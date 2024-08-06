2024 Red Bull Romaniacs – Silver/Bronze Classes

A Yamaha Tenere 700 was ridden to Bronze class victory in the hands of Kevin Gallas, despite the German suffering a massive crash on the final day at the 2024 edition of Red Bull Romaniacs.

Gallas managed to take the win that had eluded Pol Tarrés in recent years; Tarrés was, however, still in the spotlight, this year choosing to step up to the even more competitive Silver class on the Tenere. The Spaniard earned a highly creditable 60th place in the Silver category.

Winning the Silver class on a two-stroke Beta was Kornel Ott. New Zealand’s Chris Birch (Leatt Say No To Slow) had led much of the way before finishing runner-up, while another Kiwi, Ryan Hayward, took fourth, both men on two-stroke KTM machinery. The top Aussie in the Silver class was Alan Temby in 17th, with Shane Moss in 21st.

Set up by ex-Snowboarder Martin Freinademetz, Red Bull Romaniacs is a gruelling hard enduro event which sees riders take to some of the hardest terrain and obstacles of any hard enduro event.

Tarrés was forced to relinquish several positions while he fixed his radiator after colliding with a piece of wood which briefly halted his charge. Fixing it himself, he soldiered on and finished the race up the remarkable Gusterita Hill Climb in front of a sea of cheering spectators.

Pol Tarrés

“I decided to race in the Silver Class after Martin Freinademetz challenged me to do it. I have to say, this was the craziest and most challenging thing I’ve ever done. It was tougher than Erzbergrodeo, the altitude record or anything else I’ve tried. I was super exhausted and sometimes even doubted whether I can keep racing for 4 days in a row at this level. It was a strong fight within myself but every day I managed to pass my limits and that kept me motivated. It was also my dream to finish with the Gusterita Hill Climb. The audience really gave me that extra energy! I’m very happy for Kevin as well, he gave more than 100% and that’s what matters in a race like this.”

2024 Red Bull Romaniacs – Silver Results

Kornel Ott (HUN) 20h2m34s Chris Birch (NZL) +6m30s Patrick Riegler (AUT) +13m27s Ryan Hayward (NZL) +24m15s Vlad Casian Hambasan (ROU) +42m17s Ben Wibberley (GBR) +51m8s Steven Calderon (CRI) +1h17m40s Vinzenz Paulus (DEU) +1h23m20s Philipp Bertl (AUT) +1h36m16s Raul Marin (ROU) +1h47m3s

…60. Pol Tarrés (AND) +6h50m29s

2024 Red Bull Romaniacs – Bronze Results