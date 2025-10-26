MotoGP 2025

Round 20 – Sepang

After clinching a confirmed second place in the MotoGP World Championship on Saturday, Alex Marquez (BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP) backed it up with a commanding Malaysian Grand Prix victory on Sunday. A flawless ride from the Spaniard beat the impressive Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) by 2.6s, while a late issue for Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) handed Joan Mir and Honda HRC Castrol a fantastic P3 at Sepang.

Sepang MotoGP Race Report

Pecco Bagnaia nailed the start and earned the holeshot, as Acosta slotted in behind. But not for long as Alex Marquez attacked his compatriot at Turn 4, and a lap later, Alex demoted Bagnaia to P2 with a brilliant move up the inside of the Italian.

On Lap 3, it was Turn 4 again. This time, Acosta was underneath Bagnaia, but the latter bit straight back at Turn 5 to keep the KTM behind him. Acosta then gave it another go at Turn 9, but once more, it wasn’t a move that stuck. This phenomenal duel between Bagnaia and Acosta allowed Marquez to stretch his early lead out to 0.8s, with Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) a further 0.8s back in P4 – the Frenchman having Mir close for company.

A few laps went by and the situation at the front remained the same. Marquez’s lead was hovering around the second mark, with Acosta still locked onto the rear tyre of Bagnaia. It was now just under two-seconds back to the Quartararo vs Mir fight that was rumbling on nicely, with Franco Morbidelli (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team) 1.1s adrift of the two MotoGP World Champions.

Fermin Aldeguer (BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP), meanwhile, was 1.5s behind Morbidelli and was struggling to get going in the Grand Prix at this stage.

On Lap 10 of 20, Mir made his move on Quartararo. What did the HRC star have in his pocket now that a bit of free air was ahead of him? The gap to the podium fight was 2.7s as the Grand Prix entered the second half, and now, tyre life was going to be crucial.

The beginning of Lap 12 saw Australian GP winner Raul Fernandez (Trackhouse MotoGP Team) crash at Turn 1, which was just after Miguel Oliveira (Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP) also slipped out of contention, while at the front, Marquez was half a second quicker than Pecco and Acosta.

Then, Acosta pounced. Turn 11 was the place and when the move was made, the gap between Marquez and Acosta was 1.8s, then two seconds. It was a move that stuck for Acosta, with Bagnaia potentially regretting his front medium compound tyre choice now.

Lap 14 saw Marquez land a 2:00.546, a whole second faster than Bagnaia and over half a second quicker than second place Acosta. Mir, in P4, was also in the 2:00s, meaning the #36’s podium chances weren’t done yet – and the same could be said for Morbidelli in P5.

However, on the next two laps, Bagnaia managed to find a bit of pace to limit the damage to his advantage over Mir. With four laps to go, the gap between the Ducati and HRC riders sat at 1.9s, with Acosta 2.5s away from Marquez. It looked like Acosta needed Marquez to make a mistake in the closing stages if he wanted to have a realistic chance of clinching his first MotoGP win.

While a win looked like it was coming for Marquez, the other side of the Gresini garage then witnessed Aldeguer crash out at the final corner, as Bagnaia then encountered an issue on his Ducati. Pecco felt something wasn’t right coming into Turn 1 and immediately started looking down to the rear of his machine. What had gone wrong? It wasn’t clear to us what it was, but whatever the issue, it meant Mir was now in P3, and Pecco was scoring zero points. A disappointing end to a great weekend for Pecco, but a gift for Mir and Honda after their Sprint DNF on Saturday.

And so, the last lap began. Marquez was 2.8s clear of Acosta, who in turn had a very comfortable gap back to Mir. 1.4s split the latter to fourth place Morbidelli, so minus any mistakes, P3 was Mir’s.

After clinching second place overall on Saturday, Marquez completed a fantastic weekend at the office to win for the first time outside of Spain. Kudos to Acosta, that’s another sublime effort from the KTM rider to stick it on the box at Sepang, 13 seconds ahead of the next best KTM, as Mir earned his second Sunday podium of the season with a P3. A great start and end to the flyaway stretch for the 2020 World Champion and HRC.

Morbidelli had some very strong late race pace to finish in P4, with Quartararo completing the top five after he was forced to sit up at Turn 15 when Morbidelli came barging through. Fabio Di Giannantonio (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team) earned P6, a couple of seconds ahead of Enea Bastianini (Red Bull KTM Tech3), who came from P19 on the grid to collect a P7 – a great ride from ‘The Beast’.

Luca Marini (Honda HRC Castrol), Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) and Ai Ogura (Trackhouse MotoGP Team) rounded out the top 10, the trio finishing ahead of 11th place Marco Bezzecchi (Aprilia Racing). It was a low-key round for Bezzecchi and Aprilia, but Pecco’s unfortunate DNF means they move back into P3 overall.

The final points on offer went to Johann Zarco (CASTROL Honda LCR), Alex Rins (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP), Jack Miller (Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP), and Somkiat Chantra (IDEMITSU Honda LCR).

With second place in the championship now wrapped up by Alex Marquez, all attention turns to the fight for #3. Bezzecchi and Pecco are split by five points, with Acosta now only 31 points behind the Aprilia man, meaning he’s not out of the equation yet either. Battle recommences in two weeks’ time at Portimao for the penultimate contest of the season ahead of the Valencia finale.

Malaysian MotoGP Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 A. Marquez Duc 40m09.249 2 P. Acosta KTM +2.676 3 J. Mir Hon +8.048 4 F. Morbidelli Duc +8.580 5 F. Quartararo Yam +11.556 6 F. Di Giannantonio Duc +13.060 7 E. Bastianini KTM +15.299 8 L. Marini Hon +18.738 9 B. Binder KTM +18.932 10 A. Ogura Apr +19.256 11 M. Bezzecchi Apr +19.824 12 J. Zarco Hon +22.234 13 A. Rins Yam +23.509 14 J. Miller Yam +25.201 15 S. Chantra Hon +34.110 16 L. Savadori Apr +36.115 17 M. Pirro Duc +43.914 18 A. Fernandez Yam +47.060 19 M. Oliveira Yam +1m17.942 Not Classified DNF F. Bagnaia Duc DNF DNF F. Aldeguer Duc DNF DNF R. Fernandez Apr DNF DNF P. Espargaro KTM DNF

Malaysian MotoGP Race Top Speeds

The average is from the best five speeds

Pos Rider Bike Average Top 1 J. Mir Hon 332.8 333.3 2 M. Bezzecchi Apr 329.4 333.3 3 F. Quartararo Yam 329.9 332.3 4 E. Bastianini KTM 330.4 332.3 5 R. Fernandez Apr 330.2 332.3 6 F. Aldeguer Duc 329.2 332.3 7 F. Bagnaia Duc 330.8 332.3 8 F. Morbidelli Duc 329.0 331.2 9 L. Savadori Apr 328.5 331.2 10 P. Acosta KTM 329.0 331.2 11 F. Di Giannantonio Duc 326.7 331.2 12 A. Marquez Duc 329.8 331.2 13 L. Marini Hon 328.0 330.2 14 B. Binder KTM 326.3 330.2 15 A. Ogura Apr 327.0 330.2 16 J. Zarco Hon 328.7 329.2 17 S. Chantra Hon 328.4 329.2 18 J. Miller Yam 327.6 329.2 19 M. Pirro Duc 328.0 329.2 20 A. Rins Yam 325.1 327.2 21 M. Oliveira Yam 324.5 326.2 22 A. Fernandez Yam 323.8 325.3 23 P. Espargaro KTM 306.7 316.7

MotoGP Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 M. Marquez 545 2 A. Marquez 413 3 M. Bezzecchi 291 4 F. Bagnaia 286 5 P. Acosta 260 6 F. Morbidelli 227 7 F. Di Giannantonio 226 8 F. Aldeguer 186 9 F. Quartararo 182 10 R. Fernandez 146 11 J. Zarco 134 12 B. Binder 133 13 L. Marini 128 14 E. Bastianini 106 15 J. Mir 93 16 A. Ogura 79 17 M. Viñales 72 18 J. Miller 68 19 A. Rins 63 20 M. Oliveira 36 21 J. Martin 34 22 P. Espargaro 23 23 T. Nakagami 10 24 L. Savadori 8 25 A. Fernandez 8 26 S. Chantra 7 27 A. Espargaro 0 28 M. Pirro 0

Constructor Championship

Pos Constructor Points 1 Ducati 708 2 Aprilia 355 3 KTM 325 4 Honda 266 5 Yamaha 221

Team Championship Pos Team Points 1 Ducati Lenovo Team 831 2 BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP 599 3 Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team 453 4 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 393 5 Aprilia Racing 333 6 Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team 245 7 Trackhouse MotoGP Team 225 8 Honda HRC Castrol 221 9 Red Bull KTM Tech3 201 10 LCR Honda 141 11 Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP 107

2025 MotoGP Calendar