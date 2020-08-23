Remy Gardner races to third at Red Bull Ring

Round Six of the 2020 MotoGP at Red Bull Ring proved a successful outing for the Aussies, with both Jack Miller and Remy Gardner on the podium, with Gardner racing to his second Moto2 career podium in the Styrian Grand Prix, after starting the twenty-five lap race from sixth on the grid.

After taking Pole Position at the Red Bull Ring a week ago, Remy Gardner had to be content with a second row start for the Styrian GP which was also held at the Austrian venue. A small spill, at the same turn that saw him slide out of podium contention, prevented any further challenge for P1 in qualifying, with Gardner nevertheless content with the work done leading up to lights out on Sunday.

Ending lap one in fourth, Remy was soon up to third and after setting the initial fastest race lap, he closed the gap on the front running duo, to join the battle for the lead with twenty laps to go. Ten laps in and after several laps following to lead two riders the #87 made his move, a perfectly executed overtake on the brakes at Turn 3 saw him progress into P2.

With race leader Jorge Martin escaping at the front, Gardner dropped back to third, regrouping quickly to race the final ten laps for the final place on the podium. Drama struck with Bezzecchi and Martin being shuffled around after Martin exceeded track limits, with Remy crossing the line to secure a well earnt second World Championship podium finish, clearly elated and leaving Austria now ninth overall in the overall standings.

Remy Gardner – P3

“We worked well on Friday, especially on race pace so I would say it was a positive opening day. I was on Pole last weekend but the mission this weekend was to get onto the top two rows, and we did that. Overall, I was quite happy, I found the limit towards the end of qualifying and had a small crash, but it’s better to crash not in the race. I am extremely happy with the work that we have done here in Austria. The team has done a great job and we have been able to show our potential both over one lap and over race distance. It’s a shame about last weekend as I really think we could have made it two podiums, but today makes up for it. I gave it everything, especially on the brakes so we need to find some more straight line speed but as I say, overall I am really happy to get this podium. Big thanks to everyone who is supporting me, my sponsors, and the fans. To now have over ten thousand followers on Twitter is insane. Let’s hope we can keep this momentum when we move to Misano!”

Moto2 Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Marco BEZZECCHI Kalex 37m12.461 2 Jorge MARTIN Kalex 0 Lap 3 Remy GARDNER Kalex +1.027 4 Tetsuta NAGASHIMA Kalex +1.974 5 Thomas LUTHI Kalex +3.23 6 Xavi VIERGE Kalex +6.196 7 Luca MARINI Kalex +8.634 8 Jake DIXON Kalex +9.005 9 Hector GARZO Kalex +9.62 10 Enea BASTIANINI Kalex +10.051 11 Marcel SCHROTTER Kalex +10.238 12 Joe ROBERTS Kalex +14.857 13 Nicolò BULEGA Kalex +17.968 14 Stefano MANZI MV Agusta +20.956 15 Lorenzo BALDASSARRI Kalex +21.189 16 Marcos RAMIREZ Kalex +21.497 17 Lorenzo DALLA PORTA Kalex +26.471 18 Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO Speed Up +26.952 19 Edgar PONS Kalex +29.4 20 Simone CORSI MV Agusta +30.859 21 Kasma DANIEL Kalex +43.828 22 Alejandro MEDINA Speed Up +55.353 23 Andi Farid IZDIHAR Kalex +1’00.005 24 Bo BENDSNEYDER NTS +1’10.576 Not Classified DNF Dominique AEGERTER NTS 6 Laps DNF Augusto FERNANDEZ Kalex 11 Laps DNF Jorge NAVARRO Speed Up 23 Laps DNF Somkiat CHANTRA Kalex 23 Laps

Moto2 World Championship Standings