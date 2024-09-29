2024 MotoGP World Championship

Round 15 – Mandalika – Sunday

Pertamina Grand Prix of Indonesia

Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) stormed to glory at the Pertamina Grand Prix of Indonesia, the championship leader taking his first Sunday win since the French GP. ‘

The Martinator’ looked unstoppable, claiming his first victory at the Pertamina Mandalika International Circuit after crashing out of the GP in both 2022 and 2023, as well as in the Tissot Sprint on Saturday. Martin took a valuable 25 points in his Championship charge, extending his advantage from 12 to 21 as key rival Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) came home third after a late charge.

Between the two, Pedro Acosta (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3) pushed Martin hard in the early stages before being forced to settle for second, nevertheless moving up to fifth overall.

MotoGP Race Report

Martin launched to the holeshot ahead with Enea Bastianini (Ducati Lenovo Team) giving chase. Meanwhile, Bagnaia struggled on the opening lap, dropping to fourth before Marco Bezzecchi (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team) and Franco Morbidelli (Prima Pramac Racing) found their way through – dropping the Italian to sixth.

Meanwhile, it was a dramatic first lap, with Jack Miller (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing), Alex Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP), Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing) and Luca Marini (Repsol Honda Team) crashing at Turn 3. The FIM MotoGP Stewards investigated the incident, with no further action taken.

Marc Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP) was unable to repeat his magical Sprint launch, but still made ground in the opening stages.

Marc Marquez started in 12th and was soon in seventh – and had his sights set on Bagnaia.

At the front, Martin set a red-hot pace, setting the fastest lap of the Grand Prix and extending his gap to 1.333s. Meanwhile, Acosta was on the attack, leaping into second position ahead of a charging Morbidelli in an impressive move for the rookie.

Fabio Di Giannantonio (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team) had an intense fight with Marc Marquez in the first nine laps. However, everything unfolded for the Italian, losing the front at the technical Turn 10 – dropping Di Giannantonio to 17th.

Marc Marquez’ Championship chances then suffered what will most likely be a fatal blow, with an engine failure putting him out of contention on Lap 12. He pulled off with the GP23 on fire.

Behind Martin and Acosta, the battle for the podium then really began with Morbidelli, Bastianini, Bezzecchi and Bagnaia locked together on the circuit.

Bastianini tried to overtake on Lap 16 before the key move came on Lap 17 – promoting ‘The Beast’ to third. It was then some incredible pace unleashed from Bastianini, edging closer at every sector to the leaders.

Bastianini’s rhythm was sensational, but then it all came apart with a crash on the entry to Turn 1 on Lap 21. That drops Basitanini to more than 70 points behind Martin in the Championship.

Just 12 riders now remained in the Indonesian Grand Prix, only two of whom were top title contenders.

Bagnaia’s momentum built from there on out, picking off Bezzecchi on Lap 22 before the move came for third place on Lap 23 – demoting Morbidelli to fourth. Acosta was a further three seconds up the road, a tough task for even a two-time MotoGP World Champion.

In the closing stages, Martin had a two-second advantage, controlling the pace and the race at the front, storming to victory by 1.404s over rookie Acosta.

It was a somewhat subdued Acosta on the podium after being informed that he was being investigated for tyre pressure. Ultimately, the youngster kept his 20-points after stewards deemed that his pressure loss had come from a ‘leaking wheel rim’…

Bagnaia took a valuable third, bagging good points which could prove crucial.

Fourth place was taken by Franco Morbidelli, the Italian showing some great form of late.

Marco Bezzecchi rounded out the top five spots as Maverick Viñales (Aprilia Racing) crossed the line a further 4.558s behind in sixth and ended the day as the top Aprilia rider.

Meanwhile, Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) gave Yamaha more encouragement, finishing in seventh for the third GP in a row, beating Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) to the line. Binder was under investigation for a tyre pressure infringement but was ultimately later cleared.

Johann Zarco landed a ninth-place finish on a great day for the Castrol Honda LCR squad, Honda’s best of the season so far. The Frenchman finished ahead of Raul Fernandez (Trackhouse Racing), who took the final spot inside the top 10.

Further back, Alex Rins (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) took 11th after an attritional day which saw Takaaki Nakagami (IDEMITSU Honda LCR) demoted to 12th after a 16-second penalty due to tyre pressure.

With the misfortunes for Bastianini and Marc Marquez at Mandalika, the Championship chase now distinctly looks like very much a two-man affair. Martin leads Bagnaia by 21-points as they head to Motegi this weekend.

MotoGP Mandalika Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 J Martin Duc 41m04.389 2 P Acosta Ktm +1.404 3 F Bagnaia Duc +5.595 4 F Morbidelli Duc +6.507 5 M Bezzecchi Duc +6.772 6 M Viñales Apr +11.330 7 F Quartararo Yam +13.203 8 B Binder Ktm +14.862 9 J Zarco Hon +15.151 10 R Fernandez Apr +21.079 11 T Nakagami Hon +27.696 12 A Rins Yam +33.633 Not Classified DNF E Bastianini Duc 7 laps DNF A Fernandez KTM 8 laps DNF J Mir Hon 15 laps DNF M Marquez Duc 16 laps DNF F Di Giannatonio Duc 19 laps DNF A Espargaro Apr / DNF A Marquez Duc / DNF J Miller KTM / DNF L Marini Hon /

Mandalika MotoGP Top Speeds Across Weekend

Pos Rider Bike Speed 1 P Acosta KTM 319.5 2 F Bagnaia Duc 319.5 3 J Martin Duc 318.5 4 E Bastianini Duc 318.5 5 B Binder KTM 317.6 6 F Morbidelli Duc 316.7 7 R Fernandez Apr 314.8 8 J Mir Hon 314.8 9 M Marquez Duc 314.8 10 A Espargaro Apr 314.8 11 J Miller KTM 314.8 12 M Bezzecchi Duc 314.8 13 A Marquez Duc 313.9 14 M Viñales Apr 313.9 15 A Fernandez KTM 313.9 16 A Rins Yam 313.0 17 J Zarco Hon 313.0 18 F Quartararo Yam 313.0 19 L Marini Hon 313.0 20 T Nakagami Hon 311.2 21 F Giannantonio Duc 309.4 22 M Oliveira Apr 309.4

MotoGP Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Martin 366 2 Bagnaia 345 3 Bastianini 291 4 Marquez 288 5 Acosta 181 6 Binder 173 7 Viñales 162 8 Espargaro 127 9 Bezzecchi 125 10 Di Giannantonio 122 11 Marquez 121 12 Morbidelli 120 13 Quartararo 82 14 Oliveira 71 15 Miller 58 16 Fernandez 55 17 Zarco 31 18 Nakagami 26 19 Mir 20 20 Fernandez 20 21 Rins 19 22 Espargaro 12 23 Pedrosa 7 24 Marini 5

Moto2

Victories don’t get much more dominant than the one Aron Canet (Fantic Racing) rolled out at the Pertamina Mandalika International Circuit as the Spaniard pulls clear to win by over six seconds. Thanks to a P2 finish, Ai Ogura’s (MT Helmets – MSI) advantage in the Championship was extended to 42 points, while third place went the way of Alonso Lopez (Beta Tools SpeedUp) after a fascinating fight for the final podium spot played out.

Ogura earned the holeshot into Turn 1 but Canet didn’t take long to retake the lead on Lap 1. There was drama into Turn 10 on Lap 1 as Somkiat Chantra’s (IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia) race ended early after his right leg was clipped by Fermin Aldeguer (Beta Tools SpeedUp), with Senna Agius (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) having a separate incident at the same corner as the Australian’s race came to a halt too.

On Lap 4, Canet was racing off into the distance in P1 as Jake Dixon (CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team), battling with Manuel Gonzalez (QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2), crashed at Turn 10 from P6.

The race then settled with Canet boasting a three-second lead ahead of a trio of Boscoscuros. Lopez led Aldeguer and Ogura, with Gonzalez not too far adrift in P5. Then, Turn 10 saw Aldeguer run wide as the Spaniard slipped from P3 to P9 on Lap 8 – a podium place now a long way up the road.

On Lap 11 of 22, Canet’s advantage was hovering around the five-second mark. It was a commanding display from the polesitter, but the fight for the rostrum was raging and joining in the fun was South Africa’s Darryn Binder (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP).

With seven laps left, Canet was 6.5s clear of the chasing pack, one which was led by Ogura. And speaking of, the Japanese rider’s team-mate, Sergio Garcia, suffered another DNF. The #3 was slightly wide on the exit of Turn 5 and that saw the Spaniard crash out of the top 10 at a crucial stage in the title race.

Ogura, meanwhile, was starting to break clear of Lopez, Gonzalez and Binder in the race for P2. With three laps to go, Ogura was 1.3s ahead of the trio, as Lopez continued to cling onto P3 despite the constant threat of Gonzalez swarming all of his rear wheel. That briefly changed at Turn 16 on Lap 20 of 22, but Alonso bit straight back.

Gonzalez tried another move that only stuck for one corner, this time the Spaniards interchanged at Turn 12 and 13, as Aldeguer entered the podium fight chat on the last lap with a final corner move on Binder on the penultimate lap.

Four riders, one place on the podium. Canet and Ogura were gone as we focused on the group, with Aldeguer shoving his way past Gonzalez at Turn 10. That saw Binder come through too, but Lopez managed to hold into P3 despite the late charge. However, the 25 points belonged to Canet. What a ride Canet produced in Mandalika, and kudos too to second place Ogura as he picked up 20 valuable points in the Championship.

Aldeguer’s late race pace was superb but he couldn’t quite grab a podium place, P4 for the SpeedUp star, as Binder bagged a season-best result in P5.

Joe Roberts (OnlyFans American Racing) picked up 10 points in P6, the American finishing ahead of Izan Guevara (CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team) who also earned a season-best points haul in P7 before the Spaniard was DSQ’d post-race for being under the minimum weight.

Tony Arbolino (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) had a quiet Sunday to end the race in P8 which turned into a P7, as a mistake at Turn 16 saw Gonzalez pick up P8 ahead of Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Ajo) and Marcos Ramirez (OnlyFans American Racing) who pocketed top 10s.

Barry Baltus (RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP), Celestino Vietti (Red Bull KTM Ajo), Jeremy Alcoba (Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team), Albert Arenas (QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2) and Filip Salac (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) rounded out the points scorers in Lombok.

Sadly, rookie Senna Agius did not make it to the second lap after the 19-year-old was brought down by an opponent in the chaos of the first lap. The 19-year-old was unable to rejoin the race, an unfortunate break as the Australian’s pace had been strong all weekend. Now it’s time to put that behind him and shift focus to the Japan Grand Prix, his next chance to score points.

Senna Agius – DNF

“Today, there’s nothing much to say. I had a really good start, but unfortunately, I came together with another rider in turn 10 and we touched, with the consequence that I crashed out of the race. I’m quite disappointed because my package this weekend was really good, and I think we made a big step overall. It was my first time here in Indonesia and we proved that we were quite competitive straight away. So, I’m quite disappointed because we could have had a really good result today. But I congratulate the other team in our garage because Darryn did a really good race. So, congratulations to them. With this mentality and the package, we have now, we can be competitive at other tracks as well. At the moment, I want to get going again as soon as possible in Japan.”

A classy performance from Canet sees him rise to third in the Championship standings heading to Japan, but next weekend’s home hero is the one they’re chasing. Ogura holds a 42-point lead ahead of a trip to Motegi.

Moto2 Mandalika Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 A Canet Kal 34m41.557 2 A Ogura Bos +6.218 3 A Lopez Bos +7.613 4 F Aldeguer Bos +7.797 5 D Binder Kal +8.097 6 J Roberts Kal +9.823 7 I Guevara Kal +10.015 8 T Arbolino Kal +10.394 9 M Gonzalez Kal +11.000 10 D Öncü Kal +14.436 11 M Ramirez Kal +16.895 12 B Baltus Kal +17.078 13 C Vietti Kal +18.019 14 J Alcoba Kal +18.201 15 A Arenas Kal +18.616 16 F Salac Kal +27.442 17 A Sasaki Kal +30.051 18 Z Goorbergh Kal +33.978 19 M Aji Kal +34.873 20 A Escrig For +38.556 21 X Artigas For +40.592 22 D Muñoz Kal +47.085 23 J Dixon Kal +59.842 Not Classified DNF S Garcia Bos 7 laps DNF X Cardelus Kal 20 laps DNF S Chantra Kal 21 laps DNF S Agius Kal / DNF J Masia Kal / DIsqualified DSQ I Guevara Kal DSQ

Moto2 Mandalika Top Speeds Across Weekend

Pos Rider Bike Speed 1 T Arbolino Kal 262.7 2 A Sasaki Kal 262.1 3 C Vietti Kal 261.5 4 F Salac Kal 260.8 5 M Ramirez Kal 260.8 6 I Guevara Kal 260.8 7 D Öncü Kal 260.8 8 A Arenas Kal 260.8 9 A Ogura Bos 260.2 10 X Cardelus Kal 259.6 11 J Dixon Kal 259.6 12 D Binder Kal 258.9 13 X Artigas For 258.9 14 F Aldeguer Bos 258.9 15 A Escrig For 258.3 16 M Aji Kal 258.3 17 S Garcia Bos 257.7 18 M Gonzalez Kal 257.7 19 A Lopez Bos 257.7 20 B Baltus Kal 257.1 21 J Roberts Kal 257.1 22 J Alcoba Kal 257.1 23 D Muñoz Kal 255.9 24 Z Goorbergh Kal 255.9 25 A Canet Kal 255.3 26 J Masia Kal 223.6 27 S Agius Kal 219.9 28 S Chantra Kal 218.1

Moto2 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 A Ogura 208 2 S Garcia 166 3 A Canet 156 4 A Lopez 156 5 J Roberts 153 6 F Aldeguer 146 7 J Dixon 130 8 C Vietti 130 9 M Gonzalez 127 10 T Arbolino 121 11 S Chantra 78 12 M Ramirez 78 13 A Arenas 64 14 J Alcoba 60 15 D Binder 49 16 S Agius 47 17 F Salac 40 18 I Guevara 37 19 D Öncü 33 20 B Baltus 30 21 D Moreira 28 22 Z Goorbergh 20 23 D Foggia 18 24 B Bendsneyder 7 25 J Navarro 6 26 A Sasaki 4 27 J Masia 4 28 M Aji 3 29 M Ferrari 1 30 X Cardelus 0 31 M Schrotter 0 32 M Pasini 0 33 A Escrig 0 34 D Muñoz 0 35 X Artigas 0 36 U Orradre 0

Moto3

Another race, another win for the spectacular David Alonso (CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team). A ninth Sunday success story comes the way of the Colombian as he times his attack to perfection in Indonesia to take another giant leap towards the Moto3 World Championship title, as we enjoy witnessing Adrian Fernandez (Leopard Racing) claim a debut Grand Prix podium ahead of third place David Muñoz (BOE Motorsports).

From the outside of the front row, Taiyo Furusato (Honda Team Asia) earned the holeshot to shuffle Ivan Ortola (MT Helmets – MSI) down to P2, with Collin Veijer (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) an early third. The Dutch rider soon led on the exit of Turn 10 after Fernandez went for the lead up the inside, as Ortola then took the first of his two Long Lap penalties on Lap 2 to see the polesitter drop outside the top 10.

A front-running group of 10 formed as Ortola dived into the Long Lap penalty loop for a second time, with the Spaniard now P17. The gap to the leader? Just over five seconds with 15 laps to go.

On Lap 8 of 20, Veijer was still holding the P1 baton from Fernandez, with Alonso, Furusato and Tatsuki Suzuki (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) inside the constantly changing top five. Daniel Holgado (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3) was fighting through the pain to be in amongst the top 10, and also jostling for positions in the lead group were Luca Lunetta (SIC58 Squadra Corse), Muñoz, his BOE Motorsports teammate Joel Kelso and Angel Piqueras (Leopard Racing).

Meanwhile, Ortola’s attempted charge up to the leaders took a heavy dent. The title hopeful was handed another Long Lap penalty, this time for a shortcut at Turn 9, and now the gap was up to eight seconds.

More drama then unfolded – this time at the front. Veijer, the race leader, crashed out of contention at the fast Turn 8, his front end washing out from underneath him. Now, Fernandez was at the group’s summit, with Holgado picking his way through the pack to P2 with seven laps to go.

With five to go, Fernandez led from Muñoz and Holgado, with Furusato and Lunetta inside the top five. Alonso was beginning to get busy though. The Colombian went from P6 to P4 in half a lap as we strapped ourselves in for the final four laps.

Holgado led for the first time on Lap 17 of 20 as Fernandez went from P1 to P4 in a flash. Alonso then in P1 as Piqueras began knocking on the podium door, as Furusato then crashed out at Turn 1 with three laps left – rider OK.

Two to go! It was Fernandez leading from Muñoz and Alonso, with the top trio having a small gap back to Lunetta and the rest in P4. Last lap time. Alonso grabbed P2 from Muñoz at Turn 1 and then the #80 set his sights on Fernandez. Turn 10 saw Alonso grab the lead, Muñoz followed him through, but Fernandez bit back to retake P2. Could anyone stop Alonso as the final sector approached? The answer was no. Alonso defended well to beat Fernandez and Muñoz to the chequered flag and after crashing at the start of the weekend, Alonso lands in Japan with the Championship firmly in his sights.

Piqueras fought off fellow rookie Lunetta at the final corner to finish P4, with Lunetta settling for a P5 in Indonesia. Holgado’s P6 keeps him second in the overall standings, but it’s more crucial ground lost in the title race for the Spaniard. Suzuki’s P7 was the Japanese rider’s seventh top 10 of the year, with Kelso picking up P8 after crossing the line less than two-seconds after the victor.

Joel Kelso – P8

“Today was simply not good enough, to put it plainly. We are striving for the podium every week, and today we were not truly in the fight. I’m hungry for the next round and can’t wait to showcase our potential.”

After three Long Lap penalties, Ortola takes a P9 away from Mandalika on a Sunday that could have offered so much more, as Nicola Carraro (LEVELUP – MTA) scored his first top 10 since the Spanish GP.

Jose Antonio Rueda (Red Bull KTM Ajo), Matteo Bertelle (Kopron Rivacold Snipers Team), Scott Ogden (Fleetsafe Honda – MLav Racing), Joel Esteban (CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team) and Stefano Nepa (LEVELUP – MTA) rounded out the points, the latter another rider to take three Long Laps on Sunday.

Red Bull GASGAS Tech3’s Jacob Roulstone started from 19th on the grid after missing out on Q2 by just 0.009 seconds on Saturday. acob did not get his start right and dropped to P22 by the end of lap before regrouping, and in two laps he had returned to his grid position in 18th behind Riccardo Rossi. Jacob then tried to close the gap to the front but was the confidence was not there to make that happen. He was handed a long lap penalty for short cut at T9, which slowed him down in his progression. In the end, he saw the checkered flag in 16th, just outside of the points.

Jacob Roulstone – P16

“I am disappointed with the race overall. We continued to struggle in the opening laps and I did not find the confidence to set myself up with a good race pace. I am not able yet to point out what went wrong, but I believe in my team and the people around me, and I know they will help me get where we want to be. Huge thanks to them for the weekend in Indonesia, let’s look forward to the next round in Motegi!”

Moto3 Mandalika Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 D Alonso CFM 32m57.410 2 A Fernandez HON +0.085 3 D Muñoz KTM +0.225 4 A Piqueras HON +0.664 5 L Lunetta HON +0.835 6 D Holgado GAS +0.862 7 T Suzuki HUS +1.300 8 J Kelso KTM +1.835 9 I Ortola KTM +16.664 10 N Carraro KTM +16.674 11 J Rueda KTM +16.770 12 M Bertelle HON +16.807 13 S Ogden HON +17.005 14 J Esteban CFM +17.244 15 S Nepa KTM +23.804 16 J Roulstone GAS +26.124 17 R Yamanaka KTM +39.312 18 N Dettwiler KTM +57.340 Not Classified DNF T Furusato HON 3 laps DNF C Veijer HUS 9 laps DNF R Rossi KTM 10 laps DNF X Zurutuza KTM 10 laps DNF T Buasri HON 16 laps DNF A Aditama HON 16 laps DNF F Farioli HON 18 laps DNF D Almansa HON 18 laps

Moto3 Mandalika Top Speeds Across Weekend

Pos Rider Bike Speed 1 J Antonio Rueda KTM 224.5 2 L Lunetta HONDA 222.2 3 D Alonso CFMOTO 222.2 4 N Carraro KTM 221.7 5 M Bertelle HONDA 221.3 6 T Furusato HONDA 221.3 7 J Esteban CFMOTO 221.3 8 D Holgado GASGAS 221.3 9 R Yamanaka KTM 220.8 10 J Roulstone GASGAS 220.8 11 I Ortola KTM 220.8 12 D Muñoz KTM 220.8 13 J Kelso KTM 220.8 14 S Nepa KTM 220.8 15 T Suzuki HUSQVARNA 220.4 16 R Rossi KTM 220.4 17 T Buasri HONDA 219.9 18 S Ogden HONDA 219.5 19 A Piqueras HONDA 219.5 20 X Zurutuza KTM 219.5 21 D Almansa HONDA 219.0 22 N Dettwiler KTM 219.0 23 A Aditama HONDA 218.6 24 A Fernandez HONDA 217.3 25 F Farioli HONDA 216.4 26 C Veijer HUSQVARNA 215.5

Moto3 Championship Standings