7 296.7 22 Augusto FERNANDEZ Yamaha 292.9 293.4

MotoGP Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Marc MARQUEZ 512 2 Alex MARQUEZ 330 3 Francesco BAGNAIA 237 4 Marco BEZZECCHI 229 5 Pedro ACOSTA 188 6 Franco MORBIDELLI 180 7 Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO 179 8 Fermin ALDEGUER 141 9 Fabio QUARTARARO 137 10 Johann ZARCO 117 11 Brad BINDER 101 12 Luca MARINI 94 13 Enea BASTIANINI 84 14 Raul FERNANDEZ 84 15 Maverick VIÑALES 72 16 Ai OGURA 69 17 Jack MILLER 58 18 Joan MIR 50 19 Alex RINS 45 20 Jorge MARTIN 34 21 Miguel OLIVEIRA 24 22 Pol ESPARGARO 16 23 Takaaki NAKAGAMI 10 24 Lorenzo SAVADORI 8 25 Augusto FERNANDEZ 8 26 Somkiat CHANTRA 2 27 Aleix ESPARGARO 0

Constructor Championship

Pos Bike Points 1 DUCATI 575 2 APRILIA 271 3 KTM 248 4 HONDA 198 5 YAMAHA 168

Team Championship Pos Team Points 1 Ducati Lenovo Team 749 2 BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP 471 3 Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team 359 4 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 289 5 Aprilia Racing 271 6 Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team 182 7 Red Bull KTM Tech3 172 8 Trackhouse MotoGP Team 153 9 Honda HRC Castrol 144 10 LCR Honda 119 11 Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP 85

2025 MotoGP Calendar