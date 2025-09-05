WorldSBK 2025

Round Nine – Magny-Cours

Friday

Nicolo Bulega – P1

“I feel quite good. We improved a lot from this morning but it’s still not enough. We can improve on used tyres but I set a good lap time with new tyres. With used tyres it’s harder to manage the bike and sometimes I have a lot of movement at the rear. We need to find more grip but if we can improve that I can make another step. Of course, it’s always important to try to beat your rivals, and I know Toprak is very strong here. He was fast last year and was again today. I’ll keep working to improve and be stronger for the rest of the weekend.”

Sam Lowes – P2

“Today was really good. In that session we tried a longer run at the beginning, around 15 laps, and we had a few small issues but overall it was a positive day. Considering I haven’t ridden much here, last year was a disaster with the strange weather, today felt like day one for me. The rhythm and pace are much stronger than anything I’ve done here before. I feel we’re not far away, especially in the last sector where I can still improve a couple of tenths. We’re in the podium fight and close to factory lap times. It’s nice to come to a different track and be in the mix straight away.”

Andrea Locatelli – P3

“We started from a good base this morning and in the afternoon we tried to improve a little bit. The feeling was good and we worked in a good direction. The rhythm was good and I’m happy to be in the top three. The target is to keep working to improve for tomorrow, because it’s important to start as close to the front as possible. I’m aiming for the front row so we’ll try for that and then aim to make our race. Overall, it’s been a good start and I’m looking forward to tomorrow.”

Toprak Razgatlioglu – P4

“We improved the feeling lap by lap. After the crash last year it wasn’t easy to be fast immediately this morning but now I feel much better and stronger, especially in the last sector. I did a 16-lap race simulation and stayed in the low 1’36’s which is very strong. I pushed harder on a couple of laps but overall the pace was consistent. After the run, I explained corner by corner to my team where I still feel problems, especially with the engine braking. There wasn’t enough time to work on it today because in the last minutes I was focused on race pace and not on a single fast lap. For me the target is clear; I want three wins this weekend.”

Friday WorldSBK Report

The French Round of WorldSBK got underway at Magny-Cours on Friday, with damp patches around the 4.411 km circuit adding extra challenge to the opening sessions.

Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) topped the timesheets with a lap quicker than the official Superpole lap record. The Italian, currently second in the standings, impressed particularly in the final sector where he was more than two tenths clear of the field.

Championship leader Toprak Razgatlioglu (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) started strongly, leading Free Practice 1 before switching focus to long-run pace in FP2. The Turkish rider completed a 16-lap stint and finished fourth on combined times, clearly targeting consistency for Saturday’s opener.

Sam Lowes (ELF Marc VDS Racing Team) continued his recent run of form, ending the day second fastest and four tenths off Bulega after logging 39 laps. Andrea Locatelli (Pata Maxus Yamaha) slotted into third, while teammate Jonathan Rea closed Friday in seventh.

Xavi Vierge gave Honda a bright start with the fourth-best time in FP1, before a crash slowed his afternoon session. He recovered to finish eighth overall. In the HRC garage this weekend, he’s joined by Moto2 race winner Sergio Garcia, making his first WorldSBK appearance.

WorldSBK Combined Practice Times

P o s R i d e r B i k e Time/G a p 1 N. Bulega D u c 1m35.428 2 S. Lowes D u c + 0 . 4 0 0 3 A. Locatelli Y a m + 0 . 4 1 4 4 T. Razgatlioglu BMW + 0 . 4 3 2 5 D. Petrucci D u c + 0 . 6 7 5 6 A. Lowes B i m + 0 . 7 4 4 7 J. Rea Y a m + 0 . 7 6 8 8 X. Vierge H o n + 0 . 9 8 6 9 A. Bautista D u c + 1 . 0 8 4 1 0 R. Gardner Y a m + 1 . 1 1 4 1 1 M. Van Der Mark BMW + 1 . 2 0 5 1 2 Y. Montella D u c + 1 . 2 6 7 1 3 G. Gerloff K a w + 1 . 2 8 5 1 4 D. Aegerter Y a m + 1 . 3 0 6 1 5 A. Iannone D u c + 1 . 5 1 2 1 6 B. Sofuoglu Y a m + 1 . 5 7 9 1 7 A. Bassani B i m + 1 . 6 1 3 1 8 R. Vickers D u c + 1 . 6 4 4 1 9 T. Mackenzie D u c + 1 . 7 3 5 2 0 M. Rinaldi Y a m + 1 . 9 8 8 2 1 T. Rabat H o n + 2 . 4 4 1 2 2 S. Garcia H o n + 2 . 6 3 7 2 3 Z. Zaidi H o n + 4 . 4 9 4

Friday WorldSBK Top Speeds Pos Rider Bike Max 1 T. Razgatlioglu BMW 301.7 2 S. Lowes Duc 299.2 3 N. Bulega Duc 298.3 4 A. Bautista Duc 298.3 5 X. Vierge Hon 298.3 6 G. Gerloff Kaw 297.5 7 D. Petrucci Duc 297.5 8 A. Bassani Bim 296.7 9 S. Garcia Hon 296.7 10 M. Van Der Mark BMW 295.9 11 T. Mackenzie Duc 295.9 12 B. Sofuoglu Yam 295.1 13 D. Aegerter Yam 295.1 14 Y. Montella Duc 295.1 15 A. Locatelli Yam 294.3 16 T. Rabat Hon 294.3 17 R. Vickers Duc 293.5 18 J. Rea Yam 293.5 19 R. Gardner Yam 293.5 20 A. Lowes Bim 293.5 21 A. Iannone Duc 293.5 22 Z. Zaidi Hon 291.1 23 M. Rinaldi Yam 288.8

WorldSBK Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 T. Razgatlioglu 407 2 N. Bulega 381 3 D. Petrucci 233 4 A. Locatelli 218 5 A. Bautista 217 6 S. Lowes 156 7 X. Vierge 112 8 A. Lowes 105 9 I. Lecuona 90 10 A. Iannone 87 11 A. Bassani 85 12 D. Aegerter 77 13 R. Gardner 76 14 S. Redding 76 15 M. van der Mark 70 16 G. Gerloff 67 17 Y. Montella 64 18 J. Rea 37 19 R. Vickers 27 20 T. Mackenzie 18 21 B. Sofuoglu 17 22 M. Rinaldi 6 23 T. Rabat 4 24 K. Nagashima 2

WorldSSP Superpole

Can Oncu (Yamaha BLU CRU Evan Bros Team) grabbed his third Superpole of the season at Magny-Cours, setting a new lap record along the way. A technical issue hampered the Turkish rider’s efforts, but he still managed to secure pole by two tenths of a second.

Championship leader Stefano Manzi (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing) had controlled much of the session, completing 21 laps before settling for second on the grid.

A red flag with just over two minutes to go created a frantic dash in the closing stages. Alberto Surra, making his WorldSSP debut with the Yamaha BLU CRU Evan Bros Team, was one of only two riders to improve after the restart, ultimately securing seventh on the grid.

Luke Power was 23rd quickest, while countryman Oli Bayliss was taken out by another rider in the Superpole session and will start from the back row.

WorldSSP Superpole Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Max 1 C. Oncu Yam 1’39.442 270.0 2 S. Manzi Yam +0.221 262.1 3 L. Mahias Yam +0.394 262.1 4 B. Bendsneyder Mva +0.449 262.8 5 J. Alcoba Kaw +0.643 264.1 6 F. Caricasulo Duc +0.712 264.7 7 A. Surra Yam +0.738 262.8 8 P. Oettl Duc +0.743 270.0 9 C. Perolari Hon +0.830 266.0 10 T. Booth-Amos Tri +0.840 270.7 11 S. Jespersen Duc +0.843 268.7 12 F. Farioli Mva +0.844 266.0 13 N. Tuuli Qjm +1.023 266.0 14 V. Debise Duc +1.075 262.1 15 X. Cardelus Duc +1.279 266.7 16 M. Schroetter Duc +1.292 265.4 17 J. Masia Duc +1.305 271.4 18 O. Vostatek Duc +1.529 265.4 19 R. De Rosa Qjm +1.538 264.7 20 N. Antonelli Yam +1.578 263.4 21 L. Taccini Duc +1.693 270.0 22 M. Volpi Mva +1.855 261.5 23 L. Power Mva +2.609 260.9 24 L. Arbel Mva +2.644 254.7 25 Y. Okamoto Yam +2.819 264.7 26 B. Perrin Yam +2.825 263.4 27 K. Toba Hon +2.884 265.4 28 B. D’Onofrio Duc +3.108 265.4 29 A. Carrasco Hon +3.116 262.8 30 S. Azman Hon +3.424 261.5 NQ M. Norrodin Hon +4.992 257.1 NQ O. Bayliss Tri / 265.4 NQ R. Garcia Yam / 253.5

WorldSSP Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 S. Manzi 294 2 C. Öncü 235 3 J. Masia 191 4 T. Booth-Amos 188 5 B. Bendsneyder 172 6 L. Mahias 150 7 V. Debise 119 8 J. Alcoba 107 9 M. Schrötter 103 10 P. Öttl 95 11 A. Mahendra 73 12 O. Bayliss 66 13 X. Cardelus 58 14 S. Jespersen 56 15 F. Caricasulo 48 16 F. Farioli 47 17 C. Perolari 46 18 R. García 41 19 L. Taccini 41 20 M. Casadei 35 21 O. Vostatek 18 22 M. Rinaldi 17 23 K. Toba 12 24 N. Antonelli 12 25 L. Power 9 26 Y. Okamoto 2 27 G. Van Straalen 2 28 H. Voight 2 29 R. De Rosa 1

WorldSSP300 Superpole Loris Veneman (MTM Kawasaki) made a statement on his WorldSSP300 return at Magny-Cours, storming to Superpole with a new lap record of 1’50.890. Last year’s championship runner-up wasted no time reminding the field of his pace, securing his fourth career pole in the category. Joining him on the front row will be David Salvador (Team ProDina XCI), who starts from P2 for the third time in five rounds, finishing four tenths adrift of Veneman. Completing the all-Kawasaki front row is Carter Thompson (MTM Kawasaki), who continues his strong rookie campaign. Championship leader Benat Fernandez (Team#109 Retro Traffic Kove) heads the second row in P4 after leaving it late to post his best lap, finishing just over a second off Veneman’s benchmark. WorldSSP300 Superpole Times Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Max 1 L. Veneman Kaw 1m50.890 207.3 2 D. Salvador Kaw +0.419 203.0 3 C. Thompson Kaw +0.748 201.9 4 J. Risueno Yam +0.927 200.7 5 B. Fernandez Kov +1.008 200.0 6 H. Maier Yam +1.064 200.4 7 A. Agaska Yam +1.202 201.1 8 J. Buis KTM +1.292 198.9 9 U. Calatayud Yam +1.303 200.7 10 P. Tonn KTM +1.409 199.6 11 M. Gaggi Yam +1.545 199.6 12 D. Mogeda Kaw +1.663 201.5 13 J. Rosenthaler KTM +1.666 198.9 14 A. Torres Kaw +1.677 204.9 15 J. Osuna Kaw +1.690 200.0 16 M. Gennai Kaw +1.723 204.5 17 M. Vich Yam +1.787 199.6 18 F. Mulya Yam +1.898 201.5 19 R. Fernandez Kaw +1.906 202.6 20 K. Fontainha Yam +1.977 195.3 21 E. Ercolani Kaw +2.155 201.1 22 G. Sanchez Yam +2.237 201.9 23 K. Sabatucci Kaw +2.247 201.9 24 E. Bartolini Yam +2.626 200.0 25 I. Munoz Kaw +2.789 201.9 26 G. Ibidi Yam +3.071 201.1 27 E. Cazzaniga Yam +3.108 201.1 28 G. Zannini Kaw +3.183 200.4 29 R. Moneyron Kaw +3.642 197.1 30 D. Ocete Kaw +3.939 200.4 31 T. Alonso Kaw +4.234 197.1 NQ P. Perinard Kaw +5.962 192.5 NQ M. Vannucci Yam / 190.5 NQ T. Sovicka Kaw / 179.7 WorldSSP300 Championship Points Pos Rider Points 1 B. Fernandez 134 2 J. Garcia 133 3 J. Buis 114 4 D. Salvador 104 5 C. Thompson 93 6 H. Maier 80 7 A. Torres 80 8 M. Gaggi 58 9 M. Vannucci 46 10 J. Osuna 46 11 D. Mogeda 32 12 F. Mulya 30 13 K. Fontainha 30 14 E. Bartolini 22 15 K. Sabatucci 19 16 P. Tonn 18 17 M. Gennai 17 18 J. Risueno 15 19 J. Rosenthaler 14 20 T. Alonso 12 21 P. Svoboda 9 22 F. Toreqottullah 4 23 R. Fernandez 3 24 U. Calatayud 3 25 E. Ercolani 2 26 M. Vich 1 27 A. Di Persio 1 WorldWCR Superpole In the closest Superpole of the season so far, with the top five covered by just half a second, Britain’s Chloe Jones (GR Motosport) delivered a stunning late lap of 1’51.8 to secure her first ever WorldWCR pole position. Championship leader Maria Herrera (Klint Forward Racing Team) pushed hard and came within a tenth of the top spot, ensuring she’ll start from the front row in second. Joining them will be home favourite Lucie Boudesseul (GMT94-Yamaha), who used her local knowledge to clock a 1’52.0 and celebrate her first front-row start. Sara Sanchez (Terra & Vita GRT Yamaha WorldWCR Team) kept her title ambitions alive with a solid fourth, while Beatriz Neila (Ampito Crescent Yamaha) salvaged fifth despite losing time to an early crash at Turn 5. Natalia Rivera (Terra & Vita GRT Yamaha) rounded out the second row with her best qualifying of the season in sixth. Local wildcard riders also made their mark, with Line Vieillard (FT Racing Academy) and Justine Pedemonte (MDS) qualifying seventh and ninth respectively on debut. Splitting the French duo was Roberta Ponziani (Klint Forward Racing Team), who sits third in the standings and will be eager to defend that position, while Tayla Relph rounded out the top ten. Further down the order, crashes for Avalon Lewis (Carl Cox Motorsports), Sonya Lloyd (Team Trasimeno) and Jamie Hanks-Elliott (Hanks Racing/2 Strokes Racing) unfortunately scuppered their chances of strong grid positions. WorldWCR Superpole Times Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Max 1 C. Jones Yam 1m51.868 204.5 2 M. Herrera Yam +0.058 212.6 3 L. Boudesseul Yam +0.182 210.5 4 S. Sanchez Yam +0.398 208.1 5 B. Neila Yam +0.433 212.6 6 N. Rivera Yam +1.143 208.9 7 L. Vieillard Yam +1.164 213.4 8 R. Ponziani Yam +1.229 210.1 9 J. Pedemonte Yam +1.370 206.9 10 T. Relph Yam +1.517 212.2 11 J. Howden Yam +1.845 211.8 12 M. Dobbs Yam +2.171 209.3 13 A. Madrigal Yam +2.223 206.9 14 P. Ruiz Yam +2.535 204.9 15 E. Bondi Yam +2.736 212.6 16 A. Lewis Yam +2.830 211.4 17 C. Liu Yam +3.170 210.9 18 I. Carreno Yam +3.341 208.1 19 L. Michel Yam +3.744 215.1 20 O. Ongaro Yam +4.157 208.1 21 A. Ourednickova Yam +4.173 209.3 22 S. Lloyd Yam +4.456 209.3 23 J. Hanks-Elliott Yam +4.635 210.1 24 M. Simoes Yam +5.602 209.3 25 K. Hand Yam +6.056 211.4 26 B. Barbera Yam +7.240 203.4 WorldWCR Championship Points Pos Rider Points 1 M. Herrera 172 2 B. Neila 163 3 R. Ponziani 112 4 S. Sanchez 111 5 C. Jones 93 6 P. Ruiz 70 7 A. Madrigal 61 8 L. Boudesseul 60 9 A. Lewis 58 10 T. Relph 51 11 J. Howden 33 12 O. Ongaro 24 13 N. Rivera 22 14 I. Carreno 19 15 L. Michel 17 16 E. Bondi 15 17 M. Dobbs 14 18 S. Varon 9 19 A. Ourednickova 8 20 C. Liu 4 21 D. Dal Zotto 4

