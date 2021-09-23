Triumph Tiger 1200 tamed by RC

Ricky Carmichael needs no introduction to any fan of motocross or supercross, but for those that aren’t too familiar with Ricky, in the world of MX/SX he is referred to as the G.O.A.T, the Greatest Of All Time.

In his pro career, Carmichael won a record 15 motocross championships, with two perfect seasons and a further five Supercross championships. So, you could say, he goes alright…

Triumph have enlisted the brand that is ‘RC’ to partner up with them ahead of their launch into the dirtbike arena, and in the lead up to the release of their motocross and enduro range have also had Carmichael out on some of the other motorcycles in the Triumph range.

An all-new Triumph factory off-road race program in top-tier championship racing across both Motocross and Enduro will soon be launched and along with Carmichael, Triumph have also welcomed five-times Enduro World Champion Iván Cervantes to the Triumph family as active partners in both bike testing and preparation for racing.