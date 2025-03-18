2025 New Zealand Superbike Championship

Round Four Taupo Motorsport Park

The New Zealand Superbike Championship wrapped up at Taupo Motorsport Park over the weekend, with Round Four the season finale which witnessed all three champions claiming a perfect weekend of three wins and pole, to end their seasons on a high.

Mitch Rees took out the Superbike class, ending the season on 299-points to runner-up Alastair Hoogenboezem’s 215, while Rogan Chandler rounded out the season’s top three on 156-points, mirroring the duo’s results for the round.

Mitch Rees

“I knew that I just had to play it safe and just pocket some good points. The title win was comfortable in the end. I had won the title in 2023 with an entire round to spare, but it was a six-round series that year. It was a much shorter series this year, so to still win the title with two races to spare is pretty cool too. I guess you could say I’m at the peak of my powers at the moment, but I do still think I can go faster. I credit dad, Tony, and my younger brother Damon (who sadly passed away in June 2023, aged just 28, due to an unexpected illness) for getting me to where I am today, plus the support from my mum and my wife too.”

Alastair Hoogenboezem

“I was happy to get second in the championship. The team worked really well together and Av and Jake smashed it.”

In the Supersport 600 class Jake Lewis was untouchable, ending the season on 303-points to Luca Durning’s 225, with Durning the runner-up for the round. Ashton Hughes was second for the weekend, but it was Dylan Brune who took the final step of the championship podium.

Jake Lewis

“Wrapping up the 2025 Supersport 600 Championship, I qualified in pole position with the fastest-ever Supersport 600 lap at Taupo Motorsport Park. Then I went on to win three from three, along with grabbing the lap record in the final race. Our whole team has been exceptional this year and it shows from the results we were able to get. A big congrats to Al and Dale [Finch] for their great season on the Superbikes and to Avalon for wrapping up the Pro Twin Championship. Big thank you to all our sponsors who help make this all happen. Especially Altherm Window Systems and Yamaha NZ.”

Avalon Lewis took the Pro Twins title, 69-points clear of Billie Fuller, with Scott Findlay third.

NZSBK Round Four Results

Superbikes

Mitch Rees – 76 Alastair Hoogenboezem – 60 Rogan Chandler – 48

SuperSport 600

Jake Lewis – 76 Ashton Hughes – 60 Luca Durning – 48

Pro Twins

Avalon Lewis – 76 Scott Findlay – 49 Sam Guthrie – 45

NZSBK Championship Overall Standings

Superbikes

Mitch Rees – 299 Alastair Hoogenboezem – 215 Rogan Chandler – 156

SuperSport 600

Jake Lewis – 303 Luca Durning – 225 Dylan Byrne – 124

Pro Twins