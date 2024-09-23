2024 SMX World Championship
Play Off 3 – Final – Las Vegas
450SMX
The 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship wrapped up over the weekend in the final moto, with the Aussie Lawrence brothers battling for a million dollars and the top spot.
Team Honda HRC Progressive’s Jett Lawrence emerged with the championship crown for the second year after winning the inaugural title last year. The series encapsulating the 17-round Monster Energy AMA Supercross indoor season, the 11-round AMA Pro Motocross outdoor season, as well as the two postseason Playoffs and World Championship with escalating points payouts.
Jett Lawrence – P1
“I want to start off by saying it’s sucked that we didn’t have Chase out there. I don’t know what happened, but I hope you have a speedy recovery. I’ve seen the video [and it] looked like it was just a bummer of a racing incident, so I want to send my prayers to him and hope he has a speedy recovery, or nothing too bad. And, I mean, it feels good [to win]. I sat out the Outdoors with injury, and it sucked, so it’s… good to come back and start where I left off. [I’m] super pumped. I’m happy but also it still sucks again because it’s against Hunter, so it’s a little harder to swallow but I’m just super happy with the team. This new bike is unreal, as you can see… Thanks everyone. I had to show up because the Australians came out, so I had to make sure I put Australia on top, either it was me or Hunter, so thanks to them.”
Team Honda HRC Progressive’s Hunter Lawrence challenged his younger brother right to the final checkered flag of 2024. Hunter earned the runner-up position in the championship and a $500,000 check via (3-2) moto finishes; the race format determines the event’s overall results with Olympic-scoring of two 20-minute plus one lap motos.
Hunter Lawrence – P2
“Hopefully we gave the fans what they wanted to come and see, in a good battle all the way down to the wire. So, it was a fun race, regardless of the outcome I still had fun. That was a really good moto, and a huge thank you to the team. You know, they’ve been working their butts off all year, so thanks so much to everyone that makes it possible.”
Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Eli Tomac earned third place at the Las Vegas event, as well as the cool $250,000 championship payout that comes with it. Tomac put together strong (2-3) rides on the hybrid Supercross-motocross track at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Eli Tomac – P3
“I gave it my best. I just started behind them there, and did what I could, but we were all really fast tonight. They maybe had a couple little sections at the beginning [where] they were kind of sneaking away from me. So overall, [it was a] pretty good SMX series here [for me], and glad I was fighting towards the front of the races for this comeback. And just thank you to the team, all the fans, everyone… it’s good to be back.”
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider Aaron Plessinger was a picture of consistency in the 450SMX class. After qualifying his KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION in P9, The Cowboy went 4-4 for fourth overall in Las Vegas, which also placed him P4 in the SuperMotocross World Championship for 2024.
Aaron Plessinger – P4
“Vegas was a really good. I was comfortable on the bike from the start and I had a really good start in the first one, ended up getting fourth in that, so I was pumped. Second moto, I rode really good again, and went fourth again, so after the last two weeks I will take that, for sure. We also moved to fourth in the points, so it was a good way to end the season like that.”
After entering the SMX Final in contention for the 450SMX title, reigning AMA Pro Motocross 450MX Champion Chase Sexton’s chances unfortunately ended prematurely on the opening lap of Moto 1. The Red Bull KTM rider came together with another rider and injured his right hand, which ruled him out for the remainder of the evening.
After finishing third in the AMA Supercross 450SX Championship and dominating the outdoors, Chase was placed seventh in the final SMX standings. An update on the extent of his injury will be made available after he undergoes further medical evaluations.
450 Moto One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|J Lawrence
|Hon
|14
|2
|E Tomac
|Yam
|+2.065
|3
|H Lawrence
|Hon
|+6.671
|4
|A Plessinger
|KTM
|+30.761
|5
|J Cooper
|Yam
|+34.653
|6
|C Webb
|Yam
|+35.959
|7
|J Anderson
|Kaw
|+55.679
|8
|K Roczen
|Suz
|+57.833
|9
|J Barcia
|Gas
|+1m02.404
|10
|D Ferrandis
|Hon
|+1m11.128
|11
|H Kullas
|KTM
|+1m14.932
|12
|M Weltin
|Yam
|+1m16.262
|13
|D Wilson
|Hon
|+1m16.624
|14
|F Noren
|Kaw
|+1m19.566
|15
|S McElrath
|Kaw
|+1m24.182
|16
|J Robin
|Yam
|+1m27.306
|17
|C Craig
|Hus
|+1m30.513
|18
|G Harlan
|Yam
|+1m40.274
|19
|M Stewart
|Hus
|1 Lap
|20
|K Chisholm
|Suz
|3 Laps
|21
|C Sexton
|KTM
|DNF
|22
|P Nicoletti
|Yam
|DNF
|23
|C Nichols
|Suz
|14 Laps
|24
|C Park
|Hon
|14 Laps
450 Moto Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|J Larence
|Hon
|14
|2
|H Lawrence
|Hon
|+1.409
|3
|E Tomac
|Yam
|+11.255
|4
|A Plessinger
|KTM
|+13.967
|5
|C Webb
|Yam
|+16.667
|6
|K Roczen
|Suz
|+17.624
|7
|J Cooper
|Yam
|+39.418
|8
|J Barcia
|Gas
|+42.859
|9
|C Nichols
|Suz
|+52.023
|10
|P Nicoletti
|Yam
|+1m01.852
|11
|S McElrath
|Kaw
|+1m07.516
|12
|H Kullas
|KTM
|+1m11.799
|13
|G Harlan
|Yam
|+1m13.177
|14
|F Noren
|Kaw
|+1m16.223
|15
|C Park
|Hon
|+1m17.935
|16
|M Weltin
|Yam
|+1m31.514
|17
|K Chisholm
|Suz
|+1m40.965
|18
|D Ferrandis
|Hon
|+1m44.721
|19
|D Wilson
|Hon
|1 Lap
|20
|J Robin
|Yam
|1 Lap
|21
|J Anderson
|Kaw
|DNF
|22
|C Craig
|Hus
|DNF
|23
|M Stewart
|Hus
|DNS
|24
|C Sexton
|KTM
|DNS
450 Round Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|M1
|M2
|Points
|1
|J Lawrence
|Hon
|1
|1
|2
|2
|H Lawrence
|Hon
|3
|2
|5
|3
|E Tomac
|Yam
|2
|3
|5
|4
|A Plessinger
|KTM
|4
|4
|8
|5
|C Webb
|Yam
|6
|5
|11
|6
|J Cooper
|Yam
|5
|7
|12
|7
|K Roczen
|Suz
|8
|6
|14
|8
|J Barcia
|Gas
|9
|8
|17
|9
|H Kullas
|KTM
|11
|12
|23
|10
|S McElrath
|Kaw
|15
|11
|26
|11
|F Noren
|Kaw
|14
|14
|28
|12
|M Weltin
|Yam
|12
|16
|28
|13
|D Ferrandis
|Hon
|10
|18
|28
|14
|J Anderson
|Kaw
|7
|21
|28
|15
|G Harlan
|Yam
|18
|13
|31
|16
|C Nichols
|Suz
|23
|9
|32
|17
|P Nicoletti
|Yam
|22
|10
|32
|18
|D Wilson
|Hon
|13
|19
|32
|19
|J Robin
|Yam
|16
|20
|36
|20
|K Chisholm
|Suz
|20
|17
|37
|21
|C Park
|Hon
|24
|15
|39
|22
|C Craig
|Hus
|17
|22
|39
|23
|M Stewart
|Hus
|19
|23
|42
|24
|C Sexton
|KTM
|21
|24
|45
SMX 450 – Final Points Standings
|Pos
|Rider Name
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|156
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|156
|3
|Eli Tomac
|129
|4
|Aaron Plessinger
|116
|5
|Cooper Webb
|109
|6
|Ken Roczen
|103
|7
|Chase Sexton
|89
|8
|Justin Cooper
|81
|9
|Justin Barcia
|75
|10
|Jason Anderson
|75
|11
|Dylan Ferrandis
|75
|12
|Shane McElrath
|67
|13
|Harri Kullas
|57
|14
|Colt Nichols
|52
|15
|Marshal Weltin
|52
|16
|Freddie Noren
|51
|17
|Malcolm Stewart
|48
|18
|Dean Wilson
|42
|19
|Grant Harlan
|36
|20
|Christian Craig
|34
|21
|Phillip Nicoletti
|25
|22
|Kyle Chisholm
|21
|23
|Jerry Robin
|13
|24
|Cullin Park
|3
|25
|Justin Hill
|0
|26
|Romain Pape
|0
|27
|Jeremy Hand
|0
|28
|Cade Clason
|0
|29
|Derek Kelley
|0
|30
|Anthony Rodriguez
|0
Vegas SMX 450 Highlights
250SMX
In the 250SMX Class, Troy Lee Designs Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing’s Pierce Brown grabbed his first professional win with (2-1) moto scores, but the title went to Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Haiden Deegan. Haiden repeating his crown as a SuperMotocross World Champion and taking home his second $500,000 prize for the feat.
Brown jumped quickly into second place in the opening moto, then followed that up with a strong Moto 2 ride that saw him take the lead just before the midpoint. Brown’s overall event win catapulted him from seventh into third in the final championship standings.
Pierce Brown – P1
“I’m speechless right now. I mean, I feel like this win has been long overdue. We’ve been working really hard the last couple of years, and I’m just so stoked we got it done. I can’t thank my team enough; everybody behind me, Will, the whole TLD GASGAS team, I mean everybody. It’s just been a fun run. As our [“Venom: The Last Dance”-themed] gear says, this was the last dance so we ended on top, so I’m stoked.”
Haiden Deegan entered the event with a 19-point lead, but with a triple point payout he still needed to earn at least third overall to guarantee the title.
Deegan won the first moto and charged up to second in the final moto to grab the championship with a total of five post-season moto wins.
Haiden Deegan – 250SMX Champion / P2
“It feels good. Back-to-back is definitely a dream come true. I worked my butt off ever since I was a kid to get here, so thank you to my family, my team Star Racing Yamaha, my trainer Swaney, just everyone in my circle. Man, it takes a big team to do this, and a lot of hard work, so thank you, guys.”
Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Jordon Smith earned third place on the night with (5-3) moto scores.
Jordon Smith – P3
“It’s been a great year; [I] stayed healthy all year. I’ve got to give it up to the whole Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha team. They’ve given me an opportunity whenever I didn’t have one and it’s been a heck of a run the last two years. Man, it feels good to be back up here. [I] put in some solid rides, I’m really happy with my riding throughout this SMX [post-season]. We finally figured out the starts on the last start of the year, so that was a bummer to take that long, but we’ll take it.”
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Tom Vialle started the night’s racing in second place in points, but a disappointing final moto ended his title hopes. His (3-8) moto finishes were enough to land him second in the championship, but fifth for the final.
Tom Vialle – 250SMX Runner-Up
“The track is really tough to pass. Unfortunately, I had contact with Ty [Masterpool]; I didn’t mean to, and I think he crashed, so that was my bad and I’m really sorry for that. I had a little bit of arm pump at the end of the moto and I’m really excited. One more [moto] to go and I really want to fight with Haiden [Deegan] up front.”
250 Moto One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|H Deegan
|Yam
|14
|2
|P Brown
|Gas
|+2.894
|3
|T Vialle
|KTM
|+7.581
|4
|J Shimoda
|Hon
|+9.986
|5
|J Smith
|Yam
|+11.424
|6
|L Kitchen
|Kaw
|+12.936
|7
|R DiFrancesco
|Gas
|+51.111
|8
|G Marchbanks
|Kaw
|+54.984
|9
|T Masterpool
|Kaw
|+57.161
|10
|M Anstie
|Yam
|+58.919
|11
|J Beaumer
|KTM
|+1m00.384
|12
|J Reynolds
|Yam
|+1m01.686
|13
|C Mcadoo
|Kaw
|+1m03.018
|14
|L Turner
|KTM
|+1m07.975
|15
|T Hawkins
|KTM
|+1m13.419
|16
|N Romano
|Yam
|+1m24.882
|17
|H Miller
|Hon
|+1m31.250
|18
|R Wageman
|Yam
|+1m32.324
|19
|M Jorgensen
|Gas
|+1m32.944
|20
|M Sanford
|Kaw
|+1m44.116
|21
|R Floyd
|Hon
|+1m47.621
|22
|C Schock
|Yam
|DNF
250 Moto Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|P Brown
|Gas
|14
|2
|H Deegan
|Yam
|+6.891
|3
|J Smith
|Yam
|+8.757
|4
|M Anstie
|Yam
|+9.419
|5
|J Shimoda
|Hon
|+15.992
|6
|T Masterpool
|Kaw
|+17.325
|7
|C Schock
|Yam
|+18.754
|8
|T Vialle
|KTM
|+21.964
|9
|J Beaumer
|KTM
|+22.964
|10
|L Kitchen
|Kaw
|+26.387
|11
|C Mcadoo
|Kaw
|+27.858
|12
|G Marchbanks
|Kaw
|+39.729
|13
|T Hawkins
|KTM
|+42.215
|14
|J Reynolds
|Yam
|+44.552
|15
|L Turner
|KTM
|+45.934
|16
|R DiFrancesco
|Gas
|+54.409
|17
|H Miller
|Hon
|+1m02.487
|18
|M Jorgensen
|Gas
|+1m11.965
|19
|N Romano
|Yam
|+1m14.732
|20
|R Wageman
|Yam
|+1m28.553
|21
|R Floyd
|Hon
|1 Lap
|22
|M Sanford
|Kaw
|3 Laps
250 Round Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|M1
|M2
|Points
|1
|P Brown
|Gas
|2
|1
|3
|2
|H Deegan
|Yam
|1
|2
|3
|3
|J Smith
|Yam
|5
|3
|8
|4
|J Shimoda
|Hon
|4
|5
|9
|5
|T Vialle
|KTM
|3
|8
|11
|6
|M Anstie
|Yam
|10
|4
|14
|7
|T Masterpool
|Kaw
|9
|6
|15
|8
|L Kitchen
|Kaw
|6
|10
|16
|9
|J Beaumer
|KTM
|11
|9
|20
|10
|G Marchbanks
|Kaw
|8
|12
|20
|11
|R DiFrancesco
|Gas
|7
|16
|23
|12
|C Mcadoo
|Kaw
|13
|11
|24
|13
|J Reynolds
|Yam
|12
|14
|26
|14
|T Hawkins
|KTM
|15
|13
|28
|15
|C Schock
|Yam
|22
|7
|29
|16
|L Turner
|KTM
|14
|15
|29
|17
|H Miller
|Hon
|17
|17
|34
|18
|N Romano
|Yam
|16
|19
|35
|19
|M Jorgensen
|Gas
|19
|18
|37
|20
|R Wageman
|Yam
|18
|20
|38
|21
|R Floyd
|Hon
|21
|21
|42
|22
|M Sanford
|Kaw
|20
|22
|42
SMX 250 – Final Points Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|166
|2
|Tom Vialle
|132
|3
|Pierce Brown
|131
|4
|Jo Shimoda
|130
|5
|Jordon Smith
|124
|6
|Levi Kitchen
|120
|7
|Julien Beaumer
|108
|8
|Max Anstie
|97
|9
|Ty Masterpool
|88
|10
|Cameron Mcadoo
|72
|11
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|72
|12
|Garrett Marchbanks
|71
|13
|Nicholas Romano
|52
|14
|Coty Schock
|51
|15
|Jett Reynolds
|37
|16
|R.J. Hampshire
|36
|17
|Talon Hawkins
|36
|18
|Lux Turner
|33
|19
|Chance Hymas
|23
|20
|Henry Miller
|23
|21
|Jalek Swoll
|14
|22
|Matti Jorgensen
|9
|23
|Daxton Bennick
|8
|24
|Robbie Wageman
|6
|25
|Carson Mumford
|5