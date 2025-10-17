WorldSBK 2025

Round Twelve – Jerez – Friday

Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) set the early benchmark as the final round of the 2025 FIM Superbike World Championship got underway at Jerez. The Italian topped the combined times with a 1’38.587, finishing the day ahead of Toprak Razgatlioglu (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) and Sam Lowes (ELF Marc VDS Racing Team).

Bulega, who trails Razgatlioglu by 39 points heading into the weekend, endured a minor technical issue in the afternoon session that briefly halted his running. The problem was quickly rectified, allowing the Ducati rider to return to the track and set his fastest lap in the closing stages.

“My day wasn’t bad but the feeling isn’t 100%,” Bulega explained. “We have some margin to improve because I didn’t like the bike in a few areas. The team fixed a small issue quickly and overall we did a good job. I tried different tyre options and was fast today, so if we can improve the bike a bit tomorrow, I think we can be very competitive.”

Razgatlioglu ended the day just behind the Ducati rider despite admitting he was struggling to find comfort in the cooler Jerez conditions.

“Friday didn’t start fantastically,” he said. “We tested here recently and the feeling was better then, but the weather is cooler now and that’s changed things a lot. We’re still looking for the best race setup. Nicolo is very strong here, so it won’t be easy, but if we can improve tomorrow, we can fight with him in the race.”

Sam Lowes made a strong return after missing the previous round at Estoril, taking third overall and showing pace at a circuit where he has previously taken two Grand Prix wins. The Brit finished ahead of Xavi Vierge (Honda HRC) in fourth and Andrea Iannone (Team Pata Go Eleven) in fifth, despite Iannone suffering a high-speed crash at Turn 11 in FP2.

Further down the order, Jonathan Rea (Pata Maxus Yamaha) was 11th fastest. This weekend marks the final WorldSBK appearance for the six-time World Champion, who will bring the curtain down on an illustrious career.

Remy Gardner was 14th on combined times at the end of day one.

WorldSBK Combined Practice Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 N. Bulega Duc 1m38.587 2 T. Razgatlioglu BMW +0.088 3 S. Lowes Duc +0.279 4 X. Vierge Hon +0.422 5 A. Iannone Duc +0.441 6 A. Lowes Bim +0.618 7 Y. Montella Duc +0.718 8 R. Vickers Duc +0.752 9 A. Locatelli Yam +0.927 10 M. van der Mark BMW +0.974 11 J. Rea Yam +0.981 12 A. Bautista Duc +1.091 13 A. Bassani Bim +1.107 14 R. Gardner Yam +1.120 15 I. Lecuona Hon +1.128 16 G. Gerloff Kaw +1.150 17 T. Mackenzie Duc +1.210 18 A. Delbianco Yam +1.467 19 B. Sofuoglu Yam +1.488 20 L. Tulovic Duc +1.607 21 T. Rabat Hon +1.669 22 M. Rinaldi Yam +2.268 23 N. Spinelli Duc +2.704 24 B. Fong Yam +2.791 25 Z. Zaidi Hon +3.796

Friday WorldSBK Top Speeds Pos Rider Bike Speed 1 X. Vierge Hon 279.6 2 T. Rabat Hon 278.9 3 L. Tulovic Duc 278.2 4 A. Bautista Duc 278.2 5 N. Bulega Duc 278.2 6 T. Mackenzie Duc 278.2 7 A. Iannone Duc 277.5 8 S. Lowes Duc 277.5 9 T. Razgatlioglu BMW 276.8 10 R. Vickers Duc 276.8 11 Y. Montella Duc 276.8 12 G. Gerloff Kaw 276.1 13 M. van der Mark BMW 276.1 14 R. Gardner Yam 275.4 15 A. Bassani Bim 275.4 16 A. Delbianco Yam 275.4 17 A. Lowes Bim 274.0 18 A. Locatelli Yam 274.0 19 N. Spinelli Duc 274.0 20 I. Lecuona Hon 273.3 21 J. Rea Yam 273.3 22 B. Sofuoglu Yam 269.3 23 Z. Zaidi Hon 268.7 24 B. Fong Yam 268.7 25 M. Rinaldi Yam 267.4

WorldSBK Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 T. Razgatlioglu 580 2 N. Bulega 541 3 A. Bautista 292 4 A. Locatelli 284 5 D. Petrucci 284 6 A. Lowes 193 7 S. Lowes 184 8 X. Vierge 157 9 A. Iannone 137 10 A. Bassani 129 11 R. Gardner 113 12 M. van der Mark 101 13 D. Aegerter 100 14 I. Lecuona 90 15 G. Gerloff 86 16 J. Rea 83 17 S. Redding 76 18 Y. Montella 69 19 R. Vickers 40 20 T. Mackenzie 27 21 B. Sofuoglu 25 22 M. Rinaldi 10 23 T. Rabat 9 24 S. Garcia 6 25 T. Nagashima 2 26 Z. Zaidi 1

WorldSSP Superpole

Matteo Casadei (Motozoo ME Air Racing) stormed to his second World Supersport Superpole of the 2025 season at Jerez, producing a standout lap of 1’41.959 to take pole position by three-tenths of a second.

The Italian’s effort secured top spot ahead of Can Oncu (Yamaha BLU CRU Evan Bros Team) and Jaume Masia (Orelac Racing Verdnatura), putting three different manufacturers on the front row for the penultimate round of the year.

Masia’s performance could prove crucial in his battle for third overall in the championship, with the Spaniard starting from the front row while title rival Tom Booth-Amos faces an uphill challenge from 21st on the grid after a difficult session that included a crash at Turn 11.

Newly crowned World Champion Stefano Manzi (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing) will start from 11th, joined on the fourth row by Roberto Garcia (GMT94 Yamaha), who went down at Turn 1, and Valentin Debise (Renzi Corse).

“I’m really happy,” said Casadei after securing pole. “I enjoyed that lap a lot. We started the weekend well and felt the potential straight away. Taking my second pole of the year gives me great confidence. The team did an amazing job putting me in perfect conditions to attack. Now I’ll give 100 per cent to fight for the podium.”

WorldSSP Superpole Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap SPeed 1 M. Casadei Mva 1m41.959 246.4 2 C. Oncu Yam +0.346 244.3 3 J. Masia Duc +0.389 243.2 4 P. Oettl Duc +0.393 244.8 5 J. Alcoba Kaw +0.462 244.3 6 X. Cardelus Duc +0.499 243.7 7 L. Mahias Yam +0.501 241.1 8 A. Surra Yam +0.642 241.6 9 N. Antonelli Yam +0.702 240.0 10 R. Garcia Yam +0.804 243.2 11 S. Manzi Yam +0.852 240.5 12 V. Debise Duc +0.910 243.2 13 R. De Rosa Qjm +1.004 243.7 14 C. Perolari Hon +1.016 243.7 15 F. Farioli Mva +1.027 243.7 16 F. Caricasulo Duc +1.082 242.1 17 K. Toba Hon +1.268 243.7 18 J. Whatley Mva +1.276 245.3 19 L. Taccini Duc +1.278 245.9 20 O. Vostatek Duc +1.279 242.6 21 T. Booth-Amos Tri +1.307 240.0 22 O. Bayliss Tri +1.459 241.6 23 S. Jespersen Duc +1.465 248.7 24 M. Ferrari Duc +1.555 242.1 25 N. Tuuli Qjm +1.789 247.6 26 L. Arbel Mva +2.139 239.5 27 A. Giombini Duc +2.196 239.5 28 S. Azman Hon +2.393 239.0 29 Y. Okamoto Yam +2.489 242.6 30 B. D’Onofrio Duc +2.698 241.6 31 X. Artigas Mva +2.778 244.8 32 A. Carrasco Hon +2.869 240.5 33 M. Siebdrath Hon +3.197 235.4 34 J. Del Olmo Kaw +3.535 238.4

WorldSSP Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 S. Manzi 425 2 C. Oncu 343 3 T. Booth-Amos 233 4 J. Masia 227 5 V. Debise 185 6 L. Mahias 185 7 B. Bendsneyder 178 8 P. Oettl 169 9 J. Alcoba 159 10 M. Schroetter 112 11 X. Cardelus 91 12 F. Farioli 89 13 O. Bayliss 86 14 C. Perolari 83 15 A. Mahendra 73 16 S. Jespersen 72 17 R. Garcia 60 18 F. Caricasulo 60 19 A. Surra 51 20 L. Taccini 46 21 M. Casadei 40 22 O. Vostatek 30 23 R. De Rosa 18 24 M. Rinaldi 17 25 N. Antonelli 13 26 K. Toba 12 27 L. Power 9 28 N. Tuuli 8 29 Y. Okamoto 2 30 G. van Straalen 2 31 H. Voight 2

WorldSSP300 Superpole Matteo Vannucci (PATA AG Motorsport Italia WorldSSP300) continued his fine qualifying form by taking his third consecutive Superpole at Jerez. The Italian set the benchmark early in the session, heading out alone and clocking a 1’52.039 to secure pole position for the final round of the 2025 FIM Supersport 300 World Championship. Championship contender Carter Thompson (MTM Kawasaki) will start from the middle of the front row after qualifying second. The Australian trails Benat Fernandez (Team#109 Retro Traffic Kove) by ten points in the title race, but Fernandez faces a tougher task after qualifying seventh on the grid. David Salvador (Team ProDina XCI) will line up fifth, his strong performance confirming him as the Tissot Superpole Award winner for the season as the most consistent qualifier in the category. “Today was a good Friday because I set the fastest time in Superpole,” said Vannucci. “I want to thank my team, AG Motorsport Italia, for their amazing work. In Superpole, I prefer to go alone because it’s always better for me, and I’m happy with how it went. We’ll see how the race goes.” With the front row set and the championship on the line, Saturday’s race is shaping up as a pivotal showdown between Vannucci, Thompson, and Fernandez in the final WorldSSP300 outing of 2025. WorldSSP300 Superpole Times Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 M. Vannucci Yam 1m52.039 189.9 2 C. Thompson Kaw +0.112 197.8 3 J. Osuna Kaw +0.174 196.7 4 J. Buis KTM +0.209 198.8 5 D. Salvador Kaw +0.273 197.8 6 L. Veneman Kaw +0.337 199.9 7 B. Fernandez Kov +0.367 196.0 8 H. Maier Yam +0.519 191.9 9 D. Mogeda Kaw +0.630 194.6 10 U. Calatayud Yam +0.630 193.9 11 E. Bartolini Yam +0.639 195.3 12 R. Fernandez Kaw +0.742 193.6 13 A. Torres Kaw +0.745 195.0 14 J. Rosenthaler KTM +0.792 197.8 15 M. Gaggi Yam +0.828 196.0 16 G. Sanchez Yam +0.949 195.3 17 K. Sabatucci Kaw +1.011 197.1 18 J. Garcia Kaw +1.045 192.9 19 P. Tonn KTM +1.088 196.0 20 F. Mulya Yam +1.100 197.4 21 J. Risueno Yam +1.113 190.6 22 K. Fontainha Yam +1.214 195.7 23 E. Ercolani Kaw +1.338 197.1 24 D. Ocete Kaw +1.396 197.1 25 A. Agaska Yam +1.422 193.9 26 M. Vich Yam +1.644 192.9 27 G. Ibidi Yam +1.658 193.3 28 I. Munoz Kaw +1.875 192.6 29 U. Hidalgo Kaw +2.149 192.3 30 G. Zannini Kaw +2.358 191.3 31 T. Sovicka Kaw +3.569 191.9 32 S. Zhang Yam +4.822 186.4 NQ L. Hamilton Yam +7.999 183.3 WorldSSP300 Championship Points Pos Rider Points 1 B. Fernandez 205 2 C. Thompson 195 3 D. Salvador 183 4 M. Vannucci 159 5 J. Buis 145 6 J. Garcia 140 7 H. Maier 124 8 A. Torres 114 9 D. Mogeda 97 10 J. Osuna 81 11 L. Veneman 73 12 M. Gaggi 70 13 J. Risueno 54 14 J. Rosenthaler 45 15 F. Mulya 42 16 M. Gennai 35 17 P. Tonn 33 18 K. Fontainha 32 19 R. Fernandez 24 20 E. Bartolini 23 21 U. Calatayud 20 22 K. Sabatucci 19 23 T. Alonso 12 24 P. Svoboda 9 25 G. Ibidi 6 26 M. Vich 5 27 F. Toreqottullah 4 28 E. Ercolani 4 29 I. Munoz 3 30 D. Ocete 3 31 A. Di Persio 1

WorldWCR Superpole Maria Herrera (Klint Forward Racing Team) has taken a crucial pole position for the WorldWCR season finale at Jerez, setting the tone for what promises to be a dramatic title showdown on home soil. Herrera dominated the 25-minute Superpole session from the outset, posting a 1’51.572 that went unbeaten to secure her third pole of the season and an important psychological edge over championship rival Beatriz Neila (Ampito Crescent Yamaha). The two Spaniards head into the final round separated by just six points, with everything still to play for in Saturday’s opening race. Neila pushed hard in the final stages but was unable to match Herrera’s pace, settling for second and a valuable front-row start alongside her title rival. Joining them on the front row is wildcard Paola Ramos (YVS Sabadell), who impressed on debut to claim third and complete an all-Spanish top three. Roberta Ponziani (Klint Forward Racing Team) will start from fourth after improving late in the session, while Australia’s Tayla Relph (Full Throttle Racing) claimed a career-best fifth, her strongest qualifying result of the 2025 season. French rider Lucie Boudesseul (GMT94 Yamaha) rounds out the second row in sixth, maintaining the form that saw her claim a podium at her home round. British rookie Chloe Jones (GR Motosport), who is locked in a fight with Ponziani for third overall, will start from seventh, just ahead of Pakita Ruiz (PR46+1 Racing Team) in eighth. Mallory Dobbs (Diva Racing) recorded her best qualifying of the year in ninth, narrowly ahead of Natalia Rivera (Terra & Vita GRT Yamaha), who completed the top ten. Home rider Sara Sanchez (Terra & Vita GRT Yamaha) also made a commendable return after injury, qualifying 12th in her first outing since undergoing surgery following a crash at Magny-Cours.

WorldWCR Superpole Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 M. Herrera Yam 1m51.572 198.8 2 B. Neila Yam +0.308 199.6 3 P. Ramos Yam +0.375 203.6 4 R. Ponziani Yam +0.674 205.1 5 T. Relph Yam +0.977 200.3 6 L. Boudesseul Yam +1.049 202.1 7 C. Jones Yam +1.163 203.6 8 P. Ruiz Yam +1.208 198.8 9 M. Dobbs Yam +1.612 203.2 10 N. Rivera Yam +1.645 203.2 11 A. Madrigal Yam +1.650 201.0 12 S. Sanchez Yam +1.789 198.8 13 A. Lewis Yam +2.019 202.5 14 J. Howden Yam +2.070 201.0 15 L. Michel Yam +3.335 204.0 16 C. Liu Yam +3.621 200.3 17 S. Lloyd Yam +3.867 202.5 18 I. Carreno Yam +3.900 201.8 19 M. Simoes Yam +4.015 199.2 20 A. Ourednickova Yam +4.528 199.9 21 O. Ongaro Yam +4.829 199.9 22 T. Morrison Yam +5.411 201.0 23 J. Hanks-Elliott Yam +5.642 199.6 24 I. Nadieieva Yam +6.062 199.6 25 B. Barbera Yam +7.650 198.1

WorldWCR Championship Points Pos Rider Points 1 M. Herrera 210 2 B. Neila 204 3 R. Ponziani 136 4 C. Jones 133 5 S. Sanchez 111 6 L. Boudesseul 87 7 P. Ruiz 80 8 A. Lewis 72 9 A. Madrigal 68 10 T. Relph 59 11 N. Rivera 42 12 J. Howden 39 13 M. Dobbs 26 14 O. Ongaro 24 15 I. Carreno 21 16 L. Michel 18 17 J. Pedemonte 17 18 E. Bondi 15 19 L. Vieillard 12 20 S. Varon 9 21 A. Ourednickova 8 22 C. Mei Liu 5 23 D. Dal Zotto 4

2025 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship Calendar