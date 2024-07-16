ASBK 2024

Round Four – Morgan Park

ShopYamaha YMF R3 Cup

YMF R3 Cup Race One

Valentino Knezovic got the jump on the opening lap over Jesse Stroud when the opening YMF R3 Cup race of the year got underway at Morgan Park, and that pair quickly started to break away from Ryder Gilbert, Jordan Simpson and Will Nassif.

Stroud was all over the back of Knezovic as they started lap three, and that pair continued to streak away from the field.

Stroud got his nose in front early on the following lap but Knezovic returned fire around the back section of the circuit.

Knezovic and Stroud continued to tussle for the win all the way to flag as the battle for third place unfolded almost five-seconds behind them, the protagonists in that fight for the final step on the rostrum Jordan Simpson, Will Nassif, John Pelgrave and Ryder Gilbert.

Valentino Knezovic took the win by a nose over Stroud.

Will Nassif got the better of Jordan Simpson and John Pelgrave for the final step on the rostrum, crossing the line six-seconds behind the race winner.

YMF R3 Cup Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 V Knezovic R3 11m24.349 2 J Stroud R3 +0.032 3 W Nassif R3 +6.077 4 J Simpson R3 +6.275 5 J Pelgrave R3 +6.432 6 R Gilbert R3 +7.009 7 W Hunt R3 +14.016 8 O Lewis R3 +14.083 9 L Knight R3 +22.620 10 A Codey R3 +30.711 11 D Coward R3 +30.722 12 E Andrew R3 +31.265 13 M Cartwright R3 +55.023

YMF R3 Cup Race Two

Alexander Codey and Elijah Andrew both crashed at turn 11 early in the second YMF R3 Cup bout.

Once again it was Knezovic out front early on but this time around he pulled the pin to leave the pursuers in his wake.

By halfway through the seven-lap race, Knezovic had almost three-seconds over Jesse Stroud and Will Nassif. He kept that buffer all the way to the flag, Stroud second and Nassif third.

Jordan Simpson took fourth ahead of Ryder Gilbert and John Pelgrave.

YMF R3 Cup Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 V Knezovic R3 9m56.158 2 J Stroud R3 +3.456 3 W Nassif R3 +3.548 4 J Simpson R3 +3.713 5 R Gilbert R3 +3.888 6 J Pelgrave R3 +4.016 7 O Lewis R3 +11.942 8 W Hunt R3 +12.278 9 L Knight R3 +19.094 10 D Coward R3 +38.547 11 M Cartwright R3 +59.647 12 E Andrew R3 +1m13.448 DNF A Codey R3 4 Laps

YMF R3 Cup Race Three

Valentino Knezovic and Jesse Stroud were the chief protagonists in the third and final bout at Morgan Park. That duo streaked away from a group of seven rivers battling over the final step of the rostrum, those contestants John Pelgrave, Jordan Simpson, Will Nassif, Ryder Gilbert, William Hunt, Lincoln Knight and Oscar Lewis.

Stroud and Knezovic traded blows and tripped each other up front but still kept pulling away from their pursuers. With three-laps to run they had almost five-seconds over third-placed Jordan Simpson.

Nothing separated Stroud and Knezovic over the final laps but it was Stroud with his nose in front when it mattered most, taking the win by eight-hundredths of a second.

Knezovic the round winner and series leader with 70-points to the Kiwi’s 65.

YMF R3 Cup Race Three Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 J Stroud R3 11m21.142 2 V Knezovic R3 +0.080 3 J Pelgrave R3 +6.672 4 J Simpson R3 +6.715 5 R Gilbert R3 +6.721 6 W Hunt R3 +10.046 7 L Knight R3 +10.125 8 O Lewis R3 +10.183 9 D Coward R3 +39.307 10 E Andrew R3 +44.209 11 M Cartwright R3 +1m17.308 DNF W Nassif R3 5.433

YMF R3 Cup 300 Round Points

Pos Rider Bike R1 R2 R3 Points 1 V Knezovic R3 25 25 20 70 2 J Stroud R3 20 20 25 65 3 J Simpson R3 17 17 17 51 4 J Pelgrave R3 16 15 18 49 5 R Gilbert R3 15 16 16 47 6 W Hunt R3 14 13 15 42 7 O Lewis R3 13 14 13 40 8 L Knight R3 12 12 14 38 9 W Nassif R3 18 18 36 10 D Coward R3 10 11 12 33 11 E Andrew R3 9 9 11 29 12 M Cartwright R3 8 10 10 28 13 A Codey R3 11 11

YMF R3 Cup Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 V Knezovic R3 70 2 J Stroud R3 65 3 J Simpson R3 51 4 J Pelgrave R3 49 5 R Gilbert R3 47 6 W Hunt R3 42 7 O Lewis R3 40 8 L Knight R3 38 9 W Nassif R3 36 10 D Coward R3 33 11 E Andrew R3 29 12 M Cartwright R3 28 13 A Codey R3 11

YMF R3 Cup Qualifying

Pos Rider Bike Time 1 V Knezovic R3 1m24.161 2 W Nassif R3 1m24.372 3 J Simpson R3 1m24.652 4 J Pelgrave R3 1m24.705 5 J Stroud R3 1m24.997 6 R Gilbert R3 1m25.050 7 W Hunt R3 1m25.577 8 O Lewis R3 1m25.681 9 L Knight R3 1m26.104 10 A Codey R3 1m28.183 11 D Coward R3 1m28.660 12 E Andrew R3 1m29.294 13 M Cartwright R3 1m30.724 14 G Stephens R3 1m30.724

