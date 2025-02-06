R&G Racing Gleam Cleaning Range

For easy, stress-free bike cleaning, R&G Gleam is an affordable cleaning and lubrication range made up of 16 products specifically designed to keep your motorcycle and helmet clean and protected. Whether you’re washing your bike or gear, chain or brakes, or just detailing your bike, R&G have you covered.

R&G Gleam Nano Bike Wash – From $19.95 RRP

This fresh, fruity scented bike wash effectively removes dirt, and grime, leaving it spotless and refreshed. Made from a biodegradable formula, it’s safe for all motorcycle components.

Shop R&G Gleam Nano Bike Wash 1 L or 5L

R&G Gleam Dry or Wet Chain Lubes – $19.95 RRP

Whether you are riding in dry and dusty conditions or extreme wet weather, these wax-based chain lubes will keep your chains protected. Easily remove after your ride with the R&G Nano Bike Wash and Chain Cleaner.

Shop R&G Gleam Dry Chain Lube or Wet Chain Lube Now

R&G Gleam Helmet & Visor Cleaner – $13.95 RRP

This biodegradable, PH-neutral formulated helmet and visor cleaner not only quickly removes grime, but is also safe to use on all helmets. Simply spray on and wipe off!

Shop R&G Gleam Helmet & Visor Cleaner Now

R&G Gleam Disk Brake Cleaner – $19.95 RRP

Improve your braking performance and extend the life of your brake discs and pads, with this powerful formula that removes dust, oil, and contaminants. Safe for all components of your machine!

Shop R&G Gleam Disk Brake Cleaner Now

R&G Gleam Plastic Coating – $22.95 RRP

Restore your faded and dull plastics back to a rich black with the R&G Gleam Plastic Coating. It also provides protection against sun, water, chemical, and airborne contaminants.

Shop R&G Gleam Plastic Coating Now

R&G Gleam Waterless Wash – $24.95 RRP

No water required! It’s the easiest way to remove light contaminants between washes. Simply shake, spray and buff the surface.

Shop R&G Gleam Waterless Wash Now

Head into your local R&G stockist to grab the latest in cleaning and detailing.