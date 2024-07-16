ASBK 2024

Round Four – Morgan Park

bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup – Round Three

bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Race One

Hunter Corney got the jump on the field as the opening six-laps OJC contest got underway at Morgan Park on Saturday afternoon. Ethan Johnson and Hunter Charlett gave chase over the course of the opening lap. Early on lap two Rossi McAdam forged his way through to the lead.

Hunter Charlett led McAdam, Corney and Johnson with two laps to run. That quartet had more than two-seconds over fifth placed Elijah Andrew, who was engaged in battle with Nikolas Lazos at that juncture.

At the last lap board Ethan Johnson led by a few bike lengths, but Hunter Corney worked his way past him early on that last lap. A red flag was produced after a crash at turn 11 involving both Hunter Charlett and Rossi McAdam, which saw the race declared with Ethan Johnson declared the winner.

bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 E Johnson R15 8m20.388 2 H Corney R15 +0.668 3 N Lazos R15 +1.195 4 E Andrew R15 +1.222 5 J Strugnell R15 +10.874 6 J Louis R15 +12.273 7 P O’brien R15 +12.569 8 H Hynd R15 +13.865 9 Z Beckinsale R15 +19.684 10 A O’halloran R15 +27.140 11 H Charlett R15 0.000 12 E Pelgrave R15 0.000 13 A Jordan R15 0.000 14 Z Russo R15 0.000

bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Race Two

OJC competitors were then first up on the card to kick off Sunday proceedings at Morgan Park with their second six-lap bout of the weekend.

Ethan Johnson and Hunter Corney the chief protagonists early on as Elijah Andrew and Hunter Charlett gave chase.

Nikolas Lazos then crashed that party to move through to the lead on lap three.

Hunter Charlett took the race lead late on the penultimate lap to take the last-lap board two-tenths ahead of Nikolas Lazos and Ethan Johnson. Charlett had timed his run to perfection as he managed to sneak away from his pursuers on the final lap and keep them at bay all the way to the chequered flag.

Ethan Johnson showed Charlett a wheel on the last lap but couldn’t get through and was actually then bested to the line by Nikolas Lazos, who got a great run onto the main straight to steal that second place.

Hunter Corney just missed the podium by a bike length, but crossed the stripe three-tenths clear of Jai Strugnell.

bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 H Charlett R15 10m01.533 2 N Lazos R15 +0.327 3 E Johnson R15 +0.362 4 H Corney R15 +0.403 5 J Strugnell R15 +0.741 6 E Andrew R15 +0.976 7 H Hynd R15 +6.948 8 J Louis R15 +6.971 9 Z Beckinsale R15 +7.291 10 A O’halloran R15 +24.598 11 E Pelgrave R15 +24.725 12 A Jordan R15 +37.931 13 Z Russo R15 1m13.060 D RRicondi R15 / DNF P O’brien R15 2 Laps

bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Race Three

Hunter Corney made up for the disappointment of missing the podium in the final bout of the weekend with victory by a nose over Ethan Johnson in the final encounter.

A few bikes further back Elijah Andrew and Nikolas Lazos crossed the stripe side by side but Andrew was deemed to be a whisker in front and was credited with the podium finish.

Ethan Johnson won the round by a point over Corney, however, it is Corney that leaves Morgan Park with a 42-point lead in the championship.

bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Race Three Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 H Corney R15 10m02.178 2 E Johnson R15 +0.041 3 E Andrew R15 +0.427 4 N Lazos R15 +0.432 5 J Strugnell R15 +1.971 6 J Louis R15 +2.998 7 H Hynd R15 +8.197 8 H Charlett R15 +10.567 9 Z Beckinsale R15 +12.331 10 P O’brien R15 +19.168 11 A O’halloran R15 +20.430 12 E Pelgrave R15 +33.463 13 A Jordan R15 +33.670 14 Z Russo R15 +1m01.593

bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 H Corney Yam 205 2 E Johnson Yam 163 3 N Lazos Yam 153 4 H Charlett Yam 132 5 E Andrew Yam 132 6 J Louis Yam 119 7 R Mcadam Yam 105 8 Z Beckinsale Yam 103 9 A O’halloran Yam 98 10 C Lewis Yam 97 11 P O’brien Yam 95 12 H Hynd Yam 92 13 E Pelgrave Yam 85 14 A Jordan Yam 69 15 Z Russo Yam 68 16 J Strugnell Yam 48

bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Qualifying

Pos Rider Bike Time 1 H Charlett R15 1m37.707 2 H Corney R15 1m38.661 3 RMcadam R15 1m39.282 4 E Johnson R15 1m39.471 5 E Andrew R15 1m39.846 6 N Lazos R15 1m40.974 7 J Strugnell R15 1m41.619 8 J Louis R15 1m42.066 9 Z Beckinsale R15 1m42.176 10 P O’brien R15 1m43.249 11 H Hynd R15 1m43.359 12 E Pelgrave R15 1m44.584 13 O’halloran R15 1m45.174 14 A Jordan R15 1m47.969 15 Z Russo R15 1m53.097

