RHK Ratchet & Camlock Tie Downs

Developed specifically for the needs of motorcyclists, the RHK tie downs are available in two sizes in swivel or straight configurations with or without swivel, with various strengths to suit your load and needs.

Designed to safely secure your motorcycle to your vehicle, trailer or bike carrier, the 28mm Camlock tie downs utilise zinc alloy camlock buckles, producing a straight pull break strength of 400kg or loop pull/lashing break strength of 800kg, per tie down.

The 38mm Swivel Carabiner Camlock tie downs offer the same strength as its 28mm counterpart, but the addition of the swivel carabiner allows the tie downs to stay inline.

For additional strength, upgrade to the 38mm Swivel Carabiner Ratchet tie down, which provides a straight pull break strength of 600kg or loop pull/lashing break strength of 1200kg, per tie down.

All RHK tie downs are certified to EN 12195-2 standards and utilise 100% AA grade polyester thread webbing.

The gated S-hooks are coated in rubber for longevity and to reduce damage to your tie down and anchor. An integrated soft loop ensures the tie down is secured over the handlebar while protecting it at the same time.

25mm Camlock Ratchet – $39.95 RRP

EN 12195-2 Certified

100% AA grade polyester thread webbing

Dual rubber coated gated S hooks

25mm x 1.8m

36g/m 1.5mm thickness

Zink alloy camlock buckle

400kg straight pull/800kg loop pull strength

Available in 2x colours

38mm Ratchet Swivel – $74.95 RRP

38mm Camlock Swivel – $69.95 RRP

EN 12195-2 Certified

100% AA grade polyester thread webbing

Dual rubber coated gated S hooks

38mm x 1.8m

60g/m 1.9mm thickness

Swivel carabiner

Ratchet closure – 600kg straightpull/1200kg loop pull strength

OR Zink alloy camlock buckle – 400kg straight pull/800kg loop pull strength

Available from local dealers and AMX locations across the country.

Find your local AMX Superstore here (link).