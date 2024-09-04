Recent Moto2 rider signings

Moto3 World Championship leader David Alonso will move up to Moto2 in 2025 with the CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team. The Colombian, who leads the Moto3 World Championship by 75 points over the second with eight races remaining in the season, thus becomes the first rider to complete the Aspar Team’s training ladder, from the Spanish Championship to the Moto2 category.

For Alonso, this will be his eighth season with the Aspar Team since he made his debut with the team in 2018, in the Spanish Championship. In this period, and to date, Alonso has become champion three times: he won the Spanish 85GP title in 2018, the European Talent Cup in 2020 and the Red Bull Rookies Cup in 2021. After two seasons in JuniorGP, Alonso moved up to the Moto3 World Championship at the age of 16.

In his debut year, Alonso already took four wins and a total of eight podiums that allowed him to finish third in the championship, 29 points off the champion. In 2024 he has become the benchmark rider in the category, with seven wins in the first twelve races and with the largest lead in all the World Championship categories.

David Alonso

“I think it’s the perfect time to move up to Moto2. This year we are showing our strength and now, with this, the goal will be to jump to the intermediate category with the Moto3 title. I am proud to be able to take this step with the CFMOTO Aspar Team, it is more than a team for me, it is my second family. They trusted me at the end of 2017, in the Spanish Championship, when I was eleven years old, and together we have achieved everything. I want to continue growing with them and getting more successes.”

Jorge Martínez Aspar

“David is the greatest exponent of the work we have been doing with the young riders in recent years and it is a joy to be able to say that next year he will be one of our riders in Moto2. He has grown with us and is now at a very high level in Moto3. We hope to finish the year with the title and that he can make the jump to Moto2 as world champion.”

Intact GP Moto2 line-up

A few weeks after the German Intact GP team announced the contract extension of this year’s rookie Senna Agius, the German Moto2 racing team from Memmingen in Bavariah as presented its complete rider pairing in Moto2 for the 2025 season with Manuel Gonzalez.

With Manuel Gonzalez, the team led by Jürgen Lingg, Stefan Keckeisen and Wolfgang Kuhn has gained a talented young rider who, at the age of 22, has already written an impressive success story that he would like to continue with the German racing team starting from 2025.

The Spaniard made a name for himself at a young age, winning the European Talent Cup at only 15 years. When he achieved three consecutive podium finishes towards the end of his first World SSP300 season in 2018, the Kawasaki ParkinGO team recruited him for the following season, where he made history by becoming the youngest world champion in motorcycle road racing with three wins and a total of six podium finishes. In 2020, Gonzalez was finally promoted to the WorldSSP, where the rookie finished every single race in the top ten. He kept adding up to this already impressive performance in 2021 with his first two victories and a third place in the overall standings.

In 2022, he joined the newly formed Yamaha Academy Team in the Moto2 World Championship and proved his abilities with three top 5 finishes. Gonzalez achieved his first top results in Moto2 with a fantastic second place in Qatar and another in Mugello in 2023. In the current season, the Madrilenian is in ninth place in the total standings, having taken pole position in Portimao and already reached the podium three times, finishing third in Portimao and Jerez and second in Mugello!

Meanwhile, his future team-mate Senna Agius is contesting his first successful season in the Moto2 World Championship and is now leading the rookie standings by 13 points, having scored points in seven of eleven races in his debut year to date, with his best result being fifth in Barcelona. The recently announced contract extension for the 19-year-old confirms the full confidence that the German racing team has placed in last year’s European Moto2 champion since his time with the in-house junior team. In 2025, he will be fighting for further success together with Manuel Gonzalez.

Even though the season is far from over, the Intact GP team thanked Darryn Binder for a great time together and wished him all the best for the future.

Manuel Gonzalez

“I am really happy to have signed with Intact GP for the 2025 season in Moto2. This team has put in a lot of effort to have me as their rider for next year. We both have high expectations for the upcoming season and I want to give my hundred percent as always. I will fight for our goals, which are the top positions. Together we will work hard on achieving our common targets and I cannot wait to start off the 2025 season with them.”

Senna Agius

“I am very happy that the team has the confidence in me to let me show my potential next season. A big thank you to Jürgen (Lingg), Stefan (Keckeisen) and Wolfgang (Kuhn) and everyone at Intact GP who believe in me. It’s been a very good start to the season for a rookie and I think we can build on that next year. I can’t wait to continue the journey with this team.”

Jürgen Lingg – Intact GP Team Manager

“With Manuel Gonzalez, we have signed a world champion who has constantly improved in Moto2 over the past few years. Together, we want to confirm this trend next year and, we hope, take another step forward. I think the change comes at a good time for everyone, because Manuel has now been able to gain a lot of experience in this extremely competitive category, which will offer added value to the entire team structure. Everyone in the team is very happy with our new addition and we are looking forward to working together.

“We are grateful that Senna will be riding for us for another year. We are convinced that he will be able to take a significant step forward next season with the experience he has gained, so we are already looking forward to continuing to support him in his strong development after he became European champion in Moto2 as our former Junior-team rider.

“We will have a good time together and do everything we can to give both riders the necessary environment so that they can hit the ground running and ultimately achieve the success we all hope for. I would like to personally thank everyone involved on behalf of the whole team.

“I would also like to thank Darryn for the excellent working relationship! It is a great pleasure to work with him. We will do everything we can to build on the clear progress he has made in the past races and try to improve even further.”

Jake Dixon to Elf Marc VDS Racing

The Elf Marc VDS Racing Team has signed British star Jake Dixon for the 2025 Moto2 World Championship campaign.

Dixon’s wealth of experience and proven race winning pedigree makes him the perfect choice to lead the team’s exciting new adventure next year when it will compete for Moto2 glory using the Boscoscuro chassis.

The 28-year-old is currently enjoying a great run of success in his sixth full season in Moto2 and is on an impressive run of four successive podium finishes in Assen, Silverstone, Spielberg and victory last weekend at Aragon.

Dixon finished inside the top six overall in 2022 and 2023 and he has scored 15 podiums since making his Moto2 debut back in 2019.

Jake Dixon

“Firstly, I want to say a huge thanks to Marc for giving me the opportunity to ride for such a fantastic team. They have been at the top in Moto2 for such a long time and won three titles and all I can say is it’s an absolute pleasure to be joining Marc VDS Racing next season. I feel I am ready for a new challenge and a new adventure and moving to this team gives me so much motivation. I really can’t wait to get started next year and look forward to bringing more success to the team.”

Marc Van der Straten – Elf Marc VDS Racing Team Owner

“I am personally very happy with the arrival of Jake Dixon to our team. He is a fighter on and off the track and I love that. The 2025 season will be very important for us as we face the exciting challenge of competing with the Boscoscuro chassis. We need someone who is fast and able to quickly adapt to changes and Jake has these characteristics. I’m looking forward to seeing him fighting at the front and defending the VDS colours”.