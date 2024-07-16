ASBK 2024
Round Four – Morgan Park
bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup – Round Three
bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Race One
Hunter Corney got the jump on the field as the opening six-laps OJC contest got underway at Morgan Park on Saturday afternoon. Ethan Johnson and Hunter Charlett gave chase over the course of the opening lap. Early on lap two Rossi McAdam forged his way through to the lead.
Hunter Charlett led McAdam, Corney and Johnson with two laps to run. That quartet had more than two-seconds over fifth placed Elijah Andrew, who was engaged in battle with Nikolas Lazos at that juncture.
At the last lap board Ethan Johnson led by a few bike lengths, but Hunter Corney worked his way past him early on that last lap. A red flag was produced after a crash at turn 11 involving both Hunter Charlett and Rossi McAdam, which saw the race declared with Ethan Johnson declared the winner.
bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Race One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|E Johnson
|R15
|8m20.388
|2
|H Corney
|R15
|+0.668
|3
|N Lazos
|R15
|+1.195
|4
|E Andrew
|R15
|+1.222
|5
|J Strugnell
|R15
|+10.874
|6
|J Louis
|R15
|+12.273
|7
|P O’brien
|R15
|+12.569
|8
|H Hynd
|R15
|+13.865
|9
|Z Beckinsale
|R15
|+19.684
|10
|A O’halloran
|R15
|+27.140
|11
|H Charlett
|R15
|0.000
|12
|E Pelgrave
|R15
|0.000
|13
|A Jordan
|R15
|0.000
|14
|Z Russo
|R15
|0.000
bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Race Two
OJC competitors were then first up on the card to kick off Sunday proceedings at Morgan Park with their second six-lap bout of the weekend.
Ethan Johnson and Hunter Corney the chief protagonists early on as Elijah Andrew and Hunter Charlett gave chase.
Nikolas Lazos then crashed that party to move through to the lead on lap three.
Hunter Charlett took the race lead late on the penultimate lap to take the last-lap board two-tenths ahead of Nikolas Lazos and Ethan Johnson. Charlett had timed his run to perfection as he managed to sneak away from his pursuers on the final lap and keep them at bay all the way to the chequered flag.
Ethan Johnson showed Charlett a wheel on the last lap but couldn’t get through and was actually then bested to the line by Nikolas Lazos, who got a great run onto the main straight to steal that second place.
Hunter Corney just missed the podium by a bike length, but crossed the stripe three-tenths clear of Jai Strugnell.
bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Race Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|H Charlett
|R15
|10m01.533
|2
|N Lazos
|R15
|+0.327
|3
|E Johnson
|R15
|+0.362
|4
|H Corney
|R15
|+0.403
|5
|J Strugnell
|R15
|+0.741
|6
|E Andrew
|R15
|+0.976
|7
|H Hynd
|R15
|+6.948
|8
|J Louis
|R15
|+6.971
|9
|Z Beckinsale
|R15
|+7.291
|10
|A O’halloran
|R15
|+24.598
|11
|E Pelgrave
|R15
|+24.725
|12
|A Jordan
|R15
|+37.931
|13
|Z Russo
|R15
|1m13.060
|D RRicondi
|R15
|/
|DNF
|P O’brien
|R15
|2 Laps
bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Race Three
Hunter Corney made up for the disappointment of missing the podium in the final bout of the weekend with victory by a nose over Ethan Johnson in the final encounter.
A few bikes further back Elijah Andrew and Nikolas Lazos crossed the stripe side by side but Andrew was deemed to be a whisker in front and was credited with the podium finish.
Ethan Johnson won the round by a point over Corney, however, it is Corney that leaves Morgan Park with a 42-point lead in the championship.
bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Race Three Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|H Corney
|R15
|10m02.178
|2
|E Johnson
|R15
|+0.041
|3
|E Andrew
|R15
|+0.427
|4
|N Lazos
|R15
|+0.432
|5
|J Strugnell
|R15
|+1.971
|6
|J Louis
|R15
|+2.998
|7
|H Hynd
|R15
|+8.197
|8
|H Charlett
|R15
|+10.567
|9
|Z Beckinsale
|R15
|+12.331
|10
|P O’brien
|R15
|+19.168
|11
|A O’halloran
|R15
|+20.430
|12
|E Pelgrave
|R15
|+33.463
|13
|A Jordan
|R15
|+33.670
|14
|Z Russo
|R15
|+1m01.593
bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Points
|1
|H Corney
|Yam
|205
|2
|E Johnson
|Yam
|163
|3
|N Lazos
|Yam
|153
|4
|H Charlett
|Yam
|132
|5
|E Andrew
|Yam
|132
|6
|J Louis
|Yam
|119
|7
|R Mcadam
|Yam
|105
|8
|Z Beckinsale
|Yam
|103
|9
|A O’halloran
|Yam
|98
|10
|C Lewis
|Yam
|97
|11
|P O’brien
|Yam
|95
|12
|H Hynd
|Yam
|92
|13
|E Pelgrave
|Yam
|85
|14
|A Jordan
|Yam
|69
|15
|Z Russo
|Yam
|68
|16
|J Strugnell
|Yam
|48
bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Qualifying
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time
|1
|H Charlett
|R15
|1m37.707
|2
|H Corney
|R15
|1m38.661
|3
|RMcadam
|R15
|1m39.282
|4
|E Johnson
|R15
|1m39.471
|5
|E Andrew
|R15
|1m39.846
|6
|N Lazos
|R15
|1m40.974
|7
|J Strugnell
|R15
|1m41.619
|8
|J Louis
|R15
|1m42.066
|9
|Z Beckinsale
|R15
|1m42.176
|10
|P O’brien
|R15
|1m43.249
|11
|H Hynd
|R15
|1m43.359
|12
|E Pelgrave
|R15
|1m44.584
|13
|O’halloran
|R15
|1m45.174
|14
|A Jordan
|R15
|1m47.969
|15
|Z Russo
|R15
|1m53.097
2024 Australian Superbike Championship Calendar
Round 1: Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, VIC Feb 23-25 Round 2: Sydney Motorsport Park, NSW Mar 22-23 Round 3: Queensland Raceway, QLD Apr 26-28 Round 4: Morgan Park Raceway, QLD Jul 12-14
- Round 5: Phillip Island GP Circuit, VIC Sept 7-8
- Round 6: One Raceway, NSW Oct 4-6
- Round 7: The Bend Motorsports Park, SA Nov 8-10