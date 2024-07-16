ASBK 2024
Round Four – Morgan Park
ShopYamaha YMF R3 Cup
YMF R3 Cup Race One
Valentino Knezovic got the jump on the opening lap over Jesse Stroud when the opening YMF R3 Cup race of the year got underway at Morgan Park, and that pair quickly started to break away from Ryder Gilbert, Jordan Simpson and Will Nassif.
Stroud was all over the back of Knezovic as they started lap three, and that pair continued to streak away from the field.
Stroud got his nose in front early on the following lap but Knezovic returned fire around the back section of the circuit.
Knezovic and Stroud continued to tussle for the win all the way to flag as the battle for third place unfolded almost five-seconds behind them, the protagonists in that fight for the final step on the rostrum Jordan Simpson, Will Nassif, John Pelgrave and Ryder Gilbert.
Valentino Knezovic took the win by a nose over Stroud.
Will Nassif got the better of Jordan Simpson and John Pelgrave for the final step on the rostrum, crossing the line six-seconds behind the race winner.
YMF R3 Cup Race One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|V Knezovic
|R3
|11m24.349
|2
|J Stroud
|R3
|+0.032
|3
|W Nassif
|R3
|+6.077
|4
|J Simpson
|R3
|+6.275
|5
|J Pelgrave
|R3
|+6.432
|6
|R Gilbert
|R3
|+7.009
|7
|W Hunt
|R3
|+14.016
|8
|O Lewis
|R3
|+14.083
|9
|L Knight
|R3
|+22.620
|10
|A Codey
|R3
|+30.711
|11
|D Coward
|R3
|+30.722
|12
|E Andrew
|R3
|+31.265
|13
|M Cartwright
|R3
|+55.023
YMF R3 Cup Race Two
Alexander Codey and Elijah Andrew both crashed at turn 11 early in the second YMF R3 Cup bout.
Once again it was Knezovic out front early on but this time around he pulled the pin to leave the pursuers in his wake.
By halfway through the seven-lap race, Knezovic had almost three-seconds over Jesse Stroud and Will Nassif. He kept that buffer all the way to the flag, Stroud second and Nassif third.
Jordan Simpson took fourth ahead of Ryder Gilbert and John Pelgrave.
YMF R3 Cup Race Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|V Knezovic
|R3
|9m56.158
|2
|J Stroud
|R3
|+3.456
|3
|W Nassif
|R3
|+3.548
|4
|J Simpson
|R3
|+3.713
|5
|R Gilbert
|R3
|+3.888
|6
|J Pelgrave
|R3
|+4.016
|7
|O Lewis
|R3
|+11.942
|8
|W Hunt
|R3
|+12.278
|9
|L Knight
|R3
|+19.094
|10
|D Coward
|R3
|+38.547
|11
|M Cartwright
|R3
|+59.647
|12
|E Andrew
|R3
|+1m13.448
|DNF
|A Codey
|R3
|4 Laps
YMF R3 Cup Race Three
Valentino Knezovic and Jesse Stroud were the chief protagonists in the third and final bout at Morgan Park. That duo streaked away from a group of seven rivers battling over the final step of the rostrum, those contestants John Pelgrave, Jordan Simpson, Will Nassif, Ryder Gilbert, William Hunt, Lincoln Knight and Oscar Lewis.
Stroud and Knezovic traded blows and tripped each other up front but still kept pulling away from their pursuers. With three-laps to run they had almost five-seconds over third-placed Jordan Simpson.
Nothing separated Stroud and Knezovic over the final laps but it was Stroud with his nose in front when it mattered most, taking the win by eight-hundredths of a second.
Knezovic the round winner and series leader with 70-points to the Kiwi’s 65.
YMF R3 Cup Race Three Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|J Stroud
|R3
|11m21.142
|2
|V Knezovic
|R3
|+0.080
|3
|J Pelgrave
|R3
|+6.672
|4
|J Simpson
|R3
|+6.715
|5
|R Gilbert
|R3
|+6.721
|6
|W Hunt
|R3
|+10.046
|7
|L Knight
|R3
|+10.125
|8
|O Lewis
|R3
|+10.183
|9
|D Coward
|R3
|+39.307
|10
|E Andrew
|R3
|+44.209
|11
|M Cartwright
|R3
|+1m17.308
|DNF
|W Nassif
|R3
|5.433
YMF R3 Cup 300 Round Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|R1
|R2
|R3
|Points
|1
|V Knezovic
|R3
|25
|25
|20
|70
|2
|J Stroud
|R3
|20
|20
|25
|65
|3
|J Simpson
|R3
|17
|17
|17
|51
|4
|J Pelgrave
|R3
|16
|15
|18
|49
|5
|R Gilbert
|R3
|15
|16
|16
|47
|6
|W Hunt
|R3
|14
|13
|15
|42
|7
|O Lewis
|R3
|13
|14
|13
|40
|8
|L Knight
|R3
|12
|12
|14
|38
|9
|W Nassif
|R3
|18
|18
|36
|10
|D Coward
|R3
|10
|11
|12
|33
|11
|E Andrew
|R3
|9
|9
|11
|29
|12
|M Cartwright
|R3
|8
|10
|10
|28
|13
|A Codey
|R3
|11
|11
YMF R3 Cup Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Points
|1
|V Knezovic
|R3
|70
|2
|J Stroud
|R3
|65
|3
|J Simpson
|R3
|51
|4
|J Pelgrave
|R3
|49
|5
|R Gilbert
|R3
|47
|6
|W Hunt
|R3
|42
|7
|O Lewis
|R3
|40
|8
|L Knight
|R3
|38
|9
|W Nassif
|R3
|36
|10
|D Coward
|R3
|33
|11
|E Andrew
|R3
|29
|12
|M Cartwright
|R3
|28
|13
|A Codey
|R3
|11
YMF R3 Cup Qualifying
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time
|1
|V Knezovic
|R3
|1m24.161
|2
|W Nassif
|R3
|1m24.372
|3
|J Simpson
|R3
|1m24.652
|4
|J Pelgrave
|R3
|1m24.705
|5
|J Stroud
|R3
|1m24.997
|6
|R Gilbert
|R3
|1m25.050
|7
|W Hunt
|R3
|1m25.577
|8
|O Lewis
|R3
|1m25.681
|9
|L Knight
|R3
|1m26.104
|10
|A Codey
|R3
|1m28.183
|11
|D Coward
|R3
|1m28.660
|12
|E Andrew
|R3
|1m29.294
|13
|M Cartwright
|R3
|1m30.724
|14
|G Stephens
|R3
|1m30.724
2024 Australian Superbike Championship Calendar
Round 1: Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, VIC Feb 23-25 Round 2: Sydney Motorsport Park, NSW Mar 22-23 Round 3: Queensland Raceway, QLD Apr 26-28
- Round 4: Morgan Park Raceway, QLD Jul 12-14
- Round 5: Phillip Island GP Circuit, VIC Sept 7-8
- Round 6: One Raceway, NSW Oct 4-6
- Round 7: The Bend Motorsports Park, SA Nov 8-10