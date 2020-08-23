Remy Gardner races to third at Red Bull Ring
Round Six of the 2020 MotoGP at Red Bull Ring proved a successful outing for the Aussies, with both Jack Miller and Remy Gardner on the podium, with Gardner racing to his second Moto2 career podium in the Styrian Grand Prix, after starting the twenty-five lap race from sixth on the grid.
After taking Pole Position at the Red Bull Ring a week ago, Remy Gardner had to be content with a second row start for the Styrian GP which was also held at the Austrian venue. A small spill, at the same turn that saw him slide out of podium contention, prevented any further challenge for P1 in qualifying, with Gardner nevertheless content with the work done leading up to lights out on Sunday.
Ending lap one in fourth, Remy was soon up to third and after setting the initial fastest race lap, he closed the gap on the front running duo, to join the battle for the lead with twenty laps to go. Ten laps in and after several laps following to lead two riders the #87 made his move, a perfectly executed overtake on the brakes at Turn 3 saw him progress into P2.
With race leader Jorge Martin escaping at the front, Gardner dropped back to third, regrouping quickly to race the final ten laps for the final place on the podium. Drama struck with Bezzecchi and Martin being shuffled around after Martin exceeded track limits, with Remy crossing the line to secure a well earnt second World Championship podium finish, clearly elated and leaving Austria now ninth overall in the overall standings.
Remy Gardner – P3
“We worked well on Friday, especially on race pace so I would say it was a positive opening day. I was on Pole last weekend but the mission this weekend was to get onto the top two rows, and we did that. Overall, I was quite happy, I found the limit towards the end of qualifying and had a small crash, but it’s better to crash not in the race. I am extremely happy with the work that we have done here in Austria. The team has done a great job and we have been able to show our potential both over one lap and over race distance. It’s a shame about last weekend as I really think we could have made it two podiums, but today makes up for it. I gave it everything, especially on the brakes so we need to find some more straight line speed but as I say, overall I am really happy to get this podium. Big thanks to everyone who is supporting me, my sponsors, and the fans. To now have over ten thousand followers on Twitter is insane. Let’s hope we can keep this momentum when we move to Misano!”
Moto2 Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Marco BEZZECCHI
|Kalex
|37m12.461
|2
|Jorge MARTIN
|Kalex
|0 Lap
|3
|Remy GARDNER
|Kalex
|+1.027
|4
|Tetsuta NAGASHIMA
|Kalex
|+1.974
|5
|Thomas LUTHI
|Kalex
|+3.23
|6
|Xavi VIERGE
|Kalex
|+6.196
|7
|Luca MARINI
|Kalex
|+8.634
|8
|Jake DIXON
|Kalex
|+9.005
|9
|Hector GARZO
|Kalex
|+9.62
|10
|Enea BASTIANINI
|Kalex
|+10.051
|11
|Marcel SCHROTTER
|Kalex
|+10.238
|12
|Joe ROBERTS
|Kalex
|+14.857
|13
|Nicolò BULEGA
|Kalex
|+17.968
|14
|Stefano MANZI
|MV Agusta
|+20.956
|15
|Lorenzo BALDASSARRI
|Kalex
|+21.189
|16
|Marcos RAMIREZ
|Kalex
|+21.497
|17
|Lorenzo DALLA PORTA
|Kalex
|+26.471
|18
|Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO
|Speed Up
|+26.952
|19
|Edgar PONS
|Kalex
|+29.4
|20
|Simone CORSI
|MV Agusta
|+30.859
|21
|Kasma DANIEL
|Kalex
|+43.828
|22
|Alejandro MEDINA
|Speed Up
|+55.353
|23
|Andi Farid IZDIHAR
|Kalex
|+1’00.005
|24
|Bo BENDSNEYDER
|NTS
|+1’10.576
|Not Classified
|DNF
|Dominique AEGERTER
|NTS
|6 Laps
|DNF
|Augusto FERNANDEZ
|Kalex
|11 Laps
|DNF
|Jorge NAVARRO
|Speed Up
|23 Laps
|DNF
|Somkiat CHANTRA
|Kalex
|23 Laps
Moto2 World Championship Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Points
|1
|Luca MARINI
|Kalex
|87
|2
|Enea BASTIANINI
|Kalex
|79
|3
|Jorge MARTIN
|Kalex
|79
|4
|Tetsuta NAGASHIMA
|Kalex
|68
|5
|Marco BEZZECCHI
|Kalex
|65
|6
|Sam LOWES
|Kalex
|59
|7
|Xavi VIERGE
|Kalex
|46
|8
|Aron CANET
|Speed Up
|43
|9
|Remy GARDNER
|Kalex
|41
|10
|Joe ROBERTS
|Kalex
|39
|11
|Marcel SCHROTTER
|Kalex
|37
|12
|Thomas LUTHI
|Kalex
|35
|13
|Lorenzo BALDASSARRI
|Kalex
|34
|14
|Augusto FERNANDEZ
|Kalex
|25
|15
|Jorge NAVARRO
|Speed Up
|19
|16
|Hafizh SYAHRIN
|Speed Up
|17
|17
|Stefano MANZI
|MV Agusta
|15
|18
|Jake DIXON
|Kalex
|12
|19
|Hector GARZO
|Kalex
|12
|20
|Nicolò BULEGA
|Kalex
|11
|21
|Bo BENDSNEYDER
|NTS
|5
|22
|Dominique AEGERTER
|NTS
|4
|23
|Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO
|Speed Up
|3
|24
|Somkiat CHANTRA
|Kalex
|3
|25
|Marcos RAMIREZ
|Kalex
|1
|26
|Simone CORSI
|MV Agusta
|1
|27
|Edgar PONS
|Kalex
|0
|28
|Lorenzo DALLA PORTA
|Kalex
|0
|29
|Andi Farid IZDIHAR
|Kalex
|0
|30
|Kasma DANIEL
|Kalex
|0
|31
|Jesko RAFFIN
|NTS
|0
|32
|Alejandro MEDINA
|Speed Up
|0