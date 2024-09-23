2024 SMX World Championship

Play Off 3 – Final – Las Vegas

450SMX

The 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship wrapped up over the weekend in the final moto, with the Aussie Lawrence brothers battling for a million dollars and the top spot.

Team Honda HRC Progressive’s Jett Lawrence emerged with the championship crown for the second year after winning the inaugural title last year. The series encapsulating the 17-round Monster Energy AMA Supercross indoor season, the 11-round AMA Pro Motocross outdoor season, as well as the two postseason Playoffs and World Championship with escalating points payouts.

Jett Lawrence – P1

“I want to start off by saying it’s sucked that we didn’t have Chase out there. I don’t know what happened, but I hope you have a speedy recovery. I’ve seen the video [and it] looked like it was just a bummer of a racing incident, so I want to send my prayers to him and hope he has a speedy recovery, or nothing too bad. And, I mean, it feels good [to win]. I sat out the Outdoors with injury, and it sucked, so it’s… good to come back and start where I left off. [I’m] super pumped. I’m happy but also it still sucks again because it’s against Hunter, so it’s a little harder to swallow but I’m just super happy with the team. This new bike is unreal, as you can see… Thanks everyone. I had to show up because the Australians came out, so I had to make sure I put Australia on top, either it was me or Hunter, so thanks to them.”

Team Honda HRC Progressive’s Hunter Lawrence challenged his younger brother right to the final checkered flag of 2024. Hunter earned the runner-up position in the championship and a $500,000 check via (3-2) moto finishes; the race format determines the event’s overall results with Olympic-scoring of two 20-minute plus one lap motos.

Hunter Lawrence – P2

“Hopefully we gave the fans what they wanted to come and see, in a good battle all the way down to the wire. So, it was a fun race, regardless of the outcome I still had fun. That was a really good moto, and a huge thank you to the team. You know, they’ve been working their butts off all year, so thanks so much to everyone that makes it possible.”

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Eli Tomac earned third place at the Las Vegas event, as well as the cool $250,000 championship payout that comes with it. Tomac put together strong (2-3) rides on the hybrid Supercross-motocross track at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Eli Tomac – P3

“I gave it my best. I just started behind them there, and did what I could, but we were all really fast tonight. They maybe had a couple little sections at the beginning [where] they were kind of sneaking away from me. So overall, [it was a] pretty good SMX series here [for me], and glad I was fighting towards the front of the races for this comeback. And just thank you to the team, all the fans, everyone… it’s good to be back.”

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider Aaron Plessinger was a picture of consistency in the 450SMX class. After qualifying his KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION in P9, The Cowboy went 4-4 for fourth overall in Las Vegas, which also placed him P4 in the SuperMotocross World Championship for 2024.

Aaron Plessinger – P4

“Vegas was a really good. I was comfortable on the bike from the start and I had a really good start in the first one, ended up getting fourth in that, so I was pumped. Second moto, I rode really good again, and went fourth again, so after the last two weeks I will take that, for sure. We also moved to fourth in the points, so it was a good way to end the season like that.”

After entering the SMX Final in contention for the 450SMX title, reigning AMA Pro Motocross 450MX Champion Chase Sexton’s chances unfortunately ended prematurely on the opening lap of Moto 1. The Red Bull KTM rider came together with another rider and injured his right hand, which ruled him out for the remainder of the evening.

After finishing third in the AMA Supercross 450SX Championship and dominating the outdoors, Chase was placed seventh in the final SMX standings. An update on the extent of his injury will be made available after he undergoes further medical evaluations.

450 Moto One Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 J Lawrence Hon 14 2 E Tomac Yam +2.065 3 H Lawrence Hon +6.671 4 A Plessinger KTM +30.761 5 J Cooper Yam +34.653 6 C Webb Yam +35.959 7 J Anderson Kaw +55.679 8 K Roczen Suz +57.833 9 J Barcia Gas +1m02.404 10 D Ferrandis Hon +1m11.128 11 H Kullas KTM +1m14.932 12 M Weltin Yam +1m16.262 13 D Wilson Hon +1m16.624 14 F Noren Kaw +1m19.566 15 S McElrath Kaw +1m24.182 16 J Robin Yam +1m27.306 17 C Craig Hus +1m30.513 18 G Harlan Yam +1m40.274 19 M Stewart Hus 1 Lap 20 K Chisholm Suz 3 Laps 21 C Sexton KTM DNF 22 P Nicoletti Yam DNF 23 C Nichols Suz 14 Laps 24 C Park Hon 14 Laps

450 Moto Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 J Larence Hon 14 2 H Lawrence Hon +1.409 3 E Tomac Yam +11.255 4 A Plessinger KTM +13.967 5 C Webb Yam +16.667 6 K Roczen Suz +17.624 7 J Cooper Yam +39.418 8 J Barcia Gas +42.859 9 C Nichols Suz +52.023 10 P Nicoletti Yam +1m01.852 11 S McElrath Kaw +1m07.516 12 H Kullas KTM +1m11.799 13 G Harlan Yam +1m13.177 14 F Noren Kaw +1m16.223 15 C Park Hon +1m17.935 16 M Weltin Yam +1m31.514 17 K Chisholm Suz +1m40.965 18 D Ferrandis Hon +1m44.721 19 D Wilson Hon 1 Lap 20 J Robin Yam 1 Lap 21 J Anderson Kaw DNF 22 C Craig Hus DNF 23 M Stewart Hus DNS 24 C Sexton KTM DNS

450 Round Results

Pos Rider Bike M1 M2 Points 1 J Lawrence Hon 1 1 2 2 H Lawrence Hon 3 2 5 3 E Tomac Yam 2 3 5 4 A Plessinger KTM 4 4 8 5 C Webb Yam 6 5 11 6 J Cooper Yam 5 7 12 7 K Roczen Suz 8 6 14 8 J Barcia Gas 9 8 17 9 H Kullas KTM 11 12 23 10 S McElrath Kaw 15 11 26 11 F Noren Kaw 14 14 28 12 M Weltin Yam 12 16 28 13 D Ferrandis Hon 10 18 28 14 J Anderson Kaw 7 21 28 15 G Harlan Yam 18 13 31 16 C Nichols Suz 23 9 32 17 P Nicoletti Yam 22 10 32 18 D Wilson Hon 13 19 32 19 J Robin Yam 16 20 36 20 K Chisholm Suz 20 17 37 21 C Park Hon 24 15 39 22 C Craig Hus 17 22 39 23 M Stewart Hus 19 23 42 24 C Sexton KTM 21 24 45

SMX 450 – Final Points Standings

Pos Rider Name Points 1 Jett Lawrence 156 2 Hunter Lawrence 156 3 Eli Tomac 129 4 Aaron Plessinger 116 5 Cooper Webb 109 6 Ken Roczen 103 7 Chase Sexton 89 8 Justin Cooper 81 9 Justin Barcia 75 10 Jason Anderson 75 11 Dylan Ferrandis 75 12 Shane McElrath 67 13 Harri Kullas 57 14 Colt Nichols 52 15 Marshal Weltin 52 16 Freddie Noren 51 17 Malcolm Stewart 48 18 Dean Wilson 42 19 Grant Harlan 36 20 Christian Craig 34 21 Phillip Nicoletti 25 22 Kyle Chisholm 21 23 Jerry Robin 13 24 Cullin Park 3 25 Justin Hill 0 26 Romain Pape 0 27 Jeremy Hand 0 28 Cade Clason 0 29 Derek Kelley 0 30 Anthony Rodriguez 0

Vegas SMX 450 Highlights

250SMX

In the 250SMX Class, Troy Lee Designs Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing’s Pierce Brown grabbed his first professional win with (2-1) moto scores, but the title went to Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Haiden Deegan. Haiden repeating his crown as a SuperMotocross World Champion and taking home his second $500,000 prize for the feat.

Brown jumped quickly into second place in the opening moto, then followed that up with a strong Moto 2 ride that saw him take the lead just before the midpoint. Brown’s overall event win catapulted him from seventh into third in the final championship standings.

Pierce Brown – P1

“I’m speechless right now. I mean, I feel like this win has been long overdue. We’ve been working really hard the last couple of years, and I’m just so stoked we got it done. I can’t thank my team enough; everybody behind me, Will, the whole TLD GASGAS team, I mean everybody. It’s just been a fun run. As our [“Venom: The Last Dance”-themed] gear says, this was the last dance so we ended on top, so I’m stoked.”

Haiden Deegan entered the event with a 19-point lead, but with a triple point payout he still needed to earn at least third overall to guarantee the title.

Deegan won the first moto and charged up to second in the final moto to grab the championship with a total of five post-season moto wins.

Haiden Deegan – 250SMX Champion / P2

“It feels good. Back-to-back is definitely a dream come true. I worked my butt off ever since I was a kid to get here, so thank you to my family, my team Star Racing Yamaha, my trainer Swaney, just everyone in my circle. Man, it takes a big team to do this, and a lot of hard work, so thank you, guys.”

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Jordon Smith earned third place on the night with (5-3) moto scores.

Jordon Smith – P3

“It’s been a great year; [I] stayed healthy all year. I’ve got to give it up to the whole Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha team. They’ve given me an opportunity whenever I didn’t have one and it’s been a heck of a run the last two years. Man, it feels good to be back up here. [I] put in some solid rides, I’m really happy with my riding throughout this SMX [post-season]. We finally figured out the starts on the last start of the year, so that was a bummer to take that long, but we’ll take it.”

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Tom Vialle started the night’s racing in second place in points, but a disappointing final moto ended his title hopes. His (3-8) moto finishes were enough to land him second in the championship, but fifth for the final.

Tom Vialle – 250SMX Runner-Up

“The track is really tough to pass. Unfortunately, I had contact with Ty [Masterpool]; I didn’t mean to, and I think he crashed, so that was my bad and I’m really sorry for that. I had a little bit of arm pump at the end of the moto and I’m really excited. One more [moto] to go and I really want to fight with Haiden [Deegan] up front.”

250 Moto One Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 H Deegan Yam 14 2 P Brown Gas +2.894 3 T Vialle KTM +7.581 4 J Shimoda Hon +9.986 5 J Smith Yam +11.424 6 L Kitchen Kaw +12.936 7 R DiFrancesco Gas +51.111 8 G Marchbanks Kaw +54.984 9 T Masterpool Kaw +57.161 10 M Anstie Yam +58.919 11 J Beaumer KTM +1m00.384 12 J Reynolds Yam +1m01.686 13 C Mcadoo Kaw +1m03.018 14 L Turner KTM +1m07.975 15 T Hawkins KTM +1m13.419 16 N Romano Yam +1m24.882 17 H Miller Hon +1m31.250 18 R Wageman Yam +1m32.324 19 M Jorgensen Gas +1m32.944 20 M Sanford Kaw +1m44.116 21 R Floyd Hon +1m47.621 22 C Schock Yam DNF

250 Moto Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 P Brown Gas 14 2 H Deegan Yam +6.891 3 J Smith Yam +8.757 4 M Anstie Yam +9.419 5 J Shimoda Hon +15.992 6 T Masterpool Kaw +17.325 7 C Schock Yam +18.754 8 T Vialle KTM +21.964 9 J Beaumer KTM +22.964 10 L Kitchen Kaw +26.387 11 C Mcadoo Kaw +27.858 12 G Marchbanks Kaw +39.729 13 T Hawkins KTM +42.215 14 J Reynolds Yam +44.552 15 L Turner KTM +45.934 16 R DiFrancesco Gas +54.409 17 H Miller Hon +1m02.487 18 M Jorgensen Gas +1m11.965 19 N Romano Yam +1m14.732 20 R Wageman Yam +1m28.553 21 R Floyd Hon 1 Lap 22 M Sanford Kaw 3 Laps

250 Round Results

Pos Rider Bike M1 M2 Points 1 P Brown Gas 2 1 3 2 H Deegan Yam 1 2 3 3 J Smith Yam 5 3 8 4 J Shimoda Hon 4 5 9 5 T Vialle KTM 3 8 11 6 M Anstie Yam 10 4 14 7 T Masterpool Kaw 9 6 15 8 L Kitchen Kaw 6 10 16 9 J Beaumer KTM 11 9 20 10 G Marchbanks Kaw 8 12 20 11 R DiFrancesco Gas 7 16 23 12 C Mcadoo Kaw 13 11 24 13 J Reynolds Yam 12 14 26 14 T Hawkins KTM 15 13 28 15 C Schock Yam 22 7 29 16 L Turner KTM 14 15 29 17 H Miller Hon 17 17 34 18 N Romano Yam 16 19 35 19 M Jorgensen Gas 19 18 37 20 R Wageman Yam 18 20 38 21 R Floyd Hon 21 21 42 22 M Sanford Kaw 20 22 42

SMX 250 – Final Points Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Haiden Deegan 166 2 Tom Vialle 132 3 Pierce Brown 131 4 Jo Shimoda 130 5 Jordon Smith 124 6 Levi Kitchen 120 7 Julien Beaumer 108 8 Max Anstie 97 9 Ty Masterpool 88 10 Cameron Mcadoo 72 11 Ryder DiFrancesco 72 12 Garrett Marchbanks 71 13 Nicholas Romano 52 14 Coty Schock 51 15 Jett Reynolds 37 16 R.J. Hampshire 36 17 Talon Hawkins 36 18 Lux Turner 33 19 Chance Hymas 23 20 Henry Miller 23 21 Jalek Swoll 14 22 Matti Jorgensen 9 23 Daxton Bennick 8 24 Robbie Wageman 6 25 Carson Mumford 5

Vegas SMX 250 Highlights