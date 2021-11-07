Remy Gardner wins in Portugal

Remy Gardner (Red Bull KTM Ajo) secured what’s likely the most important victory of his career at the Grande Prémio Brembo do Algarve and now takes a 23-point lead into the final round in Valencia. The Australian got the better of rival and teammate Raul Fernandez as the Spaniard had to settle for P2 despite an early lead. Sam Lowes (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) completed the podium, ultimately less than a second away from Fernandez.

As the lights went out, Raul Fernandez and Gardner both made good starts and they launched into Turn 1 as they lined up on the grid – P1 and P2. Marco Bezzecchi (Sky Racing Team VR46) made a lightning start from seventhto push his way up into P3 in the opening exchanges too, and the Italian was soon ahead of Gardner to boot. The top three – Raul Fernandez, Bezzecchi and Gardner – were split by just over a second in the early stages, with Cameron Beaubier (American Racing) in an impressive fourth, two seconds down on the podium fight.

After shadowing Bezzecchi for a few laps, Gardner was back up into P2 on Lap 9, with Raul Fernandez’ lead standing at just over a second. As things were, the gap between the Red Bull KTM Ajo pair would have been 13 points heading to Valencia, but Gardner was starting to reel his teammate in…

Turn 1, Lap 13. Gardner, with more grip, was truly on the scene and passed Raul Fernandez down the hill. Bezzecchi was three seconds further behind, so it looked set to send in a duel, but Gardner wasn’t pulling away. The number 25 of his teammate was latched onto his rear tyre, with Lowes the new threat in P3 as the Brit caught and passed Bezzecchi.

Heading into the final five laps, Raul Fernandez was still hanging in there but couldn’t get close enough to make a move. But with three to go, the gap went up over a second, and it only increased from there…

By the last lap, Lowes was lapping nearly a second a lap quicker than Raul Fernandez too, and if the number 22 overtook the number 25, that would hand the title to Gardner. And the Brit got close but not quite close enough, with Gardner taking 25 points under extreme pressure and in a fair bit of pain after his crash on Friday. Fernandez hung on in second, and Lowes completed the podium after another good ride at the front, pulling a little more clear in fourth overall heading to Valencia.

Aron Canet (QuieroCorredor Aspar Team) ultimately pipped Beaubier to P4 but the duo crossed the line just 0.005 apart, and the American equalled his best Moto2 result. Celestino Vietti (Sky Racing Team VR46) claimed P6 as the Italian once again impresses, the rookie beating Jorge Navarro (Termozeta Speed Up) by eight tenths. Bezzecchi slipped from P2 to P8 at the chequered flag. Augusto Fernandez (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) and Marcel Schrötter (Liqui Moly Intact GP) rounded out the top 10.

Fabio Di Giannantonio (Federal Oil Gresini Moto2) couldn’t covert a front row start into a podium attack, the Italian finishing P11, with Hector Garzo (Flexbox HP40), Stefano Manzi (Flexbox HP40), Marcos Ramirez (American Racing) and Bo Bendsneyder (Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team) picked up the final points.

Gardner’s victory sees him have one hand and four fingers on the 2021 Moto2 World title, but it’s not over until it’s over. A phenomenal season finale is coming up in Valencia between the Red Bull KTM Ajo duo… so who comes out on top after a thrilling season?

The Australian has gathered 12 podiums through a consistent term that included wins in Italy, Catalunya, Germany, Great Britain and now Portugal. Fernandez has 11 rostrum appearances. Gardner and Fernandez’s will end their gripping dispute at next week’s season-closing Gran Premio Motul de la Comunitat Valenciana on Sunday November 14th.

Remy Gardner

“One of the hardest races and one of my best. Especially with all that pressure. I was pretty clear that we’d go with the hard tyre and it worked out. I had to really push in the first stage of race to stay with Raul. My ribs were hurting, and it was really tough. I don’t know how I did it to be honest.”

Moto2 Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Remy GARDNER Kalex 39m36.275 2 Raul FERNANDEZ Kalex +3.014 3 Sam LOWES Kalex +3.899 4 Aron CANET Boscoscuro +7.616 5 Cameron BEAUBIER Kalex +7.621 6 Celestino VIETTI Kalex +10.021 7 Jorge NAVARRO Boscoscuro +10.908 8 Marco BEZZECCHI Kalex +11.586 9 Augusto FERNANDEZ Kalex +13.121 10 Marcel SCHROTTER Kalex +13.286 11 Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO Kalex +14.614 12 Hector GARZO Kalex +25.538 13 Stefano MANZI Kalex +26.511 14 Marcos RAMIREZ Kalex +27.225 15 Bo BENDSNEYDER Kalex +28.345 16 Fermín ALDEGUER Boscoscuro +28.412 17 Simone CORSI MV Agusta +32.282 18 Hafizh SYAHRIN NTS +35.387 19 Thomas LUTHI Kalex +39.184 20 Tony ARBOLINO Kalex +43.803 21 Tetsuta NAGASHIMA Kalex ++43.432 22 Nicolò BULEGA Kalex +43.491 23 Barry BALTUS NTS +45.847 24 Joe ROBERTS Kalex +54.35 25 Piotr BIESIEKIRSKI Kalex +1m08.619 Not Classified DNF Lorenzo BALDASSARRI MV Agusta 9 Laps DNF Xavi VIERGE Kalex 13 Laps DNF Jake DIXON Kalex 14 Laps DNF Ai OGURA Kalex 21 Laps DNF Albert ARENAS Boscoscuro 22 Laps

Moto2 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Bike Nation Points 1 Remy GARDNER Kalex AUS 305 2 Raul FERNANDEZ Kalex SPA 282 3 Marco BEZZECCHI Kalex ITA 214 4 Sam LOWES Kalex GBR 181 5 Augusto FERNANDEZ Kalex SPA 158 6 Aron CANET Boscoscuro SPA 153 7 Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO Kalex ITA 141 8 Ai OGURA Kalex JPN 120 9 Jorge NAVARRO Boscoscuro SPA 98 10 Marcel SCHROTTER Kalex GER 91 11 Xavi VIERGE Kalex SPA 83 12 Celestino VIETTI Kalex ITA 76 13 Joe ROBERTS Kalex USA 59 14 Tony ARBOLINO Kalex ITA 51 15 Cameron BEAUBIER Kalex USA 50 16 Bo BENDSNEYDER Kalex NED 46 17 Somkiat CHANTRA Kalex THA 37 18 Marcos RAMIREZ Kalex SPA 37 19 Stefano MANZI Kalex ITA 33 20 Jake DIXON Kalex GBR 30 21 Albert ARENAS Boscoscuro SPA 28 22 Thomas LUTHI Kalex SWI 23 23 Hector GARZO Kalex SPA 16 24 Simone CORSI MV Agusta ITA 16 25 Fermín ALDEGUER Boscoscuro SPA 13 26 Nicolò BULEGA Kalex ITA 12 27 Lorenzo DALLA PORTA Kalex ITA 10 28 Hafizh SYAHRIN NTS MAL 8 29 Alonso LOPEZ Boscoscuro SPA 4 30 Lorenzo BALDASSARRI MV Agusta ITA 3 31 Barry BALTUS NTS BEL 2

