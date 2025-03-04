2025 bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup

The bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup (OJC) and R&G Racing have teamed up, with the leading manufacturer of motorcycle crash protection and bolt-on accessories, the newest official partner for season 2025.

The collaboration will see R&G Racing provide its premium safety products to the OJC, enhancing the safety of the young riders as they develop their skills on the track.

R&G Racing’s partnership with OJC underscores the championship’s commitment to providing a safe and supportive environment for young riders to thrive.

Simon Hughes – Managing Director of R&G

“The bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup is such a prestigious championship and development program and we are absolutely thrilled to be a part of it. Supporting grassroots racing has always been at our core and we look forward to seeing how the championship develops this year!”

Naturally the bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup (OJC) will continue to unearth circuit racing stars in 2025, with 20 riders to compete in the FIM-backed and Dorna Sports-endorsed Road to MotoGP pathways program.

The expanded OJC roster – hailing from all parts of Australia as well as New Zealand – includes 12 rookies, while the balance is returning to the academy which provides young riders with everything they need: identical Yamaha YZF-R15s, Shark helmets, Ricondi riding gear and high-level coaching support led by former 500 GP race winner Garry McCoy.

The 2025 OJC season will commence under lights at Sydney Motorsport Park on March 28-29 before visiting Queensland Raceway (May 2-4) and Morgan Park Raceway (June 13-15) – all in conjunction with the 2025 mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship presented by Motul (ASBK).

The OJC riders will also venture to One Raceway (October 3-5) and The Bend (November 7-9), with one round’s date and location still to be announced.

The 2025 OJC line-up is as follows:

2025 new Oceania Junior Cup riders

• Callum Campbell, NSW

• Chaz Williams, Qld

• Finn Mellerick, Vic

• Ghage Plowman, SA

• Leo Darling, WA

• Liam Fookes, NT

• Orlando Peovitis, WA

• Thomas Cameron, NSW

• Xavier Curmi, NSW

• Charlie Nichols, NSW

• Stevie Middlebook, WA

• Krue Knight, Vic

Returning Oceania Junior Cup riders for 2025

• Adam Jordan, NSW

• Ethan Pelgrave, Qld

• Jed Louis, NSW

• Connor Lewis, NSW

• Hunter Charlett, NZ

• Phoenix O’Brien, Vic

• Rossi McAdam, WA

• Jai Strugnell, SA

The 2025 OJC riders recently completed a two-day training camp at Winton Motor Raceway on a fleet of brand new YZF-R15s, where McCoy was joined by Ty Lynch and Archie McDonald in an expanded coaching team.

2025 bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Calendar