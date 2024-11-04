Remy Gardner Limited Edition Kabuto F17 helmet

The Kabuto F17 helmet is designed for modern riders who seek the ideal blend of style, comfort, and safety. Its aerodynamic shell and advanced ventilation system provide exceptional airflow, keeping you cool and comfortable on long rides.

Made from premium materials, the F17 offers outstanding impact protection while remaining lightweight. The dual-density EPS liner ensures optimal energy absorption in case of a crash, and the multi-point ventilation system helps maintain your focus on the road.

Featuring a Pinlock-ready face shield, the F17 guarantees clear visibility in any weather. The quick-release system allows for easy shield changes without the need for tools. Plus, its ergonomic interior is fully removable and washable, ensuring a custom fit and easy maintenance.

Kabuto F17 features

Each helmet features its own unique serial number on the side.

ECE 22.06 and FIM Approved

Handmade in Japan

MIPS Multi-directional Impact Protection System

A.C.T.-2 Shell construction

Multi-directional aerodynamics

Side and Top aero ventilation

COOLMAX & Fully Detachable Interior System

DEOFACTOR antimicrobial treatment

Emergency System cheek pads

Intercom attachment space

Glasses-friendly cheek pads

Pinlock Original Insert Lens included

Breath guard and wind shutter included

Centre Lock/Double Axis Visor System

RRP$1499.95

Head to the Kabuto Australia website to check out the range, or head into your local stockist.