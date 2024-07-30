R&G Racing PRO Engine Case Covers

R&G Racing’s PRO Engine Case Covers are joining the FIM Quality Product Programme (FQP). The internationally recognised seal of approval for products and services both on and off the track is only awarded after a comprehensive assessment process.

Fabio Muner, FIM Marketing and Digital Director

“The FIM is delighted to welcome R&G as part of the FIM Quality Product Programme. Its products are both proven and trusted in the specialised field of motorcycle protection and the FQP endorsement is a great way for R&G to celebrate its twenty-fifth anniversary year.”

The PRO Engine Case Covers have been developed and extensively crash tested. Made from lightweight aluminium, they offer exceptional strength and durability, while a replaceable HDPE ‘Skidder’ allows riders and teams to save money by eliminating the need to purchase an entirely new kit after a crash.

The covers simply bolt on over the original engine casing so there’s no need for glue or any removal of parts. Slimline for maximum ground clearance, powder coated to finish, and protecting one of the most vulnerable parts of the machine.

R&G Racing products are available at all good motorcycle retailers, to check out the full Ficeda Accessories range see their website (link).

Simon Hughes, Managing Director of R&G

“We are delighted that our PRO Engine Case Cover protection has been recognised and brought into the FIM Quality Product Programme and we look forward to a fruitful partnership. We have focused on some of the most important machines in our first development phase, with more applications to follow in due course.”