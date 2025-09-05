WorldSBK 2025
Round Nine – Magny-Cours
Friday
Nicolo Bulega – P1
“I feel quite good. We improved a lot from this morning but it’s still not enough. We can improve on used tyres but I set a good lap time with new tyres. With used tyres it’s harder to manage the bike and sometimes I have a lot of movement at the rear. We need to find more grip but if we can improve that I can make another step. Of course, it’s always important to try to beat your rivals, and I know Toprak is very strong here. He was fast last year and was again today. I’ll keep working to improve and be stronger for the rest of the weekend.”
Sam Lowes – P2
“Today was really good. In that session we tried a longer run at the beginning, around 15 laps, and we had a few small issues but overall it was a positive day. Considering I haven’t ridden much here, last year was a disaster with the strange weather, today felt like day one for me. The rhythm and pace are much stronger than anything I’ve done here before. I feel we’re not far away, especially in the last sector where I can still improve a couple of tenths. We’re in the podium fight and close to factory lap times. It’s nice to come to a different track and be in the mix straight away.”
Andrea Locatelli – P3
“We started from a good base this morning and in the afternoon we tried to improve a little bit. The feeling was good and we worked in a good direction. The rhythm was good and I’m happy to be in the top three. The target is to keep working to improve for tomorrow, because it’s important to start as close to the front as possible. I’m aiming for the front row so we’ll try for that and then aim to make our race. Overall, it’s been a good start and I’m looking forward to tomorrow.”
Toprak Razgatlioglu – P4
“We improved the feeling lap by lap. After the crash last year it wasn’t easy to be fast immediately this morning but now I feel much better and stronger, especially in the last sector. I did a 16-lap race simulation and stayed in the low 1’36’s which is very strong. I pushed harder on a couple of laps but overall the pace was consistent. After the run, I explained corner by corner to my team where I still feel problems, especially with the engine braking. There wasn’t enough time to work on it today because in the last minutes I was focused on race pace and not on a single fast lap. For me the target is clear; I want three wins this weekend.”
Friday WorldSBK Report
The French Round of WorldSBK got underway at Magny-Cours on Friday, with damp patches around the 4.411 km circuit adding extra challenge to the opening sessions.
Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) topped the timesheets with a lap quicker than the official Superpole lap record. The Italian, currently second in the standings, impressed particularly in the final sector where he was more than two tenths clear of the field.
Championship leader Toprak Razgatlioglu (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) started strongly, leading Free Practice 1 before switching focus to long-run pace in FP2. The Turkish rider completed a 16-lap stint and finished fourth on combined times, clearly targeting consistency for Saturday’s opener.
Sam Lowes (ELF Marc VDS Racing Team) continued his recent run of form, ending the day second fastest and four tenths off Bulega after logging 39 laps. Andrea Locatelli (Pata Maxus Yamaha) slotted into third, while teammate Jonathan Rea closed Friday in seventh.
Xavi Vierge gave Honda a bright start with the fourth-best time in FP1, before a crash slowed his afternoon session. He recovered to finish eighth overall. In the HRC garage this weekend, he’s joined by Moto2 race winner Sergio Garcia, making his first WorldSBK appearance.
WorldSBK Combined Practice Times
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
1
|
N. Bulega
|
Duc
|
1m35.428
|
2
|
S. Lowes
|
Duc
|
+0.400
|
3
|
A. Locatelli
|
Yam
|
+0.414
|
4
|
T. Razgatlioglu
|
BMW
|
+0.432
|
5
|
D. Petrucci
|
Duc
|
+0.675
|
6
|
A. Lowes
|
Bim
|
+0.744
|
7
|
J. Rea
|
Yam
|
+0.768
|
8
|
X. Vierge
|
Hon
|
+0.986
|
9
|
A. Bautista
|
Duc
|
+1.084
|
10
|
R. Gardner
|
Yam
|
+1.114
|
11
|
M. Van Der Mark
|
BMW
|
+1.205
|
12
|
Y. Montella
|
Duc
|
+1.267
|
13
|
G. Gerloff
|
Kaw
|
+1.285
|
14
|
D. Aegerter
|
Yam
|
+1.306
|
15
|
A. Iannone
|
Duc
|
+1.512
|
16
|
B. Sofuoglu
|
Yam
|
+1.579
|
17
|
A. Bassani
|
Bim
|
+1.613
|
18
|
R. Vickers
|
Duc
|
+1.644
|
19
|
T. Mackenzie
|
Duc
|
+1.735
|
20
|
M. Rinaldi
|
Yam
|
+1.988
|
21
|
T. Rabat
|
Hon
|
+2.441
|
22
|
S. Garcia
|
Hon
|
+2.637
|
23
|
Z. Zaidi
|
Hon
|
+4.494
Friday WorldSBK Top Speeds
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Max
|
1
|
T. Razgatlioglu
|
BMW
|
301.7
|
2
|
S. Lowes
|
Duc
|
299.2
|
3
|
N. Bulega
|
Duc
|
298.3
|
4
|
A. Bautista
|
Duc
|
298.3
|
5
|
X. Vierge
|
Hon
|
298.3
|
6
|
G. Gerloff
|
Kaw
|
297.5
|
7
|
D. Petrucci
|
Duc
|
297.5
|
8
|
A. Bassani
|
Bim
|
296.7
|
9
|
S. Garcia
|
Hon
|
296.7
|
10
|
M. Van Der Mark
|
BMW
|
295.9
|
11
|
T. Mackenzie
|
Duc
|
295.9
|
12
|
B. Sofuoglu
|
Yam
|
295.1
|
13
|
D. Aegerter
|
Yam
|
295.1
|
14
|
Y. Montella
|
Duc
|
295.1
|
15
|
A. Locatelli
|
Yam
|
294.3
|
16
|
T. Rabat
|
Hon
|
294.3
|
17
|
R. Vickers
|
Duc
|
293.5
|
18
|
J. Rea
|
Yam
|
293.5
|
19
|
R. Gardner
|
Yam
|
293.5
|
20
|
A. Lowes
|
Bim
|
293.5
|
21
|
A. Iannone
|
Duc
|
293.5
|
22
|
Z. Zaidi
|
Hon
|
291.1
|
23
|
M. Rinaldi
|
Yam
|
288.8
WorldSBK Championship Points
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Points
|
1
|
T. Razgatlioglu
|
407
|
2
|
N. Bulega
|
381
|
3
|
D. Petrucci
|
233
|
4
|
A. Locatelli
|
218
|
5
|
A. Bautista
|
217
|
6
|
S. Lowes
|
156
|
7
|
X. Vierge
|
112
|
8
|
A. Lowes
|
105
|
9
|
I. Lecuona
|
90
|
10
|
A. Iannone
|
87
|
11
|
A. Bassani
|
85
|
12
|
D. Aegerter
|
77
|
13
|
R. Gardner
|
76
|
14
|
S. Redding
|
76
|
15
|
M. van der Mark
|
70
|
16
|
G. Gerloff
|
67
|
17
|
Y. Montella
|
64
|
18
|
J. Rea
|
37
|
19
|
R. Vickers
|
27
|
20
|
T. Mackenzie
|
18
|
21
|
B. Sofuoglu
|
17
|
22
|
M. Rinaldi
|
6
|
23
|
T. Rabat
|
4
|
24
|
K. Nagashima
|
2
WorldSSP Superpole
Can Oncu (Yamaha BLU CRU Evan Bros Team) grabbed his third Superpole of the season at Magny-Cours, setting a new lap record along the way. A technical issue hampered the Turkish rider’s efforts, but he still managed to secure pole by two tenths of a second.
Championship leader Stefano Manzi (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing) had controlled much of the session, completing 21 laps before settling for second on the grid.
A red flag with just over two minutes to go created a frantic dash in the closing stages. Alberto Surra, making his WorldSSP debut with the Yamaha BLU CRU Evan Bros Team, was one of only two riders to improve after the restart, ultimately securing seventh on the grid.
Luke Power was 23rd quickest, while countryman Oli Bayliss was taken out by another rider in the Superpole session and will start from the back row.
WorldSSP Superpole Times
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
Max
|
1
|
C. Oncu
|
Yam
|
1’39.442
|
270.0
|
2
|
S. Manzi
|
Yam
|
+0.221
|
262.1
|
3
|
L. Mahias
|
Yam
|
+0.394
|
262.1
|
4
|
B. Bendsneyder
|
Mva
|
+0.449
|
262.8
|
5
|
J. Alcoba
|
Kaw
|
+0.643
|
264.1
|
6
|
F. Caricasulo
|
Duc
|
+0.712
|
264.7
|
7
|
A. Surra
|
Yam
|
+0.738
|
262.8
|
8
|
P. Oettl
|
Duc
|
+0.743
|
270.0
|
9
|
C. Perolari
|
Hon
|
+0.830
|
266.0
|
10
|
T. Booth-Amos
|
Tri
|
+0.840
|
270.7
|
11
|
S. Jespersen
|
Duc
|
+0.843
|
268.7
|
12
|
F. Farioli
|
Mva
|
+0.844
|
266.0
|
13
|
N. Tuuli
|
Qjm
|
+1.023
|
266.0
|
14
|
V. Debise
|
Duc
|
+1.075
|
262.1
|
15
|
X. Cardelus
|
Duc
|
+1.279
|
266.7
|
16
|
M. Schroetter
|
Duc
|
+1.292
|
265.4
|
17
|
J. Masia
|
Duc
|
+1.305
|
271.4
|
18
|
O. Vostatek
|
Duc
|
+1.529
|
265.4
|
19
|
R. De Rosa
|
Qjm
|
+1.538
|
264.7
|
20
|
N. Antonelli
|
Yam
|
+1.578
|
263.4
|
21
|
L. Taccini
|
Duc
|
+1.693
|
270.0
|
22
|
M. Volpi
|
Mva
|
+1.855
|
261.5
|
23
|
L. Power
|
Mva
|
+2.609
|
260.9
|
24
|
L. Arbel
|
Mva
|
+2.644
|
254.7
|
25
|
Y. Okamoto
|
Yam
|
+2.819
|
264.7
|
26
|
B. Perrin
|
Yam
|
+2.825
|
263.4
|
27
|
K. Toba
|
Hon
|
+2.884
|
265.4
|
28
|
B. D’Onofrio
|
Duc
|
+3.108
|
265.4
|
29
|
A. Carrasco
|
Hon
|
+3.116
|
262.8
|
30
|
S. Azman
|
Hon
|
+3.424
|
261.5
|
NQ
|
M. Norrodin
|
Hon
|
+4.992
|
257.1
|
NQ
|
O. Bayliss
|
Tri
|
/
|
265.4
|
NQ
|
R. Garcia
|
Yam
|
/
|
253.5
WorldSSP Championship Points
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Points
|
1
|
S. Manzi
|
294
|
2
|
C. Öncü
|
235
|
3
|
J. Masia
|
191
|
4
|
T. Booth-Amos
|
188
|
5
|
B. Bendsneyder
|
172
|
6
|
L. Mahias
|
150
|
7
|
V. Debise
|
119
|
8
|
J. Alcoba
|
107
|
9
|
M. Schrötter
|
103
|
10
|
P. Öttl
|
95
|
11
|
A. Mahendra
|
73
|
12
|
O. Bayliss
|
66
|
13
|
X. Cardelus
|
58
|
14
|
S. Jespersen
|
56
|
15
|
F. Caricasulo
|
48
|
16
|
F. Farioli
|
47
|
17
|
C. Perolari
|
46
|
18
|
R. García
|
41
|
19
|
L. Taccini
|
41
|
20
|
M. Casadei
|
35
|
21
|
O. Vostatek
|
18
|
22
|
M. Rinaldi
|
17
|
23
|
K. Toba
|
12
|
24
|
N. Antonelli
|
12
|
25
|
L. Power
|
9
|
26
|
Y. Okamoto
|
2
|
27
|
G. Van Straalen
|
2
|
28
|
H. Voight
|
2
|
29
|
R. De Rosa
|
1
WorldSSP300 Superpole
Loris Veneman (MTM Kawasaki) made a statement on his WorldSSP300 return at Magny-Cours, storming to Superpole with a new lap record of 1’50.890. Last year’s championship runner-up wasted no time reminding the field of his pace, securing his fourth career pole in the category.
Joining him on the front row will be David Salvador (Team ProDina XCI), who starts from P2 for the third time in five rounds, finishing four tenths adrift of Veneman.
Completing the all-Kawasaki front row is Carter Thompson (MTM Kawasaki), who continues his strong rookie campaign.
Championship leader Benat Fernandez (Team#109 Retro Traffic Kove) heads the second row in P4 after leaving it late to post his best lap, finishing just over a second off Veneman’s benchmark.
WorldSSP300 Superpole Times
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
Max
|
1
|
L. Veneman
|
Kaw
|
1m50.890
|
207.3
|
2
|
D. Salvador
|
Kaw
|
+0.419
|
203.0
|
3
|
C. Thompson
|
Kaw
|
+0.748
|
201.9
|
4
|
J. Risueno
|
Yam
|
+0.927
|
200.7
|
5
|
B. Fernandez
|
Kov
|
+1.008
|
200.0
|
6
|
H. Maier
|
Yam
|
+1.064
|
200.4
|
7
|
A. Agaska
|
Yam
|
+1.202
|
201.1
|
8
|
J. Buis
|
KTM
|
+1.292
|
198.9
|
9
|
U. Calatayud
|
Yam
|
+1.303
|
200.7
|
10
|
P. Tonn
|
KTM
|
+1.409
|
199.6
|
11
|
M. Gaggi
|
Yam
|
+1.545
|
199.6
|
12
|
D. Mogeda
|
Kaw
|
+1.663
|
201.5
|
13
|
J. Rosenthaler
|
KTM
|
+1.666
|
198.9
|
14
|
A. Torres
|
Kaw
|
+1.677
|
204.9
|
15
|
J. Osuna
|
Kaw
|
+1.690
|
200.0
|
16
|
M. Gennai
|
Kaw
|
+1.723
|
204.5
|
17
|
M. Vich
|
Yam
|
+1.787
|
199.6
|
18
|
F. Mulya
|
Yam
|
+1.898
|
201.5
|
19
|
R. Fernandez
|
Kaw
|
+1.906
|
202.6
|
20
|
K. Fontainha
|
Yam
|
+1.977
|
195.3
|
21
|
E. Ercolani
|
Kaw
|
+2.155
|
201.1
|
22
|
G. Sanchez
|
Yam
|
+2.237
|
201.9
|
23
|
K. Sabatucci
|
Kaw
|
+2.247
|
201.9
|
24
|
E. Bartolini
|
Yam
|
+2.626
|
200.0
|
25
|
I. Munoz
|
Kaw
|
+2.789
|
201.9
|
26
|
G. Ibidi
|
Yam
|
+3.071
|
201.1
|
27
|
E. Cazzaniga
|
Yam
|
+3.108
|
201.1
|
28
|
G. Zannini
|
Kaw
|
+3.183
|
200.4
|
29
|
R. Moneyron
|
Kaw
|
+3.642
|
197.1
|
30
|
D. Ocete
|
Kaw
|
+3.939
|
200.4
|
31
|
T. Alonso
|
Kaw
|
+4.234
|
197.1
|
NQ
|
P. Perinard
|
Kaw
|
+5.962
|
192.5
|
NQ
|
M. Vannucci
|
Yam
|
/
|
190.5
|
NQ
|
T. Sovicka
|
Kaw
|
/
|
179.7
WorldSSP300 Championship Points
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Points
|
1
|
B. Fernandez
|
134
|
2
|
J. Garcia
|
133
|
3
|
J. Buis
|
114
|
4
|
D. Salvador
|
104
|
5
|
C. Thompson
|
93
|
6
|
H. Maier
|
80
|
7
|
A. Torres
|
80
|
8
|
M. Gaggi
|
58
|
9
|
M. Vannucci
|
46
|
10
|
J. Osuna
|
46
|
11
|
D. Mogeda
|
32
|
12
|
F. Mulya
|
30
|
13
|
K. Fontainha
|
30
|
14
|
E. Bartolini
|
22
|
15
|
K. Sabatucci
|
19
|
16
|
P. Tonn
|
18
|
17
|
M. Gennai
|
17
|
18
|
J. Risueno
|
15
|
19
|
J. Rosenthaler
|
14
|
20
|
T. Alonso
|
12
|
21
|
P. Svoboda
|
9
|
22
|
F. Toreqottullah
|
4
|
23
|
R. Fernandez
|
3
|
24
|
U. Calatayud
|
3
|
25
|
E. Ercolani
|
2
|
26
|
M. Vich
|
1
|
27
|
A. Di Persio
|
1
WorldWCR Superpole
In the closest Superpole of the season so far, with the top five covered by just half a second, Britain’s Chloe Jones (GR Motosport) delivered a stunning late lap of 1’51.8 to secure her first ever WorldWCR pole position.
Championship leader Maria Herrera (Klint Forward Racing Team) pushed hard and came within a tenth of the top spot, ensuring she’ll start from the front row in second. Joining them will be home favourite Lucie Boudesseul (GMT94-Yamaha), who used her local knowledge to clock a 1’52.0 and celebrate her first front-row start.
Sara Sanchez (Terra & Vita GRT Yamaha WorldWCR Team) kept her title ambitions alive with a solid fourth, while Beatriz Neila (Ampito Crescent Yamaha) salvaged fifth despite losing time to an early crash at Turn 5. Natalia Rivera (Terra & Vita GRT Yamaha) rounded out the second row with her best qualifying of the season in sixth.
Local wildcard riders also made their mark, with Line Vieillard (FT Racing Academy) and Justine Pedemonte (MDS) qualifying seventh and ninth respectively on debut. Splitting the French duo was Roberta Ponziani (Klint Forward Racing Team), who sits third in the standings and will be eager to defend that position, while Tayla Relph rounded out the top ten.
Further down the order, crashes for Avalon Lewis (Carl Cox Motorsports), Sonya Lloyd (Team Trasimeno) and Jamie Hanks-Elliott (Hanks Racing/2 Strokes Racing) unfortunately scuppered their chances of strong grid positions.
WorldWCR Superpole Times
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
Max
|
1
|
C. Jones
|
Yam
|
1m51.868
|
204.5
|
2
|
M. Herrera
|
Yam
|
+0.058
|
212.6
|
3
|
L. Boudesseul
|
Yam
|
+0.182
|
210.5
|
4
|
S. Sanchez
|
Yam
|
+0.398
|
208.1
|
5
|
B. Neila
|
Yam
|
+0.433
|
212.6
|
6
|
N. Rivera
|
Yam
|
+1.143
|
208.9
|
7
|
L. Vieillard
|
Yam
|
+1.164
|
213.4
|
8
|
R. Ponziani
|
Yam
|
+1.229
|
210.1
|
9
|
J. Pedemonte
|
Yam
|
+1.370
|
206.9
|
10
|
T. Relph
|
Yam
|
+1.517
|
212.2
|
11
|
J. Howden
|
Yam
|
+1.845
|
211.8
|
12
|
M. Dobbs
|
Yam
|
+2.171
|
209.3
|
13
|
A. Madrigal
|
Yam
|
+2.223
|
206.9
|
14
|
P. Ruiz
|
Yam
|
+2.535
|
204.9
|
15
|
E. Bondi
|
Yam
|
+2.736
|
212.6
|
16
|
A. Lewis
|
Yam
|
+2.830
|
211.4
|
17
|
C. Liu
|
Yam
|
+3.170
|
210.9
|
18
|
I. Carreno
|
Yam
|
+3.341
|
208.1
|
19
|
L. Michel
|
Yam
|
+3.744
|
215.1
|
20
|
O. Ongaro
|
Yam
|
+4.157
|
208.1
|
21
|
A. Ourednickova
|
Yam
|
+4.173
|
209.3
|
22
|
S. Lloyd
|
Yam
|
+4.456
|
209.3
|
23
|
J. Hanks-Elliott
|
Yam
|
+4.635
|
210.1
|
24
|
M. Simoes
|
Yam
|
+5.602
|
209.3
|
25
|
K. Hand
|
Yam
|
+6.056
|
211.4
|
26
|
B. Barbera
|
Yam
|
+7.240
|
203.4
WorldWCR Championship Points
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Points
|
1
|
M. Herrera
|
172
|
2
|
B. Neila
|
163
|
3
|
R. Ponziani
|
112
|
4
|
S. Sanchez
|
111
|
5
|
C. Jones
|
93
|
6
|
P. Ruiz
|
70
|
7
|
A. Madrigal
|
61
|
8
|
L. Boudesseul
|
60
|
9
|
A. Lewis
|
58
|
10
|
T. Relph
|
51
|
11
|
J. Howden
|
33
|
12
|
O. Ongaro
|
24
|
13
|
N. Rivera
|
22
|
14
|
I. Carreno
|
19
|
15
|
L. Michel
|
17
|
16
|
E. Bondi
|
15
|
17
|
M. Dobbs
|
14
|
18
|
S. Varon
|
9
|
19
|
A. Ourednickova
|
8
|
20
|
C. Liu
|
4
|
21
|
D. Dal Zotto
|
4
2025 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship Calendar
|Date
|Circuit
|WorldSBK
|WorldSSP
|SSP300
|WCR
|26-28 Sep
|Aragon
|X
|X
|X
|10-12 Oct
|Estoril
|X
|X
|X
|17-19 Oct
|Jerez
|X
|X
|X
|X