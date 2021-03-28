2020 Moto2 World Championship Round One

Remy Gardner kickstarted his 2021 Moto2 career with the Red Bull KTM Ajo squad in fine style at the Losail International Circuit earlier today, finishing second after an intense but exciting opening twenty lap race.

Starting from sixth on the grid after he was forced to abandon his last flying lap following a crash at Turn 10 by Xavi Vierge, the Aussie used his head, ending the opening lap outside the top five, before settling into his rhythm.

A calm head and the knowledge that he had ‘race pace’ meant Remy didn’t panic, the #87 remaining cool and collected as he slowly worked his through the group ahead, moving into third and then into second with ease. A spirited push for victory saw the gap to the leader reduce but ultimately the Red Bull KTM Ajo rider had to settle for P2 at the flag – a superb way to start the 2021 season.

With the second round of the FIM Moto2 World Championship place at the Losail International Circuit in one week, Remy will use the coming days to recharge ahead of what promises to be another enthralling race at the sharp end in the Qatari desert.

Remy Gardner – P2

“The weekend started well on Friday, I expected a little bit more, but we weren’t far away from the top time overall and I was looking to move forward both in terms of time and position in Qualifying. We ended P6 in quali after I had to abort my last flying lap. I can’t say it would have made a massive change to where I started but it would have been nice to be on the front row, but the target was always the race. I am super happy, it’s a great way to start the season. I got a little swamped in the beginning but I was able to find a good pace and fight my way through the pack, but in the end Sam was just too far. It’s good points and all I can say is let’s go again next week!”

Moto 2 Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Sam LOWES Kalex 40m03.123 2 Remy GARDNER Kalex +2.26 3 Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO Kalex +5.228 4 Marco BEZZECCHI Kalex +5.241 5 Raul FERNANDEZ Kalex +6.145 6 Joe ROBERTS Kalex +6.786 7 Jake DIXON Kalex +8.721 8 Marcel SCHROTTER Kalex +10.911 9 Bo BENDSNEYDER Kalex +12.493 10 Jorge NAVARRO Boscoscuro +16.8 11 Cameron BEAUBIER Kalex +17.147 12 Celestino VIETTI Kalex +17.289 13 Aron CANET Boscoscuro +17.527 14 Augusto FERNANDEZ Kalex +17.54 15 Thomas LUTHI Kalex +17.816 16 Tony ARBOLINO Kalex +18.211 17 Ai OGURA Kalex +19.143 18 Lorenzo DALLA PORTA Kalex +19.22 19 Stefano MANZI Kalex +25.806 20 Yari MONTELLA Boscoscuro +30.664 21 Albert ARENAS Boscoscuro +30.708 22 Nicolò BULEGA Kalex +32.764 Not Classified DNF Somkiat CHANTRA Kalex 1 Lap DNF Xavi VIERGE Kalex 6 Laps DNF Hector GARZO Kalex 11 Laps DNF Hafizh SYAHRIN NTS 11 Laps DNF Lorenzo BALDASSARRI MV Agusta 14 Laps DNF Marcos RAMIREZ Kalex 0 Lap

Moto 2 Championship Standings