2024 MotoGP World Championship

Round 14 – Misano

Gran Premio Pramac dell’Emilia-Romagna

High drama, another title fight twist and a last-lap clash: the Gran Premio Pramac dell’Emilia-Romagna was a stunner right to the wire. On the top step after a brutal last lap lunge, Enea Bastianini (Ducati Lenovo Team) took Ducati’s 100th premier class win – and ensured the factory wrapped up the 2024 Constructors’ crown. He also ensures he cut his deficit to the top of the Championship, as his last lap attack was to defeat points leader Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing).

Martin may not have taken that win but he does leave with a bolstered 24-point advantage in the title fight after reigning Champion Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) slid out of third when on a charge to catch the duel at the front… promoting Marc Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP) to third.

MotoGP Race Report

Jorge Martin took the holeshot with another stellar launch from the middle of the front row, but Bagnaia wrestled the lead back at Turn 2, shooting round the outside and putting the hammer down in the lead in classic style. But Martin managed to hold off Bastianini to keep second in the aftermath, and those three started to build a small gap as Pedro Acosta (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3) charged up, and Marc Marquez too.

Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) was the first drama in the front group as the South African crashed out, rider ok and rejoining, but ceding in the battle against Acosta and Marquez. Acosta would do the same a few laps later, rider ok but not able to rejoin.

In the meantime, there were fireworks at the front. Still, with 25 laps to go, the top two in the title fight were taking the gloves off. Martin homed in and launched it, but Bagnaia cut back immediately. In the aftermath the Spaniard was nearly sandwiched between the two Ducati Lenovo machines as Bastianini also looked to try his luck, but it stayed as you were. For now…

Next lap around, Martin went for a dive up the inside at La Quercia, and this time made it stick. Bagnaia looked to respond up the inside but was forced to slot back into second and defend from Bastianini instead – and from there, the reigning Champion had a few scrappy corners, sectors and laps. Bastianini got past and set off after Martin, and it seemed Bagnaia was going to have to look over his shoulder for Marc Marquez and Marco Bezzecchi (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team) starting to reel him in.

Or maybe not? As Bastianini shadowed Martin at the front, Bagnaia started putting in the fast laps. Leaving Marc and Marco behind, he was cutting three or four-tenths off the leading duo’s advantage. Then it was Martin only as Bastianini got his own hammer down to glue back onto the Pramac… but then Bagnaia’s dream was over in some seismic Championship drama.

After getting the gap to the front down below two seconds and then struggling to cut any more into it, there was suddenly a cloud of dust streaking into the air – and a reigning Champion in the gravel. Rider ok, but Emilia-Romagna GP over, Bagnaia was forced to watch the duel for Ducati’s 100th win from the sidelines, wondering if his deficit was going to be 24 points or 29 by the end of play.

At the front, the chess match raged on. Martin in the lead, Bastianini his shadow. With five to go, Martin then lost every last inch of advantage as he headed slightly wide and Bastianini was almost alongside. A grandstand finish was in the making.

They stayed like that through another lap, and another, and another, and at times it looked like Martin had just been able to stretch out enough tenths to ensure he’d reach the flag without coming under attack. But Bastianini managed to find an answer every time, and onto the last lap it was almost nothing in it. But where would the move come?

The answer was Turn 4, and it was brutal. The Beast sent it, Martin had to sit up, and Martin was sent well wide, hand in the air as Bastianini sailed away into a nice cushion of time in the lead. Controversial or decisive as it may be for some, it wasn’t so for the FIM MotoGP Stewards, who declined to investigate. Bastianini takes a brutally-fought home win – extending his 100 per cent MotoGP podium record at Misano, cutting his deficit in the title fight, and ensuring his teammate lost five less to Martin. As well as, of course, securing Ducati’s 100th MotoGP win and sealing that incredible sixth Constructors’ crown.

Martin was left to seethe at the move but can take some comfort in the new 24-point advantage at the top.

Marc Marquez was bumped up to the podium after Bagnaia’s crash, another shift that has a say in those top echelons of the Championship. Just behind that, Bezzecchi took fourth, not quite able to stay with Marc but putting in another solid weekend.

Fifth place, until the very last sector of the race, looked set to go to another stunning ride from Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP). But a late issue, reportedly running out of fuel, saw the Frenchman forced to watch Franco Morbidelli (Prima Pramac Racing) and Maverick Viñales (Aprilia Racing) pip him to the line. Quartararo nevertheless equals his and Yamaha’s best of the season so far: P7.

Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing), Alex Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP) and Miguel Oliveira (Trackhouse Racing) completed the top ten. Next up, an impressive P11 for Joan Mir (Repsol Honda Team), equalling the factory’s best so far this season, and team-mate Luca Marini was in touch behind him, too.

They both beat Raul Fernandez (Trackhouse Racing) and a sore Fabio Di Giannantonio (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team), who also had a Long Lap due to track limits, with Johann Zarco (CASTROL Honda LCR) completing the points scorers.

The paddock is already on the way to Pertamina Mandalika International Circuit for the Pertamina Grand Prix of Indonesia. There, the battle continues for another 37 points – and there are still plenty on the table as the momentum continues to shift and the drama sets us up for a fascinating final stint.

MotoGP Misano Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 E Bastianni Duc 41m14.653 2 J Martin Duc +5.002 3 M Marquez Duc +7.848 4 M Bezzecchi Duc +9.200 5 F Morbidelli Duc +13.601 6 M Viñales Apr +15.484 7 F Quartararo Yam +20.922 8 A Espargaro Apr +22.795 9 A Marquez Duc +27.704 10 M Oliveira Apr +31.891 11 J Mir Hon +33.062 12 L Marini Hon +35.411 13 R Fernandez Apr +36.335 14 F D Giannatonio Duc +37.395 15 J Zarco Hon +38.909 16 J Miller Ktm +40.454 17 T Nakagami Hon +46.394 18 A Fernandez Ktm +47.755 19 B Binder Ktm +1m25.918 Not Classified DNF F Bagnaia Duc 7 laps DNF P Acosta KTM 19 laps

Misano MotoGP Top Speeds Across Weekend

Pos Rider Bike Speed 1 M Bezzecchi Duc 305.0 2 J Martin Duc 304.2 3 M Oliveira Apr 304.2 4 F Morbidelli Duc 304.2 5 P Acosta Ktm 303.3 6 J Mir Hon 302.5 7 B Binder Ktm 302.5 8 A Marquez Duc 302.5 9 A Espargaro Apr 301.6 10 F Bagnaia Duc 301.6 11 E Bastianini Duc 301.6 12 M Viñales Apr 301.6 13 J Miller Ktm 300.8 14 F Giannantonio Duc 300.8 15 M Marquez Duc 300.0 16 J Zarco Hon 300.0 17 R Fernandez Apr 300.0 18 L Marini Hon 300.0 19 A Fernandez Ktm 298.3 20 A Rins Yam 296.7 21 T Nakagami Hon 296.7 22 F Quartararo Yam 296.7

MotoGP Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Martin 341 2 Bagnaia 317 3 Bastianini 282 4 Marquez 281 5 Binder 165 6 Acosta 157 7 Viñales 149 8 Espargaro 127 9 Marquez 121 10 Di Giannantonio 121 11 Bezzecchi 108 12 Morbidelli 102 13 Quartararo 73 14 Oliveira 71 15 Miller 58 16 Fernandez 49 17 Zarco 22 18 Nakagami 21 19 Mir 20 20 Fernandez 20 21 Rins 15 22 Espargaro 12 23 Pedrosa 7 24 Marini 5

Moto2

A stunner of a Moto2 race played out at the Emilia-Romagna GP as a dramatic last lap sees home hero Celestino Vietti (Red Bull KTM Ajo) claim a second win of the season after the Italian beat Aron Canet (Fantic Racing) by 0.029s. Tony Arbolino (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) led on the last lap but a costly error at Turn 14 meant the Italian took the flag in P3, as Ai Ogura (MT Helmets – MSI) extends his title lead with a P4.

After getting a fantastic launch, Arbolino pounced into an early lead as Vietti and Canet quickly slotted into P2 and P3, with World Championship leader Ogura making solid progress from P7 on the grid to earn P4 in the early exchanges.

As the race settled, drama unfolded for two title hopefuls. While running P7, Jake Dixon (CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team) crashed at Turn 2 and not far in arrears, Sergio Garcia (MT Helmets – MSI) crashed at Turn 1. Both were unable to get their bikes going, as the Briton and Spaniard’s Emilia-Romagna GPs ended in disappointment.

Back at the front, Arbolino’s early lead was being chopped away by Vietti and Canet. The trio were two seconds up the road from Ogura, with the Japanese rider having Fermin Aldeguer (MB Conveyors SpeedUp) for company, as Joe Roberts (OnlyFans American Racing) found himself in a lonely P6.

With six laps to go, Vietti made a mistake at Turn 2 to allow Canet into P2 – and Arbolino some valuable breathing room. The wobble cost Vietti 0.8s, meaning Canet was now in charge of trying to attack Arbolino. With four laps left, a slender 0.4s split the three, with Vietti climbing all over the back on Canet.

Then, battle mode was engaged. A mistake out of Turn 13 saw Canet and Vietti pass Arbolino into Turn 14, before Vietti had another big moment at the final corner that cost the Italian more crucial ground. Vietti was now 0.7s down on the top two as Arbolino and Canet exchanged P1 twice in the first half of the penultimate lap.

Last lap time! Arbolino led from Canet, as Vietti was now right with the top two. Arbolino kept the chasers behind for the first half of the lap, but unbelievably, Arbolino was wide at Turn 14. And not just wide, very wide. It was a gift for Canet who now had to hold off Vietti through the final two corners to win. But on the run to the line, after getting a much better run out of the final corner, Vietti picked the pocket of Canet to win on home turf. A devastated Arbolino crossed the line in P3 as we witnessed an outstanding intermediate class race at Misano.

In the end, Ogura was only a second away from the podium in a P4 that sees the Japanese rider extend his Championship lead to 22 heading to Indonesia. Aldeguer completed the top five, 1.5s shy of Ogura, with Roberts sixth to earn his best result since the Italian GP.

An impressive P7 for Senna Agius (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) the Australian’s second-best result of the season, signalling return to form. The rookie finished ahead of Marcos Ramirez (OnlyFans American Racing), Alonso Lopez (MB Conveyors SpeedUp) and Filip Salač (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) – the Czech star completing the Emilia-Romagna GP top 10.

Senna Agius – P7

“To be honest, I had a tough night and came to the track this morning with a not-so-good feeling. So, at the start of the race, I struggled a bit to concentrate, but I was able to make some good overtaking manoeuvres and found my rhythm. I’m happy to be back in the top ten after being outside in a few races, which was a bit frustrating. But to come back today and score good points for the championship is super good. I thank my guys because they gave me a really good bike this weekend and I think the work we put in was rewarded today. So, thanks to everyone and let’s go to Indonesia.”

Moto2 Misano Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 C Vitetti Kal 35m14.240 2 A Canet Kal +0.029 3 T ArbolinAo Kal +1.921 4 A OUgura Bos +2.990 5 F Aldegnuer Bos +4.491 6 J Roberts Kal +9.807 7 S Agius Kal +12.509 8 M Ramirsez Kal +12.934 9 A Lopezo Bos +14.086 10 F S alac Kal +16.055 11 M Gonzallez Kal +16.465 12 D Foggisa Kal +18.651 13 I GuevaraG Kal +19.490 14 S Chanatra Kal +22.401 15 J Alcobya Kal +23.042 16 D Bindenr Kal +23.441 17 A Arenats Kal +23.548 18 B Baltus Kal +24.393 19 A Sasaki Kal +37.565 20 D Muñozl Kal +39.279 21 M Io aji Kal +40.346 22 X Artigras For +50.153 23 X Cardelus Kal +52.487 24 A EsEcrig For +52.728 Not Classified DNF M Ferrari Kal 6 laps DNF Z Goorbergh Kal 14 laps DNF J Dixon Kal 17 laps DNF S Garcia Bos 17 laps DNF J Masia Kal 18 laps DNF D Öncü Kal 19 laps

Moto2 Misano Top Speeds Across Weekend

Pos Rider Bike Speed 1 Izan GUEVARA Kal 254.7 2 Albert ARENAS Kal 252.9 3 Celestino VIETTI Kal 252.3 4 Darryn BINDER Kal 252.3 5 Somkiat CHANTRA Kal 252.3 6 Tony ARBOLINO Kal 251.7 7 Ayumu SASAKI Kal 251.7 8 Ai OGURA Bos 251.7 9 Xavi CARDELUS Kal 251.1 10 Alonso LOPEZ Bos 251.1 11 Jeremy ALCOBA Kal 251.1 12 Dennis FOGGIA Kal 251.1 13 Filip SALAC Kal 250.5 14 Daniel MUÑOZ Kal 250.5 15 Manuel GONZALEZ Kal 250.5 16 Deniz ÖNCÜ Kal 250.5 17 Sergio GARCIA Bos 250.0 18 Jaume MASIA Kal 250.0 19 Xavier ARTIGAS For 250.0 20 Aron CANET Kal 250.0 21 Fermin ALDEGUER Bos 250.0 22 Senna AGIUS Kal 250.0 23 Jake DIXON Kal 250.0 24 Matteo FERRARI Kal 249.4 25 Marcos RAMIREZ Kal 249.4 26 Barry BALTUS Kal 248.8 27 Joe ROBERTS Kal 248.8 28 Mario AJI Kal 248.8 29 Zonta VD GOORBERGH Kal 248.8 30 Alex ESCRIG For 247.1

Moto2 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 A Ogura 188 2 S Garcia 166 3 J Roberts 143 4 A Lopez 140 5 F Aldeguer 133 6 A Canet 131 7 J Dixon 130 8 C Vietti 127 9 M Gonzalez 120 10 T Arbolino 113 11 S Chantra 78 12 M Ramirez 73 13 A Arenas 63 14 J Alcoba 58 15 S Agius 47 16 F Salac 40 17 D Binder 38 18 D Moreira 28 19 I Guevara 28 20 D Öncü 27 21 B Baltus 26 22 Z Vd 20

Moto3

The revenge David Alonso (CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team) was looking for was served at the Emilia-Romagna GP as the Colombian claimed a wonderful eighth win of 2024 to strengthen his grip on the Championship. It was another lightweight class fight that went to the wire as Angel Piqueras (Leopard Racing) finished a close second, with Collin Veijer (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) earning P3 after Daniel Holgado (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3) was demoted one place for exceeding track limits on the final lap.

From pole, Taiyo Furusato (Honda Team Asia) grabbed the holeshot after getting a perfect launch, as drama unfolded at Turn 2 for the second week running for David Muñoz (BOE Motorsports) – the Spaniard tagged the back of Stefano Nepa (LEVELUP – MTA) and was out of contention, but Muñoz was able to complete his double Long Lap penalty after remounting. Meanwhile, Alonso picked his way to the front by the end of Lap 1, with Holgado carving his way up to P5 from P11 on the grid.

By Lap 5, Holgado held the P1 baton for the first time as Friday pacesetter, Adrian Fernandez (Leopard Racing), was now P2 ahead of teammate Piqueras. Alonso was fourth, Furusato was fifth, with Veijer sixth in a lead group that was formed of 14 riders.

With 14 laps to go, Piqueras led for the first time, but a huge warning came a couple of laps later that cost the rookie a couple of places. Another big moment came a lap later, as Furusato – going for a lunge at Turn 14 – made contact with Fernandez which saw both riders lose valuable time. Fernandez was now P7, the polesitter was shuffled back to P11.

When Alonso hit the front again with nine laps left, the pace was upped and gaps began to appear in the group. Holgado, Piqueras and Veijer clung onto the coattails of the #80, with Luca Lunetta (SIC58 Squadra Corse) and Ivan Ortola (MT Helmets – MSI) 0.9s back.

Two to go in Emilia-Romagna! Four riders, three spots in the podium. It was Alonso from Holgado, Piqueras and Veijer, who was going to make the first big move? The answer was Holgado. Turn 14 on the penultimate lap, the #96 shoved his way past Alonso and Piqueras followed his compatriot through.

On the final lap, Holgado led until Turn 8 saw a change. It was three abreast into the left-hander and taking a two for one deal was Alonso. The title chase leader was back in the lead and after producing an inch perfect latter half of the lap, Alonso picked up another 25 points as Piqueras settled for a close second. Holgado crossed the line in P3 but after a track limits violation at the final corner, Veijer was promoted to P3.

Ortola couldn’t bridge the gap once he got to P5, as Lunetta edged out Joel Kelso (BOE Motorsports) by under two-tenths as the Italian and Australian take away a P6 and P7 respectively. Fernandez’s early charge faded slightly as the #31 claimed P8, the Spaniard finished narrowly ahead of Matteo Bertelle (Kopron Rivacold Snipers) and Jose Antonio Rueda (Red Bull KTM Ajo).

Tatsuki Suzuki (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) and Filippo Farioli (SIC58 Squadra Corse) pocketed P11 and P12, as a disappointed Furusato – having been handed a Long Lap penalty – came home in P13. Nepa and Ryusei Yamanaka (MT Helmets – MSI) rounded out the points in P14 and P15.

Jacob Roulstone will be glad to see the back of Misano after a difficult weekend for the Aussie rookie.

Jacob Roulstone – P21

“A very disappointing race. I didn’t feel smooth from the first lap. I’m a bit down to end the weekend like this after finishing Q1 with a good feeling yesterday. Apologies to the team and everyone who supports us. Thank you to the mechanics after the crashes this weekend. We’ll have a big reflection before we head to Asia.”

Moto3 Misano Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 D Alonso CFM 33m53.212 2 A Piqueras Hon +0.175 3 C Veijer Hus +0.367 4 D Holgado Gas +0.295 5 I Ortola KTM +2.963 6 L Lunetta Hon +4.550 7 J Kelso KTM +4.722 8 A Fernandez Hon +5.574 9 M Bertelle Hon +5.968 10 J Rueda KTM +6.012 11 T Suzuki Hus +6.043 12 F Farioli Hon +9.258 13 T Furusato Hon +11.554 14 S Nepa KTM +12.998 15 R Yamanaka KTM +15.479 16 N Carraro KTM +17.275 17 D Almansa Hon +18.967 18 S Ogden Hon +19.296 19 X Zurutuza KTM +30.796 20 J Esteban CFM +30.811 21 J Roulstone Gas +31.213 22 N Dettwiler KTM +34.722 23 R Rossi KTM +58.861 Not Classified DNF D Munoz KTM 11 laps DNF T Buasri Hon 18 laps

Moto3 Misano Top Speeds Across Weekend

Pos Rider Bike Speed 1 Tatsuki SUZUKI Hus 215.1 2 Jose Antonio RUEDA KTM 215.1 3 David ALONSO CFM 214.7 4 Ryusei YAMANAKA KTM 214.2 5 Ivan ORTOLA KTM 214.2 6 Collin VEIJER Hus 214.2 7 Daniel HOLGADO Gas 214.2 8 Xabi ZURUTUZA KTM 213.8 9 Matteo BERTELLE Hon 213.4 10 Adrian FERNANDEZ Hon 213.4 11 Luca LUNETTA Hon 213.4 12 Joel KELSO KTM 213.4 13 Joel ESTEBAN CFM 213.4 14 Stefano NEPA KTM 213.4 15 Angel PIQUERAS Hon 213.0 16 Nicola CARRARO KTM 212.5 17 Scott OGDEN Hon 212.5 18 David ALMANSA Hon 212.5 19 Taiyo FURUSATO Hon 212.5 20 Noah DETTWILER KTM 212.1 21 Filippo FARIOLI Hon 211.7 22 Jacob ROULSTONE Gas 211.7 23 David MUÑOZ KTM 210.5 24 Riccardo ROSSI KTM 209.7 25 Tatchakorn BUASRI Hon 203.3

Moto3 Championship Standings