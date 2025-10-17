WorldSBK 2025
Round Twelve – Jerez – Friday
Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) set the early benchmark as the final round of the 2025 FIM Superbike World Championship got underway at Jerez. The Italian topped the combined times with a 1’38.587, finishing the day ahead of Toprak Razgatlioglu (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) and Sam Lowes (ELF Marc VDS Racing Team).
Bulega, who trails Razgatlioglu by 39 points heading into the weekend, endured a minor technical issue in the afternoon session that briefly halted his running. The problem was quickly rectified, allowing the Ducati rider to return to the track and set his fastest lap in the closing stages.
“My day wasn’t bad but the feeling isn’t 100%,” Bulega explained. “We have some margin to improve because I didn’t like the bike in a few areas. The team fixed a small issue quickly and overall we did a good job. I tried different tyre options and was fast today, so if we can improve the bike a bit tomorrow, I think we can be very competitive.”
Razgatlioglu ended the day just behind the Ducati rider despite admitting he was struggling to find comfort in the cooler Jerez conditions.
“Friday didn’t start fantastically,” he said. “We tested here recently and the feeling was better then, but the weather is cooler now and that’s changed things a lot. We’re still looking for the best race setup. Nicolo is very strong here, so it won’t be easy, but if we can improve tomorrow, we can fight with him in the race.”
Sam Lowes made a strong return after missing the previous round at Estoril, taking third overall and showing pace at a circuit where he has previously taken two Grand Prix wins. The Brit finished ahead of Xavi Vierge (Honda HRC) in fourth and Andrea Iannone (Team Pata Go Eleven) in fifth, despite Iannone suffering a high-speed crash at Turn 11 in FP2.
Further down the order, Jonathan Rea (Pata Maxus Yamaha) was 11th fastest. This weekend marks the final WorldSBK appearance for the six-time World Champion, who will bring the curtain down on an illustrious career.
Remy Gardner was 14th on combined times at the end of day one.
WorldSBK Combined Practice Times
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
1
|
N. Bulega
|
Duc
|
1m38.587
|
2
|
T. Razgatlioglu
|
BMW
|
+0.088
|
3
|
S. Lowes
|
Duc
|
+0.279
|
4
|
X. Vierge
|
Hon
|
+0.422
|
5
|
A. Iannone
|
Duc
|
+0.441
|
6
|
A. Lowes
|
Bim
|
+0.618
|
7
|
Y. Montella
|
Duc
|
+0.718
|
8
|
R. Vickers
|
Duc
|
+0.752
|
9
|
A. Locatelli
|
Yam
|
+0.927
|
10
|
M. van der Mark
|
BMW
|
+0.974
|
11
|
J. Rea
|
Yam
|
+0.981
|
12
|
A. Bautista
|
Duc
|
+1.091
|
13
|
A. Bassani
|
Bim
|
+1.107
|
14
|
R. Gardner
|
Yam
|
+1.120
|
15
|
I. Lecuona
|
Hon
|
+1.128
|
16
|
G. Gerloff
|
Kaw
|
+1.150
|
17
|
T. Mackenzie
|
Duc
|
+1.210
|
18
|
A. Delbianco
|
Yam
|
+1.467
|
19
|
B. Sofuoglu
|
Yam
|
+1.488
|
20
|
L. Tulovic
|
Duc
|
+1.607
|
21
|
T. Rabat
|
Hon
|
+1.669
|
22
|
M. Rinaldi
|
Yam
|
+2.268
|
23
|
N. Spinelli
|
Duc
|
+2.704
|
24
|
B. Fong
|
Yam
|
+2.791
|
25
|
Z. Zaidi
|
Hon
|
+3.796
Friday WorldSBK Top Speeds
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Speed
|
1
|
X. Vierge
|
Hon
|
279.6
|
2
|
T. Rabat
|
Hon
|
278.9
|
3
|
L. Tulovic
|
Duc
|
278.2
|
4
|
A. Bautista
|
Duc
|
278.2
|
5
|
N. Bulega
|
Duc
|
278.2
|
6
|
T. Mackenzie
|
Duc
|
278.2
|
7
|
A. Iannone
|
Duc
|
277.5
|
8
|
S. Lowes
|
Duc
|
277.5
|
9
|
T. Razgatlioglu
|
BMW
|
276.8
|
10
|
R. Vickers
|
Duc
|
276.8
|
11
|
Y. Montella
|
Duc
|
276.8
|
12
|
G. Gerloff
|
Kaw
|
276.1
|
13
|
M. van der Mark
|
BMW
|
276.1
|
14
|
R. Gardner
|
Yam
|
275.4
|
15
|
A. Bassani
|
Bim
|
275.4
|
16
|
A. Delbianco
|
Yam
|
275.4
|
17
|
A. Lowes
|
Bim
|
274.0
|
18
|
A. Locatelli
|
Yam
|
274.0
|
19
|
N. Spinelli
|
Duc
|
274.0
|
20
|
I. Lecuona
|
Hon
|
273.3
|
21
|
J. Rea
|
Yam
|
273.3
|
22
|
B. Sofuoglu
|
Yam
|
269.3
|
23
|
Z. Zaidi
|
Hon
|
268.7
|
24
|
B. Fong
|
Yam
|
268.7
|
25
|
M. Rinaldi
|
Yam
|
267.4
WorldSBK Championship Points
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Points
|
1
|
T. Razgatlioglu
|
580
|
2
|
N. Bulega
|
541
|
3
|
A. Bautista
|
292
|
4
|
A. Locatelli
|
284
|
5
|
D. Petrucci
|
284
|
6
|
A. Lowes
|
193
|
7
|
S. Lowes
|
184
|
8
|
X. Vierge
|
157
|
9
|
A. Iannone
|
137
|
10
|
A. Bassani
|
129
|
11
|
R. Gardner
|
113
|
12
|
M. van der Mark
|
101
|
13
|
D. Aegerter
|
100
|
14
|
I. Lecuona
|
90
|
15
|
G. Gerloff
|
86
|
16
|
J. Rea
|
83
|
17
|
S. Redding
|
76
|
18
|
Y. Montella
|
69
|
19
|
R. Vickers
|
40
|
20
|
T. Mackenzie
|
27
|
21
|
B. Sofuoglu
|
25
|
22
|
M. Rinaldi
|
10
|
23
|
T. Rabat
|
9
|
24
|
S. Garcia
|
6
|
25
|
T. Nagashima
|
2
|
26
|
Z. Zaidi
|
1
WorldSSP Superpole
Matteo Casadei (Motozoo ME Air Racing) stormed to his second World Supersport Superpole of the 2025 season at Jerez, producing a standout lap of 1’41.959 to take pole position by three-tenths of a second.
The Italian’s effort secured top spot ahead of Can Oncu (Yamaha BLU CRU Evan Bros Team) and Jaume Masia (Orelac Racing Verdnatura), putting three different manufacturers on the front row for the penultimate round of the year.
Masia’s performance could prove crucial in his battle for third overall in the championship, with the Spaniard starting from the front row while title rival Tom Booth-Amos faces an uphill challenge from 21st on the grid after a difficult session that included a crash at Turn 11.
Newly crowned World Champion Stefano Manzi (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing) will start from 11th, joined on the fourth row by Roberto Garcia (GMT94 Yamaha), who went down at Turn 1, and Valentin Debise (Renzi Corse).
“I’m really happy,” said Casadei after securing pole. “I enjoyed that lap a lot. We started the weekend well and felt the potential straight away. Taking my second pole of the year gives me great confidence. The team did an amazing job putting me in perfect conditions to attack. Now I’ll give 100 per cent to fight for the podium.”
WorldSSP Superpole Times
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
SPeed
|
1
|
M. Casadei
|
Mva
|
1m41.959
|
246.4
|
2
|
C. Oncu
|
Yam
|
+0.346
|
244.3
|
3
|
J. Masia
|
Duc
|
+0.389
|
243.2
|
4
|
P. Oettl
|
Duc
|
+0.393
|
244.8
|
5
|
J. Alcoba
|
Kaw
|
+0.462
|
244.3
|
6
|
X. Cardelus
|
Duc
|
+0.499
|
243.7
|
7
|
L. Mahias
|
Yam
|
+0.501
|
241.1
|
8
|
A. Surra
|
Yam
|
+0.642
|
241.6
|
9
|
N. Antonelli
|
Yam
|
+0.702
|
240.0
|
10
|
R. Garcia
|
Yam
|
+0.804
|
243.2
|
11
|
S. Manzi
|
Yam
|
+0.852
|
240.5
|
12
|
V. Debise
|
Duc
|
+0.910
|
243.2
|
13
|
R. De Rosa
|
Qjm
|
+1.004
|
243.7
|
14
|
C. Perolari
|
Hon
|
+1.016
|
243.7
|
15
|
F. Farioli
|
Mva
|
+1.027
|
243.7
|
16
|
F. Caricasulo
|
Duc
|
+1.082
|
242.1
|
17
|
K. Toba
|
Hon
|
+1.268
|
243.7
|
18
|
J. Whatley
|
Mva
|
+1.276
|
245.3
|
19
|
L. Taccini
|
Duc
|
+1.278
|
245.9
|
20
|
O. Vostatek
|
Duc
|
+1.279
|
242.6
|
21
|
T. Booth-Amos
|
Tri
|
+1.307
|
240.0
|
22
|
O. Bayliss
|
Tri
|
+1.459
|
241.6
|
23
|
S. Jespersen
|
Duc
|
+1.465
|
248.7
|
24
|
M. Ferrari
|
Duc
|
+1.555
|
242.1
|
25
|
N. Tuuli
|
Qjm
|
+1.789
|
247.6
|
26
|
L. Arbel
|
Mva
|
+2.139
|
239.5
|
27
|
A. Giombini
|
Duc
|
+2.196
|
239.5
|
28
|
S. Azman
|
Hon
|
+2.393
|
239.0
|
29
|
Y. Okamoto
|
Yam
|
+2.489
|
242.6
|
30
|
B. D’Onofrio
|
Duc
|
+2.698
|
241.6
|
31
|
X. Artigas
|
Mva
|
+2.778
|
244.8
|
32
|
A. Carrasco
|
Hon
|
+2.869
|
240.5
|
33
|
M. Siebdrath
|
Hon
|
+3.197
|
235.4
|
34
|
J. Del Olmo
|
Kaw
|
+3.535
|
238.4
WorldSSP Championship Points
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Points
|
1
|
S. Manzi
|
425
|
2
|
C. Oncu
|
343
|
3
|
T. Booth-Amos
|
233
|
4
|
J. Masia
|
227
|
5
|
V. Debise
|
185
|
6
|
L. Mahias
|
185
|
7
|
B. Bendsneyder
|
178
|
8
|
P. Oettl
|
169
|
9
|
J. Alcoba
|
159
|
10
|
M. Schroetter
|
112
|
11
|
X. Cardelus
|
91
|
12
|
F. Farioli
|
89
|
13
|
O. Bayliss
|
86
|
14
|
C. Perolari
|
83
|
15
|
A. Mahendra
|
73
|
16
|
S. Jespersen
|
72
|
17
|
R. Garcia
|
60
|
18
|
F. Caricasulo
|
60
|
19
|
A. Surra
|
51
|
20
|
L. Taccini
|
46
|
21
|
M. Casadei
|
40
|
22
|
O. Vostatek
|
30
|
23
|
R. De Rosa
|
18
|
24
|
M. Rinaldi
|
17
|
25
|
N. Antonelli
|
13
|
26
|
K. Toba
|
12
|
27
|
L. Power
|
9
|
28
|
N. Tuuli
|
8
|
29
|
Y. Okamoto
|
2
|
30
|
G. van Straalen
|
2
|
31
|
H. Voight
|
2
WorldSSP300 Superpole
Matteo Vannucci (PATA AG Motorsport Italia WorldSSP300) continued his fine qualifying form by taking his third consecutive Superpole at Jerez. The Italian set the benchmark early in the session, heading out alone and clocking a 1’52.039 to secure pole position for the final round of the 2025 FIM Supersport 300 World Championship.
Championship contender Carter Thompson (MTM Kawasaki) will start from the middle of the front row after qualifying second. The Australian trails Benat Fernandez (Team#109 Retro Traffic Kove) by ten points in the title race, but Fernandez faces a tougher task after qualifying seventh on the grid.
David Salvador (Team ProDina XCI) will line up fifth, his strong performance confirming him as the Tissot Superpole Award winner for the season as the most consistent qualifier in the category.
“Today was a good Friday because I set the fastest time in Superpole,” said Vannucci. “I want to thank my team, AG Motorsport Italia, for their amazing work. In Superpole, I prefer to go alone because it’s always better for me, and I’m happy with how it went. We’ll see how the race goes.”
With the front row set and the championship on the line, Saturday’s race is shaping up as a pivotal showdown between Vannucci, Thompson, and Fernandez in the final WorldSSP300 outing of 2025.
WorldSSP300 Superpole Times
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
Speed
|
1
|
M. Vannucci
|
Yam
|
1m52.039
|
189.9
|
2
|
C. Thompson
|
Kaw
|
+0.112
|
197.8
|
3
|
J. Osuna
|
Kaw
|
+0.174
|
196.7
|
4
|
J. Buis
|
KTM
|
+0.209
|
198.8
|
5
|
D. Salvador
|
Kaw
|
+0.273
|
197.8
|
6
|
L. Veneman
|
Kaw
|
+0.337
|
199.9
|
7
|
B. Fernandez
|
Kov
|
+0.367
|
196.0
|
8
|
H. Maier
|
Yam
|
+0.519
|
191.9
|
9
|
D. Mogeda
|
Kaw
|
+0.630
|
194.6
|
10
|
U. Calatayud
|
Yam
|
+0.630
|
193.9
|
11
|
E. Bartolini
|
Yam
|
+0.639
|
195.3
|
12
|
R. Fernandez
|
Kaw
|
+0.742
|
193.6
|
13
|
A. Torres
|
Kaw
|
+0.745
|
195.0
|
14
|
J. Rosenthaler
|
KTM
|
+0.792
|
197.8
|
15
|
M. Gaggi
|
Yam
|
+0.828
|
196.0
|
16
|
G. Sanchez
|
Yam
|
+0.949
|
195.3
|
17
|
K. Sabatucci
|
Kaw
|
+1.011
|
197.1
|
18
|
J. Garcia
|
Kaw
|
+1.045
|
192.9
|
19
|
P. Tonn
|
KTM
|
+1.088
|
196.0
|
20
|
F. Mulya
|
Yam
|
+1.100
|
197.4
|
21
|
J. Risueno
|
Yam
|
+1.113
|
190.6
|
22
|
K. Fontainha
|
Yam
|
+1.214
|
195.7
|
23
|
E. Ercolani
|
Kaw
|
+1.338
|
197.1
|
24
|
D. Ocete
|
Kaw
|
+1.396
|
197.1
|
25
|
A. Agaska
|
Yam
|
+1.422
|
193.9
|
26
|
M. Vich
|
Yam
|
+1.644
|
192.9
|
27
|
G. Ibidi
|
Yam
|
+1.658
|
193.3
|
28
|
I. Munoz
|
Kaw
|
+1.875
|
192.6
|
29
|
U. Hidalgo
|
Kaw
|
+2.149
|
192.3
|
30
|
G. Zannini
|
Kaw
|
+2.358
|
191.3
|
31
|
T. Sovicka
|
Kaw
|
+3.569
|
191.9
|
32
|
S. Zhang
|
Yam
|
+4.822
|
186.4
|
NQ
|
L. Hamilton
|
Yam
|
+7.999
|
183.3
WorldSSP300 Championship Points
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Points
|
1
|
B. Fernandez
|
205
|
2
|
C. Thompson
|
195
|
3
|
D. Salvador
|
183
|
4
|
M. Vannucci
|
159
|
5
|
J. Buis
|
145
|
6
|
J. Garcia
|
140
|
7
|
H. Maier
|
124
|
8
|
A. Torres
|
114
|
9
|
D. Mogeda
|
97
|
10
|
J. Osuna
|
81
|
11
|
L. Veneman
|
73
|
12
|
M. Gaggi
|
70
|
13
|
J. Risueno
|
54
|
14
|
J. Rosenthaler
|
45
|
15
|
F. Mulya
|
42
|
16
|
M. Gennai
|
35
|
17
|
P. Tonn
|
33
|
18
|
K. Fontainha
|
32
|
19
|
R. Fernandez
|
24
|
20
|
E. Bartolini
|
23
|
21
|
U. Calatayud
|
20
|
22
|
K. Sabatucci
|
19
|
23
|
T. Alonso
|
12
|
24
|
P. Svoboda
|
9
|
25
|
G. Ibidi
|
6
|
26
|
M. Vich
|
5
|
27
|
F. Toreqottullah
|
4
|
28
|
E. Ercolani
|
4
|
29
|
I. Munoz
|
3
|
30
|
D. Ocete
|
3
|
31
|
A. Di Persio
|
1
WorldWCR Superpole
Maria Herrera (Klint Forward Racing Team) has taken a crucial pole position for the WorldWCR season finale at Jerez, setting the tone for what promises to be a dramatic title showdown on home soil.
Herrera dominated the 25-minute Superpole session from the outset, posting a 1’51.572 that went unbeaten to secure her third pole of the season and an important psychological edge over championship rival Beatriz Neila (Ampito Crescent Yamaha). The two Spaniards head into the final round separated by just six points, with everything still to play for in Saturday’s opening race.
Neila pushed hard in the final stages but was unable to match Herrera’s pace, settling for second and a valuable front-row start alongside her title rival. Joining them on the front row is wildcard Paola Ramos (YVS Sabadell), who impressed on debut to claim third and complete an all-Spanish top three.
Roberta Ponziani (Klint Forward Racing Team) will start from fourth after improving late in the session, while Australia’s Tayla Relph (Full Throttle Racing) claimed a career-best fifth, her strongest qualifying result of the 2025 season.
French rider Lucie Boudesseul (GMT94 Yamaha) rounds out the second row in sixth, maintaining the form that saw her claim a podium at her home round.
British rookie Chloe Jones (GR Motosport), who is locked in a fight with Ponziani for third overall, will start from seventh, just ahead of Pakita Ruiz (PR46+1 Racing Team) in eighth. Mallory Dobbs (Diva Racing) recorded her best qualifying of the year in ninth, narrowly ahead of Natalia Rivera (Terra & Vita GRT Yamaha), who completed the top ten.
Home rider Sara Sanchez (Terra & Vita GRT Yamaha) also made a commendable return after injury, qualifying 12th in her first outing since undergoing surgery following a crash at Magny-Cours.
WorldWCR Superpole Times
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
Speed
|
1
|
M. Herrera
|
Yam
|
1m51.572
|
198.8
|
2
|
B. Neila
|
Yam
|
+0.308
|
199.6
|
3
|
P. Ramos
|
Yam
|
+0.375
|
203.6
|
4
|
R. Ponziani
|
Yam
|
+0.674
|
205.1
|
5
|
T. Relph
|
Yam
|
+0.977
|
200.3
|
6
|
L. Boudesseul
|
Yam
|
+1.049
|
202.1
|
7
|
C. Jones
|
Yam
|
+1.163
|
203.6
|
8
|
P. Ruiz
|
Yam
|
+1.208
|
198.8
|
9
|
M. Dobbs
|
Yam
|
+1.612
|
203.2
|
10
|
N. Rivera
|
Yam
|
+1.645
|
203.2
|
11
|
A. Madrigal
|
Yam
|
+1.650
|
201.0
|
12
|
S. Sanchez
|
Yam
|
+1.789
|
198.8
|
13
|
A. Lewis
|
Yam
|
+2.019
|
202.5
|
14
|
J. Howden
|
Yam
|
+2.070
|
201.0
|
15
|
L. Michel
|
Yam
|
+3.335
|
204.0
|
16
|
C. Liu
|
Yam
|
+3.621
|
200.3
|
17
|
S. Lloyd
|
Yam
|
+3.867
|
202.5
|
18
|
I. Carreno
|
Yam
|
+3.900
|
201.8
|
19
|
M. Simoes
|
Yam
|
+4.015
|
199.2
|
20
|
A. Ourednickova
|
Yam
|
+4.528
|
199.9
|
21
|
O. Ongaro
|
Yam
|
+4.829
|
199.9
|
22
|
T. Morrison
|
Yam
|
+5.411
|
201.0
|
23
|
J. Hanks-Elliott
|
Yam
|
+5.642
|
199.6
|
24
|
I. Nadieieva
|
Yam
|
+6.062
|
199.6
|
25
|
B. Barbera
|
Yam
|
+7.650
|
198.1
WorldWCR Championship Points
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Points
|
1
|
M. Herrera
|
210
|
2
|
B. Neila
|
204
|
3
|
R. Ponziani
|
136
|
4
|
C. Jones
|
133
|
5
|
S. Sanchez
|
111
|
6
|
L. Boudesseul
|
87
|
7
|
P. Ruiz
|
80
|
8
|
A. Lewis
|
72
|
9
|
A. Madrigal
|
68
|
10
|
T. Relph
|
59
|
11
|
N. Rivera
|
42
|
12
|
J. Howden
|
39
|
13
|
M. Dobbs
|
26
|
14
|
O. Ongaro
|
24
|
15
|
I. Carreno
|
21
|
16
|
L. Michel
|
18
|
17
|
J. Pedemonte
|
17
|
18
|
E. Bondi
|
15
|
19
|
L. Vieillard
|
12
|
20
|
S. Varon
|
9
|
21
|
A. Ourednickova
|
8
|
22
|
C. Mei Liu
|
5
|
23
|
D. Dal Zotto
|
4
