WorldSBK 2025

Round Ten – Aragon – Friday

Toprak Razgatlioglu and Nicolo Bulega established themselves as the pacesetters on the opening day of WorldSBK action at MotorLand Aragon, as the tenth round of the 2025 season got underway in near-ideal conditions.

Razgatlioglu, who arrives in Spain chasing his first win at the 5.077km circuit after an astonishing run of 12 consecutive victories, set the benchmark in FP1 with a 1’48.385. The ROKiT BMW rider also ran a strong race simulation in FP2, despite encountering a minor shifter issue mid-stint, and ended the day three-tenths clear of the field on the combined times.

Bulega, second in the championship standings, was fastest in the afternoon session for Aruba.it Ducati. The Italian racked up 37 laps, and his long-run pace suggested he could go head-to-head with Razgatlioglu over race distance.

Sam Lowes continued his strong rookie WorldSBK campaign with the third-best time for ELF Marc VDS Racing, backing it up with a 14-lap run that underlined his consistency. Andrea Locatelli (Pata Maxus Yamaha) improved late in the day to move into fourth, while Alvaro Bautista, last year’s Aragon race winner, finished fifth. Bautista showed strong speed through the latter half of the lap, but his overall prospects will hinge on qualifying performance in Superpole.

Elsewhere, Xavi Vierge placed eighth for Honda HRC, while Alex Lowes (Bimota by Kawasaki) crashed in the final minute of FP2 while attempting to better his time.

With Razgatlioglu determined to finally add an Aragon victory to his résumé, Bulega eyeing every opportunity to close the championship gap, and Lowes consistently in the mix, the stage is set for a fierce weekend of racing in Spain.

WorldSBK Combined Practice Times

P o s R i d e r B i k e Time/G a p 1 T. Razgatlioglu BMW 1m48.385 2 N. Bulega D u c + 0 . 3 5 1 3 S. Lowes D u c + 0 . 6 1 2 4 A. Locatelli Y a m + 0 . 7 0 1 5 A. Bautista D u c + 0 . 7 1 4 6 M. Van Der Mark BMW + 0 . 7 3 1 7 D. Petrucci D u c + 0 . 7 4 5 8 X. Vierge H o n + 0 . 9 0 3 9 A. Iannone D u c + 0 . 9 3 1 1 0 A. Bassani B i m + 0 . 9 4 2 1 1 A. Lowes B i m + 0 . 9 6 2 1 2 J. Rea Y a m + 1 . 0 7 9 1 3 R. Gardner Y a m + 1 . 0 9 8 1 4 G. Gerloff K a w + 1 . 1 7 1 1 5 D. Aegerter Y a m + 1 . 1 8 9 1 6 Y. Montella D u c + 1 . 3 0 4 1 7 R. Vickers D u c + 1 . 4 8 0 1 8 T. Mackenzie D u c + 1 . 7 5 4 1 9 T. Rabat H o n + 2 . 2 4 7 2 0 B. Sofuoglu Y a m + 2 . 3 6 0 2 1 M. Rinaldi Y a m + 2 . 4 3 3 2 2 T. Bridewell H o n + 3 . 2 0 1 2 3 Z. Zaidi H o n + 4 . 8 7 9

Friday WorldSBK Top Speeds P o s R i d e r B i k e Speed 1 A. Bautista D u c 3 1 7 . 6 2 D. Petrucci D u c 3 1 6 . 7 3 N. Bulega D u c 3 1 5 . 8 4 T. Razgatlioglu BMW 3 1 4 . 9 5 A. Locatelli Y a m 3 1 4 . 9 6 M. Van Der Mark BMW 3 1 4 . 0 7 A. Iannone D u c 3 1 3 . 0 8 X. Vierge H o n 3 1 3 . 0 9 Y. Montella D u c 3 1 2 . 1 1 0 D. Aegerter Y a m 3 1 1 . 2 1 1 S. Lowes D u c 3 1 1 . 2 1 2 G. Gerloff K a w 3 1 0 . 3 1 3 R. Gardner Y a m 3 1 0 . 3 1 4 J. Rea Y a m 3 0 9 . 5 1 5 A. Bassani B i m 3 0 9 . 5 1 6 T. Bridewell H o n 3 0 9 . 5 1 7 T. Mackenzie D u c 3 0 8 . 6 1 8 R. Vickers D u c 3 0 7 . 7 1 9 A. Lowes B i m 3 0 7 . 7 2 0 T. Rabat H o n 3 0 6 . 8 2 1 B. Sofuoglu Y a m 3 0 6 . 8 2 2 M. Rinaldi Y a m 3 0 5 . 9 2 3 Z. Zaidi H o n 3 0 5 . 9

WorldSBK Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 T. Razgatlioglu 469 2 N. Bulega 430 3 D. Petrucci 260 4 A. Locatelli 236 5 A. Bautista 230 6 S. Lowes 163 7 A. Lowes 144 8 X. Vierge 122 9 A. Bassani 99 10 D. Aegerter 92 11 A. Iannone 91 12 I. Lecuona 90 13 R. Gardner 89 14 M. van der Mark 86 15 S. Redding 76 16 G. Gerloff 72 17 Y. Montella 64 18 J. Rea 50 19 R. Vickers 30 20 B. Sofuoglu 23 21 T. Mackenzie 20 22 M. Rinaldi 10 23 S. Garcia 6 24 T. Rabat 6 25 T. Nagashima 2 26 Z. Zaidi 1

WorldSSP Superpole

Mattia Casadei claimed his first career WorldSSP pole position at Aragon, setting a new class lap record with a 1’52.257 for Motozoo ME Air Racing. The Italian, who joined the team midway through the season, has shown promise in qualifying with a front-row start at Misano, but this time converted that speed into the top spot.

Valentin Debise came close to denying him but had to settle for second, the Renzi Corse rider nevertheless securing his second front-row start of the year. Jeremy Alcoba completed the front row for the Kawasaki WorldSSP Team after a late push.

Yamaha entered the round under new restrictions, with an 800rpm reduction applied by regulation. Despite that, Can Oncu still did enough to wrap up the season-long Tissot Superpole Award for best qualifier, although he’ll start Sunday’s race from fifth. Championship leader Stefano Manzi will have work to do after qualifying down on the third row for Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing.

For Casadei, the pole is not just a personal milestone but also a key advantage given his inconsistent starts in previous rounds. With track position secured, the Italian now has his best chance yet to convert qualifying pace into a podium fight on race day.

It was perhaps the worst Friday of the season thus far for the Aussie contingent. Oli Bayliss was way down in 26th, one position behind countryman Luke Power, who had a bruising Friday and will be reviewed by medical staff on Saturday before being allowed to take to the track.

WorldSSP Superpole Times

P o s R i d e r B i k e Time/G a p Speed 1 M. Casadei M V 1m52.257 2 7 7 . 6 2 V. Debise D u c + 0 . 2 8 5 2 7 0 . 0 3 J. Alcoba K a w + 0 . 3 9 5 2 7 5 . 5 4 B. Bendsneyder M V + 0 . 4 8 9 2 7 1 . 4 5 C. Oncu Y a m + 0 . 4 9 8 2 7 0 . 7 6 F. Farioli M V + 0 . 5 4 8 2 7 6 . 9 7 S. Manzi Y a m + 0 . 6 0 6 2 7 4 . 1 8 J. Masia D u c + 0 . 8 4 5 2 7 7 . 6 9 P. Oettl D u c + 0 . 8 6 6 2 7 4 . 1 1 0 T. Booth-Amos T r i + 0 . 9 4 2 2 6 9 . 3 1 1 L. Mahias Y a m + 0 . 9 5 3 2 6 8 . 0 1 2 R. Garcia Y a m + 1 . 0 9 8 2 6 8 . 7 1 3 R. De Rosa Q J M + 1 . 1 0 2 2 7 6 . 9 1 4 X. Cardelus D u c + 1 . 1 6 5 2 7 0 . 0 1 5 N. Antonelli Y a m + 1 . 2 0 1 2 7 2 . 7 1 6 M. Schroetter D u c + 1 . 2 1 6 2 7 7 . 6 1 7 N. Tuuli Q J M + 1 . 2 8 0 2 7 3 . 4 1 8 F. Caricasulo D u c + 1 . 2 9 4 2 7 2 . 7 1 9 O. Vostatek D u c + 1 . 2 9 7 2 6 8 . 7 2 0 A. Surra Y a m + 1 . 3 2 8 2 6 6 . 0 2 1 K. Toba H o n + 1 . 3 9 3 2 6 9 . 3 2 2 C. Perolari H o n + 1 . 6 5 5 2 7 0 . 0 2 3 S. Jespersen D u c + 1 . 7 1 2 2 7 6 . 9 2 4 K. Erbay D u c + 1 . 7 5 6 2 6 9 . 3 2 5 L. Power M V + 1 . 9 0 6 2 7 1 . 4 2 6 O. Bayliss T r i + 1 . 9 8 0 2 7 4 . 1 2 7 L. Arbel M V + 2 . 3 2 8 2 6 8 . 0 2 8 Y. Okamoto Y a m + 2 . 7 2 2 2 7 0 . 0 2 9 A. Giombini D u c + 3 . 0 1 3 2 7 4 . 1 3 0 S. Azman H o n + 3 . 0 8 3 2 6 6 . 0 3 1 B. D’Onofrio D u c + 3 . 6 8 1 2 7 1 . 4 3 2 A. Carrasco H o n + 4 . 4 3 1 2 6 9 . 3 3 3 M. Norrodin H o n + 4 . 9 9 1 2 6 8 . 0

WorldSSP Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 S. Manzi 344 2 C. Oncu 275 3 T. Booth-Amos 214 4 J. Masia 198 5 B. Bendsneyder 178 6 L. Mahias 166 7 J. Alcoba 128 8 V. Debise 119 9 P. Oettl 110 10 M. Schroetter 108 11 O. Bayliss 76 12 A. Mahendra 73 13 C. Perolari 68 14 S. Jespersen 66 15 F. Farioli 65 16 X. Cardelus 64 17 F. Caricasulo 48 18 R. Garcia 43 19 L. Taccini 41 20 M. Casadei 35 21 O. Vostatek 20 22 M. Rinaldi 17 23 A. Surra 16 24 N. Antonelli 13 25 K. Toba 12 26 L. Power 9 27 N. Tuuli 4 28 R. de Rosa 4 29 Y. Okamoto 2 30 G. van Straalen 2 31 H. Voight 2

WorldSSP300 Superpole Matteo Vannucci returned to the top of the timesheets in style at Aragon, securing his first pole position in two years with a new WorldSSP300 lap record. The Italian rider, representing PATA AG Motorsport Italia, set his best time on his penultimate lap of Superpole to claim the fourth pole of his career and his first since the 2023 round at the same circuit. Championship rivals Carter Thompson and Benat Fernandez joined him on the front row after posting their quickest laps early in the 25-minute session. Both riders remain firmly in the title hunt and will line up in strong positions to challenge on Saturday. Further back, Jeffrey Buis was unable to match the pace of the leaders and will start from the third row. The Dutchman ended the session a full second off Vannucci’s benchmark but chose to lap without a tow, a tactic that has paid off for him before. With four previous victories at Aragon, he will still be a threat once racing gets underway. For Vannucci, the pole not only marks a personal milestone but also sets the tone for a weekend where he’ll be aiming to turn qualifying form into his first win of the season. WorldSSP300 Superpole Times Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 M. Vannucci Yam 2m05.556 206.1 2 C. Thompson Kaw +0.454 204.2 3 B. Fernandez Kove +0.518 216.4 4 D. Salvador Kaw +0.715 212.2 5 D. Mogeda Kaw +0.936 204.5 6 J. Risueno Yam +0.984 211.8 7 J. Buis KTM +1.024 206.9 8 L. Veneman Kaw +1.054 214.3 9 M. Gaggi Yam +1.113 212.2 10 K. Sabatucci Kaw +1.218 211.8 11 M. Vich Yam +1.241 206.9 12 H. Maier Yam +1.279 208.9 13 J. Osuna Kaw +1.288 204.2 14 J. Garcia Kaw +1.294 210.5 15 R. Fernandez Kaw +1.458 212.6 16 P. Tonn KTM +1.556 207.7 17 A. Torres Kaw +1.644 208.5 18 U. Calatayud Yam +1.655 210.9 19 D. Ocete Kaw +1.660 211.4 20 I. Munoz Kaw +1.904 212.2 21 K. Fontainha Yam +2.015 206.1 22 G. Zannini Kaw +2.207 212.2 23 J. Rosenthaler KTM +2.259 210.9 24 F. Mulya Yam +2.341 210.1 25 E. Ercolani Kaw +2.359 205.7 26 G. Sanchez Yam +2.388 208.5 27 E. Cazzaniga Yam +2.409 210.5 28 E. Bartolini Yam +2.449 208.5 29 T. Marin Kaw +2.482 205.7 30 G. Ibidi Yam +2.555 199.6 31 T. Alonso Kaw +2.595 212.6 32 D. Alfarezel Yam +3.440 208.5 33 U. Hidalgo Kaw +4.708 203.4 34 T. Sovicka Kaw +5.916 194.9 WorldSSP300 Championship Points Pos Rider Points 1 B. Fernandez 150 2 D. Salvador 139 3 J. Garcia 133 4 J. Buis 125 5 C. Thompson 125 6 H. Maier 92 7 M. Vannucci 86 8 A. Torres 85 9 M. Gaggi 66 10 J. Osuna 61 11 D. Mogeda 52 12 M. Gennai 35 13 P. Tonn 31 14 F. Mulya 30 15 K. Fontainha 30 16 L. Veneman 27 17 J. Risueno 27 18 E. Bartolini 22 19 J. Rosenthaler 20 20 K. Sabatucci 19 21 T. Alonso 12 22 R. Fernandez 9 23 P. Svoboda 9 24 U. Calatayud 6 25 F. Toreqottullah 4 26 E. Ercolani 2 27 G. Ibidi 1 28 M. Vich 1 29 A. di Persio 1

2025 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship Calendar