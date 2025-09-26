WorldSBK 2025
Round Ten – Aragon – Friday
Toprak Razgatlioglu and Nicolo Bulega established themselves as the pacesetters on the opening day of WorldSBK action at MotorLand Aragon, as the tenth round of the 2025 season got underway in near-ideal conditions.
Razgatlioglu, who arrives in Spain chasing his first win at the 5.077km circuit after an astonishing run of 12 consecutive victories, set the benchmark in FP1 with a 1’48.385. The ROKiT BMW rider also ran a strong race simulation in FP2, despite encountering a minor shifter issue mid-stint, and ended the day three-tenths clear of the field on the combined times.
Bulega, second in the championship standings, was fastest in the afternoon session for Aruba.it Ducati. The Italian racked up 37 laps, and his long-run pace suggested he could go head-to-head with Razgatlioglu over race distance.
Sam Lowes continued his strong rookie WorldSBK campaign with the third-best time for ELF Marc VDS Racing, backing it up with a 14-lap run that underlined his consistency. Andrea Locatelli (Pata Maxus Yamaha) improved late in the day to move into fourth, while Alvaro Bautista, last year’s Aragon race winner, finished fifth. Bautista showed strong speed through the latter half of the lap, but his overall prospects will hinge on qualifying performance in Superpole.
Elsewhere, Xavi Vierge placed eighth for Honda HRC, while Alex Lowes (Bimota by Kawasaki) crashed in the final minute of FP2 while attempting to better his time.
With Razgatlioglu determined to finally add an Aragon victory to his résumé, Bulega eyeing every opportunity to close the championship gap, and Lowes consistently in the mix, the stage is set for a fierce weekend of racing in Spain.
WorldSBK Combined Practice Times
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
1
|
T. Razgatlioglu
|
BMW
|
1m48.385
|
2
|
N. Bulega
|
Duc
|
+0.351
|
3
|
S. Lowes
|
Duc
|
+0.612
|
4
|
A. Locatelli
|
Yam
|
+0.701
|
5
|
A. Bautista
|
Duc
|
+0.714
|
6
|
M. Van Der Mark
|
BMW
|
+0.731
|
7
|
D. Petrucci
|
Duc
|
+0.745
|
8
|
X. Vierge
|
Hon
|
+0.903
|
9
|
A. Iannone
|
Duc
|
+0.931
|
10
|
A. Bassani
|
Bim
|
+0.942
|
11
|
A. Lowes
|
Bim
|
+0.962
|
12
|
J. Rea
|
Yam
|
+1.079
|
13
|
R. Gardner
|
Yam
|
+1.098
|
14
|
G. Gerloff
|
Kaw
|
+1.171
|
15
|
D. Aegerter
|
Yam
|
+1.189
|
16
|
Y. Montella
|
Duc
|
+1.304
|
17
|
R. Vickers
|
Duc
|
+1.480
|
18
|
T. Mackenzie
|
Duc
|
+1.754
|
19
|
T. Rabat
|
Hon
|
+2.247
|
20
|
B. Sofuoglu
|
Yam
|
+2.360
|
21
|
M. Rinaldi
|
Yam
|
+2.433
|
22
|
T. Bridewell
|
Hon
|
+3.201
|
23
|
Z. Zaidi
|
Hon
|
+4.879
Friday WorldSBK Top Speeds
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Speed
|
1
|
A. Bautista
|
Duc
|
317.6
|
2
|
D. Petrucci
|
Duc
|
316.7
|
3
|
N. Bulega
|
Duc
|
315.8
|
4
|
T. Razgatlioglu
|
BMW
|
314.9
|
5
|
A. Locatelli
|
Yam
|
314.9
|
6
|
M. Van Der Mark
|
BMW
|
314.0
|
7
|
A. Iannone
|
Duc
|
313.0
|
8
|
X. Vierge
|
Hon
|
313.0
|
9
|
Y. Montella
|
Duc
|
312.1
|
10
|
D. Aegerter
|
Yam
|
311.2
|
11
|
S. Lowes
|
Duc
|
311.2
|
12
|
G. Gerloff
|
Kaw
|
310.3
|
13
|
R. Gardner
|
Yam
|
310.3
|
14
|
J. Rea
|
Yam
|
309.5
|
15
|
A. Bassani
|
Bim
|
309.5
|
16
|
T. Bridewell
|
Hon
|
309.5
|
17
|
T. Mackenzie
|
Duc
|
308.6
|
18
|
R. Vickers
|
Duc
|
307.7
|
19
|
A. Lowes
|
Bim
|
307.7
|
20
|
T. Rabat
|
Hon
|
306.8
|
21
|
B. Sofuoglu
|
Yam
|
306.8
|
22
|
M. Rinaldi
|
Yam
|
305.9
|
23
|
Z. Zaidi
|
Hon
|
305.9
WorldSBK Championship Points
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Points
|
1
|
T. Razgatlioglu
|
469
|
2
|
N. Bulega
|
430
|
3
|
D. Petrucci
|
260
|
4
|
A. Locatelli
|
236
|
5
|
A. Bautista
|
230
|
6
|
S. Lowes
|
163
|
7
|
A. Lowes
|
144
|
8
|
X. Vierge
|
122
|
9
|
A. Bassani
|
99
|
10
|
D. Aegerter
|
92
|
11
|
A. Iannone
|
91
|
12
|
I. Lecuona
|
90
|
13
|
R. Gardner
|
89
|
14
|
M. van der Mark
|
86
|
15
|
S. Redding
|
76
|
16
|
G. Gerloff
|
72
|
17
|
Y. Montella
|
64
|
18
|
J. Rea
|
50
|
19
|
R. Vickers
|
30
|
20
|
B. Sofuoglu
|
23
|
21
|
T. Mackenzie
|
20
|
22
|
M. Rinaldi
|
10
|
23
|
S. Garcia
|
6
|
24
|
T. Rabat
|
6
|
25
|
T. Nagashima
|
2
|
26
|
Z. Zaidi
|
1
WorldSSP Superpole
Mattia Casadei claimed his first career WorldSSP pole position at Aragon, setting a new class lap record with a 1’52.257 for Motozoo ME Air Racing. The Italian, who joined the team midway through the season, has shown promise in qualifying with a front-row start at Misano, but this time converted that speed into the top spot.
Valentin Debise came close to denying him but had to settle for second, the Renzi Corse rider nevertheless securing his second front-row start of the year. Jeremy Alcoba completed the front row for the Kawasaki WorldSSP Team after a late push.
Yamaha entered the round under new restrictions, with an 800rpm reduction applied by regulation. Despite that, Can Oncu still did enough to wrap up the season-long Tissot Superpole Award for best qualifier, although he’ll start Sunday’s race from fifth. Championship leader Stefano Manzi will have work to do after qualifying down on the third row for Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing.
For Casadei, the pole is not just a personal milestone but also a key advantage given his inconsistent starts in previous rounds. With track position secured, the Italian now has his best chance yet to convert qualifying pace into a podium fight on race day.
It was perhaps the worst Friday of the season thus far for the Aussie contingent. Oli Bayliss was way down in 26th, one position behind countryman Luke Power, who had a bruising Friday and will be reviewed by medical staff on Saturday before being allowed to take to the track.
WorldSSP Superpole Times
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
Speed
|
1
|
M. Casadei
|
MV
|
1m52.257
|
277.6
|
2
|
V. Debise
|
Duc
|
+0.285
|
270.0
|
3
|
J. Alcoba
|
Kaw
|
+0.395
|
275.5
|
4
|
B. Bendsneyder
|
MV
|
+0.489
|
271.4
|
5
|
C. Oncu
|
Yam
|
+0.498
|
270.7
|
6
|
F. Farioli
|
MV
|
+0.548
|
276.9
|
7
|
S. Manzi
|
Yam
|
+0.606
|
274.1
|
8
|
J. Masia
|
Duc
|
+0.845
|
277.6
|
9
|
P. Oettl
|
Duc
|
+0.866
|
274.1
|
10
|
T. Booth-Amos
|
Tri
|
+0.942
|
269.3
|
11
|
L. Mahias
|
Yam
|
+0.953
|
268.0
|
12
|
R. Garcia
|
Yam
|
+1.098
|
268.7
|
13
|
R. De Rosa
|
QJM
|
+1.102
|
276.9
|
14
|
X. Cardelus
|
Duc
|
+1.165
|
270.0
|
15
|
N. Antonelli
|
Yam
|
+1.201
|
272.7
|
16
|
M. Schroetter
|
Duc
|
+1.216
|
277.6
|
17
|
N. Tuuli
|
QJM
|
+1.280
|
273.4
|
18
|
F. Caricasulo
|
Duc
|
+1.294
|
272.7
|
19
|
O. Vostatek
|
Duc
|
+1.297
|
268.7
|
20
|
A. Surra
|
Yam
|
+1.328
|
266.0
|
21
|
K. Toba
|
Hon
|
+1.393
|
269.3
|
22
|
C. Perolari
|
Hon
|
+1.655
|
270.0
|
23
|
S. Jespersen
|
Duc
|
+1.712
|
276.9
|
24
|
K. Erbay
|
Duc
|
+1.756
|
269.3
|
25
|
L. Power
|
MV
|
+1.906
|
271.4
|
26
|
O. Bayliss
|
Tri
|
+1.980
|
274.1
|
27
|
L. Arbel
|
MV
|
+2.328
|
268.0
|
28
|
Y. Okamoto
|
Yam
|
+2.722
|
270.0
|
29
|
A. Giombini
|
Duc
|
+3.013
|
274.1
|
30
|
S. Azman
|
Hon
|
+3.083
|
266.0
|
31
|
B. D’Onofrio
|
Duc
|
+3.681
|
271.4
|
32
|
A. Carrasco
|
Hon
|
+4.431
|
269.3
|
33
|
M. Norrodin
|
Hon
|
+4.991
|
268.0
WorldSSP Championship Points
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Points
|
1
|
S. Manzi
|
344
|
2
|
C. Oncu
|
275
|
3
|
T. Booth-Amos
|
214
|
4
|
J. Masia
|
198
|
5
|
B. Bendsneyder
|
178
|
6
|
L. Mahias
|
166
|
7
|
J. Alcoba
|
128
|
8
|
V. Debise
|
119
|
9
|
P. Oettl
|
110
|
10
|
M. Schroetter
|
108
|
11
|
O. Bayliss
|
76
|
12
|
A. Mahendra
|
73
|
13
|
C. Perolari
|
68
|
14
|
S. Jespersen
|
66
|
15
|
F. Farioli
|
65
|
16
|
X. Cardelus
|
64
|
17
|
F. Caricasulo
|
48
|
18
|
R. Garcia
|
43
|
19
|
L. Taccini
|
41
|
20
|
M. Casadei
|
35
|
21
|
O. Vostatek
|
20
|
22
|
M. Rinaldi
|
17
|
23
|
A. Surra
|
16
|
24
|
N. Antonelli
|
13
|
25
|
K. Toba
|
12
|
26
|
L. Power
|
9
|
27
|
N. Tuuli
|
4
|
28
|
R. de Rosa
|
4
|
29
|
Y. Okamoto
|
2
|
30
|
G. van Straalen
|
2
|
31
|
H. Voight
|
2
WorldSSP300 Superpole
Matteo Vannucci returned to the top of the timesheets in style at Aragon, securing his first pole position in two years with a new WorldSSP300 lap record. The Italian rider, representing PATA AG Motorsport Italia, set his best time on his penultimate lap of Superpole to claim the fourth pole of his career and his first since the 2023 round at the same circuit.
Championship rivals Carter Thompson and Benat Fernandez joined him on the front row after posting their quickest laps early in the 25-minute session. Both riders remain firmly in the title hunt and will line up in strong positions to challenge on Saturday.
Further back, Jeffrey Buis was unable to match the pace of the leaders and will start from the third row. The Dutchman ended the session a full second off Vannucci’s benchmark but chose to lap without a tow, a tactic that has paid off for him before. With four previous victories at Aragon, he will still be a threat once racing gets underway.
For Vannucci, the pole not only marks a personal milestone but also sets the tone for a weekend where he’ll be aiming to turn qualifying form into his first win of the season.
WorldSSP300 Superpole Times
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
Speed
|
1
|
M. Vannucci
|
Yam
|
2m05.556
|
206.1
|
2
|
C. Thompson
|
Kaw
|
+0.454
|
204.2
|
3
|
B. Fernandez
|
Kove
|
+0.518
|
216.4
|
4
|
D. Salvador
|
Kaw
|
+0.715
|
212.2
|
5
|
D. Mogeda
|
Kaw
|
+0.936
|
204.5
|
6
|
J. Risueno
|
Yam
|
+0.984
|
211.8
|
7
|
J. Buis
|
KTM
|
+1.024
|
206.9
|
8
|
L. Veneman
|
Kaw
|
+1.054
|
214.3
|
9
|
M. Gaggi
|
Yam
|
+1.113
|
212.2
|
10
|
K. Sabatucci
|
Kaw
|
+1.218
|
211.8
|
11
|
M. Vich
|
Yam
|
+1.241
|
206.9
|
12
|
H. Maier
|
Yam
|
+1.279
|
208.9
|
13
|
J. Osuna
|
Kaw
|
+1.288
|
204.2
|
14
|
J. Garcia
|
Kaw
|
+1.294
|
210.5
|
15
|
R. Fernandez
|
Kaw
|
+1.458
|
212.6
|
16
|
P. Tonn
|
KTM
|
+1.556
|
207.7
|
17
|
A. Torres
|
Kaw
|
+1.644
|
208.5
|
18
|
U. Calatayud
|
Yam
|
+1.655
|
210.9
|
19
|
D. Ocete
|
Kaw
|
+1.660
|
211.4
|
20
|
I. Munoz
|
Kaw
|
+1.904
|
212.2
|
21
|
K. Fontainha
|
Yam
|
+2.015
|
206.1
|
22
|
G. Zannini
|
Kaw
|
+2.207
|
212.2
|
23
|
J. Rosenthaler
|
KTM
|
+2.259
|
210.9
|
24
|
F. Mulya
|
Yam
|
+2.341
|
210.1
|
25
|
E. Ercolani
|
Kaw
|
+2.359
|
205.7
|
26
|
G. Sanchez
|
Yam
|
+2.388
|
208.5
|
27
|
E. Cazzaniga
|
Yam
|
+2.409
|
210.5
|
28
|
E. Bartolini
|
Yam
|
+2.449
|
208.5
|
29
|
T. Marin
|
Kaw
|
+2.482
|
205.7
|
30
|
G. Ibidi
|
Yam
|
+2.555
|
199.6
|
31
|
T. Alonso
|
Kaw
|
+2.595
|
212.6
|
32
|
D. Alfarezel
|
Yam
|
+3.440
|
208.5
|
33
|
U. Hidalgo
|
Kaw
|
+4.708
|
203.4
|
34
|
T. Sovicka
|
Kaw
|
+5.916
|
194.9
WorldSSP300 Championship Points
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Points
|
1
|
B. Fernandez
|
150
|
2
|
D. Salvador
|
139
|
3
|
J. Garcia
|
133
|
4
|
J. Buis
|
125
|
5
|
C. Thompson
|
125
|
6
|
H. Maier
|
92
|
7
|
M. Vannucci
|
86
|
8
|
A. Torres
|
85
|
9
|
M. Gaggi
|
66
|
10
|
J. Osuna
|
61
|
11
|
D. Mogeda
|
52
|
12
|
M. Gennai
|
35
|
13
|
P. Tonn
|
31
|
14
|
F. Mulya
|
30
|
15
|
K. Fontainha
|
30
|
16
|
L. Veneman
|
27
|
17
|
J. Risueno
|
27
|
18
|
E. Bartolini
|
22
|
19
|
J. Rosenthaler
|
20
|
20
|
K. Sabatucci
|
19
|
21
|
T. Alonso
|
12
|
22
|
R. Fernandez
|
9
|
23
|
P. Svoboda
|
9
|
24
|
U. Calatayud
|
6
|
25
|
F. Toreqottullah
|
4
|
26
|
E. Ercolani
|
2
|
27
|
G. Ibidi
|
1
|
28
|
M. Vich
|
1
|
29
|
A. di Persio
|
1
2025 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship Calendar
|Date
|Circuit
|WorldSBK
|WorldSSP
|SSP300
|WCR
|26-28 Sep
|Aragon
|X
|X
|X
|10-12 Oct
|Estoril
|X
|X
|X
|17-19 Oct
|Jerez
|X
|X
|X
|X